The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 6-10:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to Melisa Knoll for $232,688.
Akron Borough
Branden D. Stallman, Rebecca Jean Stryker Stallman, Ralph D. Bickel and Ralph D. Dickel conveyed 713 New St. to Rebecca Stryker for $1.
Bart Township
Elizabeth G. Carter conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth G. Carter and Elizabeth G. Carter Revocable Trust for $1.
Jonathan B. Zook and Mary Jane Zook conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan B. Zook and Mary Jane Zook for $1.
Levi K. Glick and Sarah F. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Amos L. Glick and Valerie L. Glick for $1.
Caernarvon Township
Amos F. Zeiset and Ruth F. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Stanley M. Zeiset and Vera Jane Zeiset for $1.
Christiana Borough
41 Newport Avenue Real Estate Associates LP and 41 Newport Avenue GP Inc. conveyed 430 Route Forty One to 41 Newport Avenue SNF Realty LLC for $10.
Clay Township
Austin M. Rutt, Amy S. Rutt and Amy S. Brubaker conveyed property on 901 Maurice Circle to Petro Plotnyi and Suzanna J. Plotnyi for $220,000.
East Cocalico Township
The estate of Linda L. Echternacht conveyed property on a public road to Sha Ran Properties LLC and Ran Sha Properties LLC for $77,000.
Lester H. Martin and Mary M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Christian Aid Holdings LLC for $1.
Vladimir Volynets and Alla Volynets conveyed 214 Park St. to Jason T. Draper and Ashley L. Morgan for $239,000.
Wabash Station LLC, Paul H. Weaver, Kenneth H. Weaver, Steven P. Weaver and Glenn H. Weaver conveyed property on North Reading Road to Wabash Station LLC for $1.
Henry Klassen conveyed 12 Pacific Blvd. to Saroeuy Chheang for $264,000.
West Cocalico Township
Gary Schreckengost, Kristi Jo Schreckengost and Kristi Jo Schreckengost conveyed property on a public road to Gary Schreckengost, Heimat House Trust, Kristi Jo Schreckengost and Kristi Jo Schreckengost for $1.
Patrick James Fagan Jr. and Kaelyn Marie Fagan conveyed 425 Laurel Ridge Road to Stanley T. Prince II for $362,000.
Kenneth D. Kleinfelter and Kathy L. Kleinfelter conveyed property on Girl Scout Road to Matthew John Kleinfelter and Ellen Ellyce Kleinfelter for $1.
Richard L. Heck and Donna E. Heck conveyed property on Hickory Road to Nathan L. Musser and Melody R. High for $265,000.
Bernell M. Martin and Karen M. Martin conveyed 1625 S. Cocalico Road to Padraic L. Martin and Abigail S. Martin for $210,000.
The estate of L. Kenneth Binkley and The estate of Levi Kenneth Binkley conveyed 210 Creek Road to Jordan M. Sauder and Courtney S. Sauder for $245,000.
Stanley T. Prince II and Jennifer R. Prince conveyed 295 Village Spring Lane to Stanley T. Prince and Linda W. Prince for $270,000.
The estate of Donald C. Barnett conveyed 505 Mountain Road to Tylor Nolt for $455,000.
Colerain Township
Christopher Broderick conveyed 49 Pine Drive to Christopher Broderick and Rachael Nicole Broderick for $1.
Columbia Borough
Sandy Sweger and Kalapatie Fairley conveyed 114 Walnut St. to Renewed Concepts LLC for $62,900.
Garrett Pennington and Claudia Pennington conveyed 305 Perry St. to Gregory J. Benic for $59,900.
Nelson H. Hershey conveyed 649 Florence St. to Peter J. Benyak for $60,000.
Jared D. Wotring conveyed 317 S. Third St. to Brett Faulds for $72,000.
Robert F. Granzow and Karen Granzow conveyed property on Walnut Street to Robert F. Granzow III for $1.
Sandy Sweger and Sandy Vega conveyed 274 S. Fourth St. to Derek P. Koch and Heidi S. Koch for $120,000.
Conestoga Township
Preston E. Harsh conveyed property on Valley Road to Preston E. Harsh and Megan L. Harsh for $1.
Alexander P. Geiger and Paige N. Geiger conveyed 3526 Main St. to Jessica L. Breniser and Joshua I. Breniser for $182,800.
Conoy Township
John D. Herr conveyed property on Walnut Street to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $62,500.
Denver Borough
Gayle A. Cabral, Gayle A. Reese and Gerald R. Reese conveyed property on a public road to Amy Agugliaro for $274,900.
Jason T. Draper conveyed property on a public road to Angela M. Lutz for $160,000.
Gary E. Rhodes conveyed property on a public road to Thomas P. Garofola for $284,900.
West Donegal Township
Melissa J. Randolph and Daniel E. Randolph conveyed property on a public road to Gina Dambrosio for $525,000.
Charles M. Cobaugh and Shirley A. Cobaugh conveyed property on a public road to Masonic Villages of The Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania for $175,000.
Drumore Township
Dolores D. Wood conveyed property on River Road to Dolores D. Wood and Jay D. Shenberger for $1.
East Drumore Township
Willis B. Krantz, Miriam A. Krantz and William L. Krantz conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Henry and Melissa K. Henry for $220,000.
David G. Byers and Carol A. Byers conveyed property on a public road to Bryan David Byers and Monica Sue Byers for $1.
Earl Township
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. and Martin Limestone Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Luke Martin and Emma Martin for $180,000.
Elizabeth J. Ciccone, Elizabeth J. Bushong and Thomas A. Ciccone Jr. conveyed 142 Bridle Path to Elizabeth J. Ciccone for $0.
Joel M. Martin and Martha E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Eric Horst and Sonya Dawn Horst for $1,130,000.
Herr Family Trust and Eli Herr Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd B. Martin for $210,000.
West Earl Township
Clint A. Willman and Erin A. Willman conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to James A. Defeo and Taylor M. Caterbone for $312,900.
Luke Ray Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Luke R. Zimmerman and Lorene R. Zimmerman for $1.
Steven L. Ansel conveyed 11 S. Conestoga View Drive to Michael F. Lanham for $115,000.
Robert P. Finkey, Anna Mae Finkey and Richard J. Logic conveyed 89 Hawk Lane to Varazdat Arzumanyan for $182,000.
The estate of Evelyn M. Anderson and the estate of Evelyn R. Anderson conveyed property on North View Avenue to Brooke Stauffer and Kobi Biemesderfer for $176,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Shawn S. Serfass and Wendy L. Serfass conveyed 5985 Pine St. to Sarai L. Raia and Zachary A. Sowers for $203,000.
Elizabeth Township
Bryan H. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Bryan H. Weaver and Kaitlyn R. Weaver for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Corey Aversa and Dana Angelou Aversa conveyed 327 N. Poplar St. to Daniel Kegerreis and Linda Kegerreis for $129,000.
Kyle D. Burkett conveyed 627 N. Lime St. to Mary Margaret Walsh and Joseph Robert Doran for $143,000.
Ephrata Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, James C. Stoernell and Marilyn Ann Stoernell conveyed 816 Center Ave. to Dnb Investments LLC for $123,000.
Teresa J. Deemer and Richard L. Deemer conveyed 116 W. Franklin St. to Teresa J. Deemer for $1.
Michael S. Fox and Pamela D. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Burkholder for $161,900.
Ephrata Township
Jo Ann Pomeroy and Dawn C. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Eugene D. Martin for $225,000.
All Around Total Package Landscape & Lawncare LLC and Todd Paparo conveyed property on Park View Heights Road to Todd E. Paparo and Lara B. Paparo for $1.
Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed Unit 23 to Timothy J. Koch and Deborah L. Koch for $125,000.
Jay Robert Hurst and Debra J. Hurst conveyed 533 Ridge Ave. to Michael Martin and Joscelynn Martin for $260,000.
Michael C. Martin and Joscelynn A. Martin conveyed 312 Ridge Ave. to Jeremy L. Crills and Janessa M. Martin for $208,000.
Fulton Township
Craig B. Snyder and Stephanie Snyder conveyed property on Goat Hill Road to Craig L. Henry Jr. and Karen Henry for $395,000.
Clearvue Capital Corp. conveyed property on a public road to William Long for $90,000.
East Hempfield Township
Wendy S. Gillman and Antonius Petrus Deenen conveyed 1125 Hermosa Ave. to Sarah Elaine Lazar for $240,000.
Darren J. Ream conveyed 90 Stanley Ave. to Darren J. Ream and Michelle J. Ream for $1.
ARC CBLCRPA002 LLC, Vereit Operating Partnership LP and Inland American CFG Pennsylvania Portfolio DST conveyed property on Centerville Road to SPP Citizens NLREF V. LLC for $10.
Alexander Nicholas Lengle, Kathleen Duffy Lengle, Kathleen Lengle and Alexander N. Lengle conveyed property on a public road to Alexander Nicholas Lengle and Alexander N. Lengle for $1.
Robert Lowden and Janice Lowden conveyed property on a public road to James Calder and Eileen Calder for $310,120.
Miguel Cabrera Jr. conveyed property on Todd Lane to Kevin A. Antigua and Leishla M. Sanchez for $223,000.
Steve Schultz Painting LLC and Steven T. Schultz conveyed 621 Gentry Drive to Xiang Guo and Hanfei Liu for $215,000.
Thomas Edward Bellott conveyed 2965 Hearthside Lane to Stephan D. Sheaffer and Carson Julianne Gilvey for $355,000.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Thaddeus Pasierb and Alison R. Pasierb for $347,740.
AFE Enterprises LP, AFE Enterprise LLC and Anthony F. Essis conveyed Unit 2 to United Disabilities Services Foundation for $1.3 million.
Joseph U. Lee and Lori L. Lee conveyed 218 Meadow Creek Drive to Kevin S. Zutell and Sarah E. Zutell for $87,500.
West Hempfield Township
Donna M. Baer conveyed property on Magnolia Drive to Lameck Ondieki and Kemunto T. Oyugi for $234,900.
Darryl T. Wittle, Sylvia E. Stark, Sylvia Stark and Darryl Wittle conveyed property on Dawn View Drive to Robert W. Rineer for $208,000.
Eric M. Price, Erin E. Bixler and Erin E. Price conveyed property on Sylvan Retreat Road to Randy Allen Kurtz and Candy Lynn McGinnis for $174,900.
Linda D. Retallack conveyed 874 Farmdale Road to Joshua T. Frey for $214,900.
Adam Weitzel Leishman, Adam Weitzel Leishman, Kelsey Weitzel Leishman and Kelsey Weitzel Leishman conveyed property on Hilltop Drive to Jenelle R. Rohrer and Garrett T. Hostetter for $197,500.
East Lampeter Township
David S. Kulina and Mary H. Kulina conveyed Unit 107 to David P. McDowell and Gloria J. McDowell for $265,000.
The estate of Nancy J. Kegel conveyed property on Debra Lane to William Helm Jr. for $253,000.
David E. Glick, Priscilla J. Glick, Priscilla Jane Glick and Glenda Perry conveyed property on a public road to Ipf Investments LLC for $131,000.
David R. Buckwalter and Gail M. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Matthew D. Buckwalter for $1.
Erika L. Eckman conveyed 108 Clover Heights Road to Matthew A. Weder and Elizabeth J. Weder for $159,794.
Wai Hung Shum and Lixue Shum conveyed 427 Larkspur Loop to John Huynh for $135,500.
Finest Home Buyers LLC and Ilya Kosilov conveyed 23 Black Oak Drive to Terry L. Gonzalez and Fabian Gonzalez Jr. for $125,000.
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group conveyed property on a public road to Parklynn Property Services LLC for $62,000.
West Lampeter Township
Michael D. Kessler and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 320 Broadmoor Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $189,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John J. Shields Sr. and Kimmarie Dougherty conveyed 117 Glebe Lane to Corporate Venture Group for $302,000.
Connie M. Ayers, Dana Ayers and Roger McLaughlin conveyed 29 Katerines Way to Connie M. Ayers for $25,000.
Stephen W. Hershey, Hannah E. Hershey and Hannah Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Terranova and Melissa S. Carter for $259,900.
James F. Maurer and Grace S. Maurer conveyed property on Wyndmere Way to Alan Truscott and Jane Truscott for $350,000.
Lancaster city
Bharat N. Shah and Trupti B. Shah conveyed 338 S. Queen St. to Richard Tipton and Tisha Ellen Tipton for $75,000.
Noel Lopez Carrasquillo, Noel Lopez Carrasquillo, Bedania Brito Delopez and Bedania Brito Degutierrez conveyed 1351 Wabank St. to Noel Lopez Carrasquillo, Noel Lopez Carrasquillo and Bedania Brito Delopez for $1.
Myron L. Bauman conveyed 603 Marietta Ave. to Marcus R. Sensenig and Sharonda S. Sensenig for $80,000.
The estate of Rosa Hernandez conveyed 518 Laurel St. to Jose Ramon Hernandez for $1.
Redevelopment Authority City of Lancaster conveyed 423 E. Strawberry St. to Lancaster Area Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity for $15,250.
Whitestone Partners LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed 19 W. James St. to Brian J. Ruiz and Rosaria SD Cataldo for $200,000.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 639 S. Queen St. to Amilkar Rivera for $50,000.
Eliel Carrero Acosta conveyed 120 Howard Ave. to Paul Dodson for $47,000.
Kendall Sutton, Dawn M. Sutton, Jonathan Gordon and Dawn Sutton conveyed 1248 Fremont St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $85,000.
Antonio Hammond conveyed property on Beaver Street to Green Park Real Estate LLC for $40,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Daniel A. McCormick conveyed 39 E. Frederick St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $91,000.
Devin M. Heagy conveyed 804 N. Plum St. to Philip M. Benight for $166,000.
Old House Love LLC and Benjamin Yoder conveyed 333 N. Reservoir St. to Christopher D. Yurista Sr. and Theresa M. Yurista for $234,000.
Sonja C. Crafts, Andrew G. Negrey, Jeremy Hauck and Sonja Crafts conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Jenifer A. Krebs for $169,900.
Shannon M. Paris conveyed property on Ruby Street to Linda M. Casey and Richard J. Casey for $152,500.
White Horse Rentals LLC and John D. King Jr. conveyed 311 Beaver St. to Rippling Creek Realty LLC for $65,900.
Matthew A. Dennis conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Richard Garrity Powers for $204,900.
Eddie Mae Peaches, Eddie Mae Jones Miller and Frank Miller conveyed 438 Park Hill Road to Alvin Beiler for $37,500.
Alisa F. Eshbach conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Omar Zook for $100,000.
Redcay Industrial Development VII LLC conveyed property on North Arch Alley to Reimagine Properties LLC for $5,000.
Nathaniel Wright conveyed 319 S. Queen St. to Ernie C. Brown for $1.
Nathaniel Wright conveyed property on Southeast Avenue to Ernie C. Brown for $1.
Carlos Santiago, Sylvia Santiago and Carlos M. Santiago conveyed 626 E. Fulton St. to Thomas W. Costello and Michelle Costello for $80,000.
Jesse Hunt, Paul Curci and Michael Koblensky conveyed 23 E. Ross St. to HCK Properties LLC for $1.
BSREE LLC, BSRE Holdings LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 829 Fourth St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $78,000.
The estate of Michael G. Bouder and The estate of Michael S. Bouder conveyed 330 Hand Ave. to E&A Holdings Group LLC for $35,000.
The estate of Jesse M. Foster Jr. and Jacob E. Lusby Jr. conveyed 1333 Fremont St. to Jacob E. Lusby Jr. for $1.
Robert L. Snyder conveyed 639 S. Beaver St. to Nicole Damino for $139,500.
Foxshire Holdings LLC conveyed 546 Lafayette St. to David E. King for $75,000.
Lancaster Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jasmyne S. King Smith and Jasmyne S. King Smith conveyed 136 Gentlemens Way to Millpond Properties LLC for $137,000.
Wendy M. Smith conveyed property on Perthshire Drive to Christa A. Lasalle for $155,900.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the estate of Reynol A. Maymi and Christina Maymi conveyed 403 Elmshire Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $118,000.
Jonathan E. Owens conveyed property on Millersville Pike to ESVC LLC for $450,000.
Nathan Amspacher, Nicole Amspacher and Nathan P. Amspacher conveyed 276 Kentshire Drive to Tesfaye M. Banje for $164,000.
Joseph N. Goodling, Migdalia Rivera and Migdalia Rivera Goodling conveyed property on Betz Farm Drive to Migdalia Rivera for $0.
Lancaster Vending LLC and Judy Grillo conveyed property on Deep Hollow Lane to Benuel E. Esh for $268,000.
Geovanni Harrison conveyed 1322 Calvert Lane to Jefferson Lozada Virella, Jefferson Lozada Virella and Walessa I Pina Delozada for $156,900.
Debra A. Hagerty conveyed 1801 Spring Ridge Lane to Debra A. Hagerty and Tonya M. West for $1.
Donna Franklin conveyed property on a public road to Denita K. Taylor and Michael Taylor Sr. for $162,900.
Upper Leacock Township
Barry R. Weigand conveyed 295 Sun Valley Drive to David N. Kern and Sarah E. Kern for $190,000.
David W. Stoltzfoos and Regina Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Z. Shirk and Regina Z. Shirk for $1.
Lititz Borough
Thomas W. Pearson, Erica A. Hoffman and Erica A. Pearson conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Pearson and Erica A. Pearson for $1.
Jeremy L. Hershey conveyed 139 N. Liberty St. to Steven Borg and Elizabeth J. Borg for $174,750.
Jackson P. Corrigan conveyed 18 E. Lemon St. to Luke R. Perry for $185,000.
Kenneth D. Claar and Denise M. Claar conveyed 315 S. Locust St. to Michael C. Johns and Christina M. Stamos for $225,000.
Little Britain Township
Katherine G. Schatz conveyed property on Honeysuckle Road to Craig B. Snyder and Stephanie M. Snyder for $410,000.
Carl J. Wenrich conveyed property on a public road to Eric Alexis for $210,000.
Manheim Township
Michael A. Middleton conveyed property on Queen Lane to Brian Horning, Eileen Caroline Horning, Gary L. Horning and Ann Marie Horning for $170,000.
J. Jacob Zimmerman conveyed 1073 Creek Road to Hurst Family Estate LP for $395,200.
James Pierzga conveyed property on a public road to Edward E. Zielinski and Kiersten Yocum for $332,000.
Thomas P. Haaf Jr. and Lisa Marie Haaf conveyed 1350 Beaconfield Lane to Joseph M. Wertz and Stephanie E. Wertz for $575,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Leanne K. Gorsuch for $120,000.
Barry L. Miller and Brenda P. Miller conveyed 1258 Manheim Pike to 1550 Realty LP for $1.
Roger W. Grace and Carrie L. Grace conveyed property on Roesser Drive to Lori Vangorden for $312,000.
Manheim Borough
Benjamin Lescavage and Benjamin J. Lescavage conveyed 130 S. Charlotte St. to Jack E. Clark for $215,000.
BHK Enterprises LLC, Jay K. Kready, Brian S. Hammer and Randy L. Brandt conveyed 15 Market Square to Blue Rock Enterprises LLC for $340,000.
Manor Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Erin Leigh Cutuli conveyed 189 Bradford St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $141,000.
Abdulla Izzatov conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Dale A. Wintersteen and Amanda L. Wintersteen for $179,000.
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to James F. Maurer and Grace S. Maurer for $308,885.
Ian F. Cannon and Mark C. Cannon conveyed 138 Hampden Drive to Muluneh B. Gebreselassie for $227,000.
Margaret A. Flinchbaugh and Margaret A. Flinchbaugh Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Margaret A. Flinchbaugh for $1.
Marietta Borough
Michael J. Collier, Heidi W. Collier, Michael Collier and Heidi Collier conveyed 268 W. Market St. to Shannon M. Paris for $190,000.
Eric E. Allman, Lori Allman, Richard Darrenkamp and Lori A. Allman conveyed property on a public road to Nick L. Halterman Jr. for $131,900.
Martic Township
Scott A. Leanza and Valerie G. Leanza conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Leanza for $1.
Millersville Borough
14 Blue Rock LLC, 14 Blue Rock Road LLC, Gabriel Montalvo II and Emily Pryzbylkowski conveyed property on a public road to 14 Blue Rock Road LLC for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Sandra L. Kissinger conveyed 1914 St. Regis Lane to Millpond Properties LLC for $123,000.
GGB Holdings LLC conveyed property on Pickwick Place to Edward G. Hersh and Jesse D. Hersh for $142,900.
GGB Holdings LLC conveyed 437 Stonegate Court to EJH Properties LLC for $137,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Dustin Jones and Jessica Shumaker conveyed property on Manheim Street to Andrew Pettis and Rachel Pettis for $145,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Dustin H. Jones for $243,000.
Renew Homes LLC conveyed 22 Donegal Springs Road to Mark Randall Bryant and Kellie Lynn Bryant for $282,500.
Thomas E. Kaizar and Julie L. Comstock conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Kaizar for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Scott A. Emlet Jr. and Scott Emlet conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Emlet Jr. and Scott Emlet for $1.
Paul G. Lukesh and Ann M. Lukesh conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Paul G. Lukesh and Ann M. Lukesh for $10.
Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Forino Co. LP, Anthony Forino, Anthony Forino LLC, Eileen Hauptly and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Corey J. Adam and Alyssa J. Adam for $309,000.
Donald E. Heisey and Faye K. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Amos M. Fisher for $150,000.
Henry B. Klugh III and Deborah L. Klugh conveyed property on a public road to Deborah L. Klugh for $1.
Mountville Borough
Thomas D. Lynn and Dominique M. Miller conveyed 88 Rockford Road to Sara A. Brooks for $225,000.
Lynch Financial LLC and Jennifer Musser conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Robert A. Evans III for $199,900.
New Holland Borough
Bennie P. King Jr. and Bennie P. King conveyed 326 E. Jackson St. to Lloyd M. Stoltzfus for $137,500.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the estate of Charles L. Mercer Jr. conveyed 23 S. Custer Ave. to Valley View Capital LLC for $105,840.
Robert A. Piper and Robert Allen Piper conveyed property on a public road to Andre Christian Martin for $110,000.
Sarah Elizabeth Taylor conveyed 60 Ashlea Village to Jose V. Hidalgo and Mary D. Hidalgo for $143,900.
Howard M. Gebhard conveyed property on Grant Street to Howard M. Gebhard and Beth E. Gebhard for $1.
Paradise Township
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the estate of Juanita R. Young conveyed 48 Cherry Hill Road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $140,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher J. Lee and Christopher Lee conveyed 3312 Lincoln Highway East to Lehman Place Management LLC for $130,000.
Penn Township
Jeff Neifert and Lamae Neifert conveyed property on a public road to Devon Leigh Olesen and Ryan Olesen for $275,000.
Randal D. Garman and Holly L. Garman conveyed 62 Fairview Road to Amos O. Kyler and Renae A. Kyler for $400,000.
Andrew M. Ulrich conveyed property on a public road to Brian K. Reich and Tracy S. Reich for $167,000.
Pequea Township
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Homsher IV and Ashley N. Sheppard for $210,000.
Sharon Wingenroth, Maria T. Ferguson and Ferguson Family Trust conveyed 307 Nolt Ave. to Thomas C. Rathkey and Maida G. Rathkey for $201,500.
Nathan Pipitone and Lynare Pipitone conveyed property on Whipporwill Drive to ASE Property Group LLC for $300,000.
Providence Township
Brenda S. Schneider and Dennis L. Schneider conveyed property on a public road to David E. King and Rachel K. King for $112,000.
Quarryville Borough
Stephen M. Behmer and Philomena M. Behmer conveyed property on Evans Drive to John Z. King Jr. for $172,575.
Rapho Township
William S. Schleh and Evelyn Y. Schleh conveyed property on Drager Road to Wayne E. Work Sr. for $240,000.
Charles A. Tupper conveyed Unit 132 to Peter Flouras for $86,500.
James W. Scott and Deborah E. Scott conveyed 1314 Cantebury Drive to John E. Sonefelt and Joanne B. Sonefelt for $250,000.
Sadsbury Township
Benjamin B. Kauffman and Sarah L. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Atglen Sportsmens Club Inc. for $1.
Benjamin B. Kauffman and Sarah L. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin B. Kauffman and Sarah L. Kauffman for $1.
The estate of Betty R. Henry, Douglas A. Henry, David L. Henry and Daniel L. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Douglas A. Henry for $171,510.
Atglen Sportsmens Club Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin B. Kauffman and Sarah L. Kauffman for $1.
Salisbury Township
Houston Run Properties LLC and Philip E. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Linville Hill Christian School for $1.
Amos L. Beiler and Salome S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Eli Z. King and Martha Z. King for $1.
Amos J. Lantz and Anna Mae Lantz conveyed property on White Horse Road to Amos J. Lantz, Anna Mae Lantz and Alvin L. Lantz for $1.
Daniel S. Smucker and Anna F. Smucker conveyed property on Pequea Avenue to Latta Null and Tara Null for $210,000.
Jeffery S. Hogg and Cynthia R. Hogg conveyed 784 Pequea Ave. to Trent S. Hogan and Katelyn J. Hogan for $1.
Strasburg Borough
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Kathleen G. Heil conveyed 9 Pleasant View Drive to Valley View Capital LLC for $174,000.
H. Joseph Neustadter and Barbara A. Neustadter conveyed 33 W. Main St. to Radicle Rentals LLC for $560,000.
Christopher L. Williams and Cathy L. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Cathy L. Williams for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Samuel L. Glick conveyed 26 Funk St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $122,400.
Strasburg Township
Parkside At Lampeter LLC, Daniel L. Metzler and Robert D. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Price and Beth M. Price for $120,000.
Elam E. King and Sarah Ann King conveyed property on a public road to David Mark King and Rebecca King for $800,000.
Benuel E. Esh and Susie A. Esh conveyed property on White Oak Road to Sean H. Shover and Jessie N. Shover for $365,000.
Warwick Township
Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Janice E. Wissler and Emily T. Wissler for $642,462.
Andrew R. Orrs and Maria Ann Orrs conveyed property on a public road to Deborah K. Weaver for $163,930.
Jill E. White conveyed 1116 Orchard Road to Jill E. White and Jessica Anne Hess for $1.
Phillip Wayne West and Ruth C. West conveyed property on Rothsville Station Road to Amos S. Hurst Jr. and Carolyn S. Hurst for $336,500.
James D. Talbot and Marianne H. Talbot conveyed property on Holly Court to Jason Koons and Sonya Koons for $370,000.
Lavonne E. Westlund conveyed property on a public road to Wendy S. Nolan and L. John Davis for $219,500.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 435 Valor Drive to Philip Joel Crudden and Kimberly S. Crudden for $388,291.