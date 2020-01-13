The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 30-Jan. 3:
Adamstown Borough
Chris M. Hibshman and Marcy A. Hibshman conveyed property on a public road to Chris M. Hibshman for $1.
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Rothenburg Way to Brooke A. Horrigan and Kevin D. Beuler for $265,759.
Akron Borough
Julie A. Hocking conveyed property on Diamond Street to Julie A. Hocking for $1.
Brecknock Township
Terrance J. Freidly, Mindy S. Freidly and Mindy S. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Terrance J. Freidly for $0.
E. Clair Bowman and Ruth W. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Linford H. Reiff for $257,000.
William R. Bockus IV and Ricki J. Bockus conveyed property on a public road to Carol McDowell for $374,900.
Carl V. Musser, Rose Marie Musser and Rose M. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Wilmer M. Nolt and M. Jane Nolt for $260,000.
Caernarvon Township
Mary Ann Martin, Isabel M. R. Martin Living Trust, Joseph W. Martin, Suzanne E. Martin, Isabel MR Martin and Thomas Richard Martin conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne E. Martin for $1.
Mary Ann Martin, Isabel M. R. Martin Living Trust, Joseph W. Martin, Suzanne E. Martin, Isabel MR Martin and Thomas Richard Martin conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne E. Martin and Joseph W. Martin for $1.
Clay Township
Claude W. Lynch and Dolores M. Lynch conveyed property on a public road to Eric D. Wenger and Andrea J. Wenger for $231,900.
Joshua M. Martin and Darla W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joshua M. Martin and Darla W. Martin for $1.
Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed property on Hopeland Road to Trevor J. Ulrich and Amanda L. Ulrich for $274,900.
East Cocalico Township
The estate of Titus N. Weaver, Glenn H. Weaver, Esther H. Sensenig, Paul H. Weaver, Melvin H. Weaver, Kenneth H. Weaver and Janet H. Groff conveyed property on North Reading Road to Paul H. Weaver and Ada Mae Weaver for $500,000.
Dennis E. Foltz conveyed 1055 White Oak Road to Gerald Donnelly and Jane Donnelly for $575,000.
East Cocalico Township conveyed property on a public road to Crosstown Realty LLC for $1.
Barry L. Burkholder, Elaine M. Burkholder and Elaine Burkholder conveyed property on Long Avenue to Long Avenue Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.
David E. Neuin and Casey M. Benedict conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to David E. Neuin for $0.
The estate of Leroy R. Pfautz, The Estate of Mildred I. Pfautz, Jeffrey N. Pfautz, Michael S. Pfautz, Timothy D. Pfautz, Rick R. Pfautz and Jolynn F. Nolt conveyed property on Pfautz Hill Road to Pfautz Hill Farm LLC for $556,000.
Michael L. Messner and Bonnie L. Messner conveyed property on a public road to Charles Hang and Mimi Vang for $240,000.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to John S. Bell and Linda M. Bell for $221,989.
Ridgeview Business Complex and Dean A. Hoover conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Ridgeview Business Complex LLC for $1.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Chad J. Hivner for $219,490.
Jeffrey D. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Taylor E. McKeon for $214,900.
West Cocalico Township
Craig S. Mohlenhoff and Amy M. Mohlenhoff conveyed property on Chapel View Drive to Andrea E. Lando for $230,000.
Janice C. Hendricks and Lorraine Hundertpfund conveyed property on a public road to Zachary R. Donmoyer and Jackilyn S. Donmoyer for $190,000.
Leo M. Ryan and Krista A. Ryan conveyed property on a public road to Alexander A. Yudenko and Tatyana N. Yudenko for $257,500.
Michael A. Nix conveyed property on Hertzog Valley Road to Michael A. Nix and Jessica A. Nix for $1.
Brian Paul Degler conveyed property on a public road to William J. Fritz for $25,000.
Colerain Township
Earl H. Mellor III and Hannelore G. Mellor conveyed property on a public road to Michael Herr and Paige Herr for $315,000.
Earl H. Mellor III and Hannelore G. Mellor conveyed property on Solanco Road to Edgar M. Herr Inc. and Herr Edgar M. Inc. for $120,000.
Columbia Borough
Columbia Economic Development Corp. conveyed property on Locust Street to 315 Locust Street LLC for $213,800.
Columbia Investment Partners LP and Columbia Investment Partners Corp. conveyed property on Locust Street to 315 Locust Street LLC for $82,500.
Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Antonio Munoz and Denise M. Keyser conveyed 630 Plane St. to Vivak J. Patel for $140,000.
Abanoub Hanna conveyed 204 Walnut St. to Mauricio F. Aguilar Orea, Mauricio F Aguilar Orea and Patricia Aguilar Cuas for $129,900.
Nathan A. Storck, Kathleen Storck and Kathleen M. Resser conveyed property on a public road to James M. McGovern Jr. and Shannon N. Bricker for $130,000.
Shawnee Steam Fire Engine & Hose Co. No. 3, Shawnee Steam Fire Engine & Hose Co., Shawnee Fire Engine & Hose Co., Shawnee Steam Fire Engine & Hose Co. of Columbia PA, Shawnee Steam Fire & Hose Co. 3, Columbia Quick Response Service Inc., Columbia Consolidated Fire Department and Columbia QRS Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Iron Bell Holdings II LLC for $133,000.
Conoy Township
Tina L. Baughman and Timothy J. Baughman conveyed property on Bainbridge Road to Stacy A. Nagy for $1.
Denver Borough
Marnell G. McComsey conveyed 629 Poplar St. to Jennifer McComsey and Chad McComsey for $245,000.
Jordan M. Sauder conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Taylor B. Hoover and Branden MS Hoover for $210,000.
Matthew R. Hill and Andrea J. Hill conveyed 424 Main St. to Janet Mohler and Wesley E. Mohler for $189,900.
East Donegal Township
Carl E. Greth III and Sara A. Greth conveyed property on a public road to Heather L. Schatz for $155,000.
Richard H. Mylin III, Richard K. Zwart and Laureen L. Lacey conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Watts for $175,000.
West Donegal Township
J. Brenden Wolgemuth and Sharilynn D. Wolgemuth conveyed property on Bossler Road to J. Brenden Wolgemuth for $1.
Douglas Lamb and Faith Lamb conveyed property on a public road to Zeager Road Warehousing LLC for $195,000.
Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth M. Fowler and Brendan B. Fowler for $472,618.
Bryan Chase Laudermilch conveyed property on a public road to Dale E. Heffley and Nancy A. Heffley for $70,000.
Robert L. Gruber, Rohrers Construction, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed Unit 45 to Gabriel L. Ramos Marrero and Gabriel L Ramos Marrero for $229,400.
Natalie L. Leach and Curtis M. Leach conveyed property on a public road to Curtis M. Leach and Natalie L. Leach for $0.
RGR Developers LP and Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Ray D. Good Jr. and Lynette R. Thomas for $85,000.
East Drumore Township
Ralph E. Waltman, Diane Waltman and Mary E. Waltman conveyed property on a public road to John F. Kohler III for $180,000.
Earl Township
GEF Development Corp. conveyed property on Orlan Road to Zausner Foods Corp. for $4,500,000.
Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Stac B. LP for $266,000.
GEF Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Zausner Foods Corp. for $2,500,000.
Edna Mae High conveyed property on a public road to Eugene M. Hoover and Dawn M. Hoover for $900,000.
William L. Deihm Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Derek A. Weaver and Martina G. Weaver for $700,000.
East Earl Township
Royce J. Sweed and Amalie Grace Sweed conveyed property on a public road to Grace V. Fox for $1.
M. Ronald Lichty and Larry L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Double L. Holdings LLC and Larry L. Horst for $240,000.
John Sandiford and Rhonda Sandiford conveyed property on a public road to Steven Benedict and Pamela Benedict for $350,000.
Mary Ann Martin, Isabel M. R. Martin Living Trust, Joseph W. Martin, Suzanne E. Martin, Isabel Mr Martin and Thomas Richard Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joseph W. Martin for $1.
Mary Ann Martin, Isabel M. R. Martin Living Trust, Joseph W. Martin, Suzanne E. Martin, Isabel Mr Martin and Thomas Richard Martin conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne E. Martin for $1.
West Earl Township
Jordan R. Youndt, Jennifer L. Youndt and Jordan Youndt conveyed property on a public road to Ernest Max Eissele III and Courtney Eissele for $207,000.
Craig Phillips and Grace Phillips conveyed property on a public road to Hilltop Park LLC for $2,700,000.
Amos S. King and Rebecca L. King conveyed property on Glenbrook Road to Elmer L. Petersheim for $200,000.
Redcay Industrial Development IV LLC conveyed property on a public road to Forney Estate LLC for $0.
Redcay Industrial Development IV LLC conveyed property on a public road to Forney Estate LLC for $0.
East Petersburg Borough
Brian J. Jacobs, Maureen D. Jacobs and Maureen D. Lipple conveyed property on a public road to Gary J. Christman and Lillian C. Christman for $240,000.
Kelly E. Bear conveyed 6514 Hollow Drive to Brenda L. Lefever for $165,000.
Elizabeth Township
Dennis L. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Snader and Julie A. Snader for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Thomas Shaud, Cynthia Shaud and Afton Shaud conveyed property on Washington Street to Jessica Miller and Caleb Miller for $134,900.
Kevin M. Messick and Janelle N. Messick conveyed property on Sunrise Boulevard to Steve GK Kissner and Sherry L. Kissner for $290,000.
Ephrata Borough
Marian M. Pfautz conveyed 137 Cedar St. to Timothy A. Simmers Sr. and Mary F. Simmers for $146,000.
Blaine E. Smoker and Kelli A. Smoker conveyed property on East Main Street to Garman Properties LLC for $238,900.
Esther M. Horst and Glenn M. Hoover conveyed property on West Franklin Street to Ivan S. Fisher and Barbara E. Fisher for $165,000.
Jean Stutzka and Tina M. Zimmerman conveyed 843 Martin Ave. to Scott D. Zimmerman and Tina M. Zimmerman for $192,510.
MCH Investments LLC and Craig E. Hasson conveyed property on East Pine Street to Lindsay M. Spangler for $248,000.
Gerald D. Heilman and Rodney L. Hertzog conveyed property on East Franklin Street to Pamela J. Miles for $149,900.
Ephrata Township
Carlos Medina and Laura Bair conveyed property on Eastbrooke Drive to Laura Bair for $1.
Lawrence S. Martin and Marian J. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Eric R. Martin and Saranne E. Martin for $1,065,000.
East Hempfield Township
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed 2800 Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, David A. Seavey and David A. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed 2800 Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Elliott R. Seavey and Elliott R. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, David A. Seavey and David A. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Madeline R. Seavey and Madeline R. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed 2800 Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Peter A. Lamb and Peter A. Lamb for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed 2800 Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Madeline R. Seavey and Madeline R. Seavey for $10.
Joseph U. Lee and Lori L. Lee conveyed 222 Meadow Creek Drive to Ian S. Lilien for $524,000.
Joan D. Brinton and Norman J. Brinton conveyed property on a public road to Joan D. Brinton for $1.
J. Gordon Gainer LLC and Jonathan Gordon conveyed 33 Park Circle Drive to William J. Torres and Veronica Lopez for $205,000.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Madeline R. Seavey and Madeline R. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Elliott R. Seavey and Elliott R. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Peter A. Lamb and Peter A. Lamb for $10.
Landis Farm Associates LLC and Andy Dula conveyed property on a public road to Landis Farm Unit Owners Association for $1.
The estate of Nicolas Agouridis conveyed 35 W. Main St. to Jeffrey S. Nauman for $199,900.
Randy S. Nolt and Ashley Dagen Nolt conveyed property on Old Harrisburg Pike to Frederick Johnson for $338,900.
The estate of Dorothy E. W. Ermann and The estate of Dorothy S. W. Ermann conveyed property on Irwin Avenue to Patricia L. Westermann for $1.
David J. Burchstead and Claudia J. Burchstead conveyed 1205 Mill Mar Road to Joseph W. Burns and Amanda J. Burns for $355,000.
Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed 2896 Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, David A. Seavey and David A. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, David A. Seavey and David A. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed 2896 Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Madeline R. Seavey and Madeline R. Seavey for $10.
Michael D. Daddario Jr. and Angela L. Daddario conveyed property on a public road to Eric F. Lizotte and Katie E. Lizotte for $190,000.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed 2896 Nolt Road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Elliott R. Seavey and Elliott R. Seavey for $10.
Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust of 2008 and Susan L. Seavey conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Lamb Irrevocable Trust, Elliott R. Seavey and Elliott R. Seavey for $10.
West Hempfield Township
Kisha F. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to A. Steven Funk for $420,000.
John M. Nikolaus conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Ann Sears for $220,000.
Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, JSP Holdings LLC, Scott F. Provanzo and Shawn Garman conveyed 449 Lancer Drive to Christopher Donahue and Christine Donahue for $350,000.
Elaine Radcliffe and Scott K. Radcliffe conveyed property on Grande Oak Place to Suk Tamang for $420,000.
3733 Marietta Avenue Associates LP, Hurube LLC and Chad Hurst conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to CBD Group LLC for $912,000.
Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Scott Provanzo and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Tom Burns and Agnes N. Burns for $329,990.
East Lampeter Township
Frederick C. Frattaroli and Carole M. Frattaroli conveyed property on Strasburg Road to Joseph C. Frattaroli and Michelle L. Frattaroli for $1.
Omar E. Fisher and Sallie Ann Fisher conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Reuben L. Fisher and Verna G. Fisher for $1.
Wayne A. Bicking and Judith A. Bicking conveyed property on a public road to Finest Home Buyers LLC for $60,000.
Vernon E. Geigley and Jane N. Geigley conveyed property on a public road to Mardelton Geigley and Marjanita Geigley for $500,000.
Stephen S. Esh and Elizabeth E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Esh and Elizabeth E. Esh for $1.
Joseph V. Pawlowski and M. Kathy H Pawlowski conveyed 46 Black Oak Drive to Emma Rae Tennant for $140,000.
D. Elaine Graybill and Alfred Graybill Reist conveyed property on a public road to Kendra M. Metzler for $134,500.
Stephen S. Esh and Elizabeth E. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Esh and Elizabeth E. Esh for $1.
Helen E. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to James L. Denlinger and Alica B. Denlinger for $130,000.
West Lampeter Township
Thien X. Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Thien X. Nguyen for $1.
WPD Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and C&F Homes Inc. conveyed 15 Verbena Drive to Brett W. Lovern and Jamie Lovern for $367,700.
Todd Shenk and Jennie Shenk conveyed property on Jefferson Court to Vicki Anello for $249,900.
Charlan Group LP and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on Alans Green to Scott W. Zeevaart and Brenda H. Zeevaart for $271,550.
Ronald H. Leaman and Joyce L. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Brandon M. Leaman and Kelly Leaman for $1.
The estate of Florine A. Howard conveyed Unit 118 to Susan E. Smith and Bridget Smith for $183,000.
Dennis M. Kauffman and Janice E. Kauffman conveyed 2922 Willow St. to Penn Grant Willow Street LP for $399,000.
Lancaster city
The estate of George E. Hart conveyed 616 New Holland Ave. to David L. Martin for $98,000.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 346 S. Ann St. to Tabor Community Services Inc. for $1.
The estate of Stephen A. Murray conveyed property on a public road to Developers 1000 Inc. for $55,000.
Anthony C. Dipaolo and Angela Faye Dipaolo conveyed 223 E. Madison St. to Jonas Kennedy and Melissa Bleecher for $111,500.
Thomas C. Rathkey and Maida Rathkey conveyed 802 Highland Ave. to Norberto Sierra Figueroa, Norberto Sierra Figueroa, Maria V Ortiz Vega and Maria V Ortiz Vega for $120,000.
Veronica Dueno conveyed 413 Hamilton St. to Joel Antonio Hernandez Encarnacion for $126,000.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 558 Pershing Ave. to Tabor Community Services Inc. for $1.
J. Gary Neff conveyed 405 S. Shippen St. to Tabor Community Services Inc. for $1.
JJ&N Properties LLC and Donna M. Williams conveyed 139 S. Prince St. to Luke Beiler for $72,000.
Peter Shirk and Elizabeth J. Shirk conveyed property on Caroline Street to Kori Davis for $122,750.
Patrick J. Burke conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Dean Kyle III for $134,900.
Stonehedge Holdings LLC conveyed 533 Green St. to Luke Beiler for $65,000.
Melvin K. Fisher and Susie S. Fisher conveyed 815 N. Shippen St. to Brittany Adams for $150,000.
In Dust Homes LLC and Nathaniel David Stoltzfus conveyed 404 E. Clay St. to Tyler A. Lister and Mary Kathryn Freeman for $234,990.
Burnham LLC conveyed Unit 1 to Thermal Solutions Products LLC for $1,290,000.
Vivak Patel conveyed 1239 Fremont St. to Gail Groves Scott and Stephen T. Hohenwarter for $152,500.
Deborah Ann Lindemuth conveyed 445 Dorwart St. to David E. Esh for $103,100.
Steven J. King conveyed 753 S. Lime St. to Redemption Holdings LLC for $1.
South Cameron Street Partnership and Ibs Development Corp. conveyed Unit 1 + to Adama Holdings LLC and Berger Noam LLC for $6,473,300.
Judy K. Crabtree conveyed 425 N. Mary St. to Richard V. Piel Jr. and Angela D. Piel for $195,000.
Jonathan J. McSparran and Alexis Julia Wheeler conveyed 428 Nevin St. to Nydia P. Manos for $170,000.
City Line Real Estate LLC and Jaylan E. Martin conveyed 457 New Dorwart St. to Joseph A. Abramowicz for $219,900.
Covenant United Methodist Church conveyed 120 N. Mulberry St. to Andrew Kimmich and Ann Kimmich for $103,000.
Bora Ra Chan, Sotem Yoeun and Soten Yoeun conveyed 812 E. Marion St. to Bora Ra Chan and Soten Yoeun for $1.
Odalis Rivera conveyed 644 New Dauphin St. to Jocelyn Juarbe for $124,900.
Kenneth C. Juengling and Jean W. Juengling conveyed property on a public road to James L. Duffy for $165,000.
B. Alden LLC, Alden B. LLC and Adnan Pasic conveyed property on East Vine Street to Lancaster County Convention Center Authority for $25,000.
Harold J. Williams and Maribel Williams conveyed 647 East End Ave. to Complete Resurfacing Services LLC for $90,500.
Rehabulous Homes LLC and Lori Vorgang conveyed 716 Hilton Drive to Luis Y. Rojas, Jocelyn L. Eastburn and Rene Madan Montes for $185,500.
Lancaster County Convention Center Authority conveyed property on East Vine Street to Lancaster County Convention Center Authority for $1.
Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 5 + to Liberty Property Holdings LP for $15,000.
Liberty Place Unit Owners Association Inc. conveyed Unit 1 + to Liberty Property Holdings LP for $6,000.
Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed 749 S. Plum St. to Carlos M. Santiago and Sylvia Guerra Santiago for $120,000.
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on 627 S. Ann St. to Sameh S. Fahmy for $50,237.
Lancaster Township
Andrew Dula, Michelle J. Dula, Mamo Dula, Mary Ellen Dula, Peter Dula and Ilse L. Ackerman conveyed 146 Waypoint Drive to Andrew Dula, Michelle J. Dula, Peter Dula and Ilse L. Ackerman for $1.
The estate of Linda Ann Day conveyed 15 Grand View Ave. to Michael R. Sullivan and Elaine A. Sullivan for $84,000.
Hong T. Tran conveyed 980 Sterling Place to Aileen T. Pham for $1.
Andrew Dula, Michelle J. Dula, Mamo Dula, Mary Ellen Dula, Peter Dula and Ilse L. Ackerman conveyed 148 Waypoint Drive to Andrew Dula, Michelle J. Dula, Peter Dula and Ilse L. Ackerman for $1.
Elizabeth A. Kozlowski conveyed 1307 Passey Lane to Shane Peffley for $200,000.
April Belton conveyed property on Waypoint Drive to John A. Vottero and Thelma E. Vottero for $279,900.
Isaacs Property Management LLC and Isaac Zook Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Royal Assets LLC for $280,000.
Kenneth G. Smiley, Joanne M. Smiley and Kenneth Gordon Smiley conveyed property on North Bausman Drive to Landan J. Cheruka and Jennifer M. Mone for $255,000.
Mary Lou St. Pierre conveyed 1424 Millersville Pike to Thang Ling and Thang Pam for $149,900.
Leacock Township
Duane C. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Weavertown Mennonite School for $195,000.
Levi S. Miller and Emma S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Jacob J. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher for $1.
Christ B. Miller, Christian B. Miller and Malinda K. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Miller and Emma S. Miller for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Rosario Finazzo, Rosalia Finazzo and Rosalie Finazzo conveyed property on Raspberry Road to Dsc Supplier Network LLC for $300,000.
David W. Miller conveyed property on Gibbons Road to Reuben J. Lantz and Suzanne A. Lantz for $489,000.
Kathy An Binh Thien Vu, Kathy A. Vu and Michael E. Witwer conveyed property on a public road to Kathy A. Vu and Michael E. Witwer for $0.
Charles Adam Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Charles Adam Burkholder and Cynthia S. Burkholder for $1.
Lititz Borough
Chad M. Seprinski and Aarin K. Seprinski conveyed property on Sixth Street to Aarin K. Seprinski for $1.
Michael E. Towne, Taylor A. Towne and Taylor A. McGrane conveyed 338 E. Main St. to Michael E. Towne and Taylor A. Towne for $1.
Casey Driscoll, Ashley Juliana and Ashley Kate Driscoll conveyed property on West Marion Street to Casey Driscoll and Ashley Kate Driscoll for $1.
James L. Enck and The estate of Scott C. Enck conveyed 24 E. Orange St. to James L. Enck for $1.
Judith J. Schoenberger and John B. Troutman conveyed property on Raspberry Alley to Kevin S. Smith and Lisa C. Smith for $150,000.
Little Britain Township
Carl B. Weicksel and Nancy K. Weicksel conveyed property on a public road to Susan Fausnaught for $158,000.
The estate of June Lee Wagner conveyed property on King Pen Road to The Estate of June Lee Wagner for $1.
Janice C. Rose, Janice Cobb Rose and Kenneth Lawrence Rose II A conveyed property on a public road to Michelle L. Roland for $179,900.
David S. Phillips and Maria S. Phillips conveyed property on a public road to David S. Phillips for $1.
The estate of June Lee Wagner conveyed property on King Pen Road to Scott A. Wagner and Linda A. Wagner for $1.
Susan J. Highfield and Robert E. Highfield conveyed property on a public road to Thaddeus Stevens Foundation for $1.
The estate of June Lee Wagner conveyed property on King Pen Road to The estate of June Lee Wagner for $1.
Scott A. Wagner and Linda A. Wagner conveyed property on King Pen Road to Scott A. Wagner and Linda A. Wagner for $1.
Manheim Township
BP Real Estate Investment Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Benjamin Siegrist conveyed property on Iris Glen to Hangie M. Mena Dionicio and Hangie M Mena Dionicio for $169,900.
The estate of Robert W. Smithson Sr. conveyed 227 Greenview Drive to Kevin Kratzert and Andrea L. Kratzert for $116,000.
Mary Sham and Michael Sham Jr. conveyed 206 Starflower View to Michael Sham Jr. for $1.
Nathan Ormerod and Nga Pham conveyed 1005 Pleasure Road to Shawn Lavey for $209,000.
Burnham LLC conveyed property on a public road to Commercial Leasing & Services LLC for $3,150,000.
Paul M. Pettay conveyed property on Country Side Drive to Danika N. Brown for $308,500.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 63 to Ankit Mehta and Ankana Chatterjee for $289,990.
Jeffrey L. Sisco conveyed property on Haverhill Road to Aaron R. Brustad, Danyel L. Schoening, Sheila A. Brustad and Karol A. Symanowicz for $315,000.
Todd T. Nein and Victoria A. Nein conveyed Unit 10 to Matthew J. Schlegelmilch, Allison E. Schlegelmilch and Katherine M. Schlegelmilch for $100,000.
Derek Leckow and Charlotte M. Leckow conveyed Unit 49 to Nathan E. Ormerod and Nga Thi Pham for $410,000.
Manheim Borough
David M. Evans, David W. Evans and Patricia Falk conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Evans for $1.
Norman F. Drescher conveyed 402 Orchard Lane to Norman F. Drescher and David E. Ostrander for $1.
Big Enough Properties LLC, Claudia J. Burchstead and David J. Burchstead conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Dean L. Shirk for $130,000.
Manor Township
The estate of Robert D. Rightnour conveyed property on Hampden Drive to Sara L. Sheesley for $1.
Bock Properties LLC, William C. Bock and James J. Bock conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Joyce H. Hunter for $165,000.
Linda L. Vitulli conveyed 1112 Indian Marker Road to Benjamin Devere and Lydia M. Devere for $140,103.
James A. Reed and Laura S. Reed conveyed 1508 Manor Blvd. to Mallard Realty LLC for $130,000.
Paul M. Mooney, Susanne Updike and Susan Updike conveyed 112 Saint Georges Drive to Paul M. Mooney and Susanne Updike for $10.
James E. Balsley and Nene W. Balsley conveyed property on Gamber Road to Neil A. Scheid and Robin K. Scheid for $1.
Peter Theodore and Stamatia Theodorakos conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Daniel K. King Jr. and Edna P. King for $167,000.
Sandra A. Mayo A and Lucille M. Russo conveyed property on Amber Court to Jaclyn S. Green for $159,750.
John E. Witmer and Evelyn I. Witmer conveyed property on 1067 Hearthstone Road to Nathan K. Esh and Rachel M. Esh for $296,500.
John M. Sofilka and Cathy A. Sofilka conveyed property on Ridge Road to James E. Balsley and Nene W. Balsley for $1.
Marietta Borough
Amir George and Joseph M. Ayad conveyed 430 E. Market St. to Rosa I Ramos Gonzalez and Julio A Ramos Gonzalez for $150,000.
King Holdings LLC, Alvin E. King and Steven E. King conveyed property on East Front Street to Omar E. Swarey for $254,900.
Martic Township
Philip R. Loht and Betty Ann Loht conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Beiler and Mary S. Beiler for $760,000.
Rsm Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed 232 Hilldale Road to Daniel L. Shirk for $288,000.
Margaret Flory and Suzanne F. McJunkin Irrevocable Living Trust Agreement conveyed property on a public road to David L. Holroyd for $1.
Millersville Borough
Guy G. Borghi and Janet L. Borghi conveyed property on a public road to Edward G. Hersh and Jesse D. Hersh for $135,500.
Guy G. Borghi and Janet L. Borghi conveyed property on Stonegate Court to EJH Properties LLC for $145,000.
Guy G. Borghi and Janet L. Borghi conveyed property on Stonegate Court to EJH Properties LLC for $128,000.
Joseph O. Willcox IV, Joseph O. Willcox, Elizabeth Willcox and Elizabeth Bolorin conveyed 102 Municipal Drive to Joseph O. Willcox and Elizabeth Willcox for $1.
Mount Joy Borough
The estate of Kimberly A. Ock conveyed 222 Birchland Ave. to Ryan D. Estock for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Justin L. Martin and Stephanie M. Martin conveyed 219 Old Hershey Road to Reyna A. Morales for $129,900.
GRH 1. LLC, Gerald R. Horst and Kyle Horst conveyed property on a public road to KGH Development Inc. for $1,026,107.
James R. Goodman and Terry L. Goodman conveyed property on Hill Street to Justin L. Martin and Stephanie M. Martin for $221,000.
Mountville Borough
Jay R. Greider and Julia R. Greider conveyed 198 Rockford Square to Jody L. Gontero for $147,500.
Richard J. Williams Jr. conveyed property on Park Avenue to CR Property Group LLC for $180,000.
Kathleen A. Sears conveyed property on Providence Place to Joseph A. Gamble for $216,500.
Paradise Township
Wayne R. Wiggins and June M. Wiggins conveyed property on Slaymaker Hill Road to Galen J. Kauffman and Barbara J. Kauffman for $230,000.
Aaron L. Fisher Jr. and Mary F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Omar E. Fisher Jr. and Marian S. Fisher for $560,000.
Penn Township
Henry Z. Horning and Ruth E. Horning conveyed property on Newport Road to Myron R. Nolt and Esther M. Nolt for $275,000.
J. Richard Garman and Betty M. Garman conveyed property on Newport Road to Penryn Fire Company No 1. for $500,000.
Pequea Township
Luke A. Mohr conveyed property on Carol Lynn Drive to Carl Swift for $187,000.
Sean H. Shover and Jessie N. Shover conveyed property on Donna Avenue to Alexander P. Geiger and Paige N. Geiger for $250,000.
Wayne E. Work Sr. and Karen D. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Joshua A. Rineer and Katie E. Rineer for $277,000.
Providence Township
Marlene W. Bowman conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Lynn W. Findley Jr. for $115,000.
Craig A. Braightmeyer conveyed 436 Truce Road to Kaitlyn Dorney for $239,900.
The estate of Albert J. Henry conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Paterson and Patricia G. Duff for $170,000.
Quarryville Borough
Michael E. Jarema and Toni Jarema conveyed 106 S. Summit Ave. to Trevor James Marsh and Suzanna Lynn Marsh for $144,900.
John Earl Chase, Christine Noel Chase, Christine N. Chase, Sarah Elizabeth Chase Cope and Sarah E. Chase conveyed property on East Fourth Street to Solanco School District for $95,000.
William David Fetchik and Melanie Marolf Fetchik conveyed property on Second Street to Mary Jane Potter for $220,000.
Rapho Township
Theodore S. Achey and Ruth A. Achey conveyed property on Lebanon Road to Judah Clapper and Bethany Clapper for $220,000.
Jason E. Martin and Janet K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Neil Z. Martin and Elsie W. Martin for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Samuel M. Stoltzfus and Anna S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Stoltzfus Jr. and Barbara G. Stoltzfus for $1.
Carol M. Huff conveyed property on a public road to Justin L. Zook for $160,000.
Salisbury Township
Abram M. Stoltzfus, Anna M. Stoltzfus and Anna Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on White Horse Road to Amos J. Lantz and Anna Mae Lantz for $300,000.
David R. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon L. Riehl and Esther Riehl for $750,000.
Theodore D. Feerrar, H. Eugene Feerrar and Harold E. Feerrar III conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Gap Property Group LLC for $1,525,000.
Abram M. Stoltzfus and Anna M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Abram M. Stoltzfus and Anna M. Stoltzfus for $1.
Jeffrey W. Maund conveyed property on Michelle Drive to Christian D. Abrahamsen and Kelly R. Abrahamsen for $235,000.
Daniel J. Stoltzfus and Malinda Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Z. Stoltzfus and Katie F. Stoltzfus for $290,000.
Frederick F. Rosato Jr. and Sandra M. Rosato conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd J. Stoltzfus and Ada Ruth Stoltzfus for $322,000.
Geneva K. Martin and Sheldon Martin A conveyed property on a public road to M&G Realty Inc. for $1,750,000.
Jacob S. King conveyed property on Seldomridge Road to J. Steven King for $200,000.
Strasburg Borough
Dream Land Hospitality LLC and Rajan Vesuwala conveyed property on a public road to Legacy Partnership LLC for $1,330,000.
The estate of Victoria T. Bond conveyed property on a public road to Jason Boll and Rachel Boll for $254,900.
Alice T. Mihan conveyed Unit 61 to Carl Jeffrey Haag and Theresa Helen Haag for $267,000.
Brent D. Pawlson conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Hartman III and Margaret D. Hartman for $309,900.
Strasburg Township
Donald H. Metzler conveyed 408 Hilltop Road to Jared P. Metzler and Jennifer N. Metzler for $1.
Metzlers Mower Sales & Service conveyed property on Bunker Hill Road to Metzler Realty LLC for $1.
Evelyn J. Hess conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Matthew T. Grow and Dana L. Grow for $80,000.
Metzler Realty LLC and Jared P. Metzler conveyed property on Bunker Hill Road to Metzler Realty LLC for $1.
Donald H. Metzler conveyed property on Bunker Hill Road to Metzler Realty LLC for $1.
Elmer L. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joshua R. Stoppard and Jessica E. Stoppard for $177,000.
Tom Myers and Ada M. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Peter Leupold for $225,000.
Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $1.
208 Herr Road LLC, Benuel Lapp King and Ruth S. King conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Lapp and Mary E. Lapp for $238,450.
Warwick Township
ToA Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 414 Valor to Price Durden Temples for $440,243.
Devon V. Burnley conveyed 509 Owl Hill Road to Devon V. Burnley and Courtney Dougherty for $0.
Cynthia S. Socha Gelgot and Cynthia S. Socha Gelgot conveyed property on Sunset Lane to Nelson D. Renno and Sheri B. Renno for $500,000.
Nancy J. Hall, Henry W. Hall, Carol A. Weaver, Kenneth R. Weaver, Jeffrey L. Kline and Alvina H. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Kline and Alvina H. Kline for $1.
Jere M. Stauffer and Jo Lynn Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Michael Zurlini for $381,000.
Richard J. Baron and Karen R. Peckham conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township of for $1.
MCH Investments LLC, Bottom Line Contracting Inc. and Craig E. Hasson conveyed 225 Newport Road to Keenan R. Gingrich and Sharon A. Gingrich for $338,644.
Karin E. Zetterstrand conveyed property on a public road to Compass Mill Complex LLC for $280,000.
Chelsea Jayne Cunningham Evry and Chelsea Jayne Cunningham conveyed property on West Woods Drive to Chelsea Jayne Cunningham for $1.
John N. Bachman and Lois I. Bachman conveyed property on a public road to WP Partnership for $65,000.
Bachman Family Trust, Lois I. Bachman and Ada R. Bachman conveyed 31 Tennyson Drive to WP Partnership for $65,000.