The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Jan. 9-13:

AKRON BOROUGH

RTTR LLC, Ryan L. Felpel and Todd J. Felpel conveyed 1141 Main St. to Jacqueline Ryan and Kelsey Ryan for $349,900.

Ruth S. Zimmerman conveyed 31 N. 11th St. to Mennonite Foundation Inc. and Ruth S. Zimmerman Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.

CLAY TWP.

D. Scott Witmer and Linda L. Witmer conveyed 785 Leed Hill Road to Rufus B. Zimmerman and Edith M. Zimmerman for $450,200.

Kenneth L. Martin and Lucy S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Martin and Lucy S. Martin for $1.

Lamar M. Weaver and Bonita Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth L. Martin and Lucy S. Martin for $215,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Sunview Partners LP and Sunview Partners Management LLC conveyed property on Stevens Road to Klassen Construction for $69,000.

Lanco Wash N. Shine LLC, J. Michael Witmer and Kevin R. Weaver conveyed 1225 N. Reading Road to JT Speedway LLC for $1.

Noah M. Reiff and Kathleen G. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Dean K. Witmer and Rosanna Witmer for $1,200,000.

Heather M. Howe and Heather M. Colabove conveyed property on Jenich Drive to Heather M. Howe and James Howe II for $0.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Stephen E. Martin and Jennifer M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Connor Ryan Jaquay and Brian Michael Ferrell for $360,000.

Dixie L. Snader conveyed property on a public road to Alvin M. Hoover and Ella H. Hoover for $2,920,000.

Clarence H. Weaver conveyed property on Swamp Bridge Road to Henry S. Fisher and Mary F. Fisher for $910,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Robert L. Knighton conveyed 127 N. Fifth St. to Malachi J. Nolt for $100,000.

John C. Hibberd, Sherryl A. Hibberd and John C. Hibberd & Sherryl A. Hibberd Living Trust conveyed 120 N. Sixth St. to Florencio Dejesus Sosa for $180,000.

SSCO Properties LLC and John D. Murr conveyed 13-15 N. Third St. to Homestead Craftsman LLC for $190,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 213 Walnut St. to Brett Verigood for $215,000.

Edward A. Paolilli conveyed property on Locust Street to Luis Torres for $173,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Christiana Trust, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust and Selene Finance LP conveyed property on Lancaster Avenue to Elite Buys Homes LLC for $87,500.

CONOY TWP.

Jerry E. McCue conveyed property on Walnut Street to Sean C. Macduff and Myra L. Macduff for $225,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jean Pannebecker conveyed property on a public road to Jean Ann Pannebecker and Pannebecker Family Trust for $1.

Kelly A. Adams, Kelly A. Beatty and Evan G. Adams conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Coleman for $299,900.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP and Paul Vriend conveyed 1776 Stone Mill Drive to Travis Marks and Julia Rose Marks for $499,000.

Ronald I. Diefenthaler conveyed property on a public road to Jasma Webster and Jimmy Webster for $425,000.

Scott A. Laplant and Dawn G. Laplant conveyed property on a public road to Ernie J. Green and Erlene Green for $740,100.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Owen H. Groff Jr, Rosemary Groff, Erin D. Ehrhart and Erin D. Roumaniotis conveyed property on Marie Drive to Erin D. Roumaniotis and Sotirios Roumaniotis for $1.

The estate of Jean L. Kipp conveyed 1184 Robert Fulton Highway to Robert M. Pursel for $210,000.

EARL TWP.

John R. Zook and Linda M. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Leon H. Hoover and Lena M. Hoover for $1,600,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

The estate of Shirly E. Jacobs conveyed property on a public road to Lapp Rentals LLC for $200,000.

Henry H. Martin and Mary Ann Martin conveyed property on a public road to Louis Lamar Martin and Darla Rose Martin for $1.

Harry J. Eberly and Nancy B. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Yvonne Martin for $210,000.

The estate of Susanna M. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Wayne F. Sensenig and Marian H. Sensenig for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Nolts Real Estate LLC and Marcus Z. Nolt conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Nolts Real Estate LLC for $1.

Warren H. Nolt and Florence N. Nolt conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Warren H. Nolt and Florence N. Nolt for $1.

Kenan Weidner, Amanda Weidner and Amanda White conveyed property on a public road to Edward R. Plourde and Dawn M. Plourde for $389,000.

Warren H. Nolt and Florence N. Nolt conveyed property on East Farmersville Road to Nolts Real Estate LLC for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Nikki L. Santiago and Kirsten M. Santiago conveyed 5903 Lemon St. to Rachel G. McHugh and Kevin T. McHugh for $315,000.

Larry Wade conveyed property on a public road to RMHKHC3 LLC for $249,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Rebecca Vorsteg conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Garman Properties LLC for $190,000.

George N. Dannelley III and Colleen E. Ramsey conveyed 18 N. Oak St. to George N. Dannelley III for $1.

Jacqueline S. Ryan conveyed property on a public road to Zeiset Holdings LLC for $185,000.

Garson C. Soe, Doreen E. Louie, Garwin B. Soe, Lisa H. Soe and Soe Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Prn Gas LLC for $400,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Richard L. Dyer, Judith A. Dyer and Judith D. Dyer conveyed property on Eastbrooke Drive to Joanne J. Johnson and Roger T. Johnson for $362,000.

Alvin M. Hoover and Ella H. Hoover conveyed property on Hahnstown Road to Rufus Hoover Jr. and Miriam H. Hoover for $2,486,300.

Rufus R. Martin and Anna Mary Martin conveyed property on a public road to Matthew B. Martin and Lorraine A. Martin for $600,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Wayne Edward Albright and The estate of Wayne E. Albright conveyed 20 Running Pump Road to Kim M. Reinfried for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bruce J. Dunlap, Carol A. Dunlap and Dunlap Trust for $679,899.

Kim M. Reinfried conveyed 20 Running Pump Road to North Pine Properties LLC for $270,000.

Laverne S. Root conveyed property on a public road to Deeper Roots LLC for $280,000.

Sandra J. Sills conveyed 508 Country Place Drive to Sheryl Fahnestock for $230,000.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Mandhoj Tamang and Madhu Tamang for $545,400.

Juliana J. Clinton and Dwayne S. Clinton conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Valerie A. Magee for $275,000.

Marietta Avenue Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Dan Q. Nguyen and Hoai Nguyen for $323,565.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Eugene M. Pelland and Anneliese J. Pelland for $599,899.

Karl D. Seidel conveyed property on Nolt Road to Pearl & Nolt Land Trust for $150,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on a public road to John Michael Grab III for $350,000.

Judith Bagrowski and Judith Bagrowski conveyed property on Peregrine Circle to Judith Bagrowski and Wayne Bagrowski for $1.

Jill S. Reheard conveyed property on a public road to Jill S. Reheard and Jill Marie Shreiner for $1.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed property on Concordia Road to Jadin L. Martin and Catherine L. Martin for $324,900.

Silver Spring Baptist Church conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Baptist Convention of Pennsylvania/South Jersey for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Craig S. Peck, Melody Jean Peck and Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC conveyed property on Willow Road to Craig S. Peck for $1.

Bruce E. Adams and Karen M. Adams conveyed property on Ellendale Drive to Evan Wozniak and Nicole D. Wozniak for $350,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Carol L. Boyce and Carol R. Lecato conveyed property on Mallard Avenue to Hunter Bradley for $268,500.

Matthew Barley conveyed property on a public road to Jordan D. Murr and Jessica L. Martin for $440,000.

James H. Foultz and Michelle D. Foultz conveyed 6 Willow View Blvd. to Herbert Darrell Minnich and June Louise Minnich for $385,000.

LANCASTER CITY

David A. Nace and Patti J. Nace conveyed property on South Queen Street to Jonathan Nace, David A. Nace and Patti J. Nace for $1.

Simplify Home Group LLC and Phil Sackpasirh Symonkhonh conveyed property on a public road to Wesley A. Addington and Rebecca L. Addington for $280,000.

Benjamin S. Stoltzfus conveyed 313 W. Lemon St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $255,000.

Ubaldo Ortiz conveyed 572 S. Duke St. to Rosa Realty LLC for $150,000.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 26 E. Farnum St. to City Limits Foundation for $1.

Thomas R. Pfister and Janice K. Pfister conveyed 823 Manor St. to Thomas R. Pfister, Janice K. Pfister and Thomas R. & Janice K. Pfister Family Trust for $1.

Jaime Arroyo and Linette Arroyo conveyed property on North Lime Street to B&R Development LLC for $304,000.

Thomas R. Pfister and Janice K. Pfister conveyed 428 Manor St. to Thomas R. Pfister, Janice K. Pfister and Thomas R. & Janice K. Pfister Family Trust for $1.

Ciara N. Brechtlein and Danielle Elizabeth Brown conveyed 201 Fairview Ave. to Danielle E. Brown and Susan D. Brown for $1.

David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed 534 E. King St. to Bi PA Holdings I. LLC for $105,000.

George J. Sexton and John N. Stauffer conveyed 312 S. Beaver St. to Mahlon Lee King for $81,835.

J. Gary Neff and Marsha K. Neff conveyed 54-56 W. King St. to Champs Realty LLC for $1,200,000.

Emanuel Esh and Rebecca Esh conveyed property on a public road to Victor M Jimenez Dejesus for $175,000.

Integrity Building Management LLC and Edward C. Gallacher conveyed 541 N. Plum St. to Pitch Homes LLC for $175,000.

Integrity Building Management LLC and Edward C. Gallacher conveyed 130 N. Reservoir St. to Pitch Homes LLC for $157,500.

The estate of James Quinn conveyed property on South Queen Street to Invest PA 2020 LLC for $80,000.

Joshua Nolt and Katelyn Nolt conveyed 640 W. Vine St. to Joshua Nolt, Katelyn Nolt and Malachi Nolt for $1.

Historic East Side Suites LP, East King GP LLC, Junction Management LLC, J. Gary Langmuir, Wheksek LLC and John T. Meeder conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Reichard and Greg P. Thomas for $395,000.

Karl D. Seidel conveyed 204 Pearl St. to Pearl & Nolt Land Trust for $75,000.

Impact Missions conveyed 539 Woodward St. to Nancy Tilghman Labat for $156,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Ralph J. Sload and Susan D. Catherson conveyed property on a public road to Ralph J. Sload, Susan D. Catherson and Dawn Kauffman for $1.

Sherry Pritz, the estate of Sharon L. Dicken, John D. Shields, Michelle Thornberry, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Sharon L. Dickens conveyed property on Edgewood Avenue to MTGLQ Investors LP for $2,650.

Joan E. Brenner conveyed property on North Bausman Drive to Bird City Golf LLC for $220,000.

Joseph J. Volpone and Virginia L. Volpone conveyed property on New Garden Avenue to Joel Holler and Meagan Groff for $400,000.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkhart conveyed property on Elm Avenue to Ethan D. Knopsnider for $225,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Triple J. Mobile Home Park Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Triple J. Mhp LLC for $4,900,000.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Amanda S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on North Harvest Road to Steven S. Stoltzfus and Lena Stoltzfus for $400,000.

John U. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Christ J. Stoltzfus and Nancy A. Stoltzfus for $1.

David A. Esh, Sara B. Esh and Sarah B. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

David A. Esh and Sara B. Esh conveyed property on Scenic Road to Elmer S. Esh, Christ R. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Aaron S. Glick and Rachel U. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Stoltzfus and Emma S. Stoltzfus for $1.

The estate of Anna W. Horst conveyed property on a public road to L. Lamar Martin and Doris W. Martin for $275,000.

The estate of Anna W. Horst conveyed property on East Main Street to Caleb Derlyn Zimmerman for $289,900.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and McNeil-PPC Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. for $10.

Erin L. Krushinski conveyed 128 Liberty St. to Amie J. Bennett for $225,000.

Lori A. Biechler and Joan A. Biechler conveyed 417 Laurel Ave. to John M. Troop for $191,000.

Catherine B. McBride and Kevin P. McBride conveyed 335 E. Main St. to Kevin P. McBride for $1.

William Strickler, Marcella Anne Strickler and Marcella A. Schuman conveyed property on Balmer Road to Colin J. Gironda and Cari S. Lamba for $348,000.

The estate of Robert E. Frey conveyed 418 S. Cherry St. to Buck Lane LLC for $236,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Jason B. King conveyed property on a public road to David A. Nace and Patti J. Nace for $1.

Mary K. Purcell conveyed property on a public road to Philip J. Steinour, Kathy L. Steinour and Corbin Mackenzie Tuan Steinour for $196,000.

The estate of Anne C. Blom and The estate of Anne Clara Blom conveyed 701 Pleasure Road to Bruce H. Blom for $1.

Charles Timothy Byers Jr. and Kelsey Byers conveyed property on Delp Road to Keri Hughes and Brian R. Melamed for $749,900.

Integrity Building Management LLC and Edward C. Gallacher conveyed property on a public road to Stuckman Properties LLC for $292,500.

Bradley R. Singer conveyed property on a public road to Jeremie Patrick and Hailey Patrick for $293,000.

Graeme S. Woods and Julie I. Woods conveyed property on South Lefever Drive to Hareth M. Madhoun and Lauren Louise Madhoun for $676,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Leon T. Hoover, CBC Land LP and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael Fudeman and Kara Fudeman for $740,170.

Edward R. Plourde and Dawn M. Plourde conveyed property on Rutledge Avenue to William J. Reiter and Alexis Young Reiter for $267,500.

MANOR TWP.

Ronald R. Wakefield conveyed property on Market Street to Ricky B. Vogel and Donna J. Vogel for $1.

The estate of Janice Lorraine Henry and The estate of Janice L. Henry conveyed 126 Bayberry Drive to Grant H. Clark and Hobart L. Clark for $170,000.

Murry Companies and Sher-Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Wilbur Bratton Shaw Jr. and Susan Jean Shaw for $359,998.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Karen Sue Deverter conveyed property on North Chestnut Street to Leonard T. Crater for $151,500.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Elizabeth M. Sykes conveyed property on Spring Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $239,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Blake S. Miller and Jennifer J. McClain-Miller conveyed property on Radio Road to Nick Aron Brown and Katrina Leigh Brown for $546,400.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Glenda Perry, The estate of Charles W. Perry Sr, Charles W. Perry Jr. and Paula Bridgeman conveyed property on a public road to Glenda Perry for $1.

Danielle Marie Rapp and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed property on a public road to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC for $2,522.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Elam Glick and Elam F. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Elam F. Glick and Katie S. Beiler for $1.

Howard P. Martin and Kylene R. Martin conveyed property on Locust Street to Kylene R. Martin for $1.

Richard L. Braine conveyed 401 Cedar St. to Ronald D. Lapp and Darlene E. Lapp for $385,000.

PENN TWP.

Noah W. Kreider & Sons LLP and Noah W. Kreider &. Sons conveyed property on a public road to Pleasant View Retirement Community for $10,200,000.

Robert C. Cole and Keeta Kay Cole conveyed property on Audry Drive to David Williamson and Heidi Williamson for $350,000.

Robert Morrison Jr. and Tammy Mills conveyed property on a public road to Robert Morrison Jr. and Tammy Mills for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jacob G. Brown, Jacob Brown and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed property on a public road to Guild Mortgage Co LLC for $2,245.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Barbara J. Green conveyed property on a public road to Joseph R. Koby for $290,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Rafaat Rezkalla Zayed Samaan and Maha Mansour Azer Andraous conveyed 1337 Willow Creek Road to Maha Mansour Azer Andraous for $1.

Peter Mansouvankham and Nouane Mansouvankham conveyed property on Hossler Road to Peter Mansouvankham for $1.

George E. Stehman, Beverly K. Stehman and Molly Stehman conveyed property on Sunnyside Road to George E. Stehman, Beverly K. Stehman and Molly Stehman for $1.

Leon B. Koser and Carol L. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Spooky Nook Industrial PG LLC for $9,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Christian B. Zook and Sarah E. Zook conveyed 5218 Mine Road to Melvin F. Zook and Sarah S. Zook for $400,000.

K. Smith and Kathleen Smith conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Smith for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Amos Jay Lantz and Rachel F. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Amos Jay Lantz and Rachel F. Lantz for $1.

Ronald D. Lapp and Darlene E. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Melvin Lee Lantz and Carolyn Joy Lantz for $585,000.

Edna Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Eugene Z. Smucker and Loretta J. Smucker for $350,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Derek Brubaker, Hannah Brubaker, Ronald C. Stiger and Dana R. Stiger conveyed property on a public road to Ronald C. Stiger, Dana R. Stiger, Ean N. Stiger, Ronald C. & Dana R. Stiger Family Trust, Hannah E. Brukaer and Derek G. Brubaker for $1.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Sierzega and Sandra L. Sierzega for $525,553.

WARWICK TWP.

Marilyn A. Foulk conveyed property on a public road to Nmh Investments LLC for $165,000.

Dennis E. Hess and Darlene J. Hess conveyed property on Clay Road to Wayne R. Hoover and Minerva B. Hoover for $1.

Sara J. Holsinger conveyed property on Briar Hill Road to John M. Stancliff and Jennifer M. Stancliff for $310,000.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kenan A. Weidner and Amanda E. Weidner for $526,195.