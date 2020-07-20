The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 6-10:

Akron Borough

Darnell L. Martin and Darnell Leigh Martin conveyed 306 Edgehill Drive to Darnell Leigh Martin and Nicole Lynn Martin for $1.

Bart Township

Susan Weaver and Paul R. Weaver conveyed property on Noble Road to Robert W. Tyson and Mary Beth Tyson for $299,900.

John K. Esh and Elizabeth K. Esh conveyed 1039 Georgetown Road to Steven G. Esh and Naomi F. Esh for $285,000.

Brecknock Township

Kristin L. Butler conveyed Unit 62 to Anna M. Marinelli for $174,900.

The estate of Michael A. Kowalski conveyed property on Eagle Circle to Lawrence E. Gill and Tara E. Gill for $253,900.

Caernarvon Township

Roy M. Sensenig and Dale L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Zeiset and Ellen Z. Zeiset for $236,000.

Albert D. Forrest III conveyed 623 Elm St. to Albert D. Forrest III, Marycatherine Forrest and Mary Catherine Forrest for $1.

Joshua Lee Lounder, Erika Heidi Reifenstein and Erika Heidi Lounder conveyed property on Reservoir Road to Daniel J. Perry for $350,000.

C&M Housing Solutions LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ann Marie Hume for $249,350.

The estate of Martin M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Alvin N. Shirk for $1.

Christiana Borough

James Stead and Valjean M. Stead conveyed property on a public road to James Stead for $1.

Clay Township

Michael E. Root and Daryl L. Spangler conveyed property on Perseverance Lane to Daryl L. Spangler for $1.

Dale L. Keith and Denise J. Keith conveyed property on Hackman Road to Seth L. Frymyer and Patti M. Frymyer for $248,000.

Karen J. Lindquist and Karen J. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Ern W. Lindquist Jr. for $1.

East Cocalico Township

Philip S. Groff and Serena M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Philip S. Groff for $1.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Sharon Anne Farina for $320,700.

Richard E. Cammauf Jr. conveyed property on South Line Road to Heritage Mennonite Church for $174,000.

United Zion Church conveyed property on a public road to Heritage Mennonite Church for $200,000.

Klassen Construction, Mahlon N. Zimmerman, Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Henry Klassen conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Grove and Kaitlyn E. Jordan for $265,000.

Ronald E. Artz and Sherrilyn A. Artz conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Ramsey for $112,000.

Ronald L. Harven and Amy J. Harven conveyed property on South Muddy Creek Road to Mathew Underwood and Carissa Underwood for $229,900.

Ryke K. Martin and Elizabeth A. Martin conveyed property on School Lane to Amber M. Aument and Joel Aument for $234,000.

Victor Schluter, Elizabeth A. Fox and Elizabeth A. Schluter conveyed property on a public road to Jarred Fox for $180,000.

Colerain Township

Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage conveyed property on Bell Road to Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage for $1.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Wesley Church Road to James J. Stoddard and Natalie H. Kershner for $290,500.

Columbia Borough

Irvin A. Swisher Jr. and Linda J. Swisher conveyed property on Park Avenue to Irvin A. Swisher Jr. for $1.

Bonita Crone conveyed 1015 Ironville Pike to Frank J. Doutrich for $90,000.

The estate of Isaac Harlan Miller conveyed property on Walnut Street to High Impact Realty LLC for $115,000.

Elizabeth M. Fry conveyed 568 Chestnut St. to Jeffrey C. Detz and Christine A. Detz for $235,000.

The estate of Patsy J. Seifried conveyed property on Central Avenue to Josetta M. Murphy and William B. Reisinger for $125,000.

Matthew Riggleman conveyed 162 Walnut St. to Sarah N. Montgomery for $143,100.

Conoy Township

Christopher S. Marley and Jessica Marley conveyed 263 Cypress St. to Karen Nicole Fawber for $220,000.

Denver Borough

Michael A. Nix and Steven A. Randler conveyed property on Sunrise Circle to Joseph Tyler Martin and Lisa Marie Martin for $275,000.

East Donegal Township

The estate of Jonathan D. Rote and The estate of Jonathan Deverter Rote conveyed property on a public road to John W. Shinsky and Amanda E. Shinsky for $215,000.

George C. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Erin E. Patota for $147,500.

Stephen Breinich and Stephen Daniel Breinich conveyed property on Sharon Drive to Stephen Breinich and Alexis Breinich for $1.

West Donegal Township

Stephanie N. Gingher, Robert J. Gingher, Stephanie Nicole Gingher and Robert Jason Gingher conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie N. Gingher for $1.

Anthony S. Moyer and Stephanie L. Moyer conveyed property on West Ridge Road to Isai Garcia Luis, Isai Garcia Luis and Lauren Garcia for $300,000.

Brett E. Trout Jr. and Shelby Trout conveyed property on a public road to Christopher S. Marley for $510,000.

Robin L. Burkholder and Robin Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell T. Andjeski and Nicole J. Polanichka for $471,000.

East Drumore Township

Donald D. Wood conveyed property on a public road to Ejh Properties LLC for $140,000.

The estate of Gerald L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Kreider for $1.

The estate of Gerald L. Kreider conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Brian E. Kreider for $1.

Earl Township

Berks At Garden Spot LLC conveyed property on a public road to Vincent M. Theodosatos and Dorothy F. Theodosatos for $324,709.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC and Berks New Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Keith Fleming and Elaine M. Fleming for $353,481.

Lloyd B. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joel L. Martin and Vera N. Martin for $272,000.

David L. Lapp and Ada Ruth Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $1.

Amos K. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to David L. Lapp and Ada Ruth Lapp for $1.

East Earl Township

Randy A. Hepler and Claudia D. Hepler conveyed property on a public road to David Ryan Gilmer and Eliza Taylor for $347,000.

Jerre A. Hammond and Debra A. Hammond conveyed property on a public road to Norman S. Weaver for $510,000.

Jerome Landis, Crystalin Landis and Crystallin Landis conveyed property on a public road to Jerome Landis and Crystalin Landis for $1.

Mitchell E. Stoltzfus, Abby E. Davies and Abby E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Norma Jean Lee for $195,000.

E&J Family LP, John D. Stoltzfus Jr., John D. Stoltzfus and Bank of Bird-In-Hand conveyed property on Granite Drive to East Earl Township for $1.

West Earl Township

Joel L. Martin and Vera N. Martin conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Richard B. Nolt for $310,000.

Ronald Lee Weaver Jr., Leah M. Weaver and Leah M. Egolf conveyed 30 Battens Circle to Ronald Lee Weaver Jr. and Leah Weaver for $1.

Brian D. Dugan and Gretchen L. Dugan conveyed property on Waterwheel Drive to Ram Chandra Subedi and Uma Devi Adhikari for $247,800.

East Petersburg Borough

Jodi L. Swope, Jessica L. Swope and Jessica Swope conveyed property on Golden Drive to Zachary R. Hoffman for $272,500.

Emily K. Corcoran, Emily K. Smith and Brent A. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Brent A. Smith and Emily K. Smith for $1.

Elizabeth Township

Sandra Y. Moyer conveyed property on Speedwell Forge Road to Steven S. Nolt and Julia S. Nolt for $81,000.

Ronald L. Deamer and Melissa A. Deamer conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Deamer for $0.

Jamie L. Leon and Jamie L. Murtha conveyed property on Furnace Hill Pike to Joseph L. Leon and Jamie L. Leon for $1.

Elizabethtown Borough

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Conoy Crossing Phase 3. Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Ephrata Borough

Daniel L. Spero and Deborah F. Spero conveyed property on a public road to Kirk C. Spero for $60,000.

Ella S. Sensenig conveyed 17 Landis Road to Pauline Z. Zimmerman for $195,000.

Amber Grubb and Amber Aument conveyed property on a public road to Kayla N. Kehler and Zachary Burke for $167,000.

Ephrata Township

Daniel Patrushev and Myah Patrushev conveyed 924 N. State St. to Charles Rangel and Taylor Simone for $294,000.

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 17 to Scott W. Hanover and Margaret M. Hanover for $380,900.

Kenneth J. Garman and Jenna R. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Lucille R. Horning for $262,600.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 6 to Jarren Raber and Elizabeth Raber for $400,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders Llc, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 7 to John Raber and Lydia Raber for $100,000.

East Hempfield Township

Ira K. Hogentogler and Janet L. Hogentogler conveyed 1811 Linnwood Ave. to Loren Nathaniel Mercer and Kara Lynn Mercer for $225,500.

Old Republic Diversified Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Cunningham Jr. and Amanda L. Cunningham for $379,900.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to George M. Giblin IV and Cassandra M. Giblin for $541,261.

Randy A. Haggerty and Carrie A. Haggerty conveyed 1031 Signal Hill Lane to Sirenda McNece and Thurman J. McNece for $299,900.

Jeremy Lamar Daise, Jeremy L. Daise, Logan Nicole Daise and Logan N. Miller conveyed 2622 Chestnut View Drive to Jeremy Lamar Daise and Logan Nicole Daise for $1.

Brian Shopf conveyed 2280 Albern Blvd. to Minh H. Le for $241,000.

Brian M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Julio Cesar Hernandez Torres, Julio Cesar Hernandez Torres and Elizabeth Madera Martinez for $174,900.

David Costello conveyed property on Morning Thistle Court to Marcus H. Schroeder and Jodi M. Schroeder for $1,317,000.

Robert F. Campbell and Christine M. Campbell conveyed property on a public road to Old Republic Diversified Services Inc. for $379,900.

Marcus H. Schroeder and Gwendolyn S. Schroeder conveyed property on a public road to Gwendolyn S. Schroeder for $1.

West Hempfield Township

Lee A. Cogansparger, Marilyn M. Cogansparger and Elisa M. Rushing conveyed 4044 Parkside Court to Tucker M. Langseth and Kaylyn M. Langseth for $192,900.

Michael D. Marin conveyed property on Keen Avenue to Evan Marin and Ashton Marin for $196,000.

Steven P. Lauver and Sharon G. Lauver conveyed property on a public road to Andres A. Suazo Wildt, Andres A Suazo Wildt and Jennae M. Hepschmidt for $280,000.

Ryan C. Dale, Catherine M. Graham and Catherine M. Dale conveyed property on Archer Lane to Ryan C. Dale and Catherine M. Dale for $0.

Matthew D. Shultz and Jessica F. Shultz conveyed 2005 Aspen Lane to Shanille M. Lewis for $147,900.

David A. Wolfe and Sarah E. Wolfe conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to David A. Wolfe and Sarah E. Wolfe for $1.

Teresa M. Reifsnyder and Teresa Marino conveyed 3215 Pinewyn Circle to Teresa Marino for $1.

The estate of Janice F. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Troy D. Albert and Lisa M. Albert for $294,900.

Dustin D. Geiss, Amanda L. Nafe and Amanda L. Geiss conveyed property on Highland Drive to Dustin D. Geiss and Amanda L. Geiss for $1.

East Lampeter Township

Theresa M. Conroy, Theresa M. Conroy Haar and Theresa M Conroy Haar conveyed 236 Black Oak Drive to Jack K. Haar, Theresa M. Conroy, Theresa M. Conroy Haar and Theresa M Conroy Haar for $1.

Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Sean J. Lefever and Gloria Lefever for $394,900.

West Lampeter Township

Jennifer M. Worth conveyed property on Fox Hollow Drive to Peter G. Moyer and Kristen M. Moyer for $472,500.

Richard E. Hunter and Kimberly L. Hunter conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly L. Hunter for $1.

H. Robert Kuehfus and Janice P. Pearson conveyed Unit 25 to George R. Duthie Jr. and Charlotte A. Duthie for $295,000.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Steve C. Alexander and Ashley Alexander for $189,000.

Lancaster city

Mark A. Clapper and Elizabeth A. Clapper conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Mulberry Street Partners LLC for $219,150.

Michael Reinford Charles and Rachael Larae Charles conveyed 623 E. Frederick St. to Daniel R. Zook and Sophia M. Zook for $181,000.

Glenda L. Dejesus and Glenda L. Diaz conveyed 922 N. Duke St. to Glanzair Properties LLC for $106,000.

Sz Properties LLC and Salena C. Zook conveyed 120 E. James St. to Salena C. Zook for $1.

Elvin T. Colon conveyed 757 Wabank St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $55,000.

Susan A. Armstrong and Kristin Myers conveyed 744 High St. to United Islamic Association Inc. for $61,000.

Ernie C. Brown conveyed 319 S. Queen St. to Pappy LLC for $55,000.

Daniel J. Kane and Amber L. Kane conveyed 201 Fairview Ave. to Ciara N. Brechtlein and Danielle Elizabeth Brown for $160,000.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Bryan O. Blake conveyed property on a public road to Loyalty 1St Real Estate LLC for $125,000.

Mark A. Clapper and Elizabeth A. Clapper conveyed 221 N. Mulberry St. to Mulberry Street Partners LLC for $269,150.

Lance Lopez and Florence Konosky conveyed property on Spruce Street to Zachary J. Felpel and Erin C. Felpel for $227,500.

Ernie C. Brown conveyed 538 Southeast Ave. to Pappy LLC for $15,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC and Homes For Life LLC conveyed 518 Spruce St. to Bethany S. Ullman and John R. Gamber for $148,000.

Jorge L. Cuartas conveyed 338 E. Fulton St. to Karen J. Edwards for $101,000.

The estate of William L. McFalls conveyed 15 Caroline St. to Christina M. Perez for $65,000.

Nathan Kyle Hoover, Jenna Christine Eshleman and Jenna Eshleman Hoover conveyed 540 Burrowes Ave. to Nathan Kyle Hoover and Jenna Eshleman Hoover for $1.

Kiet T. Vo conveyed 142 N. Franklin St. to Tommy Tran, Thi Bich Van Pham and Thi Bich Vanpham for $63,000.

Blair E. Dorsey conveyed 525 Church St. to Blair E. Dorsey and Timberlin J. Dorsey for $1.

Dan Parson Team LLC and Dan Parson conveyed 351 Beaver St. to Merlin Stoltzfus for $39,900.

Ramiro Dejesus Jr. and Colleen A. Dejesus conveyed 632 Poplar St. to John E. King and Mary B. King for $100,000.

Shekinah Investments LLC and Joel L. Buch conveyed 629 Hebrank St. to Reboot Properties LLC for $61,000.

Willem Creed Kiefer, Karla Michelle Molina Macias, Karla Michelle Kiefer and William Kiefer conveyed 244 E. Lemon St. to Brentwood Investment Properties LLC for $215,000.

Marcia R. Nissley conveyed 230 N. Reservoir St. to Amber Noelle for $189,900.

Zachary J. Mininger conveyed 539 N. Plum St. to Jeffrey Lynn Zimmerman for $160,000.

Lancaster Township

Brookline Builders Inc. conveyed 913 E. Orange St. to Providence Property Service LP for $1.

Frank C. Gaul Jr. and Marcia K. Gaul conveyed 310 Atkins Ave. to Frank C. Gaul III for $1.

Philip T. Pope and Carla M. Pope conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to Leroy Collins and Stacie Blake for $300,000.

Mabindra Rana, Rinku Thapa and Rinku Rana conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Tony Rodriguez for $175,000.

David L. Schiffhauer and Nicole L. Schiffhauer conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Austin K. Groh and Sylvia A. Groh for $305,000.

Felix Villar Bencomo and Felix Villar Bencomo conveyed 909 Clark St. to Yahaira Acevedo for $149,900.

Chrysan G. Buck conveyed 1303 Hillside Drive to John R. Haughery and Corinna D. Haughery for $362,000.

Daniel T. Massey conveyed 38 Parkside Ave. to Kari J. Sangrey for $175,000.

J. Gary Neff and Marsha K. Neff conveyed property on Quarry Lane to Melissa V. Reid and William N. Reid for $379,900.

Leacock Township

Aaron J. Esh conveyed property on Hatville Road to Aaron J. Esh and Linda Jane Esh for $1.

Upper Leacock Township

Stephen Wagler and Wilma Wagler conveyed property on Windy Tor Road to Stephen Wagler and Wilma Wagler for $1.

Stephen Wagler and Wilma Wagler conveyed property on Windy Tor Road to Stephen Wagler and Wilma Wagler for $1.

Jeffery W. Arters and Elise S. Arters conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery W. Arters for $1.

Lititz Borough

Donald J. Showers conveyed 309 Gochnauer Ave. to Linda A. Harmsen for $345,000.

690 Market Street LLC, Brian T. Myers and John P. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $155,000.

48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 4Z to Scott R. Monger and Diana M. Monger for $1.

Little Britain Township

Thanh T. Tran and Lisa Tran conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Road to Nathan R. Spangler and Julie A. Spangler for $130,000.

Jason A. Scott, Heidi A. Scott and Heidi Scott conveyed property on a public road to Jason A. Scott and Heidi A. Scott for $1.

Lynn A. Street conveyed property on Brown Road to Lynn A. Street and Timothy P. Jennings for $1.

Charles M. Jones and Daniel C. Risk conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Miller and Susan M. Miller for $90,000.

Manheim Township

Jason J. Salus conveyed 254 Bluff View Drive to Christopher E. Laser for $292,000.

Zachary M. Thompson, Michelle Thompson and Michelle L. Castaldo conveyed property on a public road to Sara P. Krause and Alaric I. Krause for $285,000.

Wei Zhang conveyed property on Lewiston Circle to Jing Zhi Dong for $400,000.

Ann T. Moore conveyed 1911 Geraldson Drive to Ann Terese Fulmer and Matthew Charles Fulmer for $1.

William J. Moshos and Georgia M. Moshos conveyed 644 Northfield Road to Irvin L. Scott and Lakisha N. Scott for $349,900.

Elizabeth L. Diefendorf and Kim E. Diefendorf conveyed property on Stillwood Circle to Suresh Balani and Menka Uttamchandani for $270,000.

Timothy L. Grill conveyed Unit E7-120 to Chrysan G. Buck for $247,000.

James K. Adams III and Rebecca L. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Daryl D. Sensenig and Hollis S. Butterworth for $400,000.

Nancy J. Horting conveyed property on Skywalk Lane to Kristina Renee Long and Andrea Kay Long for $215,000.

Donald R. Good, Jennifer L. Stauffer A and Barbara M. Good conveyed 1917 New Holland Pike to Peter N. Xenias and Marcinette A. Xenias for $132,000.

Donna L. Ulmer and Donna L. Wimer conveyed 45 W. Roseville Road to Frank Nolt and Joann Nolt for $410,000.

Austin R. Jowers, Jamie L. Jowers and Jamie L. Harper conveyed 44 Peach Lane to Jamie L. Jowers and Austin R. Jowers for $1.

John B. Noel and Deborah A. Noel conveyed property on Hazelwood Road to Kevin D. Heins and Nicole E. Heins for $374,900.

Jeb & Sons LP and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed property on Delp Road to Timothy L. Grill for $484,000.

The estate of Ruth Grim, The estate of Ruth Keck, The estate of Ruth Helen Keck, The estate of Ruth H. Keck and The estate of Ruth H. Grim conveyed 1020 Preston Road to Dennis D. Herr for $176,000.

Stephen C. Wells and Kristin C. Wells conveyed 2700 Old Orchard Road to Patricia L. Hudson and Andrew J. Pearce for $450,000.

Anthony J. Delvecchio and Susan M. Delvecchio conveyed property on Rhoda Drive to Michael C. Delvecchio for $1.

Janice E. Wissler conveyed property on Lititz Pike to Kendall A. Leaman and Laura A. Leaman for $737,500.

Iryna S. Hepburn conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Garneau and Carolyn A. Garneau for $455,000.

Joseph C. Ziegler Jr. and Lauren M. Ziegler conveyed property on Beverly Drive to Steven Minnich for $300,000.

Donald L. Slavin, Jennifer N. Slavin and Amanda K. Slavin conveyed Unit 409 to Donald T. Goodley and Pamela J. Goodley for $192,000.

Douglas C. Morgan and Susan M. Morgan conveyed property on Belgian Way to Timothy J. Luchetti and Deanna G. Luchetti for $500,000.

Myrna Rodriguez, Myrna Falcon and Myrna Reichenbach conveyed 2950 Aster Lane to Tluang Cung for $183,000.

Alan D. Ivey and Jacqueline B. Ivey conveyed Unit P 6 to Kelly A. Loder for $150,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Spring Haven Drive to George O. Maish III and Kathryn J. Maish for $695,000.

Gustave C. Mozloom and Shaina L. Mozloom conveyed property on a public road to Jaime Vazquez and Maria Victoria Flores for $170,000.

Philip H. Becker, Hilary J. Becker and Hilary Becker conveyed property on a public road to Brian P. Doub and Elyse R. Doub for $335,000.

Manor Township

David E. Foster and Brenda L. Foster conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee Lucas and Allyssa C. Lucas for $160,000.

Lisa M. Sides and Lisa M. Sellers conveyed 237 Knollwood Road to Lisa M. Sellers and David Michael Sellers for $1.

Sean J. Lefever and Gloria Lefever conveyed property on Temple Avenue to Lindsay Dyer and Joshua Dyer for $235,000.

Andrew T. Kiss and Susan H. Harris conveyed 140 Eagle Path to William J. Holden and Sheila Nunez for $320,000.

Daniel L. Lucas and Allyssa C. Lucas conveyed 1049 Monticello Lane to Luis Casiano Rodriguez and Natalia Torres Zabala for $151,000.

Marietta Borough

The estate of Susan A. Lewis and Tina M. Dyer conveyed 26 Porter St. to Tina M. Dyer for $5,200.

Gail A. Marino conveyed 683 E. Market St. to Jessica A. Johansson Velovic, Jessica A Johansson Velovic and Phillip J. Smith for $140,000.

Martic Township

Patricia Ronk conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $220,000.

Mount Joy Borough

D. Wayne Agnew, Priscilla W. Agnew and Priscilla W. Agnew Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Birchland Avenue to Priscilla W. Agnew for $1.

Mount Joy Gift & Thrift and International Gift & Thrift conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Gift & Thrift for $1.

Staci Stettler, Jill Nye, Robert Berardi and David E. Giberson conveyed property on West Donegal Street to John Pappas and Dawn Pappas for $245,000.

Mount Joy Township

Harold E. Eby Jr., Barbara J. Bender and Barbara J. Eby conveyed property on Ridge Road to Harold E. Eby Jr. and Barbara J. Eby for $1.

Richard C. Wolf Spencer, Teresa L. Wolf Spencer, Richard C Wolf Spencer and Teresa L Wolf Spencer conveyed 9 Shybrook Court to Michele M. Renn for $210,000.

Karen L. Long conveyed 35 Trail Road North to Karen L. Long and Curtis M. Long for $1.

Paul L. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Fisher and Katie L. Fisher for $1.

New Holland Borough

Omar S. Kauffman and Annie S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Timothy M. Creighton for $140,000.

John M. Beiler, Calvin D. Beiler and Verna M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Chase M. Glick for $232,000.

Frances I. Seiple conveyed 113 W. Broad St. to Andrew G. Tibbins and Jade M. Tibbins for $257,000.

Paradise Township

AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Jereme Vaughn and David West for $239,900.

Penn Township

Rachel M. Bowman, Grace E. Meyers, Susan L. McGlothin and J. Richard Myer Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Brent T. Kreider and Laura A. Kreider for $425,000.

The estate of Edna H. Weiler and Ruth M. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Ruth M. Weiler for $1.

The estate of Harland W. Weaver conveyed property on Lititz Road to Melissa Stoltzfus and Ervin Stoltzfus for $334,000.

Rosene G. Martin conveyed property on Lexington Road to Arthur K. Eby for $270,500.

James Clavin and Helen L. Clavin conveyed Unit 185 to Barry Greiner and Carole Greiner for $192,500.

William M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to William M. Hess for $1.

William M. Hess conveyed property on a public road to William M. Hess for $1.

Pequea Township

Meredith A. Wakefield conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Lyons for $147,000.

Brian C. Shaub and Michelle L. Shaub conveyed property on a public road to Gerald T. Scull Jr. and Jane L. Scull for $1,250,000.

Daniel R. Burns and Kathy J. Burns conveyed property on Thomas Avenue to Kathy J. Burns for $1.

Quarryville Borough

Sean P. Burns, Katlyn V. Burns, Sean Burns and Katlyn Burns conveyed 314 S. Hillcrest Ave. to Michael Palazzolo and Amanda E. Palazzolo for $195,000.

Nancy L. Brown and Donald L. Brown Jr. A conveyed 11 Summit Ave. to Jennifer M. Pinker for $149,900.

Rapho Township

Freedom Mortgage Corp. conveyed 809 Mount Joy Road to Corporate Venture Group for $137,500.

Mary Jo Mohr, Mary Jo Hutchinson and Arthur Hutchinson conveyed property on Mount Joy Road to Arthur Hutchinson for $1.

Amos B. Zook and Priscilla S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Levi K. Zook and Amanda L. Zook for $1.

Vernon L. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Aj Home Solutions LLC for $205,000.

Denise Finn and Raymond L. Dick conveyed 5235 Stonefield Drive to Denise Finn for $1.

Fhg 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 2064 Alpha Court to Lori L. Smith for $235,000.

David J. Headlee, Brandon E. Headlee and Brandon D. Headlee conveyed 624 Quail Creek to David J. Headlee and Brandon E. Headlee for $1.

Sadsbury Township

Lloyd F. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd F. Beiler and Ruth K. Beiler for $1.

Salisbury Township

Leon K. Lapp and Miriam S. Lapp conveyed property on Narvon Road to Melvin S. Beiler and Emma K. Beiler for $510,000.

Elam F. Huyard and Annie M. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Lester S. Stoltzfus and Mary Ellen Stoltzfus for $235,000.

Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin L. Ingles and Ana C. Tamaccio for $373,905.

Terre Hill Borough

Brenda E. Mueller Raniere conveyed property on Vine Street to Brenda E. Mueller Raniere, Troy M. Mueller and Keith A. Mueller for $1.

Warwick Township

Christo S. Nikoloff and Lori A. Nikoloff conveyed 3 Crest Drive to Juliette L. Devore and Craig A. Devore for $360,000.

Susan J. Wallin conveyed property on Laurie Lane to A. Steven Funk for $145,000.

Richard R. Orban conveyed 341 Pin Oak Drive to Ronald J. Bean and Melinda J. Bean for $1.

Arlene B. Meily conveyed 204 Reese Ave. to Robert L. Meily Jr. and Kathy S. Meily for $1.