The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 11-15:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Patricia N. Collins conveyed property on Grant Road to Randy Good and Jean L. Good for $391,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Stephen Wengryn and Kathleen M. Wengryn conveyed property on Park Street to Kyle Sholly and Lauren E. Sholly for $325,000.

Brody R. Simmons and Brooke R. Simmons conveyed property on Edgehill Drive to Brody R. Simmons for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Betty Jean Kurtz and Betty Jean Musser conveyed property on Raybil Drive to Dustin C. Fields and Cheryl A. Fields for $290,000.

John M. Fenninger, Beth L. Brubaker, Becky L. Darrow and Ruth L. Fenninger conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Martin and Ellen M. Martin for $350,000.

Everett Eby and Donna E. Eby conveyed property on a public road to West Side Exhaust LLC for $479,000.

Grace A. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to David R. Weber and Alexandra C. Weber for $440,000.

Lisa R. Musser conveyed 1285 Kramer Mill Road to Frank N. Zimmerman and Mary J. Zimmerman for $155,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Timothy S. Schuette and Lynda Joy Schuette conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly E. McGowan and Heber K. McGowan for $532,000.

Dwayne W. Weaver and Laura M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne W. Weaver and Laura M. Weaver for $1.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Lawrence D. Martzall conveyed property on Furnace Hill Road to Jolan L. Hurst and Glenda M. Wise for $200,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Mabel E. Johnson and Patricia L. Christman conveyed property on a public road to Moriah Grace Newnam for $155,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 21 Coach Drive to Daniel J. Ondrovic, Jessica L. Ondrovic, Cathy Belmonte and Gary E. Belmonte for $116,000.

Anthony P. Colabove and Heather M. Colabove conveyed 8 Jenich Drive to Heather M. Colabove for $1.

JMR Realty Investments LLC, Mario Dinenna and Robert Spohn conveyed property on a public road to Michael Sypniewski for $240,000.

Rick L. Good conveyed property on Hill Road to Derrick J. Good for $220,000.

Robert J. Phillips and Mary K. Phillips conveyed property on a public road to Grant Murrow and Holly Giordano for $262,977.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Mitchell Sheaffer and Sarah A. Rollins conveyed 657 Poplar St. to Michael Scott Huber and Abigail Beth Huber for $743,000.

Sheldon D. Zimmerman and Jean H. Zimmerman conveyed property on Cocalico Road to Moses L. Glick and Mamie E. Glick for $635,000.

Anthony C. Elias, Sharon M. Elias and Melissa M. Coleman conveyed property on a public road to Wyatt Witenski for $230,000.

Dennis L. Folk, Bonnie S. Folk and Dennis Folk conveyed property on Laurelridge Road to David L. Folk and Bonnie S. Folk Irrevocable Trust for $1.

Dean R. Boll, Jodi Y. Martin and Jodi Y. Boll conveyed property on a public road to Kendall Ryan Weaver and Marie Weaver for $206,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Ben F. Stoltzfus and Hannah S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christian L. Stoltzfus and Malinda B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Carol Elizabeth Ware, Carol W. Gates, Lisa R. Rich, Paul W. Gates, Joseph R. Gates, Brown Brothers Harriman Trust Co of Delaware Na, Carol E. Ware, John H. Ware III Irrevocable Trust and Brown Brothers Harriman Trust Co of Pennsylvania conveyed property on a public road to Carol E. Ware, Carol W. Gates, Brown Brothers Harriman Trust Co of Delaware NA and John H. Ware III Irrevocable Trust for $1,830,000.

Carol E. Ware, Carol W. Gates, Lisa R. Rich, Paul W. Gates, Joseph R. Gates, John H. Ware III Irrevocable Trust, Brown Brothers Harriman Trust Co of Delaware NA and Carol Elizabeth E. Ware conveyed property on a public road to Carol E. Ware, Carol W. Gates, Brown Brothers Harriman Trust Co of Delaware NA and John H. Ware III Irrevocable Trust for $1,640,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Dama Home Improvements LLC conveyed property on Poplar Street to Wendy G. Tipton and John D. Connell Jr. for $249,900.

Patricia H. Reese, Victoria M. Brommer and Barbara A. Mentzer conveyed 805 Spruce St. to Todd M. Kramer and Diana L. Kramer for $205,000.

Bruce L. Murray & Jane M. Murray Real Estate Partnership, Murray Bruce L. & Jane M. Murray Real Estate Partnership, Murray Jane M. & Bruce L. Murray Real Estate Partnership, Bruce L. Murray and Jane M. Murray conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Post No. 153 Amvets Home Association for $350,000.

Gregory J. Meley conveyed 544 Walnut St. to Highmount Properties LLC for $77,500.

Joseph J. Brenner and Margaret M. Brenner conveyed 440 Linden St. to Jorge Julio Cesar Garcia Bernuy, Jorge Julio Cesar Garcia Bernuy and Ruth Ann Garcia for $224,900.

Diana Jt Rebert conveyed 713 Walnut St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $110,000.

Renewed Concepts LLC, JP Development LLC, Joseph A. Dougher, Wayne Nauman, Wayne C. Nauman, Patrick Reardon and Patrick B. Reardon conveyed property on a public road to Aida Garcia for $230,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Betty J. Sample conveyed property on a public road to Derrin Sample for $1.

Ammon F. Stoltzfus and Malinda K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael Steven Debree for $230,000.

Steven P. Mahan and Alicia Horton conveyed property on a public road to Mary Elizabeth Williams for $340,000.

Dane E. Nicodemus and Susann W. Nicodemus conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey W. Breneman and Joanne Breneman for $371,400.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of Frank T. Halbleib and The estate of Frank T. Halbleib Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Fred A. Halbleib and Cynthia L. Halbleib for $76,500.

Russell W. Davis and Brenda K. Davis conveyed 195 Falmouth Road to Russell W. Davis for $0.

DENVER BOROUGH

Glen M. Bollinger conveyed property on Fausnacht Drive to Mitchell Sheaffer for $410,000.

The estate of Paul L. Rutter conveyed property on Main Street to Bons Properties & More LLC for $201,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Charles E. Seaman conveyed property on West Elizabeth Street to Michael D. Seaman for $1.

NVR Inc. conveyed 137 Stirrup Lane to Christopher Jacquet and Fabise Jacquet for $320,375.

NVR Inc. conveyed 103 Pommel Lane to Nicholas Joseph Ranieli for $361,785.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Matthew W. Iddings and Julie E. Iddings conveyed property on a public road to Matthew W. Iddings for $1.

Ray C. Meyerhoffer and Geraldine S. Meyerhoffer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Zimmerman and Susan D. Zimmerman for $1.

Michael Snyder, Rebecca M. Taylor and Rebecca Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Michael Snyder and Rebecca M. Taylor for $1.

Rebecca L. Powers conveyed property on a public road to Taylor M. Hall and Hannah Austin Hall for $510,000.

Prashanth Allam, Reshma Reddy Golamari and A. Prashanth Kumar conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Frank for $625,000.

John A. Diedrich conveyed 108 Colebrook Road to David W. Diedrich for $185,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Mclaurin C. Dawson III and Peggy J. Dawson conveyed property on Rivervue Drive to James B. Novick and Linda M. Amiss for $423,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

George L. Whitton and Joann R. Whitton conveyed 530 Conowingo Road to Joseph A. Vecchiolli and Margaret Vecchiolli for $400,000.

Kelly R. Hood and Christy A. Hood conveyed 10 Ann Place to Jennifer Lynn Eberwein and Kevin Michael Eberwein for $417,300.

EARL TWP.

Melvin E. Weaver and Mary Ellen Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Tyler John Lanz and Mallory Sue Lanz for $452,000.

David S. Edwards and Grace A. Edwards conveyed 118 Windsock Way to James Lang and Marilyn Lang for $451,000.

The estate of Raymond Reiff conveyed property on a public road to John A. Blank for $317,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Paul H. Nolt Jr. and Alta H. Nolt conveyed property on Old Road to 513 Old Road LLC for $1,895,000.

Peter Dunys and Emily Krystle Dunys conveyed property on a public road to Kathy R. Plott and John E. Plott for $235,000.

Leon G. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Marvin S. Zimmerman and Norma M. Zimmerman for $480,000.

Dale G. Weaver and Dorothy J. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Dorlisa D. Weaver for $120,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Beth Stoeckl conveyed property on Allen Road to Kayla Lorraine Kaylor and Caleb G. Kaylor for $350,000.

Clayton D. Knoll, Michelle T. Knoll and Michelle T. Varley conveyed 20 S. Conestoga Ave. to Brent C. Zimmerman and Kyrie Ann Zimmerman for $325,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Melba M. Holton and Kathleen M Holton Anglin conveyed 2556 Miller Road to George L. Whitton, Joann Ruth Whitton and Jennifer L. Coale for $285,000.

EDEN TWP.

Samuel F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Lapp for $1.

Samuel F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Albright Family Enterprises LP for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Tina M. Kennedy conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Christian Horne and Angela Horne for $189,900.

Thomas W. Norcott and Catherine Norcott conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Lindsay L. Shaffer for $289,900.

Alan L. Miller and Melody A. Miller conveyed 138 S. Poplar St. to Lawrence Hodgson III and Erin L. Hodgson for $161,700.

Ruby R. McKain conveyed property on a public road to Emily A. Gerard and Kerven Gerard for $208,750.

Edith Miranda Boyer Needham, Edith Miranda B. Winey and Dane C. Winey conveyed property on a public road to Edith Miranda B. Winey for $1.

Matthew J. Soflarsky conveyed property on North Lime Street to Tina M. Soflarsky for $151,000.

Robert H. Cheddar and Denise R. Cheddar conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Jonathan C. Loomis and Diane T. Loomis for $349,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Michael A. Vavreck and Kirsten R. Vavreck conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Michael J. Greenberg and Linda F. Greenberg for $255,000.

Tristan A. Hurst and Samantha Hurst conveyed 204 Terrace Ave. to Kimberly R. Martin for $217,000.

Fay Lee Rainwater, Kathy N. Worcester and Rose E. Rainwater conveyed 56 Circle Drive to Fay Lee Rainwater for $1.

Devin L. Hardy, Danielle A. Gehman, Danielle A. Hardy and David L. Hardy conveyed property on a public road to Devin L. Hardy and Danielle A. Hardy for $1.

Gilbert M. Ochs Jr. and Gayle L. Ochs conveyed 50 E. Chestnut St. to Burnell L. Zeiset for $120,000.

Scott Hinerdeer and Melissa A. Hinerdeer conveyed property on North State Street to Ann M. Teed for $184,900.

Gregory W. Mundorff conveyed property on a public road to Merlin Zimmerman for $183,000.

The estate of Florence A. Owens conveyed 315 E. Main St. to Marlin L. Harnish for $161,000.

Steven J. Jellum conveyed property on Penn Avenue to Patricia R. Jellum for $1.

Daniel J. Potts and Amy R. Potts conveyed 36 W. Fulton St. to Matthew M. Landis and Rosalyn S. Landis for $273,000.

Scott A. Witmer and Deborah A. Witmer conveyed 17 Gerhart Ave. to Scott A. Witmer for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Henry S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Saloma K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 124 Ticonderoga Road to Patricia W. Furner and Patricia Furner for $497,188.

Larry R. Myers and Betty J. Myers Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Kenneth Drive to William Martin Singleton III and Jillian Mateja for $244,000.

Andrew Newhook and Andrew M. Newhook conveyed Unit 1005 to Darwin Keener for $217,000.

Margaret L. Lausch and Charles E. Vollmar conveyed property on Peacock Drive to Tu Anh Turner for $1.

791 Stony Battery Road LLC and Aaron Repucci conveyed 791 Stony Battery Road to Dg 791 Stony Battery Property Owner LP for $28,900,000.

791 Stony Battery Road LLC and Aaron Repucci conveyed property on a public road to Dg 791 Stony Battery Property Owner LP for $0.

206 Rohrerstown Road Lp, 206 Rohrerstown Road Gp LLC and Steven Zuckerman conveyed Unit 1 to Embassy Industrial Partners LLC for $113,840.

Eric Schlotzhauer conveyed property on Eisenhower Boulevard to Cameron L. Adams for $255,000.

Lance B. Eckert and Jodie M. Eckert conveyed property on Highmeadow Court to Kevin M. Russell and Cherie A. Russell for $925,000.

The estate of Nicole C. Lewis, The estate of Nicole Clark Lewis and The estate of Nicole Clark conveyed 1731 Glenbrook Ave. to Vasilios Kovoros and Dina Kovoros for $476,000.

Nancy R. Reitz and James F. Reitz Jr. conveyed 76 W. Main St. to Benuel F. Stoltzfus and Emma G. Stoltzfus for $247,000.

Merle S. Dissinger and Sherry M. Dissinger conveyed 731 Barr Blvd. to Andrew J. Wollaston and Kylie R. Wollaston for $450,000.

Edward J. Mitro and Joyce J. Mitro conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Kathy Spartz for $420,000.

Andre Jaro conveyed 1337 Bamford Ave. to Dominik P. Jaroszewski and Megan E. Jaroszewski for $46,732.

Young Ja Hau and Young J. Hau conveyed 655 Steinman Drive to Steven D. Sloma and Lauren Harter for $547,025.

Kathleen A. Urey, Kathleen A. Urey Strickler and Kathleen A Urey Strickler conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Lee Kauffman and Katherine Tyson Kauffman for $38,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Enterprise Capital Investments LLC conveyed 372 Primrose Lane to Wilson M Bernard Madera and Rosa H Madera Dedejesus for $329,000.

Frank R. Haldeman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Lilliam Linette Olivieri for $223,000.

Jeffrey S. Groff and Joan M. Inman conveyed property on a public road to Katy A. Harrison and Scott T. Harrison Jr. for $163,000.

Jacob Fisher and Brittany Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Benancio Delanuez, Josendy Martinez Garcia Dedelanuez and Josendy Martinez Garcia Delanuez for $179,000.

Nicholas B. Frey conveyed property on Donnerville Road to Megan A. Olson for $205,000.

Vanessa Pynas, Vanessa Pynas Francois and Lops Francois conveyed property on Todd Lane to Damber K. Subedi for $280,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Benjamin R. Beiler conveyed property on Irishtown Road to Leroy Z. Beiler for $260,000.

John D. Debeneditto conveyed 38 Leven Road to Deborah S. Higgins and Carol Pero for $135,000.

Sylvan S. Fisher and Fannie K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Trackside Properties LLC for $1.

Willow Street Enterprises LLC and Anil P. Jivani conveyed 131 Oak View Road to Penn Grant Willow Street LP for $1.

Jurgen K. Morgenroth and Susan A. Morgenroth conveyed property on a public road to Jurgen K. Morgenroth for $1.

Joseph A. Forte and Patricia A. Forte conveyed 1845 Lincoln Highway East to Luan C. Duong and Bich N. Nguyen for $300,000.

Robert Henry Beltramine and Pamela Lynn Beltramine conveyed property on a public road to Charles Dwayne Blankenship and Gwendolyn K. Blankenship for $301,000.

Clearview Associates, Hogg Family Investment LP and Hogg Family Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 2 to B&T Lancaster Owner LLC for $1,995,000.

William Whitmore and Kristen Whitmore conveyed property on a public road to Douglas J. Friant and Linda M. Friant for $610,000.

The estate of Donald J. Baker conveyed 49 Glendale Drive to Stephen W. Baker for $1.

The estate of George R. Flores conveyed 402 Coreopsis Drive to Serena J. Hartzler for $205,000.

Rhonda F. Montgomery conveyed property on Enterprise Drive to Pamela Marie Smith and Robert Mark Smith for $375,100.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Donald H. Miller III, Ashlee Miller and Ashlee Davis conveyed property on Pleasant View Avenue to Joseph Battle and Claudia D. Heitland for $230,000.

Jyotsna Jivani, Anil P. Jivani and Jyotsna A. Jivani conveyed 2930 Willow Street Pike to Penn Grant Willow Street LP for $1.

Eric R. Schneider and Jane S. Schneider conveyed 1714 Valette Drive to Mitchell Pagan and Alexandra Henry for $485,000.

Glenn L. Bitner, Joyce A. Bitner, Glenn Bitner and Joyce Bitner conveyed property on a public road to Kate M. Destafano and Amy Faux for $300,000.

Elliott G. Rubin conveyed Unit 99 to Barbra E. Dibiase for $299,900.

The estate of Anna Mae Diller and The estate of Anna Mae Dilelr conveyed property on a public road to Jesse C. Diller for $550,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Jacob F. Glick and Rebecca F. Glick conveyed 249 N. Mulberry St. to Jacob F. Glick for $1.

Jacob F. Glick conveyed 249 N. Mulberry St. to Rainbow Acres LLC for $1.

Jonathan P. Chieppor and Patrick J. Chieppor conveyed property on North Sherman Street to Benjamin James Brugger for $250,000.

Scott R. Summy and Lynda L. Summy conveyed 348 E. Liberty St. to Michael P. Reed for $138,500.

Mitchell Jureckson & Associates, Jureckson Mitchell & Associates, Mitchell Jureckson and Kim Jureckson conveyed property on a public road to Andrew H. Martin for $600,000.

Cheryl J. Clemson and John A. Clemson conveyed 737 N. President Ave. to Thomas Paul Mattaini and Melissa Mattaini for $312,000.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 334 Lancaster Ave. to Harrison Barrett Manning for $370,000.

Janell V. Rannels conveyed 337 W. Lemon St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $260,000.

Lancaster City of conveyed property on North Queen Street to Lancaster City of Parking Authority for $1.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 540 Locust St. to City Limits Foundation for $1.

Eljasa Lancaster LLC and Eljasa LLC conveyed 451 E. Ross St. to Lancaster County Properties LLC for $1,000,000.

Jon F. Warner and Jessica T. Warner conveyed Unit 132 to Brian A. Bedard, Elizabeth Powers Costello and Elizabeth Powers Costello for $186,000.

Church of The Father Son & Holy Ghost conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Crossroads Mennonite Church for $1.

Jacob F. Glick and Rebecca F. Glick conveyed 745 E. Chestnut St. to Jacob F. Glick for $1.

Jacob F. Glick conveyed 745 E. Chestnut St. to LSL Real Estate LLC for $1.

Alphonson Davidson conveyed 563 S. Christian St. to Alexander S. Godwin for $1.

Ehrhart Investments LLC and Kenneth W. Ehrhart Jr. conveyed property on a public road to BB Real Estate Investments LLC for $900,000.

Jaylan Martin conveyed 430 Lafayette St. to Anthony Tyler Stock and Victoria Elizabeth Reed for $114,900.

Zachary W. Pace conveyed 517 Juniata St. to William Bell Hanna and Naomi Miller for $214,900.

Ironworks 560 LLC and Scott Graeber conveyed 560 S. Prince St. to Gorman Realty LLC for $1,522,500.

Har Mana conveyed 812 Union St. to Carole Lachapelle for $160,000.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed property on a public road to Kristina E. Simon and Christopher M. Garbarini for $250,000.

The estate of John H. Welshans conveyed 445 W. Lemon St. to Jennifer Rule for $320,000.

Elizabeth B. Dematteo conveyed 320 Fairview Ave. to Sean Krakowski for $185,900.

Eligio Velez Torres, Eligio Velez Torres and Wendy Delacruz Adames conveyed 519 Pearl St. to Eligio Velez Torres and Eligio Velez Torres for $1.

Enmanuel Toribio Ramos conveyed 845 E. Madison St. to Enmanuel Toribio Ramos and Anyelina Rosario Fernandez for $1.

Ari J. Tenyenhuis, Suzanna J. Stoltzfus and J. Tenyenhius Ari conveyed 551 W. Chestnut St. to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $355,000.

Danielle S. Landis, Danielle S. Huffman and Joshua Huffman conveyed 345 E. Ross St. to Nicholas J. Mitchell for $300,000.

Tracey L. Neff conveyed 532 E. Frederick St. to Nina Pennese for $202,500.

Joshua P. Lapp and Wilma R. Lapp conveyed 446 Fremont St. to Investors Unlimited LLC for $170,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Danette Lozano conveyed property on Nassau Road to Juan Carlos Fenty Spencer, Juan Carlos Fenty Spencer, Damary Luis Veitia and Damary Luis Veitia for $220,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Karen Marie Kelly for $403,380.

Jack W. French conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Stephanies Suites LLC for $1,125,000.

Jeffrey L. Gill and Carol L Keck Gill conveyed 1418 Center Road to John Greco and Teresa Greco for $725,000.

Bhanu B. Khadka conveyed 1835 Timber Point Lane to Andrish Tamang and Mangala Tamang for $260,000.

Sherwood W. Gingrich, Sherwood W. Gingrich Jr. and Sandra L. Gingrich conveyed property on Race Avenue to Sherwood W. Gingrich Jr, Sandra L. Gingrich and Gingerich Family House Trust for $1.

Sallie A. Bengtson, Nomechi Revocable Trust and C. Thomas Work conveyed 1306 Hillcrest Road to Michael Kurtz and Jennifer Crisp for $500,000.

City Mark LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 75 Ranck Ave. to Armando Gabriel Marfisi Ramos for $160,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Trackside Properties LLC, Sylvan S. Fisher and Fannie K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Trackside Properties LLC for $1.

David A. Fisher and Rachel L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Trackside Properties LLC for $10,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

James M. Circe and Kim L. Circe conveyed Unit 1 to Kim L. Circe for $1.

John Mongiovi, Concetta Mongiovi and Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle conveyed property on Cardinal Lane to Leon F. Stoltzfus, Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus and Leon F. Stoltzfus & Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust for $560,000.

Nora R. Zelluk, Ruth Morgan, Ester Riehl, Revocable Trust Agreement of Menno S. Riehl & Lydia Riehl, Menno S. Riehl and Lydia Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Gfy of Collier County IV LLC for $330,000.

Leola Mennonite Church conveyed property on a public road to Leola Mennonite Church for $1.

Samuel M. Esh and Sharon F. Esh conveyed property on Gibbons Road to Nathan L. Esh and Lydia Mae Esh for $1.

Chv Leola LLC and Charter Hall Ventures LLC conveyed 34 Zimmerman Road to Exeter 34 Zimmerman LP for $9,600,000.

Marvin R. Stoltzfus and Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Leola Mennonite Church for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Roy S. Siegrist and Shirley A. Siegrist conveyed 303 Front St. to Robert D. Mancuso and Amy Mancuso for $490,000.

Aaron D. Christner and Heidi K. Christner conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Hinerdeer and Melissa A. Hinerdeer for $375,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Brian K. Hughes and Abbe E. Hughes conveyed property on Fondersmith Drive to Geeta Dahal and Basant Dahal for $385,000.

Dale L. Hershey conveyed 225 Pulte Road to Perrone Properties LLC for $225,000.

Matthew P. Reynolds and Jamie L. Reynolds conveyed 1516 Sunset Ave. to Matthew P. Reynolds for $1.

Susan B. Grosvenor conveyed property on Powell Drive to Samuel J. Speaker for $347,000.

Patricia M. Heckman conveyed property on a public road to Historic Property Investors LLC for $350,000.

Sean D. Park and Vanessa L. Park conveyed 2000 Lititz Pike to Mark Mast and Rachel Mast for $402,000.

Samuel Upreti conveyed 325 Delp Road to Puspa Bastola for $385,000.

Robert A. Horst, Dorothy E. Horst and Patricia M. Heckman conveyed property on a public road to Patricia M. Heckman for $1.

Dawit K. Teklai and Rahwa Teklai conveyed Unit 142 to Abdullateef Abdulkareem and Ruth Adeola Oni for $875,000.

The estate of Suzanne J. Burkholder and The estate of Suzanna Burkholder conveyed 208 Elizabeth Drive to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $208,000.

Lloyd E. Jacobson and Brenda B. Jacobson conveyed 61 W. Roseville Road to Abby K. Geletzke and Brian A. Close for $615,000.

Charmane J. Weaver and Debbie Weaver conveyed 67 Overlook Ave. to Viet Trung Hoang and Trinh N. Dinh for $345,000.

Rockview LLC conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Julius Burrell and Crystal Lashea Burrell for $605,915.

Joseph Byler and Julie Byler conveyed property on Sunset Avenue to Emily T. Merola for $350,000.

Kwang Eel Suh conveyed 106 Valleybrook Drive to Michael J. Lee and Rachel Lee for $205,000.

Kurtis Rager and Darleine V. Corpuz conveyed 348 Koser Road to Michael L. Shirk and Heather A. Shirk for $460,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Calvin L. Mackley, June C. Mackley and J. Carol Mackley conveyed property on a public road to J. Carol Mackley for $1.

Richard M. Johnson and Deianna L. Johnson conveyed 116 E. High St. to Restored Investments LLC for $182,000.

MANOR TWP.

Raymond H. Witmer conveyed property on Hemlock Road to Terry Dull and Tammy Dull for $238,000.

Thomas Achey conveyed property on Joseph Road to Wenedwsun Habte and Hosaena Yedesa for $285,000.

Thomas H. Charles and Lisa M. Charles conveyed property on Millersville Road to Thomas H. Charles for $1.

Robert F. Rugg and Hannah Rugg conveyed 2646 Valley Drive to Robert F. Rugg for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Douglas A. Sorensen Jr. and Augustina M. Sorensen conveyed property on Drytown Road to Augustina M. Sorensen for $1.

David A. Roberts and Mary J. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Tucquan Park LLC for $3,000,000.

Timothy E. Mahoney, Mary Ellen M Mahoney and Mary Ellen Mahoney conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Tyler Stanis and Erin Fries for $490,000.

Ronald V. Ross conveyed property on House Rock Road to Ronald V. Ross and Jason R. Ross for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Millersville Bible Church and Evangelical Mennonite Church conveyed property on a public road to Perry Family Land Co for $430,000.

Faye A. Miller conveyed 38 Pilgrim Drive to Kevin Leonard for $190,000.

Gary P. Hughes conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Jeffrey S. Albright for $260,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Joshua D. Brengel and Amy L. Brengel conveyed 448 S. Plum St. to Ethan Clark and Anita M. Melendez for $202,500.

Brandon M. Rockey, Jessica J. Rockey and Jessica J. Whitcraft conveyed property on a public road to Tekoa N. Robinson for $215,000.

George A. Kay and Debra K. Kay conveyed property on a public road to Emb Property Holdings LLC for $400,000.

Louise M. Dillon, Louise M. White and Edward E. White Jr. conveyed Unit 97 to Cassandra N. Stancliff and Grant B. Wilkie for $223,300.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jason D. Wenger and Susan N. Wenger conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Lois M. Prusasky for $221,500.

John C. Price and Susan M. Price conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to John Charles Price, Susan M. Price and Price Family Trust for $1.

Lancaster County Vo Tech School Authority conveyed property on Old Market Street to Jeffrey Chaby, Kay Chaby and Kate Friedenfeld for $415,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Kandy Walsh and Gerald Patrick Walsh & Kandy Walsh 1990 Trust conveyed 197 Orion St. to Mickey Frampton and Susan Frampton for $295,000.

Raymell R. Houck and Alan J. Houck conveyed 255 Locust St. to David Michael Sassaman for $180,000.

James M. Williams Jr. and Vicky L. Williams conveyed 210 Hillcrest Road to 210 Hillcrest LLC for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Helen E. Chandler conveyed property on a public road to Veronica R. Fisher for $304,000.

Phillip R. Brown and Christine L. Brown conveyed 129 Creekview Drive to Michael Colby and Janette Colby for $350,000.

Eleanor Hudson conveyed 169 Harristown Road to David S. Fisher Jr. and Emma L. Fisher for $407,000.

The estate of Elwood S. Spangler and The estate of Elwood Sylv Er Spangler conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly M. Spangler for $200,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

John J. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to Jack R. Yekel and Leah J. Tillinghast for $300,000.

Loretta L. Kauffman and Terry L. Stumpf A conveyed property on a public road to David R. Arters for $285,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Benjamin S. Miller and Malinda E. Miller conveyed property on Oak Bottom Road to Benjamin S. Miller and Malinda E. Miller for $1.

Jacob F. Stoltzfus, Barbara K. Stoltzfus, Levi K. Glick and Barbara R. Glick conveyed property on Oak Bottom Road to Jacob F. Stoltzfus and Barbara K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jacob F. Stoltzfus, Barbara K. Stoltzfus, Levi K. Glick and Barbara R. Glick conveyed property on Oak Bottom Road to Benjamin S. Miller and Malinda E. Miller for $290,000.

Anthony M. Nardella and Kimberlee J. Nardella conveyed property on Hollow Road to Sarah Spoonhoward and Michael Warfel for $430,000.

The estate of Jacqueline K. Downin conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Eric L. Eby and Christina L. Eby for $355,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 9 to Christopher Keen and Brittany K. Keen for $506,000.

Jessica E. Summy conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Dennis L. Regan and Nicole Regan for $284,900.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 281 to Gregory Miller and Rikki Miller for $442,394.

The estate of Mary Jane Geiser conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Carlos Montgomery and Frankie Shoulders for $340,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Stevie S. Miller and Rebecca B. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Miller and Becky Ann Miller for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Elam G. Stoltzfus conveyed 5414 Old Philadelphia Pike to Eli Wayne Esh for $310,000.

David A. Blank and Levi S. King conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Blank for $1.

Ivan J. Kurtz and Erma M. Kurtz conveyed property on North Street to Ivan J. Kurtz for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Joanne Rohrer and Jo Anne Rohrer conveyed 121 Washington St. to Payton Fisher and Larita Fisher for $320,000.

Barbra E. Dibiase conveyed property on a public road to Ian B. Casper and Alyssa M. Casper for $227,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Duane L. Witmer and Hope I. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Glick and Emma Lynn Glick for $480,000.

Isaac L. King and Leah L. King conveyed property on a public road to Elam K. King and Sadie S. King for $1.

Better Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Tess Drazdowski and Matthew Kovacs for $369,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

John W. Hoar and Lesley F. Hoar conveyed property on Center Avenue to Caitlin Brendlinger and Stephen Brendlinger for $302,500.

WARWICK TWP.

James A. Mauger and Wendy Jo Mauger conveyed property on a public road to Kelsey Maguire and James Oshea for $275,200.

Brad L. Merkey conveyed 545 Hackman Road to Raymond Clair Hurst and Elva B. Hurst for $290,000.

Jacob R. Waltz and Kiera H. Burke conveyed property on Scott Lane to Ryan L. Bradley and Jenna Bradley for $350,000.

Troy R. Hickey and Tracy L. Hickey conveyed 25 Countryside Lane to Troy R. Hickey for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC, Treyson Holdings LLC and James W. Buckwalter conveyed 1016 Valley Crossing Drive to Ricky Davis and Amanda Davis for $985,000.

Kenneth E. Weaver and Deborah K. Weaver conveyed property on Church Road to J. Kristopher Lee and Shanelle M. Lee for $1.

John D. Leber conveyed 925 May Road to John D. Leber and Racquel E. Barcelona for $1.

Julie M. Carino conveyed property on Lincoln Road to Michael Good and Claudia Good for $480,000.

Timothy Lynn Weaver, Heather Renee Zimmereman and Heather Zimmerman conveyed 545 Wood View Drive to Abbie J. Martin for $347,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Richard Calnan and Heather Ann Calnan for $795,000.