The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 20-24:

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Marion F. Pri conveyed 1020 Broad St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $181,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed Unit 148 to Carlos Saavedra and Diana Velasquez for $120,000.

The estate of Barbara Diehl conveyed property on Oatfield Drive to Kenneth J. Diehl Jr. and Debra K. Diehl Special Needs Trust for $1.

Elmer M. Martin and Louise W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Irvin S. Weaver, Catherine L. Weaver and Ruth Shertzer for $254,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Isaac M. Shirk and Anna Mae Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Issac M. Shirk, Anna Mae Shirk and Isaac M. Shirk for $1.

Debora A. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Stephen D. Kurtz for $160,000.

Elizabeth M. Kelly conveyed 2512 Conestoga Creek Road to Frederick Todd Gajewski for $331,000.

James P. Emery and Janet E. Emery conveyed property on a public road to Earl Z. Eby Family Trust for $325,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Ronald J. Davis and Laura Statts conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Cassamassino for $230,000.

CLAY TWP.

Jamie M. Reichenbach, Richard D Jr. Reichenbach and Richard D. Reichenbach conveyed property on a public road to Jamie Melissa Reichenbach and Jamie M. Reichenbach for $1.

Yevgeniy Strelkov, Gene Strelkov and Liliya Strelkov conveyed property on a public road to Norman Robert Bingaman and Brent Warren Bingaman for $370,000.

Carl H. Lorah and V. Jean Lorah conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Fox and Wanda J. Fox for $281,000.

The estate of Norman Z. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Zimmerman Acres Two LLC for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Matthew D. Reynolds and Meghan E. Reynolds conveyed property on a public road to Arthur Purzecki and Samantha N. Smyth for $260,000.

The estate of Annette Haas conveyed property on a public road to Lisa A. Sweigart for $276,000.

Shane P. McM,anus and Morgan H. McManus conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ann Wike for $320,000.

Nelson M. Zimmerman conveyed property on Peiffer Hill Road to Nelson M. Zimmerman and Regina Marie Zimmerman for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Bewleys Family Farm, Bradson T. Bewley, Paul D. Bewley and Cathy B. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Bewleys Family Farm for $1.

The estate of Patrica K. Yoder, The estate of Patricia K. Yoder, The estate of Patricia Kay Yoder and The estate of Patricia Kay Humphrey conveyed property on a public road to P. Kenneth Gehman & Constance D. Gehman Revocable Living Trust for $217,000.

Tylor Nolt and Abby G. Nolt conveyed property on Mountain Road to Tylor Nolt and Abby G. Nolt for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

The estate of Arlene V. Swinehart and The estate of Arlene Virginia Swinehart conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to Premier Property Repairs LLC for $300,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Paul Vanjura conveyed 233 Perry St. to PVJ Properties LLC for $1.

Travis J. Moore and Ashley R. Moore conveyed 129 N. Fifth St. to Stanley Investments LLC for $120,000.

Douglass P. Crouse conveyed 1254 Lancaster Ave. to Jeremy D. Crouse for $468,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Safe Harbor Partners LP, Safe Harbor Village Partners LLC, William B. Stull and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Safe Harbor Village LLC for $3,400,000.

CONOY TWP.

Daniel S. Salinger and Danielle R. Salinger conveyed property on a public road to Wesley J. Thompson and Alexa Renae Hellein for $245,000.

Joseph E. Sultana III and Aletaann Sultana conveyed property on a public road to Jordan M. Risser and Laura M. Risser for $42,000.

Walter E. Zuna Jr. and Rosalie S. Zuna conveyed property on a public road to Brian Duran for $215,000.

Alice Kauffman and Jay H. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Jay H. Kauffman and Alice Kauffman for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Randal S. Martin conveyed property on Franklin St. to Randal S. Martin and Caitlin M. Martin for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

NVR Inc. conveyed 109 Appaloosa Drive to Collin Casey and Marissa Casey for $386,390.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

The estate of Margaret H. Landis, The estate of Margaret Hunt Landis and The estate of Margaret Boone Hunt Landis conveyed 4900 Marietta Ave. to Thomas Snyder for $207,500.

NVR Inc. conveyed 242 Coffee Goss Road to Stephen Robert Fulcinelli and Kathleen Marie Fulcinelli for $382,185.

Todd M. Burns and Christina Burns conveyed property on a public road to Amy L. Brengel and Joshua D. Brengel for $492,500.

Jack L. Baumgardner and Robin L. Baumgardner conveyed property on a public road to Alfred V. Hayward and Kelsea Davis for $385,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Donna McNaughton, Betty Jane McNaughton and Betty J. McNaughton conveyed Unit 37 to Thomas P. Daniels and Colleen A. Daniels for $185,000.

Lindsey Wilson and Ryan Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Karen Pearson for $630,000.

Vincent R. Gross Jr. and Melissa D. Gross conveyed property on a public road to Allan Ndungu Njenga and Catherine Nyokabi Muthoni for $319,327.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Jonathan S. Beiler and Miriam S. Beiler conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Josiah H. Beiler and Ruth Z. Beiler for $1.

EARL TWP.

Paul G. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Burkholder Jr. and Lorene N. Burkholder for $685,000.

Harlan W. Martin and Frances M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Gregg Stauffer and Celesta J. Stauffer for $480,000.

The estate of Paul M. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Eric D. Herr, Stephanie A. Ngo, Barbara L. Ball and Barbara L Herr Ball for $1.

Paul G. Burkholder Revocable Living Trust and Paul G. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Paul G. Burkholder for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Aaron H. Hurst and Arlene Z. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Nelson R. Hurst and Marlene M. Hurst for $344,000.

Justin J. Smucker and Rebekah F. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Samuel D. Miller and Marilyn J. Miller for $360,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Maurice M. Williams Jr. and Ida M. Williams conveyed property on Allen Road to Tommy Ly and Jennifer Dam Ly for $410,000.

Earl A. Myer and Candy L. Myer conveyed property on a public road to Gideon D. Lapp Jr. and Barbie S. Lapp for $175,000.

Samuel L. Esh Jr. and Fanny Lynn Esh conveyed property on a public road to Improvement Specialties LLC for $225,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Travis Justin Fisher and Danielle N. Fisher conveyed 1951 Larch Ave. to Conor Dunbar, Holly Vanbelle Dunbar and Holly Vanbelle Dunbar for $315,000.

Eleanor Costello and Eleanor M. Costello conveyed 2532 Speckled Drive to Eleanor M. Costello Irrevocable Trust for $1.

EDEN TWP.

William T. Sigman and Betty J. Sigman conveyed property on a public road to William T. Sigman and Betty J. Sigman for $1.

Mary Karen Hurd and Mary Karen Dunwoody conveyed property on a public road to Marvin B. King for $315,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Charles H. Gearhart and Gayle L. Gearhart conveyed property on Pewter Drive to Adam Chase Gearhart for $330,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Daniel M. Saylor and Brenda S. Saylor conveyed 338 E. Park St. to Jonathan D. Henry and Jennifer L. Henry for $139,900.

Joseph L. Bedenbaugh, Candace Bedenbaugh and Candace B. Bedenbaugh conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Christopher Shank for $162,500.

Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli conveyed property on South Market Street to Jeremy D. Colon and Despina Colon for $325,000.

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on Maize Circle to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $1.

Jon Montgomery and Jon W. Montgomery conveyed property on Watercress Lane to Sdr Property Management LLC for $195,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Simplify Home Group LLC and Philip Sackpasirh Symonkhonh conveyed 31 E. Pine St. to Lommalak Symonkhonh for $270,000.

Derek Karsten and Deshera Karsten conveyed property on a public road to Noulong Jacob Lor and Daomany Xiong for $256,000.

Vincent D. Mchenry and Michele M. Mchenry conveyed property on Clearview Avenue to Christine S. Baumler and William J. Baumler for $515,000.

David P. Lefever and Sandra L. Lefever conveyed 445 N. State St. to Kaitlin Noel Ohanlon for $245,000.

The estate of Gladys E. Gehman and The estate of Gladys E. Houck conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen K. Houck for $1.

Persila V. Mertz conveyed 115 E. Main St. to Keith Shuke and Tanya Shuke for $490,000.

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Paul D. Vriend conveyed property on West Sunset Avenue to Seth Bracelin and Brittany Bracelin for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Todd E. Burt conveyed 115 Fieldcrest Lane to Timothy E. Koenig and Anne M. Koenig for $319,900.

Jonathan M. Rineholt conveyed property on a public road to Dale Dillon for $227,000.

Victor Garday Allende and Victor Garday Allende conveyed property on Horseshoe Drive to Victor Garday Allende, Victor Garday Allende and Zulma Garday for $1.

Denise Ashton conveyed 118 Maple Farm Road to John Nguyen and Shiela Fe Nguyen for $282,000.

Daniel T. Kreider, Carly A. Kreider, Daniel Kreider and Carly Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Matthew Sweigart for $315,000.

FULTON TWP.

Richard H. Enfield, Janet B. Grossnickle, Stewart H. Getz and Ella S. Enfield Marital Trust conveyed property on a public road to Craig W. Sheets and Kestin M. Dalton for $225,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Barry G. Keller conveyed property on East Main Street to Crimson Frog LLC for $590,000.

Daniel Zarecky and Debra Zarecky conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $670,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to George Patterson and Brittney Patterson for $620,462.

Eleanor S. Haldeman, William C. Haldeman, Heidi L. Prestidge and Jonathan B. Prestidge conveyed property on a public road to William C. Haldeman and Eleanor S. Haldeman for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. and Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Alexandra Poff Gish and Zachary Gish for $553,510.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 835 Founders Way to Samuel A. Zeager and Billie Joyce Zeager for $507,235.

Daniel J. Seyfert and Jason R. Stansberry conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Martin and Jessica Martin for $360,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

William C. Mathiot conveyed property on Concordia Road to Restored Investments LLC for $180,000.

Nowaratana Sritulanondha and Valai Sritulanondha conveyed property on a public road to Charles R. Bitner and Alyssa M. Bitner for $415,000.

David A. Kareis and Valerie M. Kareis conveyed property on Thistle Drive to Trevor M. Collins and Erica C. Collins for $376,500.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 32 S. Eastland Drive to Maintained Properties LLC for $305,000.

Sohail Masood Syed and Neelofer Sohail conveyed 89 Silver Birch Drive to Janki Gajera and Maulik Gajera for $650,000.

The estate of Mary B. Myers conveyed 146 Iris Drive to Annie S. Beiler for $246,000.

Michael D. Gilchrist and Nicole L. Gilchrist conveyed 440 Daisy Lane to Jason S. Reiner and Abby V. Reiner for $210,000.

Thomas R. Getz and Dawn M. Getz conveyed Unit 48 to Timothy R. Getz for $150,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Connie M. Ayers and Dana Ayers conveyed property on a public road to Connie M. Ayers, Dana Ayers and Justin M. Borden for $1.

Kimberly D. Buchanan conveyed 1779 Windy Hill Road to Alison E. Patton and William T. Patton for $390,000.

Jonathan B. Gray and Magdiel E. Gray conveyed property on Peony Road to Nathan James May for $362,000.

Jameson N. Kilburn and Ann Marie Kilburn conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Gregory L. Seavey and Renee M. Seavey for $315,000.

Dhan B. Subedi, Raksha Arval and Raksha Aryal conveyed property on Braxton Drive to Govinda Dhimal and Chandra Dhimal for $400,000.

Penn State Health Life Lion LLC conveyed 2821 Willow Street Pike to Grove Armstrong Rentals LLC for $199,000.

Eric M. Nikolaus conveyed property on Wynwood Drive to Cheryl S. Jones, Leroy Joseph Jones, Daniel Joseph Jones and Tami Elizabeth Jones for $359,550.

Heather L. Good, Heather L. Zimmerman and Elisha Kay Gross conveyed property on a public road to Rising Son Investment Group LLC for $225,000.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Isabel Rodriguez Santiago, The estate of Isabel Rodriguez Santiago and The estate of Isabel Santiago conveyed 645 East End Ave. to Jose L. Santiago and Elizabel Santiago for $1.

Conowingo Rentals LLC and Steven K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Conowingo Rentals LLC for $1.

Felix M. Diaz Sandoval, Felix M Diaz Sandoval and Rosa Hernandez Driggs conveyed 612 E. Madison St. to C&E Property Management LLC for $145,000.

Alexis Sepulveda Rivera and Daly I Carbonell Martinez conveyed 846 Fourth St. to Paul D. Hiestand for $160,000.

John M. Hohenwarter and Heather M. Hohenwarter conveyed 15 W. Farnum St. to Andrew David Lloyd for $132,500.

Conowingo Rentals LLC and Steven K. Fisher conveyed 51 S. Franklin St. to Conowingo Rentals LLC for $1.

Jose Rodriguez III conveyed 516 Pershing Ave. to Jessica Rodriguez for $1.

Nindeylis Rivera Ortiz conveyed 843 Highland Ave. to Jack M. Flanders Jr. for $201,000.

Krista Li conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Kray Homes LLC for $1.

Charles Rezek and Charles A. Rezek conveyed 629 Third St. to Jorge O Colorado Garzon for $130,000.

The estate of Carl A. Mowery Jr, The estate of Carl Arthur Mowery Jr. and The estate of Carl A. Mowery conveyed 635 S. Franklin St. to Erin Mowery for $1.

Randler & Bolinder Real Estate LLC and Todd Bolinder conveyed 518 St. Joseph St. to Amarilys Mena Rodriguez for $185,000.

James Kreider Jr. conveyed 513 Beaver St. to Maria Isabel Franco Perez for $25,000.

Erica J. Lehman conveyed 564 N. Plum St. to Zachry Warriner for $230,000.

Adept Holdings LLC conveyed 432 New Holland Ave. to Emily E. Simmons for $200,000.

Deco Properties LLC and Nicole L. Dechow conveyed 431 Reynolds Ave. to Awakened Properties LLC for $105,000.

Edward N. Pelton and Nancy P. Mcglamery conveyed 218 N. Duke St. to W5t Holdings LLC for $400,000.

Caridad Carrazana Gonzalez conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to James Langhorne and Thrillisa Nadia Morrison for $225,000.

Caschandra Y. Tyler Jones and Caschandra Y Tyler Jones conveyed property on Hand Avenue to Brendan Nicholas Flores for $115,000.

Shwe Thang and Gei Sean conveyed 1251 Wabank Road to Nai Ngein Aye and Chan Chan for $193,100.

Maria Isabel Franco Perez conveyed 513 Beaver St. to Maria Isabel Rodriguez Franco, Alejandro Omar Ortiz Rodriguez and Emma Valentina Bosoni Rodriguez for $1.

Patricia Earl LLC, Earl Patricia LLC, Dennis E. Steinmetz and Linda L. Steinmetz conveyed property on a public road to Broken Compass Real Estate LLC for $599,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Kent R. Bachman conveyed 216 S. President Ave. to Loretta Neumann and Alexandra Neumann for $257,700.

Sarah Df Jeffords and Sarah Jeffords Radcliffe conveyed property on North School Lane to Sarah Df Jeffords and Sarah Df Jeffords Revocable Trust for $1.

Nathaniel D. Zook, Salena C. Zook and Selena C. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Vincent Marsala and Theresa Marsala for $390,000.

C&F Inc., WPE Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Barry J. Fanning and Frauke Fanning for $415,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Ivan S. Fisher and Barbara E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Ivan S. Fisher and Barbara E. Fisher for $1.

Allan N. Iezzi and Linda Lee Iezzi conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Allan Nicholas Iezzi, Linda Lee Iezzi and Iezzi Family House Trust for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Goshen Properties LLC and Salinda Weber conveyed property on Bradford Court to Gran Lex Properties LLC and Lex Gran Properties LLC for $0.

Goshen Properties LLC and Salinda Weber conveyed property on Broderick Court to Mank Enterprises LLC for $0.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Ryan M. Shook, Beth L. Shook and Beth L. Lehman conveyed 220 Swarthmore Drive to Jeb Rosenberger and Leigha Hammond for $373,000.

Peter J. Kindler, Amber Kindler and Amber D. Kindler conveyed 400 W. Marion St. to Lawrence A. Brittingham and Brittany L. Meadows for $236,500.

Katherine H. Doyle conveyed property on Oxford Drive to Drew W. Anderson and Bethany N. Anderson for $302,500.

Krista L. Cassidy conveyed 210 E. New St. to Robert Silas Blake Hamilton and Rebekah Maria Hamilton for $225,000.

Pauline R. Shelly and Gary L. Shelly conveyed property on a public road to Craig Paul Kimmel and Cynthia E. Kimmel for $310,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Daniel S. King, Lizzie K. King and Lizzie A. King conveyed property on a public road to Benuel E. King and Miriam K. King for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Carol R. Paton conveyed Unit 200 to Daniel Timothy Odonnell for $605,000.

Samuel R. Wolownik and Maria A. Wolownik conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Andrew M. Slater and Lydia R. Slater for $420,000.

Carl C. Saxton and Bonnie S. Saxton conveyed 971 Salisbury Court to Carl C. Saxton and Bonnie S. Saxton for $1.

Edward R. Kaminski conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Edward Kaminski and Kristen Kaminski for $1.

Sharon L. Walters and Sharon L. Rebman conveyed 1037 New Holland Ave. to Sharon L. Rebman and Philip R. Rebman for $1.

Jeffry D. Wendler conveyed 222 Elizabeth Drive to Mariella Milagros Manrique Mallqui for $300,000.

Grh 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 71 to Anand B. Mahajan and Suzanne M. Mahajan for $549,960.

Gladys F. Gillis and Lisa Ann Renninger conveyed Unit 173 to Donald J. Lookenbill and Valerie A. Lookenbill for $225,000.

Anand B. Mahajan and Suzanne M. Mahajan conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Billiard and Erin Giovanetti Billiard for $800,000.

Bryan S. Arnold conveyed Unit 67 to Jintao Zhu for $331,000.

Scott R. Summy and Lynda L. Summy conveyed 142 Manheim Ave. to Marc T. Summy for $130,000.

MTS Group Partners LLC and Joseph R. Deerin conveyed property on a public road to Manheim Pike Partners LLC for $1.

Dimitrios Petropoulos and Vivian Petropoulos conveyed 343 Richland Drive to Itay Edry and Cate Macallister for $500,000.

John F. Perri, Christina S. Perri and Perri Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Paula Jean Jackson and James Steven Jackson for $950,000.

Jeffrey L. Esbenshade and Karen S. Esbenshade conveyed Unit 20B to David A. Wolfe for $100,000.

Timothy J. Luchetti, Deanna G. Luchetti and Deanna C. Glover conveyed property on Belgian Way to Carrie Hossler for $680,000.

Mario R. Pugliese and Patsy Ann Pugliese conveyed property on Bedford Place to Marcou Abdelmalak and Kateryna Abdelmalak for $699,900.

The estate of Susan Umlauf, The estate of Susan Wortman, The estate of Susan W. Umlauf and The estate of Susan W. Etnyre conveyed 1420 Biltmore Ave. to Christopher Roda and Jamie Roda for $483,500.

Jeffrey S. Walls, Anne Louise Walls and Jeff S. Walls conveyed 110 St. Thomas Road to Scott M. Walls and Candace M. Walls for $190,000.

Harrisburg Pike Holdings LP, Harrisburg Pike Holdings GP LLC and Frank L. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to MTS Group Partners LLC and MTS Group LLC for $1.

Samir A. Qasim and Sheerin M. Haque conveyed Unit 134 to Scott Durling and Amy Hiltz for $645,000.

William D. Ellsoos and Laurie A. Ellsoos conveyed property on Henry Court to Stephen Wengryn and Kathleen M. Wengryn for $381,000.

David G. Splain and Denise M. Splain conveyed property on a public road to Sita Maya Gurung for $285,000.

MANOR TWP.

Dean L. Enck and Jennifer L. Enck conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Corinne P. Enck for $275,000.

Andre T. Martin and Angela Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ross William Herdwig and Billee Jean Herdwig for $417,500.

Paul Anthony Taylor and Paul Reginald Taylor conveyed 172 Tracy Berg Road to MCKB Properties LLC for $201,500.

Dorothy L. Pratt and Linda Simpson conveyed 142 Round Hill Lane to Benjamin J. Mitchell for $415,000.

Lang Thi Pham conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Khoa A. Nguyen for $275,000.

The estate of Janet L. Simmons conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Reed and Janet E. Ainsworth for $352,000.

Jennifer L. Miller and Jennifer L. Slover conveyed property on Ursinus Avenue to Chad M. Slover and Jennifer L. Slover for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 139 W. Market St. to Joseph J. Gagliano Jr. and Jill E. Gagliano for $360,000.

Henry L. Stoltzfus and Kathryn S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to 528 Market LLC for $65,000.

James P. Fabie conveyed 112 E. Hazel Ave. to Powerhouse Design & Renovation LLC for $32,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Robert Flick and Donna Flick for $345,000.

Susan Patterson and Richard Patterson Jr. conveyed property on House Rock Road to Ethan L. Smith and Erin N. Smith for $112,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Albert L. Goss, The estate of Albert Lefever Goss and Evelyn A. Goss conveyed 149 S. Duke St. to Evelyn A. Goss for $1.

Jody L. Hoffer conveyed 426 Manor View Drive to Allison M. Wick for $331,000.

Heather Shellenberger and Mitchell Shellenberger conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Zhenzhen Wu for $262,000.

Edward G. Hersh and Jesse D. Hersh conveyed property on Blue Ridge Drive to Crystal Connelly for $240,000.

AJ Suchocki and Kara Suchocki conveyed 138 Oak Knoll Road to Alex W. Borzok and Stephenie Borzok for $215,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Gina H. Gouse conveyed 539 Hill St. to Gina H. Gouse and Alicia M. Gouse for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Elizabeth A. Ferraro conveyed property on Tower Drive to Narayan Dhakal and Radhika Dhakal for $365,000.

Dennis R. Hauenstein and Nancy C. Hauenstein conveyed property on a public road to 1475 Gretna LLC for $450,000.

Bruce R. Limpert and Lynda W. Limpert conveyed property on Meadowbrook Lane to Steven L. Faus and Dina E. Faus for $595,000.

Gary L. Morris and Debra R. Morris conveyed property on a public road to Eric C. Risser and Heidi L. Risser for $437,000.

Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli conveyed property on Campus Road to Savaland LLC for $1.

Kipp Penrod, Timothy Redmond, Dean Ramsey, Church of God, Charles Duffy Sr, Larry Garman and Charles Duffy Jr. conveyed property on Hershey Road to Savaland LLC for $170,000.

Robert A. Schaeffer and Tracy L. Schaeffer conveyed 2125 Harrisburg Ave. to Matthew P. Campbell and Chelsea N. Campbell for $290,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Greg A. Impink and Rachelle D. Impink conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Shirley Ann Sprinkle for $351,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Marlin J. Hurst conveyed 218 Wecaf St. to Dean L. Garman and Vernon R. Garman for $130,000.

Robert D. Hallquist Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel T. Kreider and Carly A. Kreider for $480,000.

Gabriel Lynn Abreu conveyed property on a public road to Carey R. Kachel for $230,000.

Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Lizzie K. Stoltzfus conveyed 117 E. Main St. to Swords Co LLC for $580,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Vicki Lynn Morris conveyed property on a public road to Vicki Lynn Morris and Samantha Alex Morris for $1.

PENN TWP.

Betty G. Bryson conveyed property on Hickory Lane to Reynold Lee Martin and Karla Jean Martin for $445,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Michael D. Klase conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Klase and Dorothy I. Klase for $1.

Jason S. Young and Karen S. Young conveyed property on a public road to Karen S. Young for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Gregory M. Bullock conveyed property on Mount Hope School Road to Brendan T. Morrison and Kloe B. Morrison for $272,000.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 129 to Shawn Adam Stover and Sandra Marie Stover for $371,215.

Samuel I. Lapp and Ruth Z. Lapp conveyed property on Barr Road to Levi S. Lapp for $1.

Henry L. Esh and Sarah S. Esh conveyed property on Stump Road to Isaac K. Esh and Elizabeth B. Esh for $500,000.

RAPHO TWP.

The estate of Elmer N. Lowe conveyed property on Hosler Road to Robert M. Wolgemuth and Mary A. Wolgemuth for $291,000.

The estate of Donna J. Geib and The estate of Donna Jean Geib conveyed property on Hernley Road to Henry K. Beiler and Emma Z. Beiler for $715,000.

The estate of Suzanne E. Myers conveyed 3151 Marian Drive to Robert G. Halbleib for $250,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Jordan S. Smucker and Dana L. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Eugene Z. Smucker and Loretta Jean Smucker for $1.

David A. Blank and Susie S. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel S. Blank and Mary S. Blank for $500,000.

Luis M. Rodrigues and Janet K. Rodrigues conveyed property on a public road to Richard Rynard and Heidi Wertz for $350,000.

Ian Hopper conveyed 5355 Strasburg Road to Adam Nape for $184,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Lyka P. Westfall conveyed property on a public road to Matthias Eisemann Hoffer and Kaitlin Lee Hoffer for $265,000.

Nicole Leigh Blithe Powers and Nicole L. Blithe conveyed 125 Beddington Lane to Nicole Leigh Blithe Powers for $0.

Donald J. Risk and Amy L. Rineer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Durrell Hahn and Priscilla J. Hahn for $435,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Daniel Herschberger, Ruth Z. Herschberger and Ruth Herschberger conveyed property on a public road to Braden R. Redcay for $39,999.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Kevin Joseph Cardella, Samantha Glancey and Kevin Cardella conveyed 201 New St. to Walter B. Burkholder and Martha Burkholder for $310,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Millport Road LLC and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Lititz Bend Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Eric J. Lilly and Larissa Lilly conveyed 1004 Union House Road to Larissa J. Lilly for $1.

Scott D. Garner and Paige R. Garner conveyed property on Troy Drive to Joshua Huffman and Danielle Huffman for $575,000.

Albert Thorp III and Janet M. Thorp conveyed 452 Resolution Way to Joseph R. Wechezak and Veronica Quiroz for $530,400.

Dereck Hench and Tina Hench conveyed property on Pierson Road to Warwick Township for $1.

James Hubert Pietz conveyed property on a public road to James Hubert Pietz and Emily E. Pietz for $1,075,000.

Robert M. Wright and Mary A. Wright conveyed property on a public road to Cory R. Wright, Jason M. Treier, Joel M. Treier and Wright Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Dereck S. Hench and Tina M. Hench conveyed property on Pierson Road to Warwick Township for $1.

Joshua Saez and Darian N. Saez conveyed 238 Whittier Lane to Bright Life Homes LLC for $299,900.

Christopher J. Clingan and Melissa L. Clingan conveyed 1665 Glenn Road to Shwe K. Thang and Gei Sean for $340,000.