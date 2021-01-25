The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 11-15:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Amber L. Kern, Amber Schnader and Travis L. Schnader conveyed 176 Main St. to Amber Schnader and Travis L. Schnader for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Dennis L. Kerschner and Georgia L. Kerschner conveyed property on a public road to Donald A. Trout for $289,900.

Thomas J. Murray III, Emily Nicole Murray, Emily Nicole Pfeiffer, Emily N. Peiffer and Thomas John Murray III conveyed 922 Broad St. to Thomas John Murray III and Emily Nicole Murray for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Martin Brothers Builders, Delmar P. Martin and Glenn D. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joseph F. Harvey for $290,013.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Sandra M. Diem conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. Diem for $1.

Tyler S. Eberly, Charla J. Horning and Charla J. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Julie Ellen Peters and Marc Allen Peters for $265,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed Unit 201 to Regina M. Matera and Margaret E. Sosnowski for $96,400.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

David E. Sloat conveyed property on a public road to Dwf Real Estate LLC for $100,000.

Zachary L. Zoll, Jessica L. Zoll and Jessica L. Bauman conveyed property on Summers Drive to Zachary L. Zoll and Jessica L. Zoll for $1.

Nicholas J. Reinhart III conveyed property on Cowpath to Alisa Hrishka and Daniyel A. Hrishka for $230,500.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Joseph R. Musser and Janita Musser conveyed 1235 W. Route 897 to Nathan Musser for $220,000.

Kyle Haldeman, Laura L. Haldeman and Laura Haldeman conveyed property on Swamp Bridge Road to Laura L. Haldeman for $1.

Michael D. Anderson and Cindy L. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Jeanine Bakitas for $185,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jeffrey L. Dale and Carol R. Dale conveyed 222 Perry St. to Hanover Shoe Properties LLC for $80,000.

Jeffrey L. Dale and Carol R. Dale conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Valley View Capital LLC for $160,000.

Shelley E. Poe and Shelley E. Frederick conveyed 250 S. Fifth St. to Robert Scott Frederick and Shelley E. Frederick for $1.

Thomas V. Kalista conveyed 437 N. Third St. to Stephen D. Kalista, Josephine L. Kalista and Thomas V. Kalista for $1.

Edward E. Lindenberger, Stephen M. Lindenberger and Graham Real Estate conveyed 409 Poplar St. to Cheri L. Sanabria and Ovidio Sanabria for $168,000.

A&W Southern York LLC conveyed property on South Fourth Street to Colby Benjamin Shank and Cynthia Lynn Shank for $210,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Paul A. Marold and Luann Marold conveyed property on Hershey Lane to Patrice Baumann and Celine Simone Haushalter Baumann for $1,150,000.

Janet A. Kauffman conveyed property on Stone Hill Road to John M. Kauffman Jr. and Janet A. Kauffman for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Kenneth Charles Nance II conveyed property on a public road to James Andrews and Dorcas Andrews for $82,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Wicu Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Denver Main LLC for $205,000.

The estate of Peggy J. Greenly conveyed property on Bon View Drive to Thomas H. Kloiber and Kendal A. Gapinski for $250,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jay D. Stauffer Sr. conveyed property on Long Lane to Jay D. Stauffer Jr. for $1.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Mohr, Janet M. Mohr and Jennifer Diller for $339,178.

Ernest M. Walker and Tanna Walker conveyed property on a public road to Jay R. Hernley and Justyna L. Hernley for $324,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Paul F. Schappell and Sandra P. Schappell for $85,000.

Mary F. Miller conveyed property on Bainbridge Road to Garrett E. Jenkins and Grace E. Book for $234,000.

Gander Properties LLC, Lori M. Funck and Joey J. Funck conveyed property on Bossler Road to Jestine T. Moore and Jeffrey T. Moore for $260,000.

Carolyn S. Lough conveyed Unit 54 to Sarah E. Carpenter for $151,500.

Zachary J. Shenk and Ellen Zazulak conveyed 25 Crestview Drive to Christopher M. Cook and Allyson Cook for $245,000.

Christopher M. Cook and Allyson C. Cook conveyed property on Harrison Street to Cassandra L. Norton for $159,900.

Sean Cooper, Alexis B Reedy Cooper and Alexis B. Reedy Cooper conveyed 232 Bullrush Landing to Zachary J. Shenk and Ellen J. Zazulak for $320,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Eric S. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Eric S. Musser and Julia Ann Musser for $1.

Christopher P. Deaver and Jenna L. Deaver conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Holzhauer and David M. Holzhauer for $205,000.

Daniel R. Cooper and Karen S. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Jared M. Cooper for $350,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong, Eleanor Delong, Delong Family Trust, M. Clair Delong and Susan E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Lisa Smith conveyed 7 Hartwicke Drive to Jay R. Smith for $0.

EARL TWP.

Agnes M. Bowman and Ted D. Cundiff Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $57,000.

Larry R. Weaver and Barbara J. Weaver conveyed property on Spruce Road to Kenneth H. Martin for $2,725,000.

Rachel E. Horoff conveyed property on a public road to Jared Powell and Jennifer Hershman for $152,500.

EAST EARL TWP.

Richard A. Marburger, Linda A. Marburger and Linda A. Hibshman conveyed property on Main Street to Linda A. Marburger for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Lawrence T. Milano and Francine Milano conveyed 299 Bareview Drive to Tuyet Nhung T Le for $240,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on Battens Circle to Windy Valley Investments LLC for $182,500.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Luke A. Childs conveyed property on Reifsnyder Road to Luke A. Childs and Charity L. Childs for $1.

Thomas M. Furlow and Pamela S. Furlow conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to John Furlow and Hannah Furlow for $350,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Jesse Daniel Ramsey and Laura Lengel Ramsey conveyed property on a public road to Rodney L. Bowman and Kristina M. Bowman for $280,000.

The estate of John A. Blessing Jr. and The estate of John A. Blessing conveyed property on a public road to Mary E. Blessing for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Daniel M. Holdridge and Rachel L. Holdridge conveyed property on Wyneberry Drive to Allen K. Kevorkov and Kelly M. Kevorkov for $251,000.

Russell L. Petticoffer and Lynn D. Spotts conveyed property on a public road to Frances M. Muhr and Christopher Joseph Muhr for $235,000.

Brian L. Weiland and Aubri M. Weiland conveyed property on Railroad Avenue to Myron H. Williams Jr. for $245,000.

Deon Kohle Jones, Karly Peterson Jones and Karly E. Peterson conveyed property on a public road to Deon Kohle Jones and Karly Peterson Jones for $1.

Sheri A. Wolf conveyed 332 Lincoln Ave. to Tylar James Yost for $120,000.

William G. Rockey, Jessica M. Rockey and Jessica M. Hughes conveyed 424 E. Main St. to Jessica M. Hughes for $1.

Christopher J. Dydo and Jennifer A. Dydo conveyed property on Irene Avenue to Armida D. Morales for $226,000.

Gregory S. Zimmerman and Gary L. Zimmerman conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Woody D. Miller and Alla Miller for $270,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

The estate of James A. Tshudy, David K. Tshudy and Susan C. Carpenter conveyed property on Mohler Church Road to James R. Tshudy for $1.

JJB Group LLC and Jonathan L. Boll conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Jason F. Miller for $260,000.

The estate of Barbara Hursh conveyed property on Brunnerville Road to Philip S. Hursh and Mary K. Hursh for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Jules R. Meliodon and Zohra Hajali conveyed property on a public road to Merrit V. Herr Neckar, Merrit V Herr Neckar, Priscilla C. Herr Neckar and Priscilla C Herr Neckar for $264,900.

Shirley F. Galbreath conveyed property on Goat Hill Road to Jared J. Galbreath and Megan Galbreath for $1.

Melvin L. Stoltzfus and Sadie G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Elam L. Miller, Anna S. Miller, Abner G. Miller and Sadie Z. Miller for $675,000.

John F. Fisher conveyed 1278 Furniss Road to John F. Fisher and Anna Fisher for $0.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Thomas E. Albright and Catherine I. Albright conveyed property on Jasmine Lane to Irine A. Billis and Peter K. Billis for $589,900.

Kathy Jo Gainer and John P. Gainer conveyed property on a public road to John G. Gainer and Kathy J. Gainer for $1.

David Costello, Sara Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Inshetski and Allyson M. Inshetski for $479,000.

Sporting Valley Turf Farms Inc. conveyed property on a public road to JRH Investments LLC for $1.

JRH Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Sporting Valley Properties II LLC for $1,200,000.

Nancye M. Bohannon conveyed property on Woodridge Drive to Gerardo Nieves Dejesus for $225,900.

Elizabeth R. Gates and Elizabeth R. Bejgrowicz conveyed property on Glenbrook Court to Christopher R. Bejgrowicz and Elizabeth R. Bejgrowicz for $1.

Charles D Jr. Rickerhauser and Charles D. Rickerhauser Sr. conveyed 662 Gentry Drive to FHG 92 LLC for $189,000.

Roger V. Bruszewski and Patricia A. Bruszewski conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Schrader and Sandra Callanan Schrader for $519,900.

Richard B. Miller and Rosemary Miller conveyed property on Pine Tree Way to Michael Terwilliger and Adele Terwilliger for $350,000.

Julie L. Mongiovi conveyed Unit 5 to Roger V. Bruszewski and Patricia A. Bruszewski for $295,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Joseph J. Wilson conveyed 365 Caraway Drive to Yarelis Suliveres and Joshua Lee Martinez for $245,000.

Margaret M. Leschke and George A. Leschke Jr. conveyed property on a public road to George A. Leschke Jr. for $1.

Bryan Lee Stahl conveyed 3237 Glengreen Drive to Stuart R. Miller and Andrea T. Miller for $195,000.

Richard G. Mowrer conveyed property on High Street to David A. Mowrer and Paula L. Mowrer for $135,000.

Samuel M. Conley, Della Conley and Della L. Conley conveyed property on a public road to John E. Conley and Linda Conley for $1.

Jesse Frank conveyed 770 Raintree Road to Jesse P. Frank and Melinda A. Frank for $1.

Clint D. Stryker and Jody L. Stryker conveyed property on Chinchilla Avenue to Emmanuel Benjamin and Neslie Benjamin for $227,000.

Kenneth S. Shadursky conveyed 745 Westover Drive to Kenneth S. Shadursky and Samantha L. Shadursky for $0.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Kenton J. Good and Janelle L. Good conveyed 303 Strasburg Pike to Melvin S. Beiler and Linda S. Beiler for $820,000.

Joan M. Rutt conveyed property on Stonecrest Drive to Equity Trust Co. and Chad G. Hurst Roth Ira for $210,000.

Wilmer G. Nolt and Doris L. Nolt conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Ramy T. Rahal and Elizabeth J. Rahal for $500,000.

B. Rodney Flory Jr. and Esther E. Flory conveyed 2111 New Holland Pike to Stonecrest Properties LLC for $300,000.

Levi Hershey, Levi H. Hershey, Sharon L. Groff and Carol E. Buckwalter conveyed property on a public road to Shawn A. Lapp for $214,200.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

MJK Properties LLC and Michael J. Kramer conveyed property on a public road to Nathan C. Myers and Lydia J. Myers for $270,000.

Daniel P. McGowan Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Michele Mott for $280,000.

West Lampeter Township of conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Scott D. Rutter conveyed property on a public road to Andrew J. Strevig for $227,850.

Jeremy L. Garber and Jay A. Garber conveyed 1443 Eshelman Mill Road to Richard Pabon Sr. and Laurie A. Pabon for $149,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Ryan M. Krempels conveyed 924 N. Plum St. to EZ House Buyers LLC for $105,000.

Norma J. Brock and Karla K. Logsdon conveyed 450 Charles Road to Htoo Gay for $145,500.

Wy Enterprises LLC and Steven E. Young conveyed 442 N. Market St. to Joseph E. Miller for $125,000.

Homes For Life LLC conveyed 504 Terrace Road to Raquel E. Juarez for $50,000.

McHuff LLC and Neal L. Hufford conveyed Unit 336A + to JDOliver LLC for $1.

Ramy T. Rahal and Elizabeth Jean Rahal conveyed 506 W. James St. to Katherine B. Serb for $390,000.

Lancaster Real Estate Fund LLC and Lancaster County Community Foundation conveyed 144 Howard Ave. to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $97,000.

Paul Boronow, Lynn M. Boronow and Paul M. Boronow conveyed 834 E. Orange St. to Henche Holdings LLC for $173,267.

Amanda L. Krady and Amanda L. Dixon conveyed 808 Fremont St. to Cameron L. Trimble for $174,900.

Chad M. Martin and Caris L. Martin conveyed 636 E. End Ave. to David J. Oshell Jr. for $195,000.

Tyler Kreider, Aubrey Bauman Kreider and Aubrey Bauman conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Elliot Pauls Thomas, Andrew Elliot Pauls Thomas, Laura Katherine Pauls Thomas and Laura Katherine Pauls Thomas for $190,000.

Mariano Sanchez and Maria Jimenez Desanchez conveyed 314 S. Christian St. to Maria Jimenez Desanchez for $1.

Kauffmans Ice Cream & Co. LLC, Caleb Kauffman and Benjamin Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to 228 Prince St. Associates LLC for $320,000.

The estate of David Schuyler and The estate of David P. Schuyler conveyed 521 State St. to Benjamin D. Yoder and Christiana G. Yoder for $320,000.

Gerardo Nieves conveyed property on Hebrank Street to Tiarra M. Lugardo for $151,000.

A. E. Binkley and Abram E. Binkley conveyed Unit 2 to Tifany Cotte Acosta for $145,000.

Lewis P. Hershey, Sandra K. Hershey, B&R Development LLC, Bryan Martin and Don Augsburger conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to B&R Development LLC for $90,000.

David A. Rotella and Heather M. Rotella conveyed 1022 W. Ross St. to Heather M. Rotella for $1.

The estate of Samuel L. Gottschall conveyed 530 E. Fulton St. to Graham T. Gibson for $125,000.

Ironstone Development LP, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed 717 1/2 E. Chestnut St. to Restored Investments LLC for $105,000.

Magdalen Eve Hess conveyed 224 W. Orange St. to Rachel Egan Hess and Sarah L. Wright for $1.

Grace Property Fellowship LLC, Dana F. Ormerod and Amy Ormerod conveyed 610 Park Ave. to Ke Naw Labya and Samiza Sumlut for $1.

Esh Custom Homes LLC and Benuel Esh conveyed 142 College Ave. to Damon S. Miller for $395,000.

Daisy Valentin conveyed 733 Fourth St. to Hari P. Thapaliya and Pingola Thapaliya for $150,000.

Robert E. Plank Jr., Debra F. Haas and Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust conveyed 615 Third St. to Evelin D Oxlaj Guzman for $135,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Luis B. Pagan conveyed 1313 Passey Lane to Louis Pagan Jr. for $1.

The estate of Scott W. Szymanski conveyed 916 E. Orange St. to Samuel D. Hartz for $240,000.

Richard S. Hendricks and Cynthia K. Hendricks conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Kenneth D. Chase and Ann Marie Chase for $749,500.

Benjamin Seymour and Francisca Seymour conveyed 129 N. Broad St. to Johanna Morales and Henry Morales for $182,000.

Kathy J. Gainer and John P. Gainer conveyed 9 Glenwood Ave. to John G. Gainer and Kathy J. Gainer for $1.

Jessica M. Bigsby conveyed property on a public road to Hector L. Bauza for $188,000.

Allen A. Proithis and Despina K. Proithis conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Mann and Charlotte I. Brown for $205,000.

The estate of Margaret M. Going conveyed 1120 Wheatland Ave. to Jerel L. Frey and Leah M Everett Frey for $440,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

ACI Development GP LLC and Kurtis D. Thomas conveyed property on Poplar Street to Kurtis D. Thomas and Charlene F. Thomas for $1.

Daryl A. Pilon and Tina M. Pilon conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to S. Glick Investments LLC for $345,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Charles Adam Burkholder, Cynthia S. Burkholder, C. Adam Burkholder and Cynthia Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin L. Kosko for $255,000.

The estate of Richard W. Humbert conveyed property on James Street to Michael J. Onderko and Alicia M. Onderko for $353,000.

Rhoda Landis conveyed property on a public road to Katrina J. Landis for $200,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Timothy R. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Kelly L. Beears for $180,000.

The estate of Robert G. Martin Sr., The estate of Robert G. Martin and The estate of Robert Martin conveyed 504 Hensley St. to Cynthia A. Fritz for $1.

Joshua D. Horst, Krista Horst and Krista Diller conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Horst and Krista Horst for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Charles Michael Jones and Stephanie Willis conveyed property on a public road to Morgan Teresa Toto for $82,500.

Dawn A. Forman conveyed 49 Deer Run Road to Thomas P. Kealey III and Alisa Kealey for $320,000.

Jared J. Galbreath conveyed property on a public road to Jared J. Galbreath and Megan Galbreath for $1.

Todd M. Hendrickson and Jennifer Hendrickson conveyed property on a public road to Todd M. Hendrickson for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Patrice Baumann and Celine Simone Baumann conveyed property on Oakmont Drive to Steven J. Saunders and Taylor N. Saunders for $566,000.

Steven J. Saunders and Taylor N. Saunders conveyed 1211 Country Club Drive to Brendan Joseph Casey and Melissa Jean Donohue for $410,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Delp Road to Vivek A. Shah for $757,000.

Lester M. Weaver, Lois Ann Weaver and Lester M. Weaver & Lois Ann Weaver Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Oregon Road to Lester M. Weaver and Lois Ann Weaver for $1.

Jordan A. Lambert and Karen S. Feldt conveyed 2484 Raleigh Drive to Jordan A. Lambert, Karen S. Feldt and Jordan A. Lambert &. Karen S. Feldt Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

John M. McHenry and Christine M. McHenry conveyed property on a public road to John M. McHenry, Christine M. McHenry, Mary E. Papadimitriou and John M. McHenry & Christine M. McHenry Family Trust for $1.

Lester M. Weaver and Lois Ann Weaver conveyed Unit 7B to Buffalo Springs Holdings LLC for $85,600.

Landon S. Detweiler and Katie M. Detweiler conveyed 1934 Bloomingdale Ave. to Landon S. Detweiler for $1.

Joe D. Peffley and M. Judith Peffley conveyed property on Long Farm Road to Darryn A. Peffley and Heather L. Peffley for $249,900.

Heather L. Peffley and Darryn A. Peffley conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Reese and Melissa Anne Stanhewicz for $230,000.

Hoover Family Partnership and Beiler Home Builders Inc. conveyed 346 Amber Drive to Alkiviadis Petropoulos for $437,500.

Andrew R. Mekulsia and Kristen E. Mekulsia conveyed property on Buch Avenue to Chezary U. Morton and Dawnell S. Gunn Morton for $560,000.

Charles E. Fulton Jr. and Elaine M. Fulton conveyed property on a public road to Christopher R. Hendrix and Angela L. Hendrix for $560,000.

Clyde Huse Groah and Clyde H. Groah conveyed 1961 Sterling Place to 1580 T&A Properties LLC for $170,000.

Jang K. Oh and Eunsook Oh conveyed 1375 Beaconfield Lane to David A. Roberts and Katie Bradshaw for $615,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Carmin J. Williams and Darryl A. Williams for $348,710.

Steve M. Bougiamas and Stamatia Bougiamas conveyed property on Harvest Drive to John D. Buckwalter and Donna A. Buckwalter for $450,000.

1800 FPA LLC and FPA Ltd. Partnership conveyed property on a public road to 1800 FPA LLC for $1.

Kurt A. Schenck and Suzanne M. High conveyed property on a public road to Suzanne M. High for $1.

Michael Terwilliger and Adele B. Terwilliger conveyed Unit 343 to Robert G. Cayless and Jannifer E. Cayless for $225,000.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 26 to Marc A. Kunes and Danielle R. Feinberg for $637,500.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Crown Title Corp. conveyed 344 W. High St. to Cameron Broadhurst and Natalie Broadhurst for $150,000.

Bruce D. Rettew and Vicky L. Rettew conveyed property on a public road to Bruce D. Rettew, April Rettew Mcginty, Jennifer Rettew Bushey and Vicky L. Rettew for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Jay Thomas Frey and Susan Young Frey conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Klahold and Jennifer V. Klahold for $282,000.

Tara M. Wilson conveyed 453 Stone Creek Road to Tara M. Wilson for $1.

Vincent Motti and Catherine Motti conveyed property on Highville Road to Joel Kaylor and Lauren Kaylor for $375,000.

Andrew R. Smith and Rebecca P. Smith conveyed property on Windon Avenue to Rebecca P. Smith for $1.

Marlene M. Beecher and Thomas E. Beecher conveyed 43 Knollwood Road to First Team Institute LLC for $176,500.

Paul J. Marbach and Claudia Gwen Marbach conveyed property on Habecker Church Road to Michael Melendez and Michelle Forero for $400,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Kevin L. Smoker and Tricia R. Smoker conveyed property on North Chestnut Street to Kevin L. Smoker and Tricia Smoker for $1.

David K. Grosh, The estate of Kiffany S. Grosh, David J. Havice and Mason A. Mccoy conveyed property on a public road to David K. Grosh for $1.

Tyler B. Young conveyed 378 E. Front St. to Lauren E. Caramanis and Joshua H. Spies for $195,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Carol A. Lefever and Mutthead Trust conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca E. Wortman and Christian Q. Luna for $365,000.

Carol A. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to Carol A. Lefever and Mutthead Trust for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Holly Mancinelli, Robert A. Didomenico and R. A. Didomencio conveyed property on Donegal Springs Road to Holly Mancinelli for $1.

Manorvest LLC conveyed 240 W. Main St. to Mount Joy Senior Housing LP for $750,000.

Charlan Group, Charlan Group LP and Tri Des Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Borough of for $1.

Michael T. Geltmacher Sr. and Bonnie J. Geltmacher conveyed property on a public road to Timothy A. Stark and Lindsey M. Herr for $235,000.

Nathaniel Ross Rhoad and Randi Elizabeth Rhoad conveyed Unit 112 to Tara M. Furman for $200,000.

Edward S. Mumma and Ann M. Mumma conveyed 48 W. Main St. to Edward S. Mumma for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Rodney L. Bowman conveyed property on a public road to William Thomas Graham Jr. and Anna Cherie Dudzinski for $179,900.

Amy S. Cairns and Anthony M. Cairns conveyed 313 Hillside Road to Amy S. Cairns for $1.

Scott L. Snader and Steffanie L. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Scott L. Snader for $1.

Bruce F. Rhoades and Carolyn J. Rhoades conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Richard B. Miller and Rosemary Miller for $249,900.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Barbara J. Leaman conveyed 118 Opal Court to Josue A. Sandell Cruz, Josue A Sandell Cruz and Marilyn Sandell for $221,900.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Dale L. Martin conveyed property on Jackson Street to Arinel Morales Perez, Arinel Morales Perez, Delmy Aguilar Venegas and Delmy Aguilar Venegas for $265,000.

Barry L. Good, Lorraine K. Good and Lorraine Good conveyed property on Main Street to Vintage Clipper LLC for $185,000.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Jeanette Marie Helm and The estate of Jeanette M. Helm conveyed property on White Oak Road to Angela M. Forwood and David C. Forwood for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Ronald D. Kilgore and Lisa I. Kilgore conveyed property on Cinder Road to Ronald D. Kilgore and Lisa I. Kilgore for $1.

Ronald D. Kilgore and Lisa I. Kilgore conveyed property on Cinder Road to Ronald D. Kilgore and Lisa I. Kilgore for $1.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. and Joseph B. Nadu conveyed property on a public road to Ryan W. Phillips and Jessica Phillips for $323,900.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Christian B. Boulden, Taylor M. Boulden and Taylor M. Frey conveyed 201 W. State St. to Caitlyn E. Mauger for $182,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Christine J. Buchmoyer conveyed 1843 Meadow View Road to Derek S. Bomberger for $160,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Loukianos Hionis and Linda Hionis conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Holland and Nicole R. Holland for $163,000.

Sheryl D. Smoker, Revocable Agreement of Trust of Stephen & Sheryl D. Smoker, Smoker Stephen & Sheryl D. Revocable Agreement of Trust and Stephen & Sheryl D. Smoker Revocable Agreement of Trust conveyed property on a public road to Kyle S. Smoker for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Samuel S. Furches and Camila M. Furches conveyed property on a public road to Edelmira Maximo and Jose J. Tinoco for $150,000.

William A. Gensel Jr. and Shirley F. Gensel conveyed property on Northview Drive to Chad Martin, Caris Martin and Barbara Sweigart for $393,500.

Mark B. Troupe and Lisa A. Troupe conveyed property on a public road to Ryan P. Schell for $243,500.

Janice M. Harding conveyed property on a public road to Mervin K. Stoltzfus and Miriam L. Stoltzfus for $440,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

David E. Hindman and Jane L. Hindman conveyed property on Miller Street to Elam B. Fisher and Stephen F. Fisher for $238,000.

Clinton W. Frank conveyed 136 Miller St. to Michael B. Hevenor and Rhonda M. Hevenor for $335,000.

Historic Properties Partners LP and Smoker Project Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Marnik Holdings LLC for $285,000.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Zane K. Kohl, Katie E. Kohl and Katie E. Zoll conveyed property on New Street to Zane K. Kohl and Katie E. Kohl for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert R. Glick and Sandra A. Glick conveyed 1505 Rothsville Road to Katrina Nicole Weiss and Duane L. Weiss for $200,000.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on Lexington Road to JK May Enterprises LLC for $1.

Keith M. Cordischi and Chrisovalantou Cordischi conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Brandon M. Klinger and Jessica L. Klinger for $555,000.

Steven C. Zickefoose conveyed property on a public road to Steven C. Zickefoose and Lauren C. Zickefoose for $1.

The estate of Dennis W. Weit conveyed property on a public road to Brandon S. Sensenig for $70,000.

Robert J. Garrett and Robbie A. Garrett conveyed property on Wood View Drive to Joseph T. Sands and Mandy S. Sands for $225,000.

Frog Hollow Associates LLC and Dan G. Bender conveyed 1230 Dridge Hill Road to Mervin R. Stoltzfus for $395,000.

Joel Caraballo and Joel Caraballo Bermudez conveyed 265 Longfellow Drive to Joel Caraballo for $1.