The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Dec. 19-23:

AKRON BOROUGH

James F S. Amstutz and Lorraine J S. Amstutz conveyed property on a public road to Anthony C. Martelle and Katherine L. Weidman for $375,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 1020 Broad St. to Tyler D. Burkhead and Cailey R. Barham for $295,000.

BART TWP.

Jonas E. Esh and Anna B. Esh conveyed property on Georgetown Road to Jacob Kauffman and Elizabeth Kauffman for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Mary Ann Weber, the estate of William Schonour and the estate of William A. Schonour conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Mary Ann Weber and James A. Weber for $1.

Lewis H. Sauder and Lydia Ann Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Linford L. Sauder for $1.

Mary Ann Weber, the estate of William Schonour and the estate of William A. Schonour conveyed property on a public road to Mary Ann Weber and James A. Weber for $1.

Herbert R. Rogers conveyed property on a public road to Lewis H. Sauder and Lydia Ann Sauder for $430,000.

Mary Ann Weber, the estate of William Schonour and the estate of William A. Schonour conveyed property on a public road to Mary Ann Weber and James A. Weber for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Samuel S. Dienner and Barbara B. Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Dienner for $340,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Samuel G. Hagen conveyed property on a public road to Michael Waldron and Carol Geckle for $260,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lisa M. Earhart, Jason J. Earhart, Jessica L. Earhart and Ian Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Lisa M. Earhart, Jason J. Earhart and Jessica L. Earhart for $1.

Cheryl Ann Lawrence and Glenn Ramon Miller conveyed 1205 Seglock Road to Cheryl Ann Lawrence and Glenn Ramon Miller for $1.

Kenneth D. French and Robin J. French conveyed property on Church Road to Kenneth D. French for $1.

Zachary Q. Fox conveyed property on Durlach Hill Road to Matthew T. Martin and Sierra R. Martin for $215,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Mark E. Buckwalter Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Pitch Homes LLC for $180,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Kenneth E. Kreider and Dana J. Kreider conveyed property on Sproul Road to Elam K. Glick and Ruth L. Glick for $375,000.

Jeromie Hanna and Dana Hanna conveyed property on a public road to Jeromie Hanna for $1.

Benuel F. King and Arie G. King conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to AHL Property LLC for $948,000.

Eli Z. Byler and Mary S. Byler conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Lapp and Annie G. Lapp for $525,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Thomas A. Horner, Wendy Jean Horner and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed 452 Cherry St. to 92321 Madison LLC for $1,000.

P. Douglas Dicely, Tracey E. Dicely and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed 148 Church St. to 92321 Madison LLC for $1,000.

Jane P. Boyd, Terri L Sisley Fuller and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Avenue H to 92321 Madison LLC for $1,000.

Seal Property Group LLC and Elam F. Fisher Jr. conveyed property on Walnut Street to Amanda Sue Goodwin for $295,000.

Alexander Meligakes and Alexa Axmacher conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Rodney Dale Martin and Laurel Kristine Martin for $250,000.

Sonia N. Colon conveyed 124 S. Eighth St. to Domingo Colon and Elizabeth Colon for $186,000.

Alphonso Vazquez, Ruth Arce and Ruth N. Arce Carmona conveyed 492 Manor St. to Alexandra Caitlyn Gummo and Brenda Lee Gummo for $190,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Donna L. Perkins-Grimecy conveyed property on Cambridge Drive to Kaitlyn Renee Mackey and Jordan Augustus Stewart for $310,000.

CONOY TWP.

Fulton National Bank of Lancaster, Fulton Bank Na, Haldeman Family Cemetery Trusts For The and Maintenance of The Haldeman Cemeteries conveyed property on a public road to Conoy Township for $1.

Edward F. Brookens conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Daniel Rich and Margaret Arleen Rich for $505,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Paul Charles conveyed 31 S. Fourth St. to Denise Sallie Wilson for $173,000.

James D. Nash and Beverley G. Nash conveyed property on North Fifth Street to Nickel 60 North Co. LP for $500,000.

Bradford L. Brunner and Abby L. Brunner conveyed property on Oak Street to Melinda Rabold for $198,500.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Douglas L. Brubaker and Sandra M. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Sandra M. Brubaker for $1.

Columbia Water Co. Inc. and Columbia Water Co conveyed property on a public road to Columbia Water Co. Inc. for $1.

Kenneth Marshall Meador Jr. and Cynthia B. Meador conveyed property on Trout Run Road to Zachary J. Meador and Lindsey M. Meador for $1.

William P. Jones, Karen Jones and Karen Stackler conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. McCoy and Madelyn M. McCoy for $290,000.

Justina Jones, Justina Wall and Anthony Lee Jones conveyed property on a public road to Justina Wall for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen Trout conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy C. Trout for $410,000.

Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Saint Andrews Way to Marianne M. Meyer and Robert J. Meyer for $149,900.

EARL TWP.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Peters Road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Peters Road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Peters Road to Melvin K. Stoltzfus and Roslyn M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel Z. Zimmerman and Alta N. Zimmerman conveyed property on Kurtz Road to Elam Z. Zimmerman and Emma S. Zimmerman for $406,800.

Chimere N. Myers conveyed property on Daisy Drive to Kiet Tuan Tran and Trieu Nghi Vo for $292,000.

Delmer H. Martin and Sheila R. Martin conveyed property on North Shirk Road to Delmer H. Martin and Sheila R. Martin for $1.

Martindale Property Investing LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jerry M. Hoover and Alta M. Hoover for $835,000.

Mary Lou Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Reuben S. Martin and Mary Lou Martin for $1.

Andrew I. Eby and Lena S. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Clement J. Burkholder and Melissa Z. Burkholder for $224,000.

Craig N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Merle Zimmerman for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Andrew B. Fisher Jr. and Linda J. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Lee Bensinger and Olivia Johnson Straka-Bensinger for $352,500.

Charles D. Babb and Kendra L. Babb conveyed property on Main Street to Tara K. Suter for $237,000.

John R. Rynier and Katrina L. Rynier conveyed property on a public road to John R. Rynier for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Dariychuk Done LLC and David Dariychuk conveyed property on Countryside Lane to Daniel Santos and Diana Rivera for $375,000.

Ivan O. Wenger and Martha B. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Jordan B. Weaver and Shirleen R. Weaver for $1.

Joseph N. Dangelo and Sheila A. Dangelo conveyed property on a public road to Joseph N. Dangelo, Sheila A. Dangelo and Nicole Dangelo for $0.

Marlee Properties LLC and Steven L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to West Earl Township for $1.

Walter M. Zimmerman and Barbara Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Walter M. Zimmerman Jr. and Louise N. Zimmerman for $1.

Sharon W. Strawbridge conveyed 8 Rosewood Drive to Toe Toe and Oo Meh for $419,900.

Team Rahal of Mechanicsburg Inc. conveyed property on a public road to West Earl Township for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

David C. Miller conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Jessica J. Robinson for $187,500.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Michael Goldfarb conveyed property on Joyce Drive to Zachary Ross Miller and Rachel E. Miller for $249,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Elizabethtown Area School District conveyed property on a public road to Mt Calvary Church of Elizabethtown for $1,770,000.

Todd D. Wallen and Doreen M. Wallen conveyed property on East Plum Street to Matthew D. Ardini and Brianna M. Ardini for $309,900.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Betty Jean Richardson conveyed property on a public road to Jason Hower for $230,000.

Joan Kachel conveyed 103 Sycamore St. to Christopher Lawler and Alice Lawler for $247,000.

Victor M. Spinetti and April A. Spinetti conveyed property on a public road to Dominion Renovations LLC for $161,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

David L. Shirk and Lori A. Shirk conveyed 516 W. Trout Run Road to Murray S. Martin and Mary K. Martin for $326,500.

Darrell R. Weaver and Sarah A. Weaver conveyed property on Riverview Drive to Christopher Stephen Habowski for $242,000.

Nicolas Ellis and Cameron Ellis conveyed property on a public road to Karli Oosthuizen and Walter Oosthuizen for $510,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Judith A. Conn conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ann Gainer for $330,000.

EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Landis Farm Associates LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Gabriel E. Miller and Megan L. Miller for $601,360.

Donita L. Carson conveyed property on a public road to Donita L. Carson Revocable Trust for $1.

Christine Frascati conveyed property on a public road to Jody A. Cranford and Eric Cranford for $210,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Michael Dipaola and Erica Dipaola for $510,354.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Trio Real Estate Group LLC, Jeremy F. Talbert and David J. Garpstas conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Loo Loo Holdings LLC for $704,012.

Elizabeth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ramsey Sybel for $190,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of H. T. Clare, the estate of Harold T. Clare and the estate of Harold Clare conveyed property on a public road to Regina Camplone, Eriberto Rios and H. T. Clare Testamentary Trust F/B/O Regina Camplone for $1.

Carol J. Kemler conveyed 2482 Ellendale Drive to Brady Forney and Amber Forney for $316,000.

Zachary W. Walker and Jennifer N. Walker conveyed property on Iris Drive to Daniel J. Leidy and Julie M. Frey for $290,000.

Rachel H. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Zachary R. Clegg and April C. Clegg for $192,000.

Good N. Plenty Restaurant Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Joanna Chappell and Jonathan Chappell for $300,000.

Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC and Michael Garman conveyed property on a public road to Zachary William Walker and Jennifer Nicole Walker for $635,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Sandra R. Emerick conveyed property on a public road to Christine Emerick and Victoria L. Emerick for $255,000.

Rising Son Investment Group LLC and Niv Limone conveyed property on a public road to Jared Erb for $247,000.

Paula J. Heisler conveyed property on Edgemont Drive to Jason L. Reese and Bradley E. Heisler for $1.

Frank P. Kovarovic Jr. and Nancy B. Kovarovic conveyed property on a public road to Frank P. Kovarovic Jr. for $1.

Jacob T. Miller, Lindsay M. Miller and Lindsay M. Helm conveyed property on Locust Lane to Richard L. Harsh and Catherine M. Harsh for $320,000.

Jean C. Lloyd conveyed property to Melinda Harden for $160,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Veronica Hincapie-Escobar conveyed property on East Orange Street to Justin Nikles and Sarah Irwin for $249,900.

April E. Gifford and Joan E. Silver conveyed 740 E. Chestnut St. to Blueprints For Addiction Recovery LLC for $285,000.

Patricia A. Farbo conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Hayden, Angela L. Hayden and Allana Cherise Hayden for $116,747.

Union Bus Depot of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Aua Lancaster II LLC for $1,300,000.

Craig P. Smith conveyed property on Ruby Street to Marcus Davenport Hinson and Jose Rafael Tavarez Jr. for $200,000.

David Greatrex, Lauren Schlegel and Lauren Greatrex conveyed 809 N. Shippen St. to Rasmy T. Nguyen and Sachie Iwata-Nguyen for $346,000.

Timothy A. Steffen conveyed 147 E. Clay St. to Timothy A. Steffen and Freiman Stoltzfus for $1.

Patrick James Bacue conveyed 521 President Ave. to Allen Stambaugh and Alexis Stambaugh for $550,000.

William E. Erb II conveyed 424 Poplar St. to Glacier Estate LLC for $50,000.

The estate of Benamin Littlejohn Brown and The estate of Benjamin L. Brown conveyed 327 N. Charlotte St. to Jasmine C. Brown for $1.

David F. Parse, Katharine J. Parse and David F. Parse & Katharine J. Parse Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Amanda N. Hock for $285,000.

Jan Theis Brenneman and Jonathan P. Brenneman conveyed property on South Prince Street to Guney Ilgaz for $140,000.

Michael D. Madonis conveyed 611 Euclid Ave. to Michael D. Madonis and Christ D. Madonis for $0.

Felix Delgado Jr. and Gladys Delgado conveyed property on a public road to Domingo M Hernandez Santos and Rosenny A Delacruz Hernandez for $201,000.

Kristopher Barndt conveyed property on a public road to Susan Ambrose Heim for $195,000.

Sheereen S. Babil and Estelle D. Babil conveyed 25 N. Plum St. to Amanda Margaret Westland for $149,900.

Joe Louis Lawhorn, Rosie Lee Lawhorn, Linda Green and Linda Thompson conveyed 452 S. Ann St. to South Ann Concerned Neighbors for $150,000.

The estate of Barbara C. Morrison conveyed property on Fourth Street to Ricky Hernandez for $102,000.

Angel Luis Falcon Santana conveyed property on a public road to Maiguel Duany Garcia for $228,000.

Matthew J. Hostetter and Jerry D. Hostetter conveyed 38 E. Vine St. to Daniel Garrett and Elizabeth Garrett for $427,000.

Triple J. Associates Ltd. conveyed property on a public road to 347 North Queen Street LLC for $420,000.

Douglas Sell and Erin Sell conveyed 123 N. Plum St. to Ines Regina Anderson for $219,500.

L&T Realty Solutions LLC and Timothy Draper conveyed property on West King Street to Gideon S. Beiler and Sadie F. Beiler for $199,900.

Zachary Lynn Fedor and Emily Lauren Yoder Fedor conveyed 342 E. Fulton St. to Jaclyn Ann Ash for $214,400.

The estate of John A. McFadden conveyed 548 S. Lime St. to Mary Sue Carter, Anna Marie Williams, John A. McFadden Jr, Evelyne McFadden, Westley E. McFadden, Glenda A. Williams, Arlene McFadden, Dennis L. McFadden, Sherry L. Chambers, Terry L. McFadden, Tracey McFadden and Marcella M. Howell for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc., Mark R. Will and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to John T. Unrein and Jacqueline Unrein for $514,590.

Well PM Properties LLC conveyed property on Elm Avenue to 100 Abbeyville Road PA Owner LLC for $1.

Melvin Beiler conveyed 939 Clark St. to Re-Create Investments LLC for $1.

Bryan Boyd and Rosanne Boyd conveyed 148 Riverside Ave. to Bryan Boyd for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Clinic For Special Children and Clinic For Special Children Inc. conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Clinic For Special Children Inc. for $1.

Ruth Ann Beiler, Marvin L. Beiler, Michael J. Beiler and Mm Partnership Enterprises conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Ruth Ann Beiler, Marvin L. Beiler, Michael J. Beiler and Mm Partnership Enterprises for $1.

Mark L. Beiler and Rebecca L. Beiler conveyed property on Harvest Drive to Ruth Ann Beiler, Marvin L. Beiler, Michael J. Beiler and MM Partnership Enterprises for $360,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

John J. George and Susan C. George conveyed 423 S. Cedar St. to Nathan J. Machowski and Lauren E. Machowski for $270,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Robert C. Brooks and Robin L. Brooks conveyed property on a public road to Kristin N. Taylor for $100,000.

Stephen S. King and Sylvia B. King conveyed property on Fulton View Road to Christopher W. Taylor and Melvin S. Lapp for $200,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Ebersole Brothers Construction Inc. conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Justin Miller and Kaley Miller for $232,500.

Tyrone M. Shank and Xiaoling Shank conveyed 2556 Saddle Drive to Tyrone M. Shank and Xiaoling Shank for $1.

Maria Moller conveyed property on a public road to James F. McGlynn and Jessica L. McGlynn for $246,000.

Adam Galambos and Larissa N. Galambos conveyed property on a public road to Shannon Scrudato and Manuel Gomez for $335,000.

GNJ Roseville LP, Las Investments-GNJ LLC and Stuart H. Loss conveyed property on a public road to Roseville Square LLC for $6,250,000.

Jose L. Ortiz Jr, Jose L. Ortiz and Alicia M. Ortiz conveyed property on Corry Avenue to Alan Hulsizer and Kathleen Flichman for $285,000.

Helene M. Konrad and Timothy W. Konrad conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Elizabeth Konrad for $1.

Goodwill Keystone Area conveyed property on a public road to Bigash Properties II LLC for $1,900,000.

Scott L. Kennedy and Mary Ellen Kennedy conveyed property on Janet Avenue to William J. Gleeson III for $252,700.

Susan H. King and M. Stanley King conveyed 659 Juliette Ave. to Sarah Nicole Hurst and Adam David Hurst for $280,000.

Kyle K. Luis and Alyssa C. Luis conveyed property on a public road to Vivian Tran and Hang Tran for $329,900.

Brittany Fry and Stephen Fry conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Filomeno and Claridellys Filomeno for $295,000.

David Mesuwa and Georgena Kamil conveyed property on a public road to Justin Lee Falcon for $187,000.

Rachel Anne Adams conveyed 1009 Salisbury Court to Brent Wayne Hodge for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 24 W. Stiegel St. to Tom P. Vafias for $133,500.

Howard G. Horner Jr. and Maria E. Horner conveyed property on a public road to Howard G. Horner and Howard G. Horner Revocable Living Trust for $1.

MANOR TWP.

Joseph J. Yanchuck and Melissa A. Yanchuck conveyed property on Bent Tree Drive to Geoffrey Davidson and Jessica Bren for $382,500.

Dorothy Gallagher conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Sally A. Fleming for $365,000.

Sally Stratigos conveyed property on a public road to Kevin I. Dise and Lindsey R. Dise for $425,000.

Shertzer Lawn Care & Landscape LLC and Gerald E. Shertzer conveyed property on Ferdinand Street to Cassidy L. Mohn and Jeffrey B. Mohn for $356,000.

J. Dwight Martin and Ruth Ann Martin conveyed property on Red Maple Lane to J. Dwight Martin for $1.

Soeun Nay conveyed property on Rocky Knob Way to Christopher Joseph Adams for $290,204.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

John Hall conveyed 52 E. Front St. to Robert Edward Foster and Angie Marie Foster for $250,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Kenneth J. Madonia and Mary E. Madonia conveyed property on Harbor View Drive to Bradley J. Thorne and Colleen G. Thorne for $215,000.

Chester L. Caldwell and Charlene G. Caldwell conveyed property on a public road to Connie Greenawalt for $85,000.

Sally A. Fleming conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Bryan J. Warren and Donna M. Warren for $540,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

EJH Properties LLC and Jesse D. Hersh conveyed 20 Pilgrim Drive to Victoria Ressler and Quenetta L. Ressler for $269,900.

Bruce R. Obyrne conveyed 607 Crestgate Place to Mohamed Louik and Assia Younes for $235,100.

Rebecca A. Horn and Ronald L. Horn Jr. conveyed 429 Stonegate Court to Elizabeth A. Ludwig and Rebecca A. Horn for $1.

14 Blue Rock Road LLC conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Graver Properties LLC for $432,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Robert E. Bashore and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed property on Wood St. to 92321 Madison LLC for $1,000.

Joseph S. Mazzur, Maya Mazzur and Maya Hershey conveyed 242 Marietta Ave. to Richard Via for $241,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Lancaster County Conservancy conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1.

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin Glanzer conveyed property on a public road to Kariana Eliz Soto for $202,000.

The estate of Ruth Hutzel conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey A. Leto and Marcia K. Leto for $300,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

J. Dwight Martin and Ruth Ann Martin conveyed 49 Spring Hill Lane to J. Dwight Martin for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Pedro Ramirez-Gonzalez conveyed property on a public road to Michael Ramirez and Dawn M. Ramirez for $139,000.

The estate of Martha P. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Weaver and Madalyn W. Weaver for $291,500.

Karen J. Gingrich conveyed property on a public road to Levi J. Geyer and Jacqueline Y. Geyer for $242,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Florence Konosky conveyed property on a public road to Donald Paul Owens II and Sarah A. Owens for $350,000.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Marlin L. Cassel conveyed property on Auction Road to Michael L. Cassel, David M. Cassel, Kathy S. Myer, Brenda L. Bauman and Karen C. Bear for $1.

The estate of Marlin L. Cassel conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Cassel, David M. Cassel, Kathy S. Myer, Brenda L. Bauman and Karen C. Bear for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Ryan C. Jones and Heather M. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Daniel A. Holton Jr. and Jennifer R. Holton for $575,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Joseph G Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $180,000.

The estate of Robin W. Peters, Kimberly A. Brooks, Kurt A. Long and Hope R. Jacobs conveyed property on a public road to Hamilton A. Little for $475,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Thomas A. Haba Sr. and Sandra A. Zimmerman conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Thomas A. Haba Sr. for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Proverb Realty LLC, Benuel S. Fisher and John R. Lapp conveyed property on Lime Quarry Road to George R. Stoltzfus and Jolene R. Stoltzfus for $105,000.

The estate of Joyce M. Hamme, Marc M. Hamme, Linda C. Salhanick, Arthur M. Salhanick, Donald L. Brackbill, Rolinda M. Brackbill, Christian H. Brackbill Jr, Marie O. Brackbill, James L. Brackbill, Delores D. Brackbill, Arlene J. Brackbill, Carol A. Shearer, David G. Homsher, Karen S. Homsher and Sandra K. Emenheiser conveyed property on Hershey Church Road to Stephen S. Stoltzfus and Martha S. Stoltzfus for $5,692,140.

Sylvan K. Glick conveyed property on Mount Vernon Road to Levi F. Yoder and Linda S. Yoder for $410,000.

Proverb Realty LLC, Benuel S. Fisher and John R. Lapp conveyed 709 Lime Quarry Road to Stoneyhill Community LLC for $510,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Christian Pasto and Erin G. Pasto conveyed property on Miller Street to Israel Isaac Galarza-Lozano, Felicia P. Galarza, Thomas O. Wolf and Rachel Wolf for $510,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Prospect Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Usha Varghese for $517,831.

WARWICK TWP.

James P. Neiss conveyed 11 Landis Valley Road to Lee M. Peasley and Debora A. Peasley for $369,900.

Kevin L. Ketner conveyed property on Knollwood Drive to Kevin L. Ketner and Patricia L. Ketner for $1.

Lititz Bend Homeowners Association Inc. conveyed property on West Millport Road to Lititz Bend Homeowners Association Inc. for $1.

Dinh The Nguyen and Ho Thi Hoa Thai conveyed 205 Frances Ave. to Jacline P. Nguyen for $1.