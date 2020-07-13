The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 29-July 3:
Adamstown Borough
Bryan D. Schweitzer conveyed property on Walnut Street to Michael Martorell and Anjoli Martorell for $220,000.
Bart Township
Michael D. Mellen conveyed property on Woebegone Road to Joseph B. Lapp Jr. for $250,000.
Brecknock Township
Ernest J. Zimmerman and Sherri L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Justin H. Miller and Audra Leigh Miller for $210,000.
David M. High and Susan M. High conveyed property on a public road to Susan M. High for $1.
Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 155 E. Valley Road to Leigh Messner and Brett M. Esbenshade for $439,227.
Caernarvon Township
Warren M. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Steven Jay King and Susie Marie King for $355,000.
Eli G. King and Wilmer K. King conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer K. King and Betty B. King for $1.
Christiana Borough
Carl Karmilowicz conveyed 124 E. Sadsbury Ave. to Ernest Campos Jr. for $164,000.
Daniel K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on East Gay Street to Amos S. Kauffman for $160,000.
Clay Township
Dennis L. Steffy and Lois E. Steffy conveyed property on West Church Road to Billy S. Ditzler and Lori J. Ditzler for $110,000.
East Cocalico Township
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Teresa L. Rothenberger for $271,651.
Joseph M. Cuminale, Jennifer L. Cuminale and Jennifer Cuminale conveyed 209 Mustang Trail to Luo Xin Chen for $439,500.
Cogley Family Irrevocable Trust and Gene Scott Cogley conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Cogley for $1.
Shane D. Varner and Susanna F. Varner conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Varner and Sarah Varner for $291,000.
Jorge Cruz and Bekah Cruz conveyed property on a public road to Blaine Edward Smoker for $182,000.
Mildred L. Hall conveyed property on a public road to Glen W. Fox and Mary Kay Fox for $262,200.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Jonathan J. Strouse for $312,012.
Jean M. Muiznieks conveyed property on Homestead Drive to Joshua Gehman for $185,000.
Foxes Siding Inc. conveyed 90 N. Main St. to Sawyer L. Reifsnyder and Kaley M. Reifsnyder for $215,000.
West Cocalico Township
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. conveyed property on Schoeneck Road to Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin for $1,675,000.
James N. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Esch and Torri J. Esch for $360,000.
Darryl L. Eberly conveyed property on Hollow Road to Darryl L. Eberly and Chris M. Eberly for $1.
K. Scott Nolt and Marjorie A. Nolt conveyed 365 Sandy Hill Road to Erik Hockman for $670,000.
Colerain Township
Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage conveyed property on Bell Road to Steven N. Snook and Elissa A. Snook for $120,000.
Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage conveyed property on Bell Road to Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage for $1.
Stephen K. Esh and Miriam Z. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel B. Esh and Emma L. Esh for $1.
Columbia Borough
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on Walnut Street to Taylor Bradley for $75,000.
The estate of Stephanie R. Groft conveyed property on South Sixth Street to Tony Lee Duke Jr. for $105,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel J. Zecher conveyed 154 S. Fourth St. to Daryl Roberts and Jaime Roberts for $206,000.
Ray M. Kreider and Bessie M. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $110,000.
William R. Aston III and Diane E. Aston conveyed property on Walnut Street to Garrison Reese Motter and Jazlyn Alexis Herr for $150,000.
Ryan W. Koser and Erin E. Koser conveyed 1151 Cloverton Drive to Matthew R. Ohrel and Rebecca R. Ohrel for $230,000.
Fourth & Union Partners LP, Fourth & Union Management LLC, Daniel D. Scarberry, Daniel Scarberry and Megan E. Cresswell conveyed property on Union Street to TNH Sober Living LLC for $170,000.
Nancy L. Hedricks conveyed 850 Wright St. to Jenni Marie Gilbert for $85,000.
CNA Construction LLC and Craig Natale conveyed property on a public road to Eric Moyer and Francine Dyan Moyer for $163,000.
Conestoga Township
Christine A. Kilgore conveyed property on a public road to Cody J. Helm and Kayla M. Helm for $225,000.
John C. Wary and Patsy D. Wary conveyed property on Witmer Twin Lane to Kevin A. Wary, John C. Wary and Patsy D. Wary for $1.
Denver Borough
Ronald G. Sheetz conveyed 207 Hawthorne Drive to James Glueck for $268,500.
Joseph A. Varner, Sarah M. Varner, Joseph Varner and Sarah Varner conveyed property on Elm Street to Jonathan Scott Beiler and Brittany Allison Copenhaver for $205,500.
David W. Chamberlain and Anita M. Chamberlain conveyed property on Walnut Street to Shawn M. Buckwalter and Sheila Marie Buckwalter for $210,000.
Ethan K. Ressler, Kayla Ditzler and Kayla J. Ressler conveyed 26 S. Fourth St. to Ethan K. Ressler and Kayla J. Ressler for $1.
East Donegal Township
AJ Home Solutions LLC, James Fisher and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Charles Q. Detz and Nikole Y. Detz for $315,920.
Kyle A. Kasabo, Katharine B. Woffindin and Katharine B. Kasabo conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Justin J. Trees and Christina Lynn Heming for $328,000.
Christina L. Heming conveyed property on a public road to Karissa A. Brady for $210,000.
Bruce G. Witmer and Annie L. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Levi G. Witmer and Megan L. Witmer for $213,500.
Heidi A. Graham and Heidi A. Witmer conveyed 245 Quaking Aspen Lane to Heidi A. Graham and Joseph Graham for $1.
West Donegal Township
Cody Bost and Hannah M. Bost conveyed property on a public road to Cody Bost for $0.
35 Industrial Group LLC and James K. Max conveyed property on a public road to 35 Industrial Group LLC for $1.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Wilmer G. Stoner and Janice L. Stoner for $880,000.
Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Deebari P. Tee for $450,000.
Andrew J. Engle, Lauriana M. Engle and Lauriana M. Blessing conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Engle and Lauriana Engle for $1.
RGR Developers LP, Rohrer Construction, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Joseph B. Shockey for $324,515.
The estate of Eleanor G. Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Michael W. Lancaster, Daniel A. Lancaster, Richard W. Lancaster and Randall D. Lancaster for $1.
Drumore Township
Elam S. Beiler and Malinda B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Beiler and Barbara S. Beiler for $1.
East Drumore Township
Daryl B. Sensenig and Crystal L. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Westcorp LLC for $525,000.
David W. Moran and Corinna L. Moran conveyed property on a public road to Rachel L. Meisenbach for $190,000.
Earl Township
Paul G. Burkholder conveyed 2128 Division Highway to Paul G. Burkholder and Paul G. Burkholder Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Marc Weldon Oppenheim and Colleen S. Oppenheim conveyed property on Bridle Path to Gregory U. Fisher for $193,000.
Luke Martin and Emma Martin conveyed property on a public road to Luke R. Martin for $180,000.
Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks At Garden Spot LLC for $850,000.
Paul G. Burkholder conveyed 2120 Division Highway to Paul G. Burkholder and Paul G. Burkholder Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Paul G. Burkholder conveyed property on Division Highway to Paul G. Burkholder and Paul G. Burkholder Revocable Living Trust for $1.
West Earl Township
Annette Y. Backhaus conveyed property on Kingston Road to Joseph C. Knepper and Kay M. Knepper for $221,000.
Trevor S. Martin, Jennika R. Zimmerman and Jennika R. Martin conveyed property on Zooks Mill Road to Trevor S. Martin and Jennika R. Martin for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
David J. Weidner and Arielle M. Weidner conveyed property on Larch Avenue to David J. Weidner for $1.
Zachary W. Bush, Ashley C. Bush and Ashley Bush conveyed property on Carpenter Street to Dean P. Behnke and Tommie Jane Behnke for $232,500.
Rodney E. Shenk and Nannette Atwater Shenk conveyed 6530 Hollow Drive to Brian Canard and Jessica Crews for $164,900.
Eden Township
Benjamin S. Stoltzfus and Christiana R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Valley Road to John D. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth F. Stoltzfus for $1.
Kathryn L. Preston and Preston Living Trust conveyed property on Stoney Hill Road to Emanuel Esh and Rebecca Esh for $120,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Linda K. Moyer conveyed 510 Park St. to Jason Greathouse and Victoria Greathouse for $219,900.
Denise R. Lias conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Virginia L. Downing and Danielle Ferris for $195,000.
Nancy E. Keefer conveyed property on South Market Street to Joel D. Keefer and Sarah E. Keefer for $290,000.
Kenneth E. Powell and Mary Lou Powell conveyed property on a public road to Declan A. Byrne for $146,000.
William B. Newsome, Susan R. Asbury Newsome and Susan R Asbury Newsome conveyed property on Brookview Circle to Robert P. Grogan and Laura E. Grogan for $272,000.
Christopher S. Lutz conveyed 140 E. Orange St. to Alexander R. Connelly and Tabitha M. Fake for $280,000.
Philip E. Good conveyed property on East Bainbridge Street to Robert E. Reynolds for $225,000.
Ephrata Borough
Timothy A. Barbour and Kelly M. Barbour conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Caleb Lee Cheek for $217,312.
John Paul J Powers and Tammy A. Powers conveyed 209 W. Main St. to James T. Beaujean and Hannah L. Beaujean for $1.
John B. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Kingdom Management LLC for $312,000.
Hansel B. Pate Jr. conveyed 149 Grant St. to Ashley R. Ogle for $116,400.
Ryan P. Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to Andrew M. Zinkan and Angela M. Zinkan for $355,000.
Ephrata Township
Carl Z. Weaver and Marlene R. Weaver conveyed property on Lincoln Road to K. Scott Nolt and Marjorie Ann Nolt for $1.
Reading Road Corp. conveyed property on a public road to 471 North Reading Road LLC for $700,000.
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Alex Rogozin for $75,000.
Justin M. Huggard, Brittany E. Huggard and Brittany E. Carroll conveyed 105 Misty Lane to Justin Matthew Huggard and Brittany Ellen Huggard for $1.
Dylan Delmar Martin, Danita Marie Sauder and Danita Marie Martin conveyed 580 Stevens Road to Dylan Delmar Martin and Danita Marie Martin for $1.
Andrew Zinkan and Angela Zinkan conveyed 10 Pleasure Road to Pedro Antonio Vasquez and Brenda J. Vasquez for $229,500.
Charmaine K. Garman and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to 471 North Reading Road LLC for $1,200,000.
Nancy J. Deremer and John David Deremer conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Garman for $205,000.
East Hempfield Township
A&S Realty & Investment Corp conveyed 3513 Columbia Ave. to Ninth Street Properties LLC for $1,165,000.
The estate of Patricia A. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Lynn M. Keifer for $1.
Landisville Camp Meeting Association conveyed property on Third Avenue to Diane L. Newcomer for $1.
Shawn Sugden conveyed property on Centerville Road to David German and Jennifer Lynn German for $235,000.
Marianne Adams conveyed property on Wissler Way to Michael Palomino and Mayghen Kathleen Palomino for $380,000.
John Fehrman and Jill Fehrman conveyed property on Glenbrook Avenue to Brian L. Tribbitt and Christen A. Tribbitt for $335,000.
The estate of Patricia L. Saylor conveyed Unit 1005 to Andrew Newhook for $164,900.
Michael D. Volland conveyed property on Winding Hill Drive to Michael D. Volland and Andrea M. Livote for $1.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Henderschedt for $265,000.
Carley M. Piagentini and Carley M. Spadea conveyed property on a public road to Carley M. Spadea and Dominic Spadea for $1.
David M. Walker, Emma Walker and Jennifer L. King conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin H. Halvorsen and Sharalee D. Halvorsen for $435,000.
James P. Murphy and Tara Murphy conveyed 685 Steinman Drive to Lucie H. Coates for $399,000.
Andrew J. Yoder and John J. Yoder conveyed property on Camas Lane to Andrew J. Yoder for $1.
Michael Lee Keller and Liberta Marie Keller conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to John Jay Gebhardt for $535,000.
Jill M. Leayman and Margaret E. Sholl conveyed property on Greens Avenue to Michael J. Gruber and Michelle B. Gruber for $375,000.
The estate of Nancy E. Winn conveyed Unit 20 to David J. Forster and Nancy Forster for $260,000.
Roseville Realty Co., Jerry L. Watson, Jerry Watson and Kenneth I. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Roseville Realty Co. and Roseville Realty LLC for $1.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Catherine Conicella for $369,380.
West Hempfield Township
Michael C. Palomino and Mayghen K. Palomino conveyed property on Glengreen Drive to Nicholas F. Nichay and Deirdre A. Nichay for $240,000.
Charlene S. Flanagan and Edward J. Flanagan Sr. & Charlene S. Flanagan Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Siegrist Road to Neil Lien and Kristina Lien for $245,000.
Jason Castelli, Kaitlin Castelli and Kaitlin D. Castelli conveyed property on Hollyann Drive to Drew Dipaolo and Brittany Dipaolo for $305,000.
Joseph C. Ritchey conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Andrew Parks for $15,000.
Daniel J. Fisher and Tricia Fisher conveyed 615 Eagles View to Andrew T. Kiss and Susan Kiss for $500,000.
FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on Manor Street to Denise A. Kinsey for $184,900.
Cynthia C. Wimmer and Robert A. Wimmer conveyed property on South Avenue to Brian M. Groff and Rebecca L. Groff for $274,900.
Joseph Daniel Varga and Linda A. Varga conveyed property on a public road to Joseph & Linda Varga Joint Revocable Trust for $1.
The estate of John L. Huber, The estate of John Lamar Huber, The estate of J. Lamar Huber and The estate of John Huber conveyed property on a public road to Gwydion Lucas Latham Grubbs and Catherine Marie Schwartz for $205,500.
Daniel J. Myers and Amanda K. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Anthony F. Mollitor and Chloe Bresnak for $259,900.
William J. Bainbridge and Lisa M. Bainbridge conveyed 3620 Falcon Court to Andrew R. Torch III and Sarah J. Torch for $305,000.
East Lampeter Township
Bridgeport SC Partners LP and Bridgeport SC Partners LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bridgeport SC Investors Two LLC for $1.
Shanon M. Houser and Tara L. Houser conveyed property on a public road to Shontell Dixon for $150,000.
Robert M. Tice conveyed property on Douglas Drive to Derek R. Tenbrink and Shannon M. Hamme for $288,000.
John E. Beiler and Lydia Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Elam F. King and Rhoda Mae King for $360,000.
Daniel A. Habacivich, Tracy Y. Habacivch, Daniel A. Habacivch and Tracy Y. Nelson conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Habacivch and Tracy Y. Habacivch for $1.
West Lampeter Township
Adora S. Weik, Charles W. Fry Jr. and Charles W. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Glenn R. Wenger, Lucille K. Wenger and Glenn R. Wenger & Lucille K. Wenger Joint Lifetime Revocable Trust Agree for $183,000.
Samuel B. Deisley conveyed 807 E. Jefferson Court to Joshua E. Mease and Natalie K. Mease for $229,900.
Green Hills Land LLC conveyed property on Village Road to Shaun M. Witmer and Danielle N. Goshert for $315,194.
Alan Mongeau conveyed property on Braxton Drive to Nathaniel H. Mentzer and Chelsea E. Mentzer for $297,500.
Larry S. Sloan and Larry Sloan conveyed 144 River Bend Park to Joan M. Duca and Lori M. Rome for $210,000.
WPD Partners LLC and C&F Inc. conveyed 1 Sunflower Drive to Velt Property LLC for $351,950.
WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Dawn Fox and Ellwood Wagner for $346,750.
Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on Stoneway Path to James R. Mellinger and Leanne M. Mellinger for $347,735.
Donna M. Thourot conveyed property on a public road to David Decker Jr. and Trisha Cisowski for $230,000.
Ryan P. Hockley and Jocelyn M. Hockley conveyed property on a public road to Louis A. Morales and Virginia M. Applegate for $274,900.
Cristina M. Guthrie conveyed 1621 Magnolia Drive to Jennifer L. Pena for $180,000.
Lancaster city
Anthony W. Mall conveyed 815 N. Duke St. to Beulah P. Mall for $1.
Anthony W. Mall conveyed 834 George St. to Beulah P. Mall for $1.
Taylor N. Boone conveyed 522 Park Ave. to Matthew C. Senft for $159,900.
Edwin J. Lapp and Ann M. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Yessenia Linda Rodriguez and Jean Carlos Melendez for $159,000.
The estate of Mary Louise Hodgen and The estate of Mary Louise Neuhauser conveyed property on Seymour Street to WGMC Properties LLC for $80,000.
Arthur G. Hoffmann and Lisa T. Hoffmann conveyed property on College Avenue to Jonathan D. Heinly and Megan A. Heinly for $305,400.
Robert Castle conveyed 615 Emerald Drive to Hector L. Gonzalez Torres, Hector L Gonzalez Torres, Kelvin Lemuel Gonzalez Torres and Kelvin Lemuel Gonzalez Torres for $150,000.
Steven Widdowson conveyed 138 N. Pine St. to Christina Danielle Aulbach for $152,000.
Kevin W. Beiler and Keith E. Beiler conveyed property on George Street to Hart Property Group LLC for $186,000.
Rosalie A. Johnson and Susanne M. Kline conveyed property on North Pine Street to K2 Property Group LLC for $175,000.
Brian M. Fitzgerald and Tracy L. Fitzgerald conveyed 424 W. Frederick St. to Kiersten B. Metzger for $180,000.
Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on East Orange Street to Vivek Mehrotra for $277,500.
BP Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Paul Vriena conveyed 631 High St. to Trevor C. Vascellaro for $57,675.
Rocky D. Phillips, Jordan Montosa and Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed 27 Old Dorwart St. to Adam Riley Daymon for $137,500.
Erica E. Roehm, Erica E. Horning and Brandon T. Roehm conveyed property on a public road to Megan E. Yoder and Alexander Faulkner for $223,000.
Melvin Shaub conveyed 47 Hershey Ave. to Pineapple Creek LLC for $114,000.
William C. Zeamer conveyed 807 N. Shippen St. to Anthony Schlies and Melissa Schlies for $260,400.
Jordan M. Hostetter and Amy E. Hostetter conveyed 22 W. Liberty St. to Madeline Jones and Nichole Wagner for $209,900.
Roy P. Esbenshade and Diane P. Esbenshade conveyed property on Bay Street to Robert J. Kubisen and Kelly Kubisen for $3,500.
Jason S. Irwin, Julie C. Irwin and Jason Irwin conveyed property on Pearl Street to E&S Real Estate Investments LLC for $91,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 234 Nevin St. to Kelly L. McManus for $307,000.
The estate of Kent J. Powell and The estate of Kent Jackson Powell conveyed 130 Old Dorwart St. to John A. Davis and Jodi L. Davis for $1.
Van Steven Liang and Suzanne Liang conveyed 529 Howard Ave. to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $76,000.
Nannette L. Long, Jason Long and Joseph Perkins conveyed 524 Spruce St. to Wyatt May for $190,000.
Josh Nolt and Brady Stoner conveyed property on Holly Lane to Bhim Tamang for $295,000.
Timothy D. Snader and Norma G. Snader conveyed property on a public road to John Y. Cann for $270,000.
Robert S. Costello Jr. and Lisa L. Costello conveyed 714 Fifth St. to Sarah Catherine Bomberger for $67,000.
Anibal Padilla conveyed 712 E. Madison St. to Carlos M Mercado Gonzalez and Marian Mercado for $152,500.
JDOliver LLC and Neal L. Hufford conveyed Unit 336A B to McHuff LLC for $1.
Choice Property Solutions LLC, Ronald M. Leaman and John E. Moore Jr. conveyed 127 Euclid Ave. to Gabrielle K. Dannehl, Nicole L. Dannehl and William Dannehl for $165,000.
Matthew R. Payne conveyed 718 Lehigh Ave. to Ethan R. Barley and Julia Arnold for $154,900.
Edgar M. Wright conveyed 123 Pearl St. to Jose A. Colon for $118,000.
Aaron Harnish conveyed 242 N. Mary St. to Aaron A. Harnish and Katherine J. Harnish for $1.
Ross Martin Wells, Clifford Martin and John McDonough conveyed 319 Ruby St. to Brigitte M. Errickson for $118,000.
Samuel L. Bigler and Stephen P. Yeager conveyed 751 High St. to Brian Kauffman for $135,000.
Lancaster Township
Christian E. McMurtrie and Gladys L. McNurtrie conveyed property on a public road to Christopher T. Russo and Emily A. Russo for $870,000.
Kharga P. Ghimirey and Bhagi M. Acharya conveyed property on Greythorne Road to Benuel F. Beiler and Anna S. Beiler for $169,900.
Michael E. Mercado, Ashley D. Mercado and Michael Mercado conveyed 196 S. President Ave. to Michael E. Mercado for $1.
Benjamin B. Delia conveyed 314 Perry Ave. to Dennis A. Bracken and Bernadette R. Bracken for $229,900.
Brian Pena and Jennifer Pena conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Jonathan Cameron for $299,900.
Upper Leacock Township
Danny G. Beisker conveyed property on a public road to Amos E. Blank for $220,000.
Lititz Borough
Matthew V. Gillis conveyed 710 Keller Drive to Matthew V. Gillis and Kelly Wickenheiser for $1.
Tyler K. Toburen and Tiffany N. Toburen conveyed 22 Pennwick Drive to Jordan T. Winters and Alice Tang for $179,900.
Spencer D. Rutt and Allison R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Josiah G. Kuebler and Kerianne N. Kuebler for $225,000.
Christian D. Hall conveyed property on Pennwick Drive to Orlando Carino Guzman and Marysol Carino for $175,000.
James R. Teter and Melissa L. Teter conveyed 220 E. Second Ave. to John M. Ippolito for $315,000.
Little Britain Township
Dakota Brown and Alonzo Brown conveyed 70 Deer Run Road to Alonzo Brown and Dakota Brown for $1.
Manheim Township
Matthew L. Smeltzer and Jennifer A. Smeltzer conveyed 1601 Butter Road to Matthew W. Lehman and Katelyn N. Lehman for $245,000.
Marilyn W. Moedinger conveyed 1974 Park Plaza to Faithful Homes LLC for $227,000.
A. Willard Shertzer and Anna Lois Shertzer conveyed Unit U8 to Rachael Christine Gehman for $160,000.
Paul C. Berdiner and Casey L. Berdiner conveyed 2162 Landis Valley Road to Konty Realty Group LLC for $417,500.
Luke T. Harbaugh, Rebecca Svendsen Harbaugh and Rebecca A. Svendsen conveyed 1929 Robindale Ave. to Luke T. Harbaugh and Rebecca Svendsen Harbaugh for $1.
Herbert W. Hoover, Herbert William Hoover, Helen L. Hoover, Helen Louise Hoover and Keith A. Hoover conveyed property on St. Thomas Road to Derrick J. Nelson and Lindsay Nelson for $189,900.
Rhonda M. Johnson, James R. Johnson and James Richard Johnson conveyed 339 Royal Hunt Way to Michael O’Brien, Colleen Hazlett O’Brien and Colleen Hazlett O’Brien for $565,000.
Shane R. Blondin, Sheri Steigman and Sheri L. Blondin conveyed property on April Lane to Caleb D. Beats and Charlotte Marion Keays for $210,000.
Francis A. Schober, Marian Y. Schober and Karen L. Bucher conveyed property on Surrey Drive to Van Steven Liang and Suzanne Liang for $180,000.
Donald R. Good, Jennifer L. Stauffer and Barbara M. Good conveyed 1917 New Holland Pike to Peter N. Xenias and Marcinette A. Xenias for $132,000.
Ruth M. Peek and Angela M. Ward conveyed property on Ringneck Lane to Jesse C. Stoltzfus for $278,500.
Hampton Ave. Holdings LLC and Peter D. Sullivan conveyed property on Eden Road to Hampton Avenue Holdings LLC for $1.
Hampton Avenue Holdings LLC and Peter D. Sullivan conveyed property on Eden Road to Eden Road Properties LLC for $284,000.
Julio A. Gomez, Maria A. Gomez and Maria A. Cortes conveyed 1021 Lititz Turnpike to S&M Real Estate Renovations LLC for $35,021.
David S. Cookson and Sharon E. Cookson conveyed property on Sarsen Drive to Jeffrey A. Glass and Anthi L. Glass for $900,000.
Jon K. Miles and Michelle J. Miles conveyed 695 Integrity Drive to Robert N. Hernandez and Alyssa K. Hernandez for $637,600.
Derrick J. Nelson and Lindsay Nelson conveyed 1015 Edgemoor Court to Hogan Ross and Taylor A. Rogers for $180,000.
SREG Eden LLC conveyed property on a public road to SREG Eden LLC for $1.
Kevin Tran conveyed 11 E. Liberty St. to Steven Le and Quyen Nguyen for $1.
William P. Piggott and Robyn L. Piggott conveyed 19 Ferree Circle to Jaynell Giliberti and David Giliberti for $360,000.
Jeffrey L. Krzemien and Kimberly E. Krzemien conveyed property on Woodfield Drive to Kevin H. White and Carolyn M. White for $558,000.
Ryan L. Tallmadge conveyed property on a public road to Brian R. Larson, Donna S. Larson and Rachel L. Larson for $154,000.
Adedayo Ashana and Deepshikha Charan Ashana conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Coarson and Diana M. Coarson for $515,000.
David Costello, Sara Costello, Thomas Costello, Michelle Suarez Costello and Michelle Costello conveyed Unit 26 to Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello for $1.
Daniel P. Witter conveyed 916 Pleasure Road to Daniel P. Witter and Janelle L. Witter for $1.
Christopher N. Sciamanna and Sara A. Poston conveyed 2504 Raleigh Drive to Julie Elizabeth Smith for $457,500.
SREG Eden LLC conveyed property on a public road to SREG Eden LLC for $1.
Harry H. Fox III and Susan W. Fox conveyed property on Brighton Avenue to Mariann Voelmle, John J. Voelmle Jr. and Mariann Voelmle Living Trust for $333,000.
Joseph M. Schultz and Elizabeth J. Schultz conveyed 626 Chatham Way to Aimee G. Shenk and Derreck M. Shenk for $229,900.
Manheim Borough
Bethany P. Zimmerman conveyed property on Crescent Drive to Mariasol Ramos and Alexis Ramos for $221,500.
Reynier Nunez Cantillo and Reynier Nunez Cantillo conveyed 213 E. Gramby St. to Juan Carlos Aviles Toro for $189,900.
Manor Township
Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church of Creswell conveyed property on Letort Road to Matthew David Shultz and Jessica F. Shultz for $204,000.
Frank W. Beans III and Joy Gordon Beans conveyed property on a public road to Ryan P. Hockley and Jocelyn M. Hockley for $300,000.
Kati Hall conveyed 128 S. Duke St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $124,800.
Steven G. Jones and Donna H. Jones conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Steven G. Jones and Donna H. Jones for $1.
Manor Brethren In Christ Church conveyed property on Central Manor Road to Manor Brethren In Christ Church for $1.
Linda L. Warner conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Perez and Lisa Geiman for $175,000.
Ryan G. Cordell, Megan C. Cordell and Megan C. Griffin conveyed property on Rocky Knob Way to Ryan G. Cordell and Megan C. Cordell for $1.
Manor Brethren In Christ Church conveyed property on Manor Church Road to Manor Brethren In Christ Church for $1.
Manor Brethren In Christ Church conveyed property on Manor Church Road to Manor Brethren In Christ Church for $1.
Martic Township
George H. Koikas, Ashley M. Koikas, George Koikas and Ashley Koikas conveyed property on a public road to Steven David Groff for $285,000.
August J. Schulz III conveyed property on Martic Heights Drive to Ikie L. Stoltzfus for $400,000.
Millersville Borough
The estate of Katherine Green conveyed 105 Kready Ave. to Michael Ernest Cardillo and Sarah Elizabeth Jackson for $240,000.
Robert S. Shultz and Lisa Shultz conveyed 446 Penn View Drive to Pabitra Tiwari and Sangita Tiwari for $243,900.
Wayne M. Gatewood Jr. and Donna M. Gatewood conveyed property on Rivergate Court to John R. Fehrman and Jill Fehrman for $261,900.
Derrick M. Siegrist, Benjamin Siegrist and Camille Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Dylan M. Kneisley and Jennifer L. Kneisley for $205,000.
Mount Joy Borough
David Andrew Sampsel and Shannon E. Sampsel conveyed Unit 20 to Cameron W. Aument and Amanda L. Aument for $237,100.
Rebecca Sprenkle conveyed 523 Staufer Court to Carlos Antonio Reyes Vazquez, Carlos Antonio Reyes Vazquez, Jadilyn Zoe Valentin Mario and Jadilyn Zoe Valentin Mario for $170,000.
Lorraine S. Lutz, Jessica L. Zerphey A and Eric L. Lutz A conveyed property on South Delta Street to Brandon L. Crawford for $185,000.
John W. Shinsky, Amanda Eileen Shinsky and Amanda E. Ames conveyed property on Lumber Street to Devin Michael Ness for $165,000.
H. Rohrer Shenk conveyed 538 Bent Oak Drive to Charles R. Senft and Lereta L. Senft for $209,900.
Edwin E. Landis and Carol A. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Dicola, Joan M. Dicola and Thomas A. Dicola & Joan M. Dicola Revocable Trust for $235,500.
Timothy S. Fisher Jr., Emily J. Wenger and Emily J. Fisher conveyed 21 New St. to Thomas D. Montgomery Sr. and Susan M. Montgomery for $210,100.
Mount Joy Township
Richard M. Lown and Andrea S. Lown conveyed property on a public road to Adam Perry and Terra Perry for $350,000.
John M. Hiestand and Phyllis Hiestand conveyed property on Mt Gretna Road to Timothy S. Fisher Jr. and Emily Jo Fisher for $428,900.
Justin Wingenfield and Alyssa A. Wingenfield conveyed property on a public road to Conner S. Nafziger and Samantha J. Nafziger for $265,000.
Harold G. Godsey, Lisa R. Wilbert and Brenda J. Godsey conveyed property on a public road to Peter G. Brubaker for $215,000.
Jere L. Thome, Ruth Thome and Ruth H. Thome conveyed property on a public road to K&S Investment Partners LLC for $337,800.
Mountville Borough
The estate of Daniel A. Heckel conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Monique Mackenney for $1.
Michael Texeira and Kimberly Texeira conveyed 488 Hillside Drive to Alexander L. Richmond and Sarah J. Waileigh for $235,000.
Paul A. Witmer Jr. conveyed 407 E. New St. to Melissa Sue Hoffman for $205,000.
New Holland Borough
Bruce A. Martin and Martin Trust conveyed property on Willow Lane to Tyrone L. White and Zandra M. Odonnell for $258,000.
Andrew G. Tibbins and Jade M. Tibbins conveyed property on West Main Street to Calliana Quinn Benedict and Dakota Heiland Benedict for $203,000.
Yoy LLC, Fred S. Umble and Sharon E. Umble conveyed 100 N. Custer Ave. to Mitchell E. Stoltzfus and Abby E. Stoltzfus for $209,900.
Charles A. Rodenbaugh and Frances Rodenbaugh conveyed property on Dogwood Lane to James Tarpey and Jennifer Tarpey for $248,900.
Paradise Township
MK Partners LLC and Mervin S. King conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to MK Partners LLC for $1.
MK Partners LLC and Mervin S. King conveyed property on South Belmont Road to Mk Partners LLC for $1.
Mk Partners LLC and Mervin S. King conveyed property on South Belmont Road to MK Partners LLC for $1.
Janet L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Logan Garber and Janelle M. Kreider for $205,000.
MK Partners LLC and Mervin S. King conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to MK Partners LLC for $1.
MK Partners LLC and Mervin S. King conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to MK Partners LLC for $1.
Penn Township
The estate of Norma M. Kaye conveyed property on a public road to Nelson L. Myers for $1.
The estate of Vincent E. Spahr conveyed property on a public road to Harlan W. Martin and Esther E. Martin for $293,000.
Philip L. Hiestand and Kristen L. Hiestand conveyed 835 White Oak Road to Corby L. Ziegler and Julia A. Ziegler for $639,000.
Michael Popkin conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Andrew J. Fenstermacher for $147,000.
Charles Investments LP, Hamaker Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Charles Investments LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to James R. Starr and Shelly M. Starr for $362,970.
Pequea Township
The estate of Bertha Ve Adams conveyed property on a public road to Elmer B. Beiler and Rachel F. Beiler for $260,000.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 13 to Joseph Af Nickdow and Kaitlin Nicole Nickdow for $205,714.
Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. conveyed Unit 36 to Robert W. McAvoy for $242,500.
Richard K. Karr conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Herbert Coty Jr. and Amy Christine Coty for $202,500.
Eric J. Santiago and Paula K. Banguera conveyed Unit 36 to Nucompass Mobility Services Inc. for $242,500.
Providence Township
Deborah K. Kauffman conveyed property on Frogtown Road to B. John King and Fannie R. King for $328,000.
Rapho Township
Kristen M. Enck and Joshua P. Enck conveyed 541 Orchard Road to Kevin E. Boll and Simby J. Boll for $395,000.
Elizabeth G. Liddle and Elizabeth Liddle conveyed Unit 89 to Robert L. Prosser and Ann Marie Zieba for $296,000.
Adrian Oberholtzer and Rebecca Oberholtzer conveyed property on Meadow Road to Jacoby M. Brumbach and Alexandra Carlisle for $230,000.
William A. Becker, Marcene Becker and Douglas M. Becker conveyed property on Hossler Road to Douglas M. Becker for $1.
Randall G. Bruckhart, Julie A. Bruckhart, Richard L. Bruckhart and Denise M. Bruckhart conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Richard L. Bruckhart and Denise M. Bruckhart for $1.
Shirley D. Ware and Shirley D. Ware Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Rumberger for $249,900.
Aaron T. Swarr and Jessica M. Garber conveyed 3124 Marian Drive to Aaron T. Swarr for $1.
Sadsbury Township
David G. Denning Sr., David G. Denning, Frances K. Denning and Russell S. Denning conveyed property on Saddler Drive to Matthew J. Benigni and Lauren T. Mullray for $230,000.
Salisbury Township
Gideon B. Stoltzfus and Katie E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Meadeville Road to Paul M. Newswanger and Kathryn H. Newswanger for $285,000.
Levi K. Esh III conveyed 71B Slaymaker Hill Road to Levi K. Esh III and Sara Anne Esh for $1.
Geraldine Biscardi conveyed property on a public road to Geraldine Biscardi, Paul Hay and Monica C. Hay for $1.
Clement E. Baldwin Jr. and Deborah M. Baldwin conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Road to Steven John Barnett and Brandi Nicole Baldwin for $240,000.
Jonathan Lee Beiler and Kathryn J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Stoltzfus for $310,000.
Anna E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Kauffman and Katie E. Kauffman for $1.
Strasburg Borough
AJ Home Solutions LLC conveyed property on Funk Street to David L. Gilbert for $176,000.
Robert W. Weaver and Traci L. Hoffman conveyed property on East Main Street to Seth T. Rolko and Julia Nicole Rolko for $315,000.
Strasburg Township
Marnik Holdings LLC conveyed 242 Gap Road to Dagen Structures & Design LLC for $149,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Michael J. Elliott Sr. and Jennifer S. Elliott conveyed property on Linden Street to Myrna Falcon Rodriguez and Luis A. Rodriguez Jr. for $270,000.
Warwick Township
Francis L. Bottner Jr. and Anastasia M. Bottner conveyed property on Newport Road to Hayden Bryce Groff for $264,500.
Thomas P. McEvoy conveyed property on Brusen Drive to Horizon Investments LLC and Kevin Fry for $246,000.
Kenton S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Forsythe Jr. and Shari L. Forsythe for $270,000.
Patricia Ann Schaerer Good and Patricia Ann Schaerer conveyed 7 Countryside Lane to Jonathan E. Good and A. Justin Good for $1.
Israel Colindres and Elba Colindres conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Meka Elizabeth Root and Timothy Donald Eckert for $166,000.
Carl D. Kline Jr. and Patricia E. Kline conveyed property on Green Acre Road to Carl D. Kline Jr. for $1.
March Capital LLC conveyed Unit 2 to March Capital LLC for $1.
Charles A. Whitener and Carly Whitener conveyed property on Sherri Lane to Thomas John Hayden and Angela Lynn Hayden for $224,900.
Markus Cyrus Couch, Sarita Lynn Couch and Sarita Lynn Landaverde conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy R. Ditzler and Alicia M. Bender for $202,000.