The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 10-14:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Stephanie J. Ernst conveyed 8 Misty Meadow Drive to Mark Wojcicki and Sandra C. Wojcicki for $355,000.

Richard W. Schamus and Linda D. Schamus conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Schamus and Linda D. Schamus for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Harvey W. Zimmerman and Irene S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lewis N. Zimmerman and Louise Z. Zimmerman for $1.

Mark Horst, Marie A. Tekerch and Joseph Tekerch conveyed property on a public road to Linford A. Weaver and Barbara J. Weaver for $265,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

The estate of Martha S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Glen O. Gingrich and Jobeth K. Gingrich for $925,000.

Harvey W. Zimmerman and Irene S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lewis N. Zimmerman and Louise Z. Zimmerman for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Jason Barr conveyed 115 Pine St. to Jason Barr and Rebecca Barr for $1.

CLAY TWP.

William D. Fenimore Jr., Barbara L. Fenimore and William D. Fenimore conveyed property on a public road to William D. Fenimore Jr. and Stephanie Fenimore for $1.

James J. Youngkin conveyed property on Perseverance Lane to Richard Stehr and Joanne Stehr for $275,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Patricia A. Janiszewski conveyed property on Homestead Drive to Arnold L. Wang for $275,000.

Oleg Zelenevskiy and Ella Zelenevskaya conveyed property on a public road to Tong Yang and Gow Xhoua Cheng for $415,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Joshua L. Fultz and Briana N. Fultz conveyed property on a public road to Allison N. Steffy for $251,550.

Cindy L. Riisnes and Cindy L. Krizner conveyed property on Sportsman Road to Terry Golden Jr. and Jennifer Q. Golden for $675,000.

Citadel Federal Credit Union conveyed property on a public road to Richard R. Smith and Lauren E. Smith for $420,000.

Dennis H. Byers Jr. conveyed property on a public road to David L. Ansel and Shannon A. McVaugh for $160,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Alexis J. Jackson conveyed property on Sproul Road to Brandon A. Doubts and Alexis J. Jackson for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Abide Co. LLC and Jordan Hostetter conveyed 152 N. Seventh St. to Marlena Therese Wagner for $209,900.

Michael R. Whalen, Stacy A. Whalen and Stacy Whalen conveyed property on a public road to Premier Home Solutions LLC for $200,000.

Daniel Colon Osorio, Daniel Colon Osorio and Christine Suitor conveyed property on Walnut Street to Jayson Watson for $194,000.

The estate of Mary Lou Reitzel conveyed property on Maple Street to John D. Reitzel and Wendy Reitzel for $160,000.

The estate of Kay Gordon, the estate of Kay Lynn Gordon, Zachary Gordon and Emily Gordon conveyed 408 Poplar St. to First Choice Home Buyers LLC for $140,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

John M. Younk and Karen S. Younk conveyed property on a public road to Sherman & Walton Inc. for $143,500.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $96,750.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Richard M. Shelton and Stacy L. Shelton conveyed 716 Conowingo Road to David J. Petersheim and Rebecca F. Petersheim for $485,000.

Ruth E. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Sunnyside Estate Holdings LLC for $800,000.

EARL TWP.

Duane H. Martin, Delmer H. Martin, Debbie H. Nolt, Dwight H. Martin, Dayna H. Weaver, Daryl H. Martin, Darlene H. Rohrer, Elmer W. Martin and NCG Holdings Ltd. conveyed property on a public road to OL Enterprises LLC for $560,000.

Ivan N. Zimmerman Jr. and Norma S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Chris E. Wittstruck and Barbara E. Wittstruck for $302,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Darwin Horst, Bonita Horst, Bonita S. Horst and Darwin L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Acaa Investments LLC for $1.

Gerald R. Leid and Darlene R. Leid conveyed property on a public road to Gerald R. Leid and Darlene R. Leid for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Michael Z. Zook and Linda F. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Fairmount Homes Inc. for $1.

Lisa J. Sensenig and Lisa J. Martin conveyed 4097 Oregon Pike to Lisa J. Martin for $1.

Robert R. Todd and Harriett E. Todd conveyed 25 Meadow View Drive to Chiarina Loverde for $280,000.

Zachary T. Benzio conveyed property on a public road to Heather Anne Shimer and Christine Shimer for $257,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Ray L. Sawyer and Ray L. Sawyer Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Ray L. Sawyer for $1.

Andrew M. Smoker and Emily K. Smoker conveyed 5823 Leebel Road to Evan M. High and Ting Wu for $325,000.

The estate of Joseph F. Brady conveyed 5855 Clarkson Drive to Tiran Poghosyan and Aida Hakobyan for $222,000.

EDEN TWP.

David L. Manny and Elizabeth J. Manny conveyed property on Pumping Station Road to Gideon S. Esh and Aaron L. Esh for $525,000.

Steven P. Risk and Kimbell M. Risk conveyed property on a public road to Lofty Goals LLC for $180,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Clifford S. Sweigart and Beverly A. Sweigart conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Brocious Investments LLC for $300,000.

Joshua Irwin and Allisha Wolf conveyed 500 N. Locust St. to Joshua Irwin for $1.

Carol C. Davis conveyed property on South Market Street to Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli for $230,000.

Megan Miller and Megan Shank conveyed 411 S. Market St. to Esther Bair for $130,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Joan L. Stefan conveyed 1023 Henn Ave. to Joan L. Stefan and Barry Harsch for $1.

H&K Fisher Properties LLC, Henry Z. Fisher and Kaci Fisher conveyed 490 Howard Ave. to Harvey J. Turner IV for $182,000.

Craig S. Jones conveyed 36 W. Main St. to Craig S. Jones and Melisa L. Starkey for $63,000.

Lorenzo Bonura and Filippa Felicia Bonura conveyed property on Duke Street to Cody T. Martin and Jennica A. Martin for $141,000.

Delano R. Hartman, Hartman & Lapp, James R. Clark, for the benefit of Darby L. Lapp and Darby L. Lapp Trust conveyed property on a public road to Wawa Inc. for $775,000.

Nicole Leis and Nicole A. Didomenicis conveyed 223 E. Walnut St. to Nicole Leis and Jesse Leis for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Mandeep Singh conveyed property on Agape Drive to Navdeep Singh and Jaswant Singh for $1.

Clair G. Burkholder and Bernell G. Burkholder conveyed property on Valley View Road to Nevin Burkholder and Sara F. Burkholder for $466,667.

FULTON TWP.

Charles W. Bare, Renee Jane Bare, Charles Travis Bare and Travis Bare conveyed property on a public road to Trevor Brinton for $399,000.

Robert D. Bennett and Margaret J. Bennett conveyed property on Robert Fulton Highway to Richard M. Golabieski Jr. for $350,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

John E. Herweh and Patricia B. Herweh conveyed property on Hillaire Road to Patricia B. Herweh for $1.

Sherry L. Hummer conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Thomas W. Bothell, Cinda Rue Bothell, Thomas W. Bothell Living Trust and Cinda R. Bothell Living Trust for $411,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 805 Founders Way to Kenneth R. Ford, Angell P Wesner Ford, Angell P. Wesner Ford and Kenneth R. Ford Jr. for $543,891.

Emily G. Yoder and Travis L. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Desiree Younk and Lukius Younk for $535,000.

Nathaniel D. Warren and Joellyn E. Warren conveyed 1112 Old Eagle Road to Elaine Henninger Box for $399,900.

Nicholas K. Strassmann, Nicholas K. Strassman, Keri E. Strassmann and Keri E. Strassman conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas K. Strassmann and Keri E. Strassmann for $1.

Timothy J. Bennett and Yen Ling To conveyed property on Wimbledon Lane to Timothy J. Bennett for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Janel N. Repass conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Eduardo Lopez and Deborah Lopez for $250,000.

Christopher L. Savitz and Chrystyna L. Savitz conveyed property on a public road to Christopher L. Savitz for $1.

Alice A. Damen conveyed 795 Hilltop Drive to Andalina Regin Torres and Eric Samuel Torres for $230,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Carol L. Gehman conveyed 1742 Old Philadelphia Pike to Gordon Lamar Miller, Katie Appleby Miller and Katie Appleby Miller for $350,000.

Stanley M. Stagg III and Lena F. Stagg conveyed 2802 Lincoln Highway East to David R. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $379,900.

BL&B Associates LP, Real Places LP and William Shipley III conveyed property on a public road to Heavenly Places LP for $1.

Edward J. Bitel, Terry E. Bitel and Terry Bitel conveyed 157 Hostetter Lane to Edward J. Bitel for $1.

Richard W. Bacon and Nancy L. Bacon conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. Bacon and Nancy Bacon for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Joseph P. Gagliardi and Filomena Gagliardi conveyed property on Plumeria Place to Louise E. Roach and Zachariah J. Mussmon for $340,000.

Kevin J. Witman and Allison R. Danzo conveyed 115 Cliff Ave. to Kevin Witman for $1.

Shaun Perez and Shaun M. McDonald conveyed property on a public road to Shaun Perez and Alex Peter Perez for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Paul M. Boronow and Lynn M. Boronow conveyed 838 E. Orange St. to Henche Holdings LLC for $198,000.

Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Thaddeus Stevens Foundation and Stevens Thaddeus Foundation for $1.

Robert Hubbs conveyed property on North Concord Street to Wayne L. Rankin and Cindy Lou Rankin for $1.

Charles Tran and Lance Phillips conveyed 142 N. Broad St. to Steven T. Tran for $1.

Geoffrey L. Parmer conveyed 646 Hamilton St. to Miguel A. Spatti for $10.

Luis E. Diaz Claudio conveyed 140 College Ave. to Simplify Home Group LLC for $220,000.

Merlin Wendall Stoltzfus conveyed property on Beaver Street to Anthony Stoltzfus for $70,000.

Beato Reyes Marte and Santa Reyes conveyed 522 New Dauphin St. to Sally Maciell De La Rosa, Sally Maciell Delarosa and Anllerson Reyes Castillo for $154,000.

Joshua Varela Gomez and Joshua Varela Gomez conveyed property on Chesapeake Street to Justo L. Munoz Jr. and Chena M. Gephart for $180,000.

The estate of John Bunda and the estate of John C. Bunda conveyed property on a public road to Luis Bunda for $1.

The estate of John Bunda and the estate of John C. Bunda conveyed 854 Union St. to Valera Dkhar for $1.

Brett M. Esbenshade conveyed Unit 126 to Jill M. Piastrelli for $129,900.

Brittany Becker Sheaffer and Brittany Becker Sheaffer conveyed 132 E. Liberty St. to Yendry German Vasquez and Magdelyn Hernandez for $199,900.

The estate of Betty L. Hoover, the estate of Betty Louise Hoover and the estate of Bettie L. Hoover conveyed 447 Winthrop Drive to Robert Scott Hoover for $0.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 328 W. Walnut St. to B&A Partners LLC for $175,000.

The estate of Melanio Ramos conveyed 832 N. Plum St. to Conrad Jesus Ramos for $1.

Concetta Mongiovi, Michael J. Mongiovi, Mary Jane Mongiovi, Vincent D. Mongiovi and Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle conveyed 237 N. Lime St. to Numa Design LLC for $143,000.

Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed 41 W. Lemon St. No. 308 to Faithful Real Estate Services LLC for $370,780.

David F. Hughes, Kay Hughes and Kay L. Hughes conveyed 37 W. New St. to Aidalis Lopez for $229,000.

Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman conveyed 536 E. Chestnut St. to Conestoga Apartments LLC for $285,000.

Ferdinand Rodriguez Cruz conveyed 503 W. Vine St. to Rama Investment Properties LLC for $90,000.

Anthony D. Esh conveyed 609 Poplar St. to HCK Properties LLC for $133,500.

Impact Missions conveyed 545 S. Christian St. to Sophia R. Lombardo for $116,500.

Denise Cepeda Helm and Denise Tamborski conveyed 319 Nevin St. to Christopher D. Williamson and Katie E. Williamson for $280,000.

Christie A. Chacon and Christie Ann Brown conveyed 29 N. Shippen St. to Robert Carl Radicevich for $425,000.

Assembly of Christian Churches Inc. conveyed property on Locust Street to Family of Christian Churches Inc. for $1.

Asamblea De Iglesias Cristianas Inc, Asamblea De Iglesias Cristianas Inc. Assembly of Christian Churches Inc. and Assembly of Christian Churches Inc. conveyed 109 Locust St. to Family of Christian Churches, Family of Christian Churches La Familia De Iglesias Cristianas and La Familia De Iglesias Cristianas for $1.

Robert C. Hubbs, D. Jean Hubbs and Jean D. Hubbs conveyed property on a public road to In Dust Homes LLC for $243,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC and Craig Hasson conveyed 629 New Dorwart St. to 38 Walnut LLC for $165,000.

Stuckman Properties LLC and H. Dupree Stuckman conveyed property on First Street to Kecia M. Blackwell for $225,000.

Christopher Williamson and Katie Williamson conveyed 639 Hebrank St. to Emmanuel Garcia, Jesseiry Zalazar Dominguez and Jesseiry Zalazar Dominguez for $177,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Caitlyn E. Cameron, Caitlyn E. Kristich and Eryberto Magana conveyed 919 E. Orange St. to Caitlyn E. Kristich and Matthew J. Kristich for $1.

Joseph J. Bechtold and Elizabeth M. Sapone conveyed property on a public road to Shanahan Padin Perez for $254,000.

Juan A. Fernandez and Lori A. Fernandez conveyed property on School House Road to Andrew Whitlock and Melissa Weaver for $350,000.

The estate of Francis J. Boswa conveyed 311 S. West End Ave. to Kerry L. Bartone for $206,900.

The estate of Karen M. Davis conveyed property on West View Drive to John Matthew Lohman for $305,001.

Edward E. Frank and Abigail E. Frank conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Yaakov Kallus and Rachel Kallus for $573,000.

Welsh Mountain Property Rentals LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kenn Shank for $100,000.

David E. Huyard conveyed 601 S. West End Ave. to D. Brown Holdings LLC and Brown D. Holdings LLC for $165,000.

Tina M. McKain conveyed property on Meadowcroft Drive to Melinda Ellis and Matthew Houser for $250,000.

Sheriff of Lancaster County, Pa., and Colin Patrick Bradley conveyed 1698 Wabank Road to First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. for $2,348.

Doris J. Leary, Doris J. Bossler, Doris Bossler and Lodge Life Services conveyed property on Cheves Place to Yeshiva Meor David for $200,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Sylvan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Hellers Church Road to Sylvan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel S. Allgyer and Ruth A. Allgyer conveyed property on Hellers Church Road to Sylvan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Martin Cordero Maria for $285,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Gibbel Brothers, Henry H. Gibbel, John R. Gibbel and James C. Gibbel conveyed 10 S. Broad St. to James C. Gibbel for $1.

Killian M. McGuire and Kara E. McGuire conveyed 115 S. Cedar St. to Killian M. McGuire for $1.

Gibbel Brothers, Henry H. Gibbel, John R. Gibbel and James C. Gibbel conveyed 6 S. Broad St. to James C. Gibbel for $1.

Gibbel Brothers, Henry H. Gibbel, John R. Gibbel and James C. Gibbel conveyed 12 S. Broad St. to James C. Gibbel for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Pamela L. Guyer, Pamela L. Mathews, Pamela L. Prichard, Craig E. Mathews, Ike Prichard, Matthew E. Mathews and Anita Ann Prichard conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Stewart Criswell Jr., Vicki J. Criswell, Jerry Allan Eldreth and Katelyn Nicole Chapman for $80,000.

Jason A. Clark and Jeanette M. Clark conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Jason A. Clark and Jeanette M. Clark for $1.

Ivan N. Zimmerman and Brenda S. Zimmerman conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Jason A. Clark and Jeanette M. Clark for $30,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Philip H. Heckert and Karen W. Heckert conveyed property on Sovereign Circle to Karen W. Heckert for $1.

Aaron Ross Groen and Alyssa Maryevva Groen conveyed 907 N. President Ave. to Rick T. Nelson Jr. and Rachel M. Brady for $274,000.

Eva D. Longsderff, Eva L. Longsderff and David R. Longsderff conveyed 1610 Vista Road to Chali Maya Basnet for $287,900.

Patrick Wadsworth and Jessica Wadsworth conveyed property on Rutledge Avenue to H&Y Investments LLC for $250,000.

David A. Gates and Susan A. Gates conveyed 1274 Belle Meade Drive to Jason P. Waldo and Rachel Waldo for $720,000.

Justin Jye Chou and Zichao Gu conveyed property on a public road to Phillip J. Caramenico for $580,000.

Robert Louis Coia Jr. and Regina D. Coia conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Jordan IV and Valerie L. Jordan for $1.

NCG Holdings Ltd. conveyed property on a public road to American Investments LLC for $1,625,000.

Barbara L. Williams conveyed 1029 N. Charlotte St. to Cash Flo LLC for $155,000.

Walter H. Horst and Elva Z. Horst conveyed property on Pinetown Road to Amos F. Esh and Isaiah H. Esh for $100,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus and Petersburg Road Associates conveyed property on a public road to Brian S. Peers and Donna Peers for $185,000.

The estate of Shirley Y. Monaghan conveyed 2334 Wilkes Road to Timothy P. Monaghan and Katherine C. Monaghan for $175,000.

Carl L. Jones and Marilyn Jones conveyed property on Tanglewood Lane to Ashton C. Bomberger for $255,500.

Jeb Family Limited Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb & Sons LP, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed 253 Koser Road to Eryn L. McCoy and Emily R. McCoy for $374,900.

MANOR TWP.

James D. Rorabaugh conveyed property on a public road to James D. Rorabaugh and Angela Fitzsimmons Rorabaugh for $1.

Elizabeth J. Shultz conveyed 258 Hawthorne Drive to Restored Investments LLC for $90,000.

Susan H. Davis conveyed 115 Shannon Drive to Vasilios Nicholas Kalargyros and Eleftheria Kalargyros for $1.

Troy R. Williams and Michelle O. Williams conveyed property on Rocky Knob Way to Jean Carlos Diaz and Jeanette Diaz for $279,900.

FHG 92 LLC, Wesley R. Funk and Wesley Funk conveyed property on Oakridge Drive to Matthew Edward Wardecker and Alyssa Marie Wardecker for $175,000.

Justin C. Ray and Traci M. Ray conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Traci M. Ray for $1.

16th St. Real Estate LLC, Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. McKonly and Patricia B. McKonly for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Robert E. Plank Jr., Deborah F. Haas, Debra F. Haas, Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust and Hallie R. Plank conveyed property on a public road to Homeward Bound Rentals LLC for $150,000.

The estate of David L. White and the estate of David Lee White conveyed 216 W. Front St. to Melvin A. Frye Jr. for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Donald C. Haschert and Mary Anne Haschert conveyed property on a public road to Fern Hill Properties LLC for $5,000.

Donald C. Haschert and Mary Anne Haschert conveyed property on a public road to Fern Hill Properties LLC for $155,000.

Donald C. Haschert and Mary Anne Haschert conveyed property on a public road to Fern Hill Properties LLC for $15,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Brent A. Oberholtzer, Danielle C. Oberholtzer and Danielle C. Schwab conveyed 23 Laurelgate Place to James J. McColgan and Danielle C. Millet for $325,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 173 W. Frederick St. to Braden D. Elliott and Kari Elliott for $277,500.

Brian P. Powers conveyed 320 Manor Ave. to Milfre Jimenez for $185,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

J. Walter Heisey and Rachel S. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to J. Walter Heisey, Rachel S. Heisey and Cindy S. Harder for $1.

Danny S. Lewis conveyed 433 S. Market Ave. to Graham Waters for $165,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Ronald Stephen Beck and Jean D. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Palle M. Ericksen and Judy B. Ericksen for $220,000.

Lonny J. Riker conveyed property on a public road to Lonny J. Riker and Dannielle E. Riker for $1.

Daniel R. Secord conveyed property on Rockwood Drive to John P. McVicker for $192,900.

Kenneth L. McCarthy conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. McCarthy and Debralyn Zuchak for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Dennis A. Getz and Jane L. Getz conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Getz for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Nicholas G. Schafer, Nancy A. Caffrey Schafer and Nancy Caffrey Schafer conveyed property on a public road to Tina King for $561,000.

John K. Piascinski, Karen Piascinski, John K. Plascinski, Karen Plascinski and Karen Peck conveyed 111 Earl Ave. to Erick J. Buckwalter for $220,000.

Ravindra P. Thakkar, Pragna R. Thakkar and Pragna Thakkar conveyed property on East Main Street to Big Sky Real Estate LLC for $775,000.

G. Marlene Martin and G. Marlene Martin Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to G. Marlene Martin for $1.

David Macpherson, David Macpherson Jr. and Cynthia Anne Macpherson conveyed 188 Hillcrest Road to Daniel S. Riehl for $282,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Lavern G. Riehl and Fannie L. Riehl conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Lavern G. Riehl and Fannie L. Riehl for $1.

Isaac F. Stoltzfus, Sarah Stoltzfus and Levi F. Stoltzfus conveyed 0 S. Vintage Road to Emanuel S. Esh and Rachel L. Esh for $80,000.

Emanuel B. Fisher and Ruth Ann Fisher conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Lavern G. Riehl and Fannie L. Riehl for $7,786.

Emanuel B. Fisher and Ruth Ann Fisher conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Emanuel B. Fisher and Ruth Ann Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

Eric Wanzer and Christine A. Wanzer conveyed property on a public road to Donovan D. Lefever and Kathy J. Lefever for $325,000.

The estate of Shirley Ann Fisher and the estate of Shirley A. Fisher conveyed property on Mountain Road to Benjamin H. Fisher for $1.

Colby E. Reichenbach conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Colby E. Reichenbach and Nikole R. Bonenberger for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 129 to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $79,000.

Jeffrey W. Brotzman, Cathy J Doulin Brotzman and Cathy J. Doulin Brotzman conveyed property on a public road to Brian P. Powers for $315,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Paul E. Beegle and William Clark Lafontaine conveyed 18 E. Third St. to William Clark Lafontaine and Angela Lafontaine for $10.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 367 to Kevin Darco for $561,728.

Thomas T. Gaulden IV and Melissa A. Gaulden conveyed 1291 Willow Creek Drive to Mario Kyriakou and Kathryn E. Kyriakou for $396,000.

Marlin R. Young conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Benjamin W. Pease and Laura L. Pease for $250,000.

Merle L. Sharp and Bonnie E. Sharp conveyed property on a public road to Barbara L. Kauffman for $272,000.

The estate of Robert E. Plank and the estate of Robert E. Plank Sr. conveyed property on a public road to David Sakhan for $25,000.

Sheri L. Strasheim, for the benefit of Jere D. Miller, Jere D. Miller and Deloris J. Miller conveyed Unit 128 to Jere D. Miller for $1.

The estate of Deloris J. Miller conveyed Unit 128 to Sheri L. Strasheim, for the benefit of Jere D. Miller, Jere D. Miller and Deloris J. Miller for $1.

Robert E. Plank Jr., Deborah F. Haas and Hallie R. Plank Credit Trust conveyed property on a public road to David Sakhan for $25,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 296 to Dimitrios Spanoudakis and Eleni Spanoudakis for $412,830.

SALISBURY TWP.

Brian L. Groff and Tammy S. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Chad C. Ammon for $195,000.

Charles R. Martin and Gloria A. Martin conveyed property on Glorry Lane to Kenneth M. Shirk and Arlene Shirk for $1.

Elam S. Riehl, Jason L. Riehl and Lavern G. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Puddin Town Property Management LLC for $1.

John F. Glick, Elizabeth Ann Glick, Samuel L. Allgyer and Anna Mae Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to John F. Glick and Elizabeth Ann Glick for $1.

Elam S. Riehl conveyed property on a public road to Elam S. Riehl, Jason L. Riehl and Lavern G. Riehl for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

David J. Doerr and Cheryl A. Doerr conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Dabbs for $400,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Abbie P. Wiegand, Ryan Michael Wiegand and Abbie Wiegand conveyed property on Laurie Lane to Ryan Michael Wiegand for $1.

Casey Yee Banh and Casey A. Yee conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Austin M. Weaver and Brianna N. Weaver for $232,000.

Jason A. Scoppettuolo, Suzanne M. Killmer and Albert C. Killmer conveyed 9 Longenecker Road to Jason A. Scoppettuolo and Suzanne M. Killmer for $1.

Judy L. Hoover and Arliss H. Hoover conveyed 145 Rothsville Station Road to Samuel Esh Stoltzfus for $300,000.

Angela Reese and Renee Reese Stemberger conveyed property on a public road to Brian Fleming and Teresa Fleming for $480,000.

Barbara R. Glick conveyed property on Millport Road to Daniel M. Glick Jr. and Anna E. Glick for $1.