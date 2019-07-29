The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 15-19:
Akron Borough
Haller Builders Inc., Reading Road Corp., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 307 Westview Drive to Donald E. Stoner and Lisa M. Stoner for $337,125.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, The estate of Glenn E. Leicy, Jonathan Leicy and Pamela Kay Leicy conveyed 223 Colonial Drive to Heart Land Enterprises LLC for $131,000.
James W. Lewis and Eleanor Marie Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Lewis and Ashley N. Lewis for $278,200.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Haller Builders Inc., Shawn L. Garman and Reading Road Corp. conveyed 337 Westview Drive to Joanna M. Wiegand for $338,990.
Bart Township
Dennis L. Wilson and Linda Ann Wilson conveyed property on Noble Road to Christopher T. Huber and Margaret E. Huber for $235,000.
Brecknock Township
The estate of Richard E. Pennypacker conveyed property on a public road to Willis H. Martin and Ammon H. Martin for $230,000.
Todd A. Nudd, Amanda L. Nudd and Amanda L. Hersh conveyed property on a public road to Nathan E. Monderewicz and Elysia L. Monderewicz for $261,500.
Caernarvon Township
Anthony Hahn and Carolyn Hahn conveyed property on Echo Drive to Andrew K. Hahn and Jessica L. Hahn for $1.
Joshua K. Auker conveyed property on Poplar Street to Delyn L. Fox for $155,000.
Clay Township
Steven M. Miles and Virginia M. Miles conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Peters and Lovina Peters for $185,000.
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 418 Declaration Ave. to Larry C. Zeamer and Nancy L. Zeamer for $404,057.
East Cocalico Township
Heatherwood Village Associates, Dana Glass Properties of Denver Inc. and Glass Dana Properties of Denver Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Cocalico Township for $1.
Heatherwood Village Associates, Dana Glass Properties of Denver Inc. and Glass Dana Properties of Denver Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Cocalico Township for $1.
Heatherwood Village Associates, Dana Glass Properties of Denver Inc. and Glass Dana Properties of Denver Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Cocalico Township for $1.
Heatherwood Village Associates, Dana Glass Properties of Denver Inc. and Glass Dana Properties of Denver Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Cocalico Township for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Anna M. Withers and Arlan R. Withers conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Martin for $40,000.
Heatherwood Village Associates, Dana Glass Properties of Denver Inc. and Glass Dana Properties of Denver Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Cocalico Township for $1.
Heatherwood Village Associates, Dana Glass Properties of Denver Inc. and Glass Dana Properties of Denver Inc. conveyed property on a public road to East Cocalico Township for $1.
David A. Tothero, Goldie D. Tothero and Goldie Tothero conveyed property on Hill Road to Goldie D. Tothero for $1.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Hill Road to Christopher M. Good and Angelena L. Good for $406,056.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Timothy G. Mayza and Darian R. Mayza for $296,763.
Matthew C. Sauder and Kendra B. Sauder conveyed property on Summers Drive to Jeffrey L. Barnett Jr. and Erica S. Barnett for $363,500.
Donald A. Keith and Kevin B. Keith A conveyed property on a public road to Joseph N. Martin and Sara J. Martin for $215,000.
Sweigart Property Management LLC and Chad Sweigart conveyed 60 W. Church St. to Beiler Investments LLC for $800,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Sarah Aldrich and Mark Aldrich for $354,200.
West Cocalico Township
John B. Martin and Mary Ann Martin conveyed property on a public road to Willa Ulrich for $14,000.
Columbia Borough
Saleh Khalil and Wafaa Habib conveyed property on Walnut Street to Terrance Clark for $175,000.
Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed 324 Union St. to Bob Snyder for $1.
Donna J. Williams conveyed 119 S. Fifth St. to M&M Realty Co for $69,900.
Northwest Savings Bank and Northwest Bank conveyed property on a public road to Cimarron Investments LLC for $175,900.
Joseph L. Droege conveyed property on Cloverton Drive to Maha Albozaine and Saja Al Khazaali for $133,500.
Clair E. Good and Beth D. Good conveyed 344 Maple St. to Shaun M. Horst for $282,000.
Jed M. Reisinger conveyed 334 Union St. to Blueprints For Addiction Recovery Inc. for $43,500.
Michael F. Beeman and Christina L. Beeman conveyed 38 Devonshire Place to Eric S. Rittenhouse and Dustin M. Imhoff for $200,000.
Conestoga Township
Robert L. Hershey Sr. conveyed 17 Hershey Lane to Paul A. Marold and Luann Marold for $955,000.
Denver Borough
James D. Neidermyer and Jeanne A. Neidermyer conveyed property on a public road to Scott T. Smith and Beverly A. Smith for $319,000.
East Donegal Township
The estate of J. Richard Reich conveyed property on a public road to GPSC LLC for $1.
Keith D. Bert and Elizabeth R. Bert conveyed property on East High Street to John Joseph Dougherty Jr. for $170,000.
Elizabeth L. Maffey and Elizabeth L. Maffey Trust conveyed 593 Blossom Trail to Shirley K. Brandt and Gerald H. Brandt for $270,500.
Cody B. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Jesse J. Reider for $210,000.
Marilyn K. Henderson conveyed 24 Hemlock Drive to Ericka N. Cox and Michelle L. Cox for $225,000.
John J. Huncher III conveyed property on a public road to Jared S. Geib and Nicole L. Geib for $176,500.
West Donegal Township
Linda M. Dubbs conveyed 67 Angela Drive to David J. Glock for $200,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Michael D. Armstrong and Catherine M. Armstrong conveyed 1776 Stone Mill Drive to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $139,000.
Burkholder Builders, Leon Ray Burkholder and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Kimberly Court to James J. Henry Jr. and Patricia B. Henry for $227,415.
Tomas C. Racius and Heather C. Racius conveyed property on a public road to Colin R. Bridgeman and Allison M. Bridgeman for $475,000.
West Earl Township
Clarence A. Reber III and Tricia L. Reber conveyed property on Pool Road to Tanner R. Wuerthner and Trisha L. Wuerthner for $235,000.
Larrie P. Miller and Emma M. Miller conveyed property on Hilltop Drive to Matthew Scheid and Allison Scheid for $219,900.
Barbara A. Zartman conveyed property on a public road to John F. Brass and Renee L. Brass for $1.
The estate of Phyllis L. Sensenig conveyed property on Cedar Avenue to Suzanne Perugini and Dianne Doherty for $1.
Suzanne Perugini, Dianne Doherty, Dianne S. Doherty and The estate of Phyllis L. Sensenig conveyed property on Cedar Avenue to Suzanne Perugini and Thomas Perugini for $1.
John A. Martine and Tracy L. Martine conveyed property on Cornerstone Way to Clarence A. Reber III and Tricia L. Reber for $347,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Kathleen A. Chap and Kathleen K. Miller conveyed 1934 Larch Ave. to Kathleen K. Miller and Lawrence R. Miller Jr. for $1.
Lynn M. Dull and Richard E. Dull conveyed property on Miller Road to Courtney Cordova for $167,000.
Randolph W. Appley conveyed 1984 Larch St. to Sergey V. Mashkov and Karlee R. Mashkov for $185,000.
Eden Township
Julie F. Enck conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Thomas Enck and Julie F. Enck for $1.
Elizabeth Township
The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed 169 Bomberger Road to Douglas S. May for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Gregory A. Grove and Denise A. Grove conveyed 354 N. Hanover St. to Tristan Smith and Kayla Smith for $145,000.
Jason Nissley and Joanie Nissley conveyed 218 E. High St. to Joel E. Roland and Karson E. Roland for $106,500.
Ephrata Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Marissa D. Sangrey conveyed 177 Church Ave. to Prime Home Investments LLC for $117,000.
Yoder Family Revocable Trust, Russell L. Yoder and Doris I. Yoder conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Kole E. Moyer for $152,100.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of Mark Timothy Winters conveyed 115 Washington Ave. to Corporate Venture Group for $130,100.
Lester Z. Reiff, Cynthia Reiff and Cynthia A. Reiff conveyed 199 E. Fulton St. to Shane R. Sensenig for $172,900.
Brian Alan Roberts and Roberts Revocable Living Trust conveyed 270 Duke St. to Angel L. Ruiz Montanez and Angel L Ruiz Montanez for $155,000.
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed 207 E. Main St. to PNC Bank NA and National City Mortgage for $1.
William C. Lawrence conveyed property on a public road to Kingdom Investment LLC for $65,000.
Robin D. Leakey and Robin Diane Volker conveyed 987 Clearview Ave. to Robin Diane Volker and Daniel Carl Volker for $1.
Donald R. Graybill and Eldercare Solutions Inc. conveyed property on Duke Street to Grigory L. Golub for $132,000.
Joel M. Burkholder and Kristin E. Burkholder conveyed property on Lake Street to Kristin E. Burkholder for $1.
Ephrata Township
Kevin R. Weaver and Charlene J. Weaver conveyed 1080 Lincoln Road to C. Glenn Weaver and Joyce Z. Weaver for $355,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Christine P. Blevins conveyed 105 Heritage Road to Valley View Capital LLC for $93,500.
Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Winding Partners LP and Winding Management Co. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Eastgate MHP LLC for $1.
Premier R. & G. Properties, Property Investing & Management Inc., Premier R. & G. Properties LP and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation conveyed property on a public road to Premier R. & G. Properties, Property Investing & Management Inc., Premier R. & G. Properties LP and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Fulton Township
The estate of Dennis E. Hess conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Mark Lancaster and Susan R. Lancaster for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed 1546 Bloomfield Way to Thomas Hunt and Frances Arnott for $393,195.
Ebrahim Parvaresh Karan conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to David Koerber for $189,900.
Mary Ellen Cantrell conveyed Unit 26 to William Gasperetti and L. Yvonne Gasperetti for $360,000.
Robert A. Strandberg conveyed 1100 Harriet Ave. to Terrell L. Scott and Kira N. Scott for $225,000.
Thomas C. Kile and Judy A. Kile conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to Kevin M. Snoke and Nancy H. Snoke for $490,000.
Joseph J. Wysock, Christina S. Holker and Christina S. Wysock conveyed 250 Broad St. to Edward A. Kreider and Valerie L. Kreider for $210,000.
Steven S. Bucklen and Mary Jo Bucklen conveyed property on Meadow Creek Drive to Christopher J. Deascenti and Allison Deascenti for $550,000.
JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed 2582 Camas Lane to Kathy M. Richards for $343,675.
Cappie L. Hose and Joan M. Hose conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel J. Weber and Jennifer R. Weber for $389,000.
West Hempfield Township
Jeffery A. Hoshal conveyed property on Stevens Summit to Cr Property Group LLC for $136,000.
Denise M. Claar conveyed property on Miller Avenue to Kevin L. Sultzaberger and Kimberly J. Sultzaberger for $206,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Lynette L. Barefoot conveyed 3540 Horizon Drive to FHG 92 LLC for $171,000.
Christina H. Bouder and Christina H. Delgado conveyed 181 Stone House Ln to Christina H. Delgado and William Delgado for $1.
Andrew D. Rudisill and Jayme J. Rudisill conveyed 805 Hilltop Drive to Brooke L. Frantz for $169,900.
Linda J. Bear and James R. Bear conveyed property on a public road to Shalisa Walker and Jeremy Walker for $213,000.
Coastline Capital LLC and Rolland R. King III conveyed property on Todd Lane to Danielle N. Devine for $232,347.
Daryl M. Long and Brenda L. Long conveyed property on a public road to Larry D. Perry III and Jennifer Perry for $227,000.
George A. Lumas and Barbara K. Lumas conveyed property on a public road to Joseph J. Wysock III and Christina S. Wysock for $529,000.
Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Scott Provanzo and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 3929 Greystone Drive to Dimitrios Spanoudakis for $343,000.
Aldus S. Baum and Dorothy Elaine Baum conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Tyler B. Weber and Mandy E. Weber for $257,000.
East Lampeter Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer Kulp and Rebecca A. Kulp conveyed 33 S. Eastland Drive to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $127,700.
Donald F. Eichmann and Patricia A. Eichmann conveyed property on Amanda Circle to Socrates Abreu, Luz M. Llauger Paulino, Luz M Llauger Paulino and Miguel Antonio Llauger Restituyo for $255,000.
Amanda J. Mosso conveyed 120 Crestmont Ave. to Camille M. Theis for $195,000.
Peter E. Miles and Caitlin D. Miles conveyed 146 American Ave. to Aaron D. Dykes and Jenna L. Dykes for $403,000.
Michele Snader and Amos L. King conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Andrew James Snader and Michele Snader for $0.
Franklin E. Herr and Patricia A. Herr conveyed 2488 Willow Hill Drive to Patricia A. Herr for $1.
Gregory G. Grasa, Stacey Talbot Grasa and Stacey Talbot Grasa conveyed property on a public road to Stacey T. Grasa for $1.
Elam S. Fisher and Barbie F. Fisher conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Samuel D. Fisher and Fannie B. Fisher for $550,000.
Ba Du Huynh conveyed 451 Daisy Lane to Thanh Q. Huynh and Lina Nguyen for $151,000.
Tho Vinh Ha conveyed Unit 103 to Van Tram Vu Kieu for $1.
Kevin C. Elias, Frank J. Elias and Joy M. Elias conveyed Unit 95 to James Devine Jr. and Kathryn Devine for $329,000.
West Lampeter Township
Fred W. Martin and Miriam H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Fred W. Martin and Miriam H. Martin for $1.
Darrell L. Martin and Nyla E. Martin conveyed property on Bridge Road to Darrell L. Martin and Nyla E. Martin for $1.
Christopher L. Varner, Ha Tran and Ha Tran Varner conveyed Unit 92 to Dennis L. Wilson and Linda A. Wilson for $191,000.
John M. Ranck Jr. Revocable Trust of 2009 and Carolyn E. Ranck conveyed 124 Cliff Ave. to Harold J. Eager Jr. and Ellen S. Eager for $207,000.
Barbara A. McCardell, Leslie C. McCardell and Barbara A. Hoffman conveyed 23 Birch Drive to Matthew K. Lynch, Brooke A. Lynch, Richard R. Topping and Cynthia L. Topping for $245,000.
Fred W. Martin and Miriam H. Martin conveyed property on Bridge Road to Darrell L. Martin and Nyla E. Martin for $1.
Marlene T. Arnst conveyed property on a public road to Friedrich Knapp and Beate Knapp for $185,000.
James A. Jordan and Connie L. Jordan conveyed 702 Woodhall Drive to Douglas J. Dietz and Audrey N. Devries for $377,000.
Christopher P. Weichler conveyed 29 Hemlock Drive to Steven E. Ludman and Brittney M. Ludman for $236,000.
Fred W. Martin and Miriam H. Martin conveyed property on Bridge Road to West Lampeter Township of for $1.
Darrell L. Martin and Nyla E. Martin conveyed property on Bridge Road to West Lampeter Township of for $1.
Lancaster city
Juan D. Williams and Juan Williams conveyed 37 S. Ann St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $95,000.
Deborah A. Oneal conveyed 625 Hamilton St. to Daniel Rooney and Alma Rooney for $111,350.
David Antonio and Jamilette Gomez conveyed 28 Hager St. to Kowain Christian for $51,000.
Benjamin Roman, Ana Roman, Benjamin Roman Sr. and Ana N. Roman conveyed 242 W. Mifflin St. to Benjamin Roman for $1.
Benjamin Roman and Ana N. Roman conveyed 240 W. Mifflin St. to Benjamin Roman for $1.
Benjamin Roman, Ana Roman, Ana N. Roman and Benjamin Roman Sr. conveyed property on Mill Street to Benjamin Roman for $1.
Lisa Sapp conveyed 20 1/2 Coral St. to Horizon Rentals LLC for $40,000.
Jhensen O. Colon Lapp, Jhensen O Colon Lapp and Brianne N. Lapp conveyed 207 Ruby St. to Jonathan Hansen and Lauren Bollinger for $169,000.
Todd Braughler and Todd A. Braughler conveyed property on a public road to Garry R. Braughler and Cheryl D. Braughler for $1.
Angelina L. Mendez conveyed 136 N. Broad St. to Joshua Eberly for $84,000.
Alison L. Hoenninger conveyed 1229A St. Joseph Street to Noe D. Sanchez for $156,000.
Manuel A. Justiniano, Santa H. Perez and Manuel Justiniano conveyed 723 S. Plum St. to Santa H. Perez for $1.
Benjamin Roman and Ana N. Roman conveyed 549 Schuykill St. to Ana N. Roman for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, George Vladimir Vestemean and The estate of Smaranda M. Balanescu conveyed 845 Garnet Ave. to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $97,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, The estate of Clarence L. Ressel Jr., Annette L. Walton, Shawn M. Ressel, Michael E. Horst and Scott L. Ressel conveyed 622 Lake St. to Elam F. Fisher Jr. for $36,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Sindy J. Delgado conveyed 262 Landis Drive to 2G Holdings LLC for $189,000.
Evelyn Sepulveda conveyed 126 N. Plum St. to Hannah E. Neidermyer for $155,000.
Mark Lipka conveyed 530 St. Joseph Street to Joseph E. Buckwalter, Joy Ann Buckwalter, Peter Theodore and Petros Theodorakos for $82,000.
Barry L. Musser and Carol A. Musser conveyed 139 N. Broad St. to 139 N. Broad LLC for $105,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Clarissa A. Fasnacht and Wayne E. Fasnancht conveyed 616 N. Mary St. to FHG 92 LLC for $70,000.
Laub Property Management LLC, Evan D. Laub and Brian W. Laub conveyed property on East New Street to Antonios Mammis and Georgia Giannoukakis for $275,000.
Laub Property Management LLC, Evan D. Laub and Brian W. Laub conveyed property on a public road to Antonios Mammis and Georgia Giannoukakis for $250,000.
Jay Brubaker conveyed 723 Sixth St. to Marshall J. Fischer for $96,000.
Jason Long conveyed property on a public road to Patrick R. Hagen and Nicole M. Hagen for $180,000.
Marcelo A. Giraldo and Cynthia E. Reed conveyed 923 Virginia Ave. to April K. Jones for $215,000.
David G. Halligan and Lois E. Halligan conveyed 601 E. Orange St. to Homes 4 Life LLC for $80,000.
Jason J. Beaudin, Michelle L. Teti Beaudin and Michelle L Teti Beaudin conveyed property on Race Avenue to Jonathan James McSparran and Alexis Julia Wheeler for $249,900.
Robert R. Herr conveyed 636 E. Frederick St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $100,000.
S&J Electric LLC and Creekview Property Renovation conveyed 527 E. King St. to Tina A. McManus for $199,900.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 759 Manor St. to Central Pennsylvania Property Restoration LLC for $10,000.
Alice F. Brubaker conveyed 418 N. Christian St. to Martha E. Good for $85,000.
Robert R. Herr conveyed 457 New Dorwart St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $84,000.
Laurel Street Mennonite Church, Mark Weaver, Sanford Wyse, Charles Ressel, Nathan Roach, Galen Weidman and Charles R. Ressel conveyed property on a public road to Laurel Street Mennonite Church for $1.
The estate of Carmen Gonzalez, The estate of Carmen L. Gonzalez and The estate of Carmen Louisa Gonzalez conveyed 631 E. Frederick St. to Merle L. Oberholtzer and Sierra Oberholtzer for $118,000.
Revolution Builders Inc. conveyed property on East New Street to Jennifer Zielinski for $217,500.
Scott B. Evans, Robin B. Evans and Scott Evans conveyed 225 Pearl St. to Sabrina Milhous for $179,000.
Laurel Street Mennonite Church, Mark Weaver, Sanford Wyse, Charles Ressel, Nathan Roach, Galen Weidman and Charles R. Ressel conveyed 302 Laurel St. to Laurel Street Mennonite Church for $1.
Jonas F. Stoltzfus conveyed 348 Beaver St. to Dre America LLC and Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $31,650.
Henry C. Palmer Jr. conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. to Michael Burgess and Caitlin M. Huxtable for $93,000.
Jessica Santana and Chris Santana conveyed 757 Stevens Ave. to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.
John I. King, Kathy M. King, Kathy Mae King and Kathryn M. King conveyed 558 N. Plum St. to Ryan J. Ebersole and Kristin L. Ebersole for $307,500.
Carmen L. Torres conveyed 230 Stevens Ave. to Barbara D Ricardo Sanchez for $116,500.
BPY Properties LLC and Benjamin Paul Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Erin N. McLaughlin and Scott M. McArthur for $240,000.
Tracy Fitzgerald conveyed 420 W. Frederick St. to Jennifer A. Salvador and Trevor J. Salvador for $144,500.
Clayton Stoltzfus conveyed 819 Sixth St. to Hau Go Khup for $123,800.
Helen J. Horn conveyed 557 Burrowes Ave. to Richard Puleo, Lorraine Puleo, Mark Anthony Marafioti and Staci Glen Murphy for $125,260.
Ricardo Morales Solis conveyed 533 East End Ave. to Andre M. Kelley for $71,500.
Darrin E. Rhodes conveyed 930 N. Plum St. to Darrin E. Rhodes and Naomi Rhodes for $1.
Jimmy J. Morales and Melissa Morales conveyed 838 Hilton Drive to Hector L. Mendrell Sr. for $140,000.
Benjamin M. Kauffman and Sylvia J. Kauffman conveyed Unit 132 to John G. Cunnigham for $85,000.
Edward A. Kreider and Valerie L. Kreider conveyed 561 N. Plum St. to Rbp LLC for $71,000.
4. A. LLC conveyed property on East Orange Street to Inline Properties LP for $525,000.
Lancaster Township
Peter K. Bournelis and Virginia Bournelis conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Santa S. Manger and Bishnu Manger for $320,000.
Jorge R. Rivera Jr., Jorge Rivera Jr. and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 6 Woodlyn Court to Morningstar Investment Group LLC for $231,100.
Richard Manieri conveyed 69 Spencer Ave. to Donald J. Dakoske and Annie Dakoske for $265,000.
Matthew Musser conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Musser and Heidi L. Musser for $1.
Cheryl L. Kreider conveyed property on East King Street to Peter D. Walton and Haydee E. Walton for $292,000.
Talent Apartments LLC and Judith Grillo conveyed property on a public road to Jose Ortiz Martinez, Ximena Andrea Romero Puche and Ximena Andrea Romero Puche for $163,000.
Leacock Township
Brian Horst and Suzanne Horst conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Brian Horst for $1.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Richard R. Friel and Lois J. Friel for $369,034.
Red School LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Home, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Alan I. Klinger and Jane A. Klinger for $388,538.
Upper Leacock Township
Allen D. Stoltzfoos and Vina E. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on East Eaby Road to Shaun D. Stoltzfoos and Cayla Stoltzfoos for $1.
Darin S. Zook and Cassandra L. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery S. Hostetter, Sandia M. Millet Hostetter and Sandia M Millet Hostetter for $265,000.
Lititz Borough
Michael B. Tufarolo, Kevin S. Tufarolo and Christina M. Tufarolo conveyed 7 Ranck Lane to James M. Articola for $149,900.
Philip J. Steinour and Kathy L. Steinour conveyed 221 S. Spruce St. to Jessica L. Kadlec for $343,500.
Jesse J. Reider and Jesse Reider conveyed 265 Noble St. to Jennifer Lynn Rader for $217,000.
Rose M. Fulmer conveyed 227 Noble St. to Carolyn D. Lorah and Catherine N. Lorah for $244,000.
Barry M. Coldren, Peggy Coulter Coldren and Peggy Coulter Coldren conveyed property on West Marion Street to Philip D. Cooper for $172,900.
Wpe Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth E. Blessing Jr. and Kenneth Blessing Jr. Revocable Trust for $190,000.
Little Britain Township
John S. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Beiler and Barbara G. Beiler for $450,000.
Manheim Township
Mary Jane Doerr and Suzanne J. Meisel conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne J. Meisel for $1.
Kyriakos Provatopoulos and Betty Provatopoulos conveyed 520 Somerset Road to Kelly T. Curry and June M. Curry for $280,000.
Edward G. Thuresson conveyed property on Bracken Drive to Matthew Schechtman and Amanda Church for $247,000.
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Scotland Court to Sean A. Kavanaugh and Catherine J. Kavanaugh for $366,769.
Gregory A. Greenawalt conveyed property on a public road to Gregory A. Greenawalt and Cynthia L. Greenawalt for $1.
John M. Valan and Melinda H. Valan conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Maged Yousef and Diana Abdelshahid for $510,000.
Hoang The Phan and Thu B. Nguyen conveyed 1923 Lititz Pike to Nga Phan for $160,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Erma J. Cronce and Frances Elizabeth Cronce conveyed 650 Wallingford Road to Corporate Venture Group for $194,000.
Lynne A. Babbitt conveyed property on Rockford Lane to Matthew N. Gephart and Katherine J. Harris for $253,000.
David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Delp Road to Timothy J. Brown and Paula C. Brown for $789,900.
Teresa E. Mowry conveyed 1332 Glen Moore Circle to John D. Ehleiter for $155,000.
Boris Palchuk and Paya Palchuk conveyed 101 Circle Road to Sally Marie Breakstone for $257,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Robert F. Hazen and Susan J. Larue conveyed 106 Haskell Drive to Belmont Equity LLC for $151,000.
Christie R. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Nathan M. Gismot and Kristy M. Gismot for $255,000.
Michael P. Pautz, Marian R. Pautz and Lisa M. Garvey conveyed 373 Meetinghouse Lane to Jennifer I. Gilliland for $155,000.
Mark W. Randall and Nancy J. Randall conveyed property on a public road to Eric Banks and Christina Banks for $725,000.
L. Fred Husson and Mary D. Husson conveyed 2033 Northbrook Drive to Heather Tryon for $315,000.
Randall S. Gilliland and Jennifer I. Gilliland conveyed property on Fordney Road to James Kenneth Cox and Cecelia I. Cox for $300,000.
Gregory Harrison Lampe and Kathy Lampe conveyed 2627 Hazelwood Road to David Kammerer and Stefanie M. Kammerer for $282,000.
Daniel D. Chuey and Letitia A. Chuey conveyed Unit 32 to Philip J. Steinour and Kathy L. Steinour for $550,000.
Daniel J. Chess and Lisa M. Chess conveyed 323 Harvest Drive to Dean J. Campbell and Elizabeth M. Campbell for $477,000.
Larry D. Miller and Sylvia A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Bhim B. Neopaney, Padma W. Neopaney and Meena K. Karki for $245,000.
Van S. Liang and Eric Perrone conveyed property on a public road to Van S. Liang and Eric Perrone for $1.
Sven C. Marion and Betsy K. Marion conveyed property on Oxford Drive to Ryan Matthew O’Connell and Erin Lindsay Adams O’Connell for $274,900.
Matthew A. Schatzmann conveyed 1616 Pinehurst Ave. to David E. Loban and Kaitlyn Loban for $230,000.
Suzanne Michelle Salzillo and S. Michelle Hanna conveyed Unit 92 to Neil F. Moynahan and Anna E. Bosshard for $417,000.
Manheim Borough
Timothy R. Kauffman and Connie J. Kauffman conveyed 142 S. Grant St. to MCH Investments LLC for $129,000.
Jeffrey R. Chrisey and Karen L. Chrisey conveyed 75 S. Snyder St. to Krista Howard for $249,900.
Atlee J. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Melissa C. Lannon for $143,500.
Manor Township
Thomas A. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Breneman and Sandra S. Breneman for $1.
Sharon L. Daly conveyed property on Girard Avenue to Joseph A. Shapiro for $221,000.
Thomas A. Breneman conveyed 70 Highville Road to Thomas A. Breneman and Sandra S. Breneman for $1.
William Michael Wolfe Jr. and Rhonda Lynn Wolfe conveyed 3236 Blue Rock Road to Rhonda Lynn Wolfe for $1.
Robert E. Wolfe Jr. and Kathleen F. Wolfe conveyed 2016 Ursinus Ave. to Danielle M. Keller and Austin R. Richwine for $190,000.
John B. Perry and Dee Ann Perry conveyed 214 Bender Road to Shawn M. Reppert and Andrea L. Frey for $275,000.
The estate of Joseph L. Rousseau and The estate of Joseph Leon Rousseau conveyed 2037 Stone Mill Road to Jason J. Beaudin, Michelle L. Teti Beaudin and Michelle L Teti Beaudin for $215,000.
Todays Growth Consultant Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Courtright LLC for $10.
Gary K. Reinbrecht and Teresa C. Develly conveyed 318 Althea Lane to Mark L. Aiken and Deborah J. Aiken for $247,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Kelley S. Snyder, Kelly S. Snyder and Edward C. Snyder conveyed 845 Letort Road to Belmont Equity LLC for $117,200.
1820 Columbia Ave. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Adam S. Kontis and Eugenia Kontis for $340,000.
Lewis S. McMullen and Leslie L. McMullen conveyed property on a public road to Colby McMullen and Carey McMullen for $194,000.
Barry F. Breslin and Emily E. M Breslin conveyed property on Shade Tree Drive to William Gendy and Brittany Gendy for $418,000.
Joshua M. Shroyer, Rae Anne Shroyer and Rae A. Shroyer conveyed property on Sunrise Terrace to Katherine R. McComsey and Jeramey David McComsey for $170,000.
Doris D. Spence, Lawrence C. Spence & Doris D. Spence Living Trust and Lawrence C. Spence conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Pollachek and Robin A. Pollachek for $222,500.
Lamont P. Johnstin and Debra L. Johnstin conveyed 120 Wellington Road to Dhawa Tamang and Dhan Tamang for $195,000.
Christopher Harnish and Christopher S. Harnish conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Christopher S. Harnish and Bethany Grace Harnish for $1.
Wendy S. Wimer and Wendy S. Sellers conveyed property on Cascade Court to Laura Jean Hess for $205,000.
Christien Steele and Jack D. Steele Jr. conveyed 406 Capri Road to Carole L. Miller for $205,500.
Carlos Luciano and Jennifer Luciano conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Devin M. Drennen for $165,000.
Marietta Borough
Dennis W. Gohn conveyed 231 E. Market St. to JXZ Realty LLC for $80,000.
David L. White conveyed property on West Front Street to Joseph Clark and Ronna Clark for $185,000.
Martic Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Frank R. Dennis and Marsha G. Dennis conveyed 642 Drytown Road to Citimortgage Inc. for $1,855.
David L. Reifsnyder conveyed property on Short Road to Jerry C. Graeter for $320,000.
William D. Jost and Robin S. Jost conveyed 31 Raven Crest to Christopher Michael Borden for $380,000.
M. Virginia Tacey conveyed 1457 Holtwood Road to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. for $103,326.
Millersville Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of John Simm conveyed 409 Penn View Drive to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $123,000.
Adept Holdings LLC conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Rachel O. Schmid and Eric W. Schmid for $175,000.
Douglas A. Martin and Melissa D. Martin conveyed 405 Spring Drive to Taylor D. Hartman for $180,000.
Mount Joy Township
Justin A. Winters and Maria D. Winters conveyed property on a public road to Jack K. Makris for $125,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and George D. Mendoza conveyed 300 Sagamore Hill to Millpond Properties LLC for $138,000.
Strong Holdings LLC and David R. Strong conveyed Unit 1 to David Gonzalez and Stephanie A. Gonzalez for $209,000.
Walter A. Becker and Nancy M. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Faye L. Kipp and Sharon L. Raup for $250,000.
Helen B. King Revocable Living Trust and Marcia L. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Austin Patrick Moran for $1.
Albert Link and Craig S. Welcomer conveyed property on Ziegler Street to Erica M. Heisey for $135,000.
Robin G. Kendig conveyed property on Locust Lane to Blair Jesse E. Reich and Alene Reich for $255,100.
Thomas J. Tubo and Laura L. Tubo conveyed property on Manheim Street to Chad E. Gingrich, Kody A. Gingrich and Megan M. Giudice for $144,900.
Nathaniel J. Weber conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell S. Denlinger and Kala J. Denlinger for $275,000.
Mount Joy Township
Jeffrey D. Marsh and Tammy R. Marsh conveyed 2144 Andrew Ave. to Kurt Yannelli and Tiffany Yannelli for $333,500.
Lloyd M. Weiler and Sharon F. Weiler conveyed property on Creek Road to Christie K. Stoltzfus and Malinda King Stoltzfus for $1.
Benjamin L. Gordon, Nicole Paige Drawbaugh and Nicole P. Gordon conveyed property on Misty Drive to James M. Criswell and Robin L. Criswell for $239,900.
Aubrie L. Ensinger conveyed property on a public road to Deborah M. Mirwoba for $146,000.
Mountville Borough
Marlin E. Shughart, Natalie S. Stirn, Carol S. Stirn, Carol S. Shughart and Natalie Vangogh conveyed property on Huntingdon Drive to Thomas Goodman and Jill Goodman for $215,800.
Red Rose Homes LLC and Melissa Ellis conveyed 17 W. Main St. to Brooke E. Mancuso for $196,000.
New Holland Borough
Kenneth R. Christman Jr. and April C. Christman conveyed 338 W. Cedar St. to Juan Gabriel Morales Rojas, Juan Gabriel Morales Rojas, Marisel Burgos Figueroa and Marisel Burgos Figueroa for $250,000.
The estate of Larry P. Eckman conveyed 218 Spruce St. to Todd Hertzler and Janna Hertzler for $264,900.
Cody Hurst conveyed property on Valley View Drive to John William Bowers for $235,000.
Paradise Township
Emma H. Fisher and Elizabeth Ann Fisher conveyed property on Mellvaine Road to Andrew R. Stoltzfus for $300,000.
Theodore L. Wilson and Ann R. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Donald Paul Owens II and Sarah Audrey Owens for $419,900.
Penn Township
Penn Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Military Warriors Support Foundation conveyed 450 Mallard Drive to Mickael Andrea Frison for $10.
John G. Gaige, Kristine L. Gaige and John Gaige conveyed 2905 Newport Road to Patric Smedley and Gwendolyn Wisz for $293,000.
Pequea Township
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christiana Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2016-4 and Kondaur Capital Corp. conveyed 273 Shultz Road to Russell Kauffman King III for $206,500.
Brian C. Lehr and Karen L. Lehr conveyed property on Whipporwill Drive to Maria A. Perez and Brian T. Mehaffey for $410,000.
Providence Township
Michael Lee Miller and Ruthie B. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Lapp and Malinda E. Lapp for $242,000.
Quarryville Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Maxine L. Duval conveyed 14 W. State St. to Uptown Redevelopers LLC for $136,000.
Rapho Township
Jared J. Torbert, Ashley Buchmoyer and Ashley Torbert conveyed property on Donough Drive to Abraham D. Keene for $165,000.
Frank D. Frattarole and Rachel Frattarole conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Frank M. Frattarole and Frank D. & Rachel A. Frattarole Irrevocable Trust for $1.
Jill E. Nye conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Carol L. Roach and John P. Roach for $108,000.
Sadsbury Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Albert R. Jumper and Joanne Jumper conveyed 412 Noble Road to Corporate Venture Group for $86,069.
Reuben L. Stoltzfus and Sadie L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Brick Mill Road to Elmer K. Blank and Emma F. Blank for $1.
Salisbury Township
Philip E. Weaver, Betty R. Weaver, David S. Fisher and Priscilla F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David S. Fisher and Priscilla F. Fisher for $1.
Sylvan J. Stoltzfus and Sylvia S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Lesal Road to Jake E. Fisher and Rebecca R. Fisher for $1.
Philip E. Weaver, Betty R. Weaver, David S. Fisher and Priscilla F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Philip E. Weaver and Betty R. Weaver for $1.
Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Ware and Lisa E. Ware for $334,900.
Cynthia Louth conveyed property on Michele Drive to Corey Arnold and Rebecca Arnold for $260,000.
Strasburg Township
Arthur N. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Arthur N. Mellinger for $1.
Jacob L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Linda M. Stoltzfus for $1.
Terre Hill Borough
Adam N. Zimmerman and Margaret Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Elanco Dove Fellowship and Vibrant Church for $177,500.
Warwick Township
Wanda E. Martin, Jeffrey D. Martin and S. Scott Martin conveyed property on Fairview Drive to Bailey L. Garman for $210,000.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 467 Valor Drive to Richard M. Tomasichio and Catalina Tomasichio for $507,138.
Chad M. Fekete and Heather J. Fekete conveyed property on Moorland Court to Christina N. Bracken for $185,000.
Jeffrey M. Wilber and Kendra E. Wilber conveyed property on Buttonwood Drive to Zachary W. Pratt and Megan A. Hammer for $289,900.
Barbara Schar Stewart and Barbara Schar Stewart conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to Barbara Schar Stewart, Barbara Schar Stewart and Clarence W. Stewart for $1.
Daniel E. Kateley, Sherry M. Kateley and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 1614 Glenn Road to Renew Homes LLC for $134,500.
Charles William Book Jr., Susan Louise Byorick, Donna Marie Erdman and Kathleen Denise Daminger conveyed 1649 Princess Anne Drive to Angel Luis Lozano, Carmen Lozano and Brenda Ivette Lozano for $198,500.