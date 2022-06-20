The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 6-10:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Byrle Robert Shirey Jr. and Sherry A. Shirey conveyed property on a public road to Sherry A. Shirey for $1.

Byrle Shirey Jr. and Sherry Shirey conveyed property on a public road to Sherry Shirey for $1.

Brandon S. Funk, Amanda L. Book and Amanda Funk conveyed 18 E. Main St. to Brandon S. Funk and Amanda Funk for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Rosalee C. Gropper conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Amy Dajczak and Kay Dajczak for $346,000.

The estate of Dennis R. Davidson conveyed 1222 Crestview Drive to Jacob T. Kuska and Chelsea R. Eberly for $318,000.

Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, Nancy C. Bell and Ronald E. Funk conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Funk and Nancy C. Bell for $0.

Joyce W. Eby and Wanda J. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Lonny C. Horst and Dixie L. Horst for $390,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 114 E. Valley Road to Joan Monico for $584,309.

Robert A. McCollum and Brenda McCollum conveyed 1178 N. Reading Road to Robert A. McCollum for $10.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Jason Michael Moore conveyed property on a public road to William I. Frazetta and Brittany M. Hoberg for $480,000.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Kenneth L. Seibert conveyed property on a public road to James B. Zimmerman and Roseann M. Zimmerman for $660,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed Unit 33 to Jonathan D. Medina for $427,482.

Kenneth D. Occhiogrosso and Candace E. Grasso conveyed property on Winding Way to Rebecca Kathryn Louise Hahn and Timothy Robert Hahn for $479,900.

Ilycia S. Hanney conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Mark William Ebner and Jessica Lauren Ebner for $263,000.

Wendall H. Weaver and Esther M. Weaver conveyed property on Kramer Mill Road to Benjamin F. King and Rebecca K. King for $652,000.

The estate of Daniel J. Showalter conveyed property on a public road to Active World Holdings Inc. for $175,000.

Micaela Heckman and Micaela L. Heckman conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Damon Ellison Jr. for $240,000.

Thomas Carretta conveyed property on South Muddy Creek Road to Thomas Carretta, Kristin Tafuri Carretta and Kristin Tafuri Carretta for $1.

William D. Wood and Joan E. Wood conveyed property on Keith Court to Tibor L. Tanczos and Lore H. Tanczos for $387,500.

Thomas Carretta conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Carretta, Kristin Tafuri Carretta and Kristin Tafuri Carretta for $1.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 23 Coach Drive to Stanley Jagielski and Sharon Jagielski for $115,800.

Daniel J. Vanaskie conveyed property on School Lane to Jason Michael Moore and Emily Moore for $460,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Harry L. Bowers and Chelsea L. Bowers conveyed 50 Steeple Court to Felix Graciani and Jodi Graciani for $452,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Amos S. Beiler and Barbara G. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Benuel E. Beiler and Rachel P. Beiler for $1.

George B. Herr Jr. conveyed property on Solanco Road to James E. Sheets Jr. and Cindy M. Sheets for $300,000.

Amy Baker and Thomas Baker conveyed property on a public road to Amy Baker and Thomas Baker for $1.

Ruth H. Lefever, Ruth H. Leslie, Ruth Lefever and Ruth H. Lesley conveyed property on a public road to Ruth H. Lefever and Eileen Scotten for $1.

Ruth H. Lefever and Ruth H. Lesley conveyed property on a public road to Ruth H. Lefever and Ronald Christopher Scotten for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Melvin S. Beiler conveyed 429 Union St. to Samuel B. Miller and Barbara S. Miller for $108,000.

The estate of Her D. Albright conveyed 1126 Locust St. to Robert G. Moore Jr. for $243,000.

Michael A. Cullen and Stephanie M. Cullen conveyed property on North Third Street to Elizabeth B. Schoelkopf and Robert Schoelkopf for $190,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Troy W. Bresch and Karen M. Bresch conveyed 14 Orchard Lane to Lori L. Dierolf and James Lee Dierolf for $306,600.

CONOY TWP.

Eric B. Givens and Shawna M. Givens conveyed property on Third Street to Samuel A. Mosser and Courtney M. Freeburn for $380,000.

Denise L. Herr and Lottie M. Fortson conveyed property on River Road to Matthew A. Long and Brittany Axe for $265,000.

Jay A. Swope and Donna B. Swope conveyed property on a public road to Jay A. Swope and Donna B. Swope for $1.

Thomas A. Reed Jr. and Sandra L. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Jay A. Swope and Donna B. Swope for $1.

Thomas A. Reed Jr. and Sandra L. Reed conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Reed Jr. and Sandra L. Reed for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Michael T. Ulrich and Lauri E. Ulrich conveyed 201 Fausnacht Drive to Laura Luciano and Pastor Luciano for $320,000.

Robert J. Dauber and Tracy A. Dauber conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Gates and Kristen M. Depuy for $265,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed 99 Pommel Lane to Noel Alvarez for $399,200.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed Unit 109 to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

Kevin J. McCart and Kevin McCart conveyed property on a public road to Ashley N. Durost and Brian P. Durost for $290,000.

Mary Anne Thompson conveyed property on a public road to Erin N. Nall and Alan W. Walton for $250,000.

Donald Garber conveyed 616 Shadetree Blvd. to Frantz Cineus for $365,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Craig Alfred Alder and Kim Alder Bade conveyed 809 W. Ridge Road to Allen Buckwalter and Linda Buckwalter for $365,000.

Rohrers Construction, Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed 241 Pebble Drive to Arjun Gurung, Pramesh Gurung and Danta M. Bhandari for $449,400.

Rgr Developers LP, Rohrers Construction and Kevin Bollinger conveyed 107 Stoneybrook Lane to Roger Brinser and Karen Brinser for $486,100.

Matthew Gordon Bronson conveyed property on a public road to Mary J. Peters for $275,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Benjamin J. Rhineer conveyed property on Deaver Road to Elam S. Beiler and Malinda B. Beiler for $265,000.

Debra D. Bledsoe conveyed property on Scenic Trail Road to Kelly Rain Hood and Christy Ann Hood for $150,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

John W. Beers III and Christine A. Beers conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Semonco and John L. Semonco for $361,500.

Kenneth L. Yoder and Brenda L. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Cortes and Joy J. Cortes for $618,000.

EARL TWP.

Stevie S. Stoltzfus and Esther M. Stoltzfus conveyed 130 Bergman Road to Justin J. Smucker and Rebekah Smucker for $1.

Marvin B. Nolt and Delores N. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to 1261 Division Highway LLC for $1.

Marvin B. Nolt and Delores J. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to 1209 Division Highway LLC for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Barry A. Miller and Dorothy M. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Roy G. Miller and Corinne Miller for $100,000.

Gralan Inc, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Granlan Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Marianchuk and Aleksandra Tkachuck for $591,990.

WEST EARL TWP.

Keith E. Reed and Joyce M. Reed conveyed property on West Farmersville Road to Randall S. Martin for $400,000.

Justyn Keith Nolt conveyed 50 Cedar Ave. to Gary L. Martin for $335,000.

Dieter Krieg conveyed property on a public road to Dover Hartranft Brownstown LLC for $280,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Melvin Lee Welk conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Lee Welk for $1.

Richard H. Crockett and Mary Jane Crockett conveyed 2393 Debra Ave. to Richard H. Crockett for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Sheldon R. King conveyed 256 S. Spruce St. to Kristina A. Dugas, Jeffrey E. Dugas and Lori A. Dugas for $286,000.

Alanna M. Kelly, Alanna M. Enck and Nathaniel L. Enck conveyed property on West Hummelstown Street to Nicholas A. Whiting and Leah S. Whiting for $181,000.

Winfield S. Randler Jr. and Mary Lou Randler conveyed property on Laurel Avenue to Jason Brown and Alecia Hair for $270,125.

Bettyjo L. Feltch conveyed 30 W. Summit St. to Jeffrey A. Mitchell and Deborah K. Mitchell for $155,150.

Ryan F. Bracken, Dawn E. Bracken and Elizabeth Bracken conveyed 9 Linden Ave. to Dawn E. Bracken for $1.

Mary L. Clinton and Mary Clinton conveyed property on a public road to Mary L. Clinton and Scott A. Clinton for $1.

Barbara Suchanec, Barbara A. Lewis and Barbara Lewis conveyed 1011 Hillside Ave. to Chad E. Reiner for $310,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Paul Anthony Shirk conveyed 29 E. Walnut St. to Troy R. Davis and Julie A. Davis for $191,777.

Charlotte M. Putt conveyed 125 Church Ave. to Bridge Youth Center Inc. for $1.

Larry L. Young conveyed property on a public road to Paul Arthur Thorp and Vanessa R. Thorp for $130,000.

Pamela M. Hasselback conveyed 253 E. Walnut St. to Paul Anthony Shirk for $239,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Christian Aid Holdings LLC conveyed 709 Glenwood Drive to Leon W. Martin and Ruth Ann Martin for $600,000.

The estate of Carmen M. Reddig and The estate of Carmen Mae Reddig conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Joshua Lapp and Renita Jo Lapp for $300,000.

Richard Weiss, Linda Weiss and Linda A. Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Richard G. Weiss, Linda A. Weiss and Weiss Family Trust for $1.

George L. Carlson and George Carlson conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Keith Roy Landis for $360,000.

FULTON TWP.

Roy E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Roy E. Stoltzfus and Anna K. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Mara S. Stegmaier conveyed property on a public road to Amanda J. Durant and Matthew O. Durant for $550,000.

Carol M. Allison and Carol M. Beard conveyed 37 Park Circle Drive to Elena Akimov for $265,000.

Matthew J. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Ty William Christman for $275,000.

Jesse M. Musser and Kaitlin M. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Ian Robert Breslin and Victoria Breslin for $450,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Toa East Petersburg conveyed 144 Ticonderoga Road to Jeffrey D. Dodd and Karen A. Dodd for $573,376.

The estate of Judith K. McCall conveyed 2285 Albern Blvd. to Jose M. Feliciano and Rosa E. Gallego for $335,000.

MXL Realty LP and MXL GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Plaskolite MXL Real Estate LLC for $2,327,500.

Alice J. Young, Sharon Lauver and Alice S. Young conveyed 1006 Hermosa Ave. to Vu Ninh for $262,000.

Joseph B. Singer and Margaret M. Singer conveyed property on a public road to Tika R. Subba and Bee Maya Tamang for $500,000.

Mary L. Clinton and Mary Clinton conveyed 210 Topland Drive to Mary L. Clinton and Scott A. Clinton for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Earl A. Kosowsky, David A. Brener, Sebko Associates, David Kosowsky, Adam Kosowsky and David A. Kosowsky conveyed 3672 Marietta Pike to Sebko Associates for $1.

Gordon L. Kautz and Wendy E. Kautz conveyed property on a public road to Dylan M. Kautz and Shae L. Kautz for $900,000.

Anne L. Campbell conveyed 813 S. 15th St. to Courtney Frey for $155,000.

Homeland Corp. conveyed 99 Country Lane to Mamata Chhetri and Mallika Chhetri for $351,000.

Gladys R. Tucker and Robert E. White conveyed 704 Oxford Road to Tetiana Shlyakhuta and Volodymyr Shlyakhuta for $423,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Amish Farm Development Co LLC conveyed Unit 3 + to RSI Acquisition Equities LLC for $9,437,000.

James Gongora and Amparo Gongora conveyed property on a public road to Asgard Partners LLC for $204,000.

John H. Holsapple, Jerilyn Glick Holsapple and John H. Holsapple & Jerilyn Glick Holsapple Revocable Trust conveyed 81 Highland Drive to David L. Gochnauer and Rebecca S. Gochnauer for $353,000.

Kenneth S. Finerty Jr. and Camille Finerty conveyed 9 N. Wood Road to Kenneth S. Finerty Jr. and Camille Finerty for $0.

Dennis E. Reinaker conveyed 2036 Mallard Drive to Hans B. Leaman and Kara Yoo Leaman for $805,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

David E. Kolb and Lexine D. Kolb conveyed Unit 95 to Lloyd R. McCully and Bobbi Kim McCully for $250,000.

Danielle Hofstetter Prifer and Danielle M. Hofstetter conveyed Unit 210 to Bryce K. Hallinan and Jayme L. Hallinan for $535,000.

Frederick E. Lenhart and Beverly A. Lenhart conveyed property on a public road to John Quain and Christina Quain for $416,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Kowain Christian conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Adam Tomlin and Marielle Tomlin for $220,000.

Ian C. Judt and Sarah B. Odonnell conveyed property on South Prince Street to Priscilla M. Good and Arnold Daniel Good for $215,000.

Rene S. Andino and Iris M. Andino conveyed 722 Stevens Ave. to Rene Andino for $1.

Charles R. Hall and Matthew S. Hall conveyed 237 E. Orange St. to Sophia Rowen for $427,650.

Victor J. Matroni conveyed 1339 Fremont St. to Russell R. Lasch Jr. and Susan L. Lasch for $185,000.

Wannaree Prathumwan, Warakorn Malee and Khachaporn Phunsawat conveyed property on a public road to Khachaporn Phunsawat for $1.

Joseph Morales conveyed 305 S. Ann St. to Restored Investments LLC for $120,000.

John B. Maldonado Jr. conveyed property on Pearl Street to Derrick Dixon Jr. for $237,000.

Le & Petrole LLC, Thanh Le, Anthony Petrole and Minh Le conveyed 40 S. Water St. to Liv & Co. LLC for $148,000.

William M. Peteritas conveyed 525 Spruce St. to Jared M. Ridinger for $170,000.

Nam Hoang and Thuy Vo conveyed 728 N. Franklin St. to Thinh Xuan Hoang and Thao Xuan Hoang for $1.

City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed 22 Old Dorwart St. to Andre G. Pelletier for $119,900.

Dean Bauknight and Rebecca J. Bauknight conveyed 118 E. Chestnut St. to Zachary Bauknight for $305,000.

Charles Olivencia and Ruth Olivencia conveyed 628 Poplar St. to Bi Pa Holdings I. LLC for $110,000.

Justin Geissinger and Sarah Elizabeth Geissinger conveyed 322 Lancaster Ave. to Eden Andrea Davis for $315,000.

Charles Olivencia and Ruth Olivencia conveyed 625 Fremont St. to Bi Pa Holdings I. LLC for $1,000.

Maria E. Karpathios conveyed 669 W. Orange St. to Paul E. Karpathios for $80,000.

The estate of Elizabeth Williams and The estate of Elizabeth A. Williams conveyed 205 E. Chestnut St. to Richard H. Williams for $10.

Steven D. Lowery conveyed property on West Chestnut Street to Inline Properties LP for $650,000.

The estate of Elizabeth Williams and The estate of Elizabeth A. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Richard H. Williams for $10.

Madeline Ballard, Franklin D. Jones Jr, Louis D. Jones, Carter G. Jones, Jacqueline R. Jones, Jacqueline R. Cunningham and Kermit C. Jones conveyed 650 E. Clermont Ave. to Straight As LLC for $175,000.

The estate of Carl D. Smith conveyed 316 Ruby St. to David W. Martin, Quinn Gilman Forlini and Quinn Gilman Forlini for $226,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Benjamin Nathaniel Lucas, Timothy Andrew Lucas, Benjamin N. Lucas and Timothy A. Lucas conveyed property on Pennshire Drive to Baizhou Chen and Jing Ke for $230,000.

Naim Gashi conveyed 1328 Maple Ave. to Naim Gashi and Qamil Gashi for $1.

Aesha Anderson and Aesha McGibboney conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Eli Digon and Chelsea N. Digon for $260,000.

Janet M. Slovak conveyed 1000 Wheatland Ave. to Marisol Maldonado for $295,000.

The estate of Tanya M. Keppley and The estate of Tanya Marie Keppley conveyed property on North Broad Street to 17 North Broad Street LLC for $189,900.

Jon D. Kreider conveyed 955 E. Orange St. to Judy A. Brown for $189,900.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Isaac F. Petersheim and Fannie S. Petersheim conveyed property on Church Road to Ephraim B. Huyard and Sarah P. Huyard for $460,000.

Donald L. Young conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Barbara E. Stoltzfus for $145,000.

Zimmer Holdings LP, Zimmer Management LLC and David W. Miller conveyed property on Zimmerman Road to Lois A. Zimmerman for $950,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Douglas R. Morrissey and Leslie C. Morrissey conveyed 228 E. Sixth St. to Justin S. Crowell and Taylor C. Crowell for $449,900.

Eldercare Solutions Inc, The estate of Christine Keller, The estate of Hazel Keller and Deborah Berrigan conveyed property on Maple Street to Dominion Renovations LLC for $160,000.

The estate of Naomi R. Gingerich and The estate of Naomi Ruth Gingerich conveyed property on Sixth Street to Marty Nichols and Judith Nichols for $405,000.

Donald L. Martin conveyed 20 Willow St. to 3. Sons Properties LLC for $230,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Tyler W. Neff and Joella S. Neff conveyed property on a public road to Shannon M. Sloss for $250,100.

MANHEIM TWP.

Ngugi Kamau, Hellen K. Ervin and Hellen Kamau conveyed property on a public road to Irving Kermee and Rachel Kermee for $430,000.

Ronald J. Cooper conveyed 1726 Zarker Road to Raymond Courtney Milne and Rae Ellen Milne for $283,000.

Todd D. Murr conveyed 25 Mayer Pl to Todd D. Murr and Linda Swisher for $10.

Kemp A. Rager Jr, Brandi L. Rager and Brandi L. Donough conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Rager for $150,000.

Peter Theodore, Violeta Theodore and Stamatia Theodorakos conveyed property on William Flynn Circle to Derick Lucas and Jennifer Lucas for $565,000.

Terence Oconor and Aisling Oconor conveyed 1384 John Adams Drive to Shiva Sapkota and Maria Garibay Campos for $795,000.

Linda L. Peters and Gregory S. Peters conveyed Unit 339 to Awakened Properties LLC for $145,000.

Penelope R. Funke conveyed 427 Delp Road to Dustin G. Julius and Renee R. Julius for $237,000.

Eric V. Lonsdorf and Elizabeth V. Lonsdorf conveyed 945 Skyline Drive to Hari Thapaliya and Kheena Maya Subedi for $575,000.

Leon T. Hoover and Donna L. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Holdings LLC for $475,000.

Andrew Whatmore and Gail L. Whatmore conveyed 1937 Harclay Place to Andrew Whatmore for $1.

Zane E. Kauffman, Joan D. Kauffman, House Cash LLC and Joshua M. Jackson conveyed 1733 Zarker Road to Community Options Inc. for $387,800.

Darlene E. Stoner conveyed property on Hibiscus Court to Alexandra Naghit for $340,000.

Robert R. Hoefel and Tina M. Hoefel conveyed 1949 Sterling Place to Christine F. Kreider for $427,500.

Alfred T. Stamp Jr, Rebecca Stamp and Rebecca M. Stamp conveyed Unit 22 to Nancy M. Pettus for $474,900.

James S. Beerley and Mary Elizabeth Beerley conveyed 864 Pleasure Road to Arnold Krackow and Susan L. Krackow for $240,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Barbara A. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Barbara A. Hess and Mark W. Tinto for $1.

Brian E. Duran Jr. conveyed 131 E. High St. to Michael Joseph Marone and Kristin Marie Marone for $235,000.

Moses S. King and Hannah Y. King conveyed 21 New Charlotte St. to Nathan Miller for $100,000.

The estate of Lawrence K. Bricker conveyed 81 N. Main St. to Dean L. Garman for $130,000.

MANOR TWP.

Gordon Griffith and Laura L. Griffith conveyed property on Temple Avenue to Puspa Tamang and Binod Tamang for $356,000.

Linda L. Rote and Donald L. Rote conveyed property on Pittsburg Hill Road to Linda L. Rote, Robert M. Rote and William S. Rote for $1.

Stephen D. Evans and Jaimie R. Evans conveyed property on Stonewyck Drive to Stephen D. Evans for $1.

Tulsha D. Chauwan conveyed property on Hemlock Road to Yamuna Baral and Bishnu Ghimire for $249,900.

Tara McCurdy and Tara Winters conveyed property on Pike Lane to Andrew Winters and Tara Winters for $1.

The estate of Bruce A. Evans and The estate of Bruce A. Evans Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Cheyenne Evans for $214,900.

Jeffrey Scott Smith and Lauren Ashley Smith conveyed 883 Central Manor Road to Zachary Romano and Ashley Romano for $440,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Eric Kramer conveyed 214 W. Front St. to Gail Siderio for $114,900.

MARTIC TWP.

John H. Ressler conveyed 73 Clark Hill Road to Troy W. Bresch and Karen M. Bresch for $230,000.

The estate of Pauline M. Brakefield conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Via for $50,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Thomas R. Files and Sara C. Files conveyed property on Wabank Road to Thomas R. Files for $1.

The estate of Naomi T. Hibbard conveyed 321 Landis Ave. to Robert A. Russell and Sandie Barley Russell for $277,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Roger L. Greenawalt and Greenawalt Family Irrevocable Trust conveyed 11 Pine St. to Matthew Kark for $245,000.

Mason J. Brandt, Michelle Zola and Michelle Z. Brandt conveyed 536 Donegal Springs Road to Gina M. Miller and Trevor T. Gallion for $265,000.

Thomas A. Horst and Teresa L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Jovani Luis Vazquez and Alexis Kathleen Vazquez for $192,000.

The estate of C. Bernerd Grissinger, The estate of Clarence Bernerd Grissinger and The estate of C. Bernard Grissinger conveyed property on North Barbara Street to Quinvest LLC for $380,000.

Henry A. Brooks and Elsa M. Brooks conveyed 415 Donegal Springs Road to Robert Paul Hess and Mikaila Joy Hess for $240,000.

Ruth A. Nolt conveyed property on West Main Street to Joel Keefer for $145,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Ty J. Hewett conveyed 85 Ironstone Drive to Rebecca A. Brandt and Barbara Brandt for $190,000.

Anthony S. Cristillo Jr. and Kali A. Cristillo conveyed property on a public road to Eric Waller and Lori Waller for $465,000.

Mary J. Peters conveyed property on a public road to Susan H. Schlosser for $209,000.

Linda M. Hollingsworth conveyed 450 Rockwood Drive to Gary J. Risser and Wipha Risser for $225,600.

Dylan A. Testerman, Mhilsy O. Testerman, Dylan Testerman and Mhilsy Testerman conveyed property on Canvasback Lane to Gabrielle Handley and Michael Dressler for $335,000.

The estate of Raymond F. Gruber conveyed property on Ridge Run Road to Jordan King and Samuel S. King Jr. for $403,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Robert A. Werner and Alana R. Werner conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Patricia A. Semonco for $350,000.

Mary L. Clinton and Mary Clinton conveyed 233 Huntington Drive to Mary L. Clinton and Scott A. Clinton for $1.

Elena Perugachi and Christian Gonzalez conveyed 109 E. Main St. to Elena Perugachi and Justin Sebastian Hernandez for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Marlin S. King conveyed 375 E. Main St. to Eli S. King and Katie L. King for $415,000.

PARADISE TWP.

David S. Lapp and Katie Ann Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Fisher and Kathryn Fisher for $285,000.

PENN TWP.

John Patrick Jester III, Meredith L. Jester and JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John Patrick Jester III and Meredith L. Jester for $1.

Anthony Oatman and Roberta Oatman conveyed property on a public road to John Patrick Jester III and Meredith L. Jester for $1.

Judith Ann Mullan conveyed 1038 Cambridge Drive to Judith Ann Mullan Revocable Trust for $1.

John Patrick Jester III, Meredith L. Jester, Anthony Oatman and Roberta Oatman conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Oatman and Roberta Oatman for $1.

Melvin E. Hahn Jr. conveyed 647 Park Hill Drive to Kenneth Matthew Minnick and Sara Alana Hunter for $235,000.

The estate of Calvin E. Herr conveyed property on Gish Road to Curvin S. Wenger and Louann Wenger for $180,000.

Anthony Oatman, Roberta Oatman and JWB Cedar Hollow Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Oatman and Roberta Oatman for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Carolyn J. Weder conveyed Unit 115 to Andrew Roach and Jennifer Roach for $300,000.

Wendy S. Faggart Butler, Wendy S. Faggart Butler and Wendy S. Faggart conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Pamela S. Wright for $211,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

James L. Gore and Jessica L. Gore conveyed property on a public road to William B. Stull for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Terry L. Reisinger conveyed property on a public road to 300 W. Stanton LLC for $455,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Paul R. Soderblom and Jennifer N. Soderblom conveyed 1219 Cantebury Drive to Frank M. Burris Jr. and Shirley W. Burris for $315,000.

Donald J. Pezzullo conveyed property on Weeping Willow Lane to Donald J. Pezzullo and Johnny M. Pezzullo for $1.

James Austin Compton and Karlie Compton conveyed property on Cider Press Road to Brittany Paige Howard and Nolan Bryant Ashton Ruiz for $450,000.

Paul J. Rineer and Karen E. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Paul J. Rineer for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 291 to Alex Kolesnik and Nataliia Kolesnik for $491,048.

SADSBURY TWP.

Rebecca B. King conveyed property on a public road to Anna K. King, Lydia S. King and Aaron S. King for $1.

Anna K. King and Lydia S. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Z. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sarah S. Stoltzfus for $269,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

John M. Zook conveyed 5714 Meadville Road to Raymond Y. Smucker for $405,000.

Carolyn L. Eldridge conveyed property on a public road to Charleen M. Neff for $190,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Michele Spinosa and Joseph Spinosa conveyed Unit 10 to Michele Spinosa for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $1.

Gary L. Treadway and Ruth E. Treadway conveyed property on a public road to Cole Ryan Garver and Kayla R. Meck for $250,000.

Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $1.

Glenn M. Brendle, Linda Sue Arnold, The estate of Martin M. Brendle and Glenn Brendle conveyed property on a public road to Linda Sue Arnold for $850,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Mervin L. Wenger and Debra J. Wenger conveyed 1024 Log Cabin Road to Mervin L. Wenger for $1.

Glenn C. Patton conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Koob and Allison Koob for $450,000.

Copperleaf LLC, Ellen Gecker and Marc Gecker conveyed 333 Crosswinds Drive to Jeremy Andrew Yunkin and Alyssa Rose Wojcik for $248,000.

Joseph F. Wehrer Jr, Monica A. Wehrer, Joseph F. Wehrer and Monica Wehrer conveyed 4 Perch Place to Dustin Yost and Paige Yost for $375,000.

Troy S. Allison conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Jeffrey Shelly and Maryilene Shelly for $205,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC and EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly J. Blessing for $482,270.

Erin G. Eshelman conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Yin Myo Tun and Mark Andrew Fleischmann for $195,000.

Ashley Martin and Erika Martin conveyed property on a public road to Erika Martin for $1.

Rebecca L. Swisher conveyed property on a public road to Mhilsy Testerman and Dylan Testerman for $232,000.

The estate of Luis A. Ortiz Jr. and The estate of Luis A. Ortiz conveyed 1506 Abbas Ave. to Antonio Samuel Santiago II and Brianna Devon Santiago for $395,000.