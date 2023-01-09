The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Dec. 26-30:

BART TWP.

Judy A. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Angela E. Dearolf for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Raymond H. Lash conveyed property on High Pointe Drive to Andrew B. Fisher Jr. and Linda Fisher for $340,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Benuel L. Lapp and Esther Sue Lapp conveyed property on South Bridge Street to Benjamin K. Stoltzfus Jr. for $175,000.

Catharine Pearce Steller conveyed property on Broad Street to Megan L. Stepek and James E. Miller for $250,000.

CLAY TWP.

Josiah M. Hurst, Kayla E. High and Kayla E. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Josiah M. Hurst and Kayla E. Hurst for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of William J. Moser Jr. conveyed 41 Bill Drive to Valerie A. Varacalli for $1.

Narrows Glen Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed property on a public road to Brianna Downing and Gregory Calvin Downing Sr. for $118,500.

Sunview Partners LP, Sunview Partners Management LLC and Mahlon N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Wenger for $274,000.

Ephrata Precision Parts Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Martinhelm LLC for $1,300,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Ronald K. Martin and Lucinda Z. Martin conveyed 160 Fraelich Road to Allison Lee Hurst and Wendell Hurst for $355,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

John O. Yoder and Malinda F. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. Yoder and Rebecca L. Yoder for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Hershey Home Buyers LLC, Joshua B. Miller and Sarnai Davaadagva conveyed property on Plane Street to Christian J Morales Figueroa for $185,000.

Eric M. Miller and Jennifer H. Miller conveyed 143 N. Seventh St. to Rachel Loraine Knighton for $184,900.

Sarah J. Smith and Emily E. Smith conveyed property on Chestnut Street to David J. Miller Jr. and Myles E. Boris for $252,000.

Russell M. Haldeman, Tabatha S. Meinhardt and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 52 S. Eighth St. to Midfirst Bank for $2,471.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Ronald C. Smith and Eva E. Smith conveyed property on Goods Road to Julie Mallon and Casey Obrien for $389,000.

CONOY TWP.

Randy L. Wilkinson Jr, Randy L. Wilkinson, Sue A. Wilkinson an Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed property on a public road to US Bank Trust NA and Lsf9 Master Participation Trust for $2,249.

DENVER BOROUGH

Donald H. Boyer, Chris O. Boyer and Joyce E. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Luke Ornelas and Mekayla Elizabeth Ornelas for $280,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Benjamin J. Walter and Jessica A. Walter conveyed property on a public road to Derek Pietsch for $245,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $180,000.

Jason T. Blough and Sara G. Blough conveyed 244 Anchor Road to Michael D. Martin for $275,000.

Paul M. Schwanger, Yvonne M. Schwanger and Jay T. Schwanger conveyed property on West Harrisburg Avenue to Jay T. Schwanger and Kathy J. Schwanger for $1.

Stephen L. Roberts and Judy A. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel David Knaub for $157,000.

Thomas I. Grey Jr. and Jill O. Grey conveyed property on Hilltop Way to Widaly Quezada for $260,000.

Adam F. Schwalm and Lisa R. Crist conveyed property on East Harrisburg Avenue to Woltef LLC for $250,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Amos S. Fisher and Hannah F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Abner G. Fisher and Susanna S. Fisher for $1.

EARL TWP.

Alvin K. Smucker, Mary G. Smucker and Matthew L. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. Smucker, Mary G. Smucker, Matthew L. Smucker and David J. Smucker for $400,000.

W. Bratton Shaw and Susan J. Shaw conveyed property on Bridle Path to Weaver 2021 LLC for $295,000.

The estate of Anna M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Mwl Property LLC for $500,000.

Walter H. Nolt, Eva Z. Nolt, Elaine Z. Nolt, Lowell Z. Nolt and Rosalie Z. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Elaine Z. Nolt and Rosalie Z. Nolt for $1.

Walter H. Nolt, Eva Z. Nolt, Elaine Z. Nolt, Lowell Z. Nolt and Rosalie Z. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Walter H. Nolt and Eva Z. Nolt for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Dwight D. Hurst and Donna L. Hurst conveyed property on Wallace Road to Dwight D. Hurst, Donna L. Hurst and DD Hurst Family Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Kelly R. Nguyen and Thao H. Nguyen conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Duane L. Miller and Yvonne K. Miller for $1.

Lavern M. Good and Darlene H. Good conveyed property on a public road to Lavern M. Good and Darlene H. Good for $1.

The estate of Rodney G. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Regina K. Martin for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Mary Ann Rupp conveyed property on Batten's Circle to Melvin L. Fisher Jr. and Katie Mae Fisher for $226,500.

Charles P. Bozym and Mary Ann Bozym conveyed property on Meadow View Drive to Charles P. Bozym for $1.

Christopher R. Gerlach, Elizabeth H. Bruton and Elizabeth Gerlach conveyed property on a public road to Aramayis Gasparyan and Zaruhi Mkrtchyan for $265,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Filippo Raia II and Rosario Raia conveyed property on a public road to Edward Pena and Larissa E. Torres for $409,000.

EDEN TWP.

The estate of Pauline L. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Trailside Farm LLC for $10.

Ivan S. King conveyed property on a public road to Ivan S. King and Lydia Ann King for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Philip C. Beiter Jr. conveyed property on Hershey Road to Philip C. Beiter Jr. and Kristi L. Anne for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Matthew L. Deshong conveyed property on Cranfield Court to Nancy S. Zink for $1.

Janet E. Ace and Alan R. Ace conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Simplify Home Group LLC for $255,000.

Donna Sauter Kozma conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Devon Amiere Thompkins Jr. and Gilbert Baez for $243,000.

Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Maize Circle to Northwood Associates LLC for $1,510,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Otto Hoelbinger conveyed 459 Highlawn Ave. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb and Rmf Buyput Acquisition Trust 2021-Hb1 for $2,296.

Elizabethtown Area School District conveyed property on Sunset Drive to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Shane R. Hanley conveyed 271 Church Ave. to Midfirst Bank for $242.

Randy Colon conveyed 245 Heatherwood Drive to Yevette M. Nelson and Taza M. Nelson for $215,000.

Sandra Przygocki conveyed 159 W. Fulton St. to Trenton J. Brubaker for $170,000.

Helen Zipfel and Thomas C. Zipfel conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Victor M. Spinetti and April Spinetti for $349,000.

The estate of Rodney G. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Regina K. Martin for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Jackson P. Deweese and Victoria E. Deweese conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Jackson Paul Deweese, Victoria Elizabeth Deweese and Deweese Family Living Trust for $0.

Ronald E. Young conveyed property on Rettew Mill Road to Martin J. Capasse for $187,500.

Debra A. Snyder conveyed property on Buchanan Drive to Carl E. Haws and Vicki L. Haws for $299,900.

FULTON TWP.

Florence C. Kilgore conveyed property on a public road to Gerard Gavin and Hue Quach for $45,000.

Carl Brian Fisher and Shelby S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Douglas Hanna for $150,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kimberly A. McLaughlin for $380,000.

Dixie J. Eastman conveyed property on a public road to Jason Lapp and Chelsea Lapp for $393,500.

Amrit Subedi, Januka Subedi and Sumitra Subedi conveyed property on Linwood Avenue to Aviram Lahav for $242,200.

Elizabeth M. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Herr for $536,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Richard B. Towne and Evelyn Towne for $582,956.

Stephanie Smith conveyed property on Parker Drive to Ian D. Maffett for $310,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert M. Hopkins for $720,309.

JPM Stonehenge LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Jason L. Hess and Malinda Jo Hess for $400,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Yan Zhang and Liming Zhang conveyed 3486 Dawn View Drive to Liming Zhang and Yan Zhang for $1.

Gerald L. Kilheffer conveyed property on Garfield Road to RMK Holdings LLC for $600,000.

Stephen Michael Hilgert Jr. and Bobbie Jo Hilgert conveyed property on a public road to Richard A. McVicker III and Sarah H. McVicker for $385,000.

Sean R. Abbott and Sarah L. Gustin-Abbott conveyed 261 to Ian Ross for $176,600.

David L. Rohm and Cathy S. Rohm conveyed 3649 Horizon Drive to One Cap LLC for $291,000.

Nancy G. Spatola and the estate of Terri K. Spatola conveyed property on Millbrook Road to Christopher Chamberlain and Briana Chamberlain for $215,000.

Jeffrey W. Walters conveyed 4177 Magnolia Drive to Bradley William Walters for $1.

Richard A. Layton III and Susan L. Layton conveyed property on a public road to Scott C. Shepard for $265,000.

Jennifer Perry, Larry D. Perry III and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 150 Stony Battery Road to Mortgage Research Center LLC and Veterans United Home Loans for $2,238.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Barbara Rivera conveyed property on Dolly Lane to Dipal Shah for $560,000.

John P. Bednarek conveyed 245 Greenland Drive to Tyrell J. Mentzer and Jon S. Mentzer for $218,000.

Stevie B. Stoltzfoos, John D. Stoltzfoos and Amos Stoltzfoos & Hannah H. Stoltzfoos Revocable Living Trust conveyed 123 Elmwood Road to John D. Stoltzfoos and Rachel G. Stoltzfoos for $200,000.

Mervin L. Fisher and Fannie M. Fisher conveyed property on Strasburg Pike to David R. Fisher for $350,000.

Ronald R. Yarnell, Tama S. Yarnell and Teri Lynn Yarnell conveyed property on a public road to Minnick Weaver Properties LLC for $1,200,000.

Raymond J. Petersheim conveyed 2542 Siegrist Road to Raymond J. Petersheim and Naomi J. Petersheim for $1.

Kathleen A. Kizeik conveyed property on a public road to Gary Yoder and Maribeth Yoder for $430,000.

Hartman Station Inc,, Hl Wiker Inc. and Hl Wiker & Sons Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Hartman Station Holdings LLC for $4,200,000.

Edith Y. Herr conveyed 152 Rose Drive to Virginia Rivera and Andres Rivera for $275,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Steven C. Garrett and Bobbi Jo Garrett conveyed property on a public road to Daniele L. Carson and Terry L. Pletz for $265,000.

Michael L. Wissler and Brandon M. Wissler conveyed 15 Violet Ave. to Herbert S. Kreider and Darlene F. Kreider for $255,000.

R. Spencer Glass and Dhari C. Glass conveyed property on Baldwin Drive to Scott Whitford and Heather Whitford for $434,900.

Ephraim K. Esch and Becky F. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Jacob J. Esch and Barbara J. Esch for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 606 S. Prince St. to Ricardo Morales-Solis for $100,000.

Sally S. Ganse and Steven L. Morganti conveyed 624 N. Lime St. to Silver Mine LLC for $316,000.

Jesus Gonzalez and Luis Torres conveyed property on South Lime Street to Ill Holdings LLC for $1.

Zachary C. Shedleski and Abigail L. Shedleski conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Damon Gerrard Nichols and Cindy Leigh Nichols for $374,900.

Stevie J. Riehl conveyed 725 Columbia Ave. to Samuel P. Esh for $202,000.

Church of The Father Son & Holy Ghost and Mark Wilson conveyed 522 Howard Ave. to Markece K. Lyner for $30,000.

Lancaster Main Street LLC conveyed 209-211 W. King St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $550,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on North Franklin Street to Kristian L. Fletcher for $237,000.

Jamie B. Reeder conveyed property on North Plum Street to Xavier O Molina Alvarado and Celia F Navia Macias for $230,000.

Lancaster Main Street LLC conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $825,000.

Eli Smucker conveyed property on Howard Avenue to Jarin Bontrager for $95,000.

Kerry Kegerise conveyed 215 E. Orange St. to Rick Booth and Brooke Booth for $1,395,000.

Quilvio R Polanco Santana and Jhoanny M. Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Luis Nunez Jose for $175,000.

Aslam Pervez conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Luis Miguel Casanova Duarte and Teidy Casanova for $200,000.

Stephen B. Dietrich and Christy S. Dietrich conveyed property on East Madison Street to East Madison Friends LLC for $400,000.

1160 Manheim Pike Caf LLC conveyed property on Manheim Pike to Comref Lancaster Mob LLC for $13,900,000.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed 444 E. King St. to Dkrk LLC for $827,500.

Walter J. Legenstein Jr. Revocable Trust and Walter J. Legenstein Jr. conveyed 932 High St. to Gift Fund Viii LLC for $1.

Judy A. Brown conveyed 706 N. Marshall St. to Abigail C. White for $1.

John F. Gibbon and Heather M. Gibbon conveyed 117 Old Dorwart St. to Troy E. Kofroth and Daniel A. Smartt for $165,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Brent Hostetter and Katie Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Alecxih County Holdings LLC for $70,000.

Parshu R. Acharya conveyed property on Townsend Court to Michelle Marie Carrasquillo for $230,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Leacock Christian School LP, Elmer J. King and EH Property Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Summit View Christian Fellowship Church for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Kevin L. Hoover and Lori A. Hoover conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Faithanne Marie Faus and Elizabeth L. Faus for $160,700.

Mervin J. Allgyer and Sadie Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Edward E. Rhodes, Elsie M. Rhodes, Mark R. Sump and Victoria L. Sump for $635,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michael J. Groff conveyed 18 S. Locust St. to Luke Spencer and Danielle Spencer for $385,000.

John E. Huber and Linda S. Huber conveyed 202 E. Third St. to Kristine J. Dougherty and Nicholas V. Weit for $450,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Weaverland Mennonite Schools conveyed property on a public road to Aaron E. Stoltzfus Jr. and Emma E. Stoltzfus for $575,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Mary Ann Neiman conveyed property on Queen Lane to Mary Ann Neiman for $1.

Cameron Johnson and Wolf B. Boehme conveyed 324 Murry Hill Drive to Benedetto Franco and Kirsten S. Franco for $345,000.

Jeb Family LP, Jeb & Sons LP, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Neil F. Perate, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed 220 Buckton Drive to Austin A. Wolf for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gregory S. Cullison and Karen S. Fraley for $926,990.

EZ House Buyers LLC and Ephrem Bekere conveyed 1030 Homeland Drive to Katelyn M. Lapp and Jonathan M. Smucker for $250,000.

Susque River Apartments LLC and Eli K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Zachary C. Berry for $240,000.

Donald R. Gross Jr. and Frances C. Gross conveyed 369 Chowning Place to William E. Griscom Jr. and Amy L. Griscom for $570,000.

Mark E. Self and Stacie Self conveyed property on a public road to Kerry Kegerise for $600,000.

Mary L. Woodeshick conveyed 1910 Sterling Place to David Banz for $285,000.

Kelly C. Minnick III and Jane F. Earley conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Herr for $330,000.

Judy A. Brown conveyed 1036 Edgemoor Court to Todd J. Brown for $1.

Diane Rinier and Diane Shultz conveyed property on Nottingham Avenue to George P. McCarty for $49,000.

The estate of Anna A. McCarty and the estate of Anna McCarty conveyed property on Nottingham Avenue to George P. McCarty, Glenn D. McCarty, Chelsy R. McCarty, Cayla N. McCarty, Diane Rinier and Diane Shultz for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

L. David Weller Jr. and Sylvia J. Weller conveyed property on West Ferdinand Street to L. David & Sylvia Weller Family Revocable Trust for $1.

Robert V. Polito and Lisa R. Polito conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Alfredo Santiago for $145,000.

MANOR TWP.

John Henry Harnish, Judy K. Harnish, James M. Harnish, Lois E. Harnish and Harnish Bros conveyed property on a public road to Manor Creek LLC for $1.

Jeffrey Millhouse conveyed property on Washington Boro Road to Penn Street Rentals LLC for $1.

Chad D. Thomas conveyed property on Ironstone Ridge Road to John P. Bednarek and Pasquale Baglivo Sr. for $290,000.

John Henry Harnish, Judy K. Harnish, James M. Harnish, Lois E. Harnish and Harnish Bros conveyed property on a public road to Manor Creek LLC for $1.

Andrew Tran conveyed property on Millstone Drive to Bipina Shrestha for $280,000.

Craig R. Groff and Jamie M. Groff conveyed property on Letort Road to Debrah L. Smith and Carl G. Smith Jr. for $530,000.

Duane E. Newswanger and Bonnie J. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Newswanger and Marie F. Newswanger for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Lauren E. Caramanis and Joshua H. Spies conveyed property on East Front Street to Sara June Krudson for $232,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Robert C. Haschert and Edith S. Haschert conveyed property on a public road to Jack M. Manotti for $30,000.

Darryl L. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Eva E. Smith and Ronald C. Smith for $320,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Guy L. Steucek conveyed property on Wabank Road to Samuel Darley for $320,000.

Daniel A. Holton Jr. conveyed 201 W. Frederick St. to Gregory R. Patrick and Keara M. Patrick for $265,000.

Catherine K. Spotts and Dore R. Groff conveyed 441 Hostetter Drive to Aaron N. Risser for $182,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

KN Farms LP and Eldon W. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to KN Farms LP for $1.

St. Marks United Methodist Church and St. Marks Evangelical United Brethren Church of Mount Joy conveyed property on a public road to St. Marks United Methodist Church for $1.

St. Marks United Methodist Church and St. Marks Evangelical United Brethren Church of Mount Joy conveyed property on a public road to KN Farms LP for $124,300.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Paul M. Schwanger and Jay T. Schwanger conveyed property on a public road to Jay T. Schwanger and Kathy J. Schwanger for $1.

Phillip J. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Phillip J. Garman and Kim L. Garman for $1.

Paul M. Schwanger and Jay T. Schwanger conveyed property on a public road to Jay T. Schwanger and Kathy J. Schwanger for $1.

Adrian Petruc Besu, Simona Corina Besu, Adrian P. Besu and Simona C. Besu conveyed property on a public road to Adrian Petruc Besu, Adrian Petruc Besu Revocable Trust and Simona Corina Besu for $10.

Paul M. Schwanger and Jay T. Schwanger conveyed property on Sheaffer Road to Jay T. Schwanger and Kathy J. Schwanger for $1.

Matthew E. Priest conveyed property on a public road to Dennis J. Haldeman, Joy D. Welch, Mary Glant, Mary J. Garris and Timothy A. Garris for $163,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Matthew E. Paioletti and Jennifer Paioletti conveyed 204 S. Manor St. to Alyssa Suzanne Bomberger for $250,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Chateau Farms Inc. conveyed 566 E. Main St. to CWD Properties LLC for $775,000.

The estate of Martha P. Weaver conveyed property on North Custer Avenue to Gmml Properties LLC for $583,000.

The estate of Joan L. Delp conveyed 148 E. Broad St. to Wade Horning for $215,000.

Mary Louise Russell conveyed property on Pine Lane to Shalom Legacy LLC for $275,000.

PARADISE TWP.

David Lee Fisher and Dorothy B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David Lee Fisher and Dorothy B. Fisher for $1.

John J. Beiler and Lydia E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John J. Beiler Jr. and Ruth K. Beiler for $1.

Calvin Fisher and Emma R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David Lee Fisher and Dorothy B. Fisher for $48,718.

Calvin Fisher and Emma R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Calvin Fisher and Emma R. Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

Marc Schnader and Vanessa L. Schnader conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Sharon Ann Miller for $260,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Donald C. Herr and Cynthia T. Evans-Herr conveyed property on a public road to Logan Mitchell Eshelman and Rory M. Eshelman for $190,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

John R. Shultz conveyed property on Cherokee Road to Charles Joseph Cadmus, Madison Taylor Cadmus and Chuck Lawrence Cadmus for $267,000.

Denise D. Geltmacher and Jamie L. Kreider conveyed property on Hollow Road to Elmer B. Glick and Rachel K. Glick for $750,000.

Ivan Lee Zook and Barbie Zook conveyed property on a public road to Stevie L. Esh for $425,000.

John K. King and Esther F. King conveyed property on a public road to Drumore Holdings LLC for $285,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Melanie A. Adair conveyed property on a public road to Guy S. Mock and Angela R. Mock for $125,000.

Anna M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Richard L. Bruckhart and Denise M. Bruckhart for $408,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Isaac S. Beiler and Miriam L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stevie L. Zook and Sadie Z. Zook for $525,000.

Daniel C. Berry conveyed property on a public road to Higher Sites LLC for $300,000.

Gregory B. Kostanoski and Jeffrey W. Kostanoski conveyed property on a public road to Patricia L. Kostanoski for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

David B. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Amos Z. Fisher for $530,000.

Ephraim J. Esch, Ephraim J. Esch Jr. and Rachel S. Esch conveyed property on Cains Road to Daniel A. Esch and Martha E. Esch for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Vernon D. Rice and Jeanette K. Rice conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Delmar Lee Oberholtzer and Elizabeth Jane Oberholtzer for $285,000.

Zebedee O. Andrews conveyed 226 1/2 Miller St. to Taylor J. Garraffa for $220,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

John Dwight Meck and Deborah L. Meck conveyed property on a public road to Derek S. Meck and Jennifer L. Meck for $1.

John L. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John L. Stoltzfus and Malinda L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Judy A. Brown conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Travis T. Brown for $1.

Mervin K. King and Sara G. King conveyed property on a public road to Benuel S. King and Annie K. King for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

James Paul Mellinger III and Bryana E. Mellinger conveyed property on East Grant Street to Sean Conley and Kara Salaga for $386,000.

Chad E. Miller and Kerri L. Miller conveyed property on Brusen Drive to Chad E. Miller for $1.

Ronald Justus Dills, Maurice Owens Simmons and Ronald Justus Dills & Maurice Owens Simmons Trust conveyed property on a public road to Shawn P. Beighle and Shawn N. Beighle for $470,000.

Lyndsay E. Gardner and Wesley G. Morgan conveyed property on Scott Lane to James Paul Mellinger III and Bryana Elizabeth Mellinger for $515,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Kirk M. Czonstka and Lindsey M. Czonstka for $929,900.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Warwick Crossing LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Carole V. Wells for $530,195.

Brian E. Shank and Rebecca M. Shank conveyed property on a public road to Rothsville Central Homes LLC for $425,000.

Edward Flowers and Jessica Flowers conveyed property on a public road to Devin Hill and Madeline Anne Mitchell for $415,000.

Therese L. Ober conveyed property on a public road to Teresa Delfina Arzu Amaya for $209,000.

Robert T. Guinter and Emma A. Guinter conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Randall L. Witmer, Lorretta J. Witmer, Isaac M. Witmer and Hannah M. Witmer for $440,000.

Lenore M. Frey and Frederick Walter Frey conveyed property on a public road to Aaron D. Frey for $232,500.

Altha R. Landis conveyed 2022 Main St. to Rothsville Central Homes LLC for $428,000.