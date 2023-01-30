The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Jan. 14-20:

AKRON BOROUGH

Rodney H. Rhodes and Marian J. Rhodes conveyed property on Bomberger Road to Jason Garman and Sherry Garman for $320,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Ngia Kha and Bao Kha for $158,700.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Debra Kreiser for $151,000.

Charles A. Kuipers and Leslie Kuipers Logan conveyed property on a public road to Gary H. Bockelmann and Betsy L. Bockelmann for $228,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to David Patton and Judith Lynn Patton for $158,500.

Raymond J. Bauman and Ronalda J. Bauman conveyed property on a public road to Raymond J. Bauman, Ronalda J. Bauman and Raymond J. Bauman & Ronalda J. Bauman Revocable Living Trust for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Josiah Witman and Erin Witman conveyed property on a public road to David L. Stoltzfus and Sonia J. Stoltzfus for $220,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John F. Yeany and Sherry L. Yeany for $155,200.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Margaret M. Gelsinger conveyed property on a public road to Conrad D. Auker and Olivia K. Auker for $185,000.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Mabel W. Good conveyed property on a public road to Joy Christian Fellowship Inc. for $760,000.

The estate of David W. Singer conveyed property on Hollow Road to Ryan Alcala and Cassandra Liberta for $256,000.

E. Eugene Weaver and Donna M. Moran-Weaver conveyed property on North Blainsport Road to E. Eugene Weaver and Donna M. Moran-Weaver for $1.

John A. Ditzler and Sherry M. Ditzler conveyed property on a public road to Clark Michael Denlinger and Taylor A. Denlinger for $325,000.

Mabel W. Good conveyed property on a public road to E. Eugene Weaver and Donna M. Moran-Weaver for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Jeptha S. Lapp and Malinda E. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to David E. Glick and Sadie K. Glick for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Justin Shelton conveyed property on North Third Street to Awakened Properties LLC for $110,000.

The estate of Amy M. Fox conveyed 459 Cherry St. to W. Donald Fox Jr. for $1.

The estate of Anna E. Simms and The estate of Anna J. Simms conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $60,000.

Edith E. Ford conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Gideon S. Fisher and Mary S. Fisher for $130,000.

ARY 786 LLC, Irfan Kashif and Amir M. Paracha conveyed property on a public road to ARY 786 LLC, Irfan Kashif, Mohammed A. Khan and Zafar R. Moosa for $262,395.

CONOY TWP.

Perdue Agribusiness LLC and Perdue Agribusiness Grain LLC conveyed property on a public road to Perdue Agribusiness LLC for $0.

DENVER BOROUGH

Christopher G. Harnish conveyed 417-419 Walnut St. to Sled Dog LLC for $1.

Robert E. Wenger conveyed 510 Walnut St. to Elmer K. Kauffman for $90,000.

Christopher G. Harnish, Maria F. Harnish and Maria F. Rotella conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Christopher G. Harnish for $1.

Amrod GG LLC conveyed property on Main Street to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Gerald L. Lindemuth and Jeanne G. Lindemuth conveyed property on a public road to Edward J. McFadden and Crystal H. McFadden for $404,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sean Wolpert and Paige Wolpert for $353,480.

James R. Beattie and Donna M. Beattie conveyed property on a public road to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $236,500.

Rodney K. Marshall and Colleen R. Marshall conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Matthew John Kelley and Amber Jane Kelley for $410,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

George L. Williams, George L. Williams Jr. and Mary Ann Williams conveyed property on a public road to George L. Williams Jr, Mary Ann Williams and George L. & Mary Ann Williams Irrevocable Trust for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

The estate of Stavroula Groff conveyed property on Hopkins Mill Road to Seth J. Heidelbaugh and Samantha J. Prange for $300,900.

EARL TWP.

Samuel L. Zook and Anna Z. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Lapp Zook, Anna Zook Zook and Samuel & Anna Zook Revocable Living Trust for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Levi S. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Emma M. Nolt for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Kathryn C. Riska conveyed property on Geneva Drive to Elizabeth M. Rannels and Ian J. Williams for $200,000.

Efrain A. Figueroa and Damaris Figueroa conveyed property on South Main Street to Dereck Duffy and Alyssa J. Duffy for $334,900.

EDEN TWP.

Elam E. Beiler and Rebecca E. Beiler conveyed property on Valley Road to Joseph B. Beiler and Fannie Mae Beiler for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA and Robert G. Ritchie conveyed property on a public road to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $120,000.

Jill F. Luzier, Jill F. Lesniak and John F. Lesniak conveyed property on East Arch Street to John F. Lesniak and Jill F. Lesniak for $1.

Clair D. Eby conveyed 526 E. Park St. to Patrick David Kirk for $175,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Amrod Wertsch LLC, Dale L. Latshaw and Kimberly S. Latshaw conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed 35 Lake St. to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Delmar Oberholtzer, Elizabeth Mast and Elizabeth Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Lisa H. Graham for $215,000.

Rent-A-Lot LLC and Chad Hurst conveyed 1126 Steinmetz Road to Martins Property Management LLC for $810,000.

Amrod Properties LLC, Dale L. Latshaw and Kimberly S. Latshaw conveyed property on Cherry Street to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed 69 Church St. to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed 210 N. State St. to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed 135 Grant St. to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Latshaw Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Dale Lamar Latshaw, Kimberly Sue Latshaw and Dale & Kimberly Latshaw Crut for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Owen H. Groff and Rosemary Groff conveyed property on a public road to John F. Beiler and Elizabeth Anne Beiler for $160,000.

Daleen G. Charles and Jay W. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Lou Ann Ressler and Leon J. Ressler for $1.

The estate of Donald F. Werhel conveyed property on a public road to James Stewart for $2,940.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Patrecia A. Hartenstine conveyed 3312 Nolt Road to Hartenstine Revocable Trust for $1.

Larry Rohrer and Carol Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Rendell Weaver and Claryn Weaver for $290,000.

Bruce L. Shenk and Ruth Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Bruce L. Shenk, Ruth Shenk and Shenk Family Living Trust for $0.

Guney Ilgaz conveyed property on Chapel Forge Court to Guney Ilgaz and Ozlem Ilgaz for $1.

James Meehan conveyed 145 Norlawn Circle to James Meehan and Evangelina Nicole Collins for $1.

Miles C. Bojanic conveyed property on Treetops Drive to Noha Hamdy Aboshusha for $249,900.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy M. Sellers and Ashley N. Gensemer for $351,775.

Steven J. Donnelly and SJD Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Steven J. Donnelly for $10.

Kimberly J. Zimmerman conveyed property on South Homestead Drive to Kimberly J. Zimmerman for $1.

Amanda P. Guannu, Amanda Guannu and Dekoti Kohr Guannu conveyed property on Conewago Lane to Marie Blum for $315,000.

Andrew U. Amway conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Curt Shenk and Sherry L. Hummer for $336,000.

Janyce R. Williams and Janyce R. Osterberg conveyed property on Pinetree Way to Frederick A. Osterberg and Janyce R. Osterberg for $1.

Steven J. Donnelly conveyed property on a public road to Steven J. Donnelly and Sjd Revocable Trust for $10.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

George M. Millhouse conveyed 3531 Horizon Drive to George M. Millhouse and Mary Jane Millhouse for $1.

Craig Kline, Ashley Martin and Ashley Hudson conveyed property on Laurel Lane to Selamawit Habtewold and Elias Adinew for $252,500.

Sarah M. Farley conveyed property on a public road to Kiernan M. Farley for $1.

The estate of John Budd and Patricia Levinson conveyed property on a public road to Bhim Tamang and Aruna Gurung for $395,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

KVH LLC and Vikas Joshi conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Properties LLC for $17,675,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Michele Mott conveyed property on a public road to Taylor E. Roland-Buohl and Garrett M. Terrell for $369,000.

Charlan Group LP and Tri-Des Inc. conveyed property on Bank Barn Lane to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $260,000.

Janice C. Wenger conveyed property on Plank Avenue to Janice C. Wenger and Janelle M. Haverstick for $1.

Loan Ranger LP, William B. Stull and Loan Ranger LLC conveyed property on a public road to Janett Castro Camacho for $175,000.

Thomas E. Brackbill and Paula L. Brackbill conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Paula L. Brackbill for $1.

RSM Management LLC and Robert Lawler conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Ginder and Christine R. Ginder for $395,000.

Anthony J. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Susan Buzzard for $292,000.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Scott E. Sweigart conveyed 718 East End Ave. to Ernest G. Caldwell for $1.

Nicole Dianne Smith and Nicole D. Honsaker conveyed property on a public road to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. A. New Jersey Corp. for $247,500.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 138 E. New St. to John C. Rast III and Erin R. Gamble for $377,500.

Thomas P. Martin conveyed 424 Reynolds Ave. to Kelly J. Brazzo and Keith G. Brazzo for $121,000.

Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. A. New Jersey Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Lily Stamm for $247,500.

Helen M. Risser conveyed property on Union Street to Timothy L. Spears and Hannah J. Miller for $200,111.

Frank Rizzo conveyed 510 S. Duke St. to Joshua M. Zook and Linda K. Zook for $135,000.

Orlando Crump and Yirka Palmero conveyed 522 St. Joseph St. to Leon Anthony Zook, Joshua M. Zook and Linda K. Zook for $135,000.

Travis J. Lehr conveyed 838 Fourth St. to City Mark LLC for $90,000.

The estate of Mary Dillard conveyed 333 S. Marshall St. to Bertha M. Woodard and Willie Leon Dillard for $1.

Sabrina Z. Guzy conveyed 645 N. Mary St. to Vahram Arakelian and Tomi Prifti for $203,500.

Lancaster Main Street LLC and Preston Eberly conveyed 38 E. Walnut St. to LA 38 EWS LLC, Emerson Lesher, Ruth Lesher, S&DP 38 EWS LLC and 38 EWS LLC for $2,688,500.

Isanthes LLC conveyed property on South Lime Street to Saca Development Corp. for $75,000.

Kevin V. Hill conveyed 532 Fremont St. to Curtis Diego for $220,000.

The Estate of Margaret A. Keener conveyed 321 College Ave. to Claire Stewart for $289,900.

Simon Scoffins conveyed 445 State St. to Analytical Sciences Marketing Group LLC and Anniemac Private Equity Cash2keys for $380,000.

City Limits Foundation conveyed 406 S. Lime St. to Laura A. Yepez-Ramirez for $190,000.

Eduardo R. Lopez conveyed 755 Stevens Ave. to Eber E. Enriquez for $70,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Louis Pagan Jr. conveyed 1313 Passey Lane to Kayla M. Pagan for $1.

Robert D. Singer conveyed property on a public road to Hykes LLC for $521,800.

Erma I. Weaver conveyed 228 South Lane to Erma I. Weaver and Keri L. Weaver for $1.

Matthew A. Grosh and The estate of Paula A. Severino conveyed 1334 Penrose Ave. to Peter James Covington and Luis L Guerra Quimi for $307,000.

Charlan Group LP, Charlan Group and Tri-Des Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Bausman Place Apartments Associates LP for $1,171,000.

Jennifer L. Pena conveyed property on Perthshire Drive to Tyler T. Kreider and Megan A. Hlodash for $250,000.

Anivid Dejesus Lemoine and Sade Alysa Lemoine conveyed property on a public road to Jackson Westfall and Anastazia Westfall for $260,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Phyllis Morgan Rupert and Charles David Rupert conveyed property on a public road to Charles David Rupert for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Stephanie L. Ewing conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy M. Rohrer for $38,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Eskender Verdanidze, Shafika Sadayeva and Ebazer Eskenderovi Verdanidze conveyed property on a public road to Rustam Suvanidze for $213,532.

Martin & Weaver Properties LLC, Marlin R. Martin and Jay P. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Sandra Leibolt and Paul Leibolt for $375,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Osborne E. Moran and The estate of Osborne Elton Moran conveyed property on a public road to Callie Elizabeth Sebastian for $250,000.

Christine O. Hickey and William C. Hickey Jr. conveyed property on Spruce Grove Road to Elam E. Beiler, Rebecca E. Beiler, Daniel S. Smucker Jr. and Barbara B. Smucker for $420,000.

Joseph Stanley conveyed property on a public road to Edward D. Fleming and Maria S. Fleming for $615,000.

Jay Allen Monk and Joyce Eileen Monk conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. King and Lizzie K. King for $250,000.

The estate of John L. Blevins conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Stoltzfoos and Rebecca R. Stoltzfoos for $155,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Sylvia M. Gutshall conveyed property on a public road to Kaye E. Hubert for $244,900.

Shannon R. Lutz and Joseph P. Lutz conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Andrew Acquaviva for $284,500.

Kathy L. Gebhard and Lisa J. Hinkle conveyed 627 Janet Ave. to Brandon L. Pagan for $218,500.

James Meehan conveyed property on Squire Lane to James Meehan and Evangelina Nicole Collins for $1.

Michael R. Pfitzenmaier and Margaret S. Pfitzenmaier conveyed property on Ashley Court to Margaret S. Pfitzenmaier for $1.

James M. Waltz and Stacey L. Waltz conveyed 1446 Glen Moore Circle to Stacey L. Waltz for $260,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Catherine Moriarty and John R. Lucca for $140,000.

Augustine Chebarwett, Gladys J. Chebarwett and Gladys J. Chepkoit conveyed property on Amesbury Road to Hua Wen Ke and Ken Ke for $320,000.

Cristen F. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Myranda Katie Kemrer for $220,000.

Christi C. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to K20 Wireless LLC for $510,000.

Landis Valley Holdings LP and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Dolly Drive to Joey L. Noll and Shelby M. Noll for $345,000.

MANOR TWP.

The estate of Richard V. Ross Jr. conveyed 2261 Manor Ridge Drive to Russell Garber, Catherine Garber and Brandon Garber for $180,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Kadia S. Julian and Matthew T. Schroeder for $285,000.

Philip R. Stehman and Cindy L. Stehman conveyed property on Oak Road to Philip R. Stehman, Cindy L. Stehman and Zachary T. Stehman for $1.

John Harry Miller, Susan Louise Miller and John & Susan Miller Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Supervisor Road to Ferndale Property Group LLC for $300,000.

Ryan D. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Ryan D. Hoover and Teal N. Hoover for $1.

Robert P. Landis and Susan P. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Donna Enck and Thomas Ross for $220,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Denise K. Cowan conveyed property on a public road to Dana Christine Wiggs for $225,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Kaye E. Hubert conveyed 1923 Blue Ridge Drive to Allen L. Stoltzfus for $210,000.

Marvin S. Margolis and Renee C. Hartman conveyed 119 Landis Ave. to Nicholas Swartz and Julia Rios for $405,000.

Amanda Murphy-Hubbs and Amanda Sue Goodwin conveyed 173 Elizabeth St. to Aksel Tighermine and Souhila Kaoui for $301,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Keith A. Bucher conveyed property on Detweiler Avenue to Dream Home Solutions LLC for $192,500.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

The estate of Keith A. Gillette conveyed property on a public road to Brayden Hoak and Travis Hammonds for $200,000.

PA Merts LLC conveyed property on a public road to PA Merts LLC for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Nghe Pham and Le Thi Pham conveyed property on a public road to Juliana Coates for $449,900.

PARADISE TWP.

John Thomas Lichty conveyed property on a public road to John Thomas Lichty and Kathy S. Lichty for $1.

Dean S. Brago conveyed property on Fernwood Drive to Mae Real Estate LLC for $465,000.

Dean S. Brago conveyed property on Summit Hill Drive to Samuel B. Fisher and Emma K. Fisher for $460,000.

PENN TWP.

Robert L. Fichthorn and Phyllis J. Fichthorn conveyed property on Locust Grove Road to BML Real Estate LLC for $195,000.

Bradley J. Kline, Christal L. Rosbach and Christal L. Kline conveyed property on Scenic Drive to John R. Kline for $149,731.

Raymond P. Siegrist and Virginia M. Siegrist conveyed 847 Pleasant View Road to Raymond P. Siegrist, Virginia M. Siegrist and Raymond P. Siegrist & Virginia M. Siegrist Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Raymond P. Siegrist and Virginia M. Siegrist conveyed 810 Pleasant View Road to Raymond P. Siegrist, Virginia M. Siegrist and Raymond P. Siegrist & Virginia M. Siegrist Revocable Living Trust for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

David J. Gerhart and Judith A. Gerhart conveyed property on Sawmill Road to Michael A. Findley and Laura L. Findley for $1.

Susan M. Buzzard conveyed property on Cherokee Road to J. Abram Lantz and Elmer Lantz Jr. for $385,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mark S. Stanton and Sherry M. Stanton for $384,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Donald W. Maile and Elizabeth L. Maile conveyed property on a public road to Maile Farm LLC for $50,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Borough Authority for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Janet D. Booth for $493,000.

The estate of Ralph M. Hostetter conveyed property on Mount Joy Road to Elmtree Acres LP for $1.

Jeramie D. McLaughlin and Alison C. McLaughlin conveyed property on a public road to Carol Danielle Potteiger for $129,000.

Mark A. Sanders and Corleen M. Sanders conveyed property on a public road to Tyrone Family 2003 Trust for $1,800,000.

The estate of Alayne Sensenig and The Estate of Alayne F Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Ronald S. Keener and Fern L. Keener for $695,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Sol S. Stoltzfus and Nancy D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Sol Marcus Stoltzfus for $230,000.

Michael F. Stoltzfus and Miriam R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael F. Stoltzfus and Miriam R. Stoltzfus for $1.

Michael F. Stoltzfus and Miriam R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael F. Stoltzfus and Miriam R. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Boyd D. Houck and Lynda G. Houck conveyed property on South Jackson Street to Kenneth Creighton and Doreen Creighton for $434,500.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Patty Heagy for $524,615.

WARWICK TWP.

Millport Road LLC and James W. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Gretchen L. Burrell conveyed property on a public road to John M. Younk and Karen S. Younk for $546,250.

Teresa A. Miller conveyed property on Limestone Court to Debra A. Simon for $490,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwater and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Lititz Bend Drive to Sergio Luis Beltramo Soares and Luciana Soares for $885,990.