The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 1-5:

Adamstown Borough

Bryan Entrekin, Marikay Entrekin and Marikay Becker conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl A. Potteiger for $279,900.

Joseph K. Bennethum Sr. and Christine A. Bennethum conveyed property on Rebecca Drive to Christine A. Bennethum for $90,000.

Jonathan M. Dolinar and Tricia Dolinar conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Dolinar and Tricia Dolinar for $1.

Akron Borough

Lloyd W. Zeiset and Karen A. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Cesar Javier Santiago and Michelle Ann Santiago for $315,000.

Brecknock Township

Kent A. Unruh and Sandra K. Unruh conveyed property on a public road to Sheri E. Lee for $312,500.

John S. Nelson and Deborah M. Nelson conveyed property on Perry Drive to Yury Rybaltouski and Iryna Rybaltouski for $259,900.

Larry Lee Horst, Debbie J. Horst and Debbie J. Snavely conveyed property on Fivepointville Road to Gary W. Burkholder and Sonya R. Burkholder for $220,000.

Frederick J. Schlegel and Claire J. Schlegel conveyed property on Broad Wing Drive to Claire J. Schlegel for $0.

Caernarvon Township

Sheri E. Lee conveyed property on Laurel Road to Shayne Beck for $180,000.

Jay Ivan Stoltzfus, Ruth Ann Stoltzfus and Pilgrim Mennonite Conference conveyed property on a public road to John Ivan Zimmerman and Suetta Zimmerman for $2,301,000.

Clay Township

William R. Shenk and Arlene R. Shenk conveyed property on Harvest Drive to John Earl Fox and Lois Jean Fox for $270,000.

George W. Horst and Martha R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Eugene H. Horst and Eleanor S. Horst for $750,000.

Christopher D. Epler, Katie E. Farnsworth and Katie E. Epler conveyed property on Agape Drive to Preston K. Gentzler for $224,900.

East Cocalico Township

3 Sons Properties LLC and Michael D. Garman conveyed property on Old Lancaster Pike to Marmy LLC for $336,000.

School Lane Associates, Landmark Builders Inc., Landmark Homes, Patti A. Martin and Patti A. Brubaker conveyed 553 N. Muddy Creek Road to Paul Bovenzi and Alexandra Bovenzi for $385,600.

Nathan M. Haws and Bianca Nr Haws conveyed property on a public road to Bianca Nr Haws for $1.

Tuan Truong and My Thu Truong conveyed property on a public road to Sterling J. Beiler and Stephanie A. Beiler for $240,000.

James Robert Starr, Shelly Webster and Shelly Starr conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Micaela L. Heckman for $190,000.

West Cocalico Township

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group PC conveyed 615 Horseshoe Trail Road to Jason C. Hassler for $57,900.

Sara A. Ulrich and James N. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to James N. Ulrich and Sara A. Ulrich for $1.

Colerain Township

Nathaniel Kreider and Sarah A. Kreider conveyed property on Vineyard Road to George Garrett and Dawn Garrett for $229,900.

Michael D. Simms and Kimberly Simms conveyed property on Mt Eden Road to Geoffrey R. Turnbull and Bertha J. Turnbull for $610,000.

Columbia Borough

Shavonne N. Aument conveyed 257 N. Ninth St. to Edmery M. Diaz for $129,900.

Jason S. Fink conveyed property on a public road to MK Joint Ventures LLC for $97,500.

Jane Cesar and Cesario Cesar conveyed 532 Walnut St. to Robert E. Heaps for $109,000.

Conestoga Township

BIF III Holtwood LLC and PPL Holtwood LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

BIF III Holtwood LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

West Donegal Township

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Gary L. Klock and Lynne K. Klock for $85,000.

Elvin M. Weaver and Lois I. Weaver conveyed property on Bossler Road to Larry R. Mullen and Theresa L. Mullen for $50,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Ulises F. Garcia Izaguirre, Ulises F Garcia Izaguirre and Jennifer K Schmitkons Degarcia for $263,775.

Denise C. Snyer, Denise Snyder Patch, Denise Snyder Patch and Denise C. Snyder conveyed Unit 37 to Denise Snyder Patch and Denise Snyder Patch for $1.

Drumore Township

The estate of Gerald L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Kreider for $1.

Benuel F. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. Esh and Sarah B. Esh for $1.

East Drumore Township

Larry J. Eshleman conveyed property on Blackburn Road to Sarah Kreider for $325,000.

East Earl Township

L&S Rental Properties LLC and John Lewis Lapp conveyed 1121 Main St. to James A. Burkholder and Jerry L. Burkholder for $385,000.

Christine M. Beahan conveyed property on a public road to Brian Howard Walton and Rebecca Lynn Walton for $247,500.

West Earl Township

Mary L. Bowers conveyed 74 Battens Circle to Joani Marie Riley for $1.

Harold E. Keppley Jr. and Roberta D. Keppley conveyed property on a public road to Keith Mousch and Sarah Ann Mousch for $255,000.

East Petersburg Borough

Michael A. Lee, Elissa J. Lee, Michael Lee and Elissa Lee conveyed property on a public road to Skyler M. Major, Allison J. Somerfield and Barrie S. Somerfield for $212,500.

Leanne R. Kober conveyed property on Madison Court to Daina J. Stanley for $165,000.

Eden Township

James T. June and Cheryl L. June conveyed property on Rineer Drive to Christopher J. Dearolf and Angela E. Dearolf for $250,000.

Elizabeth Township

Esbenshade Family Ltd. Partnership, Esbenshade Real Estate LLC and Terry L. Esbenshade conveyed property on Esbenshade Drive to Lyndsey Yvonne Brubaker and Curtis Michael Brubaker for $335,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

HG Holdings LLC conveyed 17 Briarcliff Road to Mark Richard Brinton and Kelsea Brinton for $257,500.

Ty M. Graden and Tania E. Graden conveyed 405 S. Market St. to Ty M. Graden and Tania E. Graden for $1.

Michael Quinn and Barbara Quinn conveyed 28 Foxfield Lane to Raven C. Conover Mcmillen and Raven C Conover Mcmillen for $159,000.

Kevin L. Kreider conveyed 24 W. Willow St. to KJ Kreider Rentals LLC for $82,000.

Phillip C. Kirchner and Alyssa R. Kirchner conveyed 1 Brookview Circle to Sean C. Barrett and Cailin M. White for $285,000.

Ephrata Borough

MK Joint Ventures LLC conveyed property on Cherry St. to Amrod Properties LLC for $114,000.

Joann P. Gallagher conveyed 1164 Lincoln Heights Ave. to Sean Michael T. McCabe for $275,000.

J. Wilmer Martin, Margaret J. Martin and Patrice Jayne Martin conveyed 137 E. Pine St. to Branden Gross and Amy Gross for $170,000.

Esther G. Martin conveyed property on Niss Avenue to Cheryl A. Hierlinger for $120,000.

Zions Reformed United Church of Christ, Zions Reformed Church of Lincoln, Zion United Church of Christ, German Reformed Church of Lincoln, Zions United Church of Christ and Gary Heinsey conveyed property on a public road to Coptic Orthodox Diocese of Pennsylvania & Affiliated Regions for $1.

Edwin M. Martin and Dorothy Martin conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Carlos R. Ortiz and Dayari Ortiz for $150,000.

Sterling J. Beiler and Stephanie A. Beiler conveyed property on Grant St. to Lisa Martin for $165,500.

Michael K. Adams Jr. conveyed property on a public road to DLN Properties LLC for $730,000.

Laura J. Schlosser conveyed property on Windsor Drive to Edwin M. Martin and Dorothy M. Martin for $240,000.

Ephrata Township

Candice S. Griffith and Candice Shinholster conveyed 56 October Glory Trail to David V. Danilyuk and Katelin Corissa Danilyuk for $275,000.

Fulton Township

Harvey Z. Nolt, Rita L. Neuenschwander and Rita L. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Harvey Z. Nolt and Rita L. Nolt for $1.

East Hempfield Township

Anne Rankin conveyed property on a public road to Usmon Muradov for $330,000.

Melissa M. Crognale conveyed Unit 34 to Stephen Michael Moore and Maria Elena Aldea Agudo for $190,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Allison Morgan and Andrew Morgan for $470,803.

Lime Spring Properties LP, Lime Spring Properties GP LLC and Ian Ruzow conveyed Units 33 + to Homestead Village Inc. for $1,009,800.

Loretta Trimble conveyed 26 Peacock Drive to Amber Marie Rhoads for $195,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus Eg Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Andrew F. Favilla and Laurel E. Favilla for $432,365.

Robert W. Clark conveyed property on Paddington Drive to Kimberly L. McCollum Clark and Kimberly L McCollum Clark for $1.

Scott M. Stauffer and Jody F. Stauffer conveyed property on Imperial Drive to Scott M. Stauffer, Jody F. Stauffer and Scott & Jody Stauffer Revocable Trust for $1.

Andrew E. Lally, Meredith A. Brigham and Meredith B. Lally conveyed 728 Farmingdale Road to Andrew E. Lally and Meredith B. Lally for $1.

West Hempfield Township

The estate of Patricia A. Lungren conveyed 85 N. Donerville Road to Pamela M. Pemberton and Lisa Ann Overly for $1.

Awakened Properties LLC, Dennis R. Haldeman and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Figel Jr. and Courtney Smith for $300,000.

William A. Carson conveyed property on Oxford Road to Terence Rodgers, Alison Schrum Rodgers and Alison Schrum Rodgers for $319,000.

Neal M. Summers and Herlinda Summers conveyed 3969 Birchwood Lane to Peter H. Gosselin and Lindsay B. Gosselin for $259,900.

Paul Thomas Laspino and Jessica Lynn Laspino conveyed 3810 Laurel Drive to John Hartman for $205,000.

Geraldine M. Bomberger and Brenda Joan Witman conveyed property on a public road to Moran Estates LLC for $715,000.

Bruce A. Misal conveyed property on a public road to Bruce A. Misal, Jessica Mann Constein and Jessica Mann Constein for $1.

Joseph B. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Alexander M. Machalick for $227,500.

Jamie S. Clinton and Rachel A. Clinton conveyed property on Coronet Avenue to Daniel M. Gordon and Morgan Lee Gordon for $340,000.

East Lampeter Township

John Rus conveyed property on a public road to John Rus and Muriel J. Rus for $1.

Gloria M. Irwin conveyed property on a public road to Randy S. Irwin and Gloria M. Irwin for $1.

Thomas T. Ruble and Jennifer R. Ruble conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Sacks and Christine Smithson for $480,000.

West Lampeter Township

Lincoln Properties Ltd. conveyed 1014 Willow St. Pike to Co Z Home Rentals LLC for $435,000.

Brian E. Kreider and The Estate of Gerald L. Kreider conveyed property on Pioneer Road to Brian E. Kreider for $1.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

L. Ben Wenger conveyed property on Lampeter Road to Mylin Holdings LP for $120,000.

Lawton C. Jenkins and Carol A. Jenkins conveyed 403 Edgemont Drive to Brian L. Shaffer and Marilou H. Shaffer for $241,400.

Lancaster city

Travis Rutt, Crystal R. Rutt, Jeffrey Lynn Sensenig and Cheryl Sensenig conveyed 419 Howard Ave. to Travis Rutt for $37,500.

Jordan Morales, Osletty Gonzalez Larrea and Osletty Gonzalez conveyed 239 Juniata St. to Lopez Properties Partnership LLC for $200,000.

Paulina Rodriguez conveyed 457 S. Shippen St. to Michael Brewer for $79,000.

A. New View Property Solutions LLC conveyed 146 E. James St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $147,600.

Nancy C. Rohrer, The estate of Elmer G. Rohrer, The estate of E. G. Rohrer and Timothy A. Rohrer conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Jasmine M. Wiltshire for $72,000.

Michael D. Miller and Jane P. Miller conveyed 558 W. Chestnut St. to Jane P. Miller for $1.

Omar Zook conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to 418 Fairview LLC for $1.

Arbor Place Inc. and Arbor Place conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Gearhart for $238,825.

G&Z Investments LLC and David J. Garpstas conveyed 619 E. Marion St. to Jeffrey Zimmerman for $84,000.

Flawless Facade LLC, Christy Griffin and Todd Griffin conveyed 439 N. Queen St. to Tuc To for $369,900.

Lucky Number Seven LLC and Kevin Kann conveyed property on North Plum Street to Lu Equity Holdings LLC for $31,000.

Ross Martin Wells, Ross Martin Wells, Kassandra Martin Wells and Kassandra Martin Wells conveyed 632 First St. to Nathan Eisenberg and Tara Eisenberg for $141,906.

Lancaster Township

Louise Imm Cooper conveyed 1309 Cheves Place to Alec Bollard for $186,000.

Zachary S. Harmes, Kelsey M. Akers and Kelsey M. Harmes conveyed property on a public road to Mark R. Rabideau and Alyssa M. Rabideau for $165,000.

Adam M. Gross conveyed 112 Elmshire Drive to Adam M. Gross and Carla Vantonder for $1.

Debra S. Wertz conveyed property on Water Valley Road to Benuel S. Esh and Ruth R. Esh for $320,000.

BD Hogan Inc., DD Herr Inc., Wolf Property Development LLC, Robert A. Wolf II, Robell Inc., Hogan Herr Wolf Ii, Hogan BD Inc., Susan E. Wolf and Herr DD Inc. conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Lancaster Township for $1.

Upper Leacock Township

Sal Marcos and Margoth H. Marcos conveyed property on Myer Terrace to David A. Brieck Jr. and Dionne Brieck for $370,000.

Robert K. McKillips II, Robert McKillips and Cindy Fay McKillips conveyed 25 N. Hershey Ave. to John William Parker Jr. and Jenna S. Hickey for $273,550.

Lititz Borough

Aaron R. Goshert conveyed property on a public road to David C. Thompson for $175,000.

Michele L. Guare, Michele L. Sylvain and Jedediah R. Guare conveyed 25 S. Cedar St. to Ashley Kemper and Malorie Alison Sellers for $225,000.

The estate of Richard L. Harding conveyed property on a public road to Clayton Weikel for $189,900.

Manheim Township

Jonathan Leventry conveyed 1429 Sunset Drive to Joseph J. Doskocil Jr. and Nancy L. Doskocil for $325,000.

Kevin Snoke and Nancy Snoke conveyed property on a public road to Martin Richards and Robyn Richards for $150,000.

John Mark Snyder and Kristy J. Shellenberger conveyed property on Butter Road to EJ Gilbert Holdings LLC and Gilbert EJ Holdings LLC for $368,000.

Michael J. Hendershott, Krista L. Hendershott and Krista Hendershott conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Kamau for $225,000.

Melanie F. Snyder, Melanie L. Funk and Melanie Snyder conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Melanie F. Snyder for $1.

Sapan N. Shah and Hiral Shah conveyed property on Ashland Drive to Sapan N. Shah for $1.

Michael Mikhail conveyed Unit 167 to Tyler I. Baughman for $194,900.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed property on Southampton Drive to Joy L. Scott for $312,500.

Joel A. Ellis and Susan Ellis conveyed 2948 Aster Lane to Jacqueline Curry for $170,000.

Tatyana Cuascut conveyed 616 Cobblestone Lane to Mark T. Henry and Deborah A. Henry for $173,000.

Henry Jerome Tucker conveyed 1726 Windsor Ave. to Rachel Kantner for $165,000.

Manbel Devco II LP and Croak II LLC conveyed 1702 Lititz Pike to Gary R. Glass and Virginia T. Glass for $234,400.

Daniel A. Berger and Linda A. Berger conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Timothy D. Reiste and Carolyn Reiste for $395,000.

Angela Renee Deleo and Andrew Deleo conveyed 760 Woodfield Drive to Michael Robert Pfitzenmaier for $360,000.

Manheim Borough

Leslie J. Raffensperger conveyed 176 S. Main St. to Blanks Rental Properties LLC for $100,000.

Manheim Central School District conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Lebanon Joint Authority for $2,135,000.

Mahlon R. Shirk and Faye P. Shirk conveyed 103 N. Hazel St. to Leah B. Shirk for $1.

Manor Township

Alyssa D. Sieber conveyed 518 Hershey Mill Road to Derek Alan Kline for $251,900.

Tyler J. Loy, Kelly R. Loy and Kelly R. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Loy and Kelly R. Loy for $1.

Grant S. Yoder and Amber M. Yoder conveyed 202 Rocky Knob Way to Melvin E. Miller III and Leanne R. Kober for $214,900.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Carol Drive to Reilly S. Noetzel and Cierra W. Iddings for $380,736.

Marietta Borough

Thomas Scott Properties LLC and Scott Thomas Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Front Street Properties LLC for $940,000.

Anthony McGee conveyed property on East Front Street to Make It Build It LLC for $68,000.

Teresa J. Brinkman and Teresa J. Zicarelli conveyed 10 S. Locust St. to Teresa J. Brinkman for $1.

Martic Township

Matthew C. Lenox and Lianna W. Lenox conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Lenox for $1.

Carmen Simone and Morgan Simone conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Zook for $1.

Joseph B. Sloss and Kelley A. Sloss conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Joseph B. Sloss, Kelley A. Sloss and Sloss Family Revocable Trust for $1.

Mina Y. Griest conveyed property on a public road to Mina Y. Griest and Wendy L. Lilley for $1.

Millersville Borough

David Gaudino and Ann Gaudino conveyed 174 E. New St. to Ann Cancilla Gaudino for $1.

Edith M. West and Cynthia A. Erisman conveyed property on Crestgate Place to Carol Ann Davis Garber for $198,000.

Mount Joy Borough

Keaton A. Kline and John Kline conveyed property on a public road to Keaton A. Kline for $1.

Beverly A. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Brenda L. Karper and Wilbur T. Karper for $219,900.

Mount Joy Township

Duane L. Finley and Lori K. Finley conveyed property on a public road to Shawn D. Good for $375,000.

New Holland Borough

Kristopher L. Kaufman, Renee M. Kaufman, Wayne K. Kaufman, Janice L. Kaufman and Renee Kaufman conveyed property on a public road to Kristopher L. Kaufman and Renee M. Kaufman for $1.

The estate of Alvin B. Williams conveyed 225 Wecaf St. to William D. Lewis and Heather M. Zeiset for $155,000.

Paradise Township

Harry U. Sheetz and Hilda E. Sheetz conveyed property on a public road to Florence Konosky for $215,000.

M. Land Develop LLC, Bank of Bird In Hand and Myron Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Paradise Township for $1.

Penn Township

Joshua R. Witmer, Ellie N. Hostetter and Ellie N. Witmer conveyed property on Gish Road to Joshua R. Witmer and Ellie N. Witmer for $0.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC, John R. Hess and Aaron R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Brian D. Pizzo and Miranda R. Pizzo for $347,800.

Pequea Township

Doris E. Knotwell and Michael Knotwell conveyed property on a public road to Dean A. Landis and Cindy L. Landis for $129,000.

Prince Street Duplex LLC and Leroy Zook conveyed property on Carriage House Drive to Lauren Ashley Underwood and Dillon Skirsky for $145,000.

Providence Township

Donald R. Ahlgren and Dawn M. Ahlgren conveyed property on a public road to Dawn M. Ahlgren for $1.

The estate of Gerald L. Kreider conveyed property on Groffdale Drive to Brian E. Kreider for $1.

Dennis W. Findley conveyed property on a public road to New Providence Church of God, Held In Trust For The Eastern Regional Conference of The, Churches of God General Conference and Eastern Regional Conference for $310,000.

New Providence Church of God, Held In Trust For The Eastern Regional Conference of The, Churches of God General Conference and Eastern Regional Conference conveyed property on a public road to New Providence Church of God, Held In Trust For The Eastern Regional Conference of The, Churches of God General Conference and Eastern Regional Conference for $1.

Quarryville Borough

Darlene B. Fragale conveyed property on Fifth St. to Dillon Maurer and Stacey Maurer for $269,000.

Rapho Township

Chase A. Paul and Gwendolyn E. Paul conveyed property on Meadow Road to Alicia L. Breasette and Kenneth C. Schofield for $260,000.

Laura C. Atlee conveyed property on a public road to J. Dwight Martin for $212,000.

Ronald J. Shirk and Joy E. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Duane Lynn Shirk for $214,500.

Salisbury Township

Steven K. Kauffman and Katie E. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. Esh for $140,000.

Jacob S. Riehl and Fannie Mae Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Jacob G. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler for $650,000.

Strasburg Township

Parkside At Lampeter LLC, Metzler Home Builders Inc., Daniel L. Metzler and Robert D. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Timothy W. Talley and Donna J. Talley for $289,900.

Terre Hill Borough

James H. Wetzel and Julie E. Wetzel conveyed property on a public road to James H. Wetzel and Julie E. Wetzel for $1.

Warwick Township

Andrew K. Baldwin conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Andrew K. Baldwin and Michelle Marie Baldwin for $1.

Jeffrey W. Sweater and Shelley Jane Sweater conveyed 55 Tupelo St. to Meghan L. Furr for $192,900.

Virginia T. Glass and Gary Glass conveyed 22 Duffield Drive to Robert Arthur Bushong and Mande Lee Bushong for $360,000.

Leon R. Zimmerman and Lois J. Zimmerman conveyed property on Briar Crest Manor to Derek M. Herr and Esther J. Herr for $330,000.

Gary L. Redcay, Jennifer L. Redcay and Marian Buchanan conveyed 5 Lehigh Court to Bradley J. Okonak and Katherine M. Okonak for $375,000.

Justine M. Pearson and Michael T. Simpson conveyed 317 Owl Hill Road to Justine M. Pearson for $1.

Lyndsey Brubaker and Lyndsey Whitehead conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Abby Morris for $189,900.

Kevin E. Kocot and Carolyn L. Kocot conveyed property on Pine Wood Avenue to Timothy C. Yacko for $225,000.