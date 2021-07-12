The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office June 28-July 2:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Erin H. Shahade conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Lee Ball Jr. and Madison Rene Diem for $1.

Jonathan S. Martzall and Danell T. Martzall conveyed 161 W. Main St. to Mark D. Schimel for $272,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Theodore L. Jones and Susan C. Jones conveyed 502 W. Main St. to Eric Joseph Hurley and Amy Ruth Hurley for $253,000.

BART TWP.

Martin Realty Holdings LLC and Martin Realty Holdings Limited Liability Co. conveyed property on Vintage Road to John M. Stoltzfus for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Leslie Kuipers Logan and Leslie M. Kuipers conveyed Unit 73 to Charles A. Kuipers and Amber E. Kuipers for $180,000.

Eric Trissel and Emily Trissel conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Piascinski and Tina Lynn Piascinski for $308,000.

The estate of W. Norman Lafferty and The estate of William Norman Lafferty conveyed property on Country Drive to Alison L. Hoenninger and Michael F. Savage for $320,000.

Brett Cooper, Brett Adam & Julie Cooper Revocable Trust and Julie Cooper conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Brett Adam Cooper, Julie Cooper and Brett Adam & Julie Cooper Revocable Trust for $1.

David Reese, Linda Anne Reese and Linda Calcagni conveyed 110 E. Valley Road to David S. Mumma and Alison K. Mumma for $477,000.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Elliot J. Butler and Nicole K. Butler for $389,900.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2562 School House Lane to Timothy A. Krauss and Mary L. Krauss for $210,000.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2501 School House Lane to Thomas J. Herr and Susan J. Herr for $330,000.

Melvin S. Esh and Marilyn N. Esh conveyed property on Conestoga Creek Road to Jesse L. Esh and Malinda K. Esh for $400,000.

Marion H. Mowrer conveyed 2501 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $294,030.

Jesse L. Esh and Malinda K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Smucker and Ruth F. Smucker for $700,000.

Erlyn Phillips conveyed 2510 School House Lane to Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. for $181,912.

Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center Inc. conveyed 2510 School House Lane to Thomas R. Dobson and Irene M. Dobson for $245,000.

CLAY TWP.

Ronald E. Blank conveyed property on Durlach Hill Road to Denise A. Smith for $335,000.

Greenbank Rentals LLC and Steven R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Isaiah C. Allgyer and Gwen M. Risser for $212,000.

Elizabeth A. Clark, James T. Ryan and Jeanette R. Ryans conveyed 105 Queen Annes Way to Elizabeth A. Clark and Michael Clark for $0.

Bradley A. Murphy and Mona I. Murphy conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Derek A. Klobosits and Alyssa T. Klobosits for $340,000.

Kenny A. Gunderson and Karen L. Gunderson conveyed 19 Meadow Drive to Neal L. Leininger and Brandy Leininger for $457,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Anthony Wentzel conveyed 148 Reinholds Road to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $160,000.

April J. Morales conveyed property on a public road to Erika A. Campbell for $221,500.

Valentina Coman conveyed property on a public road to Anatoly Vysotsky for $280,000.

Edward R. Lee conveyed property on Summers Drive to Emily K. Ravert and Steven G. Lux for $226,000.

Sharon L. Barley conveyed 31 Egret Circle to Sharon L. Barley and Gary F. Bonalumi for $0.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Jeremiah R. Mertz conveyed property on Hertzog Valley Road to Kenneth E. Mohler Jr. and Jessica L. Mohler for $266,000.

Pushpesh Bhandari conveyed property on a public road to Shiloh T. Stoker and Dana Stoker for $215,000.

Mitchell L. Barnett and Nicole R. Barnett conveyed property on Ridge Road to Eduard Sirokhin and Allie Sirokhin for $429,900.

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on Line Road to Jay Edward Carper and Danielle Marie Pletcher for $109,900.

Daniel E. Martin and Lori E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Derek A. Martin and Heidi E. Martin for $250,000.

Scott W. Glassey conveyed property on a public road to Curtis R. Enck Jr. and Shirley A. Enck for $200,000.

Rodney L. Stauffer and Beverly A. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Lisa Y. Ochs for $310,000.

Jonathan L. Boll and Jennifer M. Boll conveyed property on Creamery Road to Michael E. Beiler and Sara B. Beiler for $165,000.

Christopher S. Wilson, Stacy A. Wilson and Stacy A. Latshaw conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Nolt and Audrey M. Nolt for $625,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Dixie D. Huss conveyed property on Wesley Road to Dixie D. Huss and Glenn J. Huss for $1.

Joseph B. Fisher and Sarah M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Joseph B. Fisher, Sarah M. Fisher and Joseph B. & Sarah M. Fisher Family Trust for $1.

Joseph B. Fisher and Sarah M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Joseph B. Fisher, Sarah M. Fisher and Joseph B. & Sarah M. Fisher Family Trust for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Mona Adly Gerges Hanna, Mona Adly Gerges Hanna and Mona A. Hanna conveyed 538 N. Third St. to Mona Adly Gerges Hanna, Mona Adly Gerges Hanna and Ramy Helal Nazier for $1.

Cimarron Investments LLC and Donald C. Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Mifflin Investment Group LLC for $443,000.

WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Siderio conveyed property on a public road to Beate G. Wilson and Cheyenne D. Wilson for $293,000.

Liane Garner conveyed property on North Second Street to Renewed Concepts LLC for $130,000.

Kondaur Capital LLC, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2020-1 and Kondaur Capital Corp. conveyed property on Poplar Street to Mikhaela D. Campo for $140,000.

Austin H. Hogentogler conveyed 314 N. Third St. to QP Invest Real Estate Group LLC for $92,000.

Sylvan Allgyer conveyed 117 N. Fourth St. to Joel T. Vazquez and Norma Vazquez for $244,000.

Mark Temons and Nicole Temons conveyed 839 Spruce St. to Adam J. Burtis and Cidney E. Rupp for $159,900.

The estate of Peggy Lee Ressler Huber Mahoney, The estate of Peggy L. Huber and The estate of Peggy Lee Huber conveyed property on a public road to Kondaur Capital Corp. and Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2020-1 for $10.

James R. Andrews and Dorcas R. Andrews conveyed 639 Manor St. to Mina Stahl for $95,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

The estate of Jere F. Goretzke Jr. conveyed property on Elm St. to Derek K. Good and Karley Frankford for $230,000.

Jason L. King conveyed property on River Road to Zachary J. Buterbaugh and Brittany L. Buterbaugh for $321,000.

Glenn W. Breniser, Stacie G. Dixon and Jeri L. Breniser conveyed 29 Natures Way to Stacie G. Dixon for $10.

CONOY TWP.

Diana L. Piper and Diana L. Horetsky conveyed property on a public road to Harrison C. Hilsher and Mary K. McConnell for $275,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Kenneth E. Mohler Jr. and Jessica L. Mohler conveyed property on a public road to James D. Jones Jr. and Pamela Jones for $250,000.

Matthew Houston and Sarah Houston conveyed property on Beech Street to Ryan E. Conner for $220,100.

Allan P. Crouse and Virginia Crouse conveyed property on North Fourth Street to Jessica J. Clauhs and Robert C. Clauhs for $255,000.

Carlos Saavedra conveyed 430 Walnut St. to Melissa L. Eckert for $185,000.

John D. Sharpless conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog for $1.

Mary Jane Arment conveyed 221 Fausnacht Drive to Melanie D. Heck for $190,000.

Michael J. Goshert conveyed 119 S. Fourth St. to Rachel Irby and Austin Whitcraft for $206,000.

The estate of Kathryn W. Hertzog conveyed 1087 Holly Lane to John D. Sharpless for $260,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Angela L. Drescher conveyed property on a public road to Jeffery L. Shultz for $139,000.

Barry E. Lawson conveyed property on a public road to Dustin Peck and Althea Peck for $261,000.

Amber L. Garcia conveyed property on a public road to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $137,000.

William R. Rhyner and M. Christine Rhyner conveyed property on a public road to Wendell E. Jonas and Elizabeth J. Jonas for $170,100.

Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Irene B. Hernandez Gaona and Joseph Alan Haley for $280,000.

Sharon A. Suess and Sharon A. Claytor conveyed property on a public road to Sharon A. Claytor and James T. Claytor Jr. for $1.

Michael S. Farnish, Jessica M. Farnish and Jessica Farnish conveyed property on a public road to Matan Klein Katz, Matan Klein Katz, Rachel Klein Katz and Rachel Klein Katz for $228,000.

Lillian L. Person conveyed property on a public road to Min Kumar Pandyal Chhetri and Ram Paudyal Chhetri for $220,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Alan Chronister and Jenna Rose Chronister for $279,900.

JPM Village Square LLC and Fabio Pini conveyed property on a public road to Frey Hoffer Joint Venture Partnership and Hoffer Frey Joint Venture Partnership for $11,286.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Keith Endy and Sammi Jo Endy conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin R. Gainer and Kristin C. Gainer for $363,000.

Amanda M. Smith, Amanda M. Boutorabi and Amir Boutorabi conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Kim A. Graham for $259,900.

RGR Developers LP, Rohrers Construction and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew F. Moyer and Erin E. Freeman for $363,405.

Franklin Allen Heckert, Diane Widmaier Heckert and Diane Widmaier Heckert conveyed property on a public road to Erin N. Cocker and Travis Cocker for $309,900.

The estate of Jody H. Covey conveyed property on a public road to B&A Partners LLC for $120,000.

Penny J. Haines conveyed property on Hess Road to Ryan S. Haines and Penny J. Haines for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Francis W. Crampton and Patricia E. Crampton conveyed property on a public road to Patricia E. Crampton for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Gerald Lipka and Patricia Lipka conveyed property on a public road to JCSG Real Estate LLC for $280,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of Samuel Algarin conveyed 4 Hartwicke Drive to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $212,000.

EARL TWP.

Josiah J. Witman and Erin N. Witman conveyed property on a public road to Josiah J. Witman and Erin N. Witman for $1.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Robert A. Hunt and Terri M. Hunt for $372,600.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Maryanne Danna for $319,705.

Glen L. Burkholder and Judy Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Durrel Lyn Burkholder for $425,000.

Charles K. Trupe II and Debra R. Trupe conveyed property on a public road to William P. Snyder and Amanda J. Snyder for $295,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Peggy R. Guzman conveyed property on a public road to Fay Irene Showalter for $221,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Matthew E. Sporre and Megan Sporre conveyed property on Wolf Circle to Vidal Ruiz Jr. and Ruth M. Ruiz for $278,000.

Michael F. Lanham conveyed property on South Conestoga View Drive to Awakened Properties LLC for $165,000.

The estate of Eli C. Wenger conveyed property on South Conestoga View Drive to Nelson S. Sensenig and Linda Z. Sensenig for $226,500.

Jason M. Dulimba and Melissa A. Dulimba conveyed property on Garland Lane to Kris Peterson and Cindy Peterson for $410,000.

Rose Hill Investments LLC, Rosehill Construction, Thomas J. Briggs and Jerry E. Hillard conveyed property on a public road to Madison & Madison Properties LLC for $1,530,000.

Monger I LLC, Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Scott R. Monger, Mark Will and Craig Hasson conveyed property on a public road to Jason Phillip Korablin and Diana T. Korablin for $350,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Duane R. Tustin, Dorothea J. Tustin and Dorothea Jean Tustin conveyed property on Valley Road to Wayne Zercher and Deborah Zercher for $185,000.

Jessica L. Witmer conveyed 6231 High St. to Dereck M. Fritz for $185,000.

Sarah A. Rollins and Sarah Anne Sheaffer conveyed 2603 Northfield Drive to Marvin L. Sanders and Jeicy Sanders for $185,000.

EDEN TWP.

John K. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Stony Hill Road to John K. Stoltzfus and Fannie K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Richard L. Skiles, Lois K. Skiles and Lois Kt Skiles conveyed property on Stony Hill Road to Richard L. Skiles and Lois Kt Skiles for $1.

Richard L. Skiles Jr., Lois Kt Skiles and Lois K. Skiles conveyed property on Stony Hill Road to Richard L. Skiles and Lois Kt Skiles for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Brian Snavely, Brenda Snavely, Douglas E. Snavely, David M. Snavely and Daniel L. Snavely conveyed property on a public road to Keith D. Zimmerman and Anna E. Zimmerman for $300,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Timothy S. Brenner conveyed property on North Spruce Street to James W. Tribble, Laura Beth Lieder Tribble and Grant Lieder Tribble for $201,000.

George Sullivan and Amy C. Sullivan conveyed 339 N. Mount Joy St. to John Ogilvie and Carolyn Ogilvie for $240,000.

Kendra J. Buch, Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on a public road to James S. Tierney and Erin E. Tierney for $239,900.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on a public road to Robert B. Meehan Jr. for $259,900.

Rakshit N. Divatia and Prerana R. Divatia conveyed property on a public road to Vitaliy Ivanovich Doboni for $250,000.

David S. Gross and Lisa J. Gross conveyed 24 Yorkshire Court to Jesus M. Rosario Jr. for $205,000.

Dianna J. Borrell conveyed 591 E. Willow St. to Jason A. Hampton and Jennifer M. Hampton for $220,000.

Christa Messick, Christa Wolf and Daniel Robert Aldous conveyed 345 N. Hanover St. to Erich J. Carroll and Amanda L. Carroll for $226,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 991 Groff Ave. to Jose Alberto Solano Delacruz for $230,000.

Andrew T. Smith conveyed 991 Groff Ave. to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $223,250.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Joyce E. Bennett conveyed 97 Marion Terrace to Chase T. Martin for $240,000.

Steve J. Jellum and Faye L. Hibshman conveyed 236 Boomerang Drive to Alejandro Vera and Raquel Vera for $235,000.

The estate of Elva Jane Stauffer and The estate of Elva J. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Dieffenbach for $80,000.

Gerald R. Sauder and Lucille A. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Martin and Erin R. Martin for $185,000.

BE&F LLC and Barry L. Burkholder conveyed 239 Linda Terrace to Jonathan Weinhold and Sara Weinhold for $153,400.

Joanne Spain Blostein and Joanne Spain Blostein conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Muhawe and Racheal Twizera for $181,000.

Brandon K. Shepherd and Renee L. Shepherd conveyed property on a public road to P&H Town Investments LLC for $135,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory S. Helmick, Greogry Helmick and Robin M. Crouse conveyed 38 W. Main St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $109,400.

Francisco Rodriguez, Christina Rodriguez and Christine Rodriguez conveyed property on Church Street to Angel Flores Rodriguez Jr. and Corinne Rochelle Rodriguez for $139,000.

Everence Foundation Inc., Ruth S. Zimmerman Charitable Remainder Unitrust and Mennonite Foundation Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Derry L. Weaver and Sherri L. Weaver for $320,019.

Alice M. Ritter and Michael S. Ritter conveyed property on a public road to Devin L. Hardy and Danielle A. Gehman for $255,000.

Chad H. Leid and Margaret A. Leid conveyed 1032 Clearview Ave. to Matthew C. Houston and Sarah E. Houston for $375,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Ivy J. Martin and Ivy Jo Martin conveyed property on Stevens Road to Daryl Thomas and Lindsay Thomas for $370,000.

Penn Dutch Farms LP and We Mar Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Michael Taylor and Laura Taylor for $150,000.

Robert J. Pignataro conveyed Unit 5 to Mikel D. Janis and Brenda Lynn Janis for $235,000.

Eugene C. Alexander and Helen Alexander conveyed property on Misty Lane to Alek Lupekha and Svetlana Lupekha for $360,000.

Reuben Z. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Donnelly and Gwen C. Donnelly for $300,000.

FULTON TWP.

Grant M. Eller and Victoria Eller conveyed 110 Quarry Road to Clara C. Belt, Jackson P. Belt and Marcia C. Johnson for $362,400.

David E. Keys conveyed property on a public road to Travis E. Keys for $1.

Robert E. Kirk conveyed property on a public road to Graywood Realty LP for $215,000.

Graywood Realty LP, Rock Springs LLC and R. Steven Graybeal conveyed property on a public road to Graywood Realty LP for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

501 Richardson Acquisition LLC conveyed property on a public road to Eastern Richardson Partners LLC for $11,000,000.

Wilmer D. Esbenshade and Shirley A. Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Blair Hill Lane LLC for $750,000.

Eric M. Price and Erin E. Price conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Erin E. Price for $1.

Ronald W. Mentch, Shirley Ann Mentch, Ronald G. Mentch A, Richard W. Kilts and Doris M. Kilts conveyed property on Rohrerstown Road to Brian Batres for $210,000.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 115 Republic Terrace to Evan T. Mandras and Maria L. Mandras for $366,676.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 991 Founders Way to Craig R. Kirchoff and Linda D. Kirchoff for $428,524.

Anthony M. Galati Sr. conveyed 2167 Shaaron Drive to Anthony M. Galati Sr. and Olga E. Galati for $1.

Scott D. Orange and Beth S. Berger conveyed 58 E. Brandt Blvd. to Sarah Beck for $330,000.

Kilheffer Holdings LLC, Dorothy J. Martin, Donna L. Hershey, James L. Kilheffer and Gerald L. Kilheffer conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan L. Kilheffer and Teresa S. Kilheffer for $267,500.

TOA East Petersburg LLC conveyed 101 Republic Terrace to Carmeletta Theresa Harris for $314,991.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed property on Fleetwood Drive to W. Gregory Williams for $259,995.

Denise L. Burkholder conveyed 51 Elizabeth St. to Mark J. Sahd for $350,000.

Zachary R. Groff conveyed 845 Robin Road to Robert Wall and Ashley Wall for $285,000.

Frank M. Ortleib III conveyed property on Centerville Road to Gregory S. Myers and Patsy A. Myers for $138,230.

James W. Kendall and Gregory L. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Todd J. Vernon and Tara L. Boughey for $306,000.

U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, Kimberly A. Flanagan and Edward J. Flanagan Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Meredith Thompson for $260,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Edvige R Sardi Black, Edvige R. Sardi Black, Edvige R. Sardi and Brian S. Black conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas M. Hoffmaster for $1.

John M. Rupp Jr. and Alane E. Rupp conveyed 2035 Foxwood Drive to Caleb B. Gatchell and Emily A. Gatchell for $359,900.

The estate of Richard C. Pursel conveyed property on Greenridge Drive to James R. Pursel for $133,333.

Kenneth R. Yarnell and Kay L. Yarnell conveyed property on a public road to Celeste Bermudez, Heriberto Bermudez and Emma E. Trilla for $320,458.

Lorna Nolt and Karen M. Bartnick conveyed property on a public road to Lorna Nolt and Karen M. Bartnick for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on Chinchilla Avenue to Dale W. Johnson and Lori E. Jackson for $210,000.

Karen M. Bartnick and Lorna Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Amos Conley Farms and Conley Amos Farms for $1.

Sean P. Wolgemuth and Courtney L. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Barberry Drive to Rizwaan M. Ansari and Christine S. Ansari for $256,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Janet R. Liberatore conveyed property on a public road to Janet R. Liberatore, Anthony J. Liberatore, Jessica Rosengarten and Michael A. Liberatore for $1.

Mahlon F. Newswanger and Mary Ella Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to David L. Miller for $145,000.

Casey L. Dougherty conveyed property on a public road to Tracy N. Fields and Brian S. Rosato for $375,000.

John M. Denlinger and Vera M. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Warren Herman and Nancy E. Herman for $645,000.

Nathan D. Showalter and Christina L. Showalter conveyed Unit 9 to Sheila Baquerizo for $285,900.

Mark A. Fisher conveyed 76 Acorn Blvd. to Ronald Jay St. Clair and Shirley Jon St. Clair for $190,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Larry L. Rarig and Jean A. Rarig conveyed property on Ridgefield Drive to Kevin W. Kelly and Cindy K. Kelly for $531,000.

Stonecrest Builders, Stonecrest Builders LLC, Benuel Esh and Melvin King conveyed property on Lyndon Avenue to John Robert Thomas and Anna Maria Fasciana for $242,500.

Robert G. Campbell and Robert G. Campbell Jr. conveyed 1 Doveland Court to Michael R. Newcomer and Katelyn W. Newcomer for $741,000.

Mary A. Leonard and Melissa Wiessner conveyed property on Morningside Drive to Elam L. Esch for $98,000.

Benjamin R. Detwiler and Shannon E. Detwiler conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Bradley and Gretchen E. Bradley for $270,000.

Steepbank Honor Holdings LLC, C. Lynn Reynolds and James C. Reynolds conveyed Unit 29 to William L. Reynolds and Laura J. Reynolds for $185,000.

The estate of Miriam A. Krantz, William L. Krantz, James E. Krantz, Donna M. Spangler, Debra M. Chinworth and David J. Krantz conveyed property on a public road to David J. Krantz for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Thuan D. Tran conveyed 707 E. Madison St. to Nhat D. Tran for $1.

David A. Houtz conveyed 745 S. Beaver St. to Jesse C. Hincapie for $115,000.

Kermit C. Jones and Luwanda Jones conveyed Unit 602 to Harold Leslie Noakes Jr. and Linda Colten Noakes for $155,000.

Bob A. Hanna and Deborah Christine Hanna conveyed 1013 St. Joseph St. to Bryant J. Shurn for $131,900.

Matthew T. Moul, Katelyn M. Moul and Katelyn M. Lanphier conveyed 933 E. Madison St. to Rai Sung and Kui O. Thang for $200,000.

Darren C. Neff conveyed 108 East Filbert St. to Scott Allen Gray and Traci Michelle Flynn for $175,000.

Manuel Nieves and Carmen Cruz conveyed 538 Chester St. to Homes For Life LLC for $25,000.

Joel Brown conveyed property on Dauphin Street to Alejandro Reyes Marte for $100,000.

Craig D. Parnham, Emma C. Parnham, Emma Parnham and C. D. Parnham conveyed property on West Lemon Street to John Murphy Dalman for $345,000.

Salvatore Caldarise, Donna M. Caldarise and Caldarise Joint Revocable Living Trust conveyed 231 N Mulberry St. to Matthew Neuder and Xiao Yang for $235,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC, Dwight K. Yoder and David Holm conveyed property on First Street to Stuckman Properties LLC for $150,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on East Ross Street to David J. Moore and Alexandra R. Moore for $335,000.

Chase Schaeffer and Steffany S. Schaeffer conveyed property on a public road to Herbert Oran Byam III and Heather Lynn Bruno for $312,000.

Allyson Bleacher and Allyson Beamesderfer conveyed 237 N. Cherry St. to Donald G. Herman and Donald G. Herman Revocable Trust for $256,000.

Joshua T. Zook and Danielle J. Zook conveyed 129 Crystal St. to Calvin D. Hoffman and Jacqlene Hoffman for $180,000.

Michael A. Day and Vickie L. Day conveyed property on North President Avenue to Megan Colleen Day and Chelsea Reimann for $60,000.

Rebecca A. Young conveyed 133 Nevin St. to Roger J. Rugletic and Jane Conte for $275,000.

Rebeca Florestal conveyed 713 Fourth St. to Jon Slaymaker for $105,000.

Kingdom Concepts LLC and John H. Carpenter Jr. conveyed 527 Poplar St. to Joshua Addington and Ivette W. Addington for $250,000.

Jonathan J. Robbins conveyed 138 E. Lemon St. to Andrew C. Drexel for $355,000.

Steven Mercado conveyed property on Hazel Street to Spruce St. Design & Build LLC for $140,000.

WB Property Solutions LLC conveyed 643 N. Mary St. to James Meehan III for $221,500.

Amy Curtis and Amy C. Moser conveyed 710 N. Marshall St. to Cameron J. Rowe for $191,100.

Margarita Santiago Rosa and Margarita Santiago Rosa conveyed 445 Pershing Ave. to Zuleika Jasmine Larue for $1.

Kelly A. Stoltzfus, Ann M. Williams, Kelly A. Hutchison, K. Hutchison and Keith Stoltzfus conveyed property on Unit III to Sara Beth Correll and Michael A. Correll for $171,000.

Erick A. Bovik and Dawn T. Meredith conveyed 608 High St. to Karl R. Linde, Lashon C. Hylton Linde and Lashon C Hylton Linde for $82,000.

Gregory A. Smith, Darrio Parham and Angelika M. Koerner conveyed 46 Old Dorwart St. to Kathleen Ng and Benjamin Brown for $175,000.

BNG Properties LLC and Joshua M. Gibbel conveyed 434 Poplar St. to Jamie L. Kennedy for $1.

Horizon Rentals LLC and David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 20 1/2 Coral St. to David Yunginger for $180,000.

Raymond Garcia conveyed 720 E. Madison St. to Kathryn E. Herrmann for $185,500.

Joel Vazquez and Norma Vazquez conveyed 318 Fairview Ave. to Zayne Shelly for $168,500.

Devon Pearson conveyed 114 N. Marshall St. to Lauren J. Lefever and Benjamin L. Lefever for $164,900.

Linford D. King, Linford King and Mary Etta King conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Hostetter and Rhonda K. Hostetter for $500,000.

Allison E. Trice and Allison T. Jackson conveyed 729 George St. to Mark J. Jackson and Allison T. Jackson for $1.

Lancaster Equity Inc. conveyed property on Beaver Street to City of Lancaster for $1.

Alexander M. Einspahr conveyed 349 E. New St. to Joseph H. Mazzeo and Kendal P. Stoltzfus for $175,000.

Rafael Ortiz Rivera and Rafael Ortiz Rivera conveyed 614 Hershey Ave. to Hari P. Thapaliya and Pingola Thapaliya for $155,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC conveyed 135 Juniata St. to Shadow 21 LLC for $105,000.

Glenn W. Augustine and Barbara A. Augustine conveyed property on East Strawberry Street to Melisa S. Wenger for $169,670.

The estate of Helen S. Duncan conveyed property on College Avenue to Franklin & Marshall College for $275,000.

Lancaster Equity Inc. conveyed property on a public road to City Line Real Estate LLC for $55,000.

Hiram Medina and Hiram Meidna conveyed 423 High St. to Red Rose Property Management LLC for $40,000.

Lauren M. Sweigart conveyed property on South Mulberry Street to Vincent A. Campanelli for $280,000.

Lancaster Equity Inc. and Cap Housing Corp. conveyed 538 Lafayette St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $50,000.

Lancaster Equity Inc. and Cap Housing Corp. conveyed 216 W. Strawberry St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $60,000.

Lancaster Equity Inc. and Cap Housing Corp. conveyed 507 High St. to City Line Real Estate LLC for $35,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Kathrin L. Theumer and Andrew J. Johnson conveyed 80 Spencer Ave. to Timothy J. Reardon and Katherine Reardon for $365,000.

David Moore, Alexandra Renee Self and Alexandra Moore conveyed 107 S. President Ave. to Donald Feldman and Patti S. Spencer for $260,000.

Brian R. Hess and Rebecca Hess conveyed property on Pickford Drive to Edward Hosler for $185,000.

James K. Sperry Jr. conveyed 1311 Quarry Lane to James K. Sperry Jr. and Catherine A. Sperry for $1.

Thomas H. Alexander conveyed Unit G 36 to Aida L. Nunez for $222,000.

Rosemary S. Clem conveyed property on Belle Valley Road to Hope L. Zimmerman and Jared Zimmerman for $243,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Jesse Knaub and Katherine Knaub conveyed property on a public road to Ryan A. Kauffman for $353,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Thomas H. Dickson and Mary Ellen Dickson conveyed property on Cypress Drive to Daniel E. Hayes and Jill R. Hayes for $430,000.

Wilmer J. Glick and Leasha N. Glick conveyed 53 Newport Road to Joshua Tyler Zook and Danielle Judith Joy Zook for $260,000.

Brian C. Rodgers conveyed 60 W. Main St. to Javier L. Segura and Celina Segura for $260,000.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Market Square South LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Marie Dipietro for $521,990.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Warren Friday and Rebecca M. Friday conveyed 242 E. Main St. to Central Penn Capital Management LLC for $201,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Danielle A. Roberts and Richard A. Roberts conveyed 201 E. Third St. to Danielle A. Roberts for $1.

Leon R. Nolt conveyed 60 E. Lincoln Ave. to GS Properties & Holdings LLC for $219,000.

Maggie M. Esbenshade and Maggie M. Karstetter conveyed property on North Broad Street to Maggie M. Karstetter and Andrew Leaman for $1.

Jeffrey W. Eshelman and Brenda T. Eshelman conveyed property on East Main Street to BTE Rental LLC for $1.

Kevin W. Tarbart conveyed property on Hummingbird Drive to Cameron A. Rosensteel for $290,000.

Ryan Lyn Zimmerman and Ryan Zimmerman conveyed property on North Locust Street to Ryan Lyn Zimmerman and Miranda N. Moore for $1.

Todd L. Rucci conveyed property on a public road to PW Holdings LLC for $571,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Denise M. Kendall conveyed 317 Fox Hunt Drive to David W. Kendall for $3,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Edna M. Kramer and Donna M. Anderson conveyed property on Duke Street to B&A Partners LLC for $95,000.

Evelyn H. King, Ja Lyn Developers and The estate of Jacob P. King conveyed property on a public road to NCG Holdings Ltd. for $1.

Brigitte Haagen Steffy conveyed property on Courthouse Circle to Gary T. Emmons, Nancy G. Emmons and Emmons Family Trust for $309,900.

Mark M. Wood conveyed property on Delp Road to Michael Matsiko for $315,000.

Richard R. Benfer and Jody Sue Benfer conveyed property on Belle Meade Drive to Charles A. Curtis and Alyssa J Hoffmaster Curtis for $652,500.

Marty Brown and Stacee R. Brown conveyed 740 Integrity Drive to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $805,000.

Jeffrey Ryan Geib and Dana Lowe Vaughan conveyed property on a public road to Alicia Alexander Real Estate Holdings LLC and Alexander Alicia Real Estate Holdings LLC for $259,000.

Jerry A. Yarris and Mary Jo Yarris conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. Rutkowski and Ann M. Rutkowski for $460,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed 740 Integrity Drive to Beth L. Throne and Jason E. Throne for $805,000.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Adam Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Jose Guadalupe Rojas Romero, Jose Guadalupe Rojas Romero, Lilia Rojas Cortes and Lilia Rojas Cortes for $220,000.

GRH 3 LLC, Horst & Son Inc. and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 20 to Henry S. Docherty and Stella F. Docherty for $617,714.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb & Sons LP, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed 221 Buckton Drive to Maurice A. Begyn and Karen Begyn for $388,297.

David C. Elia conveyed 389 Valleybrook Drive to Corinne Brown for $155,000.

J. Marc Harnish, J. Mark Harnish, Jean L. Harnish and Eric M. Harnish conveyed Unit 445 to Helen L. Palko for $155,000.

Regina Kegel and Regina K. Kegel conveyed 1939 Park Plaza to Timothy D. Sheaffer and AI Lapp for $325,000.

Granite Properties, Eagle Five LLC and Manheim Township of conveyed 365 Carerra Drive to Granite Properties for $1.

Peter G. Reinertsen conveyed property on Winterberry Court to Shelby L. Spradlin Jr. and Kathy D. Spradlin for $318,000.

Michelle M. George conveyed property on Baneberry Lane to Joseph J. Siko and Christine M. Siko for $270,000.

David A. Hoover conveyed 504 Haverhill Road to Eddieberto DeJesus Lopez and Rebeca Laboy Davila for $215,000.

Jerry L. Miller and Susan F. Miller conveyed 1140 Louise Ave. to Mary Catherine Morrison and Andrew Scott Philpo for $305,000.

Jennifer H. Fortenberry conveyed property on Beaconfield Lane to Amanda J. Bittner for $807,870.

Nicholas Brooks and Sarah Brooks conveyed 951 Skyline Drive to Tyler M. Jones and Nicole L. Jones for $270,000.

Kenneth J. Rose conveyed property on Henbird Lane to Joy A. Gilson and Patrick W. Gilson for $369,500.

Donald R. Maier, Susan M. Maier and Donald R. Maier Revocable Trust conveyed property on Spring Haven Drive to Jason Thomas and Jyothy Punnoose for $150,000.

Jeb Five LLC, Michael S. Buckwalter, Stonehenge Development LLC, Neil F. Perate, Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and J. Edward Buckwalter conveyed 209 Buckton Drive to Matthew R. Wolf for $1.

Christopher B. Giering conveyed 1945 Sterling Place to Veronica Joseph and Wilkins Joseph for $399,500.

Kathryn S. Skewis conveyed Unit 359 to Arthur Manfroni for $193,000.

Melissa A. Oswald and Jason R. Oswald conveyed 348 Koser Road to Kurtis Rager and Darleine V. Corpuz for $430,000.

Harvey R. McDowell III and Kay Taylor McDowell conveyed property on Integrity Drive to Nathaniel Funk and Roshunda S. Council for $932,750.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Greystone Construction Inc., Jeb Five LLC, Michael S. Buckwalter, J. Edward Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Neil F. Perate conveyed 533 Northampton Drive to Michael M. Farivari and Lynda M. Lepore for $877,506.

Edward D. Hutchins and Carlene M. Hutchins conveyed 1902 Harclay Place to Charles H. Cobb and Ashley Cobb for $350,000.

Sean C. Lichty conveyed property on Courthouse Circle to Dennis Herr for $275,000.

Artemis Flouras conveyed Unit 3 to Jimmy D. Dunn and Jimmy D. Dunn Revocable Trust for $275,000.

Jennifer L. Gehman and Jennifer L. Marzinko conveyed 1843 Northbrook Drive to Jennifer L. Marzinko for $1.

Daniel J. Bellone and Jennifer B. Rule conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer B. Rule for $1.

Tuyen Manh Do and Truc Diep Do conveyed property on Surrey Drive to Tuyen Manh Do for $1.

Thomas F. Hinkle conveyed property on a public road to Mukesh Jackpaulsingh and Chrytal Bryant for $5,200.

Mark S. Miller and Lisa Driendl conveyed property on Spurrier Drive to Jerry A. Mascho and LI At C. Mascho for $682,000.

Jay P. Darkey and Renee T. Darkey conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Benjamin H. Atwater and Melissa G. Houston for $700,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Karl A. Aumiller Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Brandon K. Shepherd and Renee L. Shepherd for $250,000.

Manheim Central School District conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Lebanon Joint Authority for $210,000.

Abram H. Mummau and F. Elaine Mummau conveyed 55 W. Colebrook St. to Jacob K. Blank and Rebecca K. Blank for $212,000.

Shawn M. Hoffner, Rhonda E. Hoffner, J. Richard Shelly and Joanne R. Shelly conveyed property on South Pitt Street to Glick Properties LLC for $206,500.

MANOR TWP.

Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Robert M. Gilbert for $1.

The estate of Elam Luke Witmer and The estate of E. Luke Witmer conveyed property on Franklin Road to Denise M. Charles for $215,000.

Steven L. Turner and Patricia A. Turner conveyed 489 Stone Creek Road to Timothy D. Reynolds and Cathy L. Reynolds for $490,000.

Robert N. Bishop and Kirsten R. Bishop conveyed 61 Knollwood Road to Mary Anna Rothan for $246,000.

Dylan M. Kautz and Shae Kautz conveyed 331 Millersville Road to Tommy Godwin Jr. for $235,000.

Kelly A. Warner conveyed 1837 Ursinus Ave. to Nai Win and Mi Ngwe Sin Oo for $169,900.

Rose S. Bland conveyed 1936 Hemlock Road to Brent W. Bland for $230,000.

Lauren Westermann and Lauren Beth Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Beth Witmer for $1.

Michael Christian Dietrich and Kirsti Allison Dietrich conveyed 224 Banyan Circle Drive to Ashton D. Leschke and Morgan E. Martzall for $205,750.

Bret D. McFarland A and Nicholas L. Shauley conveyed 47 Knollwood Road to Marian M. Panait and Gabriela Hagiu for $220,000.

Desmond B. Kreider, Samantha L. Kreider and Samantha L. Wilson conveyed 1570 Manor Blvd. to Desmond B. Kreider and Samantha L. Kreider for $1.

Cynthia L. Mendoza, Cynthia Mays, Cynthia L. Sauder and Cynthia L. Mays conveyed property on Tom Paine Drive to Kevin Charles Blevins and Bethany Blevins for $190,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Dana C. Elliott and Carl R. Elliott Sr. conveyed 110 Essex St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $171,000.

Philip M. Malachowski and Nancy V. Malachowski conveyed 661 E. Market St. to Rosabel Feliciano and Bruce D. Schroeder for $190,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Cindy Lee Rohrer, Dennis Chester Kammerer, Howard Dennis Kammerer & Bonnie Lee Kammerer Revocable Living Trust, Howard Dennis Kammerer, Bonnie Lee Kammerer and Dennis C. Kammerer conveyed property on Camelia Lane to Joash H. Martin for $177,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David Sellers and Lisa Sellers for $85,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed Unit 20 to Shawn S. Marker and Kara D. Marker for $379,900.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc. and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Charlan Boulevard to Noah Surgener and Amy Surgener for $369,500.

Michael D. Carrasquillo conveyed property on Waters Edge Drive to Donald K. Shores Jr. and Bethann Shores for $255,000.

Matthew A. Werts conveyed Unit 166 to Albert Wright and Tiffanee Wright for $410,000.

The estate of Beverly B. Holliday conveyed 432 Glenn Ave. to John M. Rupp Jr. and Alane E. Rupp for $230,000.

Nathaniel Amos Kennedy and Courtney S. Kennedy conveyed 551 Donegal Springs Road to Riley E. Stadel for $185,000.

Donavin L. Landis and Kimberly M. Landis conveyed property on West Main Street to Eleni Kourgelis and Evangelia Kourgelis for $239,000.

The estate of Shelby E. Chunko and The estate of Shelby Elizabeth Chunko conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Mervin McClenaghan and Kelly McClenaghan for $225,000.

Arthur H. Thomas conveyed 203 Waters Edge Drive to Austin Fenerty and Cassandra Fenerty for $299,000.

Joshua M. Williams conveyed property on South Market Street to Bradley R. Wood and Teanna R. Wood for $225,000.

Justin Francis Latorre and Gabrielle Marie Kulig conveyed Unit 14 to Michael S. Farnish and Jessica M. Farnish for $380,000.

Diego V. Jimenez conveyed property on a public road to Welfor Domingo Batres Gamez for $255,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC and Eileen Haupty conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Chhatra B. Paudel and Phul Tamang for $317,000.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Haupty, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Chhabi Adhikari and Indra Paudel for $315,000.

Shakuntala Mali and Bijay Mali conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Tulshi R. Dhungel and Nar M. Dhungel for $338,000.

Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Haupty conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Jennifer S. Ridgeway for $360,717.

Joshua D. Louer conveyed 312 Hillside Road to Tim Parker for $218,500.

Abby L. Tucker and Scott M. Tucker conveyed 1515 Hickory Run Court to Beth Ann F Madsen for $260,000.

The estate of Irene J. Hulse conveyed 465 S. Plum St. to Holli Manion for $142,000.

Ann G. Rilatt conveyed Unit 13 to Lori Jean Endy and James Endy Jr. for $262,000.

Lance B. Eckert and Jodie M. Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Mary C. Bouder for $205,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, The estate of Mary E. Hardnele, Christine Hardnele, Tracey Dellinger and Jennie Koran conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $205,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

John Ray Hoover and Danita R. Hoover conveyed 221 Brimmer Ave. to Andrea K. Graham and Jessica R. Graham for $230,000.

Erma B. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to David G. Troop for $160,000.

Jacqueline Painter conveyed Unit 62 to Patrick S. Bailey for $162,000.

Samuel A. Beiler and Vivian L. Beiler conveyed 243 W. Fulton St. to Joseph F. Schultze Sr. and Bonnie J. Schultze for $309,900.

PARADISE TWP.

Christian G. Peifer and Laverne B conveyed Route 896 to Pike Property Holdings LLC for $200,000.

PENN TWP.

BGRS Relocation Inc. conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Deborah A. Johnson for $200,000.

Gokhan Utus and Esin Utus conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to BGRS Relocation Inc. for $200,000.

Kristina M. Sims and Kristina M. Botes conveyed property on a public road to Dustin M. Winn for $248,500.

Glenn L. Martin, Jeanna L. Musser and Jeanna L. Martin conveyed property on Dave Circle to Joshua R. Zimmerman and Lauren R. Martin for $250,000.

Stephen J. Fisher and Riannon R. Fisher conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Abigail Hanson for $215,000.

The estate of Mary Ann Barnes conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Ellmaker for $1.

Mervin F. Zook and Catherine B. Zook conveyed property on Newport Road to Michael J. Zook and Susan K. Zook for $1.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Timothy C. Boyd and Timothy Boyd conveyed 159 Sego Sago Road to Sylvan Martin and Jennifer Martin for $222,000.

Kenneth G. McClain Jr. and Lorraine Joan McClain conveyed property on a public road to William B. Holmes and Jane E. Holmes for $274,900.

PEQUEA TWP.

Michael E. Trout and Courtney Trout conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Michael E. Trout for $1.

April Ann McMullen, Christopher J. McMullen and Rose L. Stetler conveyed property on a public road to Rose L. Stetler for $1.

Donald A. Dale and Cynthia A. Dale conveyed property on a public road to Snyder7 LLC for $390,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Harold A. Sangrey and Dianne M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Christian K. King and Katie S. King for $174,000.

Sean Patrick Robillard and Jeanine Sue Robillard conveyed property on Shenks Wood Court to Kristopher J. Davis and Marla J. Davis for $435,500.

Rodger P. Bledsoe conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $50,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 138 to Builder Services Group Inc. for $76,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr., Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 144 to Michael Dietrich and Kirsti Dietrich for $290,401.

Chris Humble conveyed property on a public road to Diane Humble for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Shiloh Community Fellowship conveyed property on East State Street to Radhe Krishna Real Estate LLC and Krishan Radhe Real Estate LLC for $199,900.

Thomas Michael Golian and Rebbecca Kathryn Golian conveyed 201 S. Summit Ave. to Terry Brown Jr. and Christine Brown for $324,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Immo Sulyok conveyed property on View Road to James C. Keener for $1.

Witmer Properties, TML Ltd. Partnership, Leemar Realty LLC and Todd M. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Hartzler Properties LLC for $526,500.

Frank M. Frattarole, Frank D. & Rachel A. Frattarole Irrevocable Trust and Frank Frattarole conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Michael P. Murphy for $315,000.

Garrett D. Neumann and Shea A. Neumann conveyed 1024 Willow Creek Drive to Thien Q. Huynh, Thien Nhien Huynh and Thy N. Nguyen for $340,000.

Jeffrey L. Buckwalter and Peggy J. Buckwalter conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Robert G. Buckwalter and Brenda K. Buckwalter for $1.

Kenneth Bisney conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Bisney and Lucinda Bisney for $1.

Grandview Meadows Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Keith A. Landvater and Alecia M. Landvater for $250,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Lillian S. Beiler conveyed property on Smyrna Road to Adrian Keith Beiler and Amanda Katie Beiler for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Mahlon Ray Smucker and Lavina Sue Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon Ray Smucker and Lavina Sue Smucker for $1.

Samuel P. Smucker and Sadie Mae Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Martin for $1.

Michael J. Martin and Michael Martin conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Michael J. Martin for $1.

James T. Mitchell and Linda S. Mitchell conveyed property on Lincoln Hills Drive to Nathan Parry Reinhart for $267,800.

Pinnacle Premier Properties LLC and Jill B. Fanning conveyed property on Churchtown Road to Benuel Zook for $172,000.

Michael J. Martin and Michael Martin conveyed property on Martin Road to Mahlon Ray Smucker and Lavina Sue Smucker for $1.

Adam R. Johnson, Melita R. Hoover and Melita R. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to John A. Mattson Jr. and Jessica Kolodziejek for $200,000.

Mark Allen Zook conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Zook and Rebekah M. Zook for $850,000.

Isaac S. Huyard conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Huyard and Esther P. Huyard for $1.

Jay E. Martin and Nancy J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon Ray Smucker and Lavina Sue Smucker for $2,258.

Jay E. Martin, Nancy J. Martin and Jay Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Martin for $7,614.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

James F. Martz and Mary Kay Martz conveyed property on Susan Avenue to Kevin L. Short and Sarah M. Short for $257,000.

Security National Trust Co. and Gail D. Cameron Supplemental Needs Trust conveyed property on Miller Street to Security National Trust Co. and Gail D. Cameron Supplemental Needs Trust for $1.

North Field Partners LP and Smoker Project Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster General Hospital for $1,860,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Vito V. Vacirca Jr. conveyed property on Irish Place to Sean Wolgemuth and Courtney Wolgemuth for $380,000.

James R. Parmer and Jill M. Parmer conveyed property on a public road to Halim Cheraft for $203,000.

Sue A. Easterby and Laura L. Lovell conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Danny C. Kruse Sr. for $235,000.

Stephen David Miller and Frances Diane Miller conveyed 433 Settlers Drive to Frances Diane Miller for $1.

William Michael Fund and Karen Lynn Fund conveyed 12 Strawberry Lane to Kyle Allgood and Laura Bach Allgood for $460,000.

Mahlon J. King, Rebecca A. King and Rebecca A. Stoltzfoos conveyed 118 Race St. to Matthew J. Shellenhamer and Carrie A. Shellenhamer for $320,000.

Moses V. Sommers conveyed property on a public road to Joseph D. Sommers II for $1.

Patricia A. Bixler conveyed 403 Rudy Dam Road to Andrew T. Heil and Meredith L. Heil for $362,000.

Marie E. Roark and Marie Roark conveyed 1565 Abbas Ave. to Justin Briggs and Robert Briggs for $325,000.