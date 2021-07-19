The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 5-9:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Erin O. Bennett and Brett C. Bennett conveyed property on a public road to Adam S. Broomell and Kayla J. Broomell for $297,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Christopher D. Gorman, Adrienne L. Gorman and Adrienne L. Tyson conveyed 800 Main St. to Christopher D. Gorman and Adrienne L. Gorman for $1.

Reed L. Snyder, Allyson S. Snyder and Christopher R. Snyder conveyed 409 Edgehill Drive to Christina Hanson and William A. Johnston for $262,000.

BART TWP.

Michelle L. Pluck conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Morrison and Laura Morrison for $245,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Edward J. Berger and Judy A. Berger conveyed property on a public road to Daryl M. Martin and Andrea D. Martin for $60,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Alan E. Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Alan E. Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig for $1.

Gerald R. Woods and Karen M. Woods conveyed property on a public road to Gerald R. Woods and Karen M. Woods for $1.

Alan E. Kendig and Andrea M. Kendig conveyed property on a public road to Gerald R. Woods and Karen M. Woods for $1.

Newport Christiana LP and JPH Consulting LLC conveyed property on a public road to Linda J. Garfunkle for $55,000.

Newport Christiana LP and JPH Consulting LLC conveyed property on a public road to CHM Homes Inc. for $57,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 329 Constitution Drive to Arlene L. Smith for $87,600.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 408 Constitution Drive to Steven A. Colucci and Jeanne Colucci for $91,600.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Noah L. Martin and Ida Mae Martin conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Martin and Erma H. Martin for $1.

J. Edward Kuntzelman, Peter O. Heisey and Julia K. Heisey conveyed 42 Oak Lane to Francesco Marcozzi for $191,000.

Walter H. Nuss and Anne C. Nuss conveyed property on a public road to Curtis A. Beck Jr., Faith D. Beck and Curtis A. Beck Sr. for $200,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Ryan L. Martin and Audrey R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ryan L. Martin and Audrey R. Martin for $1.

Jordan L. Martin and Emily H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jordan L. Martin and Emily H. Martin for $1.

Clarence Zimmerman and Erla Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Clarence Z. Zimmerman, Clarence Z. Zimmerman & Erla M. Zimmerman Revocable Living Trust and Erla M. Zimmerman for $1.

Jonathan Ruhl, Lindsey Ruhl and Lindsey Watson conveyed 15 Steeple Court to Jonathan Ruhl and Lindsey Ruhl for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Samuel M. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Prettyman for $70,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Gregory C. Edmond conveyed 246 S. Fifth St. to Shalondra J. Edmond and Shalondra J. Hartman for $1.

Brandon D. Roth, Tiffany A. Roth and Tiffany Ann Roth conveyed 440 Manor St. to Carlos E. Figueroa Solis and Emely Margarita Torres Rodriguez for $116,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Virginia A. Balbuena and Marcelino A. Martinez for $187,000.

Jason M. Kaan conveyed 523 Union St. to Latisha Lu Murray and Mark William Murray Jr. for $151,000.

Samy Tawfik Aziz Ghaly and Samy Ghaly conveyed 138 S. Fourth St. to Scott A. Albright for $184,900.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Jordan J. Kauffman and Briana C. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Eric Robert Group and Larissa C. Kelley for $230,000.

CONOY TWP.

The estate of V A M. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority for $291,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Matthew R. Kendall, Ashley Kendall and Ashley J. Voyton conveyed 166 Beech St. to Michael Shane McGrath and NA Lin for $245,000.

The estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Casey J. Bringhurst and Madison Anne Bringhurst for $240,000.

William M. Wells and Deana L. Wells conveyed 236 Beech St. to Christian Nieto for $216,700.

Sergey V. Plotnikov and Shirley A. Plotnikov conveyed property on Seventh Street to Joseph Daniel Swanson for $230,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Jack L. Rice, Danette L. Rice and Danette L. Nickel conveyed property on Ridge Road to Troy Debruin and Amy Debruin for $287,900.

DRUMORE TWP.

Herrs Shady Brook Farm Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Power for $230,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Colin M. Bell conveyed property on a public road to Karen Lynn Fund and William M. Fund for $380,000.

EARL TWP.

Grande Land LP conveyed property on a public road to Medha Pokhrel and Goma Pokhrel for $357,900.

Soco Enterprises LLC and Earl Township Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth S. Smith and Cristina D. Smith for $294,210.

Pearl B. Stauffer, Pearl B. Stauffer Burkholder and Pearl B. Burkholder Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Kevin D. Stauffer and Charlene Stauffer for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

I. Eby Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $50,000.

I. Eby Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $60,000.

Eva M. Hoover and Fannie M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Jonas H. Hoover, Katie Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover for $1.

The estate of Clair L. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to John M. Martin Jr. for $216,000.

Jonas H. Hoover and Stevie R. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Stevie R. Hoover for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

George M. Hurst conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Glenn S. Rissler and Rachel M. Rissler for $220,000.

Eugene D. Groeschel and Diane M. Grant conveyed property on a public road to Eugene D. Groeschel and Diane M. Grant for $1.

Russell N. Galbraith and Christina L. Galbraith conveyed 88 Hawk Lane to Dennis E. Ober and Deborah J. Ober for $250,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Donald O. Wenger, Ruby O. Wenger and Alicia Marie Hlubb conveyed 1973 Edgemont Drive to Justin Lee Barber for $209,900.

Fredrick V. Alldred Jr. conveyed property on Madison Court to Matthew David Castillo and Karin Isabel Castillo for $205,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Eric R. Morales Colon, Eric R Morales Colon and Jackeline Morales for $354,220.

EDEN TWP.

Arie F. King conveyed property on a public road to Hannah F. King for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Milton K. Lauch and Judith A. Lauch conveyed property on Lake View Drive to Claire M. Knolle for $524,900.

Keith A. Martin and Ronda L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Bleacher and Allyson L. Bleacher for $435,000.

David L. Sensenig and Miriam E. Sensenig conveyed property on Reifsnyder Road to Robert Raimondo and Esther Raimondo for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

W. Joanne Weatherley and Marcia L. Hess conveyed property on East Arch Street to Sara A. Griffith and Kody M. Griffith for $240,000.

Christopher R. Good, Megan M. Good and Megan M. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Brandie J. Martin for $225,000.

Room One Corp. conveyed 700 N. Hanover St. to Kramer 700 Properties LLC for $1.

Douglas J. Logan III and Nicholas A. Weaver conveyed 307 W. High St. to 307 West High LLC for $1.

Lisa M. Gepfer, Marian D. Kort, Roddy R. Leitzel and Susan A. Leitzel conveyed property on Gerald Drive to Evan Thomas Woods and Kirsten Noel Woods for $240,000.

Larry C. Patton and Crystal L. Patton conveyed property on a public road to Crystal L. Patton, Linda Boone and Matthew Takach for $1.

Christine L. Rank conveyed 314 Holly St. to Jeffrey S. Eshelman for $170,000.

Ramesh J. Shah and Bhanu R. Shah conveyed 615 Groff Ave. to Nobuaki Takahashi for $240,000.

David P. Pelna and Michelle J. Pelna conveyed property on a public road to William A. Hayes and Andrea N. Hayes for $270,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Wilmer D. Zimmerman and Kevin D. Zimmerman conveyed 610 E. Main St. to Kevin D. Zimmerman for $1.

Donald J. Nelson, Frances M. Nelson and Frances Marie Nelson conveyed 323 Jeff Ave. to Jonathan C. Ege and Kayla N. Kelly for $200,000.

Barbara J. Sayer and John L. Sayer conveyed 1130 Pleasant View Road to Barbara J. Sayer and John L. Sayer for $1.

Matthew F. Moyer conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Lisa Marie Fleischer for $200,000.

Limin Liang conveyed 213 Heather Lane to Kyle Andrew Schell for $175,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Kevtrac Properties, KEK Properties LLC and Kevin E. Kohl conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Donald Nissley Jr. and Martha J. Nissley for $212,000.

Andreas Ruzic and Monika Ruzic conveyed 66 Summerlyn Drive to James W. Neal and Anna E. Neal for $495,000.

Michal T. Franklin and Stacy A. Franklin conveyed property on Horseshoe Drive to Anthony D. Heaps and Morgan A. Paquin for $207,000.

FULTON TWP.

John S. Beiler and Rebecca R. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Fannie S. Beiler for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Peter Weachter and Janet Weachter conveyed 825 Westminster Drive to Janet Weachter for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Harriet E. Ehrhart, Bryan Ehrhart, Branden Ehrhart, Serena Riedel and Valerie Thompson conveyed 270 Lania Drive to Jonathan Cortes for $130,000.

Street Properties LLC and Kevin Kratzert conveyed 2878 Wimbledon Lane to Eric S. Renfer and Janet E. Renfer for $575,000.

Paul K. Emert Jr., Pamela P. Emert and Pamala P. Emert conveyed Unit 125 to Benyamin Meirowitz and Julie Meirowitz for $650,000.

Michael S. Stotsky, Sandra D. Stotsky and Street Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Street Properties LLC for $1.

Lindsay K. Mills conveyed 1587 Kauffman Road to Joseph F. Mills for $10.

Edwin C. Monskie conveyed property on Penwood Road to Gregory Monskie and Nora Healy for $455,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 113 Republic Terrace to Martha Turino, Martha Turino Revocable Living Trust, John Turino and John Turino Revocable Living Trust for $405,257.

Zephyr Aluminum LLC and Douglas G. Cornell conveyed property on a public road to State Road Properties LLC for $2,700,000.

The estate of Joan N. Bergan conveyed 1712 Wheatland Ave. to Nanda Mainali and Ganga Maya Chapagai for $305,000.

Kimberly Anne Bridgette and Wesley David Bridgette conveyed 711 Darby Lane to Cathleen J. Anderson for $286,000.

Charles T. O’Grady and Wendy W. O’Grady conveyed property on a public road to Jason P. Bailey and Ranya A. Bailey for $560,000.

Robert T. Raimondo Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kim L. Seldomridge and Sharon M. Seldomridge for $220,000.

Paul Z. Vanderlaan and Shelly L. Vanderlaan conveyed 227 Meadow Creek Drive to Amanda B. Haag and David J. Kratz for $500,000.

Brendan M. Leahy conveyed 1137 Nissley Road to Sagar Ghorsai for $267,500.

Paul E. Williams and Carol M. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Jayne E. Mutter for $642,000.

Marlene S. Arnold conveyed 139 Treetops Drive to Robert Benjamin Dodson and Tammi Webb Dodson for $301,000.

Barry L. Brosey conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Charles Rixse and Robynn Rixse conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

Gregory E. Monskie and Nora M. Healy conveyed 2665 Beech Lane to Brent J. Heavner and Sarah R. Latimer for $385,000.

Joseph Martinez Jr. and Camille Martinez conveyed property on a public road to Camille Martinez for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Devi Dulal Sharma, Devi Dulal Sharma, Indira Baral Dulal and Indira Baral Dulal for $452,510.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Gregory L. Brobst, Lindi R. Barton Brobst and Lindi R Barton Brobst conveyed property on Archer Lane to Cartus Financial Corp. for $425,000.

Dennis E. Mentzer and Barbara H. Mentzer conveyed 281 Northridge Drive to Omar Henriquez for $327,500.

Elmer J. Stoltzfus, Anna S. Stoltzfus, Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Katie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elmer J. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on Archer Lane to Daniel G. Roy and Hannah K. Roy for $425,000.

Thomas M. Snyder conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Derek Frey and Leah Frey for $449,000.

Brent J. Heavner conveyed 4415 Chinchilla Ave. to Ian Josef Solodky and Sara N. Solodky for $212,000.

Theodore W. Schreiber Jr. and Mary A. Schreiber conveyed 2787 Stevens Summit to Suk Tamang and Ashli Tamang for $329,000.

Teddy J. Reyes Luperon and Yadiris Paola Reyes Luperon conveyed 360 Spring Hill Lane to Manuel I. Villafranca Villafranca for $259,000.

Adam E. Steinmetz conveyed 498 Vista Road to Phillip Murray and Heather Arroyo for $325,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Sara Ines Reyes Deestrella, Luis M Estrella Cruz and Luis M. Estrella Cruz conveyed 15 Acorn Blvd. to Kabulo Kabamba and Chanda Kabwe for $192,500.

Hildegard Cvetkovic conveyed 101 Black Oak Drive to Maron T. Faison for $162,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed Unit 313 to Baljeet Singh and Narinder Singh for $148,000.

Dimitrios Hronis Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Lincoln2175 LLC for $1.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC and Eric C. Brewer conveyed property on a public road to Deneen A. Hooker for $312,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Gideon S. Riehl Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Theary Y. Riehl for $1.

Katelyn W. Newcomer and Michael R. Newcomer conveyed 304 Country Meadows Drive to Tyler W. Sechrist and Brooke N. Sechrist for $588,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Bismar Rodriguez Sanchez and Bismar Rodriguez Sanchez conveyed property on East Clermont Avenue to Migdalia Oberto Batista, Migdalia Oberto Batista, German Batista Mojena, German Batista Mojena, Mayelin Batista Oberto and Mayelin Batista Oberto for $165,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 305 W. Lemon St. to Michael Rohm for $330,000.

Kenneth E. Maule and Jacqueline M. Maule conveyed property on Circle Avenue to Betty Snook and Sheila McClucas for $110,000.

Robert M. Baxter Jr. conveyed 202 W. Walnut St. to Robert M. Baxter Jr. and Paige Michelle Baxter for $10.

Leanne M. Roncolato and Alex W. Roomets conveyed 521 W. Walnut St. to Ryan Paul Baker, Malathi Michelle Iyengar and Iyengar Baker Family Trust for $290,000.

Kyle Eugene Sterner conveyed 721 High St. to Santa J. Landrau for $174,000.

Deneen A. Hooker conveyed 827 E. Walnut St. to Venice Paliangayan and Erin Robertson for $230,000.

Pedro A. Caraballo and Diana Caraballo conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Kline and Austin D. Kline for $260,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 34 S. Water St. to Invest Pa 2020 LLC for $125,000.

ABS Properties LLC and Ashley Sollenberger conveyed 215 Ice Ave. to Restored Investments LLC for $102,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 530 N. Jefferson St. to NA Homes LLC for $112,000.

Michael J. Burt conveyed property on West Walnut Street to Michael J. Burt and Jane Elizabeth Burt for $0.

The estate of Porsia Palumbo and The estate of Porsia F. Palumbo conveyed 626 Race Ave. to Anne Francis Roe for $1.

The estate of Marianthi C. Soukas conveyed property on Hamilton Street to Spruce Street Design & Build LLC for $130,000.

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conveyed 16 Caroline St. to Cindy L. Triplet and Jay C. Kauffman for $37,000.

Melvin C. Faler conveyed 10 S. Ann St. to Mville Blue Rock Real Estate for $116,000.

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 528 Jefferson St. to NA Homes LLC for $112,000.

Suzanne C. Mitchell and Fernando Vaughn conveyed 921 High St. to Jack Tree LLC for $98,000.

Curtis R. Donahue, Lloyd H. Miller and Mary V. Miller conveyed 614 S. Prince St. to Robert W. Geiger and Carol L. Geiger for $70,000.

Lauren K. Byerly conveyed 738 New Holland Ave. to David Schrum for $175,000.

The estate of Mary A. Fornah conveyed 640 E. Frederick St. to Andrew M. Smith and Maly S. Kongsynonh for $187,000.

Eliel Carrero conveyed 225 Juniata St. to Jarin Bontrager for $85,500.

Jonathan M. Smucker and Rebecca K. Rast conveyed 551 W. Walnut St. to Edward C. Schwarz and Susan Snyder for $280,000.

Brandi Bemiller conveyed 806 E. Chestnut St. to William Patrick Green III and Zorangely Mendez for $284,900.

The estate of David F. Hargan conveyed 143 Ruby St. to Mark Ndoci for $90,000.

Abijah Immanuel conveyed 1400 Union St. to Alexzandria Amor Fontanez for $215,000.

Alberta R. Harnish conveyed 117 Nevin St. to Elsie V. Spayd for $1.

John T. Petro conveyed property on West James Street to BNG Properties LLC for $235,000.

Heather Klass conveyed property on Union Street to Brittany M. Dewar for $190,000.

Caroline L. Ecklin conveyed 139 N. Pine St. to Brian Boyce for $350,000.

Chatom LLC, Chad E. Neiss and Thomas M. Brubaker conveyed 348 E. Fulton St. to Jonathan P. Chieppor and Patrick Chieppor for $170,000.

Nancy Walker conveyed property on a public road to Edson Rumano and Faith Rumano for $290,000.

Laura A. Martin conveyed 151 E. Madison St. to Corey B. Dolan for $180,000.

David K. King and Carla J Miller King conveyed 234 S. Ann St. to Bradley Hoover and Yalonda Hoover for $150,000.

Gunter Backhaus conveyed property on West Orange Street to Falcon Property Holdings LLC for $700,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Robert A. Frame conveyed property on a public road to Luke D. Slabach for $200,000.

Luis V. Guerrero conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Sonia Rodriguez for $150,000.

The estate of Mary E. Schmidt conveyed 186 Conestoga Blvd. to Jacob P. Zug and M. Alaxandria Kemp for $246,000.

Bradley J. Pawlik conveyed 106 Roselle Ave. to Jessica Ann Losito for $195,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Austin R. Will and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Riverside Avenue to Michael D. Zook and Hailey A. Fuller for $328,639.

Arvin L. Alston II, Kathryn L. Alston and Kathryn L. Landis conveyed 827 Sixth St. to Arvin L. Alston II for $1.

Eliezer Cruz Pitre, Eliezer Cruz Pitre, Veatriz Roman Rodriguez and Veatriz Roman Rodriguez conveyed 347 Voltaire Blvd. to Calvin Byrd and Charese Byrd for $225,000.

Maria C. Soders conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Maria C. Soders and Adam Soders for $1.

John Biondi Jr., Hannah Hake and Eugene Winters conveyed property on Sterling Place to John Biondi Jr. and Hannah Hake for $1.

Xavier Sanchez conveyed 217 Kentshire Drive to Edwin A. Olivera Jr. and Denise Ivette Olivera for $222,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

John Lee King, Nancy L. King and Jonathan G. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Gordonville Fire Company for $325,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

James W. Buckwalter conveyed 417 Woodcrest Ave. to Nicholas R. Holman and Ray Lynn Holman for $309,000.

Susan M. Kelly and Patrick M. Kelly conveyed property on Swarthmore Drive to Megan K. Sporre and Matthew E. Sporre for $275,000.

George W. Thornton conveyed 401 S. Cedar St. to Daniel Henrichsen and Brittney Henrichsen for $207,777.

Cargill Cocoa & Chocolate Inc. and Wilbur Chocolate Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to 48 N. Broad Street LLC for $50,000.

Leonard P. Korzon and Debra D. Korzon conveyed 424 Laurel Ave. to Andrew Korzon and Emily C. Korzon for $400,000.

Jeffrey M. Culp and Brinton L. Culp conveyed 31 S. Locust St. to Jeffrey Michael Culp, Brinton Lane Culp and Culp Family Living Trust for $0.

David J. Miller and Kathleen M. Miller conveyed 326 E. Marion St. to Stacey L. Jensen for $352,050.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

W. Roger Delp and Mary E. Delp conveyed property on Kinseyville Road to Galen E. King for $72,000.

Steven A. Nestle, Greta M. Vandenberg Nestle and Greta M Vandenberg Nestle conveyed property on a public road to Terry Weaver Jr. and Justine Bunville for $205,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Gail L. Mauro conveyed property on Eden Road to Joshua S. Rust and Dacia L. Rust for $299,900.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on a public road to Brandon A. Mueller for $1,175,000.

Robert L. Weiler and Robert L. Weiler Sr. conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Robert L. Weiler Sr. and Robert Louis Weiler Jr. for $1.

Jeffrey T. Mitchell and Emily Mitchell conveyed 30 Viscount Place to Ryan W. Hicks and Ashley Hicks for $420,000.

John L. Sayer and Barbara J. Sayer conveyed property on a public road to John L. Sayer and Barbara J. Sayer for $1.

Robert Benjamin Dodson, Tammi Webb Dodson, Matthew Dodson, Robert B. Dodson, Tammi W. Dodson, Matthew C. Dodson, Lauren Dodson, Lauren E. Ewing and Lauren E. Dodson conveyed property on a public road to Chase A. Schaeffer and Steffany Schaeffer for $500,000.

Joshua A. Lefever, Kathryn M. Ruscio and Kathryn M. Lefever conveyed property on Edgemoor Court to Antiochus J. Robert and Fleurette Francois for $205,000.

Nancy A. Santaniello, Nancy Ann Santaniello and Michael E. Santaniello conveyed property on a public road to Marnie Sue Kaplan for $1.

Nancy A. Santaniello and Michael E. Santaniello conveyed property on a public road to Marnie Sue Kaplan for $1.

Kamlesh Raj Acharya and Sachita Acharya Sharma conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Linton for $607,500.

The estate of Geraldine K. Byrnes conveyed 731 Skyline Drive to Lanese Tanee Boynes for $189,000.

Robin David Bleecher conveyed 2614 Hazelwood Road to Justin H. Geisenberger for $310,000.

The estate of Cathy J. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Herr and Christopher C. Kauffman for $1.

Christopher C. Kauffman and Charles W. Herr conveyed 1503 Eden Road to Charles W. Herr for $100,000.

GRH 3 LLC conveyed property on Landis Valley Road to Claudio F. Giordano and Virginia Soledad Rosker for $587,647.

Theodore C. Haug conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Michelle Louise Scobie for $293,000.

Lawrence R. Coffin conveyed 177 Federal Way to Benjamin J. Ash and Tara P. Ash for $183,000.

Patrick M. Westbrook conveyed 2006 Rachael Drive to David Burnett and Emily Broomell for $500,000.

Frances Y. Kaufmann conveyed 1805 Beverly Drive to Kevin C. Kovaleski and Laura M. Wentzel for $385,000.

Ran B. Gurung, Mangali M. Gurung, Menuka Gurung and Purna S. Gurung conveyed 2152 Georgetown Drive to Mangali Gurung for $1.

Steven L. Yates and Lisa R. Yates conveyed 346 Primrose Ave. to Sarah Grace Schneider and Matthew Robert Schappell for $370,000.

Christina Mawhinney conveyed property on a public road to Daniel David Duschl and Amber Joy Swiatocha for $315,000.

Jennifer A. Schwartz conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Joseph Russell Bley III and Shannon Martin Bley for $675,000.

Wesley A. Weinstein and Suzanne N. Weinstein conveyed 1359 Glen Moore Circle to Sarah E. Naylor for $186,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Todd A. Bidelman and Carolyn D. Bidelman conveyed property on a public road to Roberto Carlos Miguel and Tammy Miguel for $306,000.

Karen F. Zimmerman and Karen F. Rambler conveyed 134 N. Main St. to Cory Smith and Rebecca Schappell for $170,000.

The estate of Phoebe A. Rohrer conveyed 11 N. Laurel St. to Jason D. Wolfe for $164,000.

Linda F. Rose and Harland W. Rose Jr. conveyed 32 S. Fulton St. to Simplify Home Group LLC for $107,550.

Glenn K. Parks Jr, Sharon L. Parks, Antoinette I. Gainer and John Arthur Gainer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Kazmierczak for $300,000.

MANOR TWP.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Edward Bhopa and Chandra Bhopa for $1.

Slaugh & Co. Inc. and Hamilton Properties conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Alexandra Slaugh for $214,000.

The estate of Keith A. Zimmerman conveyed property on Franklin Road to John Virgil Shertzer and Cheryl Rosene Shertzer for $1.

Daniel D. Bofinger and Janice R. Bofinger conveyed 1013 Shadowstone Drive to Nathan Nevin Fought and Chelsea Diane Fought for $426,000.

Gerald F. Matt conveyed property on Redwood Drive to Kerry D. Matt for $1.

Wilberto Garcia Nieves conveyed 1121 Millersville Road to Mirtha Gonzalez Chavez for $325,000.

Ruth E. Wilson and Connie L. Hake conveyed 2730 Royal Road to Connie L. Hake for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Jeslyn M. McCracken conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to Justin I. McCracken and Jeslyn M. McCracken for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Nancy C. Rohrer conveyed 120 N. George St. to Grant H. Clark for $180,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Nicholas A. Kemp conveyed property on South Market Avenue to Sara M. Ober for $160,000.

Evan D. Reese conveyed Unit 156 to Evan D. Reese and Kaitlyn Reese for $0.

Sean A. Healy conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Steven W. Streett and Emily S. Streett for $219,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Rhoda L. Enck conveyed property on Rockwood Drive to Dustin Coble and Kayla Coble for $155,000.

The estate of Thelma J. Pickell and The estate of Thelma Jean Pickell conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Charles S. Kerby III for $245,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Ronald Ettelman and Virginia Ettelman conveyed 164 E. Main St. to April M. Koppenhaver for $177,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Michael R. Skinner and Kathleen Skinner conveyed property on Elm Circle to Derek V. Martin and Katelyn Martin for $300,000.

Glenda Gingrich conveyed 217 Locust St. to Krysten Clifford and Brian Chesnet for $160,000.

PARADISE TWP.

M. Land Develop LLC and Myron J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Breeo Ventures LLC for $3,363,000.

PENN TWP.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Michael Dinse and Lauren Dinse for $82,000.

Ryan M. Stoner and Jessica M. Stoner conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Ryan M. Stoner for $1.

Laurel C. Lukus conveyed property on a public road to Bradley J. Newhouse and Tara J. Newhouse for $405,000.

The estate of Ethel I. Horst, The estate of Ethel Stoppard, Manheim Central School District and Charles Investments LP conveyed property on a public road to Baron Associates LLC for $310,000.

Marilyn K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Marilyn K. Martin for $1.

Paul R. Clothier and Kimberly M. Clothier conveyed property on Hamilton Court to Steven R. Loose and Kimberly I. Maurer for $375,000.

Peter T. Coleman and Susan K. Coleman conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan H. Markley, Amy L. Haldeman Markley and Amy L Haldeman Markley for $395,000.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Michael T. Cannon and Camilla S. Cannon for $334,370.

PEQUEA TWP.

Thomas R. Weber and Maria A. Weber conveyed property on Long Lane to Bradley J. Pawlik and Adelyn R. Pawlik for $285,000.

Kenneth R. Goss and Beverly J. Goss conveyed property on a public road to Andy R. Gordley and Tina M. Gordley for $60,000.

Sarah M. Short and Kevin L. Short conveyed Unit 56 to Stephen Lupoli for $230,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

David L. Esworthy and Jennifer L. Esworthy conveyed property on a public road to John Ziegler and Patricia Rogers for $415,000.

Jorge H. Burgos, Jamee E. Burgos and Jamee E. Wise conveyed property on a public road to Jorge H. Burgos and Jamee E. Burgos for $0.

Lindsay Jean Hoover and Andrew Scott Hoover conveyed 50 Hawthorne Circle to Mackenzie L. Gibbs and Jordan M. Gibbs for $250,000.

Shannon Eric Martin conveyed property on Penny Road to Laura Martin for $260,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Kodey R. Manwiller, Jessica L. Manwiller, Jessica L. Kreiser and Kodey Manwiller conveyed 2994 Pinch Road to Kodey R. Manwiller and Jessica L. Manwiller for $0.

Mark E. Kraenbring and Naomi J. Kraenbring conveyed 1396 Drager Road to Sean A. Healy for $365,000.

Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 29 to Vincent J. Doyle and Ginger S. Doyle for $419,900.

Brandon K. Adams, Alison M. Racilla and Alison M. Adams conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Matthew R. Hinnerschitz for $282,000.

Jeffrey A. Snyder and Laura B. Snyder conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Brian J. Gillespie and Joy G. Gillespie for $320,500.

Barbara Mattscheck conveyed 1518 Emerson Drive to Raymond Eugene Tierney and Annette Marie Tierney for $375,245.

Wilmer L. Nolt and Frieda G. Nolt conveyed property on Rife Run Road to David Lynn Sensenig and Emily J. Sensenig for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Leroy A. Blank and Martha A. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Elam K. Glick and Ruth L. Glick for $276,000.

Henry K. Petersheim, Linda Rose Petersheim, Amos E. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher conveyed property on Paes Road to Jonathan E. Fisher and Rachel Ann Fisher for $125,000.

WARWICK TWP.

The estate of Jeffrey Louis Lambert and The estate of Jeffrey L. Lambert conveyed property on a public road to Sean Boyer and Mckenzie Rae Groff for $150,000.

Kazimiera E. Basko conveyed 3 Fawn Glenn Court to John M. Ippolito for $352,000.

James L. Whiteman and Elaine A. Whiteman conveyed 1025 Union House Road to James L. Whiteman, Elaine A. Whiteman and Whiteman Family Living Trust for $1.

Douglas R. Otto and Andrea D. Otto conveyed property on Field Lane to Shane C. Myers and Rebecca G. Myers for $440,000.

Nathaniel L. Holmes and Rachel E. Holmes conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Adam C. Bendinsky and Amanda M. Defelice for $245,000.

William C. Bock conveyed property on Heron Road to William D. Crosby and Brenda S. Crosby for $250,000.

Margarita Kreider conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Limin Liang and Zhixin Liang for $240,000.

Charles L. Albright and Ben Fichtner conveyed 58 Tennyson Drive to Linda T. Hernandez for $230,000.

WP Partnership, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed 31 Tennyson Drive to Vanessa A. Retamar for $350,526.

Candace A. Brubaker and Candace A. Rutt conveyed property on Dahlia Avenue to Matthew Sarian and Taylor Ream for $275,000.

The estate of John J. Landis and Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County PA conveyed 2648 Creek Hill Road to Gladys E. Landis for $1,400,000.