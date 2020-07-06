The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 22-26:

Adamstown Borough

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bryan P. McCafferty and Taylor E. Kidwell for $261,679.

Bart Township

Kimberly A. Harvey conveyed property on a public road to Linda S. Yost for $233,000.

Mattie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Alvin S. Esh for $115,000.

Eva W. Widdowson and Robert Widdowson conveyed property on Cherry Hill Road to Robert W. Widdowson and Janice M. Widdowson for $1.

Brecknock Township

Laura Mae Groff conveyed property on a public road to CSW Holdings LLC for $187,500.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Anthony T. Didomenicis and Veronica R. Didomenicis for $259,900.

Guy J. Fryer & Elaine M. Fryer Revocable Living Trust, Elaine M. Fryer and Guy J. Fryer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Hambleton for $120,000.

Caernarvon Township

The estate of Clyde F. Holmes conveyed property on a public road to Eliza G. Kraska and Lydia H. Kraska for $175,000.

J. Robert Hess, J. Robert Hess Jr. and Rosene F. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Anthony S. Ringler and Janelle Ringler for $505,000.

Gerald Faber, Joseph K. Petersheim and Elsie M. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Mackenzie Morehart and Scott Hoffman for $195,000.

Clay Township

Brian D. Sensenig conveyed 1795 Kleinfeltersville Road to Lane Kurtz for $210,000.

Zachary B. Hursh conveyed 280 W. Church Road to Hernan P. Tapia and Julia E. Tapia for $205,000.

Dennis L. Steffy and Lois E. Steffy conveyed property on West Church Road to Scott R. Althouse and Jennifer R. Althouse for $345,000.

The estate of Donald H. Summers conveyed property on a public road to Marcus R. Kline for $67,000.

East Cocalico Township

The estate of Allen H. Morgan and the estate of Allen H. Morgan Jr. conveyed property on Reinholds Road to Aaron D. Humphrey and Krista R. Humphrey for $345,000.

West Cocalico Township

Betty M. Kauffman, Betty Mae Kauffman, Barbara A. Kauffman and Shirley F. Kauffman conveyed property on Ridge Road to Isaac G. Hess for $1.

Betty Mae Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Barbara A. Kauffman, Shirley F. Kauffman and Isaac G. Hess for $1.

Columbia Borough

Cyril J. Greenya and Debra J. Greenya conveyed 303 N. Seventh St. to Katelyn May Stringer and Nathan Michael Weidinger for $150,000.

Brookline Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $1.

Steven M. Lehmann and Jeanne S. Lehmann conveyed 251 N. Third St. to Steven M. Lehmann, Jeanne S. Lehmann and Megan E. Lehmann for $1.

Cody M. Bennett and Michael J. Elia conveyed 341 Union St. to Beneli Properties LLC for $1.

Vaughn A. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Austin E. Flanagan and Danielle N. Miller for $169,000.

Renewed Concepts LLC, Wayne Nauman, Patrick Reardon, Patrick B. Reardon, JP Development LLC and Joseph A. Dougher conveyed 114 Walnut St. to Daniel K. Mullins for $159,900.

Conestoga Township

Tracy L. Carroll, Henry R. Nein Jr. and Cheryl L. Nein conveyed 29 Rineer Road to Tracy L. Carroll for $1.

Denver Borough

Glen W. Fox conveyed 702 Walnut St. to David W. Ravel for $200,000.

East Donegal Township

Bridget M. King conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Weinel and Brittany Nichole Nolt for $190,000.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Ryan T. Bailey and Katlynn M. Benhardt for $338,990.

Merlin L. Martin and Lavonne K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Baltozer and Joy E. Baltozer for $155,000.

Dillon T. Dewitt, Kim J. Dewitt, Kim Dewitt and Dillon Dewitt conveyed property on a public road to Dillon T. Dewitt for $1.

Christopher J. Damien conveyed 1632 Old River Road to Historic Vacation Rentals LLC for $725,000.

R. Gordon Ziegler conveyed property on a public road to Riverview AG LLC for $1,750,000.

West Donegal Township

Lynn R. Florey and Sharon E. Florey conveyed Unit 82 to Erik M. Barnhart and Bethany A. Barnhart for $469,900.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 233 Colebrook Road to Amanda Baer for $1.

David L. Hawthorne and Ruth Hawthorne conveyed property on Bossler Road to Michael T. Hawthorne and Marcia Hawthorne for $235,100.

Drumore Township

Elam M. Beiler and Rebecca G. Beiler conveyed property on Osceola Road to Henry Z. Beiler and Susan F. Beiler for $1.

Earl Township

David K. Smucker and Elizabeth K. Smucker conveyed 168 Tabor Road to Gideon Smucker and Salome Smucker for $260,000.

Nicholas J. Smoker, Linda A. Smith and Linda Ann Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Jordan Smoker and Linda Ann Smoker for $1.

The estate of John L. Russell III conveyed property on a public road to Robert T. Brooks and Sonia Thomas for $289,000.

East Earl Township

Lisa M. Kalbach and Lisa M. Heyer conveyed property on Edgewood Drive to Lisa M. Kalbach and William J. Kalbach for $1.

Jarren L. Raber, Elizabeth Z. Raber and Elizabeth Raber conveyed property on a public road to Willis R. Hoover and Etta S. Hoover for $234,000.

Jordan M. Sensenig, Jordan Sensenig and Abby J. Sensenig conveyed property on Gentle Drive to Jordan M. Sensenig and Abby J. Sensenig for $1.

Jennifer T. Sarb conveyed property on a public road to Frances A. Baxter for $196,000.

Chadni LLC conveyed property on a public road to Naresh Bhattarai and Apsara Bhattarai for $365,000.

West Earl Township

Clair M. Brenner conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Nolt and Linda S. Nolt for $1.

East Petersburg Borough

Louis S. Carotenuto and Robin M. Carotenuto conveyed property on Broad Street to Craig E. Feister and Karen L. Feister for $160,000.

Elizabethtown Borough

Paul M. Foy, Holly A. Wagner and Holly A. Foy conveyed property on a public road to Paul Michael Foy and Holly A. Foy for $1.

United Zion Church conveyed property on a public road to Pleasant View Mennonite Church Fellowship for $345,000.

Ephrata Borough

Erika Nichole Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Erika N. Firestone for $1.

Shawn M. Buckwalter and Sheila M. Buckwalter conveyed 288 Duke St. to Rippling Creek Realty LLC for $115,000.

Bruce S. Horning and Crystal G. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Bruce S. Horning for $1.

Lois A. Roubos, Robert P. Roubos & Lois Ann Roubos Revocable Living Trust, Lois Ann Roubos Revocable Living Trust and Lois Ann Roubos conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly Klein and Brandon Klein for $264,900.

Antonio Russo, Vincenzo Russo and Rossella Russo conveyed 846 N. Maple St. to Jason L. Rutter and Abigail M. Rutter for $260,000.

Ephrata Township

Kenneth E. Hess, M. Louise Hess and Hess Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed property on Black Diamond Road to Joshua S. Weaver and Madalyn W. Weaver for $140,000.

Timothy P. Conrad and Lori N. Nickles conveyed property on Summerlyn Drive to Lori N. Nickles for $1.

Justin Michael Keller and Justin M. Keller conveyed property on Truman Drive to Megan Lane for $249,900.

Fulton Township

Jared J. Kreider conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Jared J. Kreider for $1.

John W. Weaver conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Arthur W. Weaver and Michelle B. Weaver for $1.

David W. Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Jared J. Kreider for $179,000.

Vickie J. Kreider conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Jared J. Kreider for $1.

East Hempfield Township

Rachel I. Kline conveyed property on Centerville Road to Raed Mahood Saleh and Mayada A. Saleh for $170,500.

Ian B. Dehart and Kari A. Paul conveyed property on a public road to Ian B. Dehart and Kari A. Dehart for $1.

Hollis Wa Carter conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to Hollis Wa Carter and James C. Mcardle for $1.

Rodney H. Rhodes and Marian J. Rhodes conveyed property on a public road to Danny G. Beisker for $310,000.

George C. Mathew, Diane V. Mathew and Sunil R. Mathew conveyed property on a public road to George C. Mathew, Diane V. Mathew, Sunil R. Mathew and Rebecca L. Mathew for $1.

Red Rose Homes LLC, Brian E. Ellis and Melissa A. Ellis conveyed 23 Urban Drive to Jacob Rebman and Catherine Christmas for $294,900.

C. Christopher Meyers and Jennifer E. Meyers conveyed property on a public road to William J. Edkin for $457,500.

Benjamin Snyder and Amanda Snyder conveyed property on Kingsway Drive to Jeremy W. Newell and Lucia Newell for $349,900.

William V. Provost and Sandra Provost conveyed 1837 Glenbrook Ave. to William V. Provost for $1.

Huynh Duc Vu and Lan Thi Vu conveyed property on Greens Avenue to Huynh Duc Vu, Lan Thi Vu, Julia A. Vu and Jonathan A. Vu for $1.

West Hempfield Township

David L. Charles and Lynda A. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler for $350,000.

Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC, Scott Provanzo and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Mark H. Cloyd and Betsy D. Cloyd for $357,640.

Suljo Lupic and Razija Lupic conveyed property on Primrose Lane to Sean M. Thomas and Royel N. Horn for $238,500.

The estate of Betty Bollinger, the estate of Betty J. Bollinger and the estate of Betty Jane Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $151,000.

Michael J. Gruber and Michelle B. Gruber conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Julie Shea for $226,000.

East Lampeter Township

Warren S. Wiglesworth conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Brandon Mowery and Fabienne Grasset for $334,900.

Katie B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Aaron H. Beiler for $1.

Katie B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Aaron H. Beiler for $1.

Hipolito Maldonado conveyed Unit 42 to Brendaliz Bonilla for $147,500.

Denise L. Burkholder and Lydia Henry conveyed 11 Spring Dell Road to Denise L. Burkholder and Lydia Henry for $1.

Jeffrey P. Kramer and Catharine H. Kramer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Kingston for $755,000.

West Lampeter Township

Eugene C. Homan and Judith L. Homan conveyed property on Driver Road to Brian McLaughlin for $389,000.

Charles W. Bewley conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Andrew Kabakjian and Megan Rachelle Kabakjian for $185,900.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Donald Baxendell and Jacqulyn M. Baxendell for $310,049.

Mark F. Oehmke and Peggy Demetz conveyed 108 Little Hill to Jose Luis Mejia Aguirre and Paulina Felicia Sierra Perez Demejia for $444,900.

The estate of Mildred J. Martin conveyed property on Plank Avenue to Janice C. Wenger and Joan M. Shirk for $1.

Nancy L. White conveyed 1 Gary Drive to Charles Jones for $255,000.

Daniel J. Walton and Kerri L. Walton conveyed 618 Redwood Drive to Daniel W. Bell and Veronica M. Bell for $255,000.

Lancaster City

April E. Leonard, April L. Hamilton and James W. Hamilton conveyed property on South Pearl Street to Morgan Hart for $160,000.

RC3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed 431 W. Grant St. to K2 Property Group LLC for $250,000.

Keshone D. McFadden and Rahena J. McFadden conveyed 537 N. Plum St. to Nathan L. Miller for $86,750.

R. Randall Good conveyed 246 S. Ann St. to Mario Ramos for $45,000.

John C. Landin, Susan B. Landin and Susan J. Landin conveyed 551 W. Lemon St. to William B. Demora and Lyudmila Demora for $215,000.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Reyner Mestre Delrio conveyed 540 1/2 Chester St. to Rashad K. Watts for $77,000.

Carole Gravagno and Meyric K. Rogers conveyed Unit 210 to Carole Gravagno and Meyric K. Rogers for $1.

Charles D. Landis and Sara Jane Landis conveyed 924 E. Fulton St. to Diosanny K. Rivera Placido, Diosanny K Rivera Placido and Nicole Creamer for $192,500.

Douglas C. Kauffman and Laura E. Kauffman conveyed 243 E. Ross St. to Christopher Carson for $159,000.

Beverly M. Firestone conveyed 819 Reservoir St. to Sondra Cortina and Jerges Cortina for $1.

Chad G. Hurst conveyed 649 N. Mary St. to Jason H. Habegger for $184,900.

Philip B. Beiler II and Marlena K. Beiler conveyed 337 N. Broad St. to Nathan Johnson and Hannah Esh for $171,000.

Jessica L. Seidle conveyed 236 W. Lemon St. to Jessica L. Seidle and Siobhan M. McMichael for $1.

Stephen P. McGinley conveyed 45 Chesapeake St. to Marly Ann Montanez Rivera for $142,500.

Richard L. Rios, Ramona R. Rios and Ramona Rivera Navedo conveyed property on South Prince Street to Ramona Rivera Navedo for $1.

Finest Home Buyers LLC and Ilya Kosilov conveyed property on Third Street to Angel R. Ortiz Roman and Angel R Ortiz Roman for $120,500.

Rebecca B. Cotich conveyed property on Hilton Drive to Cornell Monroe and Lethea A. Monroe for $201,000.

Matthew R. Gross, Jennifer L. Tran, Jayne M. Goretzke, Jennifer Tran and Jayne Goretzke conveyed 419 Lancaster Ave. to Jazmin E. Torres for $220,000.

Anissa J. Dejesus and Rafael Dejesus Sr. conveyed 635 Pearl St. to Anissa J. Dejesus for $1.

Sandra M. Borger conveyed 18 Conestoga St. to Improvement Specialties LLC for $47,000.

Lancaster Township

The estate of Elmer G. Rohrer and the estate of E.G. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Nancy C. Rohrer for $1.

Diane Meek conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Harvey Christopher Pollock for $240,000.

Nicholas A. Potente III conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Reid and Scott M. Reid for $148,000.

Charles Edward Pohl conveyed property on a public road to Charles Edward Pohl for $1.

Charles Edward Pohl conveyed property on a public road to Greystone Construction Inc. for $219,900.

Leacock Township

David E. Stoltzfus, David E. Stoltzfus Sr., Sara A. Stoltzfus and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos A. Stoltzfus and Kathryn Stoltzfus for $1.

Upper Leacock Township

Mervin M. Esh and Arie Ann Esh conveyed property on a public road to Mervin M. Esh and Arie Ann Esh for $1.

Lititz Borough

The estate of Ronald Lee Gruber and the estate of Ronald L. Gruber conveyed 309 S. Spruce St. to Eric M. Herr and Cynthia M. Herr for $195,000.

Lawrence J. Myers and Cynthia J. Myers conveyed property on South Cedar Street to Ryan M. Walters and Abigail E. Kushner for $275,000.

Little Britain Township

George W. Welch and Carolyn L. Welch conveyed property on a public road to Abner G. Beiler for $210,000.

Damon D. Ferrari, Damon David Ferrari, Susan J. Brown and Susan J. Ferrari conveyed property on a public road to Damon David Ferrari and Susan J. Ferrari for $1.

Manheim Township

Tracy Evans conveyed property on Old Delp Road to Benjamin W. Johnson for $415,000.

Travis A. Lehman and Judy R. Lehman conveyed 1707 Bill View Drive to Travis A. Lehman and Judy R. Lehman for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Beiler Development LLC, Beilder Development LLC and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Groh and Erica Groh for $499,900.

Charles M. Brennan and Dolores D. Brennan conveyed property on a public road to Adam H. Gooch and Kacy L. Gooch for $169,900.

The estate of Andrew I. Belsinger conveyed 632 Northfield Road to Debra S. Belsinger for $1.

Peter A. Woods, Holly V. Woods and Holly Woods conveyed 317 Chadwyck Lane to Kevin Corcoran and Allison Minogue Barotti for $550,000.

CPS Custom Homes LLC and Austin D. Sahd conveyed 247 Jackson St. to Joan Manuel Toribio Perez and Katherine Therese Randazzo for $315,000.

Gregory Luscher and S. Teri McGillis conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Susan Teri Mcgillis for $1.

Mary Jane Siddons conveyed 378 Delp Road to Dale B. Zimmerman and Mariah C. Landis for $220,000.

David L. Garman conveyed 1112 Crest Lane to Kathleen Ann Clark for $225,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Andy M. Huyen for $90,000.

Anny Chantal Parra Rodriguez, Anny Chantal Parra, Ana Rodriguez Espinosa and Ana Rodriguez Espinosa conveyed 107 Haskell Drive to Anny Chantal Parra and Ana Rodriguez Espinosa for $1.

Colt T. Berg, Breanne G. Grillo and Breanne G. Berg conveyed property on Hollywood Drive to Colt T. Berg and Breanne G. Berg for $1.

Manheim Borough

Robyn L. Hartman conveyed 148 N. Clay St. to Kevin C. Bullock and Samantha R. Hoover for $220,000.

Manor Township

A. Richard Trommer conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to A. Richard Trommer and Joanne L. Trommer for $1.

Jean A. Manley conveyed property on Williamsburg Road to Steven L. Strosser and Brooke A. Strosser for $140,499.

The estate of Clayton H. Derstler conveyed property on a public road to Nancy L. Nissly and Michael E. Nissly for $1.

A. Richard Trommer conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to A. Richard Trommer and Joanne L. Trommer for $1.

Michael K. Kreider, Deirdre Daily Kreider and Deirdre R. Daily conveyed 1632 Colonial Manor Drive to Michael K. Kreider and Deirdre Daily Kreider for $1.

John Greineder Jr. and Stephanie Ann Greineder conveyed property on a public road to John Greineder Jr. for $1.

Lloyd L. Shoemaker and Charleen D. Shoemaker conveyed property on a public road to George L. Martin and Linda S. Martin for $247,000.

Martic Township

Janice O. Alexander and Janice Ott Alexander conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Chad B. Green and Vienna E. Green for $343,000.

Benuel F. Beiler and Anna S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David K. Glick and Martha F. Glick for $275,000.

Jacob S. Beiler and Malinda S. Beiler conveyed property on Pencroft Road South to Amos S. Zook Jr. and Anna L. Zook for $1.

Richard A. Sayers and Terry A. Sayers conveyed property on Fox Hollow Road to Brett Middleton and Erin Middleton for $345,000.

Samuel F. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. King and Arie Lynn King for $1.

Daniel L. Shirk conveyed 183 Martic Heights Drive to Ruth A. Deabreu, Marissa Ann Moore and Kevin Jeremy Hess for $285,000.

Millersville Borough

Shawn M. Allard, Rebecca A. Weaver and Rebecca Anne Allard conveyed 1926 Blue Ridge Drive to Shawn M. Allard and Rebecca Anne Allard for $1.

Mount Joy Borough

Joseph C. Hess and Karen M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Hess for $1.

Larry L. Wenger and Donna S. Wenger conveyed 401 S. Market St. to Joanna R. Gardner and Neil P. Stabley for $225,000.

Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on South Market Street to Dennis H. Rohrer and Brenda K. Rohrer for $1.

Mount Joy Township

Nicole E. Heins conveyed property on Creek Road to Warren F. Keiser Jr. for $225,000.

Trinity Full Gospel Chapel and Conewago Full Gospel Assembly of God Church conveyed property on a public road to Trinity Full Gospel Chapel for $1.

The estate of James G. Strickler conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to BML Real Estate LLC for $148,000.

Mountville Borough

Cynthia L. Work and Norman E. Birk conveyed property on a public road to Cynthia L. Work and Norman E. Birk for $1.

New Holland Borough

Karen F. Boettner and Dennis R. Boettner conveyed Unit 45 to Chelsea F. Vatter and Joshua D. Vatter for $145,000.

Ryan P. Dougherty and Barbara A. Knauer conveyed property on a public road to Jessica L. Thompson for $165,000.

Paradise Township

Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Martha B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Harold Sheaffer and Janette Z. Sheaffer for $100,000.

Melvin S. Stoltzfus and Martha B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Harold Sheaffer and Janette Z. Sheaffer for $105,000.

Penn Township

Christopher H. Cook conveyed 1673 Lancaster Road to Matthew D. Kneisley and Kerri S. Kneisley for $385,000.

Prime Deals LLC and David Wolfe conveyed property on a public road to Strive Forward LLC for $107,700.

Jennifer L. Smith and Jenny Marsh conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Smith and Jenny Marsh for $1.

Cedar Hollow Phase II Homeowners Association Inc. conveyed property on Zachary Drive to Mark Braunwarth and Johnelle Braunwarth for $1.

Cedar Hollow Phase II Homeowners Association Inc. conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to David Savakinas and Mary J. Savakinas for $1.

Pequea Township

Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to John J. Stacey and Karen P. Stacey for $236,990.

Amber N. Banner conveyed property on Whipporwill Drive to Landon G. Wolf and Maria C. Wolf for $330,000.

Providence Township

Cynthia R. Hess and Andrew Scott Hess conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Scott Hess for $1.

Joseph S. Little conveyed property on a public road to Joseph S. Little and Ramona R. Little for $1.

Quarryville Borough

Henry B. Smucker and Henry Smucker conveyed property on a public road to AFE Enterprises LP for $500,000.

Rapho Township

Nelson H. Wenger and Alma Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Nelson H. Wenger and Alma Wenger for $1.

William A. Gentile, Jerald L. Diener and Dennis E. Tice conveyed 2728 N. Colebrook Road to Dennis E. Tice for $94,000.

Shawn R. Kaley conveyed 1176 N. Strickler Road to Shawn R. Kaley and Kendra N. Kaley for $1.

Fannie M. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. Stichter and Cynthia L. Stichter for $106,000.

Salisbury Township

John D. Gathercole and Janice M. Gathercole conveyed property on a public road to Justin Todd Coyne and Casey Theresa Payne for $335,000.

David G. Denning and Frances K. Denning conveyed property on Strasburg Road to David G. & Frances K. Denning Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $196,995.

Strasburg Borough

Karen C. Vonclef conveyed 136 Miller St. to Clinton W. Frank for $319,060.

Strasburg Township

Henry K. Stoltzfoos and Ida R. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Sawmill Road to John E. Stoltzfoos and Naomi Stoltzfoos for $100.

Terre Hill Borough

Chad L. Witwer, Brooke A. Houck Witwer, Brooke A Houck Witwer and Brooke Houck conveyed property on a public road to Chad L. Witwer, Brooke A. Houck Witwer and Brooke A Houck Witwer for $0.

Warwick Township

The estate of Barbara A. Myer and The estate of Barbara Ann Myer conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Conner for $160,000.

Violet I. Noll conveyed property on East Lexington Road to Warwick Township Municipal Authority for $52,500.

Donald Hollinger and Alta Hollinger conveyed property on Rolling Hill Drive to Nathan A. Parr and Abigail E. Leaman for $275,000.

Corey Ludwig and Susan Ludwig conveyed 2740 Rothsville Road to Kenton S. Martin and Roshelle L. Martin for $375,000.

GGDS LLC and Gary J. Gaissert conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

GGDS LLC and Gary J. Gaissert conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Corby L. Ziegler and Julia A. Ziegler conveyed property on Chestnut Street to William C. Martin and Emily L. Martin for $380,100.

GGDS LLC and Gary J. Gaissert conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Ray C. Kendig conveyed property on Whittier Lane to Gregory Bowman and Tinae Gieniec for $80,000.

Robbin L. Finkbiner and Robert L. Corder & Alta M. Corder Living Trust conveyed 235 Longfellow Drive to Todd Stumpf for $157,000.