The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 13-17:

Adamstown Borough

Deborah A. Golembiewski and David S. Golembiewski conveyed property on a public road to Evan C. Hornberger for $279,900.

Akron Borough

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Broad Street to Carlos R. Garcia, Sonia M Rivera Santiago, Marangelys Garcia Rivera and Marangelys Garcia Rivera for $246,000.

Bart Township

Jonathan L. Stoltzfus, Sadie Mae Stoltzfus, Jonathan Lee Stoltzfus and Sadie M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Noble Road to Jonathan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Brecknock Township

Walter N. Kuhn Jr. and Jean M. Kuhn conveyed 100 Horizon Drive to Bruce N. Kuhn and Erika Kuhn Shutz for $1.

Clara H. Roland, Clara Herrin Roland, The estate of Bruce O. Rolland, Jeffrey B. Roland and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 56 Hawk Valley Lane to FHG 92 LLC for $124,700.

Caernarvon Township

Daniel L. Swope, Dawn M. Clark and Dawn M. Swope conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Swope and Dawn M. Swope for $1.

Gary P. Vandyke, Maurine Moeller Vandyke and Maurine Moeller conveyed property on Main Street to Kevin P. McFadden for $230,000.

John Raber, Lydia W. Raber and John L. Raber conveyed property on a public road to Stephen M. Gingerich and Katie Y. Gingerich for $247,000.

East Cocalico Township

Richard E. Erkinger and Judith C. Erkinger conveyed property on a public road to Marianne T. Baka for $249,900.

Robert Q. Landis and Beth A. Landis conveyed 436 Hill Road to Quinton F. Rutt and Brenda Z. Rutt for $577,000.

Grace Musser Sensenig, Mary Ellen Musser and Grace M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $181,000.

Michael W. Kloppenburg conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Douglas Eberly for $175,000.

Brian E. Travis conveyed property on Ironwood Court to Shane M. Hyman for $212,000.

Eric Stuart, Britta Killian and Britta M. Stuart conveyed property on Michael Lane to Eric Stuart and Britta M. Stuart for $1.

West Cocalico Township

Sara A. Ulrich and James Newswanger Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to James Newswanger Ulrich and Sara A. Ulrich for $0.

Stanley T. Prince, Linda W. Prince and Stanley T. Prince II conveyed property on a public road to Brian C. Weeks Jr. and Samantha L. Weeks for $287,500.

Chad Sweigart and Chad Lamar Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Chad Lamar Sweigart and Alissa Bowman Sweigart for $0.

Collin S. Gratz conveyed property on a public road to Geraldine Mae Boone for $189,900.

Michael Esch and Torri Esch conveyed 830 West Route 897 to Jerry O. McArdle and Stacia Rae Millinder for $220,000.

Dennis L. High and Connie M. High conveyed property on a public road to Thomas L. Buch for $625,000.

Colerain Township

Richard G. Ross and Nancy J. Ross conveyed 232 Wesley Road to Donna M. Ritz for $360,000.

Columbia Borough

Jeffery J. Seibert conveyed property on 12th Street to Ted D. Smith for $30,000.

Columbia Reduction Co. and Helest Realty Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Axis 64Th Garages LLC for $1.5 million.

WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Siderio conveyed 114 S. Third St. to Timothy R. Morrison and Brigit A. Downey for $169,820.

Courtney N. Berry, Jonathan T. Shober and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 736 Walnut St. to Josh Nolt and Brady Stoner for $90,000.

Mary P. Hartman conveyed 834 Spruce St. to Michael Marin for $154,900.

Gregory L. Fisher conveyed 105 Mill St. to Christopher P. Mayo and Wendy M. Mayo for $1.

Troy E. Miller, Tara L. Miller and Tara L. Jablonski conveyed 319 N. Third St. to Michael A. Cain for $142,500.

Steven E. Beaston conveyed 251 Avenue H to Ke Real Estate LLC for $98,000.

Conestoga Township

The estate of Verna W. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Dylan T. Rice for $245,000.

Kevin P. Matthews and Erik M. Matthews conveyed property on a public road to Jason W. Derr and Brandy I. Derr for $173,000.

Luis Ibarrondo Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Hostetter and Amy Hostetter for $321,000.

South Street Estates LLC conveyed property on a public road to Hawkeye Industries Inc. for $10,000.

Conoy Township

Aar Capital Partners LP, Raj Capital LLC, Keith N. Weller and Ronald A. Shepherd II conveyed 1482 Keener Road to Benjamin H. Ross for $190,000.

Seven Mountains Investments Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Jason Scheid and Patricia M. Scheid for $149,900.

East Donegal Township

Ryan D. Warner and Angela C. Warner conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to David L. Schiffhauer and Nicole L. Schiffhauer for $325,000.

Tammy R. Galuppo and Charlotte P. Riggleman conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $103,000.

Justin M. Stahl and Courtney E. Stahl conveyed 116 Maplewood Lane to Alex Polovoy and Richard Hardy for $129,900.

Karen L. Bollinger conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Bollinger and John R. Fosnot for $1.

Jonathan Gregory, Nichole Gregory and Nichole Kantz conveyed property on a public road to Jaime L. Warbuton for $169,000.

Derrick R. Lively conveyed property on a public road to Leah N. Deter for $170,100.

West Donegal Township

Donegal Woods LLC, Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Susan Kelly for $145,000.

Chelsea Pastal conveyed 123 Greider Ave. to Jordyn D. Noullet for $173,900.

Ashley M. Feldman and Richard S. Rudock conveyed property on Ridge Road to Joel T. Lopez for $206,500.

Peggy Lee Noreikis and Francis A. Noreikis conveyed property on a public road to Peggy Lee Noreikis, Francis A. Noreikis and Sheila R. Day for $1.

East Drumore Township

Edwin M. Martin Jr. and Kathryn S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfoos, Anna S. Stoltzfoos, Amos S. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $965,000.

Earl Township

Mary M. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Raymond B. Shirk and Katie N. Shirk for $275,000.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Horst Effenberger and Kathryn Effenberger for $305,185.

Paul L. Martin, Marian B. Martin and Mirian B. Martin conveyed 353 Linden Grove Road to Paul L. Martin and Marian B. Martin for $1.

East Earl Township

Evelyn M. Reese and Evelyn M. Reese Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to William B. Reeser and April J. Reeser for $119,900.

George W. Weaver and Nancy Ann Weaver conveyed property on a public road to George W. Weaver and Nancy Ann Weaver for $1.

West Earl Township

Charles G. Bauman and Fern Y. Bauman conveyed 124 Eagle Drive to Michael Manderewicz and Carole Manderewicz for $215,000.

Robert E. Overfield, Alicia A. Overfield and Alicia A. Zerance conveyed property on Buchland Road to Jessica Ashley Martin and Clayton Jay Kurtz for $248,000.

Eden Township

The estate of Beatrice B. Schreiber conveyed property on a public road to Benuel F. Esh and Emma L. Esh for $1.

Elizabeth Township

Quinton F. Rutt and Brenda Z. Rutt conveyed property on Apple Blossom Circle to Barry L. Wenger for $232,500.

Brian K. Siegrist conveyed property on Keener Road to Brian K. Siegrist and Tania N. Beuke for $0.

Elizabethtown Borough

Melvin F. King conveyed 303 N. Market St. to Melvin F. King and Leon F. King for $1.

Alexander C. Brown, Nikole L. Brown and Nikole Brown conveyed property on Dogwood Circle to Brenden T. MacFarlane and Erica L. Coval for $250,000.

Connie Buller and James L. Buller conveyed 24 N. Poplar St. to Melissa M. Whitman for $123,000.

The estate of Edith H. Metzler conveyed property on South Locust Street to Eric F. Metzler for $1.

The estate of Ruth H. Earhart conveyed 619 Hampden Road to Rebecca Joann Woods for $172,000.

Ephrata Borough

Jeremy S. Fox and Kara S. Fox conveyed property on Lincoln Avenue to Daniel F. Fisher for $220,000.

Julia E. Heitz conveyed property on a public road to John Edward Mansey II and Katherine M. Mansey for $324,900.

Jessica L. Diirner and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 107 Tom Ave. to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $147,000.

Scott C. Winter conveyed property on a public road to Christopher P. Hevener and Jennifer M. Wagaman for $171,000.

The estate of Mary P. Hertzog conveyed 1120 Pleasant View Road to Nelson Sanchez Rivera, Nelson Sanchez Rivera, Linda I. Soto Cancel and Linda I Soto Cancel for $219,900.

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP and Benjamin E. Siegrist conveyed 48 Akron Road to Kelly A. Kiousis for $169,900.

Ephrata Township

John A. Wiegand and Amy E. Wiegand conveyed 65 E. Mohler Church Road to Kelvin J. Martinez for $224,900.

Cynthia A. Harbold conveyed 3 Bridle Path to Ashley J. Silva and Samuel Silva for $300,000.

Rodney R. Bard and Cynthia L. Bard conveyed 27 Brookfield Drive to Bryan A. Bawell and Joanna Bawell for $289,900.

Raymond B. Shirk and Katie N. Shirk conveyed property on Martindale Road to Curvin N. Shirk and Etta H. Shirk for $280,000.

Lydia M. Kurtz conveyed property on Stevens Road to Lydia M. Kurtz for $1.

Jacqueline L. Hagy conveyed property on Buchanan Drive to Saul Silva and Nichole A. Silva for $235,000.

Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed Unit 3 + to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $200,000.

Lydia M. Kurtz conveyed property on Stevens Road to Conestoga Valley Mennonite Church for $1.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan Zimmerman and Dwight Zimmerman conveyed Unit 9 to Nicolas Ellis and Cameron Ellis for $393,500.

East Hempfield Township

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ryan Abel and Kimberly P. Abel for $523,235.

Deborah J. Keays and William L. Keays Jr. conveyed property on a public road to William L. Keays Jr. and Deborah J. Keays for $1.

The estate of Clara L. Graupensperger conveyed 101 Spring Ridge Court to Elizabeth C. Pelczar for $199,900.

KWS Properties LLC conveyed property on Running Pump Road to TLK Partners Inc. for $1.7 million.

Ashok Sudan and Anuradha Sudan conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Rodrigo Dearruda and Gislene Cristina Mendes Dearruda for $420,000.

John J. McDermott III conveyed property on a public road to 2701 State Road LLC for $285,000.

Kevin Landis conveyed property on Rohrerstown Road to Lan K. Tran for $290,000.

Terry W. Bell conveyed 1324 Sylvan Road to Damber Chuwan and Menuka Bhandari for $425,000.

David M. Foster, David E. Foster and Brenda L. Foster conveyed 236 Winding Hill Drive to David E. Foster and Brenda L. Foster for $1.

John C. Tak and Karen N. Tak conveyed Unit 171 to Benjamin J. Proler and Helena Proler for $575,000.

Joseph C. Lucks conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Lucks and Mary Ann G Lucks for $1.

Jonathan R. Ressler, April Ressler and Jonathan Ressler conveyed property on a public road to April Ressler for $1.

West Hempfield Township

Art Mortgage Borrower Propco 2010-5 LLC conveyed property on North Spring Street to Art Mortgage Borrower Propco 2010-5 LLC for $1.

Scott A. Cunningham Jr. and Amanda L. Cunningham conveyed property on a public road to Shiva P. Khanal, Dilli R. Khanal and Reo M. Khanal for $282,000.

Becki J. Gilbert, Cleonard Gilbert Jr. and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 1027 Orchid Way to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $225,000.

Derek M. Yost and Lori A. Yost conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Shawn Vengoechea and Ginny Clark for $292,500.

Brian J. Dennis and Karen L. Dennis conveyed 3962 Birchwood Lane to Karen L. Dennis for $1.

The estate of Robert J. Snyder conveyed property on Concordia Road to Rene A. Dolly for $220,000.

East Lampeter Township

Leanne K. Gorsuch conveyed property on Colleens Way to Mark E. Flowers and Jennifer L. Flowers for $419,900.

Jeremy J. Temple and Carrie A. Temple conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Palguta for $380,000.

Douglas L. Whiteside conveyed 451 Mount Sidney Road to Glanzair Properties LLC for $130,000.

Russel E. Markel and Mary E. Markel conveyed 350 Shetland Drive to Clifford Jon Wagler and Esther R. Wagler for $240,000.

Michael Rosario Reyes conveyed Unit 8 to Alexis Kanuha for $160,000.

Kenneth J. Giglio, Debra Hamilton and Ken Giglio conveyed property on a public road to Stefany Garrity and Justen Garrity for $600,000.

West Lampeter Township

James F. Mitman and Catherine Mitman conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Knouff, Ana L. Pena Knouff and Ana L Pena Knouff for $365,000.

Tyler Dean Esh and Jessica Lynne Esh conveyed property on Donnelly Drive to Justin E. Trout Jr. and Paige J. Fulmer for $200,000.

Lancaster city

Benito Vidro conveyed 410 Beaver St. to Isabel Perez Alomar for $1.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 563 N. Shippen St. to Alberto V. Munoz and Madeline B. Schaefer for $219,000.

Ronald Deater, Marie M. Bolds, James R. Zink and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 22 Coral St. to Spruce St. Ventures LLC for $100,000.

Timothy Neal Good conveyed 509 High St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $25,000.

Katartizo conveyed 549 Dauphin St. to ALB Real Estate LLC for $79,900.

Howard B. McCrory III and Elizabeth M. McCrory conveyed 32 N. Lime St. to Mark Torres for $350,000.

Marilyn B. Williams and James William Bechtel conveyed 711 E. Orange St. to In Dust Homes LLC for $269,100.

Prince Street Duplex LLC and Leroy L. Zook conveyed 423 N. Pine St. to Peter Lucas Stacey and Katherine Elizabeth Cirone for $245,000.

Jeremie Patrick and Hailey Stoner conveyed 242 E. New St. to Jeremie Patrick and Hailey Patrick for $1.

Timothy N. Herr conveyed 540 Third St. to Gregory Herr for $1.

Sara L. Pendleton, Sara Krause and Alaric Krause conveyed 226 N. Mulberry St. to Giulia Headly and Raymond Burdge for $215,100.

David Kirsch, Angela Kirsch and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 635 Lehigh Ave. to Carl Ranck for $75,000.

The estate of Lawrence J. Kaufhold Jr. and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 717 W. Vine St. to Josh Nolt and Brady Stoner for $79,000.

John K. Esch and Ruthie S. Esch conveyed 539 Green St. to John B. Zook for $62,000.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, R. Edward Gordon, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed Unit 401 to Isaiah Servance Jr. for $440,000.

The estate of Mary J. Stewart conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Niquan Lee, Niquan Joseph Lee, Aisha Lee and Aisha Oni Lee for $1.

Patricia Sweikowski conveyed 535 S. Lime St. to Benjamin Cronin Sprunger for $144,900.

Marcos L. Fontanez conveyed 1315 Fremont St. to Tayon M. Haygood and Kendra M. Claudio for $154,000.

Lore R. Mauger conveyed 228 E. Liberty St. to Nathan J. Mauger for $10.

David Michael Gerz, Barry T. Gerz Jr. and Frances L. Plank conveyed 425 N. Concord St. to David Michael Gerz for $1.

Allan F. Burrichter, Cheryl A. Burrichter and Cheryl Burrichter conveyed property on a public road to Millers Investment Properties LLC for $93,000.

Roth Contracting LLC, Acadian General Contracting LLC, Criag Allen Roth and Matthew Daigle conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey King and Susan Marsden for $260,000.

Bryan D. Piano and Bryan Piano conveyed property on a public road to Kathryn A. Orourke for $275,000.

Katartizo conveyed 537 E. Strawberry St. to Alb Real Estate LLC for $69,900.

David A. Merli and David Merli conveyed 705 N. Shippen St. to Matthew David McCall and Nicholas E. Good for $195,000.

Mavra M. Escarraman and Mavra Escarraman conveyed 448 S. Plum St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $40,000.

Laura Kreider conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Timothy Kreider for $1.

The estate of Suzanne Louise Lapinsky, the estate of Suzanne Lapinsky and the estate of Suzanne L. Lapinsky conveyed 720 E. Madison St. to Raymond Garcia for $1.

Lancaster Township

Stephen H. McKain and Margaret L. McKain conveyed property on Meadowbrook Road to Robert F. Hoffman III and Katrina M. Hoffman for $525,000.

Ashley J. Silva and Ashley J. Stamets conveyed 1118 Ranck Mill Road to Anna Marie Levine and Sarah Levine for $170,000.

James Houck conveyed 34 Conestoga Blvd. to Annie L. Conklin and Ryan A. Conklin for $260,000.

Bernard F. Gallagher and Katy M. Gallagher conveyed 1319 Quarry Lane to Andrea Lynn Farquhar and Bradley Thomas Farquhar for $430,000.

Barry Lee Fink Jr. conveyed property on Grafton Circle to Cortney Shirey for $155,000.

Hector Torres and Maria M. Torres conveyed property on a public road to Hem R. Bhattarai for $240,000.

Brett Trout and Shelby Trout conveyed 979 Clark St. to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $85,000.

John M. Camilleri Jr., Katrina P. Camilleri and Katrina P. Kresge conveyed 509 Big Bend Road to John M. Camilleri Jr. and Katrina P. Camilleri for $1.

Frederick B. Rogers, Gabrielle T. Rogers and Gabrielle Rogers conveyed 1558 Stonemill Road to Chad James Gallagher and Ashleigh Nicole Gallagher for $624,500.

Brookline Builders Inc. conveyed 913 E. Orange St. to Providence Property Services LP for $1.

Leacock Township

Melvin S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to David S. Zook and Sadie E. Zook for $1.

The estate of Sadie G. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. Lantz, Linda Jane Zook, Esther Mae King, Levi Lantz Jr., Martha Beiler and Susan K. Yoder for $1.

Gordonville Fire Company conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Fisher and Lydiann K. Fisher for $135,000.

Lititz Borough

Kayley M. Ellis conveyed property on a public road to Brandon R. Lemois and Connie L. Lemois for $290,000.

Kyle Vanwinkle conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Dimperio and Hannah Shue for $210,000.

48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed Unit 5X to Roy B. Clair Jr. and Rochelle Clair for $1,055,073.

Margaret Jane Adams, Beverly Adams Hoover A, Beverly Adams Hoover and Margaret J. Adams conveyed property on East Market Street to Irene Kennedy and John P. Kennedy for $184,000.

Little Britain Township

Ruth Myers, Ruth Hawthorne and David Hawthorne conveyed property on a public road to Merrill E. Nolt and Mary Faye Nolt for $1.

Manheim Township

Jennefer T. Do, Tuyet Thi Do A, Steven C. Do, Chau Viet Do, Jennefer T. Do and Tuyet Thi Do conveyed property on a public road to Jennefer T. Do and Tuyet Thi Do for $1.

Latitude Forty LLC, Penn House Buyers LLC, Penn House Buyers, Matthew A. Miller, Christine M. Miller and Christine Miller conveyed 2326 Henbird Lane to Robert W. Patz and Amanda L. Patz for $285,000.

Kevin A. Bowe and Lisa A. Bowe conveyed property on Spurrier Drive to Kevin A. Bowe for $1.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Timothy M. Wertz and Michelle L. Wertz for $383,744.

Melinda A. Lewis and Mara E. Hollinbeck conveyed 1618 Butter Road to Kathryn M. Maclaughlin and Sean P. Maclaughlin for $535,000.

Beth M. Crosby conveyed property on a public road to Milena A. Vulopas and Ethan C. Cartusciello for $215,000.

Joseph A. McConnell and Sandra McConnell conveyed property on a public road to Balbir Singh and Raminder Kaur for $450,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Raphael Germe and Anne Sophie D. Germe for $90,000.

John M. Troop and Michelle L. Troop conveyed property on Henry Court to Matthew J. Kenning and Amanda Kenning for $293,000.

Amanda B. Yeager conveyed property on Whitemarsh Drive to Thomas J. Sabatino and Colleen M. Sabatino for $350,000.

Shayne William Beecher, Anne Victoria Beecher and Vance E. Antonacci conveyed property on Wren Way to Gerald Samuel Becker and Lauren R. Becker for $660,000.

Randall L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Antonio W. Santos for $206,000.

Danielle A. Stine, Chad A. Stine and Danielle Bushong conveyed property on a public road to Adam Patrick Hagerman for $297,500.

David S. Hines and Jeanette L. Hines conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Lynd for $657,500.

Dana S. Best conveyed property on Farmstead Lane to Zachary M. Thompson and Michelle L. Thompson for $562,900.

Steven D. Minnich and Michelle Minnich conveyed 169 Hess Boulevard to Michelle Minnich for $1.

Robert L. Rote, Vicki J. Rote and Robert Rote conveyed property on Edenwald Lane to Michael Joshua Torres for $259,900.

Justin P. Kroesen, Julia S. Gillespie, Julia S. Kroesen, Julia Kroesen and Julia Gillespie conveyed property on Rachael Drive to Justin P. Kroesen, Julia S. Gillespie and Julia S. Kroesen for $1.

Hannah E. Fritz conveyed 2971 Aster Lane to Brandon Lapp and Maria Lapp for $152,000.

Dauphine Rentals LLC and Gary H. Gregory conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Suzan Jaskulis and Aldas Jaskulis for $600,000.

Serge Bliznyuk conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Ian Marquardt and Jillian R. Marquardt for $375,000.

Clifton F. Brignola III conveyed property on a public road to Jane Louise Wess for $145,000.

Dennis J. Kranz and Donna J. Kranz conveyed property on a public road to Noah Ginder for $232,000.

Susan E. Notter conveyed 2800 Pebblebrook Drive to Jonah N. Farber and Julie L. Farber for $225,000.

Jeffrey Woodman, Sally A. Woodman and Sally A. Hart conveyed 606 Pleasure Road to Adam M. Capatch for $221,500.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Bhaskar Routhu and Sai Deepika Neradabilli for $372,483.

Rodney F. Emerick and Karen M. Emerick conveyed 413 Haverhill Road to Brooke D Galante Ennis for $280,000.

Manheim Borough

Carl K. Fahnestock and Linda S. Fahnestock conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Howe, Aaron V. Howe, Paul D. Kuert and Lisa A. Kuert for $165,000.

Jonathan K. Logan and Brittany K. Logan conveyed property on North Laurel Street to Warren C. Atkins and Jessica A. Atkins for $266,000.

Lisa A. Hamaker, Lisa Hamaker Turner and Patrick Turner conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Bryan Lee Stahl and Vivian Marcela Montoya Agudelo for $189,900.

Timothy J. Ryan and Gayle B. Ryan conveyed property on West Gramby Street to Howard G. Horner Jr. and Maria E. Horner for $5,000.

Howard G. Horner Jr. and Maria E. Horner conveyed property on West Gramby Street to Howard G. Horner Jr. and Maria E. Horner for $1.

Manor Township

Elwood H. Pietsch Jr. conveyed property on Derby Lane to Taylor W. Hayden for $180,000.

Cobblestone Business Consulting LLC, Daryl Herr Properties LLC, Herr Daryl Properties LLC, Daryl D. Herr and Joseph Lutz conveyed 2730 Kimberly Road to Ron Atwell for $224,900.

David M. Rorabaugh and Rebecca A. Rorabaugh conveyed 125 Scarborough Lane to William Hickey and Victoria Conley for $350,000.

The estate of Catherine R. Ichter conveyed 141 Swedesford Lane to Daryl L. Stoll for $425,000.

Corey D. Andrew and Anne Marie Andrew conveyed property on Anchor Road to Matthew J. Rodak and Emiley K. Rodak for $425,000.

Elizabeth M. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Auhtority and Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $290,000.

Evan Michael Marin and Ashton Marin conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Monet C. Chancy for $174,000.

Janice M. Kiapokas and The estate of John F. Sherick conveyed property on a public road to Janice M. Kiapokas for $1.

Paul C. Helwig and Amanda J. Helwig conveyed property on Carol Drive to Daniel Beck and Stacy L. Beck for $252,000.

Marietta Borough

The estate of Jody A. Krawizcki and the estate of Jody Krawizcki conveyed Unit 104 to William Nevills and Deeanna Nevills for $132,750.

The estate of Mildred H. McCarty and the estate of Mildred Helen McCarty conveyed property on Walnut Street to Devon M. Anderson and Jessica R. Anderson for $114,900.

Restored Investments LLC, Joseph Mazzeo and Philip Symonkhonh conveyed 502 W. Market St. to Bryce D. Fuhrman and Allison C. Fuhrman for $240,000.

Jaime L. Warburton conveyed property on a public road to Dreyson Towles and Trisha Towles for $190,000.

Martic Township

Nathaniel O. Holton and Hannah M. Holton conveyed 78 Loop Road East to Nathaniel O. Holton for $1.

Millersville Borough

Weston L. Heupel conveyed 110 E. Charlotte St. to John W. Cox and Gay P. Cox for $254,000.

Lawrence I. Burrows Jr. and Tammy J. Burrows conveyed 44 W. Charlotte St. to Fernando M. Talago and Kendra E. Mancino for $235,000.

Alexander P. Funk conveyed property on Wabank Road to Jamie Holguin for $220,000.

EJH Properties LLC and Jesse D. Hersh conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Angela Marie Valli for $175,500.

Mount Joy Borough

Jensen S. Lewis conveyed 435 S. Market Ave. to Sr. Holdings of Mount Joy LLC for $156,400.

Peter R. Dymond conveyed 279 Marietta Ave. to John P. Croft and Pamela A. Croft for $154,000.

Lisa M. Houser conveyed 541 Martin Ave. to Nickia L. Betts and Clifford J. Morrison Jr. for $195,050.

Jeanette Miriam Gibble, John A. Gibble and Richard Allen Gibble A conveyed 119 Market St. to Brian Shopf for $190,000.

Mount Joy Township

Shane A. Herbe and Carly Herbe conveyed property on a public road to William G. Meiser III and Leanna L. Meiser for $149,900.

The estate of George K. Weaver conveyed 1553 Hickory Run Court to Amanda D. Davis for $210,000.

Adam T. Frey conveyed property on Creek Road to Adam T. Frey and Patricia S. Frey for $1.

Troy Michael Styer and Ashlie Renee Styer conveyed property on Milton Grove Road to Joshua D. Mellott and Amber J. Mellott for $275,000.

Mountville Borough

CR Property Group LLC, Awakened Properties LLC, Eric C. Brewer and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Park Avenue to Joseph B. Kauffman and Kendra L. Kauffman for $324,500.

New Holland Borough

David E. Esh and Barbara K. Esh conveyed 138 W. Broad St. to Elmer King and Jolene King for $216,000.

Richard L. Martin and Eugene M. Martin conveyed property on Walnut Lane to Richard L. Martin for $0.

Michael P. Zook and Pamela L. Zook conveyed property on Redwood Lane to Pamela L. Zook for $1.

David E. Frey and Linda J. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Jason L. Forshee and Amy Forshee for $246,800.

Penn Township

Joshua D. Strayer and Jennifer L. Strayer conveyed 971 White Oak Road to Ryan M. Swope and Jenna M. Swope for $215,000.

Barbara A. Reedy and Sheriff of Lancaster County conveyed 1816 Newport Road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $200,000.

Robert A. Siever and Nicholas A. Siever conveyed property on Sensei Drive to Robert A. Siever and Nicholas A. Siever for $1.

Irvin W. Martin and Danita M. Martin conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Alexander C. Brown and Nikole L. Brown for $306,500.

Pequea Township

Nathan Pipitone and Lynare A. Pipitone conveyed Unit 4+ to Millfield Construction Co. for $131,760.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 15 to Mayra Rivera for $200,471.

Providence Township

David R. Kile, Amie L. Schwarz and Amie L. Kile conveyed property on Miller Road to Amie L. Kile and David R. Kile for $1.

Chesterfield Group and Chester A. Bitterman Jr. conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Samantha R. Broome and Omar A. Cirilo for $230,000.

Smithville Church of God Inc. and Trustees of Smithville Church of God conveyed property on a public road to Smithville Church of God Inc. and Trustees of Smithville Church of God for $1.

Smithville Church of God Inc. and Trustees of Smithville Church of God conveyed property on a public road to Smithville Church of God Inc. and Trustees of Smithville Church of God for $1.

Quarryville Borough

K&S Endeavors LLC, Paul R. Kise IV and Kelly L. Kise conveyed property on Larkspur Drive to Mervin F. Beiler for $170,000.

Michael W. Boozer Jr., Kathryn F. Slauch, Kathryn F. Slauch Boozer and Kathryn F Slauch Boozer conveyed property on South Church Street to Michael W. Boozer Jr., Kathryn F. Slauch Boozer and Kathryn F Slauch Boozer for $1.

Matthew G. Spiller and Laura A. Spiller conveyed property on a public road to Jessica Lynne Esh and Tyler Dean Esh for $284,900.

Rapho Township

Timothy J. Ryan and Gayle B. Ryan conveyed property on Old Line Road to Timothy J. Ryan and Gayle B. Ryan for $1.

Salisbury Township

Clifford Glen Stoltzfoos, Katrina Marie Stoltzfoos and Katrina Marie Zook conveyed property on a public road to Philip B. Beiler II and Marlena K. Beiler for $215,000.

Christopher A. Mann and Kimberly S. Mann conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Christopher A. Mann for $1.

Vernon S. Brubacher and Martha L. Brubacher conveyed property on Mount Zion Road to Vernon S. Brubacher and Martha L. Brubacher for $1.

Vernon S. Brubacher and Martha L. Brubacher conveyed property on a public road to Vernon S. Brubacher and Martha L. Brubacher for $1.

Strasburg Township

Jesse O’Connor, Laura Dean and Laura K. O’Connor conveyed property on Glenwood Drive to Jesse R. O’Connor and Laura K. O’Connor for $1.

Terre Hill Borough

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., Powers Kirn LLC, Powers Kirn & Javardian LLC, Jennifer Deibler and Jeremy Youndt conveyed property on Broad Street to Jordan Haller for $146,000.

Craig J. Klaassen and Julianne M. Klaassen conveyed 201 New St. to Kevin Joseph Cardella and Samantha Glancey for $241,000.

Warwick Township

Kathleen Shirker and David N. Shirker conveyed property on Brusen Drive to Mitchell Lee Hinton and Marisol Hinton for $247,000.

K. Jonathan Fry and Laura Fry conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Tuten, Mary Eugenia Hernandez Tuten and Mary Eugenia Hernandez Tuten for $329,000.

Terry R. Beasley, Marianne K. Beasley and Bethanne Beasley Woods conveyed property on a public road to B. Gene Dugger and Christine A. Dugger for $375,000.

Lancaster Evangelical Free Church conveyed property on a public road to Compass Mill Complex LLC for $555,000.

Susan K. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Susan K. Hartman for $1.

Rebecca M. Muller conveyed property on a public road to Larry L. Dombach and Robin L. Dombach for $269,000.

Luis Ulate and Denise Ulate conveyed property on a public road to Elvis Arista for $300,000.