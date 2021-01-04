The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office December 21-25:

AKRON BOROUGH

Ka G. Yang and Tia L. Yang conveyed 41 Third St. to Jessica Santiago and Edwin Gonzalez Carrion for $250,000.

Isaac S. Hurst and Carolyn Z. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Rays Rental Properties LLC for $140,000.

Shaun M. Tomlinson and Kerri L. Tomlinson conveyed property on Third Street to Karlen D. Oberholtzer for $220,000.

Reuben S. Martin, Kathy J. Martin and Jami L. Frank conveyed property on a public road to WP Partners LLC for $55,000.

Christy Rivera and Jaime Rivera conveyed 126 S. Ninth St. to Christy Rivera for $1.

Michael E. Barnes and Denise M. Barnes conveyed 822 Grand View Road to Brandon R. Zimmerman for $265,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 143 E. Valley Road to David J. Lancaster and Jennifer L. Lancaster for $112,300.

Joseph H. Weaver and Frances H. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Joseph H. Weaver, Frances H. Weaver and Joseph H. Weaver & Frances H. Weaver Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Leon B. Zimmerman and Nancy M. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Richard Geiger for $215,000.

Robert W. Brullo and Michelle L. Brullo conveyed property on a public road to Shon Elk for $376,000.

Elma H. Nolt and Elma H. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Clifford L. Horning and Regina Horning for $135,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Poole Forge Properties LLC and Donald Z. Musser conveyed 107 Pool Forge Road to Jonathan P. Martin and Jolene B. Martin for $165,000.

The estate of Mildred R. Boley conveyed property on a public road to Mark R. Boley for $220,000.

Ivan M. Sauder, Susie N. Sauder and Marian L. Zeiset conveyed property on a public road to Galen C. Martin and Janice H. Martin for $200,000.

Vernon Z. Musser and Dawn M. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Cody A. Siegrist and Meagan E. Siegrist for $575,000.

CLAY TWP.

Diana L. Makarenko conveyed property on Meadow Drive to Sonam Tshering Sherpa and Dawa Zangmu Paljor Sherpa for $425,000.

Larry J. Martin and Judy L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey B. Martin and Kelly L. Martin for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Nelson Shirk and Darlene Shirk conveyed property on a public road to James E. Burkholder and Diane L. Burkholder for $135,000.

Andrew F. Uhland, Lisa M. Uhland and Andrew Uhland conveyed property on Smokestown Road to Andrew F. Uhland for $1.

Brent M. Martin and Sherry B. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brent M. Martin and Sherry B. Martin for $1.

Brian R. Dilliplaine conveyed property on a public road to Brian R. Dilliplaine and Amanda Jean Sweigert for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed property on Line Road to Yuriy Gulchuk and Tatyana Gulchuk for $418,500.

Michael S. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Fisher Land Holdings LLC for $203,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Joseph E. Fisher and Mary R. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Levi G. Fisher and Emma L. Fisher for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jeffrey C. Detz and Thomas C. Metzger conveyed 330 Union St. to Sylvia E. Garner for $160,000.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed property on a public road to Stonecrest Builders LLC for $12,000.

Alexis R. Eckman, Donald H. Eckman Jr. and Donna Eckman conveyed 34 S. Eighth St. to Zachary R. Rineer for $134,567.

Maureen M. Schulz and Maureen B. Schulz conveyed property on Cloverton Road to Michael David Flechner for $195,000.

Amos S. Zook conveyed property on Cherry Street to Samuel E. Esh and Emma S. Esh for $137,500.

The estate of Glenn R. Reese Sr. conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $50,000.

CONOY TWP.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Craig Hasson and Mark R. Will conveyed 247 Walnut St. to Jerry E. Mccue for $199,900.

Brian A. Southard conveyed property on a public road to Dustin J. Nagy and Stacy A. Nagy for $110,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Barry L. Musser and Carol A. Musser conveyed property on Walnut Street to Rebekah S. Bailey for $169,460.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Koser Brothers Rentals and Kenneth M. Koser Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Michelle S. Brown for $359,900.

Paul Hamilton Jr., Kay A. Hamilton and Michael P. Hamilton conveyed 122 S. Harter St. to Debra J. Hosler for $221,500.

Andrew C. Clark conveyed 309 W. Elizabeth St. to Shaun R. Stoutzenberger and Catrina L. Aungst for $235,000.

Dale H. Dearment and Diane K. Dearment conveyed 322 Alexandria Court to Joshua C. McKnight and Heather L. McKnight for $1.

Mill Pond Properties LLC and Christopher P. Martin conveyed 104 River St. to Joshua H. King and Emily A. King for $275,000.

Lester M. Hursh conveyed property on a public road to Lester M. Hursh and Lester M. Hursh Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Daniel T. Calnan and Josephine C. Calnan conveyed property on a public road to Philip V. Nissley and Christie R. Nissley for $208,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

AG HS Conewago Property Owner LLC conveyed property on Conewago Road to Ta Conewago LLC for $33,000,000.

Matthew Scott Proto conveyed 1776 Stonemill Drive to Jeremy R. Geib and Kara M. Geib for $287,500.

Milton D. Friedly and Carmen A. Friedly conveyed property on a public road to Ian M. Donat and Lindsey E. Donat for $275,600.

DRUMORE TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed 1320 Harmony Ridge Road to Jordan James Kauffman and Briana Corin Kauffman for $99,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Robert M. Arrell and Lisa Arrell conveyed property on a public road to Jordon R. Martin for $299,000.

Andrea M. Lutz, Andrea M. Harnish and String W. Lutz conveyed 18 Byers Drive to Andrea M. Lutz and String W. Lutz for $10.

EAST EARL TWP.

Antonino Como and Vita A. Como conveyed property on Springville Road to Daniel P. Reeser and Kathie Reeser for $239,900.

Mary I. Beckett, Deborah L. Sindall and Karen S. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Mary I. Beckett, Deborah L. Sindall and Karen S. Boyer for $1.

Calvin L. Flaud conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Smith and Vallerie Smith for $285,000.

Richwood Design LLC, Jonathan Smucker, Jonathan D. Smucker and Benuel Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Smucker and Rosa Smucker for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Elva O. Burkholder conveyed property on Cocalico Creek Road to Curvin M. Horning and Lucille R. Horning for $1.

Lisa L. Nelson conveyed property on Eagle Drive to Brian C. Baker and Lisa L. Baker for $1.

Noah G. Reiff and Ruth S. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Alson S. Horning and Joanne W. Horning for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

B&Linz Properties LLC, Knack It Labs LLC and Bernard Antwi conveyed 6089 Main St. to Devin Lines for $315,000.

Cody B. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to McKenna Rae Lam and Reagan M. Lam for $257,400.

Nazimah R. Bonk conveyed 6341 High St. to Isaac Abongela and Rebeka Andjelani for $212,000.

Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on Graystone Road to Gabriel D. White and Brittany L. White for $380,857.

EDEN TWP.

Aaron K. Glick, Katie K. Glick and Aaron Glick conveyed property on a public road to Benuel K. Lapp Jr. and Sadie E. Lapp for $300,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Alan Scott Brandt and Alan S. Brandt conveyed 257 Lancaster Ave. to Alan S. Brandt and Monika Brandt for $1.

Kenneth W. Horst and Marlene R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Sleepy Hollow Corner LLC for $1.

James M. Lauver and Ruth G. Lauver conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. King and Sadie S. King for $305,000.

Allen C. Rust Jr., Elizabeth A. Rust and Allen C. Rust conveyed property on Hershey Road to Philip C. Beiter Jr. for $235,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Mary M. Grogan conveyed property on East Cherry Street to Derick S. Swartz and Alexandra C. Swartz for $145,577.

Randall L. Ratcliff conveyed property on Fieldstone Lane to Shannon M. Chirinos, Luis A. Chirinos and Besy P. Carcamo for $210,000.

Alice Jean Baumgart conveyed 223 E. Plum St. to Bobbi L. Risbon for $239,900.

Craig E. Strine and Dana L. Strine conveyed 803 Spring Garden St. to Christopher Lampson and Micah Leeanne Lampson for $324,900.

Gec Elizabethtown Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Emerald Property LLC for $5 million.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Donald K. Jones and Diane G. Jones conveyed 104 Park Ave. to Marika D. Vargas for $121,700.

John W. Dever and Joan A. Dever conveyed 1015 Martin Ave. to John W. Dever for $1.

Fork Point LLC, J. Kevin Sauder and Kyle W. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Lenny R. Deleo for $170,000.

Christopher R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ulyssis C. Burkholder for $176,400.

Timothy Diffendall conveyed property on a public road to John Stoltzfus for $275,000.

James A. Witwer and James Witwer conveyed 34 Spruce St. to Roy J. Byler and Hannah J. Byler for $182,500.

Susan E. Yerger and Dawn Marie Hopkins conveyed property on a public road to Robert B. Kent and Grace T. Kent for $160,000.

Vitaliy V. Nikin, Mariana Vladicescu and Mariana Nikin conveyed 201 Penn Ave. to William Harker for $250,000.

John Groff and Teresa L. Groff conveyed 193 Linda Terrace to Darren P. Zimmerman and Lonita K. Zimmerman for $165,000.

Michael E. Matto and Shea K. Matto conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Matto for $1.

Martha Y. Fulmer and Martha Y. Fulmer Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to James V. Fulmer Revocable Trust and James V. Fulmer for $1.

A. Anthony Kilkuskie conveyed property on South State Street to Simon A. Stull for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Stephen J. Fetters and Sarah H. Fetters conveyed Unit 86 to Steven J. Tracy and Kelly A. Tracy for $239,900.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan Zimmerman and Dwight Zimmerman conveyed Unit 31 to Cindy S. Buckwalter and Martin J. Buckwalter for $397,500.

Melvin M. Weaver and Laura W. Weaver conveyed property on Stevens Road to Brian W. Church and Amy G. Church for $340,000.

David J. Groff, Toni L. Groff and Toni Groff conveyed property on a public road to Toni Groff for $1.

Jerome A. Adams and Cathy L. Adams conveyed property on Tricia Lane to James A. Izydorczyk and Susan E. Izydorczyk for $372,500.

1505 Lincoln Ave. and Leon Weber conveyed property on Lincoln Heights Avenue to Leon Weber for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Sagar Mainali and Kamala Ghimire for $449,125.

Ronald R. Reidenbach and Deborah S. Reidenbach conveyed property on a public road to Ronald R. Reidenbach for $1.

James D. Englert Jr., Erin H. Hostetter and Erin H. Englert conveyed property on a public road to Erin H. Englert, James D. Englert Jr. and James D. Englert for $1.

Robert W. Osborne conveyed 1813 Kurtz Mill to Paul Klein and Mary Ellen Klein for $310,000.

Kui Chen and Xiao Zheng conveyed 739 Robin Road to Xiu Rong Chen for $1.

The estate of Barbara A. Wise conveyed property on a public road to David Thomas Witmer for $1.

The estate of Barbara A. Wise conveyed 286 Broad St. to Erica E. Peters for $1.

Abigail Bollinger and Abigail Horst conveyed 1827 Glenbrook Ave. to Marilyn Daisy Pagan for $305,000.

Brett W. Styer Jr. conveyed 226 Parklawn Court to Dawn S. Styer for $1.

Gary Landis conveyed property on a public road to SCP Real Estate LLC for $600,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jonathan Bates and Heather Bates conveyed 455 Windsor Court to Sewanta Adhikari and Bhakti Maya Acharya for $360,000.

Christopher R. Weaver and Christine N. Weaver conveyed 370 Pleasant View Road to Cordell Eric Oberholtzer and Sarah L. Oberholtzer for $325,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Druid Hill Drive to Dillon Mackley and Kailin Heidelbaugh for $245,000.

Nathaniel McFadden, Kimberly McFadden, Nathaniel B. McFadden and Kimberly Rose McFadden conveyed 4099 Forrest Road to Lila Gautam and Hari Gautam for $235,000.

The estate of Joseph M. Snavely Sr. and Jessica A. Snavely conveyed 146 Main St. to Jessica A. Snavely for $1.

Thomas L. Saltzer conveyed property on a public road to Jasmine V. Blackman for $194,900.

Rene Carrero conveyed property on Greenridge Drive to Caryneri K. Sanchez and Noel Burgos for $246,000.

Jordan Amstutz conveyed property on a public road to Jared McCabe and Kendra N. McCabe for $245,000.

Chanda Cheng, Chantha Cheng and Seang Dy Sun conveyed 3468 Coronet Ave. to Chhumno Chhoeun and Christina Koy for $280,000.

The estate of Patricia A. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Matthew James Leaman and Shannon Nicole Dohner for $215,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

John A. Stevens conveyed property on a public road to East Lampeter Township for $318,000.

Alan R. Keim conveyed property on a public road to Alan R. Keim and Sherrie C. Gerz for $1.

Pankajbhai Patel and Mita P. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan A. Witman for $189,000.

David J. Beiler conveyed property on Hartman Station Road to Sunshine Value LLC for $1,615,000.

Samuel G. Fisher and Verna L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Stevie S. Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus for $289,900.

The estate of Mary Baxter conveyed Unit 232 to Bhimjibhai S. Khadela for $150,000.

Karl L. Knosp Jr. and Joan A. Knosp conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. King Jr. and Edna P. King for $1.45 million.

Marvin B. Fisher and Emma E. Fisher conveyed property on Ronks Road to John R. Fisher for $329,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

John E. Hults and Pamela R. Hults conveyed property on a public road to Harner LLC for $300,000.

Elliott G. Rubin and Lisa A. Blumenstock conveyed 69 Duncan St. to Elliott G. Rubin for $100,000.

Toby C. Stanley, Tara C. Landon and Tonya C. Bergstrom conveyed property on Millport Road to Timothy Weber and Larry Albright for $176,500.

Thomas A. Murphy and Sarah A. Murphy conveyed Unit 214 to Michael F. Fahlsing and Rebecca A. Fahlsing for $237,000.

Edicto J. Lopez, Edicto J. Lopez Hernandez and Edicto J. Lopez Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to Gregory K. Lewis and Kassandra Lewis for $234,900.

Richard Furch and Edward Hosler conveyed Unit 26 to Robert W. Mayfield and Diane T. Mayfield for $282,500.

The estate of William H. Tonkin conveyed property on a public road to Darrel V. Miller and Victoria A. Spence for $225,000.

A. Omer Brubaker, Charmayne L. Brubaker, Jere C. Brubaker, Barbara D. Mowete Brubaker, Barbara D Mowete Brubaker, Alexander D. Brubaker, Michelle E. Brubaker and Jere Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to A. Omer Brubaker, Charmayne L. Brubaker, Jere C. Brubaker, Barbara D. Mowete Brubaker, Barbara D Mowete Brubaker, Alexander D. Brubaker and Michelle E. Brubaker for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Robert A. Horst Jr. conveyed Unit 201 to William V. Marconi and Carolyn D. Marconi for $340,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed property on a public road to Damon A. Myers and Efrem B. Magtagnob for $250,000.

Brent M. Delperdang conveyed 817 Third St. to Walter Suckau and Krishana O. Suckau for $132,500.

Cobra Kai LLC conveyed 26 N. Charlotte St. to William A. Runner III and Robin A. Runner for $335,000.

Christine M. Fry conveyed 320 E. Clay St. to Christopher M. Wagner for $157,000.

Mary Bridget Holden conveyed 221 N. Concord St. to Michael B. Amsler for $200,000.

Linus Hughes, William Michael Hughes and Jude Hughes conveyed 18 W. Liberty St. to Rookie Properties LLC for $145,000.

Eric D. Pfeiffer conveyed 302 Ruby St. to Kenneth W. Martin for $187,000.

Kenneth B. Marzinko Jr., Kenneth B. Marzinko, Barbara C. Rengier and Barbara R. Marzinko conveyed 505 State St. to Kenneth B. Marzinko and Barbara R. Marzinko for $1.

Tracey E. Shaw and Scott Korogodsky conveyed property on East Clay Street to Marko Konstantin Lubic and Lauren Ashley Lubic for $213,000.

Carl Becker, Tracy Becker and Carl E. Becker II conveyed 134 Pearl St. to Brendon E. Brophy for $280,000.

Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed 240 Filbert St. to Trilochan Singh for $144,000.

Courtney G. Cottrel conveyed 434 S. Duke St. to Shailendra Singh and Shannon Louise Wissler for $144,000.

P3 Realty Co. conveyed 234 Howard Ave. to Highland Realty Group LLC for $14,300.

SACA Development Corp. conveyed 117 Green St. to Maritza I. Pedraza for $139,000.

Daniel G. Kauffman and Sara Kauffman conveyed 754 New Holland Ave. to Baw Mer and Khin Aye for $221,000.

Myrtle Yellets conveyed 473 High St. to Nury A. Arias for $130,900.

Martha King and Jorge King conveyed 608 Pearl St. to Elizabeth King for $160,000.

Jennifer L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Heather Spring Ruark and Horacio De La Rosa Ortiz for $267,000.

Edward J. Myers conveyed 122 Howard Ave. to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $95,000.

LSC Communications US LLC conveyed property on a public road to LSC Communications MCL LLC for $10.

BP Group LP and Lk16 Group LLC conveyed 218 W. Walnut St. to Maureen McTigue and Michael Etzrodt for $245,000.

R. To R. Holdings LLC and Ronald B. Wagner conveyed 444 N. Concord St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $125,000.

Monica M. Redmond, Monica M. Redmond Sovie and Monica M Redmond Sovie conveyed property on a public road to Fernando Paniagua Martinez and Fernando Paniagua Martinez for $120,000.

John W. Blefko conveyed 807 N. Duke St. to Greg Conn and Sarah Conn for $290,000.

Dre America LLC, Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 620 Poplar St. to Dre America LLC for $1.

Michael J. Tropp conveyed 708 Beaver St. to Norges Fernandez for $58,000.

Jose R. Noguera conveyed 105 Coral St. to David M. Beiler and Julie R. Beiler for $135,000.

Dre America LLC, Stonehedge Holdings LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 348 Beaver St. to Dre America LLC for $1.

Stonehedge Holdings LLC, Dre America LLC and Jacob K. King conveyed 347 S. Beaver St. to Dre America LLC for $1.

Rodolfo Cordero, Aramis Cordero, Ramona A. Vargas and Ramona Cordero conveyed 925 Hager St. to Mayembe Salumu and Biaba Alinoti for $180,000.

Franklin & Marshall College conveyed 452 Race St. to Todd Earl Wolf and Shetal Harshadray Padia for $620,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ryan Gary McCauley, Maian L. McCauley and Maian Nham Ly conveyed 1170 Elm Avenue to Bng Properties LLC for $109,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Elaine T. Bachman conveyed property on a public road to Alan L. Harabaugh and Patty Lee Roye for $392,000.

Al Kauffman & Sons Co and Kauffman Al & Sons Co. conveyed property on a public road to John U. Stoltzfus and Mary B. Stoltzfus for $1.5 million.

David S. Stoltzfus and Lena M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob L. King and Martha L. King for $1.4 million.

Lesa Korns Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Diana L. Lab for $204,900.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Tri Town Self Storage LP, Aegis Sindall Properties LLC and Donald G. Sindall conveyed property on Trinity Drive to MHC 107 Leola PA LLC for $10.

Tri Town Investments LP, Aegis Sindall Properties LLC and Donald G. Sindall conveyed 340 E. Main St. to MHC 107 Leola PA LLC for $10.

Glenn L. Knox, G. June Knox, Gloria June Knox and June Lynne Knox conveyed property on Hertzog Drive to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $201,000.

304 Main St. LLC and Lou Castelli conveyed property on New Holland Pike to ALS Main LLC for $10.

Cora V. Trissler conveyed 344 Sun Valley Drive to Matthew A. Miller and Christine M. Miller for $252,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Mona M. Caris conveyed 115 E. Second Ave. to DNB Investments LLC for $170,000.

Anthony P. Mainello II and Jade A. Mainello conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Whyte for $220,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Barbara E. Hill conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Thomas Dempsey Sr. and Kayla Dempsey for $153,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Amelia R. Barto and Larry S. Barto conveyed property on a public road to American Investments LLC for $20,000.

Michael E. Matto and Shea K. Matto conveyed 1522 Clearview Ave. to Michael E. Matto for $1.

Dennis B. Francis and Leslie D. Francis conveyed Unit 252 to Carole M. Revell and Dennis Revell for $384,604.

John A. Bowe conveyed 239 Kingsbridge Drive to John A. Bowe for $1.

John P. Macy and Amy D. Macy conveyed 647 Royal View Drive to John P. Macy, Amy D. Macy and Macy Family Living Trust for $1.

John D. Ehleiter conveyed 1332 Glen Moore Circle to Anh Tran and Minh Nguyen for $169,500.

The estate of Catherine Jane Stauffer, the estate of Catherine Stauffer and Hugh W. Stauffer conveyed Unit 209 to Matias D. Melendez for $138,000.

Faith A. Good conveyed 1115 Frances Ave. to Seth Millard Hardy and Shelby Elizabeth Stephan Hardy for $179,100.

Alfred C. Alspach Jr., Mary R. Alspach and Mary A. Alspach conveyed Unit 147 to Alfred C. Alspach Jr. and Mary R. Alspach for $1.

Robert Jankowiak and Gliciria Jankowiak conveyed property on a public road to Elisa Blum and Erik Lingenfelder for $690,000.

Matthew S. Hamilton conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Cosmo V. Ingenito Jr. and Joanne M. Earley for $233,000.

Michael D. Bowman and Susan E. Bowman conveyed 26 Kreider Ave. to Stephen M. Bowman for $1.

Patricia Anne Brandon conveyed 949 Louise Ave. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $108,000.

Robert B. Sherman and Tobi S. Sherman conveyed 1189 Oakmont Drive to John Gerald Welsh and Tracy Ann Welsh for $845,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Richard Lull, Cathy Lefever, J.D. Young Jr. and George H. Danner Trust conveyed 38 W. Ferdinand St. to Homes For Manheim for $115,000.

Richard Lull, Cathy Lefever, J.D. Young Jr. and George H. Danner Trust conveyed property on a public road to Homes For Manheim for $310,000.

Mark E. Petersheim and Melissa A. Petersheim conveyed 54 Baron Circle to Richard D. Werner and Joan M. Werner for $270,000.

MANOR TWP.

B&E Wolf LLC and Brad A. Wolf conveyed Unit 10A to Q&A Properties LLC for $1.

Belmont Equity LLC and Jonathan Leventry conveyed property on Letort Road to Shawn Hunter and Stephanie Hunter for $227,500.

Judy E. Wissler conveyed property on a public road to Cameron A. Weidman and Bridgette L. Weidman for $240,000.

Kui Chen and Xiao Zheng conveyed 137 Albright Avenue to Xiu Rong Chen for $1.

Bal Neupane and Hari Neupane conveyed 1951 Temple Ave. to James H. Moss for $204,500.

Kui Chen and Xiao Zheng conveyed 101 Nursery Lane to Xiu Rong Chen for $1.

Amauris Sanchez and Aylin Sanchez conveyed property on a public road to Amauris Sanchez for $1.

Joseph Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed property on Millersville Road to Robert D. Naples and Lisa K. Naples for $252,500.

David J. Grochowsky and Barbara L. Grochowsky conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Nicolas Peyuka and Emma C. Castaneda for $188,000.

Jill R. Razzano and Melvin J. Stoltzfus conveyed 1507 Manor Boulevard to Talisa M. Ramos and Jovon A. Watts for $175,500.

Joseph J. Smith and Ann Marie Smith conveyed 179 Donnerville Road to Kyle Thomas and Faith Thomas for $230,000.

The estate of John M. Waak conveyed property on Chapel Road to Randee L. Bretherick for $159,900.

Moti K. Gautam and Nira Gautam conveyed 2754 Weston Road to Buddi Subba for $235,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Amos Esh and Amos K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Fisher for $289,000.

Shaun Stoutzenberger conveyed 104 N. Gay St. to Brandon Smith for $155,000.

Gregory J. Embly and Darlene R. Embly conveyed 664 Essex St. to Angely J Rivera Rivera and Carlos Garcia Carrero for $200,000.

Jacob Ryan Singleton conveyed property on a public road to Richard S. Wagner for $150,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Constance A. Portas conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Daniel E. Stoltzfus, Amos E. Stoltzfus and Abner E. Stoltzfus for $490,000.

Aaron Kristian McClure, Jessica L. Sherwood, Jessica L. Sherwood McClure and Jessica L Sherwood McClure conveyed property on Lakewood Drive to Jose M. Cruz and Grace A. Cruz for $355,000.

Bartholomew Michael Huber, Ralph Mark Huber and Rebecca J. Huber conveyed property on a public road to Dustin Keith Titherington and Kasi Marie Yinger for $230,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Erik B. Klugh and Jennifer E. Klugh conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Elizabeth Klugh for $1.

Kui Chen and Xiao Zheng conveyed 1923 Wabank Road to Xiu Rong Chen for $1.

Kyle T. Dorwart conveyed 39 Fresh Meadow Drive to Kyle T. Dorwart and Hope R. Dorwart for $0.

Anne M. Mannion conveyed 608 Crestgate Place to Shaylee A. Malek for $176,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Ryan P. Sokoloff and Ryan Sokoloff conveyed Unit 137 to Cindy Darrin Greene and Adrian M. Singletary for $265,000.

Timothy N. Good conveyed property on a public road to James Godley and Jennie Godley for $209,900.

Brendon E. Brophy conveyed 306 Berry St. to Brendan M. Kerlin for $244,000.

Nicholas M. Maggio, Amber M. Maggio and Amber M. McCracken conveyed Unit 52 to Nicholas Maggio and Amber M. Maggio for $1.

Mark A. Lounsbury, Connie J. Lounsbury and Connie J. Ross conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Christina M. Fleckenstein for $175,000.

Paul R. Martin, Erin N. Martin and Erin Buchmoyer conveyed 314 E. Main St. to Keith W. Cullen and Vicki S. Cullen for $215,000.

Matt S. Gohn conveyed 660 Florin Ave. to Jerome M. Maxfield and Alicia M Dolan Maxfield for $265,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jared K. Garber and Sarah J. Garber conveyed 2569 Sheaffer Road to Ethan Lesher and Megan Lesher for $245,000.

Dalbir Singh, Usha Rani Singh and Usha Singh conveyed property on a public road to Dalbir Singh and Usha Rani Singh for $1.

Trena T. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Jefferson D. Stauffer for $1.

Esther A. Sweitzer conveyed 466 Cloverleaf Road to Daniel Karl Jamison for $229,900.

Michael J. Warner and Lorraine Warner conveyed property on a public road to Matt S. Gohn and Jaime L. Stum for $274,900.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

S. Zachary Sullivan, Lindsey R. Sullivan and Lindsey R. Leaman conveyed property on Providence Place to Barbara Leaman for $202,795.

Lauren E. Webster conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Kati J. Roy and Tony A. Roy for $260,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Brandon J. Allgyer and Lindsay Allgyer conveyed property on Fulton Street to Kevin A. Lesher and Leslie L. Lesher for $202,500.

The estate of Michael T. Bills conveyed Unit 65 to Taylor Logue and Daniel Logue for $143,000.

Randall L. Martin and Linford S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $875,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Stephen Esh and Esther Esh conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Esh and Esther Esh for $1.

Florence K. Groff, Marlin G. Groff A, C. Victor Groff Trust and Marlin Groff conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Dean L. Groff and Darlene F. Groff for $110,500.

Patricia Hess Pollard, Residuary Trust of John J. Hess II, John J. Hess II Residuary Trust and Hess John J. II Residuary Trust conveyed property on a public road to Compass Quarries Inc. for $775,000.

Ervin J. Esh and Rosanna Esh conveyed property on a public road to Ervin J. Esh and Rosanna Esh for $1.

Sadie S. Fisher conveyed property on White Oak Road to John L. King and Ann Marie King for $534,000.

Stephen Esh and Esther Esh conveyed property on a public road to Ervin J. Esh and Rosanna Esh for $1.

PENN TWP.

Alexander Reedy conveyed property on Holly Tree Road to Joseph S. Bedi for $117,000.

Dennis Lehman, Karen Lehman and Dennis W. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Dennis W. Lehman and Karen L. Lehman for $1.

Joseph S. Bedi conveyed 836 Cambridge Drive to James D. Byrne and Agnes G. Byrne for $205,000.

William Gomez and Raquel Gomez conveyed property on Lancaster Road to Daniel G. Ranck Jr. and Alexandra K. Ranck for $45,000.

Nicole West and Nicole Ann Sites conveyed property on Sunhill Road to Nicole Ann Sites for $1.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC, John R. Hess and Aaron R. Hess conveyed 523 Madison Way to Clinton T. Moir and Lindsay M. Moir for $374,247.

Douglas T. Nolt and Elizabeth M. Nolt conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Randi Mahoney for $209,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 9 to Laura A. Martin for $254,988.

Robin C. Strawser conveyed 68 Carriage House Drive to Robin C. Strawser and Justin K. Goyco for $1.

James S. Dombach and Donna M. Dombach conveyed 60 Carriage House Drive to Kyle J. Dombach for $140,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Elam J. Esch and Rachel L. Esch conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Elam J. Esch and Rachel L. Esch for $1.

We Buy Pa Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mount Airy Holdings LLC for $125,000.

Mervin B. Esch and Rachel G. Esch conveyed property on Pennsy Road to Mervin B. Esch and Rachel G. Esch for $1.

Terry L. Dickel and Bonnie L. Dickel conveyed property on a public road to Enos B. King and Emma King for $379,000.

Randall Shaner and Jamie L. Shaner conveyed property on a public road to Rodney Trout for $271,850.

Mervin B. Esch and Rachel G. Esch conveyed property on a public road to Elam J. Esch and Rachel L. Esch for $1.

Deborah A. Nauman conveyed property on a public road to We Buy Pa Inc. for $100,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Oak Bottom Village III Associates and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tc4 LP for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Aldas Jaskulis conveyed property on a public road to Alyson Neiheiser for $271,000.

Denice J. Carota conveyed property on Worthington Drive to Jose R. Velez Zambrana, Jose R Velez Zambrana and Jackeline Velez for $250,000.

Cynthia M. Barraza conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Kurnocik and William J. Kurnocik for $294,900.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 31 to Daphne J. Greenawalt and Keith Greenawalt for $413,450.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of Douglas F. Simpson conveyed property on White Oak Road to Mark D. Dugan and Donna L. Welk for $175,000.

EWC Properties LLC, Dean M. Stoltzfus and Teri Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to RT Holdings LLC for $600,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Houston Run Properties LLC conveyed 5165 Martin Drive to HBW Houston LLC for $1.2 million.

Levi G. Fisher, Sarah L. Fisher and Sarah L. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Smucker for $170,000.

Arlin J. Riehl conveyed property on Newport Avenue to Ronald Spaulding and Barbara Spaulding for $235,000.

Gideon Stoltzfus Jr. and Rose Marie Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Marlin Smucker and Glanette Smucker for $275,000.

Amos S. Riehl and Martha L. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Elam M. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sadie K. Stoltzfus for $434,000.

Mervin R. Stoltzfus and Erma F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kirstie R. Blank for $142,900.

STRASBURG TWP.

David K. Lapp, Sara A. Lapp and Sara Ann Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Gideon K. Yoder and Linda G. Yoder for $270,000.

S&J Electric LLC, Creekview Property Renovation and Stanley N. Esh conveyed 18 Refton Road to Michael J. Acord and Patricia A. Acord for $310,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Linda A. Marburger and Linda A. Hibshman conveyed 132 W. Main St. to Amanda Bullard for $199,900.

Riverpath Inc. conveyed property on West Main Street to Derek E. Martin and Dorothy A. Martin for $249,900.

WARWICK TWP.

David R. Workman and Gail S. Workman conveyed property on Becker Drive to Amy S. Boughter and Theron David Boughter for $285,000.

Elvin S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Maksym Demydovych and Alina Demydovych for $195,000.

Timothy J. Hensel and Amy L. Hensel conveyed property on Strawberry Lane to Craig Persing and Joanne Persing for $405,000.

WP Partnership LP and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Stephen G. Burkett and Lisa M. Burkett for $321,800.

LSC Communications US LLC conveyed property on a public road to LSC Communications Mcl LLC for $10.