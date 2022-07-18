The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office July 4-8:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Amy N. Stoner and Tamela Sue Fitzkee conveyed 28 N. Poplar St. to Madalyn Rayne Molignoni for $172,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Dennis M. Daughetee and Denise L. Daughetee conveyed property on West View Drive to Connie L. Hilliar for $355,000.

Ray H. Good and Doris E. Good conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Joseph J. Krchnar Jr. and Lori L. Krchnar for $500,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Clair W. Good conveyed property on a public road to John A. Nolt, Anne L. Nolt and Jason A. Nolt for $275,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Ronald A. Fink conveyed property on a public road to Justin M. Horst and Anna Mary Martin Horst for $40,000.

The estate of Ethel M. Yelk conveyed property on a public road to Ronald A. Fink for $40,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Eric Strayer and Amber Strayer conveyed 9 Pine St. to Michael S. Marks Jr. and Annalyn Procopio for $240,000.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Dorothy E. Bouder and The estate of Dorothy Bouder conveyed property on a public road to Brian E. Bouder for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Sunview Partners LP and Mahlon Zimmerman Jr. conveyed property on Wabash Road to Jean A. Belzince and Sherley T. Belzince for $190,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 5 Rein Drive to Tracy L. Sonnemann for $555,000.

Kelsey L. Fox and Cody Fritz conveyed property on Black Horse Road to Kelsey L. Fox, Cody Fritz and Kelsey L. Fritz for $0.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Charles L. Buscavage and Karen Buscavage conveyed property on a public road to David Becker and Adrienne Becker for $420,000.

The estate of Clyde R. Pfautz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Barry L. Burkholder, Donna Joy Burkholder and Carson Z. Burkholder for $130,000.

The estate of James Stoudt Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Derek M. Martin and Susan J. Martin for $302,300.

COLERAIN TWP.

Andrew S. Zook conveyed property on Street Road to Joel K. Zook for $1.

Travis W. Kinnamon and Wendy H. Kinnamon conveyed property on Woodside Drive to Thomas Scott Harvey for $180,000.

Aaron J. Beiler and Rebecca K. Beiler conveyed property on Rosedale Road to Elam S. Beiler and Marian S. Beiler for $1.

William Wesley Shiplet conveyed property on a public road to Jordan A. Gladden and Heather M. Schlotterbeck for $335,000.

John S. Stoltzfus and Fannie F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Pumping Station Road to Aaron S. Stoltzfus and Rebecca E. Stoltzfus for $1.

Caleb Truslow and Kaylee Dukes conveyed 1759 Kirkwood Pike to David B. Leugers for $255,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Summit Street Properties LLC, BHI Properties LLC and Israel Weiss conveyed property on a public road to Nabilco Management LLC for $1,000,000.

The estate of Donald H. Nikolaus and John P. Hohenadel conveyed 327 Locust St. to Msg Rentals LLC for $1.

Aamal A. Elmessih and A. Aamal Elmessih conveyed 826 Houston St. to Miguel Leon Ramos and Miguel Leon Ramos for $185,000.

Joseph J. Groft and Melissa A. Groft conveyed property on Plane Street to Daniel Kline for $169,500.

Christa E. Sliger and Barbara L. Laukhuff conveyed 851 Locust St. to Lauren Martin and Jared Martin for $280,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Miles P. Brooks and Rose M. Brooks conveyed property on River Corner Road to Miles P. Brooks, Rose M. Brooks, Wade Leroy Brooks and David Michael Brooks for $1.

CONOY TWP.

John E. Winsett conveyed 142 Locust St. to Vicki L. Flowers for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Charles E. Fry Jr. conveyed property on South Second Street to Joshua K. Snyder and Hanni A. Snyder for $215,900.

Saylor & Saylor Enterprises Llc, Robert Saylor and Lynne Saylor conveyed property on a public road to C&S Dwellings LLC for $240,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jay Robert Wenger and Cheryl Wenger conveyed property on Endslow Road to Kevin J. McCart for $362,000.

The estate of Mattia S. Guinivan conveyed property on Vista Drive to Isaac S. Greene and Kelly L Hilkert Greene for $300,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Nina Claire Reese and Carol Markley conveyed 118 Mountainstone Drive to Enoch Tyson and Joyce Tyson for $230,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Breneman for $289,900.

Dwayne M. Johnson and Sheila A. Johnson conveyed property on Greider Avenue to Aaron C. Buckwalter and Libby G. Buckwalter for $242,500.

DRUMORE TWP.

Susan J. Rambo conveyed property on a public road to Susan J. Rambo and Anthony C. Rambo for $1.

Nevin L. Martin and Janita D. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Caleb J. Martin and Charlene M. Martin for $305,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

David H. Myer and Betty J. Myer conveyed property on Conowingo Drive to Wendell J. Slabach and Yvonne J. Slabach for $1.

DSBJ Enterprises LLC and David S. Rhoads Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Rosies Property Management LLC for $472,000.

Lydia G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Conowingo Drive to Lydia G. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Keith Bumeder and Brooke Bumeder conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Adam W. Burnet for $280,000.

Mei Yun Zheng and Jing Hui Wang conveyed property on a public road to Jing Hui Wang and Mei Yun Zheng for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Chester F. Hoover and Lena M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Paul D. Shirk and Terri L. Shirk for $850,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Douglas W. Maser and Kate M. Maser conveyed 5975 Leebel Road to Boris Bajlovic and Kathryn Bajlovic for $264,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Otter Creek Associates LP, Harry W. Naill and Naill Equities LLC conveyed property on a public road to Blue Buck Investments LLC for $1,050,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jennifer Azevedo and Colin Baker conveyed 573 College Ave. to Patrick J. Pietrefesa for $299,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Randy O. Good and Jean L. Good conveyed property on Penn Avenue to Joseph S. Livingston and Danielle Livingston for $300,000.

Agnes A. Thomas and Stephen R. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas S. Stoltzfus and Brittany D. Stoltzfus for $352,000.

Matthew A. Burkholder conveyed 25 W. Sunset Ave. to Darrel Martin and Dorlee Martin for $204,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Wayne Merkel conveyed property on Autumn Blaze Way to Derek Karsten and Deshera Karsten for $385,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 32 to Shawn Norcross and Molly Sabol for $549,890.

Hayley Butter conveyed property on Market View Drive to Dustin Diller and Nicole Diller for $360,000.

Robert Babjak and Joyce Babjak conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Merkel and Laura Merkel for $390,000.

FULTON TWP.

Sylvan M. Esch and Annie S. Esch conveyed property on a public road to South Side LLC for $500,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Robert D. Kettering and Karen L. Kettering conveyed property on Good Drive to Aileen Khuu and Richard Khuu for $274,900.

Robert G. Howe Jr. and Elaine M. Howe conveyed property on Nolt Road to 710 Home Flipping LLC for $245,000.

Irene H. Achey conveyed 104 Country Place Drive to Joel Jay Shapiro and Joel Jay Shapiro Inter Vivos Trust for $235,000.

William S. Martens II, Patricia M. Martens and William Martens II conveyed 622 Woodbine Blvd. to Wendy Abt for $612,000.

Lindsay Sneeringer and Jennifer Lefever conveyed 101 Roundtop Drive to Jennifer Lefever for $10.

Arthur E. Ezard Jr. conveyed property on Edinburgh Drive to Aurora Gonzalez for $330,000.

Delroy T. Hadesty and Mary J. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Nicole Breneman for $1.

The estate of Charles H. Harnish Jr. and The estate of Charles Howard Harnish Jr. conveyed 2210 Seitz Drive to Jessica Lee Gibble and Ryan Allen Wolfskill for $230,000.

Sara Iacovelli and Joseph Iacovelli conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Esh and Kelly R. Esh for $165,000.

Lucy Santana conveyed 306 Cornell Ave. to Lucy Santana for $1.

Ruth B. Evans, Ruth Evans and Barbara T. Evans conveyed 915 Banyan Road to Christopher J. Pawlowski and Yvonne L. Rantz for $255,000.

Dwight A. Engel conveyed property on Treetops Drive to Riley John Canouse for $226,000.

Daryl D. Herr and Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on Chestnut View Drive to Dennis D. Herr for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Charles R. Wood conveyed 4321 Marietta Ave. to Logan Kibler and Austin A. Kibler for $60,000.

Edward L. Beakley and Barbara A. Beakley conveyed property on a public road to Randy A. Kurtz and Sherry L. Kurtz for $417,000.

ACP Properties LLC and James A. Allgyer conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to PA Dept of Transportation for $0.

Glenn R. Reading conveyed property on a public road to Marcos Antonio Santiago and Lisa Merari Figueroa for $230,000.

The estate of Deborah D. Maser conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Natural Foods LLC for $84,000.

Ethan J. Baldwin, Victoria M. Baldwin and Victoria Baldwin conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Michael Kantner and Cody Eli Weaver for $365,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Tammy L. Luckenbaugh and Sherry A. Enck conveyed 57 Hickory Drive to Tammy L. Luckenbaugh and Sherry A. Enck for $1.

Corey A. Collins and Laura L. Collins conveyed 86 Linda Ave. to Patricia Collins and Andrew Collins for $315,000.

Graham W. Dennis and Stephanie A. Dennis conveyed property on Willow Hill Drive to Kyle J. Durante and Carley B. Durante for $420,500.

Robert S. Swavely and Carolyn W. Swavely conveyed 877 Lamplight Circle to Robert S. Swavely for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Lawrence P. Resh and Louise K. Resh conveyed 1627 Magnolia Ave. to Kristopher Daniel Mast and Michelle Lynn Nolt for $291,000.

Julia L. Flynn, Julia Humma, Stephen Humma and Julia Flynn conveyed property on a public road to Maryann Flynn and Thomas Flynn for $300,000.

Lisa J. Williams, Lisa Jane Williams and Brian Williams conveyed property on a public road to Jason M. Potoka and Erika J. Potoka for $430,000.

Shiva P. Bista conveyed property on Conestoga Avenue to Amilcar Burgos Martinez, Amilcar Burgos Martinez and Maria I. Alvarado for $350,000.

Jacqueline Rettew, George W. Rettew Jr. and Jacqueline Rettew Living Trust conveyed 7 Rumford Court to Jacqueline F. Rettew and Jacqueline F. Rettew Revocable Trust for $1.

Renato A. Rondinella and Christina M. Rondinella conveyed 209 Steep Bank Road to Albert G. Driver Jr. and Iris K. Driver for $423,850.

LANCASTER CITY

David K. Rutt and W. Dale Railing conveyed 129 Coral St. to Abide Co. LLC for $135,000.

John A. Porter conveyed 102 Old Dorwart St. to Todd Bolinder for $112,500.

Burnell Zeiset conveyed 704 Poplar St. to Carter Hurst for $113,000.

Juan E. Machado and Yeissel Cordero conveyed 845 E. Madison St. to Enmanuel Toribio Ramos for $200,000.

Wells Fargo Bank Na, Lancaster County Farmers National Bank and Lancaster County National Bank conveyed property on a public road to Triple J. Associates Ltd for $630,000.

Jeremy I. Wolfe, Jennifer M. Wolfe, Jeremy Wolfe and Jennifer Wolfe conveyed property on Emerald Drive to Jennifer M. Wolfe for $1.

Mohammed Albadrani and Zina Alkubasy conveyed 543 Howard Ave. to Jennifer Harrington Parks for $276,000.

Vilas R. Malankar and Kamini V. Malankar conveyed 332 S. Prince St. to First Choice Homebuyers LLC for $97,000.

Kishor P. Singapuri, W. Florilla J Singapuri and W. Florilla Singapuri conveyed property on West Lemon Street to Joni Dowling and Stephen Dowling for $585,000.

Jorge A. Cano conveyed 836 George St. to Jorge A. Cano and Monica B. Sanchez for $1.

William M. Peteritas conveyed 546 Spruce St. to Claire M. Dempsey for $194,200.

Joseph Ibrahem and Ester Fares conveyed 540 Woodward St. to Carlos M. Castillo Huitzil and Carlos M Castillo Huitzil for $177,500.

Josephine L. Miller and Dennis R. Warfel conveyed 156 Garden City Drive to John G. Imhof and Rebecca L. Imhof for $240,000.

Franklin & Marshall College conveyed property on Race Avenue to Chabad of Lancaster for $450,000.

Johncey Mathew conveyed 408 S. Queen St. to Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC for $1.

Ramon Ortiz conveyed 457 Atlantic Ave. to Kowain Christian for $105,000.

Sandra L. Vazquez and Sandra L. Donley conveyed 313 New Dorwart St. to Escarlin Massiel Ferreira Santos and Melania Rosario Santos for $199,900.

Shanon Solava conveyed 833 Third St. to Peter Horning for $204,000.

B&R Development LLC and Bryan Martin conveyed 343 E. Chestnut St. to Ian J. Long and Megan E. Byorick for $275,000.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 551 S. Lime St. to Thomasina Labrew and Lawrence Labrew for $249,999.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 614 George St. to Craig Matos and Amy L. Matos for $29,900.

Sammy W. Rodriguez conveyed 819 Highland Ave. to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $150,000.

Abi Mae Eshleman and Abi Mae Poole conveyed 138 E. New St. to Glanzair Properties LLC for $135,000.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 617 George St. to Craig Matos and Amy L. Matos for $100,000.

Jonathan Charles and Rhoda Charles conveyed 935 St. Joseph St. to Saw Paw Htoo and Htee Bwe for $160,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC conveyed 29 Coral St. to Younus Qalandari for $159,900.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 619 George St. to Craig Matos and Amy L. Matos for $100,000.

Maniva B. Bartee conveyed 40 Ruby St. to Carroll Douglas Properties LLC and Douglas Carroll Properties LLC for $150,000.

Saca Development Corp. and The estate of Amarilis Baldallaque conveyed 43 Green St. to Juan Castano Marte for $1.

Douglas J. Barron, Mary B. Barron and Mary Beth Barron conveyed 610 Pearl St. to Matthew Mott and Marjorie Mott for $230,000.

Robert B. Hess Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Scott Gray and Traci M. Natale for $199,000.

238 Oak St. Pottstown LLC and Clark Sehon conveyed 112 S. Prince St. to Triple L. Real Estate LLC for $415,000.

Erin N. McLaughlin, Scott M. McArthur and Scott McArthur conveyed property on a public road to Claire R. Wickenheiser and Manuel Ramos for $300,000.

Alexander Ortega conveyed 565 S. Christian St. to Felix Y. Pastrana and Ashlin A. Pastrana for $234,555.

Carlito Montanez conveyed 601 Rockland St. to Sergio V Miranda Herrero for $136,000.

Steven Epstein conveyed 334 N. Charlotte St. to RSM MGMT LLC for $185,000.

Jureckson Mitchell & Associates, Mitchell Jureckson & Associates, Mitchell Jureckson and Kim Jureckson conveyed property on a public road to Andrew H. Martin for $600,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Glass House Inc. conveyed 913 E. King St. to Carol A. Glass for $1.

Allison Wick conveyed Unit 8 to Cuong Ngo and Le Gia Ngo for $245,000.

Jennifer L. Woltcheck conveyed property on Spring Ridge Lane to Lucas R. Dent for $230,000.

Michael A. Morales, Michael Morales, Milagros I. Morales and Milagros Ramirez conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Morales and Milagros I. Morales for $1.

Steve E. Sheldon and Jena K. Sheldon conveyed 1311 Maple Ave. to Heather L. Lischner for $245,000.

D. Arthur Turner III and Christina S. Turner conveyed property on Spring Ridge Lane to Carlon Zephirin and Michelle N. Bird for $255,000.

Roland N. Shorter and Esther L. Shorter conveyed property on a public road to Arlene C. Maravilla and Carlito R. Claricia for $297,500.

Cris Allen Knaub and Ashli R. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Cris Allen Knaub and Ashli R. Scott for $1.

CNA Construction LLC and Craig Natale conveyed 210 Rosedale Ave. to Charles R. Zellner and Jordan E. Zellner for $305,000.

Lawrence R. Coffin conveyed 121 Gentlemens Way to Krishna Chhantyal and Barsha Chhantyal for $262,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Judith A. Donnelly conveyed property on a public road to Calvin Fisher and Wanda Fisher for $431,000.

Samuel Kinsinger, Malinda Kinsinger and Malinda K. Kinsinger conveyed property on a public road to Parochial Medical Center for $450,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Lorie L. Longabaugh and Robert F. Shreiner conveyed 1533 Hunsecker Road to Levi James Ebersol and Susan Marie Ebersol for $305,000.

Aaron B. Miller and Annie K. Miller conveyed 90 Farmland Road to Elam B. Miller and Lavina S. Miller for $275,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and Andrew Fry conveyed Unit 19 to Nur Property Holdings LLC for $225,000.

The estate of Helen Bard Hall Baker, The estate of Helen Bard Hall Baker, The estate of Helen Hall Baker and The estate of Helen Hall Baker conveyed 26 Quarry Road to Tiffany M. Conly for $154,000.

Richard J. Rappa, Debra A. Rappa and Debra Ann Folk conveyed property on Apricot Avenue to Robbi Christopher Folk and Debra Ann Folk for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Jason L. Baldwin and Jalisa A. Baldwin conveyed 219 N. Cedar St. to Donald G. Reynard and Rhonda L. Reynard for $320,000.

Michael A. Lease, Barbara J. Lease and Barbara J. Grimley conveyed 503 W. Marion St. to Michael A. Lease and Barbara J. Lease for $1.

Jennifer L. Bruner and Jennifer Brunner conveyed property on a public road to Peter Jordan Knudsen and Nasil Kim Knudsen for $365,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Vincent D. Miller, Meda M. Miller and Melanie K. Szatkowski conveyed property on a public road to Donald H. Miller III and Ashlee Miller for $205,000.

David E. Keefer and Beth A. Keefer conveyed 407 Nottingham Road to Naomi Lysakovski Smith, Naomi Lysakovski Smith and Brady K. Jenkins for $170,000.

Joshua Weidman conveyed property on a public road to Brian Mertle and Katelyn Mertle for $374,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jon Warner Homes Inc., Warner Jon Homes Inc. and Warner Homes Inc. conveyed 212 Cottage Lane to Bruce Edward Kronman and Donna Perkins for $565,852.

Carroll L. Boughter Jr. and Lois E. Boughter conveyed property on Wilkes Road to Carl W. Payne and Michele L. Payne for $300,000.

The estate of Gayle Worley and The estate of Gayle Elaine Worley conveyed 2822 Lititz Pike to Nathaniel Barker and Miriam Barker for $220,000.

Robert E. Foster, Angie Wiley and Angie Foster conveyed 985 Center Ave. to Kyle Lang for $315,000.

Russell C. Vollmer and Lois M. Vollmer conveyed property on Teddy Avenue to Huynh Dong Nguyen and Thi Kim Siem Tran for $466,000.

Andrew J. Wilson, Shannon R. Reilly Wilson and Shannon R Reilly Wilson conveyed Unit 357 to Andrew J. Wilson for $1.

Patrick J. Cronin, Patricia M. Cunningham and Patricia M. Cronin conveyed property on Peach Lane to Christopher L. Jaquis and Molly M. McKendry for $425,000.

The estate of Stephen D. Henry conveyed 917 Louise Ave. to June E. Henry for $1.

Heather A. Shirk and Heather A. Laventure conveyed property on Deerbrush Gardens to Richard S. Johnston and Terri L. Johnston for $231,500.

The estate of Robert B. Biggs conveyed 34 Corry Ave. to Russell E. Priest for $350,000.

Carolyn Beth Streaker conveyed 961 Green Terrace to Sage G. Dusel and Dominic B. Dusel for $1.

Zhixin Liang and Qingyu Deng conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Zhixin Liang, Qingyu Deng and Kei Liang for $1.

Stacie L. Reidenbaugh conveyed 369 Cobblestone Lane to Norge Fernandez Dinza and Sonnia J. Montanez for $250,000.

Gail P. Long conveyed 424 Cobblestone Lane to Joshua David Stoner for $231,000.

Charles F. Schattgen and Deborah E. Schattgen conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Charles K. Schattgen for $1.

AJ Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 2680 Lititz Pike to Edward Schon and Erika Schon for $440,000.

Mashrur Hossain and Tara Stowe Hossain conveyed property on Baneberry Lane to Tara Stowe Hossain for $1.

Aung Kyaw, Yin Yin Hlaing and Kyaw S. Lin conveyed 338 Delp Road to Aung Kyaw and Yin Yin Hlaing for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Nadine F. McGarrity and Thomas Patrick McGarrity conveyed 64 N. Main St. to Crist Bross for $107,000.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Matthew S. Berger conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Lawrence Robert Lawyer and Madeline N. Lawyer for $1.

Jason M. Potoka and Erika J. Potoka conveyed 2038 Manor Ridge Drive to Caitlin Blake and Russell Devon Blake for $294,000.

Cody M. Adams and Gianna M. Adams conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Alexis A. Koutroulakis and Renee L. Koutroulakis for $311,000.

Jeffrey W. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Breneman and Sandra F S. Breneman for $450,000.

BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Cody M. Adams and Gianna M. Adams for $330,000.

The estate of Georgia V. Price conveyed property on Carol Drive to Franklin Nicholas Carr and Kelly Renee Carr for $320,000.

Anthony E. Beale and Ann P. Beale conveyed property on Ridge Road to Hugo A. Vandergoes and Marieke Gm Erenstein Vandergoes for $1,200,000.

Patricia S. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Bryce D. Julian, David Y. Julian and Nicole B. Julian for $150,000.

Andrew John Green and Dawn Marie Green conveyed 2184 W. Ridge Drive to Robert T. Oconnor and Juliette H. Oconnor for $380,000.

Brian C. Hess, Terri F. Brown and Terri F. Hess conveyed 229 Letort Road to Brian C. Hess and Terri F. Hess for $1.

Christopher Laboy and Carolyn Laboy conveyed property on Ursinus Avenue to Joseph Imm and Abigail Imm for $255,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Awakened Properties LLC, Awaken Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Kelly P. Volb Miller and Kelly P Volb Miller for $350,000.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Jean M. Shank conveyed property on a public road to Tobin A. Shank for $1.

Garry L. Johnson and Betty Johnson conveyed 560 Drytown Road to Garry S. Johnson and Maegen N. Brown for $350,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Robert B. Hirsch and Carol A. Hirsch conveyed Unit A 107 to Joan E. Gorman for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Judy K. Eichler and Robert L. Eichler conveyed 304 N. Angle St. to Alyxandra Hendrie and Giovanni Rosario for $10.

Timothy S. Landis, Adrienne M. Landis and Adrienne M. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Daniel V. Cortes for $110,000.

Randy Velez conveyed property on a public road to Randy Velez for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Keith A. Gillette, Lucy J. Gillette and Keith Gillette conveyed property on a public road to Keith A. Gillette for $1.

Linda R. Adams conveyed 960 Hampden Road to Christopher M. Rapp and Nichole E. Burkins for $215,000.

Isaac S. Greene and Kelly L. Greene conveyed 1954 Misty Drive to Ashlea E. Dull and Colton A. Lefever for $321,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Carol L. Gill conveyed 209 S. Manor St. to Carol L. Keck Gill, Carol L Keck Gill and Jeffrey L. Gill for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Joseph A. Troncale and Lisa M. Troncale conveyed property on Willow Circle to Jared E. Martin and Anna C. Martin for $1.

John A. Stoltzfus and Lois K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John A. Stoltzfus and Lois K. Stoltzfus for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

David S. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Henry S. Fisher and Emma S. Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

Samuel S. Esh and Sarah K. Esh conveyed property on West Lexington Road to Amos L. Esh and Annie S. Esh for $1.

William D. Wright Jr. conveyed property on South Main Street to Eli S. King Jr. and Dorothy Sue King for $275,000.

Clara D. Conner, Clara D. Conner Reed and Clara D Conner Reed conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Sanders and David Sanders for $295,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

SZ Properties LLC and Salena C. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel D. Zook and Salena C. Zook for $300,000.

Caleb G. Kaylor and Kayla L. Kaylor conveyed Unit 14 to Abdilselam Bedru Ali for $262,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Roxan L. Kahler, Luann M. Ebersole and Audrey M. Barr conveyed property on Hollow Road to Angela Marie Brackbill and William Allen Barr for $700,000.

The estate of William W. Charles conveyed property on Hollow Road to Roxan L. Kahler, Audrey M. Barr and Luann M. Ebersole for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Ronald E. Paterson conveyed 12 E. Third St. to James R. Freese and Robyn Marisa Freese for $230,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Mark A. Sanders, Corleen M. Sanders and Mark A. Sanders conveyed property on a public road to Tyrone Family Trust of 2003 for $1,800,000.

Mary M. Nolt and Mary M. Kover conveyed property on a public road to JKL Estates LLC for $510,000.

Trajan Putnik conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Greenfield Hill Farm LLC for $575,000.

Kevin J. Miller and Tammy Z. Miller conveyed property on Center Street to Valley View Capital LLC for $140,000.

The estate of Etta M. Gibble and The estate of Etta Mae Gibble conveyed property on a public road to Zachary G. Fahnestock for $217,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 5 to James C. Folker and Donna M. Folker for $458,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Kyle Leitch and Tressa Butler conveyed property on a public road to Mia Swayze and James Fellenbaum for $185,000.

New Holland Borough Authority conveyed property on Gault Road to Marvin Esh for $181,000.

Clarence S. Lefever Jr. and Cleta M. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Abram K. Stoltzfus and Naomi Mae Stoltzfus for $350,000.

The estate of Paul H. Stoltzfus and The estate of Paul Herman Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Melvin F. Stoltzfus, Susie J. Stoltzfus and Melvin &. Susie Stoltzfus Revocable Trust for $1,000,000.

John D. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. King and Nancy Ann King for $500,000.

The estate of David G. Bicking conveyed 728 Newport Ave. to Jody Lee Miller and Debby A. Bicking for $275,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Jackie R. Miller and Laura A. Capoferri conveyed 240 Cross Keys Drive to Tyler Smucker for $281,000.

R. Carol Carter and Clifton T. Carter conveyed property on a public road to BJJBRR Enterprise LLC for $250,000.

Richard Graham Mabus III and Michele Renee Mabus conveyed 16 N. Jackson St. to Tyler D. Beiler and Karla A. Beiler for $285,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

The estate of Adolf E. Frey conveyed property on Main Street to Magnolia Lane Properties LLC for $464,000.

John L. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Eisenberger Road to Marlin Jay Stoltzfus and Rosa E. Stoltzfus for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert R. Sterr and Joan M. Sterr conveyed property on Hunters Crossing to Anthony M. Skicki and Marilyn H. Skicki for $560,000.

Janice E. Wenger, J. Douglas Wenger & Janice Wenger Revocable Living Trust Agreement and J. Douglas Wenger conveyed property on Sue Drive to Allen C. Raymore and Susan L. Raymore for $461,000.

Christopher L. Eby and Lauren A. Eby conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Quynh Xuan Nguyen and Phuong Thi Bach Nguyen for $260,000.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Adam R. Burkhart conveyed 313 Rudy Dam Road to Daniel D. Ragonesi and Christina B. Ragonesi for $340,000.

Brian J. Tietjens Jr. conveyed property on Church Road to Andrew Taggart and Kristen McDowell for $405,000.

Kristin N. Griffith and Jackson H. Griffith II conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Martin and Julie A. Martin for $330,000.