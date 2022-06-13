The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 30-June 3:

AKRON BOROUGH

Kishor S. Shah and Pragna K. Shah conveyed property on South Seventh Street to 116 S. Seventh St. LLC for $962,500.

BART TWP.

Jonas L. Lapp and Katie E. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Jesse L. Lapp and Katie S. Lapp for $0.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

David Thomas Ruble and Kristine Ruble conveyed property on Mill Street to Mason Petersheim and Alyssa Ross for $280,000.

Barry S. Brubacker and Sadie Brubacker conveyed property on a public road to Merle A. Brubaker and Amanda G. Brubaker for $371,000.

Katie L. Zimmerman and Katie L. Brubaker conveyed 998 Reading Road to Melvin Z. Brubaker and Katie L. Brubaker for $1.

Elvin S. Martin and Evelyn Martin conveyed property on a public road to Shannon L. Martin for $190,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 119 E. Valley Road to Richard Fay and Jan Fay for $118,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Melvin Z. Brubaker and Katie L. Brubaker conveyed property on Turkey Hill Road to Elam S. Newswanger and Lois Ann Newswanger for $1.

Melvin Z. Brubaker and Katie L. Brubaker conveyed 423 Brown Road to Elam S. Newswanger and Lois Ann Newswanger for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

The estate of David Watson, The estate of David M. Watson and The estate of David Marshall Watson conveyed 112 Pine St. to Samuel Fisher for $154,000.

CLAY TWP.

Robert K. Kinnane and Ellen Kinnane conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $311,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Schober Jr. for $311,000.

Barbara A. Buck and Jane M. Balistreri conveyed 41 Peaceful Lane to Barbara A. Buck and Jane M. Balistreri for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 318 Freedom Drive to Patrick E. Brennan and Diane M. Brennan for $106,000.

Stephen E. Banack and Joanna L. Banack conveyed 746 Maple St. to Alexander C. Jones and Katherine R. Querciagrossa for $250,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Donna J. Greiner conveyed property on East Church Street to Neal Roth Jr. and Crystal Kulick for $175,000.

Craig Ging and Aimee Ging conveyed 14 Ingham Drive to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $140,000.

The estate of Elfriede E. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Anna Maria Brugger for $1.

Tricia M. Gockley and Kyle L. Gockley conveyed property on Homestead Drive to Christopher T. Hensley and Kaitlyn Elaine Hensley for $315,000.

BHI Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed property on Bill Drive to Brian Yannuzzi for $165,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed Unit 34 to Jason E. Homan and Kylie M. Homan for $113,500.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jonathan L. Gottshall and Kelly L. Gottshall conveyed property on Circle Drive to Jonathan Michael Martin and Kaitlyn Michelle Zemlock for $315,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Abram B. Stoltzfus and Katie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Weaver Farm Stables LLC for $155,250.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Brenda L. Zeamer conveyed 838 Blunston St. to Angela R. Mable for $1.

Jeffrey J. Long conveyed 649 Franklin St. to Ryan Mays and John Mays for $75,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Julie A. Arbogast conveyed property on a public road to E. Follin Smith for $582,400.

DENVER BOROUGH

William C. Simmon Jr. conveyed 101 S. Fourth St. to Tricia M. Gockley and Kyle L. Gockley for $197,000.

Forest W. Troyer conveyed 424 Locust St. to Efrain Ontiveros and Yanet Ontiveros for $175,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Joseph McCloskey conveyed property on Amanda Court to Vanessa Sobers, Osman Moreno and Yanira Hernandez for $320,000.

Todd P. Rankin and Jennifer E. Rankin conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin D. Baker and Katherine L. Hirons for $300,000.

Seth A. Hershey, Kelsey B. Hershey and Kelsey B. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Amanuel P. Amba for $253,000.

Patricia Anaise Hashimoto, Patricia A. Vanfleteren and Dennis E. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Colton D. Grove for $180,000.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

Robert P. Lemberger, Elizabeth C. Lemberger, Robert P. Lemberger & Eliabeth C. Lemberger Trust Agreement of and Trust Agreement of Robert P. Lemberger & Elizabeth C. Lemberger conveyed property on Skyler Drive to Mason J. Brandt and Michelle Z. Brandt for $435,000.

Nolan M. Pickel and Ashlee N. Lockard conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Ashlee N. Lockard for $12,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

L. Werner Z Fetter, Peter W. Strang and Anna M. Fetter conveyed property on a public road to Sean P. Burke and Danielle N. Burke for $600,000.

Sean P. Burke and Danielle N. Burke conveyed property on a public road to Michael Snyder and Rebecca M. Taylor for $490,000.

Seth A. Arnold conveyed 244 Brian Ave. to Treasa M. Esposito for $356,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Jerry R. Roope conveyed 1914 Rivervue Drive to Jerry R. Roope and Jacquelyn M. Roope for $1.

EARL TWP.

Richard Justice conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Sensenig and Krista R. Sensenig for $375,000.

Steven Scott Owen and Analyn A. Owen conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Mongold and Susan Mongold for $385,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Henry M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Edwin N. Hoover and Almeda B. Hoover for $1.

Diane K. Bagshaw conveyed property on a public road to Marvin R. Stoltzfus and Rachel M. Stoltzfus for $371,000.

Myrtle K. Houck, Barry R. Kline and Wanda S. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Barry R. Kline and Wanda S. Kline for $1.

The estate of Huldah M. Graybill and The estate of Huldah M. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Isaac R. Petersheim for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Kathy L. Gibson conveyed 41 N. Hershey Ave. to Kathy L. Gibson for $1.

Eli S. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler for $1.

Eli S. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler for $1.

The estate of R. Lee Moore conveyed 21 Meadow View Drive to Derek Oberholtzer for $291,000.

Shane Dillow and Hannah Walters conveyed property on a public road to Louis M. Manza and Hannah M. Manza for $259,900.

Mahlon Z. Martin and Arlene B. Martin conveyed 24 E. Farmersville Road to Luke Ray Martin for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Jhonda M. Carey and Jhonda M. Buchko conveyed 2532 Speckled Drive to Eleanor Costello for $285,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jonathan L. Martin, Lisa M. Martin and Lisa Martin conveyed property on a public road to Garrison R. Motter, Megan Seibert, Gabe M. Motter and Gary A. Motter for $480,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of John E. Stum conveyed property on a public road to Martin O. Rumfield for $265,000.

Brett M. Kain and Sarah M. Kain conveyed property on a public road to David Wilson King and Laura Elaine King for $168,500.

Charles A. Poulos Jr. and Stephanie R. Poulos conveyed property on East High Street to Dean R. Halley and Alexis K. Halley for $240,000.

Giuseppe Bellia, Samantha Jo Bellia, Samantha Bellia, Barry L. Templin Sr. and Trisha R. Templin conveyed property on a public road to Giuseppe Bellia and Samantha Jo Bellia for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Charles R. Martin conveyed 117 Washington Ave. to Benjamin Martin for $158,000.

Christopher J. Diaz and Samantha B. Diaz conveyed 234 Lincoln Ave. to Riley J. Erkinger for $230,000.

Julie A. Alexander conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Nolan Arentz and Georgia Arentz for $269,000.

The estate of Shirley Mellinger and The estate of Shirley S. Franklin conveyed 207 Church Ave. to Alexis J. Franklin for $135,000.

Michael E. Robles conveyed property on a public road to Evan L. Radcliffe for $300,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 29 Lime St. to Nelson R. Habecker for $265,000.

The estate of Sidney J. Ensinger conveyed 845 Martin Ave. to James Charles Kilbride and Deborah Jane Kilbride for $271,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

David B. Leed conveyed property on Brookfield Drive to Nickolas M. Berry and Jodee L. Berry for $300,000.

EKH Properties Limited Liability Co and Eric V. Hershberger conveyed property on a public road to Weiler Properties Ltd for $99,500.

Luke F. Martin and Emma H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Alan H. Martin for $600,000.

Brian T. McDermott and Leah B. McDermott conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Janke, Katherine Janke, Timothy Stickney and Doreen Stickney for $460,000.

FULTON TWP.

Amos K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Beiler and Elizabeth G. Beiler for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sheridan R. Bingner conveyed 108 Pinnacle Point Drive to Sheridan R. Bingner for $10.

Jonathan Lefever and Kirsten Lefever conveyed property on Bowman Road to Christopher Kelleher and Bonnie Kelleher for $415,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 127 Ticonderoga Road to Thomas E. Albright and Catherine I. Albright for $592,140.

Norene P. Fessler conveyed property on a public road to Drew Wissler and Laura Wissler for $200,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 133 Ticonderoga Road to Kevin J. McCarthy and Deborah I. McCarthy for $561,435.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 130 Ticonderoga Road to Dennis Civitella and Mary E. Civitella for $448,660.

Dawn K. Reinhart and Jeffrey A. Reinhart conveyed property on South Avenue to Benjamin Mark Hinkle and Samantha Marie Wilson for $255,500.

The estate of Ruth E. Gabler and Raymond Gerold Gabler conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Dawn Marie Fox and Darlene Martha Gabler for $1.

George Reppert Jr. and Deborah Ann Reppert conveyed 3749 Nolt Road to David P. Flynn and Stefani Rose Helm for $350,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 2915 Marietta Ave. to Anthony Charles Juba and Olga Aleksandrovna Shvardakova for $350,000.

Christopher M. Beebe conveyed 1108 Old Eagle Road to Jonathan Sanville and Emily Sanville for $461,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Daryl Herr conveyed property on a public road to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira for $119,000.

KJC Properties LLC and James E. Kreider conveyed property on Lancaster Road to Evan Phelan for $250,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Laverne S. Root conveyed property on Parkside Court to Melissa Sue Root for $240,000.

Judith K. Wecker and Judith W. Sheckard conveyed property on a public road to BML Real Estate LLC for $238,000.

Ojoma Edeh Herr conveyed property on a public road to Luke Roundy and Kelcey Roundy for $475,000.

Helen Roberts and Robert J. Roberts Jr. conveyed property on South 15th Street to Axel Zeppenfeldt and Emily Zeppenfeldt for $205,000.

Yanalem Dufera and Lelise Guda conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Nelson R. Habecker for $310,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Edgar J. Acosta and Edgar J. Acosta Jr. conveyed property on Coreopsis Drive to Zuleika Montanez for $226,000.

Carlos A. Colon and Vivian Oyola conveyed 76 Black Oak Drive to Ames Reese Inc. and Reese Ames Inc. for $170,000.

The estate of Florence R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Historic Bird In Hand LLC for $385,000.

Stephen Correa and Erica L. Correa conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Smoketown Associates LLC for $288,000.

Rosa I. Horst conveyed Unit 68 to Carlos Colon Gonzalez and Vivian Oyala for $194,900.

Margaret E. McGinley conveyed 1702 Pennsylvania Ave. to James M. Seedorf and Daniela Seedorf for $256,000.

Paulette E. Sollenberger and Paulette Sollenberger conveyed property on a public road to Stephen M. Sollenberger for $1.

Kenneth L. Sipe III and Rebecca M Tanega Sipe conveyed 2045 Old Philadelphia Pike to Jay Stoltzfus and Veronica Stoltzfus for $245,000.

Dorothy Ann Ream conveyed property on a public road to Dorothy Ann Ream and Victor A. Ream for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

L. Ronald Hoover and Bonnie Lou Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Michael G. Manthei and Kristin M. Manthei for $767,500.

Thomas Seiger and Tracy Seiger conveyed property on Cheryl Ann Court to L. Ronald Hoover and Bonnie L. Hoover for $280,000.

Mary Ann Schlegel conveyed 2129 Mill Creek Road to Wendy S. Gillman and Antonius P. Deenen for $239,000.

Ashley D. Moyer and Ashley D. Donofrio conveyed property on Myers Crossing to Ashley D. Moyer and Paul Moyer for $1.

Vaughn Summers and Dawn Summers conveyed property on Harvey Avenue to Robert M. Trimble and Peggy S. Trimble for $259,000.

WPD Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to West Lampeter Township for $1.

Leon W. Wiley conveyed property on a public road to Leon W. Wiley and Jesse L. Wiley for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

G&C Property Enterprises LLC, Gregory J. Groff and Christina B. Groff conveyed 460 S. Queen St. to Tram Cao for $138,000.

The estate of Lydia E. Smith and the estate of Lydia Elizabeth Smith conveyed 763 Manor St. to Glenn D. Hollinger and G. Romaine Hollinger for $129,100.

Sheldon Weaver conveyed 327 E. Chestnut St. to Carter Hurst for $250,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on Hillside Avenue to Joshua C. Brussel and Stephanie J. Brussel for $235,000.

Erin K. Alphin conveyed 21 N. Mary St. to RSM Management LLC for $210,000.

Kimberly A. Speigel and Kimberly Lambert conveyed 315 Prospect St. to 315 Prospect LLC for $1.

Troy F. Rutt and Amy J. Rutt conveyed 439 S. Beaver St. to Anthony F. Rutt for $100,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 552 N. Plum St. to Jamie R. Gaydos for $370,000.

Peter Wachtel and Felice Wachtel conveyed 35 N. Shippen St. to Bryan John Parrish and Morgann Elyce Davis Parrish for $400,000.

Sustainable Housing Co. and Paul Dodson conveyed property on South Queen Street to Brian G. Fabian and Michelle A. Fabian for $420,000.

Bank of America NA and Servicelink Nls LLC conveyed 630 S. Marshall St. to Pedro Enrique Lopez for $127,050.

Jonas B. Smoker and Annie S. Smoker conveyed 20 Hazel St. to Nay A. Carrillo for $63,000.

Matthew J. Albaugh and Logan T. Albaugh conveyed 712 Fourth St. to Hans B. Lehman and Angela R. Lehman for $285,000.

Tillman F. Rupp Jr. conveyed 25 Caroline St. to Montu Manchanda for $65,000.

The estate of Marian C. Blackman and The estate of Marian C Dorsey Blackman conveyed 416 Pershing Ave. to Zuleika Jasmine Larue for $95,000.

Travis J. Oot, Anna Oot and Anna Ott conveyed property on East New Street to Gianna Miranda and Addison Rymar for $274,900.

Gregory J. Scott and Terri E. Scott conveyed Unit 205 to George D. May and Jessica H. May for $334,900.

Enjobay Inc. conveyed 659 First St. to Signature Catering LLC for $165,000.

Scott E. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Ephrem Bekere and David Dietrich for $325,000.

James D. Bushong conveyed 817 St. Joseph Street to James D. Bushong and Maxwell James Bushong for $1.

Brad A. Wolf and Mary Elizabeth Wolf conveyed 138 N. Water St. to Richard Moore Jr. and Dawn L. Moore for $446,000.

LQZ LLC, Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd. and Zamagias Michael G. Interests Ltd. conveyed Unit 401 to Bryan S. Windham and Jean M. Windham for $725,000.

Dale Sensenig and Iris M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to David M. Stoler for $69,500.

Cinmic Investments and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed property on a public road to Mifflin Investment Group LLC for $210,000.

Todd C. Forster and Todd Forster conveyed property on a public road to TCF Investments LLC for $1.

Benjamin J. Lesher and Rachel M. Lesher conveyed property on East Orange Street to William A. Gimbel and Keith W. Turner for $365,000.

Ephriam D. Riehl Jr. conveyed 712 E. King St. to Carlos J. Ferrera for $185,000.

B&E Wolf LLC and Wolf B&E LLC conveyed property on North Queen Street to 445 North Queen LLC for $333,000.

Conestoga North LLC and SACA Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Maldonado Olmo and Barbara Maldonado Olmo for $165,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Joshua M. Schmidt and Jennifer L. Schmidt conveyed 148 Wilson Ave. to Patrick J. Lyons and Emily S. Lyons for $1.

Shepherd Family Ltd. Partnership, DMR Management LLC and Ronald A. Shepherd II conveyed property on a public road to 1896 Millersville Road LLC for $750,000.

Nhu V. Truong conveyed property on Edington Place to Carmen Latorre Thelmont and Carmen Latorre Thelmont for $300,000.

David H. Bender conveyed 937 E. King St. to Straight As LLC for $330,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Juan Agosto III, Rosmery Agosto and Juan Agosto Nieves for $372,450.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Tyler B. Eckman and Casey M. Eckman for $436,484.

Dkd Properties LLC and Michael Dickey conveyed 324 Atkins Ave. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $180,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

James R. Burton conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Iezzi and Harriet I. Iezzi for $389,900.

Devon T. Riehl and Morgan R. Riehl conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Devon T. Riehl for $1.

CBH Ltd. Partnership and CBH GP LLC conveyed Unit 1 to Karma Investments Intercourse LLC for $840,666.

CBH Ltd Partnership and CBH GP LLC conveyed Unit 2 to PM Intercourse LLC for $420,333.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Andrew P. Gamble and Lauren P. Gamble conveyed property on East Front Street to Susan E. Heisey for $247,500.

Cary E. Jones and Veronika White conveyed property on a public road to Jerrold L. Keefer and Dakota L. Keefer for $300,500.

Andrea E. Hartranft conveyed 419 S. Cedar St. to Kelly Thomforde for $282,500.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Christopher J. Cozzone and Teresa L. Cozzone conveyed property on a public road to 383 Nottingham Road LLC for $475,000.

Patricia A. McCauley, Patricia A. Book and Patricia A. Foley conveyed 24 Little Britain Road to Katherine Elyse Petry for $210,000.

Charles M. Foster, Toni L. Foster Brown, Toni L Foster Brown and Toni L. Brown conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Road to Charles M. Foster for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Susan E. Wolf conveyed property on a public road to New Name LLC for $1,380,000.

William T. Kepler, Ellen L. Kepler and Ellen L. Moss conveyed Unit 113 to Qian Geng Li for $259,900.

Douglas K. Lee II and Angela J. Lee conveyed property on a public road to David Pelland and Christine Pelland for $770,500.

Maged Refaat Tawfik Awad, Soher Zakaria Makar Boktor, Soher Boktor and Maged Awad conveyed 869 Fountain Ave. to Renee S. Stoltzfus for $190,000.

Melodie A. Long conveyed property on a public road to Christopher I. Lainez and Kimberly L. Lainez for $260,000.

Ross W. Pulkrabek and Mary Kathryn Pulkrabek Trust conveyed 1067 Helen Ave. to Robert W. Patterson and Mary Alice Patterson for $450,000.

Lisa J. Host, Lisa J. Mellinger and Lucille A. Deiley conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Lisa J. Host, Jeffrey E. Host and Matthew Steven Mellinger for $1.

Richard C. Remington conveyed 218 Delp Road to Richard C. Remington for $10.

Matthew J. Schlegelmilch and Allison E. Schlegelmilch conveyed Unit 137 to Rebekah S. Bailey for $607,900.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 46 Delp Road to Luke Zagurski and Tricia Snyder for $370,000.

T. Curtis White, Rachel M. White and Karin J. White conveyed property on a public road to T. Curtis White and Rachel M. White for $1.

Luke Roundy and Kelcey T. Roundy conveyed 927 Valley Road to Matthew Joel Miklas and Julia Elizabeth Miklas for $249,900.

Costello Aranowicz Development LP and David Costello conveyed Unit 7 to Turnier Esperance Jr. for $175,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Matthew E. Miller for $120,000.

Scott N. Sterner and Susan M. Sterner conveyed Unit 1330 to Sean Lee for $175,500.

Jeffrey K. Mindler and Allie J. Mindler conveyed 33 W. Liberty St. to Douglas Burgwin and Benjamin Hendershott for $205,000.

Bart L. Sheaffer and Stephanie Sheaffer conveyed 302 Valleybrook Drive to Monica M. Elbert for $180,700.

Adam T. Sensenig conveyed property on Oregon Road to Riley Dean Arthur for $298,500.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The estate of Herbert B. Frey conveyed property on South Pitt Street to Shawn E. Stoner for $175,000.

Mark D. Bell conveyed 130 N. Grant St. to John Alec Hess for $280,000.

MANOR TWP.

John M. Barley and Jacqueline A. Barley conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Brian M. Barley and Anissa F. Barley for $1.

John M. Barley and Jacqueline A. Barley conveyed property on Victoria Road to Heather Barley Wigerman and Paul Eric Wigerman II for $1.

Ruth Elizabeth Kruger and Eliessa F. Caplan conveyed 2241 Manor Ridge Drive to Brittany L. Farnish for $225,000.

Joy Elizabeth Williams, Joy Elizabeth Obyrne and Joy Elizabeth William conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Richardson for $350,500.

Christopher E. Hess conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Anny Perez for $203,775.

John F. Heim conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Jonathan T. Reese and Erin R. Reese for $205,000.

Andrew Geasland conveyed property on Creekgate Court to Andrew Geasland and Colleen Sargen for $1.

Rebecca L. McCurdy conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Dylan Martin and Hannah J. Schrom for $241,000.

Ricky B. Vogel, Donna J. Vogel and Patricia L. Sisemore conveyed property on a public road to Blake Pennell for $118,000.

Jay P. Bauman and Bonni F. Bauman conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Breneman and Sandra S. Breneman for $275,000.

Elizabeth A. Rivera and Elizabeth A. Starr conveyed 1798 Heritage Ave. to Elizabeth A. Rivera and Jorge A. Rivera for $1.

Nancy Y. Barley conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth H. Barley for $1.

The estate of Lorah Trechel Meixell conveyed property on Burr Oak Drive to Nelson R. Habecker for $232,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Richard McComsey conveyed property on a public road to David Rivera III and Jessica Ann Denlinger for $220,000.

Mark Alan Bowers and Mark Allan Bowers conveyed property on Essex Street to Brandon W. Haldeman and Stephanie M. Schall for $185,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Courtney M. Walters conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Chester D. Berkey Jr. for $311,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Robert M. Walton conveyed property on Maple Avenue to Mang Thang for $275,000.

Millersville Borough conveyed property on a public road to PA Department of Transportation for $0.

Millersville Borough conveyed property on a public road to PA Department of Transportation for $0.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Jane E. Groff conveyed 547 Staufer Court to Samuel Fisher for $140,000.

Leon S. Boll and Linda K. Boll conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Medina and Stephanie Medina for $175,000.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad G. Hurst conveyed property on Springville Road to Nelson R. Habecker for $305,000.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Hanna E. Baszak and Joseph Patrick Stover for $424,975.

Joseph D. Lopett, Cynthia A. Lopett and Cynthia Lopett conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Walters and Devon Hearn for $302,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Marlene R. Neidinger conveyed property on a public road to Marlene R. Neidinger and Matthew R. Neidinger for $1.

Jere D. Fisher and Wendy F. Brenstuhl conveyed property on a public road to Kelly E. Barlow for $425,000.

John M. Ringler Jr. and Christine Marie Henkel conveyed property on a public road to Kelby B. English for $235,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Timothy R. Romain and Francine R. Cilladi conveyed 519 Westfield Drive to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $222,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Bernadine D. Schatzmann conveyed property on Oak Hill Drive to Michael A. Schatzmann and Gloria J. Schatzmann for $1.

M. Jay Properties LLC and Jay M. Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Keli A. Martin for $1.

Benuel S. King and Anna Mae King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Esh and Rebecca S. Esh for $130,000.

PENN TWP.

Ethel M. Harding conveyed property on Marie Avenue to Randy S. Harding for $1.

Dustin M. Forbes and Ashley S. Forbes conveyed property on a public road to Crystal L. Wilkinson for $410,000.

Frederick S. Hammond and Carol J. Hammond conveyed Unit 192 to Michele C. Gibble and Donald E. Gibble Jr. for $351,450.

Bryan L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jason Hess and Megan Leigh Hess for $109,000.

Dale Harnish, Kelly Harnish and Melissa J Kirchner conveyed 420 S. Main St. to Wendy D. Long for $180,000.

Anthony L. Swartz and Amy L. Swartz conveyed property on Warehouse Road to Daniel S. Trusty and Jennifer M. Trusty for $155,000.

Kevin D. Tompkins and Patricia S. Tompkins conveyed property on a public road to Steven E. McCale and Desiree McCale for $550,000.

Mitchell Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Caleb M. Wise and Kimberly E. Wise for $605,000.

Julia M. Shreiner conveyed property on a public road to David L. Good and Mary Ann Good for $320,000.

John R. Pogorzelski and Jessica B. Allaire conveyed 6294 Bayberry Ave. to Jessica B. Allaire for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Robert M. Hemingway conveyed property on Boehms Road to Riverstone LLC for $275,000.

Vanessa L. Geiger conveyed property on a public road to Michael Scheid and Heather Scheid for $799,900.

The estate of Gary Lee Shank, The estate of Gary L. Shank and Bonnie L Phillips conveyed property on a public road to Christian K. King and Katie S. King for $232,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Builder Services Group Inc., Kenneth Homes and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 139 to Jeffrey S. Gatta and Donna M. Gatta for $354,840.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Huyard Realty LLC conveyed property on East State Street to Daniel F. Stoltzfus and Rachel E. Stoltzfus for $270,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Genaro J. Darco and Ida D. Darco conveyed Unit 134 to Genaro John Darco, Ida Dorothy Darco and Genaro John Darco & Dorothy Darco Revocable Trust for $1.

Gregory S. Canouse conveyed property on a public road to Amos Smucker Jr. for $1.

Jason L. Eisenberger and Samantha M. Eisenberger conveyed Unit 51 to Gabriela M. Henriquez and Gian Alexander Henriquez for $142,000.

James M. Garber & Sons LLC, James M & Sons LLC Garber, James M. Garber & Sons, Garber James M. & Sons, J. Philip Garber, Cynthia E. Garber and P. Ryan Garber conveyed property on a public road to James M. Garber & Sons LLC and Garber James M. & Sons LLC for $1.

Witmer Properties, Leemar Realty LLC, Todd M. Witmer, TML Ltd. Partnership, Kinsley Equities II Ltd. Partnership and Kin LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kw Cornerstone W. 1. LLC for $1.

Gail R. Edgell conveyed property on a public road to Justus R. Edgell and Maggie L. Edgell for $1.

Gail R. Edgell conveyed property on Pinch Road to Justus R. Edgell and Maggie L. Edgell for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Lloyd R. Glick and Ruthie S. Glick conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Anne Rachelle Beiler and Ivan Jay Beiler for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jeanne L. Curley conveyed property on a public road to Jeanne L. Curley, Megan L. Curley and Nathan J. Zimmerman for $1.

Mary Jane Buckwalter, Elizabeth M. Sandoe and Paul W. Sandoe & Elizabeth M. Sandoe Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Timothy M. Sandoe for $1.

Joshua A. McDonnell and Ashley L. McDonnell conveyed 788 Pequea Ave. to Ashley L. McDonnell and Robert Campbell for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jason C. Revert, Amie L. Ravert, Amie Lynn Crank and Timothy J. Crank conveyed 224 Black Horse Drive to Amie Lynn Crank for $0.

Quang Vi Duong, Tai Duong and Tai Du Duong conveyed property on Mindy Avenue to Peter Daniel Catina for $256,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Michelle A. Schonour conveyed 416 Randall Drive to Kieth E. Reed and Joyce M. Reed for $350,000.

Cleason L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to David R. Zimmerman and Virginia H. Zimmerman for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert W. Christy Jr. and Linda G. Christy conveyed property on a public road to Najiba Benabess for $800,000.

Dereck S. Hench, Derek S. Hench and Tina M. Hench conveyed property on a public road to Quinn W. Hess for $310,000.

Mohamed Salamh and Rachel M. Salamh conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Nolan and Katelyn Nolan for $345,000.

Jeffrey L. Myer and Melanie M. Myer conveyed property on Brookview Drive to Stephen Myer for $1.

The estate of Joan B. Echternach conveyed property on Moorland Court to Melody Alam for $300,000.

Daniel E. Rossi, Faye E. Rossi, Fay E. Rossi and Faye H. Rossi conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence K. Coffin Jr. and Brenda J. Coffin for $296,000.

Ramon Domenech conveyed 75 Longfellow Drive to Dakota Allen for $305,900.

Bernard R. Reading and Melanie S. Reading conveyed 1633 Princess Anne Drive to Ral Dem and Ling Ling for $280,000.