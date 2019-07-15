The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 1-5:
Adamstown Borough
C&E 1 LLC, Elizabeth D. Santaus and Carolyn F. Hamel conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Ditzler and Roseanne J. Ditzler for $175,000.
Brian B. Venus and Whitney C. Venus conveyed property on a public road to Kristina L. Smith and Devante Smith for $274,500.
Akron Borough
Haller Builders Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Reading Road Corp. and Michael D. Garman conveyed 325 W. View Drive to Maci R. Seibel and Alex K. Good for $342,967.
Bart Township
The estate of A.D. Mowrer conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Mervin J. Fisher and Barbara L. Fisher for $397,000.
Levi K. Esh and Annie Esh conveyed property on a public road to Levi K. Esh and Annie Esh for $1.
The estate of Elizabeth D. Hanebury conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Stoltzfus for $55,000.
Brecknock Township
Donald D. Canull and Sharon A. Canull conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Donald D. Canull for $1.
Robert S. Madeley and Eugena M. Madeley conveyed property on Orchard Road to Dennis N. Palm and Lisa M. Palm for $265,000.
Caernarvon Township
Mitchell Family Trust, Howard W. Mitchell and M. Katherine Mitchell conveyed property on Narvon Road to William M. Wisler and Megan D. Wisler for $269,400.
Diana T. Greiner and John W. Pittock III conveyed property on a public road to Angelica Lewis for $190,000.
Parmalle C. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Morgantown Developers LLC for $1.
Clay Township
Steven S. Nolt and Julia S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Nolt and Julia S. Nolt for $1.
Andrew K. Horst and Amanda N. Horst conveyed 1095 Sun Valley Road to Andrew K. Horst and Amanda N. Horst for $1.
Melvin Sauder and Loretta D. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Sauder for $1.
G. Michael Hursh and Rhonda J. Hursh conveyed 2360 W. Main St. to Jack C. Davenport Jr. for $149,000.
Paul Joseph Morrongiello conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Keith Morrongiello for $1.
Galen J. Yoder and Marian S. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Nolt and Julia S. Nolt for $201,600.
East Cocalico Township
Jeanette E. Sauder conveyed property on Black Horse Road to Bradley C. Buck and Erika L. Buck for $199,900.
Ephrata Motel Partners and Jeffrey S. Wilder conveyed property on a public road to Members 1st Federal Credit Union for $775,000.
Brian K. Keck and Melissa W. Keck conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Grove and Janice Grove for $242,000.
Tatyana N. Filipets conveyed property on a public road to Nick Tarasenko and Raisa Tarasenko for $228,000.
West Cocalico Township
Ellen B. Binkley conveyed property on a public road to Lincoln Property LLC for $262,500.
Friends of Israel Gospel Ministry Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Casey T. Hoffman and Abigail R. Hoffman for $267,500.
Columbia Borough
CR Property Group LLC and Eric C. Brewer conveyed 343 Poplar St. to Madeline Martinez Santos and Madeline Martinez Santos for $146,950.
Doolittle Investments LLC and David Doolittle conveyed property on Locust Street to Lancaster Rentals LLC for $210,000.
Alma J. Horner and Alma J. Horner Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Manor Street to Stephen M. Horner for $1.
Norwood Realty Investments LP and Gregory A. Nikolaus conveyed property on Locust Street to Magg Realty Investments LLC for $160,000.
Edward E. Schopf and C. Annette Schopf conveyed 124 N. Fifth St. to Daniel J. Zecher and John David Towers for $71,000.
Brandon S. Goodman and Rachael L. Goodman conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Gabriel A. Hughes for $205,000.
Amanda Y. Kramer, Amanda Y. Croyle and Chad T. Rothfus conveyed 657 Locust St. to Aaron Lucas for $115,000.
Seth U. Brown and Stephanie M. Brown conveyed 156 Walnut St. to Mifflin Investment Group LLC for $110,000.
Conestoga Township
Michael L. Shaffer and Erin D. Shaffer conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Caruthers and Sara Scheid for $340,000.
Richard Abbiati conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Shaffer and Erin D. Shaffer for $117,000.
Conoy Township
Sandra L. Good conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Geesey and Gwen L. Geesey for $80,000.
Jean F. Kissinger conveyed property on a public road to Adam Sager for $60,000.
Matthew W. Fasick, Theta Bs Cleis and Theta B. Fasick conveyed property on a public road to Sean Thomas Gardner and Amber Nicole Gardner for $225,000.
Denver Borough
David R. Emrey conveyed property on Main Street to David R. Emrey and Debra Emrey for $0.
John E. Schanno Jr. and Cheryl Ann Schanno conveyed property on Catalpa Circle to Michael E. Butler and Michele A. Butler for $252,000.
East Donegal Township
Richard L. Johnson II and Kim T. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to David C. Birunas and Kristen M. Birunas for $271,500.
Harry E. Hershey Jr. and S. Joan Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Hershey and Patricia J. Hershey for $1.
Chad E. Quivers conveyed property on a public road to Tanis A. Smith and Justine M. Smith for $335,000.
West Donegal Township
David K. Grieshaber and Melissa E. Grieshaber conveyed property on a public road to James Kehoe and Kristina Kehoe for $258,900.
Woods Edge of Elizabethtown LLC, Penway Construction Inc. and Robert L. Gruber conveyed Unit 3 to John A. Roksandic and Julie A. Roksandic for $227,805.
Lucia Drobnakova and Lucia Newell conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Lucia Newell for $1.
Judith W. Whitacre and Eric J. Whitacre conveyed property on a public road to Sunset Realty Holdings LLC for $215,000.
Drumore Township
Robert B. Sellers conveyed 1862 Rivervue Drive North to David C. Philips Jr. for $306,977.
Earl Township
Melvin M. Wenger and Betty J. Wenger conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Conor Bryant and Alexis Watson for $218,000.
Daniel E. Baker and Pauline G. Baker conveyed 816 School Lane to Chase R. Hess and Cassidy A. Hess for $212,500.
East Earl Township
Richard A. Perry and Dorothy C. Perry conveyed property on a public road to David P. Bednar and Sarah M. Bednar for $305,000.
Anna R. Martin, Anna R. Brubaker and Earl W. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Wayne M. Hoover and Erla N. Hoover for $264,000.
Shaun A. Seymour conveyed property on Sheep Hill Road to Amber Waddick, Nathan J. Williams, Richard Rehfeldt and Rochelle Rehfeldt for $400,000.
The estate of Shirley G. Bolich conveyed property on Martin Street to Raymon W. Gosnell and Deborah K. Gosnell for $296,000.
Austin L. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Antonino Como and Vita A. Como for $212,000.
West Earl Township
Michael S. Zimmerman, Darla J. Sensenig and Darla J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Marvin S. Reiff for $245,000.
David A. Zook and Malinda B. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Elmer Z. Zook and Fannie S. Zook for $1.
Larry E. Rutt and Beverly A. Rutt conveyed property on West Farmersville Road to Lane A. Rutt and Charity E. Rutt for $400,000.
David L. Bortner, Norma Jean Bortner and Norma J. Bortner conveyed 140 School Lane Ave. to Oren S. Ormianer and Lauren C. Brown for $185,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Justin Paul Anderson, Alejandra Anderson and Alejandra M. Cuevas Mojoli conveyed 5836 Pine St. to Mitchell Hanna for $200,000.
Judith A. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to April Stephanie Best and Nicholai Best for $167,000.
Eden Township
David R. Hersh, Danita G. Hersh and David Hersh conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin K. Kauffman and Annie B. Kauffman for $265,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Kenneth D. Myers and Michele L. Myers conveyed property on Park Street to Steven M. Jones for $130,000.
Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $250,000.
Ephrata Borough
Theresa L. Ricca conveyed 57 E. Pine St. to Daniel C. Ricca for $1.
Jeffrey Scott Wenger and Michelle Lynn Wenger conveyed 1031 W. Main St. to Jeffrey Scott Wenger, Michelle Lynn Wenger and Jeffrey Scott Wenger & Michelle Lynn Wenger Living Trust for $1.
The estate of Sophie Kessler conveyed property on a public road to James Gorman and Michelle Kline for $335,000.
Ephrata Township
William H. Patton and Nancy A. Patton conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Nancy A. Patton for $1.
William J. Kump, Ashley Bryan and Ashley Kump conveyed 63 Reagan Drive to Ashley Bryan and Joshua Bryan for $1.
TH Minit Markets LLC and Jay Erikson conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Henry M. Hoover and Mabel L. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Glen E. Stull and Mandy S. Stull for $480,000.
Parkview Group, David P. Adcock, Gerald R. Pennay Jr., Kenneth A. Hansell Jr., Michael S. Adcock, Timothy W. Acker and Kenneth A. Hansell Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Parkview Mobile Estates LLC for $2,900,000.
Fulton Township
Pennymac Loan Services LLC conveyed 200 Little Britain Church Road to Kati Ellen Hall for $141,683.
Robert W. Black, Richard D. Black, Wilmer R. Black & Esther H. Black Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Black Family Trust, Wilmer R. Black and Esther H. Black conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. King and Annie S. King for $736,000.
G. Victor Brinton and Nancy H. Brinton conveyed property on Riverview Road to Byron N. Nolt and Katherine D. Nolt for $1.
Robert W. Black, Richard D. Black, Wilmer R. Black & Esther H. Black Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Wilmer R. Black and Esther H. Black conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. King and Annie S. King for $736,000.
East Hempfield Township
Boris Albarran Flores, Boris Albarran Flores and Debora Albarran conveyed Unit 18 to Stephanie Cason for $203,000.
Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed 145 Pinnacle Point Drive to Cathy Cassidy for $210,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 1448 Limestone Ridge to Felipe A. Bravo and Martha O. Bravo for $500,620.
Stephen Noble, Yanet Noble, Yanet Cuba Ramirez and Yanet Cuba Ramirez conveyed property on Windsor Drive to Marion Robinson and Erin M. Robinson for $271,000.
Kathleen B. Galie conveyed property on a public road to Matthew C. Wagner and Joni L. Wagner for $207,400.
Nicholas J. Doerfler and Renee A. Doerfler conveyed property on a public road to Ian B. Dehart and Kari A. Paul for $312,000.
Daniel C. West and Deborah L. West conveyed Unit 131 to Marie A. Brown Revocable Living Trust for $585,000.
David A. Wendel and Carmen Cruz Wendel conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Flanagan and Jessica Flanagan for $295,000.
Jane W. Young and David W. Young conveyed property on a public road to Sophie H. Wang, Wei Gao and Li Wang for $168,500.
Thomas D. Lowry, Elizabeth Lowry and Thomas Lowry conveyed property on Ridgeview Avenue to Aaron Hayes and Alyssa Baldassarre for $250,000.
Kyle M. Breneman, Jennifer M. Breneman and Jennifer Breneman conveyed 184 Stanley Ave. to Robert Gauthier Jr. for $143,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 1544 Bloomfield Way to John P. Gallagher and Jayne R. Gallagher for $426,595.
West Hempfield Township
Deborah S. Schopf, George C. Bayman Jr. & Shirley A. Bayman Revocable Living Trust and Shirley A. Bayman conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Sholly and Barbara L. Sholly for $80,000.
Tracie L. Bradley and Peggy J. Reichard conveyed 360 Primrose Lane to Randolph Oliveras and Maria Delourdes Oliveras for $225,000.
Lee Tyler Kennedy and Kelly Kennedy conveyed 3831 Sterling Way to Richard Beyers Jr. and Tiffany A. Beyers for $309,900.
Sharon M. Meyers, Janice Meisinger, Janice M. Meisinger and Sheila A. Krow conveyed 713 S. 16th St. to Paul B. Hewitt for $149,900.
Denise L. McCrabb, Denise L. Rupert and Mike McCrabb conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Boyd for $220,000.
Robert A. Freund and Joanne B. Freund conveyed Unit 7 to Daniel L. Wand and Hilary Wand for $133,000.
East Lampeter Township
Zeigler Family Trust, Gloria J. Zeigler and Melvin L. Brandt conveyed 2001 Old Philadelphia Pike to Melvin L. Brandt and Gloria F. Brandt for $172,500.
Neil Roger Thornton and Johana J. Thornton conveyed Unit 19 to Yesid Pardo and Andrea Pardo for $280,000.
Scott A. Neff conveyed 114 Red Oak Road to David C. Skiles and Kaitlin M. Skiles for $295,000.
West Lampeter Township
Alexander J. Kepiro and Judith A. Kepiro conveyed 344 Woodcrest Drive to Paul D. Zook and Audrey A. Zook for $322,000.
Dominic Lombardo conveyed 323 Dahlia Road to Franklin L. Wagner and Jill M. Wagner for $132,500.
Conor Bryant and Alexis Watson conveyed Unit 70 to Sandra L. Sheaffer for $220,000.
Donald C. Balistreri and Joanne Grisanti Balistreri conveyed property on Bittersweet Path to Janine M Knollmeyer Gross and Bradley L. Gross for $1.
Larry Dale Perry III and Jennifer Lynn Perry conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Milindkumar N. Patel and Diptiben M. Patel for $213,900.
The estate of Joseph D. Sheehan conveyed 115 Dorianne Drive to James W. Stanton and Laurie M. Stanton for $187,000.
Charlan Group LP, Custom Home Group Inc., Dwight H. Brubaker and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Alans Green to Kimberly Johnston and Randy McCormack for $790,000.
Janice E. Kane conveyed property on Wyndmere Way to Philip D. Langerholc Jr. for $320,000.
Lancaster city
Agustin R. Bencosme and Maria A. Rosario conveyed 211 Ruby St. to Yesenia Cruz and Jonathan Ortiz for $174,900.
Naomi F. Nagy conveyed 140 E. Clay St. to Christopher A. Ruger and Chloe T. Ali for $175,000.
Matthew R. Horst conveyed 406 N. Duke St. to CNA Construction LLC for $195,000.
SREG Queen LLC conveyed property on North Queen Street to Chestnut Street Associates LLC for $10.
Richard C. Von Hess Foundation conveyed property on North Queen Street to Chestnut Street Associates LLC for $170,000.
Kowain Christian conveyed 607 Poplar St. to Bryan Knouse for $145,000.
Kenneth J. Prins conveyed 920 N. Lime St. to Ana Dejesus for $142,000.
TRK Properties LP, CMK Properties LLC, Thomas R. Keller and Christen M. Keller conveyed property on South Prince Street to 26 5 - 30 S. Prince Street LLC for $1,100,000.
Gohan Lotfy Mehany, Gohan Gebraiel, Safwat Mehany and Gohan L. Mehany conveyed 412 Fremont St. to Petra Delacruz Ortiz for $70,000.
Esh Custom Homes LLC conveyed 617 East End Ave. to Brett Bailey for $210,900.
Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed 519 Pearl St. to Eligio Velez Torres, Eligio Velez Torres and Wendy Delacruz Adames for $165,000.
Alma Toporan conveyed 601 Hershey Ave. to Yaciel Medel Aviles, Yaciel Medel Aviles and Mayelin Alvarez Alvarez for $140,000.
Andrew J. Clark and Lori E. Clark conveyed 452 W. King St. to Dunsinane Realty LLC for $112,000.
Doreen V. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to 414 East King Street LLC for $1.
Charles F. Snyder Jr. and Doreen V. Snyder conveyed property on East King Street to King Street Rentals LLC for $1.
Doreen V. Snyder conveyed 426 E. King St. to King Street Rentals LLC for $1.
Matthew A. Rineer conveyed Unit 323 to Dennis H. Rineer and Deborah A. Rineer for $1.
Randall L. Denlinger conveyed 563 N. Shippen St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $85,000.
Diana E. Montalvo, Ricardo R. Montalvo Alvarado, Ricardo R Montalvo Alvarado and Diana Montalvo conveyed 817 High St. to Ha California for $128,000.
Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership conveyed 436 Poplar St. to Wilfredo Nieves for $129,500.
Julien Godbarge conveyed property on Ruby Street to Robert W. Echternach, Sophia G Pearson Fisher and Sophia G. Pearson Fisher for $197,000.
SREG Queen LLC and Steinman Real Estate LLC conveyed 221 N. Market St. to Chestnut Street Associates LLC for $10.
Doreen V. Snyder conveyed 420 E. King St. to King Street Rentals LLC for $1.
Doreen V. Snyder conveyed 418 E. King St. to King Street Rentals LLC for $1.
Charles F. Snyder Jr. conveyed 406 E. King St. to King Street Rentals LLC for $1.
The estate of James Franklin Morgan conveyed 856 Hilton Drive to Enereliza Salcedo and Giselle Osorio Salcedo for $137,500.
Yolanda Rivera, Yolanda Marrero, Amy Nieves and Amy Marrero conveyed 320 S. Mill St. to Bariki Matabishi and Beatrice Mushimimana for $90,500.
Kathryn M. King and Kathy Mae King conveyed 558 N. Plum St. to John I. King, Kathryn M. King and Kathy Mae King for $1.
Sarah W. Drehoble, Sarah L. Flynn, James R. Williams and Susan L. Williams conveyed 1347 Calvert Lane to Laurie M. Moore for $111,300.
Historic East Side Suites LP, Wheksek LLC, John T. Meeder, East King Group LLC and R. Edward Gordon conveyed Unit 310 to James S. Baldassarre, Susan Cohen Baldassarre and Susan Cohen Baldassarre for $279,000.
The estate of Richard C. Vonhess, Glenmede Trust Co. and Thomas Hills Cook conveyed property on North Queen Street to Richard C. Vonhess Foundation for $1.
Rousdel Comper and Nancie Comper conveyed 24 Green St. to Jason McKinney and Nicole McKinney for $115,000.
Kong Ji Chen conveyed 235 Hershey Ave. to Micah B. Brickner and Heather N. Brickner for $187,500.
Concord Property Solutions LLC, James D. Englert Jr. and Paul R. Furner conveyed 335 E. Walnut St. to Kathryn Y. Cox for $225,000.
Tabor Community Services Inc. conveyed 521 S. Christian St. to Redbud Investments LLC for $48,000.
Nilda L. Ruiz and Ivan Ruiz Rivera conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Ruiz Rivera for $1.
Huyard Properties LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed property on North Prince Street to Amanda P. Chennavasin for $215,000.
Samuel J. Lapp Jr. and Rebecca J. Lapp conveyed 134 N. Plum St. to Amanda J. McFadden and Cody L. Wade for $185,000.
RRS Properties LLC, RSR Properties LLC and Mary K. Deitz conveyed 527 Spruce St. to Shannon Fair for $75,000.
Andrew Sable conveyed 333 S. Ann St. to Ruth R. Esh for $22,000.
Evelyn Pacheco conveyed 825 E. Orange St. to Karishma B. Shah for $89,000.
Brenda L. Robles conveyed 905 Union St. to Mahlon Stoltzfoos and Esther Stoltzfoos for $89,000.
CR Property Group LLC conveyed 824 N. Plum St. to David McNeil for $214,995.
The estate of Ethel A. Lane and The estate of Ethel Arlene Lane conveyed 734 Marietta Ave. to E&S Real Estate Investments LLC for $70,000.
Clarence E. Eshleman conveyed 650 Columbia Ave. to Esh Custom Homes LLC for $35,000.
May Ly and Thach Ti Ly conveyed 760 New Holland Ave. to Kingdom Concepts LLC for $80,000.
Matthew P. Beecroft conveyed 231 E. Madison St. to Melissa Colburn for $119,900.
Margaret S. Diehl conveyed 940 Buchanan Ave. to Timothy M. Stengel and Kristan M. Stengel for $315,000.
Robert E. Plank conveyed 449 W. King St. to Ricky Bobby Real Estate LLC and Bobby Ricky Real Estate LLC for $124,000.
Robert E. Plank conveyed 77 Wise Ave. to Lawrence N. Wise for $60,000.
Kingdom Concepts LLC and John H. Carpenter Jr. conveyed 760 New Holland Ave. to Diane M. Gallo for $190,000.
Lancaster Township
The estate of Joanne Randall conveyed 1022 E. Orange St. to Maria M. Llano Detaveras for $118,000.
Christopher E. Bondy and Mariana F. Past conveyed 1311 Quarry Lane to James K. Sperry Jr. for $449,900.
Jorge Valentin Jr., Amelia L. Pabon and Amelia L. Valentin conveyed 105 Turnbridge Drive to Brenda Robles Crespo and Brenda Robles Crespo for $157,000.
Brian J. Whetstone and Sheryl A. Whetstone conveyed property on Spencer Avenue to Julie B. Fulton for $263,900.
Leacock Township
Christian B. Riehl Jr. and Marian F. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Reuben K. Riehl and Malinda K. Riehl for $300,000.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Cynthia Louth for $334,922.
Upper Leacock Township
Elliott A. Thomas, Robin E. Thomas and Robin Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Jay Beiler for $186,900.
John K. Smucker and Rachel G. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Gideon E. Beiler for $115,000.
Richard L. Atkins and Agnes K. Atkins conveyed property on a public road to Relka LLC for $750,000.
Lititz Borough
Steven D. Wolfe and Patricia Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Debra Ann Carson, David S. Carson, James David Wolfe and Diane M. Wolfe for $1.
Kerry J. Lodish and Kathleen M. Lodish conveyed 327 S. Broad St. to Dante E. Giorgio for $200,000.
Manheim Township
Mildred H. McQueen and Ann McQueen conveyed property on a public road to Lowell C. Horst for $695,000.
Tuan Nguyen and Binh N. Nguyen conveyed 379 Blossom Hill Drive to Huns Dang and Linda Dang for $218,312.
Julia A. Silsdorf and Scott D. Silsdorf conveyed property on Crooked Oak Drive to Todd Kenneth Smith and Anna Smith for $245,000.
AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 425 Haverhill Road to Luis Alberto Cortes Jr., Johanna L. Cortes Coronell and Johanna L Cortes Coronell for $310,000.
Jeffrey H. Renninger and Barbara M. Renninger conveyed Unit 36 to Dawn Lynn Setlock and Kevin Michael Setlock for $287,000.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 316 Millpond Drive to Charles Richardson and Jennifer Richardson for $563,000.
Doreen V. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to 3110 Lititz Pike LLC for $1.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit B to Illimshan M. Muradov and Gulbakhor K. Muradova for $359,990.
Alton L. Davis III, Tinbite Taddesse Davis, Tinbite Taddesse Davis, Tinbite Taddasse Davis and Tinbite Taddasse Davis conveyed 316 Millpond Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $563,000.
Barbara T. Culley, Kathleen A. Risko, Randy D. Culley, Kimberly M. Marsh, Matthew S. Culley and Matthew P Culley conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Lieshe C. Severein and James H. Frederick IV for $326,500.
Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed 305 Carter Moir Drive to Charles H. Rieck IV and Angela F. Rieck for $390,000.
Sharon Eshelman, Sharon Denney and Michael Denney conveyed 916 N. President Ave. to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $90,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jaymin S. Patel and Dhartiben R. Patel for $501,752.
Richard Banson, Augustina Banson and Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed 305 Carter Moir Drive to Cartus Financial Corp. for $390,000.
Marvin C. Daley and Carole G. Daley conveyed Unit 31 to Manfred Hartmann and Helene Hartmann for $310,000.
H. Michael Strite and Catherine K. Strite conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Ariel R. Benzakein and Huong T. Benzakein for $405,000.
Martin D. Mattern conveyed 2327 Henbird Lane to Martin D. Mattern and Helen S. Little for $1.
William L. Offutt, Ruth Anne Offutt and Offutt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Friendship Avenue to Aaron R. Hines and Erin E. Hines for $243,000.
Eden Road Partners LLC and Joseph R. Deerin conveyed property on a public road to Eden Road Partners LLC for $1.
Manheim Borough
Lorraine A. Pfoutz conveyed 23 W. Gramby St. to Jedumico LLC for $100,000.
Douglas L. Hasselbach and Judith A. Hasselbach conveyed property on a public road to Melvin B. Stoltzfus for $180,000.
Dylan T. Knouse, Alexis Y. Kaufhold and Alexis Y. Kaulfold conveyed 67 S. Wolf St. to Schuyler Walden and Ashley E. Walden for $167,900.
RECO LLC conveyed 80 N. Grant St. to Steven P. Gergely and Mary C. Gergely for $292,000.
Wade G. Baker and Michele L. Baker conveyed 131 E. High St. to Brian E. Duran Jr. for $205,000.
Shawn Reppert conveyed property on Ferdinand Street to Laura F. Fiero for $134,800.
Scott D. Morse, Valerie Morse and Scott Morse conveyed property on a public road to Wendy Lyn Phillips and Ashley Taylor Nahrgang for $161,500.
Manor Township
Camille M. Theis conveyed 2069 Stone Mill Road to Glen P. Mattox for $216,055.
Craig F. Broomfield and Veronica A. Broomfield conveyed property on Ironstone Ridge Road to Cheryl Mordoff for $235,000.
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to David M. Garrett and Robyn E. Garrett for $287,225.
Shirley A. Bielmyer conveyed 117 Joseph Road to Raj K. Karki and Kalpana Timsina for $208,000.
TH Real Estate Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to You Scream Pa LLC for $10.
Fieldcrest Associates and Horst & Son Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lee T. Kennedy and Kelly E. Kennedy for $577,935.
Jonathan S. Mulhearn and Jonathan Mulhearn conveyed property on a public road to Emebet Gurara for $195,000.
Jason P. McMellen and Julie M. McMellen conveyed 211 Brookline Road to Matthew J. Ward for $228,000.
Carol N. Kline conveyed property on Manor Church Road to Brandon P. Snively for $220,000.
C. Robert Noll and Darlene C. Noll conveyed 651 Forrey Road to C. Robert Noll and Darlene C. Noll for $1.
J. Eugene Schock conveyed 3044 Miller Road to Jason R. Funk and Alexandra P. Funk for $210,000.
Marietta Borough
Andrew P. Gehring, Courtney D. Nielsen and Courtney D. Gehring conveyed 535 W. Market St. to Katelyn Leah Marrello for $174,000.
Alex D. Smay and Alissa Smay conveyed 117 N. Gay St. to Edward T. Huddle and Barbara J. Huddle for $149,000.
Seth A. Morth, Renee C. Allen, Renee C. Morth and Seth Morth conveyed 15 S. Pine St. to Thomas Komir and Nicole Rojas for $155,000.
Mark A. Blasick conveyed 129 W. Walnut St. to Maria Zappitelli for $155,000.
Mildred M. Beaston and Mildred Beaston conveyed 133 Longenecker Ave. to John W. Sipe and Kristi Kimes for $180,000.
Martic Township
Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on House Rock Road to Jesse L. Holloway and Kristin N. Holloway for $310,257.
Millersville Borough
Charles F. Snyder Jr. and Doreen V. Snyder conveyed 441 N. George St. to 441 North George Street LLC for $1.
John G. McCarthy and Deborah A. McCarthy conveyed 5 Cedar Hurst Circle to Jeremiah J. Tucker for $184,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Kevin A. Alfieri and Katelyn N. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Matthew Eccles and Brittani Keys for $219,000.
Ricky W. Hilt and Barbara Ann Hilt conveyed 17 Columbia Ave. to Daniel Villanueva Cortes for $126,000.
Edwin E. Landis and Carol Ann Landis conveyed property on a public road to Clair S. Mummau for $300,000.
Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Jason P. Sevast and Jayanne N. Sevast for $214,900.
Nathan L. Hoffer conveyed property on a public road to Amy Nieves and Joel Nieves for $184,900.
Nicholas L. Kohler, Tiffany F. Kohler and Tiffany Kohler conveyed 934 W. Main St. to Tiffany F. Kohler for $1.
Eleanor H. Smith conveyed Unit 626 to Merle E. Rothfus Jr. and Patricia L. Rothfus for $182,500.
David E. Gebhart and Crystal E. Gebhart conveyed 134 E. Main St. to Cori Moyer Rife and Christopher Cassel for $230,000.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Doris J. Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Jeffery S. Weiler for $203,900.
Mount Joy Township
Kenneth L. Hackman and Marian A. Hackman conveyed property on a public road to Daryl R. Erb and Laurie B. Erb for $185,000.
Galen F. Shenk and Nancy J. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Trevor W. Varner and Kaley J. Varner for $203,000.
James A. Kreider and Joyce A. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Albert Ponterio and Diana Ponterio for $376,000.
Taylor J. Reinhold conveyed property on a public road to 21 Shybrook LLC for $137,390.
Jennifer L. Young conveyed property on a public road to Robert F. Pearson for $209,000.
Blaine P. Rettig conveyed property on Rob Drive to Mason R. Widener and Collette J. Wolle for $220,000.
Mountville Borough
Becky Ault conveyed property on Church Street to Becky Ault and Staci Mininger for $1.
New Holland Borough
Dat Thanh Nguyen and Susan Amy Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd H. Steinmetz Jr. and Joseph H. Wilkinson for $335,000.
Brian F. Shopf conveyed property on South Brookefield Lane to Robert F. Liese and Marlene Liese for $213,000.
R. Edward Ream and Marian L. Ream conveyed property on a public road to Samuel L. Beiler and Fannie L. Beiler for $287,500.
Paradise Township
William O. Good and Sandra B. Good conveyed property on South Belmont Road to Arthur H. Good and Susan M. Good for $1.
William O. Good and Sandra B. Good conveyed property on South Belmont Road to Leon S. Lapp and Anna Mae Lapp for $400,000.
Arthur H. Good and Susan M. Good conveyed property on South Belmont Road to Arthur H. Good and Susan M. Good for $1.
J. Mer Properties LLC, John M. Beiler and Mervin R. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Witmer Estate LLC for $450,000.
H. Joseph Neustadter and Barbara A. Neustadter conveyed 280 Esbenshade Road to Esbenshade Main Properties LLC for $395,000.
Penn Township
The estate of Barbara A. Rhodes conveyed property on a public road to Flippers & Keepers LLC for $151,000.
The estate of Her A. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Bryan L. Martin for $70,000.
Lucille B. Musser and Rodney L. Musser conveyed 579 Hi View Drive to James M. Lawrence, Rachel Bashore, Michael D. Lawrence and Kathleen L. Lawrence for $320,000.
NRZ REO V2 LLC, NRZ REO V. 2. Corp. and Resolute Asset Management LLC conveyed 1390 Carole Lane to Luis R. Texidor and Zulma Texidor for $180,000.
Nicole L. Ditzler conveyed 590 Wood Duck Drive to Zachary R. Patches for $181,000.
Pequea Township
Javier Valentin and Joan M. Valentin conveyed 142 Carriage House Drive to Jianling Zheng and Qing Zheng for $224,900.
Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 100 to Kyle G. Kessler and Jenna M. Kalinowski for $193,354.
Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 91 to Nicholas J. Dower and Debra A. Dower for $232,822.
The estate of Arlene R. Eshleman, The estate of R. Arlene Eshleman, The estate of Arlene Eshleman and The estate of Rose Arlene Eshleman conveyed property on Pleasant View Avenue to Thomas E. Feeman for $135,000.
Providence Township
The estate of John F. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Scott Hess for $1.
Russell Hoopes and Samantha Hoopes conveyed property on a public road to Joseph G. Nadu Jr. for $239,900.
Vanessa C. Paredes Leguizamon and Pedro Z Paredes Ledesma conveyed 41 Evans Drive to Bryan Stauffer and Corrie Stauffer for $155,000.
Quarryville Borough
The estate of Mary Ruth Minchhoff conveyed 215 W. Chestnut St. to Gary L. Long and Margaret B. Long for $175,000.
Lynn G. Coomes and Christine D. Coomes conveyed property on Fifth Street to Jeffrey S. Smith and Kathleen V. Smith for $288,000.
Rapho Township
Kevin Flanagan and Jessica Flanagan conveyed 1164 Iron Bridge Road to Matthew A. Tingler and Lyndsay R. Tingler for $205,000.
Joshua D. Formanek, Carla J. Formanek and Joshua Formanek conveyed property on Prospects Road to Andrew J. Schell and Erika L. Schell for $210,000.
The estate of Nicolas Agouridis conveyed property on Strickler Road to Branch Banking & Trust Co., Susquehanna Bank, Leona Agouridis, Despina Agouridis and Revocable Trust of Nicolas Agouridis for $1.
Leon L. Martin and Diana L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Paul M. Fowle and Wendellyn L. Fowle for $602,000.
Daniel A. Vastyan and Vanessa Vastyan conveyed property on a public road to Stanley Habyk and Erna Habyk for $353,000.
Richard Kerstetter, Kimberly Kerstetter and Kimberly A. Kerstetter conveyed property on Cider Press Road to James Austin Compton and Karlie Compton for $339,900.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Kimberly E. Ware for $336,708.
Sadsbury Township
Sylvan B. Lapp and Lydia L. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel K. Lapp and Ruth S. Lapp for $1.
Salisbury Township
Jean F. Lintner conveyed property on Meadeville Road to Marvin L. Esh and Katelyn N. Esh for $890,000.
Strasburg Borough
William O. Good and Deborah C. Good conveyed property on Denlinger Avenue to Arthur H. Good and William O. Good for $217,000.
Ann B. Banks conveyed Unit 22 to Javier Valentin and Joan M. Valentin for $224,900.
John F. Imhof and Karen J. Imhof conveyed property on North Jackson Street to Jason Patrick Stetler and Colette Sharp Stetler for $199,900.
Clyde W. Wenger and Shirley M. Wenger conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Jeremy Brian and Angela Brian for $225,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Wayne M. Hoover and Erla N. Hoover conveyed property on Carriage Way to Weston M. Martin and Alyssa J. Martin for $170,000.
Warwick Township
Central Penn Group Limited and Jonathan Keeney conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Dennis R. Haldeman for $147,000.
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 617 Blue Spruce Drive to Joyce C. Gerhart for $403,880.
Kurt Dambro conveyed property on Church Road to Brian J. Tietjens Jr. for $294,900.
Jeffrey B. Kent and Lisa M. Kent conveyed 2 Pinewood Ave. to Renovations By Garman LLC for $160,000.
Donald E. Carper and Janice F. Carper conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Michelle G. Mailloux for $155,000.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Mohammed Rehan Jamil and Margaret Lynn Crouch for $560,000.
Andrew J. Schell and Erika L. Schell conveyed property on Brunnerville Road to Angela Licata and Robert Licata for $252,900.
G. Keith Olena and Carol E. Olena conveyed property on Newport Road to John R. Borrelli and Candice Marple for $370,000.
Brian J. Tietjens Jr. and Seeta Paudel conveyed 392 Cardinal Road to Dustin P. Arnold and Amanda L. Arnold for $149,900.
Tina Marie Capizzi conveyed property on a public road to Oliver Phillips Feakins, Oliver Phillips Feakins and Nadina Feakins for $1,205,000.
ToA Lititz LP, Toa Summer Seat Advisors LLC, ToA Summer Seat LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 447 Valor Drive to Richard Alan, Bridget Elverson and Elverson Family Revocable Trust for $444,318.
The estate of Harold S. Dull conveyed 1230 Dridge Hill Road to Frog Hollow Associates LLC for $335,000.
Douglas B. Bowers and Mary F. Bowers conveyed property on Queens Gate Road to Thomas Owens for $331,000.
Thomas Vulgaris conveyed property on Moorland Court to Paul Belessis and Kristina Giourtis for $181,500.
Elizabeth A. MacCartney and Brandon MacCartney conveyed property on Pine Wood Avenue to Brian Aloisio for $270,000.
Hess Brothers Partnership, The estate of Frederick E. Hess, Gerald L. Hess Testamentary Trust and Hess Gerald L. Testamentary Trust conveyed property on Becker Road to Hess Brothers Partnership for $1.
Timothy D. Rowe, Stephanie J. Rowe, John Cornwell and Valerie Cornwell conveyed 1628 Robert Road to Colin T. Plank and Chelsea M. Plank for $215,500.