The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 31-June 4:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Jonathan M. Zaun and Danielle L. Zaun conveyed property on a public road to Seth D. Rehrer and Abbey Rehrer for $276,000.

Michael T. Glass conveyed property on East Main Street to Michael T. Glass and Kathleen Glass for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Robert G. Ober conveyed 807 High St. to Roberto A. Ocasio for $179,000.

Kenneth A. Martin and Arleta F. Martin conveyed property on Park Street to Stephen Wengryn and Kathleen M. Wengryn for $300,000.

Jaski Properties LLC and Jason R. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Coleman James Wagner and Morgan Elizabeth Wagner for $270,000.

BART TWP.

Donald Lamborn conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Ropp and Rachel M. Ropp for $276,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Harold R. Good conveyed property on a public road to John David Hoover and Susie M. Hoover for $455,000.

Derrick S. Martin and Jessica C. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Books and Sharon B. Books for $402,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Leroy J. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Chester K. Petersheim and Ida B. Petersheim for $325,000.

Morgantown Developers LLC, Morgantown 10 Manager LLC and Maurice Zekaria conveyed property on a public road to Realty Income Trust 1 for $10.

Jordan L. Keller and Lauren C. Keller conveyed property on a public road to John D. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

CLAY TWP.

Ronald L. Bollinger and Nancy J. Bollinger conveyed 2250 W. Main St. to Trent Witmer for $236,000.

William Shaloo, Joan N. Shaloo and William J. Shaloo conveyed Unit 139 to Hugh J. MacMaster and Barbara A. MacMaster for $450,000.

Lincoln Land Group Inc, Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed Unit 161 to Leon R. Martin and Vera M. Weaver for $373,200.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jordan A. Landes, Claire E. Landes and Claire E. Shupp conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Snyder for $217,000.

Helmar Gueldner, Jane H. Gueldner and Gueldner Family Partnership conveyed property on Denver Road to One Way Property Holdings LLC for $1,750,000.

Judith A. Wingenroth and The estate of Lillian M. Frankhouser conveyed property on Oak Lane to Judith A. Wingenroth for $1.

Ronald E. Bazis and Monika E. Bazis conveyed property on Jason Avenue to Alexander R. Murray and Analyse M. Gaspich for $275,000.

Matthew D. Greenly conveyed property on a public road to Joan L. Auker for $250,000.

Kenneth Paul Auker, Kenneth P. Auker and Joan L. Auker conveyed property on a public road to Louis Rizzo, Louis A. Rizzo Jr. and Deborah A. Rizzo for $719,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Richard J. Stevenson Jr. and Laurie A. Stevenson conveyed 960 Texter Mountain Road to Laurie A. Stevenson for $10.

Willis R. Burkholder and Anna Mary Burkholder conveyed property on Main Street to Mervin L. Miller for $140,000.

Glenn L. Schoener and Carolyn E. Schoener conveyed property on Texter Mountain Road to Glenn L. Schoener & Carolyn Schoener Revocable Trust Agreement, Carolyn E. Schoener and Glenn L. Schoener for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Janet S. Reinhart, Wendy B. Miller and F. Babette Reese conveyed property on a public road to James M. Shoemaker for $550,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed 152 N. Seventh St. to Abide Co. LLC for $1.

John R. Lehman, The estate of Ruth Shive Gilbert, Catherine Sa Lehman and Catherine Sarah Ann Lehman conveyed property on Walnut Street to Valley View Capital LLC for $200,000.

Robert G. Voight and Kathleen R. Voight conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Peggy S. Kirkpatrick for $155,000.

Raymond Kammerer conveyed property on Union Street to Richard P. Wahlberg and Ann Marie Wahlberg for $134,900.

Donna M. Guiles and Michael D. Guiles conveyed 482 Manor St. to Todd M. Kramer and Diana L. Kramer for $60,000.

Jaime Garcia Torres, Jessica Delrosario and Jessica Delrosario Arocho Rivera conveyed 1006 Cloverton Drive to Jaime Garcia Torres and Jessica Delrosario Arocho Rivera for $1.

Michael Riley, Jean Riley, Jean M. Riley and Michael A. Riley conveyed 142 S. Eighth St. to Marcus Sensenig and Jesse Hersh for $65,000.

Daniel A. Barolo conveyed 126 S. Second St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $105,000.

The estate of George Steedle conveyed 461 Locust St. to Levi S. Fisher for $130,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Mary E. Kilby conveyed 636 Fairview Ave. to Valley View Capital LLC for $53,900.

Norwood Realty Investments LP and Norwood Realty Investments LLC conveyed 285 S. Fifth St. to Shi Qiu for $92,000.

Juan F. Silva conveyed property on Malleable Road to Juan F. Silva and Kayln Silva for $10.

Jason Richard Funk and Jason R. Funk conveyed 51 S. Sixth St. to Kinsmen Holdings LLC for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Erin M. Bricker Eby and Erin M Bricker Eby conveyed property on River Hill Road to Ryan R. Rambo for $209,000.

Hilltop Hollow Ltd. Partnership, Gary R. Erb and Michelle L. Erb conveyed property on a public road to Sterling A. Cross and Danielle Brewington Cross for $1,495,000.

Hilltop Hollow Ltd. Partnership, Gary R. Erb and Michelle L. Erb conveyed property on a public road to Hilltop Hollow Ltd. Partnership for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Daniel P. Quickel and Beth Ann Quickel conveyed property on a public road to Maryann Lugo Rodriguez, Maryann Lugo Rodriguez and Kenneth Rodriguez for $269,900.

Mark Torborg and Deborah Torborg conveyed property on Meadowview Lane to Adam N. Torborg for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Gallagher, Amanda E. Heisey Gallagher and Amanda E. Heisey Gallagher for $250,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jon W. Freed and Brenda L. Freed conveyed 110 S. Fourth St. to Adam L. Webber and Stefanie J. Webber for $85,000.

Jon W. Freed and Brenda L. Freed conveyed 432 Walnut St. to Adam L. Webber and Stefanie J. Webber for $110,000.

Kelly L. Kern, Kelly L. Hinsey, Jared L. Hinsey and J. L. Hinsey conveyed 537 Main St. to Inspire Properties LLC for $205,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Margaret S. Kramer, James R. Clark and James B. Endslow Revocable Living Trusts conveyed property on a public road to The estate of James B. Endslow for $1.

Yolanda Carbone, Yolanda Carbone Moore, Yolanda Carbone Moore and James Moore conveyed 22 Ashley Drive to Edric Marrero Cruz and Edric Marrero Cruz for $184,000.

The estate of James B. Endslow conveyed property on a public road to Brubaker Farms Holding LP for $781,005.

Margaret S. Kramer, James R. Clark and James B. Endslow Revocable Living Trusts conveyed property on Kraybills Church Road to The estate of James B. Endslow for $1.

Allyson Dawson Valentine, Ryan Valentine and Timothy W. Dawson conveyed property on a public road to Allyson Dawson Valentine and Ryan Valentine for $0.

Karen L. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Fox and David L. Fox Jr. for $1.

James B. Endslow Revocable Living Trusts, Margaret S. Kramer and James R. Clark conveyed property on a public road to The estate of James B. Endslow for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Penway Construction Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Elbron Anderson and Norma Lee Anderson for $302,250.

The estate of Theodore A. Inch and Virginia F. Inch conveyed 15 Freys Road to Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Gambino Ferrarelli for $161,000.

Joyce L. Kuzis conveyed property on a public road to Corey A. Knaub for $249,900.

Gary Espenshade and Bonnie Espenshade conveyed property on a public road to Brad Lynn Espenshade and Ashley Nicole Espenshade for $300,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Justin A. Kinsey and Ashley Nichole Kinsey conveyed property on a public road to Jared A. Espenshade and Cynthia E. Espenshade for $194,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Dwight E. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $700,000.

Eric L. Findley conveyed 1013 Buck Road to Eric L. Findley and Lori A. Findley for $1.

EARL TWP.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to William M. Brooks and Kara A. Brooks for $301,350.

EAST EARL TWP.

Revelations of Freedom Ministries conveyed property on a public road to Marvin M. Weaver and Miriam M. Weaver for $175,000.

Steven L. York and Vicki B. York conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Gill and Nicole Harlan for $300,000.

Blanche Pilotti conveyed property on Rose Avenue to Shawn L. Stoltzfus for $250,000.

The estate of Shiela Jan Ruland, The estate of Shiela Jan Hackett, The estate of Shiela J. Hackett and The estate of Shiela J. Ruland conveyed property on a public road to Sherry L. Burkholder for $1.

Terry L. Burkholder and Sherry L. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Tracy Lynette Cruz for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nancy S. Ressler, Irvin Good, Frances Groff, Ralph Good, Florence Sommers, Edward Good, David H. Good Jr., Lois Zook and Lewis Good conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Lee King for $317,000.

Ivan N. Zimmerman and Lucy M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Blessings of Hope for $3,534,000.

Reid A. Martin and Amy C. Martin conveyed property on Brown Road to Paul A. Stauffer and Judith B. Stauffer for $274,900.

Brian Robert Coles and Tracy Lee Coles conveyed property on Hobson Court to Robert G. Dyer Jr. for $330,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Thousand Islands LP, Skills Institute Press LLC and J. Alan Giagnocavo conveyed property on a public road to Mia Group LP for $980,000.

Russell T. Monti and Lauren N. Eriksen conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Garrett Derr for $178,500.

Thousand Islands LP, Skills Institute Press LLC and J. Alan Giagnocavo conveyed property on a public road to Thousand Islands LP for $1.

Michael H. Gerhart and Connie K. Gerhart conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Irene Riley for $165,000.

Lori A. Dale, Lori A. Greenly and Paul R. Dale conveyed 1750 State St. to Stephanie Renea Dersch for $200,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Sara Jane Witmer and Raymond Scott Witmer conveyed property on South Mount Joy Street to Jason Garber and Shanan Garber for $140,500.

Anthony D. Stine, Ashley N. Stine and Ashley N. Cover conveyed 212 E. Cherry St. to Anthony D. Stine and Ashley N. Stine for $1.

Joan R. Bretz conveyed property on a public road to Justin James for $150,000.

Margaret M. Smith and Fernando Vaughn conveyed 128 N. Poplar St. to Angdupe2011 LLC for $120,000.

James A. Launer and Samantha E. Launer conveyed property on Northfield Drive to George E. White and Deborah B. White for $354,000.

Jeffrey S. Eshelman conveyed property on East Willow Street to Dorothy J. Roden for $200,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Jefferson V. Simmons and Katherine M. Simmons conveyed property on Marie Avenue to Andrew J. Sollenberger and Courtney A. Sollenberger for $360,000.

Foxes Siding Inc. conveyed 613 W. Main St. to Manjit Singh for $169,900.

Sierra M. Perkins conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Leid Investments LLC for $201,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 358 Jeff Ave. to Tara A. Stork and Jonathan L. Stork for $235,000.

Darlene R. Williamson conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Troy S. Galbreath for $1.

Daryl L. Horst and Dawn M. Horst conveyed property on East Main Street to Burnell Zeiset for $54,600.

C. Howard Scarff II conveyed 1522 W. Main St. to Scott B. Schrum and Bethany Schrum for $220,000.

Dale B. Allen conveyed 473 N. State St. to Todd M. Mullins for $160,000.

Mervin D. Moshier and Loren J. Moshier conveyed 659 E. Main St. to Tyler E. Soule for $144,900.

EPHRATA TWP.

Esther S. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Harlan R. Zimmerman and Karen B. Zimmerman for $227,000.

Ivan E. Zeiset and Betty Jane Zeiset conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Ronald E. Moyer and Linda J. Moyer for $70,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 4 to Michelle Spieker and Marcio Spieker for $397,600.

FULTON TWP.

Northview Stallion Station Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel G. Fisher, Verna L. Fisher, Elam G. Fisher, Naomi B. Fisher, Elam K. Miller and Lavina K. Miller for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

TOA East Petersburg LLC and TOA East Petersburg conveyed 114 Republic Terrace to Gerald T. Zell and Jeanne M. Zell for $546,318.

Stephen C. Thomas conveyed Unit 23 to Kenny Gunderson and Karen L. Gunderson for $350,000.

Jefferson D. Minnich, Karen G. Minnich and Karen Minnich conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Slaugh and Erin Slaugh for $460,000.

Brock A. Nestlerode, Elizabeth Nestlerode and Brock Nestlerode conveyed property on Mill Mar Road to Brock A. Nestlerode for $1.

Kevin Astree and Laurie Astree conveyed 2625 Spring Valley Road to Kevin Astree for $1.

James L. Werst and Sharon M. Werst conveyed property on a public road to Zachary B. Ramsey and Anne M. Ramsey for $560,000.

Thomas A. Wilton and Mary A. Wilton conveyed property on Baffy Avenue to Thomas A. Wilton for $1.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Ashneet Singh Gujral and Arshdeep Kaur Gujral for $625,000.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Kul C. Dhungana and Shada Dhungana for $317,827.

Biswarup Dasgupta and Subarna C. Dasgupta conveyed 212 Parklawn Court to Norberto J. Morales and Iraida Cabasquin for $200,000.

Dennis S. Vinciguerra conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to John E. Ashcroft for $334,750.

Robert M. Miller and Jolene S. Miller conveyed property on Chadwyck Lane to James A. Launer and Samantha E. Launer for $579,000.

Your Towne Builders Inc. conveyed property on School Lane to Mark Paden and Cristina Paden for $250,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to James A. Belmonte and Amanda L. Belmonte for $446,020.

Mijuel Diaz and Kelsei L. Diaz conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Kelsei L. Diaz for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Vladimir Verkovsky and Anna Verkhovsky conveyed property on Peregrine Circle to Vladimir Verkhovsky for $1.

Jeffrey S. Spiker and Kathleen T. Spiker conveyed 525 Westfield Drive to Jeffrey Scott Spiker, Kathleen Teresa Spiker and Spiker Family Living Trust for $1.

Brian C. Weigle and Susan H. Weigle conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Dupkanick and Rachel Dupkanick for $356,000.

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC conveyed 3463 Duff Ave. to Gerges Asknder and Amal Bakheet for $226,200.

The estate of Glenn W. Alexander conveyed property on Westfield Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $217,500.

Michael R. Slaugh conveyed 4095 Forrest Road to Jason Alan Kramer and Amanda Jo Kramer for $270,000.

Robert M. Loffredo and Candy L. Loffredo conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Robert M. Loffredo for $1.

4910 SF Limited and Micheal Kennedy conveyed 972 Boyce Ave. to Kimberly Ann Heck and Edward D. Heck for $243,000.

Elmer D. Leas Jr. conveyed property on Holly Drive to Taylor M. Hanna for $210,000.

Rodney D. Winkleman Jr. and Debra A. Winkleman conveyed property on Fairview Road to Kendra S. Shambaugh for $210,000.

Carlos Velez and Michele M. Velez conveyed 98 Country Lane to Megan C. Harrell and Keith P. Loboda for $290,000.

Carole L. Brubaker, David C. Stephenson and Brubaker & Stephenson Family Revocable Living Trust conveyed 4013 Parkside Court to Nathan R. Brubaker for $1.

James F. Fisher and Michelle L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to James F. Fisher for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

John Edward Muscalus III and Katie Ann Muscalus conveyed Unit 8 to Stephen R. McDonald and Susan C. McDonald for $281,000.

Jeffrey L. Landis and Douglas L. Landis conveyed property on Creek Hill Road to Jeffrey L. Landis for $1.

David J. Beiler and Rachel Z. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. King and Ruth K. King for $250,000.

Denlinger Equipment Co. LP, Timber Rock LLC and John M. Denlinger conveyed 2370 Hobson Road to Peter A. Poneros and Kathy Z. Poneros for $430,000.

Amos L. Hess and Lorraine M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to John D. Lapp Jr. and Kendra B. Lapp for $400,000.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Joshua David Ormerod and Carissa M. Ormerod for $1.

Larry H. Wenger and Eileen D. Wenger conveyed property on Hobson Road to Jonathan George Sager and Elizabeth Fox Sager for $409,000.

Peggy Lou Dearolf A, George Schaeffer Jr., George Schaeffer and Dennis F. Schaeffer conveyed property on a public road to Alanna Hall and Tyler R. Hall for $183,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Fred Hagerty, Elvina A. Hagerty and Fred Hagerty & Elvina A. Hagerty Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Gregory M. Altrichter and April Nh Kirk for $320,000.

Kimberly A. Schoff conveyed property on a public road to Benuel B. Stoltzfus and Naomi E. Stoltzfus for $1,600,000.

Samuel W. Yoder conveyed property on Conestoga Avenue to Merrill S. Smucker and Maile Y. Smucker for $359,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Scott Jon Weik, Denise L. Weik and Denise Lee Weik conveyed 117 Pearl St. to Recreate Investments LLC for $140,000.

Michael Brewer conveyed 457 S. Shippen St. to Michael Brewer and Joy Brewer for $1.

Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman conveyed 513 Laurel St. to Erin Wise for $235,000.

Matthew Scott Bupp and Michelle L. Patterson conveyed 602 High St. to Michael T. Wolfe for $122,000.

Merrill Shawn Smucker and Maile Yvette Smucker conveyed 41 W. James St. to David T. Romanoff and Ruth A. Romanoff for $285,000.

Madeline Jones, Nichole Wagner and Nichole R. Wagner conveyed 22 W. Liberty St. to Ian E. Detweiler for $255,000.

Gary K. Groff and Glenn R. Houpt & Cora M. Houpt Revocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed 824 E. Marion St. to Andrew Humphreville for $140,000.

Joseph B. Horst conveyed 561 Pershing Ave. to Hugh S. Smith for $115,000.

Normel Batson and Reynold Batson conveyed 13 N. Mary St. to Sybak Properties LLC for $130,000.

SACA Development Corp. conveyed 532 Pershing Ave. to Emmanuel Bahane for $141,800.

Edgar M. Wright conveyed 474 Poplar St. to Brian E. Kauffman for $95,000.

Tacey L. Perry conveyed 715 New Holland Ave. to Jennifer M. Diaz Colon and Dunieski Herrera Matamoros for $165,000.

David Burchstead and Claudia J. Burchstead conveyed 18 E. New St. to Bjork Hupfeld and Jackie Gioconda Hupfeld for $258,000.

Tracy L. Miller conveyed 236 E. Fulton St. to Eric B. Janes for $438,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed 41 W. Lemon St. to Fred Sackett and Sharon Sackett for $472,988.

Millers Investment Properties Limited Liability Co. and Millers Investment Properties LLC conveyed 138 Liberty St. to Mary E. Burns for $294,000.

Shadow Lawn City Line LP, Shadow Lawn City Line GP LLC, Samuel R. Beiler and Melody Joy Beiler conveyed Unit 4 to Cruciger LP for $1.

Two Witnesses LLC and Viken Ezgilioglu conveyed 138 Pearl St. to Lindsey Smith, Derek Zanetti and Zachary Adamerovich for $360,000.

Mariam L. Guaigua conveyed 117 E. Lemon St. to Heidi K. Shirk for $177,000.

Ryan S. Joline conveyed property on a public road to Hck Properties LLC for $197,000.

DNB Investments LLC and David Bomberger conveyed 307 E. Ross St. to Edward J. Thrasher and Joan L. Thrasher for $222,900.

Eva Carmichael conveyed property on a public road to Eva Carmichael and Tanya M. Carmichael for $1.

Thomas W. Nilan Jr. and Ruth M. Nilan conveyed 808 Union St. to Ruth M. Nilan for $1.

David R. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Fetch Home Investments LLC for $35,000.

Jonathan Ly conveyed 146 E. Liberty St. to Jonathan Ly and Jason Ly for $200,000.

Sullivan Property Management LLC and Ryan Sulliva conveyed 112 N. Marshall St. to Brandy M. Seyfert for $178,000.

Stacey V. Cortez conveyed 520 Fairview Ave. to Francisco Darinely Bueno Almonte and Dariely Bueno for $190,000.

Naing W. Aung and Naing Aung conveyed 220 Hershey Ave. to Deborah A. Hoberg and Terry L. George Sr. for $124,000.

Merrill Shawn Smucker and Maile Yvette Smucker conveyed 41 W. James St. to David T. Romanoff and Ruth A. Romanoff for $223,000.

Douglas K. Kiehl, Donald R. Kiehl, Darryl J. Kiehl, Jessica M. Kiehl and Jennifer N. Bowman conveyed 751 Marietta Ave. to Cynthia A. Bair for $70,000.

Daniel J. Anderson, Anne M. Ruminski and Anderson Ruminski Family Revocable Living Trust conveyed 53 Hershey Ave. to Kenneth E. Craul and Dale R. Hershey for $150,000.

Arti Flowers conveyed 22 Dauphin St. to Najja J. Smith for $1.

A&A Property Management LLC and A&A Rental Management LLC conveyed 326 Prospect St. to Mang Dun and Khun Dim for $1.

Linus Hughes and Jude Hughes conveyed 462 W. Vine St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $130,000.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed 74 Howard Ave. to Mark Stellato for $113,000.

Herbert Dupree Stuckman conveyed 540 N. Plum St. to White Hill Realty LLC for $202,000.

Matthew S. Bupp and Michelle Patterson Bupp conveyed 529 W. Vine St. to E&S Real Estate Investment LLC for $120,000.

Jaylan Martin conveyed 626 High St. to Jorge M. Alonzo for $130,500.

Kevin Hoppes conveyed 735 N. Marshall St. to Huy Tran and Hang Nguyen for $156,000.

Paul J. Kurtz and Marie D. Kurtz conveyed 240 W. Lemon St. to Renew Homes LLC for $218,500.

Melvin L. Shaub and Brian L. Shaub conveyed 631 Lehigh Ave. to Kanisa S. Wilson for $105,000.

Benuel S. Fisher conveyed 623 Marietta Avenue to Restored Investments LLC for $135,000.

Steven Z. Blank conveyed property on West Vine Street to Valley View Capital LLC for $97,000.

Joel N. Rothschild and Eve Bratman conveyed 350 College Ave. to Craig Clark and Justina Hertzler for $345,000.

Jana M. Leaman and Jana M. Miller conveyed 365 College Ave. to Michael S. Rowen for $410,000.

Keystone Premier Properties LLC and Reuben B. King conveyed property on West King Street to Cross Keys Investment Group LLC for $280,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Leonard O. Bigby and Sharee A. Bigby conveyed 308 Kentshire Drive to Kerry S. Brown II and Jumoke O. Tolashe for $330,000.

Teasia M. Myers and Daniel L. Pena conveyed 20 Pickford Drive to Noel Acevedo Collazo and Iris Acosta for $180,500.

Greg M. Manmiller and Melissa A. Manmiller conveyed property on a public road to Pamela J. Carnes for $240,000.

Gideon D. Fisher conveyed 45 Riverside Ave. to Gideon D. Fisher and Ahnamarie Nicole Fisher for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Reuben E. Smoker and Gayle M. Smoker conveyed 3631 Holly Drive to John S. Fisher and Mary Fisher for $225,000.

Stanley F. Goodman and Joan E. Goodman conveyed 6 Boxwood Lane to Glenn Siefken and Susan Siefken for $382,900.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Rehm Investments, Geraldine S. Rehm, Richard C. Rehm II, Gary S. Rehm and Scott N. Rehm conveyed property on a public road to LMI Acquisition LLC for $4,050,000.

Ricky L. Stoltzfus and Kathleen L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Strawberry Street to Daniel Forrer and Heather Forrer for $360,000.

Heart Land Enterprises Inc. conveyed 56 Hertzog Drive to Charles J. Camilari and Joylene Camilari for $235,000.

Life Redeemed LLC and Donald L. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Transition To Community for $225,000.

Sandra J. Mousley conveyed property on a public road to Gary Allen Blantz and Rosene Blantz for $226,500.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Suzanne Doster and Stephen W. Klumpp conveyed 118 E. New St. to Patrick Sean Dougherty and Elissa Lynne Dougherty for $1.

Nicholas A. Belton, Danielle M. Belton and Danielle M. Disanto conveyed 50 Front St. to Danielle M. Belton and Danielle M. Disanto for $10.

Ashley Talbot, Ashley Nicole Espenshade and Ashley Nichole Espenshade conveyed 450 N. Water St. to Savannah J. Myers and Jacob Metzler for $225,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Krista L. Grasty, Krista L. Lund and Charles A. Lund conveyed property on a public road to Krista L. Lund and Charles A. Lund for $1.

Imogene L. Frye and Imogene L. Blevins conveyed property on a public road to Imogene L. Frye and William H. Frye for $1.

Morgan Teresa Toto conveyed property on a public road to Morgan Teresa Toto and Raymond A. Toto IV for $10.

MANHEIM TWP.

Olivia E. Shreiner and Olivia E. King conveyed Unit P 7 to Timothy K. Shreiner and Jackson T. Shreiner for $140,000.

Carol D. Rousseau conveyed 531 Pleasure Road to David M. Speakman and Maddalena Speakman for $280,000.

Lisa S. Hostler conveyed property on Cobblers Court to Maqsood Ahmad and Fozia Ahmad for $580,000.

Lisa L. Frank, Barry Lee Stoner and Brenda Jo Stoner conveyed 1455 Hollywood Drive to Jonathan D. Frank and Lisa L. Frank for $1.

Lancaster Country Club conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Thomas M. Hart Jr. and Fiona P. Hart conveyed Unit 1309 to Jerry Cibangu Kasangana and Ginette Mutombo for $140,000.

Larry Moyer and Karen Moyer conveyed 2707 Long Farm Lane to Cameron L. Selvaggio and Tracey L. Selvaggio for $242,400.

Christian Busque, Carolyn J. Amodio Busque, Carolyn J Amodio Busque and Christian & Carolyn Busque Living Trust conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Christian Busque, Carolyn J. Amodio Busque and Carolyn J Amodio Busque for $1.

Sandra E. Merritt and Robert B. Evans conveyed 915 Shreiner Ave. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $274,000.

Donald P. DeBarr and Elizabeth M. DeBarr conveyed 1315 Stone Water Road to Robert C. Taylor and Alecia S. Taylor for $560,000.

Deborah L. Byers conveyed 713 Tusitala Drive to Edward F. McManness II and Joan R. McManness for $235,000.

Andrew J. Zenyuch and Kimberly L. Zenyuch conveyed 732 Wallingford Road to Margaret L. Gerhart for $305,000.

Roger A. Mull and Shirley A. Mull conveyed Unit T4-240 to Paul J. Kurtz and Marie D. Kurtz for $154,900.

Eddie Nieves and Iris D. Nieves conveyed property on a public road to Michael Nguyen and Han Nguyen for $165,000.

The Estate of Jerrold M. Smoker conveyed 1514 Hollywood Drive to Benjamin Whitby and Alison Whitby for $267,500.

Thomas G. Saunders and Terri Lynn Quillen Saunders conveyed property on Sturbridge Drive to Wanda Montalvo, Roberto Rodriguez and Dalila Torres for $398,900.

Anthony LR Acri and Bernadette L. Minnier conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Matthew M. Cristino and Julia Marie Cristino for $370,000.

GRH 3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Pramod P. Poudel and Banita Subedi Poudel for $440,000.

GRH 3 LLC and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed Unit 69 to Steven Grant Roth and Kimberly Rose Parker for $507,741.

Brandy Marie Seyfert and Eric Brown DeColstoun conveyed property on a public road to Kerry L. Mendelson and Stephen P. Bodman for $434,900.

Karl Dronke, Carol A. Dronke and Carol Ann Dronke conveyed 1004 Olympia St. to Derick Zheng and Xiaoli Wang for $355,000.

Brian Murphy and Courtney Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Dustin L. Raysor and Rebekah A. Leflar for $480,000.

Samuel K. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Eli K. Glick and Rachel S. Glick for $1.

Fernando Guilherme Abu Jamra Salgado Rocha and Marcia Cristina Von Huelsen Rocha conveyed 679 Bent Creek Drive to Peter F. Hauck and Lidija Hauck for $649,900.

Sara S. Price, Eldercare Solutions Inc. and Deborah L. Berrigan conveyed 181 Warren Way to Ping Chen and Qing Chen for $205,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Dean L. Garman conveyed 309 Park View Drive to John K. Coyle and Kathleen A. Coyle for $235,000.

Tamara J. Sweitzer conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Matthews and Stephanie Matthews for $175,000.

SHF Manheim Realty LLC, Scott D. Bowser and Heather M. Bowser conveyed property on a public road to Firm Foundations LLC for $675,000.

Heath E. Miller conveyed 31 W. Stiegel St. to Ryan A. Conner and Adrianna H. Graham for $229,900.

Albert J. Bedway conveyed property on Hazel Street to Albert J. Bedway for $0.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Judith Ann Rintz and The estate of Judith A. Rintz conveyed property on Crestgate Place to Carlton Lee Rintz for $1.

Paul R. Nettleton and Audrey A. Nettleton conveyed 121 Buttonwood Lane to Steven Paul Chelland and Natalie Pertrina Chelland for $244,900.

Ernest Witbeck and Katherine Anne Witbeck conveyed 1604 Columbia Ave. to Angel M. Torres for $189,000.

Carlton Lee Rintz conveyed property on Crestgate Place to Carlton Lee Rintz and Cathy E. Rintz for $1.

Dennis C. Wertz and Fernando Vaughn conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Benjamin Schott and Ajali Schott for $255,000.

Joseph C. Schrader conveyed property on Knollwood Drive to Kameron Carmina and Gina Carmina for $245,000.

Amaurys Padron Fernandez and Lisandra Caceres Reyes conveyed 1009 Williamsburg Road to Edra L. Hernandez for $173,000.

Christopher M. Stallings, Christine M. Stallings, Christopher Stallings and Christine Stallings conveyed property on a public road to Harmony Hertzog for $201,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Robert L. Graham III, Cindy S. Graham and Elwood N. Earhart conveyed 126 E. Market St. to Jeffery Scott Yoder and Kristine F. Yoder for $100,000.

Sean M. Carnes conveyed property on a public road to Levi Milliron for $208,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Paul E. Charbonnier Jr. and Denise M. Charbonnier conveyed property on Raven Crest to David T. Haggerty, Susan M. Shipe Haggerty and Susan M Shipe Haggerty for $515,000.

Angela J. Appel and Jeremy L. Fritsch conveyed property on a public road to Dylan S. Newnam for $274,900.

Robert K. Dodson, Tina M. Dodson, Robert Kyle Dodson Jr. and Tina Marie Dodson conveyed property on a public road to Robert Kyle Dodson Jr. and Tina Marie Dodson for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Ryan Stoll and Erin Stoll conveyed 177 Elizabeth St. to Danielle M. Albright and Justice Pearson for $294,000.

The estate of Brian G. Hill, Garret Lancaster Limited LLC and Garret Lancaster Limited conveyed property on a public road to Christian Madera for $215,000.

Danton B. Abicht conveyed 314 Windgate Court to Chelsea R. Rambo for $170,000.

The estate of Brian Hill and The estate of Brian G. Hill conveyed 27 N. Prince St. to Timothy V. Weaver for $170,000.

Garret Lancaster Limited LLC, Garret Lancaster Limited and The estate of Brian Hill conveyed 29 N. Prince St. to Timothy V. Weaver for $140,000.

Thomas A. Martone, Kathleen R. Centiole Martone and Kathleen R Centiole Martone conveyed 438 Stonegate Court to Jordan R. Mosso and Kristina M. Donohue for $175,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Stephen Black conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan B. Richards and Jamie Lynn Richards for $189,300.

Irving N. Perez and Maria Elena Perez conveyed property on a public road to Kelli Barber for $203,000.

Annie R. Craul conveyed 16 Pine St. to Annie R. Craul and Steven M. Craul for $1.

Christie L. Scott conveyed Unit 199 to Anthony L. Monaco and Christine A. Jorgenson for $217,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Christopher J. Metzler conveyed 602 Rockwood Drive to Hectare Holdings LLC for $180,000.

Ivan A. Perez, Stacy Lynn Packard and Crystal Shank conveyed property on a public road to Ivan A. Perez for $1.

Hal W. Maynor III conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Charles W. Godfrey Jr. for $258,500.

Benjamin D. Bergman conveyed 424 Rockwood Drive to Brooke M. Keyser for $185,000.

Wanda J. Inch and Victoria J. Lee conveyed 34 Stern Drive to Michael D. Lee and Victoria J. Lee for $1.

Howard D. Boyd Jr., Barbara A. Boyd, Donald B. Todd and Jeanne M. Todd conveyed property on a public road to Ketterline Inc. for $90,000.

Merle Daniel Heisey and Daniel M. Heisey Jr. Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Howard O. Custer Jr. and Barbara A. Custer for $1,650,000.

Michelle M. Erb conveyed 1675 Valleyview Road to Michelle M. Erb and Michael J. Homovich for $1.

Matthew Giorgio, Amanda Teed, Amanda L. Giorgio, Matthew J. Giorgio and Amanda Giorgio conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Giorgio and Amanda L. Giorgio for $1.

Thomas P. Erb and Michelle M. Erb conveyed property on a public road to Michelle M. Erb for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Cheryl Ann Lockwood, John Peter Lockwood and Charles K. Will Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jonathon K. Kreiser for $188,000.

Jay D. Campbell and Kristina A. Campbell conveyed 621 W. Main St. to Kristina A. Campbell for $1.

Tammy Jo Weaver conveyed 326 Brimmer Ave. to J&M Landholdings LLC for $100,000.

PARADISE TWP.

M. Land Develop LLC and Myron Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David E. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus for $1,726,000.

Dean R. Englehart Jr. and Robbin L. Englehart conveyed property on a public road to Stephan Englehart for $1.

Robert A. Baum, Lynne H. Huenink and Lynne H. Baum conveyed property on Oak Hill Road to Robert A. Baum and Lynne H. Baum for $1.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Ethel I. Horst, The estate of Ethel I. Stoppard and The estate of Ethel Irene Horst conveyed property on a public road to Edwin C. Monskie for $255,000.

Wesley James Neal and Kerry Glover A conveyed property on Park Hill Drive to Grace Valley Rentals LLC for $92,000.

Donald N. Aukamp, Richard Eichelberger, Lisa Payne and Lisa L. Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Payne for $1.

Aukamp Eichelberger Aukamp Partners, Donald N. Aukamp, Richard Eichelberger, Lisa Payne and Lisa L. Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to Donald N. Aukamp, Richard Eichelberger, Lisa Payne and Lisa L. Aukamp for $1.

Christine C. Shubert and Worley &. Obetz Inc. conveyed 62 Doe Run Road to Manheim Self Storage LLC for $1,650,000.

Lyons & Obetz conveyed property on a public road to Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. for $1.

George A. Taughinbaugh, Alison M. Dowdrick and Alison Marie Taughinbaugh conveyed 680 Walnut Drive to George Ashton Taughinbaugh and Alison Marie Taughinbaugh for $1.

Doe Run Road LLC conveyed 62 Doe Run Road to Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. for $1.

Christine C. Shubert and Worley & Obetz Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 55 Doe Run LLC for $1,400,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Aukamp Eichelberger Aukamp Partners, Donald N. Aukamp, Richard Eichelberger, Lisa Payne and Lisa L. Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to Donald N. Aukamp, Richard Eichelberger, Lisa Payne and Lisa L. Aukamp for $1.

Donald N. Aukamp, Richard Eichelberger, Lisa Payne and Lisa L. Aukamp conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Payne for $1.

Edward C. Maysilles and Nancy W. Maysilles conveyed property on Brenneman Road to Thomas J. Maysilles for $1.

Seishi W. Oka conveyed property on Marticville Road to Benjamin J. Reed and Wanda L. Reed for $150,000.

Alfred I. Heisey, Betty L. Heisey and Alfred Heisey conveyed property on Linestown Road to John Davis and Trishia Mayberry for $305,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 5 to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $1.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Kiyasudeen Aliyar and Yasmin Kiyasudeen for $1.

Lancaster Home Builders, Nadu Construction Inc. and Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 9 to Jonathan Daniel Palmer for $338,750.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Keith A. Lehner and Rebecca S. Lehner conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Mitchell and Mandy Mitchell for $350,000.

Marilyn J. Moses, Marilyn Jane Moses and Charles A. Lund conveyed property on West State Street to Justin A. Kinsey and Ashley N. Kinsey for $279,100.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 38 to Alexander Messina and Lindsay G. Hoefferle for $412,500.

Chiu Man Chen and Mu Hua Yang conveyed property on a public road to Mu Hua Yang for $1.

Justin M. Albert, Hillary J. Snavely and Hillary J. Albert conveyed property on Breneman Road to Justin M. Albert and Hillary J. Albert for $1.

KRM Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Reelstrong LLC for $2,536,500.

Eugene Gibble and Janet K. Gibble conveyed property on a public road to DTM Group LLC for $320,000.

Ridgewood Manor Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ridgewood Manor PA LLC for $10.

Jason A. Mitchell and J. Elaine Mitchell conveyed property on a public road to Ian Lake and Kassie Lake for $465,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery M. Pierson and Lisa R. Pierson for $337,935.

The estate of Jay A. Izenour conveyed property on Meadow View Road to Ronald W. Mitchell and J. Elaine Mitchell for $540,000.

Gary L. Good and Cheryl N. Good conveyed property on Kulp Road to Christopher R. Good and Megan M. Good for $85,000.

The estate of Jay Harold Geib and The estate of Jay Harold E. Geib conveyed property on a public road to Jerrod T. Steager and Elisabeth Barge for $590,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Joshua L. Topper, Alexandra R. Topper and Alexandra R. Graden conveyed property on Pequea Avenue to Joshua L. Topper and Alexandra R. Topper for $1.

Daniel V. Dellarova Jr., Daniel V. Dellarova Jr. & Patrica A. Dellarova Revocable Living Trust Agr and Patricia A. Dellarova conveyed property on a public road to Hillcrest Community LLC for $500,000.

Evelyn H. King and Ja Lyn Developers conveyed property on a public road to JP Real Estate Group LLC for $2,075,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed Unit 1A + to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $1.

The estate of Christine L. Ravegum conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Chap Holdings LLC for $189,500.

Eleftheria Kalargyros and Vasilios Kalargyros conveyed property on a public road to Linda V. Violante and John H. Violante for $388,000.

Joseph Costello and Dana E. Costello conveyed 121 Moorland Court to Theodore Lehmier for $245,000.

Kyle A. Martin and Kimberly N. Martin conveyed property on Becker Drive to Jay R. Houser and Cheri M. Houser for $301,000.

Thomas D. Rowe and Susan C. Petrimoulx conveyed property on a public road to Robert F. Geiger and Valerie J. Geiger for $480,000.

James Herbert and Lynn Herbert conveyed Unit 296 to Craig R. Lewis and Ken &. Sally Lewis Irrevocable Trust for $400,000.

Gustavo A. Carvajal and Fiona D. Lines conveyed property on Silver Creek Road to Mary Jean Harmes for $305,000.