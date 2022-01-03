The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office from Dec. 20-24:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Joseph R. Hawley and Christine M. Hawley conveyed property on West Main Street to Courtney Hackman for $212,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Marlin Detweiler and Laurie K. Detweiler conveyed property on a public road to Christopher T. Goodman and Nicholes C. Goodman for $299,900.

Rays Rental Properties LLC and Raymond D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Fifth Street to Clint Waldner and Sheila Waldner for $197,500.

BART TWP.

Maynard L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Maynard L. Groff, Maynard L. Groff Jr. and Doris L. Metzler for $1.

Kauffman Property Management LLC, Michael L. Kauffman and Shandell Kauffman conveyed property on White Oak Road to Samberg Services LLC for $820,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Anna Mary Martin conveyed property on a public road to Delvyn L. Fox for $507,000.

Kevin W. Nolt conveyed property on Oatfield Drive to Kevin W. Nolt and Dorothy Cheryl Perry for $1.

Ernest Madison Martin conveyed property on Morningside Drive to Gerald Jean Baptiste, Gerald Jean Baptiste, Martha Jean Baptiste and Martha Jean Baptiste for $310,000.

The estate of Ronald A. Spacht conveyed property on a public road to Marlin Brubaker, Elvin Brubaker and Earl Brubaker for $1,173,760.

Jason S. Rohrbaugh and Yelena P. Rohrbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Corey Tyler Houser and Deanna Marie Hullinger for $345,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Russell C. Jany conveyed property on a public road to Dm Smucker Properties LLC for $900,000.

Eric L. Long and Carrie B. Long conveyed property on Division Highway to Eric L. Long and Carrie B. Long for $1.

Jonas L. Stoltzfus and Freida S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Division Highway to Eric L. Long and Carrie B. Long for $5,145.

CLAY TWP.

Donna D. Rhoades conveyed property on Church Road to Richard H. Walton and Haley R. Walton for $285,000.

Wayne E. Johnson and Charlien P. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Wackley and Jade Wuttke for $265,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

David L. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Deborah J. Hollinger for $1.

Sunrise Management Co conveyed property on a public road to David L. Hollinger for $1.

Family Place Properties LP and Sunrise Management Co conveyed property on a public road to David L. Hollinger, Deborah J. Hollinger and Sunrise Management Co for $1.

Brent M. Wilson and Carrie Evans Wilson conveyed property on Lee Drive to Joseph Mazzarese and Lori A. Mazzarese for $1.

Kar Property Management LLC and Raymond Roux conveyed 1215 Ridge Ave. to Abacus Real Property LLC for $1,200,000.

David L. Hollinger and Deborah J. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Jason D. Hollinger and Theresa J. Hollinger for $1.

Linda J. Jones conveyed property on Horseshoe Drive to Corbin A. Hoover and Alison Joanne Hoover for $310,000.

Patricia A. Janiszewski conveyed property on Ream Road to Margaret Anne Kelly for $1.

Reading Road Corp. conveyed property on West Swartzville Road to Crossings At Cocalico LLC for $1,347,000.

Narrows Glen Inc. conveyed 14 Lee Drive to Catherine Soellner and Robert Soellner for $550,000.

Dorothy S. Martin conveyed property on East Church Street to Titus B. Leid and Mabel M. Leid for $440,000.

Gordon M. Delp conveyed property on Jason Avenue to Patrick D. Wadsworth and Jessica R. Wadsworth for $299,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

John W. Myers, Donna Mae Kilhefner and Donna Mae Myers conveyed property on a public road to Donna Mae Myers for $1.

Michael L. Firestone and E. Paul Firestone conveyed 20 Hertzog Valley Road to E. Paul Firestone for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Henry B. Lapp, Rebecca B. Lapp, Sarah S. Lapp, Anna S. Lapp and Katie S. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Sarah S. Lapp, Anna S. Lapp and Katie S. Lapp for $0.

Maynard L. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Maynard L. Groff, Maynard L. Groff Jr. and Doris L. Metzler for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Perfect Realty LLC and Samson Bergman conveyed 311 Perry St. to Dajo Properties LLC for $72,500.

Perfect Realty LLC and Samson Bergman conveyed 212 Malt Ave. to Dajo Properties LLC for $72,500.

Michael P. Murphy II and Sabrina J. Murphy conveyed 416 Manor St. to Elliott Simms for $165,000.

Melissa A. Elliott conveyed 271 S. Fifth St. to Archduke Investments LLC for $62,000.

Travis Smith, Melissa Haldeman and Melissa Smith conveyed property on Pheasant Drive to Stephanie Torres and Victor Beriguete for $257,000.

Jared D. Wotring conveyed 288 S. Fifth St. to David Guzman Jr. and Zoraida E. Guzman for $215,000.

Samy F. Loka and Marim Loka conveyed 347 S. Third St. to Jose Gascot for $73,000.

John R. Mertz and Shanna Mertz conveyed 475 Manor St. to Brenda L. Hengst for $109,640.

Mary Jo Fostina conveyed 640 S. Ninth St. to Joshua J. Colburn for $108,000.

CONOY TWP.

Julia Wallace and Richard Rivele conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Brent Martin for $264,900.

DENVER BOROUGH

Steven C. Coffroth conveyed 433 Main St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $90,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

L. Lavern Rutt, Ruth M. Rutt and Harold J. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Beiler and Fannie F. Beiler for $535,000.

Brian S. Pickell and Amanda Pickell conveyed 414 Tanger St. to Amanda Pickell for $1.

David T. Melhorn and Cynthia M. Melhorn conveyed property on Blossom Trail to Richard R. McCarty for $440,000.

Thomas J. Troxell conveyed property on a public road to George Curran and Maria Curran for $275,000.

Gregory Seitz and Lucinda Seitz conveyed property on a public road to Robert Bradfield, Charles Licopoli and Jason Eisenberger for $170,000.

Peter D. Marion conveyed property on Main Street to David N. Kinsey Jr. and Mary Kinsey for $195,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Staci L. Close and Joseph Sherman conveyed 1397 Turnpike Road to David L. Hawthorne and Nathan D. Hawthorne for $221,000.

Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $310,000.

Palle M. Ericksen and Judy B. Ericksen conveyed property on a public road to Michael W. Cowan and Kiersten P. McCartney for $325,000.

Jayson D. Heim and Heidi L. Heim conveyed 115 Heisey Ave. to Dillon T. Reynolds and Chelsea J. Reynolds for $172,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Harmony Ridge Drive to Lee Straube and Lorraine Straube for $595,375.

Heather H. Hubbard, Henry W. Huffnagle IV, James W. Appel and Henry W. Huffnagle Residuary Trust conveyed property on a public road to Heather H. Hubbard and Henry W. Huffnagle IV for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Saint Andrews Way to Joseph L. Hooker and Maureen O. Hooker for $580,150.

J. Charles Hart and Kathleen Hart conveyed property on Blackburn Road to Daniel C. McCall and Kathleen B. McCall for $307,000.

EARL TWP.

Robert E. Martin, Lois C. Martin and Robert Martin Living Trust conveyed property on Spartan Drive Extension to M&Mw Management LLC for $550,000.

John Z. Horning and Rachel R. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Randall Oberholtzer and Rosanna Oberholtzer for $1.

Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC conveyed property on Walnut Street to Gerald E. Ward and Donna M. Ward for $260,000.

Gerald E. Ward and Donna M. Ward conveyed property on Walnut Street to Samuel J. Smucker and Sherlyn F. Smucker for $247,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Melvin N. Sensenig and Phoebe Ann Sensenig conveyed property on Camp Meeting Road to Melvin N. Sensenig, Phoebe Ann Sensenig and Melvin N. Sensenig & Phoebe Ann Sensenig Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Donald R. Finney, Hettie H. Finney, Bret R. Finney and Bret F. Finney conveyed property on a public road to Steven R. Stoltzfus and Lavina Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael A. Bunty and Erin Theresa Bunty conveyed 6048 Lemon St. to Mark J. Wenger for $199,000.

EDEN TWP.

Albright Family Enterprises LP and Richard H. Albright Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Albright Family Enterprises LP for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

William D. Coleman conveyed property on a public road to David L. Sensenig and Miriam E. Sensenig for $3,420,000.

Scott D. Martin, Tamara Lynna Martin and Tamara L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Eric Echternach and Miranda Echternach for $484,400.

David L. Sensenig and Miriam E. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Merlin D. Sensenig and Julene R. Sensenig for $1.

Trevor Putt, Kerri Lynn Putt and Lizabeth Ann Doebler conveyed property on a public road to Amos F. King and Annie K. King for $426,000.

David L. Sensenig and Miriam E. Sensenig conveyed property on Brunnerville Road to Merlin D. Sensenig and Julene R. Sensenig for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Darryl L. Ober and Dawn D. Ober conveyed 729 Groff Ave. to Nicole Elizabeth Gramlich and Zachary Joseph Zimmerman for $261,000.

Donald R. Roush conveyed 310 E. Cedar St. to Connor Michael Lutter for $241,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Robert K. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Stauffer Apartments LLC for $742,500.

James D. Hackman conveyed 835 Centre Ave. to Martin G. Flegal and Robbin M. Flegal for $167,000.

David J. Foster and Kristine Foster conveyed 111 W. Fulton St. to Kristine Foster for $1.

Lelana K. Buckwalter and Ronald E. Buckwalter conveyed 215 Lincoln Ave. to Lelana K. Buckwalter for $1.

The estate of Harold H. Reich conveyed 886 N. Maple St. to Dale L. Heck and Deidre L. Heck for $275,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Mary K. Groff and Craig A. Groff conveyed property on a public road to MCR Property Investments LLC for $1.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 21 to Travis Broadbent and Kimberly B. Broadbent for $520,176.

Stephen R. Zook and Lena M. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Melvin J. Beiler and Sylvia B. Beiler for $1.

Mark H. Swope and Sara Anne Swope conveyed 153 Akron Road to Mark H. Swope and Sara Anne Swope for $0.

Floyd Z. Newswanger and Ruth R. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Elvin Z. Newswanger and Suetta R. Newswanger for $1.

Kathco Group LLC, J. Bean LLC, Marc I. Hoffman, Jeffrey A. Hoffman and Bean J. LLC conveyed property on a public road to Y&T Properties LLC for $1,637,500.

Mary Alice Haws conveyed Unit 4 to Randy A. Hepler and Claudia D. Hepler for $245,500.

FULTON TWP.

Scott K. Brinton and Katherine E. Brinton conveyed property on a public road to Andrew T. Brinton and Jaylene K. Brinton for $1.

Scott K. Brinton and Katherine E. Brinton conveyed property on Riverview Road to Andrew T. Brinton and Jaylene K. Brinton for $0.

Ricky C. Tindall conveyed property on a public road to SFP Properties LLC for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Her conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira for $117,500.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira for $117,500.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Equity Trust Co and Sarah Costello Sep Ira for $119,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Equity Trust Co and Sarah Costello Sep Ira for $115,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Equity Trust Co and Sarah Costello Sep Ira for $116,500.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Crowfoot Lane to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira for $115,000.

The estate of Barbara J. Moore and Michael J. Moore conveyed 1308 Kenstar Drive to Michael J. Moore and Michelle Moore for $1.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Wild Lilac Drive to Equity Trust Co Custodian and David Costello Sep Ira for $117,500.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on a public road to Equity Trust Co Custodian and David Costello Sep Ira for $117,500.

New Generations At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Morning Thistle Court to Equity Trust Co and David Costello Sep Ira for $115,000.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Crowfoot Lane to Equity Trust Co Custodian and David Costello Sep Ira for $115,000.

The estate of Margaret M. Stefanisko and The estate of Margaret Mary Stefanisko conveyed 3730 Northside Drive to John Forsyth for $279,900.

Marjorie A. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Patrick W. Paparo and Kari Ann C. Paparo for $150,000.

Geoffrey P. Groff and Kathleen L. Groff conveyed property on Parvin Road to Joseph F. McDonald and Bonnie L. McDonald for $370,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 829 Founders Way to Roy R. Mellott Sr. for $365,161.

The estate of Patricia D. Shenk conveyed 3702 Nolt Road to Jorge G Martinez Gonzalez and Idalmis Perez Barban for $315,000.

A. Patricia Ditzler conveyed property on Treetops Drive to Joann Autz for $251,000.

Barbara Wilson and Brian A. Lang conveyed 320 Lynn Ave. to Barbara Wilson for $1.

Michael P. Reese and Mia Aquino conveyed property on a public road to Cartus Financial Corp. for $640,000.

Cartus Financial Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Yeager and Kristina S. Yeager for $640,000.

Stephen A. Yeager and Kristina S. Yeager conveyed 1148 Aquilla Drive to Robert William Morrison and Lauren L. Morrison for $473,000.

Central PA Uspo Portfolio LLC and Federal Diversified Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Charles Investments LLC for $519,000.

Harlan L. Seiverling and Janelle M. Seiverling conveyed property on a public road to Area 16 LP for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Woodrow W. Paules conveyed property on a public road to Platinum Partners Realty LLC for $175,000.

Joann Autz conveyed property on Thornapple Drive to Daniel Matos and Lysandra Matos for $279,500.

William G. Byrd and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 3801 Horizon Drive to FHG 92 LLC for $145,000.

Karol A. Symanowicz conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Karol A. Symanowicz and Sheila A. Symanowicz for $1.

Homeland Corp. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to John M. Stoltzfus for $173,000.

Homeland Corp. and Woodstown Construction Inc. conveyed 4030 Bradford Circle to Michael J. Richard and Claudia Richard for $185,000.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkhart conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Louis Eacho and Jamie Lynn Eacho for $282,500.

C. Thomas Shea and Carol S. Shea conveyed property on a public road to Dennis D. Herr and Sandra J. Herr for $2,950,000.

John N. Stauffer and Lauren M. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Elizabeth Y. Townsend and Mark M. Townsend for $420,000.

Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler conveyed property on Grande Oak Place to Bryce J. Ressler and Julia B. Ressler for $1.

Brande J. Briggs conveyed property on Bald Eagle Court to Bernard Michael Mahon and Nicole Mahon for $585,000.

Julia B. Ressler and Bryce J. Ressler conveyed property on Stony Battery Road to William F. Yeager Jr. and Kathy A. Yeager for $330,000.

Matthew Schuck conveyed property on a public road to Wendell C. Jones III and Paula M. Jones for $212,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Lancaster Mennonite Conference conveyed 2160 Lincoln Highway East to Lancaster Mennonite School for $779,415.

Lancaster Mennonite School and Lancaster Mennonite Conference Schools conveyed 2160 Lincoln Highway East to Lancaster Mennonite School for $0.

Stephen A. Rotay and Melissa B. Rotay conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Ray Mast and Jeanne Valerie Mast for $890,000.

Everence Federal Credit Union conveyed 2160 Lincoln Highway East to Mennonite Church Buildings Inc. for $708,200.

Lancaster Mennonite Conference conveyed 2160 Lincoln Highway East to Mennonite Church Buildings Inc. for $750,603.

Mennonite Church Buildings Inc. conveyed 2160 Lincoln Highway East to Mennonite Church Buildings Inc. for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Lorna K. Boyer conveyed Unit 107 to Sarah E. Saunders Difilippo and Grace C. Saunders for $240,000.

J. Curtis Stumpf and Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Michelle Ramos and O. Juan Ramos for $236,400.

Elizabeth Mae Russell conveyed 1617 Millport Road to Trevor Landis and Julie Landis for $238,000.

Carol K. Woodbury conveyed property on a public road to John Anthony Roda and Anne C. Roda for $270,000.

Daniel E. McClary and Jennifer A. McClary conveyed 153 Mallard Ave. to Geoffrey McClary and Amanda McClary for $288,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust, Robert E. Plank Jr. and Deborah F. Haas conveyed 807 Columbia Ave. to Allen S. Riehl for $180,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on North West End Avenue to College Avenue 3 LP for $995,000.

Charles T. Stokes Jr. conveyed 737 E. Marion St. to Joseph Vega Jr. for $228,000.

Rosa Cruz conveyed 735 New Holland Ave. to Leonor Bruno for $99,000.

Adept Holdings LLC and Michael Simmons conveyed 57 Wise Ave. to Blanbor Properties LLC for $135,000.

Nicole M. Wiessner, Nicole M. Davis, Norman Davis and Helga M. Duncan conveyed 133 Hershey Ave. to George Weaver IV and Sarah Hoover for $140,900.

William C. Whitfield conveyed 513 Howard Ave. to Jose R. Morales for $149,900.

Kelsey N. Rothstein conveyed 229 E. New St. to David C. Rothstein for $1.

Kimberly Carter conveyed 803 Hilton Drive to Felix N. Rodriguez and Kassandra M. Rodriguez for $342,000.

Andrew L. Beiler and Barbie Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Wayne Glick for $138,900.

Cimbrian Properties LLC, Kirk E. Barrett and Stephen D. Villella conveyed 114 E. Chestnut St. to Stories To Tell LLC for $300,000.

The estate of Naomi R. Bagnoli conveyed 614 Pearl St. to In Dust Homes LLC for $38,500.

James J. Farr and Christine M. Farr conveyed 37 N. Plum St. to Jose R. Lopez, Lisa P. Farina Lopez and Lisa P Farina Lopez for $275,000.

Efrain Ontiveros and Yanet Ontiveros conveyed 456 Fairview Ave. to Thomas M. Fischer and Peggy A. Fischer for $225,000.

Philip T. Charles conveyed 704 E. Walnut St. to Lancaster Contracting Group LLC for $140,000.

Nicholas Karamanos conveyed 337 Fairview Ave. to Katherine Albertina Taveras Cisnero for $195,000.

Faith C. Willner, Faith C. Castline and Paul E. Castline Jr. conveyed Unit 22 to Paul E. Castline Jr. and Faith C. Castline for $1.

Matthew W. Heagy and Susan D. Heagy conveyed 626 E. Frederick St. to Heather L. Diffendall for $201,088.

Carlos Marin, Juliana Saavedra and Juliana Marin conveyed property on Ice Avenue to Joshua Ryan Wagner for $180,000.

The estate of William H. Kunkle Jr. conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Clarisel A. Cespedes for $195,000.

Chris Humble conveyed Unit 211 to Niquan J. Lee for $106,700.

Michael P. Kalata conveyed property on a public road to Scout R. Will for $225,100.

Caleb E. Dominguez and Josefa Dominguez conveyed 519 Beaver St. to Eleazar Dominguez for $1.

T. Lamonaca Jr. General Contracting LLC and Lamonaca T. Jr. General Contracting LLC conveyed 341 W. Walnut St. to Catherine Alix Skonieczny and Daniel James Moll for $340,000.

John H. Duane, Julie A. Stahl and Mary A. Zook conveyed 613 First St. to Domek Reno Co LLC for $125,000.

Nicholas Jay Ulmer conveyed property on Lehigh Avenue to Payton M. Griffin and Jade Griffin for $121,000.

Samuel P. Rudegeair and Melanie Batista conveyed property on Elm Street to Julie Elizabeth Ross for $255,000.

David N. Kinsey Jr. and Mary Kinsey conveyed 31 Green St. to Thomas Lisi and Sarah Grosspietsch for $155,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Abba S. Leeder, Shoshana Leeder and Shoshanna Leeder conveyed 335 S. School Lane to Abba S. Leeder and Shoshana Leeder for $1.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Betz Farm Drive to Daniel R. Ottersen for $219,995.

Eloise M. Shanley conveyed 1712 Betz Farm Drive to Amy C. Faust and Jesse A. Korff for $268,000.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on Crossfield Drive to Phelan M. Cole for $360,000.

Robert E. Lara conveyed 101 Westmore Way to Annelys Joselyn Castellano Terrero for $188,000.

Alfred D. Garmhausen conveyed property on a public road to Malcolm McGrory and Elizabeth Ann Skidmore for $390,000.

The estate of Josephine Hiemenz and The estate of Josephine A. Hiemenz conveyed 8 Yardley Green to Kevin Navarro Torres and Naobelin Casiano Dejesus for $260,000.

Marta Rodriguez Lameda conveyed 1109 Jamaica Road to Maribel Blanco Lazo for $230,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus, Martha S. Stoltzfus, Suzanne Stoltzfus, Suzanne King and Matthew King conveyed property on a public road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Matthew King and Suzanne King for $1.

Isaac L. Lapp and Rebecca Ann Lapp conveyed property on Ridge Road to Samuel A. Stoltzfus and David M. Stoltzfus for $470,000.

The estate of Nancy B. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Edwin T. Miranda and Carol J. Miranda for $251,100.

Mary Sue Lapp conveyed Ridge Road Lt1 B-A + to Isaac L. Lapp and Rebecca Ann Lapp for $1.

Shibli J. Madanat and Aftimea B. Madanat conveyed property on South Newport Road to John David Lapp for $340,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

David E. Allgyer and Mary L. Allgyer conveyed 16 Glenola Drive to Daniel G. Kauffman and Sara A. Kauffman for $320,000.

Donald L. Witmer and Debra J. Witmer conveyed Unit 23 to Berhane K. Tintage and Wondesen S. Habtewold for $259,900.

Jason P. Neher and Luisa E. Diaz conveyed Cardinal Lane L6 to Helen A. Maas and Frederick J. Maas Jr. for $265,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Barbara Ann McCrary conveyed 515 Spring Ave. to Julie E. McCrary and Timothy R. McCrary for $1.

Carolyn A. Pohl and Wilhelm Pohl conveyed 430 E. Main St. to Stephen L. Patrick and Sharon L. Patrick for $309,500.

MANHEIM TWP.

John P. Spencer and Angelia M. Spencer conveyed 226 Lincoln St. to Angelia M. Spencer for $1.

John E. Schuring and Jamie A. Schuring conveyed 212 Petersburg Road to Kevin Hower and Emma Vitolo for $287,000.

David R. Coughlan and Renee L. Coughlan conveyed property on a public road to David R. Coughlan for $1.

David R. Coughlan conveyed property on a public road to Concord Trust Co and Zucchini Crayon Trust for $1.

Danielle L. Reidenbach and Eric Reidenbach conveyed 1667 Sunset Ave. to Fern Dannis for $260,000.

Scott R. Seiders conveyed Unit K4 to Robert E. Plank Jr. for $165,000.

Michael P. Emmet and Suzanne Emmet conveyed 1409 Hollywood Drive to Michael P. Emmet Jr. for $1.

Park City Center LLC conveyed property on a public road to Highview Commercial Ma1 LLC for $10.

James S. Talerico and John W. Metzger conveyed property on Kentwood Drive to Mangali Gurung and Kiran Rai for $240,000.

Nancy A. Santaniello and Michael E. Santaniello conveyed property on a public road to Marnie Sue Kaplan for $1.

Nancy A. Santaniello and Michael E. Santaniello conveyed property on a public road to Marnie Sue Kaplan for $1.

Charlotte T. Rossi and Joseph A. Rossi conveyed 558 Greenhowe Drive to Jessica Bluestein and Jason Bluestein for $435,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Leon T. Hoover, Clair E. Hoover, SFP2 Land LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to James T. Dunn III and Cynthia J. Dunn for $185,000.

James M. Miley Jr. and Vicky L. Miley conveyed 2634 Lititz Pike to Christopher M. Smith for $235,000.

James J. Kantoski conveyed 666 Juliette Ave. to Michael Luis Villegas and Ashley Sarah Frank for $225,000.

Melissa L. Horn conveyed 1030 Edgemoor Court to Adam L. Forster for $240,000.

Jimmy Rodriguez and Lori J. Rodriguez conveyed 17 E. Liberty St. to Jimmy Rodriguez and Traci Renee Rodriguez for $1.

Lawrence E. Marshall and Betty A. Marshall conveyed property on a public road to Betty A. Marshall and Nicholas Marshall for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

James D. Barto, Ruth A. Barto, The estate of Calvin W. Barto, Michael I. Barto and Sherri L. Barto conveyed property on a public road to Rose E. Fahnestock and Dwight B. Fahnestock for $185,000.

Rose E. Fahnestock and Dwight B. Fahnestock conveyed 201 N. Main St. to George H. Pearson for $275,000.

Michelle L. Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Michelle L. Gingrich and Duane Gingrich for $1.

Christopher Clair conveyed 40 N. Clay St. to Michael Clair and Jacqueline A. Clair for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Doris J. Gladfelter, Doris M. Cooper and Patricia A. Turner conveyed Unit 14A to Mangolds Properties LLC for $100,000.

Doris J. Gladfelter, Doris M. Cooper and Patricia A. Turner conveyed Unit 15A to Mangolds Properties LLC for $100,000.

Doris M. Cooper and Patricia A. Turner conveyed Unit 16A to Mangolds Properties LLC for $100,000.

Pedro E. Alberteris and Mirniudys Jimenez conveyed 29 Creekside Drive to Dai Phi Ma and Huynh Minh Hai Nguyen for $275,000.

Daniel F. Ott and Courtney R. Ott conveyed 3039 Miller Road to Joell J. Garner and Henry Fooshee for $895,700.

Harlan F. Brenner and Arlene F. Brenner conveyed property on a public road to Thomas F. Geyer and Lois A. Geyer for $290,000.

Paul R. Smith and Candace S. Smith conveyed 511 Millersville Road to Deane J. Centeno for $164,000.

Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc. and William E. Murry conveyed property on a public road to L5 Partnership for $1.

Eddilene A. Shaub conveyed 2008 Ursinus Ave. to Jeremy Dylan Ressler and Laura Lynn Ressler for $265,000.

Karen A. Davis conveyed property on Eagle Path to Teferi B. Sori for $277,000.

Pamela Z. Weeber, Richard C. Weeber and Pamela Z. Weeber Living Trust conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Rays Rental Properties LLC for $190,000.

Joshua C. Arnold and Lauren M. Arnold conveyed property on a public road to Jayson D. Heim and Heidi L. Heim for $236,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Lillian A. Hill conveyed 462 E. Front St. to Mary D. Fair for $222,500.

Rail Trail Partners LLC conveyed property on West Market Street to Riverside Foundry Apartments LLC for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Russel M. Strunk Jr, Deborah G. Vanpelt and Deborah Vanpelt conveyed property on a public road to Deborah G. Vanpelt for $1.

Richard C. Drumm Jr. and Gladys D. Drumm conveyed property on a public road to Josh Eckman and Margaret Eckman for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Marilyn Joan Parr, Rachel Parr Shopf, Matthew Parr and Marilyn J. Parr conveyed property on Unit E. to Jessica Jinhee Lee and Samuel James Hertig for $190,000.

William P. Leiser conveyed 404 Herr Ave. to Jennifer L. Diaz for $232,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

David A. Sparks and Diane M. Sparks conveyed Unit 147 to Nathaniel Alexander and Bridgette Alexander for $298,000.

Elroy Jashwell Fowler and Taysha M. Kean conveyed Unit 31 to Daniel Tafese for $310,000.

David E. Giberson conveyed property on North Barbara Street to Kevin D. Miller, Dana L. Taylor Miller and Dana L Taylor Miller for $349,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Jordan A. Roberts conveyed property on Rockwood Drive to Steven Koser and Ondrea Koser for $192,500.

Jamien A. Smucker and Charlene M. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Lime Ridge Farm Properties LP for $210,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Kelli J. Gouker and Kelli J. Goucker conveyed 111 Froelich Ave. to Gloriane I. Santiago Aponte, Gloriane I Santiago Aponte, Roberto J. Santiago Aponte and Roberto J Santiago Aponte for $249,900.

Samantha A. White, Samantha A. Bradley and Bryan W. Bradley conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Bryan W. Bradley and Samantha A. Bradley for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

John McQuilkin and Kathleen C. McQuilkin conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Reiff and Elsie Mae Reiff for $350,000.

PENN TWP.

Debra L. Cornelius conveyed Unit 61 to Barbara J. Buffington for $301,000.

Eli L. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Mountain Road to Eli L. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Sara L. Shank conveyed 756 Heather Ridge to Donald L. Hoover and Jean L. Hoover for $315,000.

Pamela K. Shellenberger conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Robert Clay Pierce and Kirstin Lynne Knopp for $460,000.

Karl E. Steffy and Ellen Y. Steffy conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Aaron M. Gagne and Sherri A. Gagne for $320,000.

Grace Valley Rentals LLC and William W. Hutchinson conveyed property on Park Hill Drive to William W. Hutchinson for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Nancy J. Charles conveyed property on Marticville Road to Philip T. Charles and Lydia G. Charles for $1.

Rose L. Stetler and Patricia Ann Stetler conveyed property on a public road to Dieubon Amo and Mimose Exinord II for $524,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Robert L. Landis and Shawn Sheehan conveyed property on a public road to Jonas K. Fisher for $260,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr, Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed Unit 146 to Kendra Westmoreland and Lindsey Massarelli for $324,702.

James Graff and Carol L. Graff conveyed property on a public road to Reber J. Testerman II, Jennifer M. Meehan and Daniel S. Testerman for $270,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Fay Shirk conveyed property on Rife Run Road to Timothy C. Burkholder and Bethany J. Burkholder for $260,000.

The estate of Marlin L. Cassel, Michael L. Cassel, David M. Cassel and Auction Valley Farm conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to Michael L. Cassel and David M. Cassel for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 298 to Peter Fortuna and Katrina L. Fortuna for $388,875.

John M. Groff, Groff Property Management LLC and Groff Properties LP conveyed 1175 E. Main St. to Czyk Properties LLC for $450,000.

Christ Z. Stoltzfoos and Katie S. Stoltzfoos conveyed 644 Garfield Road to Henry U. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1,150,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Intersection of Route 30 & Route 41 LLC and H. Eugene Feerrar conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Beiler and Hannah L. Beiler for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

David R. Stoltzfus and Barbara G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David R. Stoltzfus Jr. and Ruby S. Stoltzfus for $800,000.

Abner Wayne King and Susanne L. King conveyed property on a public road to Mervin L. Esch and Amanda Joy Esch for $455,000.

Stephen W. Jacobs conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk for $74,000.

Christian A. Stoltzfus and Barbara Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jacob K. Stoltzfus and Lena Ruth Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Richard L. Wolfe and Peggy L. Wolfe conveyed Unit 55 to Paul John Bailie and Deborah H. Bailie for $435,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Wenger Estates Inc. and Wenger Research Development & Growth Foundation conveyed property on a public road to Fred L. Ranck and Connie L. Ranck for $3,140,000.

Enos J. Zook and Malinda B. Zook conveyed property on White Oak Road to Russell Sturtevant and Michele Sturtevant for $515,000.

WARWICK TWP.

James G. McCann and Victorine L. McCann conveyed property on a public road to Fred M. Howard and Cynthia R. Howard for $435,000.

Darryl C. Metz, Barbara A. Metz and Metz Family Living Trust conveyed 407 Valor Drive to Darryl C. Metz and Barbara A. Metz for $1.

Lynn L. Lorusso conveyed property on Fawnwood Circle to Lynn L. Lorusso for $1.

James R. Dougery and Joycine S. Dougery conveyed 21 Sunset Lane to Julie Shannon Sullivan and Philip James Sullivan for $1.