The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 21-25:

AKRON BOROUGH

Adam J. Byers and Gary L. Byers conveyed property on South Eleventh Street to Adam J. Byers and Mellania Risbon for $1.

Dan L. Miller and Janis D. Miller conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Jason Earhart and Jessica Earhart for $135,000.

BART TWP.

Elam E. King and Katie L. King conveyed property on a public road to Joseph M. King and Esther B. King for $1.

Menno E. Beiler and Miriam M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel Z. Beiler and Esther K. Beiler for $1.

Richard J. Pluck conveyed property on Noble Road to Leroy S. Weaver and Nora R. Weaver for $500,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Todd M. Davis conveyed 161 Wheatland Drive to Todd M. Davis and Sonia Davis for $1.

William N. Koch and Pauline T. Koch conveyed property on Shalom Drive to Pauline T. Koch for $1.

The estate of Marta M. Kline conveyed property on Laushtown Road to Philip Lee Moore Jr. for $275,000.

Eric S. Musser, Lauren P. Musser and Eric Musser conveyed property on Perry Drive to Justin P. Lamison and Alicia Lamison for $320,000.

Dana Lynn Canales and Noel Ray Canales conveyed property on a public road to Noel Ray Canales for $10.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

The estate of Robert M. Hornberger and The estate of Robert Milton Hornberger conveyed 20 Harrison Ave. to Brian Griffith for $285,000.

Harrison Senior Living LP and Harrison Senior Living Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christiana Borough Authority for $600,000.

Thomas R. Hirst and Dorothy R. Hirst conveyed 48 Broad St. to Dorothy R. Hirst for $1.

Thomas R. Hirst and Dorothy R. Hirst conveyed 50 Broad St. to Dorothy R. Hirst for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 424 Constitution Drive to Arlene M. Weeks for $371,900.

C. Michael Haines conveyed property on Perseverance Lane to Erik L. Wolf and Georgenne M. Wolf for $260,000.

Landis W. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Landis W. Weaver, Lamar M. Weaver, Darvin Weaver, Sherwin Weaver, Dorinda Weaver and Quentin Weaver for $1.

William L. Joerger Jr. and Catherine M. Joerger conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Carlos M. Arbelaez and Milena C. Arbelaez for $325,000.

Daryl L. Spangler conveyed property on a public road to Kama L. Caldwell for $229,900.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Brian R. Rinnier and Jennifer L. Mulhern conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Brian R. Rinnier for $1.

John D. Andes and J. David Andes conveyed property on a public road to John D. Andes for $0.

Denise Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Foxes Siding Inc. for $116,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Donald Auker, Angela S. Groff and Angela S. Auker conveyed 440 Greenville Road to Justin S. Groff and Nicole L. Groff for $130,000.

Kevin R. Geissinger and Tara D. Geissinger conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Bacon for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl C. Blakey and Angus R. Blakey III for $419,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Renewed Concepts LLC, Wayne Nauman, Wayne C. Nauman, Patrick Reardon, JP Development LLC and Joseph A. Dougher conveyed 54 S. Eighth St. to Angela M. Whitman and Donteze L. Adams for $182,000.

789 Main Street LLC conveyed property on a public road to 789 Main Street LLC for $1.

William F. Daley and Debra A. Daley conveyed 325 N. Second St. to Angela M. Nauman for $130,000.

KML Law Group PC conveyed 742 Walnut St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $126,386.

Patricia S. Weisser, Stephanie Weisser and Pamela Vera conveyed Unit 16 to Stephanie Weisser and Pamela Vera for $1.

Christine A. Poindexter, Arthur D. Poindexter and Arthur D. Poindexter Jr. conveyed property on South Fifth Street to KL Property Services Inc. for $65,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Aaron D. Sullivan and Jill B. Sullivan conveyed property on a public road to Courtni Frey for $220,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Jonathan Billman and The estate of Jonathan A. Billman conveyed property on a public road to Emma T. Frees and Aaron M. Schrom for $200,000.

Alex J. Goodman conveyed 208 N. Fourth St. to Beverly J. Gierlich and Veronica J. Gierlich for $175,000.

Shawn M. Daly and Lori K. Daly conveyed 109 S. Second St. to Shawn Michael Daly, Lori Kay Daly and Daly Family Living Trust for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Philip V. Nissley and Christie R. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Scholz and Allison Scholz for $280,000.

Jered D. Gordner and Kristey B. Mascaro conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Stallings and Christine M. Stallings for $265,000.

Easton Oliver Shultz conveyed 81 Ashley Drive to Taylor G. Graby for $285,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Juanita A. Heming and Larry E. Heming Jr. conveyed property on Hill Top Way to Juanita A. Heming for $1.

Brian J. Elias, Lindsey J. Elias and Lindsey Elias conveyed 252 West View Drive to Lindsey J. Elias for $1.

Sirva Relocation Credit LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Johnston and Alonia M. Johnston for $355,000.

The estate of Sheldon R. Mitchell and Mae C. Mitchell conveyed 2215 High St. to Leah Hoover for $185,000.

Aaron D. Black and Maria C. Black conveyed property on a public road to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC for $355,000.

EARL TWP.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and William F. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Anne Taylor for $331,523.

Marlandco LP, MBS Partners LLC and Dale A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Marlandco LP for $0.

Todd W. Benjey conveyed property on a public road to Todd W. Benjey and Fuying Jiang for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Luke W. Fox and Alta L. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Steven Horst Fox and Geraldine W. Fox for $275,000.

Heidi Kurtz A, Leona Allgyer and Samuel R. Allgyer conveyed 729 Pleasant Drive to Diane Boone and Christopher Boone Sr. for $265,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Grace A. McGallicher and Lydia McGallicher conveyed 10 S. Conestoga View Drive to Reuben Zeiset for $139,000.

Heather Yarnell, Heather Beck, Patrick J. Beck and Teri L. Yarnell conveyed property on a public road to Heather Yarnell and Teri L. Yarnell for $0.

Judith A. McGovern conveyed 69 Hawk Lane to Karli W. Malloy and Sean P. Malloy for $248,000.

Marianne E. Hlavaty and Mark S. Hlavaty conveyed property on a public road to Marianne E. Hlavaty and Mark S. Hlavaty for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Bradford H. Brock and B. H. Brock conveyed property on North Lemon Street to Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC for $114,000.

Rosemary F. Coverly conveyed property on a public road to Emily E. Rodriguez for $240,000.

Tyler J. Hollinger and Kaddie Mae Hollinger conveyed property on Jeanette Drive to Jeffrey A. Weaver and Carissa N. Weaver for $218,000.

Jeffrey A. Kish conveyed property on East State Street to Jeffrey A. Kish and Lori A. Kish for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Lowell W. Horst and Carolyn M. Horst conveyed property on Brookview Circle to Kristina M. Colvin and Bonnie Lou Constein for $310,000.

Thomas Huber and Jessica Barnhart conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Barnhart for $1.

Jake Re LLC and Jason M. Grunden conveyed 618 S. Market St. to Maldonados Rentals Limited Liability Co for $233,026.

Peggy L. Forney and Peggy L. Moore conveyed 505 N. Locust St. to Barry L. Graham for $170,000.

Kurt Allen Sollenberger conveyed 158 N. Market St. to Gary Carmen for $150,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Elva Jane Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Foxes Siding Inc. for $93,000.

Alan Scott Armstrong and Kelly Anne Armstrong conveyed 106 Hummer Road to Alan Scott Armstrong and Kelly Anne Armstrong for $1.

Prime Deals LLC and David A. Wolfe conveyed 101 W. Fulton St. to Damian Martinez for $151,500.

Christopher A. Kiely and Caroline J. Kiely conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Tyler R. Manion and Julie R. Webber for $250,000.

Robert C. Schober Jr. conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to 134 Wyneberry LLC for $251,000.

Douglas S. Graybill, Kristine M. Graybill and Susan A. Graybill conveyed 174 Mortar Lane to Jon Michael Wingenroth and Amy Sue Wingenroth for $212,850.

Elizabeth E. Malarkey conveyed 217 Lincoln Ave. to John J. Rutt II and Andrea B. Rutt for $186,000.

David A Arguello Morales conveyed 184 Linda Terrace to David A Arguello Morales and Ana C Lopez Altamirano for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jared G. Weaver and Hillary A. Weaver conveyed property on Brook Circle to Joshua Rineer and Melissa Rineer for $310,000.

Anthony L. Andrews and Denise A. Andrews conveyed property on a public road to Jared G. Weaver and Hillary A. Weaver for $615,000.

FULTON TWP.

Elam S. Kauffman and Esther F. Kauffman conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Elam S. Kauffman and Esther F. Kauffman for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

David J. Darrenkamp A, Mary J. Darrenkamp and Mary Jane Darrenkamp conveyed 2679 Beech Lane to Sean M. Dusablon and Emily Christine Dusablon for $350,000.

The estate of Gertrude Eisenberger conveyed property on Cardinal Road to Raymond E. Smith and Edna M. Smith for $209,900.

Meredith A. Haas and Lucian M. Haas conveyed 2776 Den Mil Drive to Rebecca L. Canetti and Seth I. Canetti for $420,000.

Robert H. Zook and Carol Faye Zook conveyed 103 Eagle Nest Court to Karen L. Arbogast for $275,000.

Jacqueline E. Gribble conveyed 2124 Lynn Ave. to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $167,250.

Jason C. Propst and Margaret Propst conveyed 3728 Little Mac Drive to Margaret Propst for $1.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Charles R. Cain and Debra A. Cain for $624,076.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Shaun M. Ulmer and Christin M. Ulmer for $467,170.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Allison M. Transue conveyed property on a public road to Stacey Porter and Melanie Porter for $164,500.

Joseph T. Hrapchak Jr. conveyed 3852 Sterling Way to Mark Douglas George and Susan Ann George for $325,000.

Gregg D. Marti conveyed property on a public road to Gregg D. Marti and Llanet Janet Marti for $10.

Joyce M. Lenox and Joyce M. Sweger conveyed property on a public road to Owen Oree and Chelsea Oree for $325,000.

Joy C. Wamae and John B. Kimani conveyed property on Westover Drive to Joy C. Wamae and John B. Kimani for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

David B. King conveyed 1927 Horseshoe Road to David B. King, David J. King and Sarah B. King for $1.

Harry O. Connell Jr. and Patti A. Connell conveyed Unit 111 to Gregory L. Petersheim and Tina M. Norcross for $385,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Gregory A. Bowen and Anna M. Bowen conveyed property on a public road to Lauren F. Jeffrey and Eric S. Sarra for $274,900.

Angela J. Hornberger conveyed Unit 17 to Philip L. Edwards and Erin R. Cusack for $239,900.

Robert J. Wagner and Helen I. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Steinruck and Megan Steinruck for $300,000.

Ivonne Socorro Kiker and I. S. Kiker conveyed Unit 179 to William K. Poole for $235,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, Junction Management LLC, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed Unit 400 to Holly Ann Williams for $460,000.

Danielle M. Baumgartner, Danielle M. Tippens, Danielle Tippens and Danielle Baumgartner conveyed property on a public road to Renee M. Baumgartner and Renee M. Beauchamp for $0.

Nathalie Jackson and Antoine Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Nathalie Jackson for $10.

Dylan M. Kautz, Shae Leleux Kautz and Shae Leleux Young conveyed 348 College Ave. to Dylan M. Kautz and Shae Leleux Kautz for $1.

Inner Circle Funding LLC, Roy B. Raber, F. Jo Ann Raber and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 44 W. New St. to Luke Harver for $125,000.

Dale R. Sirbak and Patricia S. Sirbak conveyed 557 S. Queen St. to Megan Grant for $120,000.

Joseph T. Birli conveyed 331 E. Walnut St. Rear to Shawna Birli for $1.

Nathan D. Showalter and Christina L. Showalter conveyed 595 N. Plum St. to White Hill Realty LLC for $140,000.

Van Uk conveyed 503 Prospect St. to Manny Manuel Morales for $180,000.

Angeline T. Dellinger and Angelina T. Dellinger conveyed 238 W. Lemon St. to BNG Properties LLC for $173,125.

Owen Oree, Chelsea Oree, Janelle K. Spence and James D. Carbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Christian Martin for $185,000.

Eddieberto DeJesus Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Darvin Cruz, Surisaday Santana Argumedo and Surisaday Santana Argumedo for $190,000.

Kristine Louise Whitham and K. L. Whitham conveyed 120 N. Charlotte St. to Casimir M. Fornalski and Kristen M. Valanoski for $350,000.

David P. Washington conveyed 550 W. Grant St. to Michael Lariosa for $140,000.

Joseph A. Devine and Katrina Devine conveyed 116 N. Plum St. to Dylan Brossman and Hannah M. Grove for $250,000.

BP Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Paul D. Vriend conveyed 610 N. Franklin St. to Kayla E. Bryer for $244,900.

SNS Homez LLC, Brady Stoner and Josh Nolt conveyed 655 S. West End Ave. to Mohammed Irfan for $170,000.

Stephen P. Zywko conveyed property on Park Avenue to Brian Mark Heller and Elizabeth Ashley Hobart for $380,000.

Denise Claar conveyed 730 Marietta Ave. to Rohrers Rental Properties LLC for $9,250.

Paul M. Jackson Sr. and Susan Kay Jackson conveyed 334 S. Ann St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $40,000.

Ray Stoltzfus and Raymond F. Stoltzfus conveyed 608 Columbia Ave. to Catherine E. Wernsdorfer for $228,000.

Rock River LLC and Philip A. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Benedict W. Hughes Jr. for $205,000.

Timothy R. Musser conveyed 563 New Holland Ave. to Pedro C. Mancia and Fiona A. Mancia for $161,000.

Kevin J. Fischer conveyed 638 George St. to Musser Holdings LLC for $102,000.

Li Chan Lasher and James S. Lasher conveyed 435 State St. to Kathryn Constance Gluibizzi and Thomas Gluibizzi for $275,000.

Charles C. Murray Jr. and Robbin L. Murray conveyed 850 Union St. to Austin M. Petsch for $168,000.

Robert C. Fuller, Laurie A. Ulrich and Laurie Ulrich Fuller conveyed 32 N. Shippen St. to Robert C. Fuller and Laurie A. Ulrich for $1.

The estate of Josephine Burgess conveyed 29 Chester St. to Central Penn Group Limited LLC for $68,000.

Brenda Lee Ruiz, Jackelene Ruiz and Lillian Enid Fuentes conveyed 555 Woodward St. to Jorge Rodriguez Beltran for $83,000.

Helen E. Matson Davila, Helen E. Matson Davila, Helen E. Matson, Helen E. Strong, Helen E. Smoot and Charles E. Smoot conveyed 650 Fourth St. to Michael Shook and Rebecca Sara McCoy for $250,000.

Kenneth M. Dunn conveyed 338 N. Pine St. to Franca E. DiFrancesco and Tammy L. Anderson for $240,000.

Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC, Melvin B. Stoltzfus and Mervin S. Beiler conveyed property on Fremont Street to Lisa Henderson for $137,500.

J. Rogan Motter conveyed 201 E. Orange St. to Theresa L. Womble and Gregory A. Womble for $675,000.

Brandon Pabon and Massiel Valdez conveyed 828 Lafayette St. to Kenneth E. Craul and Dale R. Hershey for $139,000.

Imaldo R Marfisi Pomales conveyed 54 S. Marshall St. to Maribel Zorilla for $190,000.

Ronald G. Weaver and Lois A. Weaver conveyed 552 N. Plum St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $116,000.

Rafael A. Silva conveyed 200 E. New St. to Millers Investment Properties LLC for $60,000.

Stephen W. Souza conveyed 751 E. Fulton St. to Stephen W. Souza and Kimberly J. Souza for $1.

Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Bereket Berhe for $155,000.

Christopher C. Neiss and Lindsey M. Neiss conveyed 768 Marietta Ave. to Scott A. Cunningham Jr. and Amanda L. Cunningham for $170,000.

Joel G. Charles conveyed 531 E. Chestnut St. to L. Squared Investments LLC for $129,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

APL Downtown LLC, Raymond Deamer and Wendy Deamer conveyed property on South West End Avenue to Factory Apt LLC for $3,248,000.

The estate of Donald L. Stock Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Christian M. Stock for $232,000.

Sarah M. Rowe and William H. Rowe conveyed 1250 Elm Ave. to William H. Rowe for $1.

Robert Carballo and Juan D. Gonzalez conveyed 1505 Hillcrest Road to Alex W. Roomets and Leanne M. Roncolato for $502,000.

Zachery C. May and Sarah J. Royal conveyed 3 Grafton Circle to Sarah J. Royal for $125,700.

Douglas M. Spangler and Patricia A. Spangler conveyed property on a public road to Adam J. Tuchinsky and Rebecca Edna Handlin Tuchinsky for $380,000.

Lisa D. McLaughlin conveyed property on Meadowcroft Drive to Zebulen Eshelman II for $210,000.

Bonnie S. Bair and Brenda Ambrose conveyed 13 Glenwood Ave. to Sang Thanh Le for $183,500.

William Brian Stewart and Nancy B. Stewart conveyed 1843 Spring Ridge Ln to Thomas M. Hart Jr., Fiona Hart and Patricia J. Hart for $237,000.

Rebek Thang, Soe Thang, Rebek Om Thang, Soe Aung Om Thang, Rebek Omthang and Soeaung Omthang conveyed property on Sterling Place to Katherine M. Garcia Gil, Katherine M Garcia Gil, Christian D. Rivera Conde and Christian D Rivera Conde for $192,000.

The estate of Michael Paul Henry conveyed property on East King Street to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $327,000.

C. William Folkman and Patsy Lee Folkman conveyed property on Big Bend Road to David W. Folkman, Nadine Folkman and Dale C. Folkman Supplemental Needs Trust for $1.

Chad E. Bunteman and Tara L. Bunteman conveyed 1676 Chadwick Circle to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $137,500.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Upper Leacock Township and Upper Leacock Township of conveyed property on Hillcrest Drive to Veritas Academy Inc. for $3,200,000.

Derek J. Martin and Stacey L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Lance Eckert and Jodie Eckert for $343,000.

Kamal Renu Chatterjee conveyed Unit 28 to Ramabhai S. Patel and Sangita R. Patel for $230,000.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Francisco Luis Rivera and Nina L. Rivera for $440,345.

Upper Leacock Township Municipal Authority and Leola Sewer Authority conveyed property on Hellers Church Road to Daniel S. Allgyer and Ruth A. Allgyer for $303,000.

Daniel S. Allgyer and Ruth A. Allgyer conveyed property on Hellers Church Road to Daniel S. Allgyer and Ruth A. Allgyer for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Mark E. Neff, Donna E. Neff and Donna Neff conveyed property on Royal Tern to Donna E. Neff for $1.

Trisha Anne Townsley conveyed 44 Front St. to Jordan Lee Buckwalter and Katie Marie Buckwalter for $172,500.

James E. Grimsley and Jeanne A. Grimsley conveyed Unit 10 to Mark C. Amand and Dru E. Amand for $365,000.

Gibbel Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Gibbel Enterprises Inc. for $1.

Gibbel Enterprises Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Borough of for $15,000.

Lititz Borough of conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Borough of for $1.

Patricia Kohlasch conveyed 31 W. Lincoln Avenue to Gregory P. Gimber for $242,500.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Helen M. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to William E. Hershey and Diane K. Hershey for $1.

Thomas L. Miller, Clare M. Miller, Clare Marie Miller and Clare Miller conveyed property on a public road to Thomas L. Miller for $1.

Diane P. McMillan conveyed property on a public road to Mateo W. Constantino and Amber Constantino for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Andrew S. Mercer, Kelly L. Henderson and Kelly Mercer conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Mercer and Kelly Mercer for $1.

Diplomat Property Manager LLC, Resicap LP and Residential Capital Management Group LP conveyed 1378 Orchard St. to Mary E. Flumerfelt for $140,000.

Shaun R. Karli, Amanda N. Karli, Amanda Karli, Sean Hanna, Diana Everhart Hanna and Diana Everhart Hanna conveyed 963 Edgemoor Court to Shaun R. Karli for $1.

Michael C. Fulton and Amanda M. Fulton conveyed 2829 Brookfield Road to Pasang Tamang and Aiti Gurung for $345,000.

Andrew Y. Phung and Samantha Huynh conveyed 439 E. Roseville Road to Andrew Y. Phung and Samantha Huynh for $1.

Harry E. Reidenbach and Rita L. Reidenbach conveyed 110 Corry Ave. to David Costello and Sara Costello for $370,000.

Douglas Jones, Joanne R. Jones and Joanne Jones conveyed property on Ecker Drive to Thomas A. Skelley and Melissa A. Oswald for $705,000.

Harry B. Bomberger, Steven C. Moore and Steve C. Moore A conveyed property on Village Drive to John R. Huber and Anna W. Huber for $231,500.

Corie Adams and Matthew C. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Seth David Lisboa Nieves and Seth David Lisboa Nieves for $420,000.

Chiquitta Evans and Herbert Evans conveyed property on a public road to Chiquitta Evans for $1.

Jason E. Throne and Beth L. Throne conveyed property on a public road to Martin Peter Mascianica, Mary Ellen Riley Mascianica and Mascianica Family Living Trust for $625,000.

David E. Loban and Kaitlyn Loban conveyed 1616 Pinehurst Ave. to Craig J. Hornberger for $300,000.

Maryann Marotta conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to Maryann Marotta and Howard L. Kelin for $1.

Joshua Heath Friedman and Elizabeth Marie Friedman conveyed 1002 N. Bristol Drive to Chad G. Brownell and Karen Brownell for $889,000.

Frederick J. Bowers conveyed 2603 Hazelwood Road to Frederick J. Bowers and Sara E. Bowers for $1.

Matias D. Melendez conveyed Unit 209 to Dean Norman Nelson and Kelly Ann Nelson for $155,500.

Javier E. Perez conveyed 255 Pleasure Road to Keith Hawkins and Brittany Hawkins for $305,000.

Joseph Robert Cummons and Mary Elizabeth Cummons conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Farm On Quarry Road LP for $149,900.

Mateus V. Panosso and Adelina Panosso conveyed property on a public road to David McCollum, Nicole Chiota McCollum, Nicole Chiota McCollum and Lorraine Chiota for $849,000.

Nicola D. Plasko conveyed property on Palmer Circle to David Moon and Catherine Moon for $308,000.

Fabrice M. Lambert and Juliette Cecile Marie Lambert conveyed 2385 Partridge Lane to Timothy R. Cradduck and Isabel M. Cradduck for $385,000.

Benjamin T. Benner and Lindsay R. Benner conveyed 201 St. Thomas Road to Nicholas A. Brooks and Sarah B. Brooks for $385,000.

Cameron L. Selvaggio and Tracey L. Selvaggio conveyed 621 Kincaid Ave. to Javier Perez and Natividad Perez for $535,000.

South Central PA Prop LLC and Joseph Manzella conveyed 1309 Rose Ave. to Maura Martin for $230,000.

Robert L. Brimmer conveyed property on Henbird Lane to Charles E. Smoot and Helen Smoot for $455,000.

Keith M. Brookmyer, Sydney A. Brookmyer and Keith J. Brookmyer conveyed 1994 Park Plaza to Carl Wissler and Peggy Wissler for $278,000.

Herbert Scrivener and Patricia Scrivener conveyed 1328 Hunsicker Road to Patrick F. Lamb and Martha M. Lamb for $535,000.

Roman Guzy conveyed 2860 Southwick Drive to Girma Bedu Bikila for $315,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Derek A. Klobosits conveyed 57 N. Main St. to Shawn A. Hayduk and Lenora J. Hayduk for $212,070.

Donald B. Fink and Kay M. Fink conveyed 204 E. Gramby St. to Kay M. Fink for $1.

The estate of Harry J. Reppert conveyed 119 E. Ferdinand St. to Tiffany Crawford for $205,000.

Loe Say and Kay Paw Hein conveyed 176 Hart St. to Loe Say for $1.

Corby M. Burkholder and Jennifer L. Burkholder conveyed property on South Fulton Street to Cynthia K. Todoroff for $360,000.

MANOR TWP.

J. Patrick Murray conveyed 500 Shultz Road to Weston Paul Shertzer and Sara Jayne Shertzer for $387,000.

Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority conveyed property on a public road to Gerald T. Scull Jr. and Jane L. Scull for $675,000.

Cameron W. Black, Megan R. Black and Megan R. Staub conveyed 202 Round Hill Lane to Cameron W. Black and Megan R. Black for $10.

Dominic J. Piccolo conveyed 194 Bradford St. to Samuel B. King for $185,000.

Foxianna Properties LLC conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Heidi Lynn Moser for $1.

Murry Development Corp. and Murry Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Edward Bhopa and Chandra Bhopa for $336,183.

Joseph M. Farnish Jr. and Brittany L. Farnish conveyed property on Flagstone Court to Kensuke Okabayashi and Michelle R. Okabayashi for $405,000.

Christine M. Gaudry conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Robert S. Legutko for $321,000.

Timothy F. Linnus conveyed 331 Oakridge Drive to Dale L. Nell Jr. for $200,000.

Terry R. Dull and Tammy Y. Dull conveyed 197 Victoria Road to Daniel J. Inman and Rachel A. Inman for $220,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Kasey L. Lee, Aaron J. Lee and Aaron Joseph Lee conveyed 171 Longenecker Avenue to Larry L. Gillham and Brenda L. Gillham for $242,500.

MARTIC TWP.

Lisa M. Summers and Karen E. Charlton conveyed property on Hilldale Road to John K. Beiler and Sadie L. Beiler for $280,000.

William W. Cramer and The estate of Wayne W. Cramer conveyed property on Westview Road to Chad A. Shertzer and Megan R. Shertzer for $20,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Jason A. McFalls conveyed 325 Windgate Court to Kathryn A. Taylor and Jennifer Lynn Sotack for $230,000.

Johnathon M. Trimble and Jessica C. Trimble conveyed 108 S. Duke St. to Johnathon M. Trimble for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Arthur H. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Allison P. Whittaker for $300,000.

Gregory S. Carmany and Cheryl A. Carmany conveyed 333 Marietta St. to Robert E. Koontz for $290,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 42 Canvasback Lane to Robert A. Gehman III for $270,000.

Kailey Smith conveyed property on a public road to Kailey Smith and Luis A. Vela for $1.

Brent D. Branch conveyed 42 Canvasback Lane to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $270,000.

Jeffery D. Long and Mahua Bhattacharya conveyed 309 Farmland Drive to John R. Maurer and Ashley R. Maurer for $310,000.

Debra J. Mick Brinser, Debra J. Kramer and Debra J. Mick Brinser conveyed 52 Honeysuckle Court to Jeffery David Long and Mahua Bhattacharya for $515,000.

Cynthia L. Collins, Michael L. Dohner, Gerald W. Dohner, Sandra E. Dohner, Timothy L. Dohner and Thomas L. Dohner conveyed 2233 Cloverleaf Road to David Glick and Barbara Glick for $635,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Charles M. Byers and Jean K. Byers conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Jean K. Byers, Brent M. Byers, Wendy B. Wernoch and Jean K. Byers Lifetime Revocable Trust for $1.

Michelle E. Wighaman and Michelle E. Deascenti conveyed property on Fairmount Terrace to Pamela Neal Lindstrom and Parker Lindstrom for $236,200.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Cheryl D. Kauffman, Cheryl D. Petersheim and Andrew D. Petersheim conveyed 342 E. Jackson St. to Andrew D. Petersheim and Cheryl D. Petersheim for $1.

Ronald W. Groff Jr, Amber N. Groff and Amber N. Bunting conveyed property on a public road to Ronald W. Groff Jr. and Amber N. Groff for $1.

Caleb R. Eroh and Erin R. Eroh conveyed property on North Railroad Avenue to Dennis OJ Mitchem and Megan McKnight for $178,000.

Chandrakant G. Rathod and C. G. Rathod conveyed property on a public road to Woltef LLC for $590,000.

Keith M. Snowberger and Lauren A. Snowberger conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Nistor for $230,000.

Phillip L. Moore Jr. and Philip L. Moore Jr. conveyed property on East Broad Street to Crystal R. Alexander for $235,000.

PARADISE TWP.

James R. Pletcher and Freda G. Pletcher conveyed property on a public road to Raymond B. Esh and Rebecca R. Esh for $275,000.

PENN TWP.

Neal R. Hickle and Craig A. Hickle A conveyed 920 Cambridge Drive to Kelliann Finley and Thomas Finley for $375,000.

Kenneth L. Kreider and Violet A. Kreider conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Everence Trust Co and Kreider Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.

Bradley C. Smith and Sherry C. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Jared Mizrahi for $950,000.

Bruce J. Hoefel and Mary F. Hoefel conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to Samuel Counts and Megan Booher for $210,750.

Patricia A. Preiser, Patricia A. Sumey and Leonard E. Sumey Jr. conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Donald H. Douglas III and Kathy R. Douglas for $345,000.

Charles E. Githens and Sharon M. Githens conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Alex L. Barger and Leigh A. Barger for $360,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Wilmington Trust NA, MFRA Trust 2015-1 and Planet Home Lending conveyed 81 Run Valley Road to Omaha Property Manager LLC for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Jason L. McClune conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. McClune and Stephanie Marie McClune for $1.

The estate of Terry L. Wimer conveyed property on Miller Road to Kevin L. Wimer for $1.

Darlene M. Zachry and Gregory A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Easton Shultz for $335,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Nathanael J. Newell and Marie E. Newell conveyed 111 S. Church St. to Ashley E. Cavallo for $230,000.

Solanco School District of Quarryville Borough conveyed property on East Fourth Street to Solanco School District of Quarryville Borough for $1.

Solanco School District of Quarryville Borough conveyed property on a public road to Solanco School District of Quarryville Borough for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 20 to Robert Michael Miller and Jolene S. Miller for $442,500.

Elizabeth G. Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Craig Dean Clark and Christina Clark for $1.

Barbara A. Fantom and Lorraine M. Westenhoefer conveyed 14 Maple Drive to Jacob R. Singleton for $205,000.

Francis J. Caravella, Shenna C. Caravella, Shenna C. Shirk and Shenna Caravella conveyed property on Old Line Road to Marsha Anne Wurtz for $401,500.

SADSBURY TWP.

Irvin D. Blank and Ruth Ann Blank conveyed 128 Upper Valley Road to Elam S. Stoltzfus Jr. for $420,000.

Timothy B. Horst and Tamyra L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Stoltzfus and Katelyn A. Stoltzfus for $270,000.

Shirley A. Behrenshauser conveyed property on Saddler Drive to Fisher Real Estate Investments LLC for $156,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Eastern Pennsylvania Piston Poppers and Eastern Penna Piston Poppers conveyed property on a public road to Melvin King for $175,000.

Tiffany Marie Samuels and Tiffany Smale conveyed 931 Narvon Road to Tiffany Marie Samuels and Leroy Wesley Smale for $0.

Matthew A. Pierce and Courtni A. Pierce conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Courtni A. Pierce and Christopher J. Pavlik for $1.

Michael S. Stoltzfus and Esther Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Stoltzfus and Esther Stoltzfus for $1.

Steven F. Stoltzfus and Ruth S. Stoltzfus conveyed 5635 Old Philadelphia Pike to Steven F. Stoltzfus and Ruth S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Michael D. Beiler and Elizabeth L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Isaac L. Beiler for $300,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Brian D. Houck and Vickie R. Houck conveyed 1778 White Oak Road to Christa Zinner and Thomas Current for $270,000.

Brian C. Veety conveyed property on a public road to Brian C. Veety and Nicole M. Veety for $1.

Leon M. Bowman, Deborah S. Bowman and Deborah Bowman conveyed 24 Prospect Road to Prospect Road Associates LLC for $231,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Sheldon D. Horning and Krista L. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Brubaker for $210,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Cathleen A. Oehme conveyed 8 Perch Place to Peter E. Wolfe Jr., Kay M. Nichols Wolfe and Kay M Nichols Wolfe for $385,000.

Peter E. Wolfe Jr., Kay M Nichols Wolfe and Kay M. Nichols Wolfe conveyed property on Hunters Crossing to Charles Jones and Sarah Kelly Jones for $575,000.

Jessica M. Smith conveyed 1420 Dridge Hill Road to Donald Smith and Jessica M. Smith for $1.

Robert R. Glick and Sandra A. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Lee Smucker and Christa D. Smucker for $80,000.

The estate of William J. Dietz and Kristi L. Anne conveyed 2067 Main St. to Kristi L. Anne for $1.

Mark A. Murr and Audrey Caleca conveyed 24 Brookwood Drive to Michael T. Rishel, Janice E. Rishel and Michael T. Rishel &. Janice Rishel Trust for $350,000.

Robert Smulktis Jr. and Amelia J. Smulktis conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Philip E. Gerhart and Julianna L. Gerhart for $193,250.

Joseph E. Knepley and Betsy J. Knepley conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth H. Kohler for $365,000.

Brett M. Sisco conveyed property on a public road to Nar Kaw Htoo for $219,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 1067 Valley Crossing Drive to Stephen Storey and Alexandria Storey for $669,900.

Mohammed Rehan Jamil and Margaret Lynn Crouch conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $669,900.

Gerald L. Welk and June H. Welk conveyed 22 Farm Lane to Derek Feiler and Megan Feiler for $300,000.