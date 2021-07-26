The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 12-16:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Anthony E. Marshall and Juliet E. Marshall conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Benner and Timothy Benner for $241,000.

J. Daniel Yohn, David A. Lesher and Michelle L. Lesher conveyed 207 E. Main St. to Terry White for $160,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Patricia A. Lausch conveyed 428 W. Main St. to Anne Elizabeth Wuest for $1.

Brian D. Atkinson conveyed 306 West View Drive to Andrea M. Atkinson for $1.

BART TWP.

Elmer F. Beiler and Katie Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Ninepoints Real Estate LLC for $455,000.

Ivan E. Petersheim and Lydia Ann Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Ezra K. Esh and Sylvia B. Esh for $485,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ann Marie Peterson and Eric B. Peterson for $110,000.

Darryl L. White conveyed property on a public road to Darryl L. White and Morgan A. Hoffman for $1.

Lucy Brubaker and Lucy S. Brubaker conveyed property on Panorama Drive to Nelson H. Brubaker for $230,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Mary Ann Difrancesco conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Maurer for $169,000.

Elizbath J Miko Tom, Elizabeth J Miko Tom, Elizabeth J. Miko Tom and George E. Kouba conveyed property on Stony Run Road to George E. Kouba, Elizabeth J. Miko Tom and Elizabeth J Miko Tom for $1.

Denver Realty Associates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Exeter 41 Weaver LP for $60,000,000.

Earl King Construction LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jeromy Snyder for $284,900.

Susan L. Kittler and Karl E. Kittler conveyed property on a public road to Karl E. Kittler and Keith Kittler for $1.

Daniel Jay Stoneroad and Heather Marie Stoneroad conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $350,500.

Curtis R. Enck Jr. and Shirley A. Enck conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Boll and Jennifer M. Boll for $255,000.

Nathan L. Martin and Alison Martin conveyed property on Garden Spot Drive to Hai Cong Tran and Pa Yeng Tran for $300,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to George N. Zigich, Theresa B Kilbride Zigich and Theresa B. Kilbride Zigich for $350,500.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Mervin N. Martin and Lisa J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Timothy L. Eager and Ashley N. Eager for $259,900.

Daniel A. Dicicco and Heather L. Dicicco conveyed property on a public road to Rachel A. Sprecher for $195,000.

Todd Jacobs and Emily Jacobs conveyed 20 Steeple Court to Todd Jacobs for $1.

Jason Weidman and Cathlyn Weidman conveyed 80 Meadow Road to Gregory J. Gerwitz and Renee Haubert for $399,900.

COLERAIN TWP.

Harold S. Probst conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Dyson for $130,500.

John S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christian G. Stoltzfus and Rebecca L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jonas L. Lapp, Mattie K. Lapp and Mattie K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Mattie K. Fisher for $0.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Brandon K. Aston, Amanda N. Keller Aston and Amanda N. Keller Aston conveyed property on a public road to Christina Chan for $196,500.

Archduke Investments LLC and Adam Aloisi conveyed property on South Ninth Street to Harry Marin for $125,000.

Florence Z. Bostic conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $55,500.

A. & W. Southern York LLC conveyed property on a public road to Malachi Simpson for $180,000.

Tanya B. Minnick conveyed 120 S. Third St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $99,000.

Michael J. Stephenson, William B. Stephenson Jr. and Charlotte E. Doehner conveyed 255 N. Ninth St. to Ashley R. Scritchfield for $125,000.

Jonathan P. Hess and Alix Jadine Hess conveyed 733 Walnut St. to Kevin Simms Jr. for $155,000.

Daniel P. Shade conveyed 125 Bethel St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $82,500.

Michael D. Guiles Jr. and Benjamin T. Guiles conveyed property on Maple Street to Michael D. Torchia and Marjorie A. Torchia for $215,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Thatcher D. Warick, Jessica L. Warick and Jessica L. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Max Mahan for $242,000.

Marlin J. Fellenbaum II conveyed property on Orchard Lane to Connie Jean Kendig for $286,000.

Michele Mardis conveyed 541 Pequea Blvd. to Michele Mardis and Kathryn P. Mardis for $1.

CONOY TWP.

David A. Wolfe conveyed 523 N. Second St. to David A. Wolfe and Sarah E. Wolfe for $1.

David A. Wolfe conveyed 1428 Keener Road to David A. Wolfe and Sarah E. Wolfe for $1.

Kristopher L. Brown, Jessica Brown and Randy E. Kennedy conveyed property on a public road to Michelle L. Hardy and Charles F. Hardy Jr. for $130,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Robert L. Hostetter and Robert Hostetter conveyed 756 Oak St. to Robert L. Hostetter and Darryl L. Hostetter for $1.

Michael H. May and Melissa May conveyed property on Aspen Court to Jason Weidman and Cathlyn Weidman for $265,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of George R. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Joseph Boccagno for $200,000.

Estate of Darlene J. Houseal conveyed property on a public road to Ryan B. Wenger and Linda J. Baker for $269,500.

David W. Howell and Marilyn K. Howell conveyed 1817 Landis Road to David Wayne Howell, Marilyn Kay Howell and Howell Family Living Trust for $1.

Chelsea D. Fought and Nathan N. Fought conveyed property on a public road to Michael Morris and Dajuana Morris for $294,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Steven S. Shifflett and Raymond N. Shifflett Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Raymond N. Shifflett and Gertrude R. Shifflett for $1.

Rocco A. Gammone Jr. and Kimberly Gammone conveyed property on a public road to Kevin W. Pyon and Meredith R. Pyon for $278,000.

Noble P. Johnson Jr. and Althea M. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Mary Osteixa and Robert Nicholas Ostella for $177,000.

Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to RGR Developers LP for $810,000.

Donald T. Lamb and Nanette K. Lamb conveyed property on a public road to Chelsea Romejko and Alphonsus Romejko for $326,500.

William F. Pfaff and Sharon W. Pfaff conveyed Unit 27 to William F. Pfaff, Sharon W. Pfaff, Joint Revocable Trust of William F. Pfaff & Sharon W. Pfaff, William F. Pfaff & Sharon W. Pfaff Joint Revocable Trust and Pfaff William F. & Sharon W. Pfaff Joint Revocable Tr for $1.

Margie A. Zimmerman conveyed property on School Lane to Todd R. Stumpf for $195,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

William M. Wood and Rebecca A. Wood conveyed 1130 Fishing Creek Hollow Road to Joel N. Geesaman and Brittany N. Geesaman for $200,000.

EARL TWP.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Jensen and Diana M. Jensen for $392,515.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Shauna M. Redcay, Glenn M. Redcay and Sheryl A. Redcay for $320,930.

EAST EARL TWP.

Amos K. King Jr. conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Susan K. Carkoski for $340,000.

Carrie Kirkner and Carrie Pike conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan B. Boyd and Maria L. Boyd for $300,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

JTD Holdings LP conveyed property on a road to Chalak Mitra Capital Partners LLC for $1,430,000.

Kristopher Matthew Scherer, Emily Joy Scherer and Emily Joy Nazimek conveyed property on a public road to Kristopher Matthew and Emily Joy Scherer for $0.

Philip M. Reed and Shanna M. Reed conveyed 37 Locust St. to Jeremy E. Witt and Emily Kathleen Witt for $230,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Ebenezer Gonzalez conveyed 2534 Chrismar Way to Omar Gonzalez for $177,000.

Adam M. Crouse conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Coldren II and Sharice J. Coldren for $306,500.

Brian T. Spicher conveyed 2579 Graystone Road to McLane W. Snow for $380,000.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of Carol F. Polizzi and The estate of Carol Florence Polizzi conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Benner and Lindsay Benner for $372,000.

Levi J. Fisher conveyed property on Loop Road to Annie R. Fisher for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

William H. Greider Jr. conveyed 850 W. Brubaker Valley Road to William H. Greider Jr. and Brenda L. Greider for $0.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Susannah Gal conveyed 36 E. Willow St. to Cassandra Mora and Patrick D. Gallagher for $185,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to George Zagas and Cecilia A. Hurdleston for $239,900.

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $125,000.

Carl S. Davis and D. Michelle Davis conveyed 332 N. Holly St. to Hunter Anderson and Allison M. Anderson for $270,000.

John R. Maurer, Ashley R. Hess and Ashley R. Maurer conveyed property on a public road to Rene Garcia Mendez and Paola Perez Hernandez for $252,300.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Lynn R. Zimmerman and Debra J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lynn R. Zimmerman and Debra J. Zimmerman for $1.

Kevin J. Donnelly, Gwen C. Donnelly and Gwen C. Byrnes conveyed 210 Church Ave. to Jonathan A. Carl for $215,000.

Larry L. Johns and Beverly A. Johns conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Ferrara and Michelle M. Brown for $193,000.

Lynn R. Zimmerman and Debra J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lynn R. Zimmerman and Debra J. Zimmerman for $1.

Douglas N. Pfautz and Amy C. Pfautz conveyed property on North State Street to John R. Roehm and Karen L. Roehm for $240,000.

The estate of Nancy J. Dickersheid and The estate of Nancy Jane Dickersheid conveyed 295 Duke St. to David J. King, Kathy S. King, Sheldon E. King and Tiffany King for $136,000.

Leon R. Martin conveyed 153 Wyneberry Drive to Tony R. Baker and Staci L. Baker for $235,000.

Jason L. Hoy and Jennifer S. Hoy conveyed 220 W. Franklin St. to Deborah A. Ross for $192,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jeffrey B. Harelson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey B. Harelson for $1.

Andrew P. Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Cameron T. Weaver and Victoria A. Weaver for $275,000.

Edna Mae Horning aka Edna Mae Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to RHF Associates LLC for $302,000.

Regina M. Martin and Paul S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Warren Burkholder and Esther Mae Burkholder for $1.

Vito Dimmagio and Jerry Dimmagio conveyed 9 Truman Drive to Jerry Dimaggio for $1.

The estate of Patricia A. Lausch and The estate of Patricia Ann Lausch conveyed property on a public road to R. Drew Lausch II for $1.

Robert E. Miller conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to BE&F LLC for $166,000.

Jason J. Earhart, Jessica L. Martin and Jessica L. Earhart conveyed property on Hoover Drive to Benjamin Jeffery Donahower and Catya Morse Donahower for $366,935.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to John Forsyth for $749,905.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $394,999.

Cindy Deck and James D. Deck conveyed property on a public road to James Damon Deck and Cindy Deck for $0.

Jeffrey M. Klibert and Robin G. Klibert conveyed property on a public road to Randy A. Karshin and Regina M. Karshin for $395,000.

Joseph E. Long conveyed property on a public road to Timothy M. Egersheim and Marne E. Gifford for $435,000.

Andrew T. Mattson and Allison V. Mattson conveyed 1072 Lambley Road to Michael E. Reynolds and Christina M. Reynolds for $415,000.

Sean M. Bonifas and Nicole L. Bonifas conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Angello and Lindsay D. Angello for $497,500.

Carolyn Harriet Walters conveyed property on Wood Street to Lezzer Lumber Inc. for $10.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

James K. Good and Kari Good conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Purcell for $257,000.

James D. Nixdorf and Betty Jean Nixdorf conveyed 2100 Cloverton Drive to Zach Kelley and Mary Fritz for $410,000.

Stephen B. King and Anna Z. King conveyed property on a public road to Austin Lee Hatch and Jamie Renee Hatch for $240,000.

OO Property conveyed property on a public road to John D. Gerlach and Mary Jane Gerlach for $1.

Emily Lynn Kern and Emily Lynn Bubb conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Feeser and Rebekah E. Burkholder for $185,000.

Thomas M. Haberstroh and Georgie E. Haberstroh conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. Bridgette and Wesley D. Bridgette for $350,000.

Donald C. Kissinger Jr. and Iris E. Kissinger conveyed property on Fairview Road to Jared Dickel and Elisha Dickel for $240,000.

Robert L. Willey Jr. and Judeth E. Willey conveyed property on Ferndale Road to Glanzair Properties LLC for $230,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Filipina A. Cook conveyed property on a public road to Dien D. Au and Thanh Le for $216,000.

Hyeontaek Oh and Hyenotaek Oh conveyed Unit 67 to Hyeontaek Oh for $1.

Guruji Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Seva Properties LLC and Hanumant LLC for $1.

Lapp Enterprise LLC and Lapp Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Legacy Manor LLC for $590,000.

Robert D. Hess and Barbara J. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Thomas D. Richmond and Olivia A. Richmond for $460,000.

Jazmin Correa, Miguel Correa, Nilsa E. Correa and Pedro M. Correa conveyed property on a public road to Bonita R. Miller and Chester A. Miller for $290,000.

Sharon S. Hurst and Sharon S. McDonnell conveyed property on a public road to Russell J. McDonnell II and Sharon S. McDonnell for $1.

Jason E. Garber and Beulah M. Garber conveyed property on Enterprise Drive to Steven Lapp and Michelle Dean for $465,000.

Eugene Ch Ko, Ok Jin Kim and Sung Jin Paik conveyed property on a public road to Thomas K. Berman and Wanda S. Berman for $515,000.

Margaret G. Henning, Laurie L. Althaus and Laurie Crouch conveyed property on a public road to Lapp Enterprise LLC and Lapp Enterprises LLC for $1.

Vincent M. Carbo and Allison P. Carbo conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Burr and Kelly A. Burr for $395,000.

Elissa Czetli conveyed property on a public road to Francisco Aguiar Azcuy and Ana J Denis Lopez for $255,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Ronald A. Bohannon and Robin A. Bohannon conveyed property on Lightfoot Drive to Timothy Gallagher and Jennifer Gallagher for $350,000.

John E. Sultzbach and Patricia G. Sultzbach conveyed property on a public road to EZ House Buyers Limited Liability Co. for $115,500.

Dwight E. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Robert G. Campbell and Nancy Ann Campbell for $1,365,000.

Mark A. Skrodinsky and Sandra H. Skrodinsky conveyed 428 Woodhall Drive to Danielle Nusbaum and Danielle M. Nusbaum for $360,000.

Mitchell R. Denlinger conveyed 112 Meadia Ave. to Jessica R. Clark for $255,000.

Marcia W. Reed and Brian D. Reed conveyed property on Otsu Road to Marcia W. Reed and Allison J. Knauer for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Tresa A. Kirk conveyed 349 Beaver St. to Merlin Wendall Stoltzfus for $46,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 715 High St. to City Mark LLC for $105,000.

Carlos J. Garcia, Jessica Garcia, Jessica Morales, Carlos Jose Garcia Ortiz and Carlos Garcia conveyed property on Hilton Drive to Yalala E. Johari for $216,000.

Oscar Marquez conveyed 18 Franklin St. to Oscar Marquez, Carmen J. Almodovar and Leancy Partain for $1.

Zachary Sroka and Francis G. Rhen conveyed 646 N. President Ave. to Zachary Sroka for $1.

Toan Q. Tran and Tina Y. Tran conveyed 613 E. Madison St. to Jordan Morales for $95,000.

James H. Kolb, Wendy Seitz and Wendy L. Seitz conveyed 658 Hershey Ave. to Spruce St. Design & Build LLC for $140,000.

Nilsa Rivera Garcia conveyed 24 E. Ross St. to DNB Investments LLC for $165,000.

Juan L Rodriguez Matias and Juan L Rodriguez M. conveyed 352 S. Ann St. to Juan L Rodriguez Matias and Miguelina Rodriguez for $1.

D&M Innovations LLC and Dwayne Sherman conveyed 523 Woodward St. to Dynamic Fund LLC for $1.

Oscar Lizardi conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer A. Godfrey and Kyle L. Sarkisian for $264,900.

Steven M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven M Stoltzfus Jr. And Mary Jane Stoltzfus for $1.

Jose A. Guzman and Gloribee De Jesus conveyed property on a public road to Gloribee De Jesus for $10.

Steven M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven M Stoltzfus Jr. and Mary Jane Stoltzfus for $1.

Jesus Salgado and Gloria Camacho conveyed property on a public road to Portia C. Costello and Paul C. Costello for $106,000.

Steven M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven M. Stoltzfus Jr. and Mary Jane Stoltzfus for $1.

Christopher J. Powell conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn Hart for $169,900.

Melvin B. Stoltzfus and Barbie G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to HCK Properties LLC for $100,000.

David W. Lapp and Rebecca F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon K. Beiler for $100,000.

Gillardo Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mark F. Gilliford and Brooke G. Nardo for $1.

King Street Zamagias LLC conveyed property on a public road to King Street Zamagias LLC for $0.

Central Penn Group Ltd. conveyed property on a public road to Diego Reyes-Marte for $85,000.

Jean M. Irizarry and German Irizarry conveyed 572 S. Duke St. to Ubaldo Ortiz for $1.

Vincent C. Nigro and Alan E. Bratton conveyed 421 Laurel St. to SZ Properties LLC for $100,000.

Thomas Zeiset and Lauren Zeiset conveyed 732 Fremont St. to Noriel Luna Delgado and Stephanie L Ros Albert for $219,000.

H. Jeffrey Enck conveyed 454 N. Market St. to Zook Homes Limited Liability Co. for $65,000.

Douglas D. Rhoades and Lacey P. Rhoades conveyed property on East Orange Street to Anne Skrabak for $300,000.

Carol C. Davis conveyed property on Conestoga Boulevard to Linda M. Hauck for $325,000.

Ryan J. Boccagno conveyed 326 N. Franklin St. to Shacorra Brown for $220,000.

Tyler Steven Small, Leah Ruth Speigle and Leah Ruth Small conveyed 317 E. Ross St. to Juli K. Ciccone for $199,900.

Omar Swarey conveyed 443 S. Prince St. to Dallas Good for $82,000.

Marcelino A. Martinez conveyed property on East Orange Street to Eridania Martinez for $150,000.

Steve G. Witmer conveyed 112 W. Orange St. to JLW Props LLC for $290,000.

Allyson K. Williams and Shaun M. Williams conveyed 449 Winthrop Drive to Joseph J. Morris for $191,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 532 Lancaster Ave. to Marisa R. Rinchiuso for $301,000.

Stephen S. Miller and Anne L. Miller conveyed property on North Queen Street to Flawless Facade LLC for $250,000.

Mercedes Martinez conveyed 354 E. Liberty St. to Miguel A. Martinez and Maria C. Martinez for $1.

The estate of Nancy Rohrer and The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 227 Howard Ave. to Damar Larue Jr. for $109,900.

Juan Palacios conveyed 609 Marietta Ave. to Stafford Living LLC for $137,500.

David A. Hess and Melissa A. Hess conveyed 621 St. Joseph St. to Christopher D. Thomas and Abby K. Ryder for $217,000.

Jessika J. Warren, Jessika J. Richter, John P. Richter, Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Randy A. Ward for $115,000.

H. Jeffrey Enck conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $75,000.

Koyukon LP, Kenneth Wenger and Koyukon GP LLC conveyed 153 Howard Ave. to Johann Welby Leaman for $93,000.

Blanche J. Nelson conveyed 725 W. Vine St. to Elizabeth Rodriguez Acevedo for $150,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Heather J. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Tek B. Basnet, Bhagi M. Basnet and Cheta N. Basnet for $184,900.

Charles P. Speitel and Kathy A. Speitel conveyed property on a public road to Dolores J. Sheridan and Michael J. Sheridan for $230,000.

Estate of Robert H. Barton conveyed property on a public road to Karen J. Good for $302,000.

Cory Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Jed Robinson and Mckenna Morrill Robinson for $250,000.

Dennis C. Timmins and Lauri Ann Timmins conveyed 345 Abbeyville Road to Eric P. Rutter for $260,000.

Christopher Lopez conveyed property on a public road to Justin Flory and Vangie Flory for $270,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen E. Stoltzfus III and Anna Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Stoltzfus III and Anna Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Stephen E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Stoltzfus III and Anna Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Raymond A. Boas conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Fisher for $325,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jon Paul Prudente and Kayleigh M. Marinac conveyed property on Ridge View Drive to Thatcher D. Warick and Jessica L. Warick for $310,000.

Michael L. Hollinger and Ruth B. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Clifton Jamil Kenon for $305,000.

Thomas Ressler and Gail Ressler conveyed 224 W. Main St. to Thomas Ressler, Gail Ressler and Danielle L. Yost for $1.

Derek R. Thomas and Emilie R. Thomas conveyed 2286 Porter Way to Jason E. Garber and Beulah M. Garber for $661,000.

R. Douglas Good and Linda J. Good conveyed 5 Mayfield Drive to Nicole Eby Derodriguez for $325,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Peter J. Parsil Deed of Trust, Peter J. Parsil, M. Brooke Minnich Deed of Trust and M. Brooke Minnich conveyed 408 N. Cedar St. to Terry L. Weaver and Ruth A. Weaver for $253,500.

Kelley A. Dubbs, Kelley A. Brown and Steven R. Brown conveyed 401 W. Marion St. to Kelley A. Brown and Steven R. Brown for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

John D. Vanderhoef Sr. and John D. Vanderhoef conveyed property on a public road to Levi L. Stoltzfus and Barbara L. Stoltzfus for $142,000.

Dakota Brown and Alonzo Brown conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery S. Allen for $245,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Harvinder S. Dhillon and Harpreet Singh conveyed 533 Hannigan Drive to Harvinder S. Dhillon for $1.

Douglas M. Reach and Jaime A. Reach conveyed 732 Goose Neck Drive to John Vitolo and Hallie Vitolo for $850,000.

Piyush R. Shah and Mamta P. Shah conveyed property on a public road to Friedrich Bossert and Claudia Bossert for $490,000.

Brian Oxee, Katherine Oxee and Katherine Jones conveyed property on a public road to Brian Oxee and Katherine Oxee for $10.

Alvin M. Burkholder and Charlotte M. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Ian F. Gumbert and Erin Magee for $408,000.

Alek P. Lupekha and Svetlana V. Lupekha conveyed 312 Maxson Road to Kristine Styer for $340,000.

James P. Hogan and Kimberly L. Hogan conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Jason Dietrich and Morgan Ober for $435,000.

Edward T. Moldenhauer, Edward T. Moldenhauer and Jo Ann Moldenhauer conveyed property on a public road to Richard D. Horwath and Sophia E. Horwath for $770,000.

Erdal Kurun and Meral Kurun conveyed property on a public road to Hessam Taherian and Sahar Taherian for $500,000.

Douglas J. Hallman conveyed property on a public road to Stephen T. Zapcic and Sheryl B. Zapcic for $285,000.

Rollie Broadwater conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Clisham for $330,000.

Stephen F. Moore and Megan D. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Keith Hendricks and Jamie Hendricks for $345,000.

Dianne L. Newcomer conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Jenks for $1.

Gerle Realty Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Shertzer Property LLC for $400,000.

Rolland G. Hoffman and Valerie A. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Self and Stacie Self for $599,999.

The estate of Mary Delong and The estate of Mary D. Delong conveyed 2845 Pebblebrook Drive to Brandon Pabon and Massiel Valdez for $280,000.

Christopher J. Papson, Emi E. Papson and Emi E. Yorozu conveyed property on Langford Circle to Christopher J. Papson and Emi E. Papson for $1.

James G. Wagner and Allison R. Wagner conveyed property on Fountain Avenue to David T. Hibshman and Robin M. Hibshman for $223,000.

Marjorie W. Dougherty conveyed Unit H 1 to Lauren E. Gambler for $165,000.

Donna G. Whitney and Beverly S. Whitney conveyed 341 Bracken Drive to Donna G. Whitney for $1.

Caryl R. Brown and Sherri Lou Rinehart conveyed 1225 Brighton Ave. to Jack Y. Shyu and Joan C. Yu for $430,000.

The estate of Sara S. Bures conveyed 310 Bluff View Drive to David Scott Vanskiver and Kelly Vanskiver for $375,000.

Howard Paul Hanson, Heidi Kruppenbach Hanson and Heidi K. Hanson conveyed property on Foxcroft Drive to Tila Chan Dhimal and Nir Maya Dhimal for $325,000.

Farmington Lane Co. LP, Farmington Lane Management LLC and Curt S. Tomlinson conveyed Unit 201 + to Willow Run LLC for $1,087,500.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer and The estate of Nancy Carroll Rohrer conveyed 2321 Fruitville Pike to Rojas Group LLC for $150,000.

Jacob Reese Graham, Anna C. Graham and Anna C. Olivera conveyed property on Pulte Road to Jacob Reese Graham and Anna C. Graham for $1.

150 Farmington LLC and Thomas P. Troccoli conveyed Unit 101 + to Willow Run LLC for $700,000.

Stillmeadow Associates LP, Stillmeadow Lane Associates LP and Pennsylvania State Investment Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Merion Manor Apartments LP for $1,350,000.

Jessica A. Gordon conveyed 358 Powell Drive to Samuel D. Shaub and Abigail E. Shaub for $282,000.

Patricia K. Lamoureux conveyed 105 Winterberry Court to Linda Danielle Retallack for $316,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Ryan Lannon conveyed 20 S. Pitt St. to Sydney Yeoman for $195,100.

Deborah L. Halsey conveyed property on a public road to Ryan S. Lannon and Paige E. Lannon for $280,000.

MANOR TWP.

Erin J. Baughman and Joshua E. Baughman conveyed property on a public road to Betty Jean Nixdorf and James D. Nixdorf for $580,000.

Greg M. Musser and Melanie S. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Greg M. Musser for $1.

Arthur E. Frey and Susan E. Brenner conveyed 3308 River Road to Eric Brought and Lindsey Myers for $120,000.

William E. Murry conveyed property on a public road to Thomas MacVaugh for $379,290.

Manor Township conveyed property on a public road to Babara A. Mellinger Executrix of The Estate for $1.

Alexander D. Egner and Drue Egner conveyed property on a public road to Melissa L. Strubel for $169,900.

Manor Township conveyed property on a public road to Babara A. Mellinger Executrix of The Estate for $1.

Manor Township conveyed property on a public road to Babara A. Mellinger Executrix of The Estate for $1.

Earla Ament conveyed property on a public road to Earla Ament, Theresa Poole, Trudi Nardo, Deborah Bennett, Amanda Almoney and Earla Ament Revocable Trust for $1.

Peter E. O’Donoghue, Elizabeth O’Donoghue and Elizabeth E. O’Donoghue conveyed property on a public road to Jacob S. King and Sylvia E. King for $962,000.

Earla Ament conveyed property on a public road to Earla Ament, Theresa Poole, Trudi Nardo, Deborah Bennett, Amanda Almoney and Earla Ament Revocable Trust for $1.

Earla Ament conveyed property on Kauffman Road to Earla Ament, Theresa Poole, Trudi Nardo, Deborah Bennett, Amanda Almoney and Earla Ament Revocable Trust for $1.

Andrew D. Fox and Shannon L. Fox conveyed property on Stonemanor Drive to Justin M. Ortleib and Bobbisu Barnett for $421,000.

Kathleen D. Heisler, George T. Heisler Jr. & Helen M. Heisler Revocable Living Trust, George T. Heisler Jr. and Helen M. Heisler conveyed 2272 Franklin Road to Justin Shelton for $138,000.

William E. Murry and Murry Development Corp conveyed 338 Sawgrass Drive to Grafton K. Brabson and Kathleen L. Brabson for $450,308.

Aida I. Shoff conveyed 2632 Chapel Road to Beth K. Mitchell and Brentt O. Shoff for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

County of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Marietta Borough for $1.

Walter L. Warner Sr. conveyed 382 Essex St. to Matthew D. Warner for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

David C. Garver and Jill E. Garver conveyed property on a public road to Dennis W. Quill for $524,900.

Jeffrey R. Leamy, Michelle E. Boxleitner and Michelle E. Leamy conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey R. Leamy and Michelle E. Leamy for $1.

Donald C. Haschert conveyed property on a public road to Donald C. Haschert and Mary Anne Haschert for $1.

Donald C. Haschert, Charles C. Rupp and Joan F. Rupp conveyed property on a public road to Donald C. Haschert and Mary Anne Haschert for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Brittany Garner and Shane J. Garner conveyed 134 E. Charlotte St. to Brittany Garner for $1.

Kyle S. Cassidy and Amanda L. Cassidy conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $162,100.

Ronald G. Kelly and Marie P. Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Bruhouse Properties LLC for $405,000.

The estate of Deseira D. Elliott and Ashley J. Elliott conveyed 609 Crestgate Place to Ashley J. Elliott for $1.

Subrat Mahapatra and Toya Mahapatra conveyed property on Municipal Drive to Daniel Afutu Amasah and Mercy Y. Afutu for $360,000.

Andrew J. Leberfinger conveyed 59 Pilgrim Drive to Alan D. Buckley, Jennifer J. Buckley and Madison T. Buckley for $250,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Timothy S. Keller, Matthew D. Keller, Kristina L. Linkous and Kristina L. Keller conveyed property on Delta Street to Seth J. Walker and Terry J. Lewis for $150,000.

Michael A. Gouse and Gina H. Gouse conveyed property on a public road to Leon S. Boll and Linda K. Boll for $1.

Anthony F. Zaya and Barbara A. Byler conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Lefever for $1.

Naganand Gandlur and Chaitanya D. Gandlur conveyed 711 Arbor Rose Ave. to Bridy Crawford for $388,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jacob M. McConnell III and Alexis N. Gipe conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Michael McConnell III and Alexis Nicholle McConnell for $1.

Tad E. Kuntz conveyed 427 Aberdeen Road to Adrian P. Besu and Simona C. Besu for $240,000.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony H Forino and Eileen Hauptly conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Amber B. Gajurel and Khina M. Gajurel for $315,000.

Ketterline Inc. and Ketterline Builders Inc. conveyed 281 Ersa Drive to Monica Ann Good and Haley Marie Kuhne Good for $258,450.

Owned Country Properties LLC and R. Larry Miller conveyed 1211 Schwanger Road to Alvaro Mora Gomez for $207,000.

Ian Gumbert conveyed 2103 Sheri Lane to Fred R. Decamp and Rebecca K. Ulrich for $317,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Richard S. King and Lancaster County Farmers National Bank conveyed property on a public road to Matthew H. King, Marbeth King Szczerban and H. Tracy King for $1.

Deborah A. Haugh conveyed 113 Pennridge Ave. to Walter Vincent Pinto and Severine Philomena Pinto for $275,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Rosanne W. Burkholder and Irene M. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Andrew McClure for $260,000.

Ty Hunter Morgan and Sophia Margaret Charles conveyed property on a public road to Ty Hunter Morgan for $212,224.

N. Thomas Craver and Judith Y. Craver conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. Skinner and Kathleen Skinner for $455,000.

The estate of Lois M. Klein, Francis B. Klein and The estate of Lois Mildred Klein conveyed property on a public road to Corritore Shirey Family Revocable Trust for $415,000.

PENN TWP.

Penn Towne Center LLC conveyed property on a public road to Millcreek Fields LLC for $4,000,000.

Linda L. Adams and Robert P. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Linda L. Adams for $0.

Kenneth G. McClain and Lorraine Joan McClain conveyed property on a public road to William B. Holmes and Jane E. Holmes for $0.

Patricia H. Drennen conveyed Unit 26 to Ronald G. Beaudoin Jr. and Sheryl J. Beaudoin for $360,000.

Brendan A. Smith and Brea W. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Patrick Williams for $375,000.

Gerald G. Kirchner Jr. conveyed 420 S. Main St. to Dale Harnish and Kelly Harnish for $70,300.

James S. Deppen and Nicola M. Deppen conveyed property on Zachary Drive to Nicola M. Deppen and Gary L. Miller for $0.

PEQUEA TWP.

Patricia Grava and Patricia Plotnieks conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence L. Mast, Nora J. Mast and Travis S. Mast for $120,000.

Bradley J. Myers, Anna M. Bustamante, John B. Myers and Susan L. Myers conveyed property on Long Lane to Bradley J. Myers and Anna M. Bustamante for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

David E. King and Rachel K. King conveyed property on a public road to Raymond CV Lemmon II for $220,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Bruce Akerley and Rebecca Akerley conveyed 22 S. Church St. to Frank T. Kreider II and Tara L. Kreider for $222,000.

Elmer J. Phillips and Gloria J. Phillips conveyed property on Slate Lane to Myron W. Nolt and Sally J. Nolt for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Michael J. Crouse and Patricia M. Crouse conveyed Unit 191 to Thomas J. McDermott and Mary Y. McDermott for $309,500.

Robert N. Blessing Hartley, Melissa A Blessing Hartley, Robert N. Blessing Hartley and Melissa A. Blessing Hartley conveyed 2742 Camp Road to Mark Kraenbring and Naomi Kraenbring for $585,000.

Robert R. Shaub and Dianne L. Shaub conveyed property on a public road to Kelli Lynn Reppert for $245,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Ironstone Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Joseph Ready and Micaela R. Estrada for $420,000.

Awakened Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Noah Vance and Kate Hartman for $290,000.

Andrea M. Hoover and Mark A. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to David R. Sieglitz and Brenda L. Sieglitz for $338,800.

E. Richard Bruckhart and L. Ruth Bruckhart conveyed property on a public road to Philip E. Hoover and Louise M. Hoover for $1,672,000.

Richard P. Turnbaugh and Sharon L. Turnbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Grant S. Wilcox for $275,000.

Steven L. Faus and Dina E. Faus conveyed property on a public road to 2990 Properties LLC for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 366 to Dennis Jay Heller and Edythe Suzette Mortelliti for $90,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Steven M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven M Stoltzfus Jr. And Mary Jane Stoltzfus for $1.

John Mark Beiler and Ruth S. Beiler conveyed property on Simmontown Road to Benuel K. Fisher and Sarah S. Fisher for $412,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Elmer L. Dienner conveyed property on a public to Keith E. Fisher for $75,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Beth R. Reinhart and Martin F. Reinhart Jr. conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to Jason L. King and Katie L. King for $295,000.

Lawrence E. Cole and Lorraine M. Cole conveyed property on a public road to Daniel M. Esh and Thelma Mae Esh for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Chad D. Camp and Ashley Marie Camp conveyed property on a public road to Ashley Camp for $10.

John A. Mateyak conveyed property on Field Lane to Chad J. Degraw and Marta K. Degraw for $400,219.

Janine P Renninger Estate conveyed property on a public road to Adam S. Hicks and Brittany A. Graber for $270,000.

Daniel P. Peterson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Merritt and Worasiri Merritt for $210,000.

Stephen B. Maples and Nancy M. Maples conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Joel Harris for $230,000.

Richard A. Hess and Jill A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Zecher and Caitlin J. Zecher for $144,000.

Mark D. Shartle and Lauren L. Shartle conveyed property on West Seventh Street to William D. Devorick and William M. Stuckey Jr. for $271,000.

Ernest Shaffer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Armer, Melissa Armer and James Smith for $300,000.

Lititz Reserve LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell Front and Melissa Front for $457,075.

David A. Wolfe conveyed 2016 Main St. to David A. Wolfe and Sarah E. Wolfe for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwater and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Leopoldo M. Vocalan Jr. and Jennielyn N. Vocalan for $773,157.