The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office May 18-22:

Adamstown Borough

Barry Anthony Gentile and Kimberly A. Gentile conveyed 79 W. Main St. to John M. Wojtowicz and Milissa L. Wojtowicz for $194,900.

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Charnjeet Singh Sandhu and Sandeep Kaur Sandhu for $320,000.

Akron Borough

Brandon M. Weaver, Jenny R. Weaver and Jenny Weaver conveyed 34 N. Ninth St. to RHF Associates LLC for $205,000.

Bart Township

John K. Glick and Rachel Glick conveyed property on a public road to John K. Glick and Rachel Glick for $1.

Aaron K. Glick and Sadie Mae Glick conveyed property on Haiti Road to John K. Glick and Rachel Glick for $1.

Joshua Ray Marvin, Kayla Rae Marvin and Kayla Marvin conveyed property on Old Dam Road to Benjamin R. Gardinier and Morgan N. Gardinier for $290,000.

Brecknock Township

Daniel W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Henry J. Vanzee and Rachel M. Vanzee for $1.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin, Martin Brothers Builders and Delmar P. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Vernon G. Ray and Diane L. Ray for $495,000.

William J. Finkey, Amanda E. Horst and Amanda E. Finkey conveyed property on a public road to William J. Finkey and Amanda E. Finkey for $1.

Terry G. Stoner and Melanie A. Stoner conveyed property on Lauschtown Road to Elizabeth A. MacCartney for $222,500.

The estate of Willard J. Bair Sr. and the estate of Willard J. Bair conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Lutz and Jamie R. Lutz for $76,000.

Caernarvon Township

Glen N. Zimmerman and Marlene S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Clifford L. Fox and Marlene B. Fox for $590,000.

Clay Township

Charles E. Ackley Jr. and Joy A. Ackley conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Demers and Margaret M. Demers for $83,500.

East Cocalico Township

Nathaniel L. Enck and Aylina C. Enck conveyed property on a public road to Nevin Schlegel and Carla J. Schlegel for $10,000.

Nathaniel L. Enck, Aylina C. Enck and Aylina Enck conveyed property on a public road to Phillip N. Mast and Eva S. Leid for $170,000.

Jai Jalaram Care LP, Faithful Senior Care LLC, Judith A. Grillo and Faithful Senior Living LLC conveyed Unit 4 to James N. Clymer and Lois D. Clymer for $1.

Candace L. Blessing conveyed property on a public road to Jenny B. Pakradooni, Matthew W. Blessing and Candace L. Blessing Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Maura C. Sattazahn conveyed property on a public road to Maura C. Sattazahn and Steven P. Sattazahn for $1.

Stephen Young, Michelle Young, Stephen S. Young and Michelle A. Young conveyed 30 School Lane to Devin Metcalfe and Lena Metcalfe for $335,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to James F. Deck and Kristen M. Beissel for $303,000.

Robert W. Sheppard and Eleanor E. Sheppard conveyed property on a public road to Brent G. Burkholder and Brenda J. Burkholder for $220,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Homestead Drive to Ronald Morales for $247,000.

West Cocalico Township

Glenn W. Leininger conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Latourette and Katherine L. Latourette for $380,000.

Colerain Township

Steven R. Hastings and Janet B. Hastings conveyed property on Pumping Station Road to Jason M. Henry and Christina Henry for $253,000.

Scott E. Shoemaker and Susan E. Shoemaker conveyed property on Street Road to David G. Esh for $1,165,000.

Columbia Borough

Thomas G. Smith conveyed property on Walnut St. to Justin M. Palatucci and Madison C. Palatucci for $166,000.

Abigail Lien, Abigail Littleton, Gwladys Patterson and Gwladys L. Patterson conveyed 448 Chestnut St. to Kelvin Javier Velez and Myrna Luz Rios Hernandez for $147,500.

Conestoga Township

Lisa A. Blowers conveyed property on a public road to G&Z Investments LLC for $98,000.

Conoy Township

Randall D. Lancaster and Lou Ann Lancaster conveyed property on Black Swamp Road to Marlee K. Lancaster for $188,400.

East Donegal Township

D. Keith Woods and Becky L. Woods conveyed 134 Countryside Lane to Kellie Spruill II and Karen J. Spruill for $357,000.

Luke F. Brubaker conveyed property on Kraybill Church Road to Lucas M. Meador for $195,000.

West Donegal Township

The estate of Ruth L. Hoffman and the estate of Ruth Longenecker Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Cody McMullen and Amanda Stanford for $170,000.

James K. Max and Ashley P. Max conveyed property on a public road to 35 Industrial Group LLC for $1.

Drumore Township

Charles W. Smithgall and Deborah A. Smithgall conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Road to Custom Home Group for $90,000.

Earl Township

Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks at Garden Spot LLC for $340,000.

C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Amisi P. Dibandje and Pendeza E. Amisi for $279,900.

East Earl Township

Isaac H. Hoover, Mabel H. Hoover and Mabel Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Isaac R. Hoover Jr. and Jolene M. Hoover for $1.

Drew L. Sauder and Bethanie R. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Bruce L. Sauder and Wanda J. Sauder for $140,000.

Nathan Spece and Jennifer Spece conveyed 148 Sutherland Road to Julia P. Fuhrman for $334,900.

West Earl Township

The estate of Wesley Burkholder, Ruth Ann Leventry and Bonnie Leventry conveyed property on a public road to Beatrice R. Burkholder for $1.

Mildred E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Anstorage LLC for $214,000.

Elizabeth Township

James D. Stewart and Erin Stewart conveyed 225 Acorn Lane to James D. Stewart and Erin Stewart for $1.

Michael W. Stewart and Diane E. Stewart conveyed 231 Acorn Lane to Michael W. Stewart and Diane E. Stewart for $1.

James D. Stewart and Erin Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Michael W. Stewart and Diane E. Stewart for $50,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

John J. Mullhausen Jr. and Teresa M. Mullhausen conveyed 510 Peach Alley to Teresa M. Mullhausen for $1.

DDMA Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Maytown Avenue to Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder for $160,000.

The estate of David M. Dewolf conveyed property on a public road to Bradley D. Keifrider for $137,000.

Lacee Laufenberg Puopolo, Lacee J. Laufenberg and Damione Puopolo conveyed property on a public road to Lacee Laufenberg Puopolo for $1.

Suzanne E. Stasiulatis conveyed 153 E. College Avenue to Suzanne E. Stasiulatis and Jena Marie Klinger for $1.

Iramis A. Castro and Brooke Zubeck conveyed 151 Foxbury Drive to Emily Sterner and Robert L. Sterner III for $237,500.

Ephrata Borough

Jeffrey M. Seifert conveyed Unit 9 to Jeffrey M. Seifert and Sammtha Seifert for $1.

Susan M. Killinger conveyed property on a public road to Melissa S. Goodling for $147,000.

Ephrata Township

Lester E. Weaver and Deborah J. Weaver conveyed 605 Glenwood Drive to Charles Chad Aughinbaugh and Erica R. Aughinbaugh for $1.

East Hempfield Township

LPADC LLC conveyed property on a public road to 2701 State Road LLC for $1.

Victor Antonio Tapia Diaz and Mariela Eglee Mendoza Justo conveyed property on a public road to Prem Baral and Uma Dhimal for $505,000.

Katelyn F. Motkowski and Maximilian M. Motkowski conveyed 617 Elizabeth St. to Katelyn F. Motkowski and Maximilian M. Motkowski for $1.

2701 State Road LLC and Ian Ruzow conveyed property on a public road to LPADC LLC for $1.

James E. Rothenberger and Jane G. Rothenberger conveyed property on a public road to Keith A. Hoover and Amy L. Hackman for $330,500.

Dean L. Garman and Karen L. Garman conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Heather M. Linton, Brandon N. Torres and Sheri L. Oberle for $327,000.

David E. Fuchs and Rebecca R. Fuchs conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

Centerville Development Co and Robert J. Waters conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.

West Hempfield Township

Joshua J. Lefever and Kelsey L. Lefever conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Joshua J. Lefever and Kelsey L. Lefever for $1.

The estate of Robert L. Williams conveyed property on Locust Grove Road to Ryan Vatter and Christy Vatter for $185,000.

Leon L. Brubaker and Mary J. Brubaker conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Nathan R. Brubaker and Jessica R. Brubaker for $246,000.

East Lampeter Township

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Dippner III and Kristina Dippner for $360,000.

Blayde C. Eberly and Emily Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Blayde C. Eberly and Emily Eberly for $1.

Bradly D. Herr and Stephanie K. Herr conveyed 129 American Ave. to Juan J. Rivera and Emily E. Rivera for $286,000.

West Lampeter Township

Brian K. Grimm and Dorothy J. Grimm conveyed property on Magnolia Avenue to BML Real Estate LLC for $140,000.

Robert E. Hughes and Laura Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Kay Barr for $228,000.

Scott A. Good and Karen Good conveyed property on a public road to Green Hills Land LLC for $115,000.

Terry L. Deisley and Faith Deisley conveyed property on Glebe Lane to Brian T. Vankempen and Amy Vankempen for $500,000.

Lancaster City

Salena C. Zook conveyed 517 N. Lime St. to Jenna T. Weaver for $352,000.

David Ducharme and Jeline Saltares conveyed property on a public road to David Ducharme for $1.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 206 to Franklin Fox for $310,000.

King Family Properties LLC and Marvin J. King conveyed 502 Beaver St. to John B. Zook for $69,900.

USA Housing & Urban Development conveyed 334 N. Franklin St. to Elam S. King for $109,000.

Kristine J. Thalheimer and Kristine J. Brubaker conveyed 25 N. Ann St. to Kristine J. Brubaker and James Lee Brubaker for $1.

Edward Albert Ripple A and Paul H. Ripple conveyed 110 N. Duke St. to Paul H. Ripple 2020 Trust, Edward A. Ripple, Carol Ricks, Carol R. Ricks and Carol Ripple Ricks for $1.

Barbara A. Bley, Edward A. Bley Sr. and Barbara A. Bley Irrevocable Supplemental Needs Trust conveyed 730 George St. to Edward A. Bley Sr. and Joyce D. Bley for $1.

W. Dale Railing and David Rutt conveyed 538 W. Vine St. to Lloyd K. Zook for $140,000.

David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed 29 Lee Ave. to Richard D. Tipton and Tisha E. Tipton for $117,500.

Jeffrey Zimmerman conveyed property on Park Avenue to Elizabeth Manrique Mallqui and Elizabeth Manrique Mallqui for $176,900.

Rockford Capital Group LLC conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Nathan Jones and Chad Gallagher for $100,000.

Angel L. Davila Jr. conveyed 215 Juniata St. to Joel Lora Pena, Joel A. Lora Pena, Luz Delalba Medina Henriquez and Luz Delalba Medina Henriquez for $99,900.

Roy B. Weinhold conveyed 415 Fairview Ave. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $70,000.

Ricky Bobby Real Estate LLC and David A. Holm conveyed 449 W. King St. to Callahan & Pasic LLC for $185,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 303 to Sandra Louise Becker for $312,920.

Lancaster Township

Jean R. Brannon conveyed property on Farm Lane to Cynthia Cover for $216,000.

Laura E. Dieter conveyed 1622 Chadwick Circle to Megan M. Kahl for $156,000.

Leacock Township

Mose G. Riehl, Moses G. Riehl and Sylvia S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Moses J. Riehl and Elizabeth Ann Riehl for $1.

ACI Development GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to ELS Realty LLC for $285,000.

Lititz Borough

Jeffrey S. Dietrich Jr. and Gina M. Dietrich conveyed 55 Front St. to Richard F. Scott and Lindsay N. Scott for $345,700.

The estate of Martha E. Hossler, the estate of Martha E. Kreider, Everence Trust Co., Third Party Special Needs Trust for Benefit of Kendra D. Goodman and Kendra D. Goodman conveyed 47 E. Lincoln Avenue to Benjamin R. Wingert for $224,000.

Little Britain Township

Judith C. Farrell conveyed 318 Spring Hill Road to Diana F. Urbine for $1.

Manheim Township

Cynthia L. Cover and Janice M. Grobengieser conveyed 57 Glen Moore Circle to Zachary C. Landis and Leah S. Landis for $263,500.

Lesley A. Agnew conveyed 5 Toll Gate Station to Kyle E. Linardo for $215,000.

Robert C. Boudreau, Megan R. Hensinger, Megan R. Boudreau, Megan Hensinger and Megan Boudreau conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Boudreau and Megan R. Boudreau for $1.

Billy Seitz conveyed property on a public road to Billy Seitz and Jill Seitz for $1.

Spencer J. Speros and Janet K. Speros conveyed 887 Parkside Lane to Spencer J. Speros and Janet K. Speros for $1.

Stephen C. Fletcher and Bobbianne R. Fletcher conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Spencer Nickel Groff and Tresha Mery Groff for $240,000.

Richard L. Caplan conveyed 160 Cotswold Court to Michael Alan Keltz and Melanie Bain Keltz for $455,000.

Domenica L. Botta conveyed Unit 2 to Christiane W. David and Guy David for $261,000.

Shane Martin, Kelli Martin, Glenn Martin, Esther Martin, Kelli Anna Martin, Glenn Good Martin and Esther Z. Martin conveyed 1556 Lambeth Road to Shane Martin and Kelli Martin for $1.

Manheim Borough

Justin N. Kilmer, Allison M. Kilmer and Allison Kilmer conveyed property on South Pitt Street to Shawn M. Hoffner and Rhonda E. Hoffner for $164,900.

Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Hershey Sr. for $1.

Manor Township

Timothy I. Martin and Joan W. Martin conveyed 407 W. Charlotte St. to Brenda Ann Hughes for $433,000.

Travis L. Styer, Leslie Styer and Leslie M. Wanner conveyed property on Bradford Street to Nicole M. Bumgardner for $180,000.

Kenard J. Yeagley conveyed 407 Millersville Road to Zachary B. Anderson and Madison R. Grebinger for $174,900.

Leonard R. Hollinger and Cheryl A. Hollinger conveyed 1511 Prospect Road to Michael R. Buckwalter and Joan L. Buckwalter for $405,000.

Steven G. Jones, Donna H. Jones and Steven Jones conveyed property on a public road to Kyle R. Jones and Serena Jones for $1.

Randy L. Herman, Sharon L. Herman, Sharon Herman and Randy Herman conveyed property on White Chapel Road to Sharon L. Herman for $1.

Lisa A. David conveyed property on Sutherland Road to Eric M. Thomas and Erin R. Johnson for $223,000.

Millersville Borough

The estate of Jeanette R. Groff conveyed 1925 Wabank Road to Kevin Leonard for $100,000.

Bruce A. Cantey conveyed property on Penn View Drive to Thomas Gerard Smith for $200,000.

Debree Enterprises LLC, Jeffrey Wayne Debree and Sarah Jane Debree conveyed 206 N. George St. to Pinnacle Realty Partners LLC for $205,000.

Mount Joy Borough

Robert J. Linkens Sr. and Rose Ann Linkens conveyed 118 E. Main St. to Red Canna LLC for $31,000.

Mount Joy Township

J. Kenneth Kreider, Carroll L. Kreider and J. Kenneth Kreider Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Behan and Kristi A. Kneas for $1.

New Holland Borough

Chris R. Weinhold and Sheri L. Weinhold conveyed property on Willow Ridge to Sheri L. Weinhold for $1.

Paradise Township

John Lee Fisher, Verna M. Fisher and Verna Mae Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Alvin D. Fisher and Sadie E. Fisher for $622,141.

Penn Township

John W. Cauler Jr. and Katrina R. Cauler conveyed property on Elwyn Terrace to Matthew David Hum II for $189,900.

B&A Partners LLC and Alan M. Swanson conveyed property on Laurel View Drive to Richard Kerstetter and Kimberly Kerstetter for $290,000.

Mark E. Reinhardt and Molly L. Reinhardt conveyed 6376 Bayberry Ave. to James C. Lawson for $295,000.

Pequea Township

Steven H. Cabalar, Lianne Cabalar and Lianne Santos conveyed 2107 New Danville Pike to John O. Allen and Ellisa R. Allen for $236,500.

Providence Township

NDS Properties LLC and Blake M. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Oak Bottom LLC for $1.

Robert T. Troyan and Patricia A. Troyan conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Good for $48,618.

Quarryville Borough

LSF11 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC conveyed 228 S. Lime St. to Calvin Park and Carol A. Park for $203,000.

Uptown Redevelopers LLC and Kevin Kann conveyed 14 W. State St. to Jarelys Muniz and Cristian Omar Alvarez Castillo for $200,000.

William R. Tomlinson and William R. Tomlinson & Dorothy S. Tomlinson Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to William R. Tomlinson for $1.

Rapho Township

Corinne D. Mason conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Anderson for $325,000.

Randy P. Hauser and Dawn RH Hauser conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Randy P. Hauser for $1.

Sadsbury Township

Richard D. Ferrier, Donna M. Ferrier and Richard Ferrier conveyed property on Lower Valley Road to Jared R. Haselbarth and Laura G. Haselbarth for $265,000.

Strasburg Borough

Margarete Beers conveyed Unit 21 to Margarete Beers and Michael L. Stone for $1.

Richard C. Bovich Sr. and Cynthia M. Bovich conveyed Unit 6 to Sheryl D. Smoker for $305,000.

Terre Hill Borough

Dean R. Zimmerman and Virginia Zimmerman conveyed property on East Main Street to Dean R. Zimmerman and Virginia Zimmerman for $1.

Justin D. Nafziger Kolb, Justin D Nafziger Kolb, Sarah C. Kolb, Sarah Kolb and Justin Kolb conveyed property on East Main Street to Dean R. Zimmerman for $125,000.

Warwick Township

Peter J. Velez II and Tina M. Velez conveyed 47 Duffield Drive to Peter J. Velez II for $0.