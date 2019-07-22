The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 8-12:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to Heather S. Gilroy and Christopher C. Gilroy for $324,355.
Bryan R. Werner and Colleen E. Werner conveyed 18 Rollingview Lane to Brian Keck and Melissa Keck for $283,000.
Brecknock Township
Norman S. Zimmerman and Marian S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Curvin B. Hurst for $250,000.
Jack A. Gaudette and Patty R. Gaudette conveyed 68 Hawk Valley Lane to Jonathan Michael Demick for $175,000.
Luke Ulrich conveyed property on Masters Drive to Edward Z. Zimmerman and Louella H. Zimmerman for $297,500.
Clay Township
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 509 Constitution Drive to Joseph Stuart Matelis and Kathy Ann Mchenry for $507,225.
The estate of David N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Alma N. Zimmerman for $1.
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 314 Constitution Drive to Cynthia L. Goodhart and Gary W. Goodhart for $428,195.
Ruth M. Shenk, Ruth M Shenk Hertzler and Donald E. Hertzler conveyed 19 Perseverance Lane to Tatyana N. Filipets for $219,900.
East Cocalico Township
Dennis A. Wilson, Joann Wilson and Joann M. Wilson conveyed 31 School Lane to Christopher M. Wagner and Beverly J. Wagner for $272,000.
Marlin H. Fox conveyed property on North Reamstown Road to Daniel L. Blank for $210,000.
Michael J. Quigley conveyed 540 N. Ridge Road to Lowell D. Zimmerman for $157,000.
West Cocalico Township
Richard G. Stauffer and Wendell H. Stauffer conveyed property on Netzley Drive to Timothy G. Meyer and Suzanne M. Meyer for $480,000.
Wayne S. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Nicole Weidman and Dustin L. Hogan for $100,000.
Matthew R. Martin and Heather R. Martin conveyed 2184 W. Route 897 to Matthew R. Martin and Heather R. Martin for $1.
Curtis R. Stauffer and Marta J. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Durell E. Fox and Krista B. Fox for $289,000.
Donald G. Kauffman and Patsy Ann Kauffman conveyed 1920 Texter Mountain Road to Sunoco Pipeline LP for $150,000.
Colerain Township
Danielle M. Miller, Elias Benjamin Miller III, Benjamin Miller III and Danielle Miller conveyed 286 Hess Road to Robbie Stuart for $390,000.
Columbia Borough
M. Suzanne Doolittle and David Doolittle conveyed 360 Chestnut St. to Todd W. Hawn and Amanda M. Hawn for $227,500.
Kenneth M. Droege conveyed 143 S. Eighth St. to Tiffany J. Lewis for $65,000.
Benjamin H. Dorsey conveyed property on a public road to Jaime Garcia Torres, Jessica Del Rosario and Jessica Delrosario for $139,900.
Investors Property Management LLC and Amos K. Esh Jr. conveyed property on Union Street to Hess Road Properties LLC for $440,000.
Robert J. Ross conveyed 627 Walnut St. to Kenneth A. Dorsey and Teresa M. Feeser for $85,700.
Conestoga Township
Tracy A. Ierley conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Royer and Melissa M. Royer for $127,000.
Conoy Township
Eric M. Heisey and Shannon E. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Dionna C. Rookey for $289,900.
The estate of Michael R. Early conveyed property on a public road to Donald Early for $1.
East Donegal Township
Robert E. Strickler and Barbara A. Strickler conveyed property on Pinkerton Road to F. Robert Kolanko and Laurie A. Kolanko for $385,000.
Joseph Paul King and Rena Y. King conveyed 150 S. River St. to Jason P. McMellen and Julie M. McMellen for $324,500.
Jeffrey L. Martin, Tara N. Martin, Ava Lee Martin, Tara Martin and J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Colin Eberly for $195,000.
Peifer Brothers, Jay R. Peifer and Irvin H. Peifer conveyed 573 Colebrook Road to Kbn Storage LLC for $650,000.
West Donegal Township
Fred Barley Post No. 5667, Memorial Home Association of Veterans of Foreign Wars of The United States and Barley Fred Post No. 5667 conveyed property on Maytown Avenue to Elizabethtown Lodge No. 596 Loyal Order of Moose for $575,000.
Randall E. Reinard and Susan A. Reinard conveyed property on a public road to Cory L. Ilgenfritz and Megan L. Ilgenfritz for $390,000.
The estate of Emmarene S. Raffensperger and The estate of Emmarene Raffensperger conveyed 50 Foreman Road to Wade E. June and Melissa Lee June for $255,000.
Ralph L. Lehman III and Nancy L. Lehman conveyed 106 Colebrook Road to Arthur K. Pallone and Jacque E. Day for $159,900.
Mary Ann Miller conveyed property on a public road to Glory Mary Denkers, Kimberly Denkers and Susan Elizabeth Abitanta for $237,500.
Drumore Township
Benjamin H. McCauley, Linda M. McCauley and May Lynn Nesbit conveyed property on a public road to Tamela S. Lefever, Carl R. Wade and Marsha Wade for $130,000.
Jonathan R. Nolt and Janita M. Nolt conveyed property on Chestnut Level Road to Norman B. King Jr. for $230,000.
Earl Township
Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. conveyed property on Sunflower Street to Alex N. Lehman and Bok Hee Lim for $189,900.
Megan E. Gardea conveyed property on Sunflower Street to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. for $189,900.
Jonathan H. Martin Jr. and Elva N. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Darryl S. Martin and Dorothy N. Martin for $1.
East Earl Township
Joslyn M. Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Disley and Dorothy A. Disley for $185,000.
West Earl Township
The estate of Emma R. Felpel conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Dean L. Garman and Karen L. Garman for $152,000.
Pamela A. Lindsay and Pamela A. Stafford conveyed property on a public road to Jo Anne Scoville for $160,000.
Earl M. Hurst and Kathryn B. Hurst conveyed property on South State Street to Conestoga Valley School District for $150,000.
Transition To Community conveyed property on a public road to Transition To Community for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
Joseph Michael George and Anthony J. George conveyed 6137 Carpenter St. to Estrubhar Properties LLC for $130,000.
Eden Township
Robin W. Pletz, Robin W. Church and The estate of Gary L. Church conveyed property on White Oak Road to Jonas H. Esh and Sarah Ann Esh for $450,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Christopher L. Gilbert, Melissa D. Gilbert and Melissa D. Herman conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Michael Shoup and Leah Paige Shoup for $158,000.
Daniel M. Smedley, Caitlyn M. Smedley and Caitlyn Smedley conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Noguerola for $226,900.
Ephrata Borough
Travis T. Musser and Wilmer S. Musser conveyed 945 Fairview Ave. to Robert O. Erisman Jr. and Leslie Erisman for $200,000.
Maritza Mercedes conveyed 104 Julie Ann Court to Tracy L. Weiss for $145,000.
Ephrata Township
John H. Martin and Joyce L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Murrell Court Partners LP for $275,000.
Mychal Wiegand and Joanna Wiegand conveyed property on Truman Drive to James M. Andersen and Nicole T. Andersen for $258,000.
Marlene A. Eskra and Linda Maurizi conveyed property on a public road to Marlene A. Eskra for $1.
Bryan R. Beck and Samantha L. Beck conveyed property on Garfield Drive to Dixie L. Snader for $270,000.
Fulton Township
Samuel A. Wiley conveyed property on a public road to Michael B. Stoltzfus for $145,000.
East Hempfield Township
Thien Nguyen conveyed 346 Springton Way to Thuan D. Phan and Khoa D. Hoang for $290,000.
William C. Frick and Karen R. Frick conveyed property on Mill Mar Road to Michael Christopher Mosso and Amanda Jae Mosso for $320,000.
Donald L. Jordan conveyed 1528 Nissley Road to Craig R. Rineer and Robert H. Martin for $190,000.
James R. Godfrey and Janette H. Godfrey conveyed 821 Aylesbury Drive to Shannon J. Walsh and Taylor R. Walsh for $355,000.
Priscilla W. Esbenshade conveyed property on Kings Lane to Paula R. Kiernan and Kelly L. Catherman for $325,000.
Ray L. Taltoan and Minneva H. Taltoan conveyed 3100 Woodridge Drive to Lexan Delisio and Sheena M. Grant for $210,600.
Jessica D. Krebs conveyed 1312 Pennscott Drive to Alexander D. Smay and Alissa Smay for $300,000.
David P. Hughes and Patricia A. Hughes conveyed property on a public road to Brett P. Calabretta and Kym M. Calabretta for $599,900.
Kanubhai L. Patel and Kamalakshi K. Patel conveyed property on Penningdon Drive to Ryan Brobst and Marianne Brobst for $341,000.
Salama W. Abdelmalak, Olfat H. Gad and Salama Abdelmalak conveyed 3154 Bowman Road to Salama W. Abdelmalak, Olfat H. Gad and Olfat Halim Abdelmalak for $1.
Erik N. Talvitie and Sarah A. Gebhardt conveyed property on Linwood Avenue to Jordan T. McClure and Margaret A. Sullivan for $248,500.
West Hempfield Township
Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Scott Provanzo and Shawn L. Garman conveyed 451 Lancer Drive to Matthew T. Lausch and Danielle N. Lausch for $376,670.
Thomas R. Weber and Cheryl A. Weber conveyed property on a public road to Ryan G. Tribioli for $189,900.
Aqeel A. Abdulabbas and Aqeel Zubaidi conveyed property on Greenridge Drive to Aqeel Zubaidi for $1.
David J. Burkey and Janet L. Burkey conveyed property on Grande Oak Place to William F. Yeager and Kathy A. Yeager for $403,000.
Tina A. Shuyler and Tina A. McManus conveyed Unit 3 to Canh Van Ho, Li Nguyen and John Hoang Nguyen for $153,000.
The estate of Robert E. Fornoff conveyed property on a public road to John B. Patrick and Georgia R. Patrick for $190,000.
The estate of Hazel F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to K. Eugene Forrey and Nancy J. Forrey for $350,000.
Jesse K. Mellinger III, Karen E. Mellinger and Karen E. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Karen E. Jackson for $1.
Alan J. Palmer, Cheri L. Stoltzfus, Cheri L. Palmer and Cheri J. Palmer conveyed 157 Clay St. to Cheri L. Palmer for $1.
Pingora Loan Servicing LLC and Flagstar Bank FSB conveyed 4027 Bradford Circle to Cash Flo LLC for $113,480.
Carolyn L. Farber conveyed property on Steeplechase Road to Gary Crowell for $343,000.
Scott L. Slaymaker and Renee C. Slaymaker conveyed 4175 Magnolia Drive to Scott L. Slaymaker for $0.
East Lampeter Township
Kenneth B. Killian conveyed 166 Buckwalter Road to John L. Stoltzfus and Linda S. Stoltzfus for $128,000.
Elaine E. Ginther conveyed Unit 12 to Donald F. Eichmann and Patricia A. Eichmann for $240,000.
N. Dara Flory conveyed 133 Crest Ave. to Central Penn Equity Trust for $70,000.
Jacqueline A. Nunemaker and Phyllis A. Dehaven conveyed 2136 Old Philadelphia Pike to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $100,000.
West Lampeter Township
Robert J. Coleman and Donna M. Basgil conveyed 1 Thomas Road to Kevin Golinsky and Lauran E. Golinsky for $240,000.
Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., HV Real Estate Group LLC and George C. Desmond conveyed 217 Wendover Way to Debra L. Youse and Kenneth J. Wenger for $393,350.
Anthony J. Henrich conveyed property on Mill Creek Road to Audrey Hostetter for $97,000.
Lancaster city
John Heiselman, Artemis H. Heiselman and Agnes H. Heiselman conveyed 547 E. Marion St. to Ill Holdings LLC for $74,000.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 232 N. Shippen St. to Joshua Group for $1.
Troy David Landis and Michelle Landis conveyed 432 S. Shippen St. to Caleb A. Corkery and Doris A. Shenk for $114,500.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 12 Coral St. to S&M Real Estate Renovations LLC for $3,000.
Paul M. Boronow and Lynn M. Boronow conveyed 32 E. James St. to Henche Holdings LLC for $165,000.
David F. Petersheim conveyed 12 Old Dorwart St. to Nathan P. Stoltzfus for $68,000.
Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Meselesh Woldekidan for $135,000.
Martin L. Dutcher and Carolyn S. Dutcher conveyed 36 N. Shippen St. to Meredith Lord for $270,000.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 24 Conestoga St. to Dre America LLC for $1.
John A. King Jr. and Martha Z. King conveyed 314 Beaver St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $36,000.
William A. Goularte conveyed 539 Reynolds Ave. to Gabrielle J. White for $138,000.
Robert W. Davis, Nancy L. Davis and Robert Davis conveyed 19 N. Plum St. to Meagan K. Tripp for $199,000.
Joshua Group conveyed 232 N. Shippen St. to Jacob Farneth and Julianne Farneth for $112,000.
AFE Enterprises LP, Anthony F. Essis and A&F Essis LLC conveyed property on North Duke Street to AFE Enterprises LP for $1.
Samuel W. Yoder and April A. Yoder conveyed 315 E. Clay St. to Stephanie M. Hinish and Lloyd H. Gepfer II for $210,000.
Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, St. Anthony of Padua Parish and Harrisburg diocese conveyed property on East Orange Street to Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, St. Anthony of Padua Parish and Harrisburg diocese for $1.
Theodore Jay Seachrist and Theodore F. Seachrist conveyed 629 Hebrank St. to Shekinah Investments LLC for $41,000.
Timothy L. Ezard and Susan M. Ezard conveyed 609 E. Marion St. to Rockford Capital Group LLC for $73,000.
Bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg, St. Anthony of Padua Parish and Harrisburg diocese conveyed property on East Orange Street to 4. A. LLC for $1.
Joseph E. Swatski and Margaret A. Swatski conveyed 431 N. Charlotte St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $230,000.
Dustin M. Imhoff and Eric S. Rittenhouse conveyed property on Union Street to Alexis M. Riley for $139,000.
Robert E. Plank conveyed 19 Caroline St. to Jordan Hostetter for $65,000.
Aaron B. Smucker and Susanna S. Smucker conveyed property on South Prince Street to Jeremiah N. Beiler and Christopher L. Beiler for $59,995.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 417 N. Market St. to Parking Authority of the City of Lancaster for $3,000,000.
Johncey Mathew conveyed 658 N. Pine St. to John M. Basile and Katherine P. Basile for $173,900.
Salama Abdelmalak, Olfath Gad and Olfat H. Gad conveyed 54 Green St. to Salama W. Abdelmalak, Olfat H. Gad and Olfat Halim Abdelmalak for $1.
The estate of John S. Moyer conveyed 640 Hershey Ave. to Marcos L. Fontanez for $101,500.
Rose E. Kilgore and Rose E. Vanberkum conveyed 434 New Holland Ave. to Victoria B. Brabazon for $175,000.
Susan M. Wise conveyed property on a public road to Timothy H. Hearn Sr. and Michele A. Hearn for $275,000.
Lancaster Township
Christine L. Izydorczyk conveyed 1130 Jamaica Road to Shankar Rai and Kalpana Sunuwar for $144,000.
Arthur L. Pavlatos and Mary Jane V Pavlatos conveyed 1984 Wilderness Road to Larry R. Landis, Kelly S. Eldredge Engleman and Kelly S. Eldredge Engleman for $254,000.
Matthew A. Petersen and Natalie M. Petersen conveyed 550 Hamilton Road to Matthew N. Gabriel and Jacquelyn Alton Gabriel for $529,500.
Ross M. Lehman and Megan E. Lehman conveyed Unit H 37 to Jeffrey A. Stanko for $164,000.
Gabriel Ortiz Gomez conveyed 117 Pennshire Drive to Kilbert Ramirez Torres, Maritza Dejesus Alvarado, Maritza Dejesus Alvarado and Maritza De Jesus Alvarado for $168,000.
Michael D. Harnly and Geraldine Harnly conveyed 42 Mill Pond Drive to Edith M. Morales and Sandra Morales for $175,000.
Leacock Township
Amos F. Stoltzfoos and Esther R. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Carriage Drive to Amos F. Stoltzfoos for $1.
Amos F. Stoltzfoos and Esther Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Stoltzfoos for $1.
Amos F. Stoltzfoos and Esther R. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. Stoltzfoos for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Sheldonna M. Holloway and Theodore B. Holloway III conveyed property on a public road to Neseth Cora Kong for $184,900.
Lititz Borough
Richard W. Charles III and Susan A. Charles conveyed 404 Sturbridge Drive to Central Penn Group Limited for $141,500.
R. Lowell Amand conveyed 315 S. Locust St. to Kenneth D. Claar and Denise M. Claar for $170,000.
Phares W. Bomberger conveyed property on a public road to Creekstone Property Management LLC for $315,000.
The estate of Charity E. Harbison conveyed 639 S. Spruce St. to Francisco Cleaves and Julie A. Cleaves for $199,000.
MRH Real Estate Holdings LP, BAH Holdings LLC and Michael R. Hoover conveyed property on East Market Street to Margaret Jane Adams for $165,100.
Little Britain Township
Brian E. Shuler, Corinne Jade Whiteside and Corinne Jade Shuler conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Shuler and Corinne Jade Shuler for $1.
Manheim Township
Randall L. Hess and J. Dwight Martin conveyed property on Lititz Pike to Athenian Realty LLC for $435,000.
Spencer D. Bolgard and Nancy R. Bolgard conveyed property on a public road to Robert Louis Coia Jr. and Regina D. Coia for $999,000.
Dennis P. Richards and Kathy M. Richards conveyed property on a public road to Allison Barrett and Michael J. Deutsch for $755,000.
The estate of Linda R. Boehler conveyed 2677 Cobblestone Lane to Jennie L. Boehler and Kathryn M. Coe for $1.
Jay W. Martin and Ruth E. H Martin conveyed Unit 12 to Joseph W. Hackman and Marcia Hackman for $275,000.
Rebecca A. Confer conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Wyatt R. Hall and Maria Elena Gambino Hall for $349,000.
Biom LLC conveyed property on Ashford Drive to Rollie Broadwater and Andrew Cetwinski for $264,900.
The estate of Joseph K. Bryson conveyed 211 Elizabeth Drive to Jay Stoltzfus for $143,000.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 68 to Antonio Vetrano and Rona Camille Vetrano for $286,990.
Thomas R. Westphal and Michele Bucher Westphal conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Jason Jin and Tina Jin for $675,000.
Nicholas Dower, Joseph Dower and Lisa G. Dower conveyed 914 N. President Ave. to Cody Erb for $189,900.
Richard C. Weeber and Pamela Z. Weeber conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Brian P. Guarnero and Jannine K. Guarnero for $730,000.
Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Stephen Corvelle and Anne Elizabeth Corvelle for $249,900.
The estate of Angeline C. Voci and The estate of Angeline Catherine Voci conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd K. Amedume for $270,000.
Seven Mountains Investments Corp. and Paul Wilson conveyed property on Delp Road to Andrew W. Shaubach and Alyssa L. Shaubach for $300,000.
Ricky Rodgers and Jessica Rodgers conveyed property on a public road to James W. Saxton and Sally C. Saxton for $1,705,000.
James H. Cox and Grace M. Cox conveyed 74 Oakhill Drive to Beulah Stillman and G. Patrick Stillman for $567,500.
Thomas C. Kline and Janet M. Kline conveyed property on Koser Road to Gabriela Fernandez Leon and Gabriela Fernandez Leon for $270,000.
Costello Aranowicz Development LP and John Aranowicz conveyed property on a public road to Elliot Dean Hoops for $744,500.
Gary M. Raymond, Laurie M Tobin Raymond and Laurie M. Tobin Raymond conveyed property on St. Thomas Road to Thomas R. Yu for $335,000.
Manheim Borough
Theodore Kelemen and Masako N. Kelemen conveyed 51 N. Hazel St. to Ian D. Nauman and Melanie R. Nauman for $325,000.
Ian D. Nauman and Melanie R. Nauman conveyed property on a public road to Andrea C. Harris for $175,000.
Manor Township
Richard M. Thomas and Laura A. Suggs conveyed 1665 Valley Forge Road to Laura A. Suggs for $1.
P. Kenneth Showers and Joanne L. Showers conveyed 168 Amsterdam Road to Kyle A. Nace, Ashley C. Edwards Nace and Ashley C Edwards Nace for $444,900.
Craig A. Millison and Jeanette M. Millison conveyed property on Flagstone Court to Jamil M. Trilla and Elisha M. Trilla for $300,000.
Ilimshan M. Svanidze, Illimshan M. Muradov, Gulbakhor K. Suvanidze and Gulbakhor Kibarovn Muradova conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Lacrissa M. Stewart for $175,000.
Helen Y. Bingaman conveyed property on a public road to Sean Jacobs and Bethany King for $230,000.
Joseph Y. Choi and Valerie M. Choi conveyed 1712 Manor Ridge Drive to Valerie M. Choi for $0.
Marietta Borough
The estate of John H. Rapp conveyed property on East Front Street to Belmont Equity LLC for $35,000.
Ronald S. Short and John L. Enterline conveyed 243 W. Market St. to Nathan W. Bernhardt and Alaina Bernhardt for $232,000.
Martic Township
Michael Perry conveyed 311 Bethesda Church Road to David C. Garver and Jill E. Garver for $395,000.
Millersville Borough
Michael F. Deberdine III and Debra A. Deberdine conveyed 177 Kready Ave. to Sarah J. Coleman for $345,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Lucas M. Meador conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. Smith for $212,000.
Brandon DM Murray and Alyssa Murray conveyed Unit 124 to Benjamin P. Fry and Elisabeth M. Fry for $225,000.
Michael W. Kipphorn and Melissa M. Yarzabek conveyed Unit 158 to Bryan R. Beck and Samantha Beck for $274,900.
Mitchell S. Denlinger and Kala J. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Crilley and Megan Mcginty for $169,900.
Jeremy Mocek, Elizabeth Kauffman and Elizabeth Mocek conveyed Unit 68 to David R. Stoltz and Cathy H. Stoltz for $172,250.
Mount Joy Township
Daniel S. Derr, Melissa L. Derr and Melissa Derr conveyed property on Hill Road to Devin Chad Nissley and Amanda Nicole Nissley for $175,000.
George H. Kohlweiler Jr. and Angeline J. Kohlweiler conveyed property on a public road to Craig T. Lager for $173,900.
The estate of Melvin G. Hoffer conveyed property on Sheaffer Road to Robert C. Sprenkel and Susan M. Sprenkel for $292,000.
Phillip L. Kiser conveyed property on Old Hershey Road to Jacob E. Baum and Carolyn M. Baum for $152,000.
New Holland Borough
David Wayne Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Branden C. Downing and Melissa D. Downing for $369,000.
Penn Township
Margie A. Filbert and Rebecca M. Thomas conveyed 461 S. Cope Hill Drive to Federal National Mortgage Association for $1.
The estate of Betty Jane Spahr conveyed property on a public road to Vincent E. Spahr for $1.
The estate of Betty Jane Spahr conveyed property on a public road to Vincent E. Spahr for $1.
Pequea Township
Judy Ann Musser and Esther B. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Erin K. McGaw for $157,000.
Joseph E. Smoker and Lyndsey J. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Nolt and Christine F. Nolt for $417,000.
Gerald S. Breneman and Lisa J. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Sprecher 351 LLC for $1,200,000.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 93 to Sean P. Otto and Madeline Otto for $222,019.
Fannie Mae and Federal National Mortgage Association conveyed 13 Beverly Road to Joshua C. Nolt, Brady Stoner and Colson Stoltzfus for $107,000.
Providence Township
David J. Gerhart and Judith A. Gerhart conveyed property on Hollow Road to David J. Gerhart and Judith A. Gerhart for $1.
John N. Hogarth III and Ryan J. Hogarth conveyed property on a public road to Chadwick D. Nolt and Tia B. Nolt for $420,000.
Harry G. Herr conveyed property on a public road to TJC Partners III LLC for $117,500.
Quarryville Borough
Howard E. Groff Jr. conveyed property on Stanton Road to Ted G. Brown and Judy A. Brown for $97,000.
Rapho Township
Frank Dupire and Sherry Dupire conveyed property on a public road to Mark Reeder and Beth Reeder for $899,000.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Gene J. Navratil and Gayle G. Navratil for $338,848.
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 348 to Tyler A. Shiner and Kristen Marshall for $291,932.
Robert J. Musyt and Donna A. Musyt conveyed 45 Pine Tree Drive to Gabriel Ortiz Gomez and Gabriel Ortiz Gomez for $229,900.
Patricia K. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Sharon Geltz for $190,000.
Sadsbury Township
Evelyn M. Swarr conveyed property on a public road to Sunrise Health Center LLC for $70,800.
Evelyn M. Swarr conveyed property on a public road to Sunrise Health Center LLC for $49,200.
Salisbury Township
Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Russell Craig Hoopes and Samantha Elizabeth Hoopes for $304,900.
Strasburg Borough
Dana A. Eldreth and Diana E. Chute conveyed 246 N. Decatur St. to Historic Properties Partners LP for $395,000.
Dana A. Eldreth and Diana E. Chute conveyed property on a public road to Historic Properties Partners LP for $105,000.
Mary C. Taggart conveyed property on Precision Avenue to Katie L. Doughty for $161,000.
Jeffrey Morgan and Zadcan Morgan conveyed 226 1/2 Miller St. to Crystal L. Andrews for $139,900.
Strasburg Township
Barbara Ann Bollnger, Barbara Ann Bollinger and Glenna M. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to David P. Bollinger for $1.
Parkside At Lampeter LLC, Metzler Home Builders and Robert D. Hess conveyed property on a public road to William T. Patton and Alison E. Patton for $270,000.
Warwick Township
Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed 613 Blue Spruce Drive to Stephen Gerz and Sylvia Gerz for $386,100.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and Flagstar Bank FSB conveyed 32 Lititz Run Road to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bruce C. Hayes, Jo A. Hayes and Bruce C. Hayes & Jo A. Hayes Revocable Trust for $532,027.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 634 Allegiance Drive to Joseph John Mika, Kathy Jean Mika and Mika Joint Revocable Trust Agreement for $610,632.
Timothy G. Meyer and Suzanne M. Meyer conveyed property on North Oak Street to Adam E. Bedger and Kristen A. Bedger for $329,900.
Jennifer L. Boyd and Jennifer L. Weisberger conveyed 105 Chukar Court to Kristen I. Budovec for $149,900.
Ronald L. Mentzer and Judith A. Mentzer conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Neil S. Adams and Amy Jo Adams for $1.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation conveyed property on a public road to Lidl US Operations LLC, Charmayne M. Ashley and Charmayne M. Ashley Trust for $0.