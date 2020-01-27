The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 13-17:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bittendorf Way to Clark M. Walker and Suzanne J. Walker for $223,958.
Akron Borough
Joyce L. Sweigart conveyed 27 Heritage Road to Jonathan T. Gehman and Jeannie M. Gehman for $199,900.
Brecknock Township
The estate of Lynn L. Rannels conveyed property on a public road to Klinton G. Auker and Wendy J. Auker for $414,000.
The estate of Charles R. Styer Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Curvin G. Good and Mary M. Good for $280,000.
Roy D. Becker and Carol A. Becker conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Erkinger and Judith C. Erkinger for $250,000.
Caernarvon Township
The estate of Barbara A. Wagner and Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County conveyed property on a public road to John E. Wagner Jr. for $167,000.
Morgantown Developers LLC and Maurice Zekaria conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Parmalle C. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Morgantown Developers LLC for $1,800,000.
Jonathan L. Esh and Lydiann Esh conveyed property on Valley View Road to Jonathan L. Esh and Lydiann Esh for $1.
Clay Township
Brandy C. Huttle conveyed property on Perseverance Lane to Patricia Hackett and David E. Hackett II for $197,000.
Gaetano A. Daula, Thomas A. Daula and Marianne Malec conveyed Unit 2 to Dean M. Johnson and Carol A. Johnson for $385,000.
Elizabeth Mary Fowler and Brendan B. Fowler conveyed property on a public road to Jack E. McCoy and Dustin W. Horne for $229,900.
Amos H. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Leppler and Charissa J. Leppler for $247,000.
East Cocalico Township
David E. Witmer and Gwendolyn J. Witmer conveyed property on 203 E. Church St. to David N. Witmer and Sonja L. Witmer for $1.
DNB Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenn L. Heinsey and Lisa C. Heinsey for $220,350.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cottonwood Lane to Fabio Jimenez Serna and Gloria Montoya for $322,880.
The estate of Mildred I. Pfautz conveyed property on a public road to Graybill Holdings LLC for $137,800.
Joel L. Zimmerman and Emily R. Zimmerman conveyed 1277 Red Run Road to Melvin Z. Martin and Darlene N. Martin for $425,000.
Gregory M. Duaime Jr. and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 7 Cheery Ln to Millpond Properties LLC for $150,000.
Earl King Construction LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sweigart Property Management LLC for $1,297,000.
West Cocalico Township
Roger L. Henry Jr. and Kelly Henry conveyed property on Cocalico Road to Michael S. Burkholder and Jennifer D. Burkholder for $449,900.
Nicole F. Shipton and Nicole F. Pedriani conveyed property on Steeple Court to Nicole F. Pedriani for $1.
Roxanne G. Sebastian conveyed property on a public road to Jared Austin Martin and Patricia Martin for $213,000.
Columbia Borough
Amir Abdelmesseh and Amir George conveyed 150 Walnut St. to Cimarron Investments LLC for $250,000.
Christopher M. Lenker conveyed 152 Walnut St. to Spring Valley Partners LLC for $267,500.
M&T Bank conveyed 208 Perry St. to Neighborhood Property Solutions LLC for $55,000.
Wesley R. Funk conveyed 348 S. Third St. to Carlos Badia Romero and Carlos Badia Romero for $60,000.
Denver Borough
Perry S. Griesemer conveyed 214 N. Fourth St. to Andrew D. Martin for $65,900.
Carlene J. Bair conveyed property on a public road to William P. Mulligan and Camille Mulligan for $152,000.
Edward K. Loughery Jr., Alexa M. Loughery and Alexa M. Radanovic conveyed property on Sycamore Drive to William Christian Ross and Marissa Danae Catteau for $225,000.
East Donegal Township
Kevin S. Wolgemuth and Amanda Wolgemuth conveyed property on a public road to Derrick Stevens for $195,000.
Karen L. Cook conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Andrew J. Hall and Jennifer K. Stutzman for $156,500.
Harvest Community Church conveyed property on a public road to Atlantic Conference of The Brethren In Christ Church for $1.
Marvin D. Zeiset and Christina Z. Zeiset conveyed property on River Road to Kevin L. Nolt and Doris Y. Nolt for $1,150,000.
West Donegal Township
Robert L. Bender Jr. and Jennifer L. Bender conveyed 94 Oak Drive to Robert L. Bender Jr. for $1.
Perry E. Raleigh and Valarie Raleigh conveyed 3 Briar Rose Trail to Robert L. Keener, Sheila K. Keener and Kimberle K. Keener for $325,000.
RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Taryn S. Skojec for $85,000.
Drumore Township
Dorothy M. Testerman and The estate of J. Eli T Erman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to David G. Byers and Carol A. Byers for $1.
Earl Township
Earl Ray Sensenig conveyed property on Farmersville Road to MWL Property LLC for $1.
Daniel L. Huyard conveyed 450 N. Railroad Ave. to Sadie Z. Huyard for $175,000.
MWL Property LLC and Lavern Martin conveyed property on Farmersville Road to MWL Property LLC for $1.
Earl Ray Sensenig conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Earl Ray Sensenig for $1.
Joann B. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to George M. Weaver Jr. & Joann B. Weaver Revocable Living Trust for $1.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. and Martin Limestone Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan H. Martin Jr. and Elva N. Martin for $1,050,000.
Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Denys Kulyk for $322,303.
Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Grande Land LP for $170,000.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. and Eastern Industries Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lamar R. Hoover for $700,000.
East Earl Township
Marvin R. Weaver and Miriam M. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Lighthouse Assembly of God of New Holland for $489,000.
West Earl Township
Harvey M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Harvey M. Shirk and Lydia Ann Shirk for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
Kimberle K. Keener conveyed 6310 Jackson Drive to Tracy A. Lutz for $190,000.
Filippo Raia, Rosario Raia and Sarai L. Raia conveyed 2039 Broad St. to Nancy Walker for $115,000.
Barry D. Spengler and Georgine M. Spengler conveyed 6287 High St. to Brandon Kelly and Lindsay Nicole Kelly for $215,000.
Eden Township
Carlton L. Armstrong III, Alyssa Girvin and Alyssa P. Armstrong conveyed 448 Camargo Road to Carlton L. Armstrong III and Alyssa P. Armstrong for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Shane M. Landis and Emily A. Landis conveyed 216 Snavely Mill Road to Shane M. Hickman and Kaitlyn M. Hickman for $240,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
The estate of Barbara A. Hall and The estate of Barbara B. Hall conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Keith Beeman for $1.
Ephrata Borough
Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed 1051 James Ave. to Allison Joan Froelich for $325,000.
Kimberly A. Mohr, Kimberly A. Ellis and Todd K. Ellis conveyed 105 W. Queen St. to Rosa Gingrich and Thomas L. Gingrich for $350,000.
Bryce A. Robson and Dawn M. Robson conveyed 210 W. Franklin St. to Neal J. Stoltzfus and Mariah L. Ressler for $139,900.
Dakota H. Benedict and Calliana Q. Benedict conveyed 809 W. Main St. to Shawn A. Lassiter and Yordania Lassiter for $132,600.
Jose A. Weidman Jr., Malena K. Weidman and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 34 S. Charles St. to Elam F. Fisher Jr. for $138,000.
Gregory Cramer conveyed 118 W. Fulton St. to Brandon M. Ambler for $134,900.
Sandra G. Willis conveyed 106 Spruce St. to Oliver D. Smith Jr. and Elizabeth D. Smith for $200,000.
Scott A. Wiest and Victoria L. Wiest conveyed property on a public road to Victoria L. Wiest for $1.
Ephrata Township
Sterling Property Management Group, Sterling Property Management Group LLC, Kent M. Martin, Kent Martin, L&S Property Holdings LLC and Louis Hurst conveyed property on Springville Road to Sterling Property Management Group LLC for $1.
Vincenzo Mazzarella and Margo Mazzarella conveyed property on a public road to Melissa M. Leibig for $309,900.
Allan Crouse and Virginia Crouse conveyed property on a public road to Dale A. Hartranft and Michael L. Hartranft for $142,500.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC and M&T Bank conveyed property on a public road to USA Housing & Urban Development for $1.
Zimmerman Home Builders Llc, Bryan S. Zimmerman and Dwight R. Zimmerman conveyed 51 Lake View Road to Kimberly A. Ellis and Todd K. Ellis for $415,000.
Fulton Township
Owen H. Groff Jr. and Rosemary Groff conveyed property on a public road to Richard E. Ginn and Marguerite Eichelberger for $168,000.
East Hempfield Township
The estate of Richard Philip Schwartz and The estate of Richard P. Schwartz conveyed 827 Hillaire Road to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $87,500.
Thomas K. Reilly conveyed property on 368 Wissler Way to Kathleen R. Mulligan for $1.
Craig L. Loeffler and Craig Loeffler conveyed property on a public road to Brittany N. Loeffler and Douglas J. Loeffler for $175,000.
Steven R. Borkgren and Kathryn M. Borkgren conveyed property on a public road to Matthew T. Bono and Jennifer A. Bono for $425,000.
Thomas K. Reilly and Thomas K. Reilly Living Trust conveyed 368 Wissler Way to Thomas K. Reilly for $1.
Coleman J. Clary, Bridgett A. Clary and Bridgett A. Kreider conveyed 330 Barbara Ave. to Michael E. Jarema and Toni L. Jarema for $179,900.
David Mark Stoltzfus, David M. Stoltzfus and Catherine S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David Mark Stoltzfus and Catherine S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Lauren Hoffmaster conveyed 2317 Marietta Ave. to Gods Missionary Church Inc. for $1.
Craig R. Rineer and Robert H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Denise E. Wendler for $265,000.
West Hempfield Township
Robin A. Kershaw conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Caitlyn M. Oatman and Ryan D. Miller for $221,000.
John E. Sonefelt and Joanne B. Sonefelt conveyed 3632 Keen Ave. to Danielle Nicole Campbell and Brendon Alan Campbell for $364,500.
Janet Madden Mullis and Janet Mullis McCallum conveyed 3065 Todd Lane to James Wesley Mullis Jr. and Lena King Mullis for $10.
Kirk A. Goodling and Leslie M. Goodling conveyed property on a public road to Jesse A. Stills for $265,000.
Noel L. Critchlow and Barbara J. Critchlow conveyed property on a public road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. for $277,500.
Kyle S. Russell and Erin Y. Russell conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Taylor Mongeau and Kyle S. Mongeau for $256,000.
The estate of Harvey H. Seibel conveyed property on a public road to Eugene Seibel, Daryl Seibel and Harvey H. Seibel for $1.
Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Nick Nalywayko for $265,000.
East Lampeter Township
Stephen F. Stoltzfus Jr. and Elmer D. Stoltzfus Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Daniel D. Fisher for $215,000.
Craig L. Fox and Michelle Fox conveyed 1669 Susan Ave. to Linda M. Ziegler and Stephanie L. Boyer for $170,000.
Levi Jay Beiler and Michael Alan Beiler conveyed property on Hartman Bridge Road to Derick A. Kauffman for $218,000.
Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Fairhill Drive to Ryan A. Siegrist and Brittany L. Siegrist for $366,000.
Donna L. Duffey conveyed property on Creek Hill Road to Gordon Gunniss and Wanda Gunniss for $380,000.
Helen E. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Robert G. Reed for $152,000.
West Lampeter Township
Julie A. Backes conveyed property on a public road to Jon A. Slusser and Kimberly A. Slusser for $371,000.
Krishna Nombrado Mortera and Steven Sy conveyed property on a public road to Krishna Nombrado Mortera and Steven Sy for $1.
Daphne L. Young conveyed Unit 24 to WBF Associates LLC for $210,000.
Susan L. Hauer and Arno H. Hauer conveyed Unit 242 to Marjorie L. Heppner for $221,000.
David L. Charles conveyed property on Village Road to Green Hills Land LLC for $80,000.
Richard Eagar conveyed property on a public road to Janet M. Zeager for $192,000.
Lancaster city
Jose L. Maldonado conveyed 543 Green St. to Alexander Gonzalez for $45,000.
Neil R. McGettigan and Sarah R. McGettigan conveyed 934 W. Vine St. to Jazlyn A. Herr for $108,000.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V-B, Planet Home Lending LLC and Green Planet Mortgage LLC conveyed 334 N. Franklin St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $10.
Abraham Meran, Vergely Meran and Vergely Florestea conveyed 561 New Holland Ave. to Vergely Florestea for $1.
Sarah E. Farbo conveyed 349 E. Marion St. to John David Zook and Sarah A. Zook for $140,000.
The estate of David R. Teator conveyed 711 E. Walnut St. to Andre Kelley for $18,000.
Cristina Maria Rivera Dejesus conveyed 423 Locust St. to Eric Luis Mateo Berrios for $1.
Kairos Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lowell A. Brubaker, Debra L. Brubaker and Blake A. Brubaker for $334,500.
Felix Mendez conveyed 56 Locust St. to Marcos I. Mendez Rodriguez and Marcos I Mendez Rodriguez for $1.
Jonathan David Cameron conveyed property on Brandon Court to Kaitlin Elizabeth Bowen and Brandon Keith Palmer for $175,000.
Craig Boggs and Linda Boggs conveyed 935 N. Lime St. to Devan N. Debeneditto and Tyler W. Wise for $235,000.
Hung Huynh conveyed 52 Old Dorwart St. to Duyen Trong Tran and Quyen Thi Ngoc Phan for $1.
Verle E. Nolt conveyed 914 W. Vine St. to Osmyn J. Oree, Janice F. Oree and Salina M. Almanzar for $130,000.
Jaylan E. Martin and Tamar A. Martin conveyed 611 High St. to Christopher R. Aviles for $131,500.
Ethan F. Daubert and Lauren K. Daubert conveyed 244 E. Frederick St. to Michael David Strosser for $205,000.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 316 Beaver St. to Belmont Equity LLC for $5,720.
Jeffrey Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Cocozzo for $230,000.
Donald W. Kickbush Jr. and Lois J. Kickbush conveyed property on a public road to Cbraughlerllc for $200,000.
Richard J. Galen and Georganna R. Galen conveyed 126 Garden City Drive to Denise M. Galen for $145,000.
American National Red Cross conveyed property on a public road to RC3. LLC for $1,000,000.
Jeffrey S. Yoder and Leslie Ann Yoder conveyed 202 E. New St. to Lancaster PA Property Investments LLC for $115,000.
Maximo M. Valentin, Marjorie Valentin and Milagros A. Ortiz conveyed 26 Chester St. to Anicete Reyes Pichardo and Ana F Rodriguez Dereyes for $135,000.
James L. Gilbert, Helen C. Gilbert and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 5 W. New St. to Diana Montalvo and Ricardo Montalvo for $89,000.
Lancaster Township
James E. Scott and Traci A. Scott conveyed 216 S. School Lane to Stacey L. Dube for $150,000.
Carroll Richard Shearer Jr. conveyed property on Conestoga Drive to Randolph Hernandez and Deborah M. Rivera for $75,000.
Kathryn E. Radle and Kathryn E. Harrington conveyed 410 Rosedale Ave. to Kathryn E. Harrington for $1.
Craig Hasson conveyed property on Wabank Road to Kohl W. Hess and Chelsea R. Hess for $186,000.
James H. Guerin II conveyed property on a public road to Santo Ferrarello and Ann L. Ferrarello for $170,000.
Rebeca Vazquez, Miguel Vazquez and Abimael V. Castillo conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Cypress Marty for $220,000.
Morningstar Investment Group LLC and C. Eaton Hopkins conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence Matthew Knolle and Allison Marie Knolle for $300,000.
Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to Angel L. Ruiz and Milagros Oquendo for $321,900.
Jonathan A. Aviles, Jonathan J. Aviles and Jonathan Aviles conveyed property on a public road to Bradley S. Swords for $167,500.
Leacock Township
Elisa M. Trillo conveyed property on Pleasant Road to Elisa M. Trillo and John W. Trillo for $1.
Lititz Borough
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 1B to William J. Wissler and Brenda F. Wissler for $486,989.
Jonathan Taylor and Stephanie L. Taylor conveyed 340 E. Second Ave. to Jan Stull for $224,900.
Reid Alan Miller and Joan L. Hess conveyed 331 E. Second Ave. to Joan L. Hess and James R. Hess for $1.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed Unit 1C to David N. Ashcraft and Ruth Ashcraft for $604,637.
Little Britain Township
Christ F. King, Rachel S. King, Benjamin S. Beiler A, Daniel S. Beiler and Moses E. King conveyed property on Noble Road to Elmer F. Esh and Malinda S. Esh for $372,000.
John G. Stoltzfus and Mary F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Henry G. Stoltzfus and Naomi K. Stoltzfus for $1.
Manheim Township
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Maxson Road to Patricia E. Mortensen for $220,000.
Richard J. Rauschkolb conveyed 824 Cobblestone Lane to Julie Backes for $159,000.
William J. Jackson, Anne C. Jackson, Jackson Sprinkle Trust, For The Benefit of Ellen Jackson and Ellen Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Leroy Frances Kennedy, Marion J Horning Kennedy and Marion J. Horning Kennedy for $165,000.
Donald E. Stoner and Lisa M. Stoner conveyed property on Squire Lane to Matthew P. Patterson and Mary Ann Patterson for $354,900.
Bml Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 1386 Hollywood Drive to Alyssa Hartman and Louis R. Arnt for $247,000.
Karen L Fox Perez and Angel L. Perez conveyed 302 Iris Glen to Son Minh Le and Yen T. Nguyen for $165,000.
Wendy W. Meaney, David W. Meaney and Rebecca S. Williams conveyed 1988 Park Plaza to David M. Gleason and Hannah M. Gleason for $250,000.
David Ferruzza and Betty K. Ferruzza conveyed property on Chowning Place to Marcell Mrsan for $320,000.
Maura A. Shangraw conveyed property on Travis Lane to Robert W. Shangraw and Maura A. Shangraw for $1.
Neffsville Community Fire Company No 1. conveyed property on East Oregon Road to Manheim Township for $1.
Thomas L. Gingrich conveyed 1731 Crooked Oak Drive to Luke L. Fox for $199,000.
Mary Elizabeth Hoskins conveyed property on Roseville Road to Mark L. Goodman and Kimberly D. Goodman for $265,000.
Wayne R. Skaggs, Wayne Skaggs and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 314 E. Oregon Road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $144,400.
Kimberly D. Goodman conveyed 252 Fordney Road to Brandy C. Huttle for $224,900.
Linda R. Drake conveyed 231 Greenview Drive to Linda R. Drake for $1.
Zaleskie Family Ltd. Partnership, Teresa A. Hartman and Ellen M. Daulerio conveyed property on Wright Avenue to Wright Ave. Partners LLC for $1.
Kathleen Harnish and Tina J. Campbell conveyed 2244 Bob White Lane to Tuji T. Yedesa and Meskerem Kassahun for $215,000.
1693 Oregon Pike LLC conveyed 1693 Oregon Pike to LBR 1687 Oregon LLC, KAC 1687 Oregon LLC, Marcus 1687 Oregon LLC, Jake 1687Oregon LLC, Eah 1687 Oregon LLC, BNC 1687 Oregon LLC, Jesse 1687 Oregon LLC, RAC 1687 Oregon LLC and JSC 1687 Oregon LLC for $1.
Costello Builders Inc., David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Delp Road to Jason A. Lowry and Jill K. Weaver for $727,700.
Ashis B. Pal and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed property on a public road to Bri Mar Realty Investment I. LP for $238,000.
Thomas W. Frymyer and Douglas E. Frymyer conveyed property on a public road to Yuo Hlu Pam and Ling Om for $182,500.
Manheim Borough
John C. Blase Sr., Abner Garcia Blase, Abner Garcia Blase and Abner Garcia conveyed 46 S. Penn St. to John C. Blase Sr., Abner Garcia Blase and Abner Garcia Blase for $0.
Charles Matteson Jr., Tracie L. Matteson and Rebecca Cheuvront conveyed property on West High Street to MCH Investments LLC for $105,000.
Manor Township
Thomas L. Thompson conveyed 107 Red Maple Lane to Susan D. Nguyen and Lien H. Luu for $1.
Marc Y. Tremblay and Katherine C. Tremblay conveyed property on Flagstone Court to Harrison R. Greene and Christa N. Greene for $310,000.
Jason M. Mattern and Allison M. Mattern conveyed property on Springdale Lane to Ramneet S. Chhina and Brooke C. Chhina for $418,000.
Michael S. Kalchik and Marissa Kalchik conveyed property on Cascade Court to Ramez Eskarous and Amal Mikhaeel for $195,000.
Marietta Borough
Kelly Jolene Cavanaugh conveyed 126 W. Walnut St. to Neal Joseph Cavanaugh for $1.
Michael G. Berg Jr. and Michael Berg Jr. conveyed 140 Longenecker Ave. to Shannon E. Heisey for $175,000.
Martic Township
Gr8r Purpose LLC and Ervin J. Barkman conveyed property on a public road to Gr8r Purpose LLC for $1.
BML Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Den Mar Drive South to Anthony Ryan Stoltzfus and Jordan Catherine Walsh for $254,000.
William H. Horst Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Shadyn Z. Kehler and Nicki M. Kehler for $220,000.
Millersville Borough
Wayne Curnoles and Carol Curnoles conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Jeane Marie Curnoles for $210,000.
Jean E. Eberly and Jennifer M. Andrews conveyed 62 Wabank Road to Jean E. Eberly for $1.
Cindy Sensenig conveyed 307 Windgate Court to William J. Boyd and Phyllis G. Boyd for $175,000.
Barbara Ann Sengstack conveyed Unit G 151 to Stephen M. Behmer and Philomena M. Behmer for $125,000.
Donald B. Martin and Susan E. Martin conveyed 437 Herr Ave. to Eric Fry and Lorianna M. Sprague for $170,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Martina Mummau and Kevin E. Mummau conveyed 504 Creekside Lane to Martina Mummau for $1.
Michael S. Moran, Maci Moran and Michael Moran conveyed 402 S. Delta St. to Brandon S. Stoner and Melissa L. Carpino for $220,000.
Mount Joy Township
G. Chadwick Shenk and Christina C. Shenk conveyed 941 Hampden Road to Daniel A. Stephenson and Anna P. Stephenson for $210,000.
Bernadette L. Summerson conveyed 971 Hampden Road to Daniel C. Summerson and Bernadette L. Summerson for $1.
Robert E. Dunkelberger Jr. and Tammy J. Dunkelberger conveyed property on Mount Gretna Road to Joel A. Bomgardner and Jason K. Bomgardner for $295,000.
New Holland Borough
Hurst Dwellings LLC and Earl S. Hurst conveyed 361 E. Main St. to Daniel Huyard for $375,000.
Michael E. Burkhart and Stephanie L. Burkhart conveyed 226 W. Main St. to Eddies Property Management LLC for $190,000.
Paradise Township
Melvin H. Barge and Mary Ellen Barge conveyed property on a public road to W. Marvin Scott and Lavonne A. Scott for $304,000.
The estate of Deborah L. Read conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to David J. Fisher Sr. and David J. Fisher Jr. for $135,000.
Penn Township
J. Edward Nissley, Nissley Family Trust and Mildred A. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley, Gini Lou Horst, Kelly Sue Rittenhouse and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.
The estate of Lloyd F. Eberly, The estate of Lloyd Frey Eberly, Carol E. Frizzi and Carol E. Eberly conveyed 236 Cedar Hollow to Carol E. Eberly for $1.
Pequea Township
Ralph L. Feltman III and Kim C. Feltman conveyed 245 Marticville Road to Daphne Young and Damian M. Young for $448,000.
Providence Township
Sandra L. Foulk conveyed property on Fairview Church Road to Justin H. Foulk for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Solanco School District, Bart Township, Eden Township, Colerain Township, Fulton Township, Drumore Township, East Drumore Township, Little Britain Township, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Providence Township and Quarryville Borough conveyed property on a public road to Solanco School District, Bart Township, Eden Township, Colerain Township, Fulton Township, Drumore Township, East Drumore Township, Little Britain Township, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Providence Township and Quarryville Borough for $1.
Wanda L. Aument conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Rigler and Kayla Rigler for $262,500.
Joanne H. Harnish conveyed property on Fifth Street to Rose M. Griest for $237,257.
Rapho Township
J. Edward Nissley, Nissley Family Trust and Mildred A. Nissley conveyed property on Elizabethtown Road to Kelly Sue Rittenhouse, Gini Lou Horst, J. Edward Nissley, Philip V. Nissley and Nissley Family Irrevocable Trust for $1.
BP Group LP, LK16 Group LLC and Benjamin E. Siegrist conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Jacob P. Kreider and Kristi M. Kreider for $215,000.
Sadsbury Township
Barbara M. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Stephen J. Zook and Verna Mae Zook for $1.
Darrell J. Barnes conveyed property on Noble Road to Jason A. Bowers and Julianne T. Bowers for $345,000.
Salisbury Township
The estate of Melvin J. Martin, Geneva K. Martin and Sheldon Martin conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Afif S. Nassim and Toni G. Naaman conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Elmer M. Lapp, Martha F. Lapp and Elmer Mark Lapp conveyed property on Gault Road to Eli B. Smucker and Linda K. Smucker for $1.
Eli B. Smucker and Linda K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Elmer Mark Lapp and Martha Fern Lapp for $1.
Strasburg Township
Ryan L. Shirk and Eric D. Herr conveyed property on Main Street to Ryan L. Shirk and Doris Ann Shirk for $1.
The estate of Mary Jane Foltz conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to Donald E. Foltz Jr. for $1.
Warwick Township
The estate of Paul R. Cormier conveyed property on 20 Whitcraft Drive to Virginia K. Cormier for $1.
ToA Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 412 Republic Drive to Robert S. Woodward and Linda A. Woodward for $539,900.
Barry L. Gingrich and Kimbra A. Gingrich conveyed property on Sue Drive to Cassondra Kasun and Bradley Thomas Bunt for $333,000.
Naoko Sitter conveyed property on Duffield Drive to Jonathan Taylor and Stephanie L. Taylor for $285,000.
Warwick Township of conveyed property on a public road to Rock Lititz Properties LP for $438,000.
Kent M. Wiedemann, Janice L. Wiedemann and 2002 Wiedemann Family Trust conveyed 1071 Presidents Drive to Kent M. Wiedemann and Janice L. Wiedemann for $1.
Cindy Walters and Mildred B. Stitt Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Orchard Road to Phyllis A. Murphy for $1.
Robert L. Reynolds and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 27 Brookfield Road to Seven Mountains Investments Corp. for $116,000.
Angela Kay Kost conveyed property on Millway Road to Angela K. Kost and Edward P. Kost for $1.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 1084 Constitution Drive to William L. Troop III and Sally A. Troop for $504,899.