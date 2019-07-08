The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 24-28:
Adamstown Borough
Judy Ilene Labelle and Shirley Arnold conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Bingaman and Shaun Jones for $210,000.
Charles B. Retif, Elizabeth A. Retif and Elizabeth A. Hatt conveyed property on a public road to Michael Valdespino and Jamie Valdespino for $249,900.
Kathleen J. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Tristan Schoiack and Robin Schoiack for $321,000.
Akron Borough
Dennis R. Long conveyed property on a public road to Charles Elwood Murray IV for $178,000.
Bart Township
Edgar J. Himelright and Catherine J. Himelright conveyed property on a public road to Lisa N. Brotzman for $165,000.
Brecknock Township
Alfred I. Williams and Marcia R. Williams conveyed Unit 106 to Gerald L. Artz and Sandra K. Artz for $240,000.
Norman S. Zimmerman and Marian S. Zimmerman conveyed 289 Laurel Road to Ivan B. Smucker and Elizabeth Ann Smucker for $902,500.
Clay Township
Dorothy E. Bouder conveyed property on Durlach Hill Road to Dorothy E. Bouder for $1.
Jennifer A. Fenstermaker and Derise A. Matthew conveyed property on Furnace Hill Road to Travis S. Walmer and Caitlin M. Walmer for $430,000.
Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin conveyed property on Clay School Road to Parkview Townhomes LLC for $2,100,000.
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 505 Constitution Drive to Richard G. Stauffer and Wendy H. Stauffer for $434,220.
East Cocalico Township
Margaret M. Sibley conveyed property on Hill Road to Anthony W. Zimmerman and Jacinda F. Zimmerman for $426,000.
Bradley A. Wolf and Briana T. Wolf conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to James Louis Jenkins and Natalie Kathleen Jenkins for $280,000.
Josiah W. Ressler and Wesley K. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Eric Stuck for $128,200.
Jonathan F. Rupert conveyed property on a public road to Justin R. Ash for $188,000.
Scott Gockley conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Real Estate Rentals Limited Liability Co. for $225,000.
Janet B. Weber conveyed property on a public road to Micah E. Martin for $255,000.
Eva Jo Cadd conveyed property on West Swartzville Road to Bradley A. Wolf and Briana T. Wolf for $630,000.
James L. Jenkins III and Natalie K. Jenkins conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Galbreath and Eve Eichert for $199,900.
West Cocalico Township
Michael R. Martin, Trudy M. Zimmerman and Trudy M. Martin conveyed 258 W. Main St. to Michael R. Martin and Trudy M. Martin for $1.
James C. Orth conveyed property on a public road to Joshua L. Martin for $187,000.
James K. Beard and Linda I. Beard conveyed property on a public road to Josiah W. Ressler and Ruthanna Ressler for $200,000.
Denise JB Williams and Denise Jeanette Williams conveyed property on Village Spring Lane to Denise JB Williams and Michael L. Tucker Sr. for $0.
Clair D. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Samantha L. Boyer for $98,000.
Travis E. Frable conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Frable, Chrissy Harting Frable and Chrissy Harting Frable for $182,000.
Stephanie Benne conveyed 145 Hollow Road to Wayne Christopher Nolasco Sr. and Susan Frances Nolasco for $212,750.
Lon Brumbach conveyed property on a public road to Holly Ann Huggins, Russell Francis Huggins and Seth S. Burkhart for $125,000.
Jason Ringler, Lorene J. Ringer and Lorene J. Ringler conveyed 315 Tannery Road to Michael Burkholder for $225,000.
Columbia Borough
CNA Construction LLC and Craig Natale conveyed 1221 Central Ave. to Katherine A. Miller for $212,000.
The estate of Helal Morgan conveyed 733 S. 12th St. to Benjamin A. Stewart for $129,500.
The estate of Theodore Sides, Mary Ellen Montgomery, Jack C. Heitz and Jack Heitz conveyed 654 Plane St. to Ryan W. Koser and Erin E. Koser for $35,000.
Levi Kerr Schlosser and Katlyn R. Zankey conveyed 705 Walnut St. to Alysia A. Gossman for $149,900.
Michael J. Lausterer and Stephen Jarvis conveyed 346 Maple St. to Xavier Hernan Camuy Rodriguez and Lemarie Camuy Rodriguez for $162,000.
TNNT Contracting LLC and Thaddeus Ramirez conveyed 443 Cherry St. to Whitney R. Johnson and Noah A. Johnson for $129,700.
Conestoga Township
Jeffery W. Geiser, Jeffrey W. Geiser and Cathy E. Geiser conveyed 2323 New Danville Pike to David A. Ciampanelli Jr. and Shawna M. Ciampanelli for $285,000.
Robert O. Erisman Jr. and Leslie A. Erisman conveyed 447 Conestoga Blvd. to Timothy B. White for $165,000.
Conoy Township
Berenice Turgeon and Brandon P. Costik conveyed property on Market Street C to Matthew B. Eckenrode and Jenna J. Fick for $195,900.
Denver Borough
Dwight J. Fox conveyed 364 Main St. to Elmer K. Huyard and Roseanna M. Huyard for $225,000.
The estate of Gerald N. Machacek and The estate of Gerald Norbert Machacek conveyed property on a public road to Theresa K. Richardson for $1,584.
East Donegal Township
Sean D. Laukhuff and Karyn Marie Wild conveyed property on Jewel Drive to Robert Vignato and Jodi A. Vignato for $375,000.
Steven A. Scialo and Robert J. Fili conveyed 731 Florin Ave. to Brandon DM Murray and Alyssa S. Murray for $272,000.
Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Bartholomew for $355,000.
Donna B. Collins conveyed property on Alexandria Court to Maeda Cramer and Zachary Cramer for $195,600.
Toby J. Vargas, Toby Jo Vargas and Heather A. Bobola conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Kauffman for $159,900.
Adam Jenkins and Rebecca Jenkins conveyed 450 Alexandria Court to Suseneyd Santiago for $174,900.
TJB Properties Ltd., Thomas A. Burger Sr. and Jane L. Burger conveyed property on a public road to TRJ4 Properties LLC for $300,000.
West Donegal Township
Zachary S. Tyminski, Alta C. Tyminski and Alta Tyminski conveyed Unit 20 to Zachary S. Tyminski for $1.
Drumore Township
Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed 1209 Goshen Mill Road to Shianne N. Leonard and Kyle J. Leonard for $289,900.
Amos K. King and Arie E. King conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. King and Arie E. King for $1.
East Drumore Township
Timothy W. Mindemann and Elizabeth J. Mindemann conveyed 10 Lee Drive to Rebecca L. Zbikowski and Irene M. Seeley for $258,000.
Elam K. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler conveyed property on St. Catherine Drive to Aquilla L. King and Sarah L. King for $1.
Earl Township
Benjamin M. Kauffman and Sylvia J. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin S. Esh and Susie S. Esh for $215,000.
East Earl Township
Nelson M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Edwin Nolt Zimmerman and Joyce Z. Zimmerman for $350,000.
Walter M. Werner and Melissa A. Werner conveyed property on a public road to Linford M. Burkholder and Trisha M. Burkholder for $355,000.
Thomas E. Wentzel and Linda M. Wentzel conveyed property on a public road to Jonas H. Hoover and Stevie R. Hoover for $2,425,000.
Revelations of Freedom Ministries conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. King and Rebecca L. King for $395,000.
West Earl Township
George Messina Jr. and Rene Kathleen Messina conveyed property on a public road to Heidi L. Vollmer and Kyle R. Vollmer for $210,227.
William J. Ross and Linda Ross conveyed Unit 40 to Joshua A. Matonak and Dana M. Matonak for $289,900.
Paul S. Horning and Louise A. Horning conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Luke Ray Zimmerman for $240,000.
Anthony W. Zimmerman and Jacinda F. Zimmerman conveyed property on Center Square Road to Clint A. Hoover for $215,500.
East Petersburg Borough
Linda Lascek and Linda L. Lascek conveyed property on Valley Road to Daniel M. Witmer for $164,900.
Barton G. Vansomeren, Phyllis Vansomeren and Paul R. Vansomeren conveyed property on a public road to JIH 168 Properties LLC for $156,000.
Mohammad Reza Dad conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Christine L. Izydorczyk for $166,000.
Matthew J. Kauffman, Meredith A. Kauffman and Matthew Kauffman conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Jonathan W. Chappell for $75,000.
William T. Koenig and William P. Koenig conveyed 1615 State St. to William P. Koenig, Judith L. Koenig and Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of William P. Koenig for $1.
William P. Koenig conveyed property on a public road to William P. Koenig, Judith L. Koenig and Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement of William P. Koenig for $1.
Eden Township
Cameron Wade Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Cameron Wade Stoltzfus and Emily N. Stoltzfus for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Leon H. Machan and Mary K. Machan conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Glenn A. Miller Jr. for $187,200.
Alliant Credit Union conveyed 450 Ridge Road to ALTC Properties LLC for $150,000.
William J. Logan conveyed property on a public road to Travis W. Garver and Jennifer U. Garver for $262,000.
Alfonso Simione and Linda Simione conveyed property on a public road to Sean D. Laukhuff for $143,200.
Viant Properties LLC and Vita Ferrarelli conveyed 150 E. Hummelstown St. to Ronny M. Rivera and Lydia Sumner for $90,000.
William Patton, William T. Patton, Alison Patton and Alison E. Patton conveyed property on a public road to Lauren A. Smith for $131,000.
Ephrata Borough
Jeffrey Scott Wenger, Michelle Lynn Wenger and Jeffrey Scott Wenger & Michelle Lynn Wenger Living Trust conveyed 1031 W. Main St. to Jeffrey Scott Wenger and Michelle Lynn Wenger for $1.
Brian T. Mehaffey and Anna Yeung conveyed property on a public road to Vincent Pantanella and Susanna Wurtz for $225,000.
Robert L. Buehler and Peggy E. Buehler conveyed property on a public road to Paul Donnelly for $171,495.
Maci R. Seibel conveyed property on West Sunset Avenue to Kristen Boyer for $160,000.
Loren E. Bender and Judith K. Bender conveyed property on Apple Street to Jerel K. Sensenig for $185,000.
Edgar R. Ramirez Herrera, Edgar R Ramirez Herrera and Mary Ann G Ramirez conveyed 228 Washington Ave. to Amanda Brown for $107,750.
John D. Groff, Angela K. Sadd, Angela K. Groff and Angela Groff conveyed 254 Duke St. to Aaron Kuhns for $124,900.
Susan G. Suter, Susan G. Wroblewski, Lloyd E. Suter, Maureen M. Suter, Mary Jane Weber and Michael Fred Weber conveyed property on a public road to Mary Jane Weber and Michael Fred Weber for $90,000.
Dustin R. Lapp and Kristin M. Lapp conveyed 323 Duke St. to Manuel Mendoza Santiago and Manuel Mendoza Santiago for $149,900.
Robert L. Buehler and Peggy E. Buehler conveyed property on Glen Court to Nikole B. Laros for $235,000.
Gerald L. Martin, Gerald Martin, Naomi Martin, Naomi L. Martin and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed property on a public road to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. for $1,822.
Ephrata Township
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Keith E. Fisher and Kristine D. Fisher for $302,900.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. conveyed 124 Heritage Road to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for $1.
Sukhchain Singh and Manjit Kaur conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
John R. Seifert and Jodi M. Seifert conveyed 124 Heritage Road to Freedom Mortgage Corp. for $1.
Thomas G. Andriani and Jennifer E. Andriani conveyed property on Bridle Path to Timothy L. Martell and Nacheka Martell for $249,900.
William L. Burkholder conveyed 24 Ridge Ave. to Naomi N. Zimmerman for $171,000.
Fulton Township
Scotty Jennings and Heather Jennings conveyed property on a public road to Amos G. Fisher and Leah G. Fisher for $240,000.
East Hempfield Township
Larry W. Hess Jr. and Michelle K. Hess conveyed 941 Pinetree Way to Andrew P. Bodden and Lea R. Bodden for $265,000.
Gerald L. Rickert and Joycelynn Rickert conveyed property on a public road to John G. McCarthy and Deborah A. McCarthy for $259,900.
The estate of Diana L. Barnes conveyed property on Spring Valley Road to David Alan Wendel, Carmen Luz Cruz Wendel and Carmen Luz Cruz Wendel for $240,000.
JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Damian R. Myers and Corinne R. Lillis for $305,900.
The estate of Virginia C. Riley conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Gerald E. Carmella and Sharon A. Carmella for $289,900.
The estate of Lloyd Landis conveyed 11 South Avenue to Demetrius Montano for $62,000.
Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $394,999.
Katie A. Breit and Katie A. Petermann conveyed 127 Springbrook Court to Daniel Dungtin Tien for $205,000.
Michelle Kauffman and Joyce A. George conveyed 3738 Nolt Road to Benjamin Klajko and Kayla J. Klajko for $204,000.
Michael F. Mullaney conveyed 218 Winding Hill Drive to Michael F. Mullaney and Rebecca Jane Mullaney for $1.
Robert J. Hohn and Cheryl L. Breneisen conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Hohn for $1.
Eileen B. Martin and Eileen Martin conveyed property on Spruce Street to Joel Anthony Mast for $209,900.
West Hempfield Township
Jamil M. Trilla and Elisha M. Trilla conveyed property on Todd Lane to Jonathan G. Ortiz and Nikole M. Ortiz for $282,000.
David C. Birunas conveyed property on Hemlock Drive to Benjamin R. Kreider for $168,900.
Max I. Crawford and Kelley S. Crawford conveyed property on Golden Eagle Way to Thaddeus J. Lee III and Joy Christine Lee for $360,000.
Mark A. Ritter, Maryanne E. Ritter and Mary Anne E. Ritter conveyed 726 Steeplechase Road to Emily Breslin and Barry Breslin for $380,000.
East Lampeter Township
Christopher R. Rettew and Laura K. Rettew conveyed property on Colleens Way to Cody A. Eppley and Caitlin R. Hulyo for $405,900.
Joyce A. Kauffman conveyed property on Franklin Circle to Karen K. Wentz and James W. Wentz Jr. for $145,000.
Michael D. Lawrence and Kathleen L. Lawrence conveyed 2475 Creek View Drive to Justin Dissinger and Aaren Dissinger for $225,000.
Wai Ming Sham conveyed 441 Lupine Circle to Susan Poppe for $130,000.
Aaron Dykes and Jenna Dykes conveyed property on Enterprise Drive to Ryan Granruth and Megan Granruth for $379,900.
Kyle Teaman conveyed 1926 Lincoln Highway East to Edgardo Aponte and Sarah E. Aponte for $140,000.
The estate of Glenn W. Deamer conveyed property on a public road to Brennan P. Deamer, Landon C. Deamer and Glenn W. Deamer Trust for $1.
West Lampeter Township
Kevin M. Pruitt and Katherine Toto conveyed Unit 228 to Merrill M. Spahn Jr. and Audra Rae Spahn for $397,500.
Matthew Charles Mcbreen and Callie Elizabeth Clark conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Charles McBreen for $1.
Eric J. Pecora and Toni Ann Pecora conveyed Unit 53 to Shane Kuhns and Ashley Ellison for $424,900.
Philip D. Langerholc Jr. conveyed property on Bittersweet Path to Michael F. Beeman and Christina L. Beeman for $249,900.
Sean D. Duke conveyed 124 Roslyn Ave. to Sean D. Duke and Megan Elizabeth Reese for $1.
Alex M. Yost, Joylinn Ortiz and Joylinn O. Yost conveyed property on Wiker Avenue to Abby J. Meyer and Stephen L. Meyer for $170,000.
Lancaster city
Robert H. Obrien and Robert Obrien conveyed 311 Euclid Ave. to Lancaster Home Buyers LLC for $60,000.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 521 S. Christian St. to Tabor Community Services Inc. for $1.
Amos M. Allgyer conveyed 742 St. Joseph Street to Joseph Edward Buckwalter and Joy Ann Buckwalter for $83,000.
Core Construction Enterprises LLC and Andrew Groen conveyed 36 S. Mulberry St. to Lauren M. Sweigart for $196,000.
Kelly S. Engleman conveyed 720 W. Vine St. to Brianna N. Woods for $139,900.
Lynne M. Reed Byrd, Lynne M Reed Byrd and Lynne M. Ditzler conveyed 631 Poplar St. to Hector Martinez and Erika Martinez for $1.
Kate Hall conveyed 652 Fourth St. to Daubert Shertzer & Fields Equity LLC for $109,900.
Luanne S. Campbell conveyed 1005 Ayres Court to Hakim PA Properties LLC for $135,000.
Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed 328 S. Prince St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Federal Land Trust LLC for $128,000.
Jesus A. Gonzalez conveyed 822 Fourth St. to Chala M. Thomas for $160,000.
Casey Lee Shirkey and Lori L. Shirkey conveyed 705 Garnet Ave. to Virginia C. Dugan for $165,500.
W. 148 LLC and Michael Laub conveyed 233 College Ave. to ARHC LMLANPA01 LLC for $5,600,000.
Ricardo Mercado, Sol M. Mercado, Daniel Mercado Jr., Nancy Mercado, Sonia Ramos, Dana Mercado and Byrma Mercado conveyed 453 S. Shippen St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
Ricardo Mercado, Sol M. Mercado, Daniel Mercado Jr., Nancy Mercado, Sonia Ramos, Dana Mercado and Byrma Mercado conveyed 731 S. Plum St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
Nelson C. Hoover conveyed 441 N. Duke St. to Marilyn Weaver Moedinger for $249,900.
Patricia A. May conveyed 83 Hershey Ave. to Todd M. Swiontek and Vickie L. Swiontek for $100,000.
Michelle K. Bryan conveyed 679 W. Vine St. to Ashlyn R. Keene for $71,900.
Ralph E. Winder, Barbara A. Winder and Barbara A. Strawn conveyed 749 S. Plum St. to Musser Holdings LLC for $65,000.
Mongeri LLC, Scott R. Monger and Diana M. Monger conveyed 613 W. Chestnut St. to Simon Nardo for $197,000.
David C. Gaul and Jennifer R. Grove conveyed 706 E. Madison St. to Tien Khuong Pham and Thu Hoang Anh Vu for $115,000.
Jonathan E. Charles and Rhoda R. Charles conveyed 65 Wise Ave. to PA Bu and July Paw for $91,000.
Mennonite Foundation Inc. conveyed property on East Marion Street to JBC Capital LLC for $260,000.
Charles H. Rieck IV, Angela F. Rieck and Angela Flouras Rieck conveyed 729 State St. to Eric Rene Suazo and Kathryn Jane Suazo for $209,000.
James W. Stanton and Laurie M. Stanton conveyed 423 Winthrop Drive to Jaime Alequine for $154,000.
Angel M. Pacheco and Caylee Mecouch conveyed 314 Prospect St. to Tika R. Dhakal for $150,000.
Paul K. Brantley and Dorothy L. Brantley conveyed 752 Union St. to Anthony C. Polaski for $124,000.
Daniel M. Smucker conveyed 619 E. Marion St. to G. & Z. Investments LLC for $68,000.
Cono F. Fusco conveyed 712 Third St. to Joseph James Fusco for $1.
GNP Realty Services LP, GNP Real Estate Management LLC and Eugene C. Deiter conveyed 20 E. Andrew St. to Barbara Garcia for $17,982.
Domingo Ortiz conveyed 117 Green St. to Saca Development Corp. for $62,000.
Joseph Ray Clever and Maria Theresa Clever conveyed 630 W. Walnut St. to Donnell J. Butler for $199,900.
Modesto B. Crisostomo conveyed 705 Manor St. to Gregorio E. Crisostomo for $80,000.
Veronica M. Lucks conveyed 823 Wabank St. to David W. Young and Tammy J. Young for $129,900.
US Bank NA, Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage Pass Through Certificates Series 2005-6, Newrez LLC, New Penn Financial LLC, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, PHH Mortgage Corp. and Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC conveyed Unit 133 to Joseph A. Cross for $72,500.
Jamie S. Kauffman conveyed 348 Ice Ave. to Louatha C. Lawson and Darrio D. Parham for $89,900.
Rodney E. Frey and Kristie I. Frey conveyed property on South Prince Street to Sildy Lima Marroquin and Sildy Lima Marroquin for $115,000.
The estate of Roxwell Green and The estate of Michael R. Green conveyed property on a public road to Mary Green for $1.
Paul D. Quinn conveyed 1330 Union St. to Man Khadka and Chabi Khadka for $120,000.
Junior Alberto Bencosme and Junior A. Bencosme conveyed property on a public road to Ely F. Ruiz LLC and Ruiz Ely F. LLC for $235,000.
Lazaro R. Guerro conveyed 652 Fourth St. to Kate Hall for $81,000.
Jamie Hohn conveyed 240 Prospect St. to Jonathan R. Hohn for $125,000.
Mark N. Campbell conveyed 517 Juniata St. to Zachary W. Pace for $138,000.
Hugh J. McGettigan Jr. and Pamela G. McGettigan conveyed 240 Lancaster Ave. to Philip R. Wenger and Steven T. Dinnocenti for $1.
Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on North Jefferson Street to Tyler James Martin and Lydia Noel Condoluci for $169,900.
GNP Realty Services LP, GNP Real Estate Management LLC and Eugene C. Deiter conveyed property on Franklin Street to Geisa Hernandez for $48,137.
Francis X. Fontaine III conveyed 704 N. Franklin St. to Thao Hoang for $174,900.
PNC Bank NA, BLC Bank NA and Bank of Lancaster County NA conveyed 22 W. New St. to Gideon L. King and Kayla L. Middleton for $76,000.
Jeffrey S. Frost and Veronica Frost conveyed 1 Holly Lane to Jeffrey S. Frost for $1.
Lancaster Township
BSRE Holdings LLC, BSRE LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on Pickford Drive to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $85,500.
Scottie L. Thompson Buckland and Scottie L Thompson Buckland conveyed 246 Eliot St. to Nelson Ventura Veras, Nereida Bido Deventura and Nereida Bido De Ventura for $163,000.
Richard M. Primus and Jennifer L. Primus conveyed property on a public road to Joshua M. Schmidt and Jennifer L. Schmidt for $664,200.
James A. Roosa and Karen E. Roosa conveyed property on a public road to Shannon Taggart and Paul Taggart for $425,000.
Robert Fultz and Ashley Fultz conveyed property on Michelle Drive to Zachary L. Ross and Brittany L. Skocki for $242,000.
Christopher Ramos and Ashley M. Ramos conveyed 383 Dickens Drive to Aberash Moche and Aklilu Hunde for $164,900.
Jennifer Trinh conveyed property on Spring Ridge Lane to Nickson Gabriel for $165,000.
Rhyan Quinn, Rhyan Belfiglio and Kyle R. Peters conveyed 423 Lefever Ave. to Eric Quinn and Rhyan Quinn for $0.
Leacock Township
Patricia A. Nodecker conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Gyenes for $252,000.
Stevie S. Stoltzfus and Rachel E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Ridge Road to Isaac J. Stoltzfus and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus for $250,000.
Amos S. Smucker and Rosanna Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Smucker for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Abner G. Zook and Miriam S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Abner G. Zook and Miriam S. Zook for $1.
Michael F. Steller, Donald Kreider Steller, Donald K. Steller and June L. Steller conveyed property on a public road to Life Redeemed LLC for $210,000.
Ashley N. Brubaker and Matthew R. Brubaker conveyed 34 Hellers Church Road to Karastina V. Ruhl for $224,900.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group conveyed 2469 New Holland Pike to Christ Lapp for $215,000.
Abner G. Zook and Miriam S. Zook conveyed property on Zooks Lane to Abner G. Zook and Miriam S. Zook for $1.
Abner G. Zook and Miriam S. Zook conveyed property on Zooks Lane to Abner G. Zook and Miriam S. Zook for $1.
Lititz Borough
John S. Shounder III and John S. Shounder conveyed 530 Rome Road to John S. Shounder and John S. Shounder Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.
Katrina M. Lindemuth, Katrina M. Przybylski, John G. Todd and Debra L. Todd conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Przybylski and Katrina M. Przybylski for $1.
James R. Bowersox and Linda T. Bowersox conveyed 112 S. Spruce St. to Spruce Street Stays LLC for $250,000.
Diane R. Lodish and Jodi D. Kreider conveyed 219 Liberty St. to Tanner J. Lodish and Haley R. Lodish for $157,895.
Craig S. Martin and Christina M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Adamson and Emily E. Adamson for $340,000.
Little Britain Township
Roy Stoner and Kim Stoner conveyed property on a public road to Charles M. Jones for $110,000.
Paul J. Satterfield, Aimee F. Satterfield and Linda Kling conveyed property on a public road to Katie G. Kinsinger and Israel B. Kinsinger for $855,000.
Manheim Township
Neil A. Byrne Jr. and Tammy L. Byrne conveyed 2949 Tiffany Drive to Anthony J. Hurst for $327,900.
Timothy B. White conveyed property on Coventry Road to Tilak Bahadur Chauhan and Muna Chawan Neupaney for $210,000.
Scott N. Sterner and Susan M. Sterner conveyed 1362 Blue Jay Drive to Scott N. Sterner Jr. and Jennifer J. Sterner for $1.
The estate of Ruth A. Dimitris conveyed 830 Cobblestone Lane to Vicente R. Ilustre and Irma L. Ilustre for $172,000.
John M. Feighan and Rosanne Feighan conveyed property on Kreider Road to Darryl Lindemuth and Marjorie Lindemuth for $380,000.
Virginia L. Eckman conveyed 520 Cheltenham Court to Holly M. Langmuir and Mark J. Rosenstein for $1.
Lawrence T. Rohr conveyed property on Scotland Court to Bruce V. Butterworth for $360,000.
Helen T. Moe conveyed 1915 Northbrook Drive to Daniel Watson for $287,000.
The estate of Regina D. Draude conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Benjamin B. Davis and Elizabeth M. Davis for $187,000.
Wayne F. Wheeler and Penny M. Wheeler conveyed property on Beacon Hill to Alex M. Yost and Joylinn O. Yost for $185,000.
Hoover Family Partnership, Beiler Development LLC, Beiler Home Builders Inc. and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on Amber Drive to Michael E. Gitomer and Judith M. Gitomer for $624,700.
Shawnee Advisors LLC and Philip C. Frey conveyed property on Unit C to Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. for $85,000.
Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on Suffolk Drive to Kerri A. Davis for $441,000.
Eddy L. Villaman, Rosa I. Villaman, Rosa I. Rivera and Eddy Villaman conveyed property on West Oregon Road to Eddy L. Villaman and Rosa I. Villaman for $1.
Nancy L. Mayer conveyed 478 Salem Drive to Joseph L. Fallon and Susan E. Thompson for $285,000.
David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed 669 Fleetwood Drive to Giuseppe Gambino and Nicole Gambino for $250,000.
701 Martha LLC conveyed 701 Martha Ave. to Stehli Mill LLC for $2,500,000.
Robert D. Sherfy and Amy J. Schultz conveyed property on Hollywood Drive to Isaac R. Ludwig and Angel R. Ludwig for $285,000.
Mary Michelle Bender conveyed 428 Nottingham Ave. to Jit Moktan and Sanju Moktan for $250,000.
Phillip Chapman, Phillip K. Chapman and Beth Chapman conveyed 2246 Lititz Pike to Phillip Chapman for $1.
Robert J. Leeman, Mary Beth Leeman and Mary Beth L. Leeman conveyed 2868 Southwick Drive to Christopher Ramos and Ashley M. Ramos for $282,000.
Jacob L. King, Savilla King, Savilla S. King, Manheim Township Of, Levi S. King and Sylvia S. King conveyed property on a public road to Granite Properties, Manheim Township Of, Levi S. King and Sylvia S. King for $150,000.
E. William Peters and Lorraine B. Peters conveyed 361 Wheatfield Drive to Richard Dibattista and Megan Dibattista for $519,900.
Maritza D. Delapena and Stephen E. Doyle conveyed property on Squire Lane to Ahmad Fawaz Charkas for $370,000.
William M. Mitchell and Donna M. Mitchell conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Kristen R. Hayden and Daniel M. Hayden for $399,900.
Kent Bingaman and Jill W. Bingaman conveyed property on a public road to Winfield H. Mapes and Sophia Mapes for $320,000.
Derek S. Reese, Alicia S. Feathers and Alicia S. Reese conveyed 2845 Southwick Drive to Alicia S. Feathers for $1.
Steven Adsitt conveyed 826 Cobblestone Lane to Nicholetta Provatopoulos for $166,000.
Keith E. Evangelisti conveyed property on Cobblestone Lane to Nicholas Lefevre for $209,000.
George F. Stine and Helen A. Stine conveyed Unit 128 to Arthur M. Mink for $280,000.
Selina A. Reuter, Dolores L. Reuter and William J. Reuter conveyed property on Haymarket Lane to Michael Dicostanzo and Elaine M. Dicostanzo for $240,000.
Robert L. Martin conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Alyssa V. McNair for $150,000.
Darryl G. Lindemuth and Marjorie S. Lindemuth conveyed 121 Winter Hill Road to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $160,000.
Manheim Borough
M. Sidney Weit, Linda L. Weit, Sara L. Weit, Sara L. Cassel and Nathan D. Cassel conveyed 251 S. Cherry St. to Sara L. Cassel and Nathan D. Cassel for $1.
Randall L. Shirk conveyed 66 N. Hazel St. to Brandon Wright, Blayre Wright and Matthew Miller for $184,900.
Manor Township
David A. Ciampanelli Jr. and Shawna M. Ciampanelli conveyed 1765 Hemlock Road to Gilberto Rodriguez Jr. and Candace P. Leaman for $180,000.
Mark H. Cloyd and Betsy D. Cloyd conveyed property on a public road to J. Jude Bervinchak for $170,000.
Sean C. Weaver conveyed 341 Banyan Circle Drive to Michael Mohr for $164,900.
Stephen A. Dickerman and Jere L. Dickerman conveyed 1748 Columbia Ave. to Stephen A. Dickerman and Suzanne V. Dickerman for $1.
Brentmore Construction Inc. conveyed property on Bender Road to Glenn J. Redcay for $285,000.
Kelly Reppert conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Andrew R Lavalle Hayes and Summer N. Scott for $160,000.
Zachary S. Sternberg, Danielle S. Sternberg and Danielle S. Stover conveyed property on Hemlock Road to Susan Ezard and Timothy Ezard for $200,000.
Marietta Borough
Steve T. Dukes and Abbey Funk Dukes conveyed 270 W. Market St. to Adam W. Jenkins and Rebecca J. Jenkins for $198,000.
Claude J. Powell, C. James Powell, Mary Lou Fletcher Powell and Mary Lou Fletcher Powell conveyed 235 W. Market St. to Jason W. Spickler for $154,000.
Robert E. Hinkle conveyed property on West Front Street to Matthew Patterson and Mary Patterson for $130,000.
Philip H. Gaus Jr. conveyed 424 E. Market St. to Philip H. Gaus Jr. and Crystal L. Gaus for $1.
Janette L. Howell conveyed Unit 307 to Melissa Chase for $105,000.
Martic Township
Philip W. Chmiel Jr. and Carina F. Chmiel conveyed property on Harbor View Drive to Raymond D. Reinmiller and Raymond J. Reinmiller for $195,000.
New Penn Financial LLC and Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing conveyed 1971 Holtwood Road to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.
Millersville Borough
J. Jude Bervinchak conveyed 172 Kready Ave. to Richard D. Jackson Jr. and Samantha C. Leary for $164,900.
Mark W. Barron and Victoria M. Barron conveyed property on Laurelgate Place to James A. Kinney and Elizabeth R. Kinney for $231,900.
Ashley N. Reagle and Ashley N. Draper conveyed 52 Pilgrim Drive to Lynda Jeanne Waite for $160,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Lawrence C. Wettig and Vicki L. Wettig conveyed 301 W. Donegal St. to Bethena L. Haser for $1.
Aaron W. Gallo conveyed property on Old Market Street to Kurtis J. Kessler and Carly R. Kessler for $142,000.
David R. McNamee and Carol D. McNamee conveyed property on Wood Street to Carol D. McNamee for $1.
Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan S. Zimmerman and Dwight R. Zimmerman conveyed property on Waters Edge Drive to Thomas M. Kirsch Jr. and Heidi M. Kirsch for $249,000.
Brenda A. Greiner, Brenda A. Greiner Stoltzfus and Brenda Greiner Stoltzfus conveyed property on East Main Street to Timothy A. Jordan and Dixie L. Jordan for $204,000.
The estate of Jay Richard Reich conveyed property on North High Street to Van Steven Liang and Geovanni Diaz for $148,000.
Earl R. Cauller conveyed 1009 Madelyn St. to Amanda Paige Bieganski and Benjamin Robert Bieganski for $189,900.
Brandon Leaman conveyed 1037 Donegal Springs Road to Derrick W. Shultz and Katelyn A. Shultz for $163,000.
Randall Martin and Judy Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mildred C Giron Giron Deroman, Byron Noe Roman and Mildred C Giron De Roman for $194,000.
Mount Joy Township
Forino Co. LP, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Township for $1.
Farino Co. LP, Franklin Q. Snyder and Ashley Lynne Klopp conveyed property on a public road to Franklin Q. Snyder for $1.
Andrew R. Adams, Willa V. Adams and A. R. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Devin J. Emenheiser for $221,000.
The estate of Marjorie B. Gardner conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan C. Stanford and Charles H. Stanford for $157,500.
Mountville Borough
Renew Homes LLC conveyed property on Society Hill Circle to Robin Jost for $215,000.
Eric Zvirman and Jordan Lenick conveyed 167 Church St. to Kaitlyn L. Kozma for $180,000.
New Holland Borough
David A. Heidig and Pamela D. Heidig conveyed property on a public road to Natalie J. Roberts and Brian E. Roberts II for $250,000.
Katie A. Willwerth conveyed property on Willow Ridge to Raymond J. Canzanese and Ryan J. Canzanese for $270,000.
Zausner Foods Corp., Meyer Zausner Inc. and Zausner Meyer Inc. conveyed property on South Custer Avenue to Zausner Foods Corp. for $1.
Sylvia J. Huyard conveyed 358 E. Jackson St. to John B. Huyard and Rebecca S. Huyard for $1.
New Holland Sales Stables Inc. conveyed property on West Jackson Street to Zausner Foods Corp. for $1,000,000.
Paradise Township
Gordon R. Eby and Wendy A. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Andrew P. Eby for $240,000.
Benjamin L. Landis and Cheryl L. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer A. Esch and Linda Mae Esch for $1.
Vernon L. Stoltzfus and Donna J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kinzers Property Holdings LLC for $1.
Daniel N. Pongonis and Vera L. Pongonis conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Lee Zook and Sylvan K. Zook for $482,500.
Penn Township
Allen H. Garbrick and Judith M. Garbrick conveyed Unit 206 to Joseph Sipinick and Anne Sipinick for $235,000.
Robert J. Kuster and Eileen Williams conveyed property on a public road to Robert J. Kuster for $1.
Van L. Osgood and Marjorie B. Osgood conveyed property on Loop Road to Joseph L. Hickam and Jessica R. Hickam for $244,900.
Michael J. Kizis and Stacey E. Kielman conveyed property on a public road to Stacey E. Kielman for $10.
Carriage House Management LP, DDT Properties LLC, Bonita K. Martin and David M. Martin conveyed 400 S. Main St. to Dallas W. Zimmerman and Lois Zimmerman for $385,000.
David L. Miller and Elizabeth A. Miller conveyed property on Doe Run Road to April L. Strang Kutay, April L Strang Kutay, Gary R. Kutay and Hollace Kutay for $256,100.
Paul K. Brubaker conveyed property on Power Road to David J. Kulp and Anne B. Kulp for $1.
Pequea Township
Jason A. Ray conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Snyder and Kayleigh M. Snyder for $156,000.
Millfield Construction Co conveyed Unit 101 to Michael T. Ott and Miriam D. Ott for $185,735.
Brenda M. Hunter, Harry F. Ile Jr. and Kevin F. Ile conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Ning Hung and Mang Thang for $190,000.
David B. Stull and Christine M. Stull conveyed property on Linestown Road to David B. Stull and Christine M. Stull for $1.
Providence Township
David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Baker and Wendie Baker for $115,000.
Virginia C. Dugan conveyed property on Clearfield Road to Aaron B. Smucker and Susanna Smucker for $330,000.
Joan L. Fisher and Donald C. Fisher conveyed property on Scott Road to Edgar J. Himelright for $1.
Eric L. Eby and Christina L. Eby conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Jacob D. Fisher and Melissa K. Fisher for $680,000.
Rapho Township
J. Lorraine Wenzel conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. King and Anne Marie King for $306,000.
Rockford Homes LLC and Clair M. Hostetter conveyed Unit 124 to Jeffrey H. Renninger and Barbara M. Renninger for $289,875.
Stanley Habyk and Erna Habyk conveyed Unit 1 to Jeffrey Gingrich and Ellen Gingrich for $335,000.
The estate of Samuel S. Keefer conveyed property on Mastersonville Road to Trent Stephen Lilley for $115,000.
Rockford Homes LLC and Clair M. Hostetter conveyed Unit 123 to Carl Wagner and Helen Wagner for $292,460.
J. Mark Martin, Marla V Halil Aguilar, Marla Halil Martin and Marla Halil Martin conveyed property on Creighton Drive to Eric Olynik and Alice Kenny for $335,000.
Paul L. Bender and Linda A. Bender conveyed Unit 49 to Robin Kendig for $305,000.
Ashraf George Ibrahim and Mervat Abdel Messih conveyed property on a public road to Carol L. Austin for $186,000.
Salisbury Township
Benjamin F. Buckwalter and Lilly J. Buckwalter conveyed property on Main Street to Joshua T. Buckwalter for $230,000.
Judith A. Houder conveyed property on Doutrich Drive to Samuel S. Beiler for $283,000.
Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Kittlitz and Jo Ann Kittlitz for $294,900.
Strasburg Borough
James M. Kepiro, Deborah L. Kepiro and Deborah Kepiro conveyed property on a public road to David L. Peck and Kathryn Peck for $465,000.
Thomas M. Lamontagne and Tracy L. Lamontagne conveyed property on Miller Street to Christopher P. Weichler for $338,000.
Rhett W. Proctor conveyed 103 N. Decatur St. to Luke Wolgemuth and Ashley Wolgemuth for $215,000.
Strasburg Township
Blake Enterprises LP, EM Investments LLC, Dustin Thomas and Margaret Thomas conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Dustin Thomas and Margaret Thomas for $1.
Melvin B. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John L. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus for $130,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Bernard Braverman, Bernard J. Braverman and Penny M. Braverman conveyed 407 E. Main St. to Steven P. Brown and Tricia Baugher for $249,900.
Warwick Township
Logan T. Judiscak and Amie L. Judiscak conveyed property on Heron Road to Donald Mason and Susan Marie Mason for $188,000.
James P. Hoffer and Mika Brzezinski conveyed property on a public road to James P. Hoffer for $1.
Luke E. Ashton and Juliet R. Ashton conveyed property on Kings Cross Road to Luke E. Ashton for $10.
Joan E. Carosielli conveyed 192 Samuel Road to Joan E. Carosielli and Sharon A. Rife for $1.
Nathan Shorter, Ashley Little Shorter, Nathan L. Shorter, Ashley Little Shorter, Ashley Lynn Little Shorter and Ashley Lynn Little Shorter conveyed 1625 Glenn Road to Nathan Shorter for $0.