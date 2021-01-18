The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 4-8:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Rosemary Johnston conveyed property on a public road to Adamstown Borough for $17,500.

AKRON BOROUGH

Renew Homes LLC conveyed 923 Oak St. to Nina H. Zelek for $251,000.

Cathy Adams and Cathy L. Adams conveyed property on Dawn Avenue to Cathy L. Adams and Jeremy M. Adams for $1.

Daniel P. Brooks, Barry L. Dipner and Barry L. Dippner conveyed 17 N. 11th St. to Hesham N. Abdelhamed for $465,000.

James Fs Amstutz and Lorraine Js Amstutz conveyed property on a public road to Jordan S. Amstutz for $220,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Robert J. Martin and Janice I. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Wehn and Rachael T. Wehn for $370,000.

Harvey S. Zimmerman, Harvey S. Zimmerman Jr. and Dorothy Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Elvin H. Brubaker and Rosanne N. Brubaker for $405,000.

Harvey R. Zimmerman and Arlene O. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Elvin S. Martin and Evelyn Martin for $186,000.

Timothy O. Mohler and Susan Jane Mohler conveyed property on a public road to Harold H. Zimmerman and Verna Zimmerman for $225,000.

Daniel B. Hambleton conveyed 1060 Dry Tavern Road to Briana Leah Waugh and Nicholas C. Hollinger for $246,000.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Sharon E. Martin for $1.

Janet Sensenig, Walter Ray Weaver, Ruth Ann Bartch, Ruth Ann Wile and Doris Wile conveyed property on a public road to Nelson Weaver and Melanie Weaver for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

David L. Smucker and Ruth Ann Smucker conveyed property on a public road to John M. Smucker and Linda K. Smucker for $1.

Jason A. Heft conveyed property on Laurel Ridge Road to Timothy L. Martin for $100,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Donald E. Stoltzfus and Nancy L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Amos J. Zook and Becky Ann Zook for $250,000.

Melvin E. King and Martha K. King conveyed 205 Bridge St. to Christiana Apartments LLC for $305,000.

CLAY TWP.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 364 Home Towne Boulevard to Gail M. Dovalovsky for $96,300.

James G. Reiff and Ella Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Lee Horning and Glenda Horning for $1.

The estate of Donna L. Barto and The estate of Donna Lee Barto conveyed property on a public road to Tina Miller for $165,000.

Galen J. Yoder, Marian S. Yoder and Yoder Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to Pfautz Holdings LLC for $1.

Glenn B. Martin and Carolyn K. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jason Martin and Eunice F. Martin for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 310 Tradition Lane to Richard J. Wick and Kathleen N. Wick for $416,641.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Earl King Construction LLC and Donald R. Good conveyed property on Coastal Avenue to Joseph D. Heemer and Lindsay N. Heemer for $276,000.

David A. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Translators Cottage LLC for $135,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Moise Castillo conveyed property on a public road to Philip Matthew Spreadbury and Audrie Spreadbury for $305,000.

Rachel Smith and Rachel Foley conveyed property on a public road to Amy Danielle Brossman and Scott Lee Brossman Jr. for $185,000.

Paul M. Sweigart conveyed property on Whitehall Road to Justin Michael Sweigart and Amanda Rae Sweigart for $260,000.

Pauline C. Weitzel conveyed property on Netzley Road to Aaron J. Glick and Susie M. Glick for $155,000.

Heidi A. Kalinofski conveyed property on Foxcroft Lane to Michael A. Kalinofski and Brittany L. Kalinofski for $228,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Isaac E. Stoltzfus, Eva S. Stoltzfus, John E. Kauffman II and Sarah S. Kauffman conveyed property on Bell Road to John E. Kauffman II and Sarah S. Kauffman for $1.

John E. Kauffman II and Sarah S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to John E. Kauffman Jr. and Elizabeth S. Kauffman for $1.

Philip M. Shoemaker, Linda S. Shoemaker and Jeffrey M. Shoemaker conveyed property on Street Road to F. Leslie Hershey and E. Lois Hershey for $1.

Isaac E. Stoltzfus, Eva S. Stoltzfus, John E. Kauffman II and Sarah S. Kauffman conveyed property on Bell Road to Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Carol Elizabeth Ware, Brown Brothers Harriman Trust Co. NA, Joseph R. Gates, Paul W. Gates, Lisa R. Rich, John H. Ware III Irrevocable Trust and Deborah Royer conveyed property on a public road to David C. Carl and Jennifer L. Carl for $160,000.

Kay A. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey J. Jackson for $140,000.

John E. Kauffman II and Sarah S. Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to John E. Kauffman II, Sarah S. Kauffman, Isaac E. Stoltzfus and Eva S. Stoltzfus for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

John C. Paxson and Brenda L. Paxson conveyed 16 N. Fifth St. to Justin D. Robitaille and Brenna J. Robitaille for $129,000.

John C. Paxson and Brenda L. Paxson conveyed 14 N. Fifth St. to Justin D. Robitaille and Brenna J. Robitaille for $103,000.

Idubin Vargas and Carolyn E. Vargas conveyed property on Fairview Street to Idubin Vargas for $1.

William S. Wagner and Catherine M. Harsh conveyed property on a public road to Jessie J Guzman Nieves and Marlene E. Martinez Torres for $150,000.

Travis S. McCarty conveyed 473 Manor St. to Rashad K. Watts for $67,000.

Patricia A. Dancause conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Heidi Jean Root for $177,000.

Mattilynn Gartner conveyed 1297 Ridge Ave. to Joanna L. Spicer for $228,000.

Randall H. Kinser conveyed 146 S. Sixth St. to Alan H. Cherkin for $59,500.

Adam D. Nissley and J. Kandace Nissley conveyed 12 S. Third St. to Mathew E. Wardecker and Alyssa M. Wardecker for $115,000.

Hinkles Properties Partnership, John F. Hinkle Jr. and John F. Hinkle III conveyed property on Locust Street to Murphy Acquisition Group LLC for $349,000.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed property on a public road to Valley View Capital LLC for $85,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Emily Bachman Zipp conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Bachman and Alexandria E. Bachman for $250,000.

Edward S. Althouse Jr. and Traci M. Althouse conveyed property on Rock Hill Road to Joel C. Dyer and Linda K. Dyer for $285,000.

Timothy J. Wettig, Emily M. Wettig and Emily Bachman Zipp conveyed property on a public road to Emily Bachman Zipp for $1.

Jody K. Kahl conveyed property on a public road to Nicole L. Kahl and Matthew T. Salzman for $255,000.

William J. McMonagle, Marilyn K. Klosko and Marilyn K. McMonagle conveyed property on a public road to William J. McMonagle and Marilyn K. McMonagle for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Douglas L. Zook and Deanna Zook conveyed 189 Penn Oak Drive to Brian E. Duran Sr. and Tammy M. Duran for $214,000.

Mark D. Kimmich conveyed 127 Walnut St. to Mark D. Kimmich and Hope M. Kimmich for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James Fisher conveyed 61 Sunrise Circle to Roman Artemenko and Yekaterina Artemenko for $318,000.

Ronald L. Worline and Jean M. Worline conveyed 156 Lancaster Ave. to Susan L. Campoli for $360,000.

Finance of America Reverse LLC, Compu Link Corp. and Celink conveyed 108 S. Fourth St. to Dale A. Kerns and Paul R. Kerns Jr. for $57,500.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

George C. Desmond and Douglas A. Desmond conveyed property on a public road to Cody M. Weitkamp and Kylie L. Hoffman for $150,000.

George Wf Deesch, Teresa L. Cunfer and Teresa Deesch conveyed property on a public road to George Deesch and Teresa Deesch for $1.

Beverly A. Costa conveyed 201 Basil St. to William James Paul Jr., Jennifer Nicole Farrington Paul and Jennifer Nicole Farrington Paul for $335,000.

The estate of Donna W. Laughlin conveyed property on Sharon Drive to Gregory A. Laughlin for $200,000.

Shawn T. Hummer and Jennifer L. Hummer conveyed 36 Main St. to Phyllicia L. Bishop for $215,000.

Kevin R. Emenheiser and Christine K. Emenheiser conveyed property on Railroad Avenue to Shawn T. Hummer and Jennifer L. Hummer for $280,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Mark A. Hackenburg conveyed property on Park Ridge Drive to Wade A. Schreffler and Sandra M. Schreffler for $188,000.

Michael A. Klaips conveyed property on a public road to Amanda Hamill for $234,900.

Kendra J. Buch, Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders conveyed property on Randolph Drive to Kathy Crawford for $262,900.

Gruber Family Trust and Hollinger Services Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Penway Construction Inc. for $57,000.

The estate of Jeannette O. McMullen conveyed 759 Hess Road to Sandra D. Coates and Kelly S. Coates for $215,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Stephen T. Pierson, April Ennis Pierson and April Ennis Pierson conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Aaron M. Foglio for $97,500.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on Clear View Drive to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Donald E. Wagner and Janice D. Wagner conveyed property on Natures Way to John R. Snell and Donna L. Snell for $459,000.

Jonathan R. Keefer, Elizabeth M. Barlow and Elizabeth M. Keefer conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan R. Keefer and Elizabeth M. Keefer for $1.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on Church Road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Daniel G. Petersheim and Elizabeth F. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to Enos S. Petersheim and Hannah E. Petersheim for $1.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

Hope Valley Farms, James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong and Eleanor Delong conveyed property on Church Road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

James R. Delong, Gerald C. Delong, Eleanor Delong and Hope Valley Farms conveyed property on a public road to Hope Valley Farms LLC for $1.

EARL TWP.

David Lee Fisher conveyed property on South Kinzer Road to Gideon B. Fisher and Anna L. Fisher for $1.

David Z. Martin and Eva H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Leon M. Martin and Lucinda W. Martin for $1.

Kenneth M. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Fair Real Estate LLC for $1,138,942.

EAST EARL TWP.

Trudy Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Bradley T. Wagner for $120,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

J. Kyle Zimmerman, Jeanna Zimmerman and Jeanna J. Zimmerman conveyed 209 Tobacco Road to Rhoda R. Hoover for $230,000.

Warren M. Martin Jr., Norma W. Martin and Warren M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Warren M. Martin III and Naomi R. Martin for $387,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Richard C. Saurbaugh conveyed 1755 Stevens St. to Jason C. Saurbaugh for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Elam H. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Beiler and Sadie S. Beiler for $1.

The estate of Wanda J. Peffer conveyed property on a public road to Jason M. Peffer for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

The estate of Abram G. Flory and The estate of Abram G. Flory Jr. conveyed property on Dead End Road to The Estate of Abram G. Flory for $1.

The estate of Abram G. Flory and The estate of Abram G. Flory Jr. conveyed property on Dead End Road to Kelly R. Hawryluk for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Louis J. Ulrich III conveyed 260 S. Spruce St. to Junk Tank LLC for $75,000.

Louis J. Ulrich III conveyed 258 S. Spruce St. to Junk Tank LLC for $75,000.

Tara Jo Ober and Tara J. Ober conveyed 170 E. Willow St. to Tara Ober and Joseph Ober for $10.

Ashley Nichole Hostetter, Ashley Nichole Stark and Clifford A. Hostetter conveyed 348 S. Market St. to G&M Remodeling LLC for $155,000.

Daniel C. Garber, Rachael M. Garber and Rachael Garber conveyed property on a public road to Christopher William Witkowski for $295,000.

Datra LLC, David Sattazahn and Tracey L. Sattazahn conveyed property on a public road to Cbh Group III LLC for $1.

Kevin M. Caffrey conveyed property on Hedgewyck Lane to Abda Sey for $295,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Timothy D. Crowther conveyed property on Mohler Church Road to Timothy D. Crowther for $1.

The estate of Mary Kathryn Weaver conveyed property on Penn Avenue to Lindsay L. Rachor and Michael L. Rachor for $185,900.

Benjamin M. Eberle and Amy R. Eberle conveyed property on a public road to Felicia Mary Cheng for $160,000.

Suzanne C. Gunselman, David G. Gunselman, Gunselman Family Revocable Trust, Sue C. Gunselman and David Gunselman conveyed 228 Grant St. to Anand Sawh for $208,000.

Charmaine K. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Garman for $1.

Sharon L. Hurst conveyed 105 E. Walnut St. to Ashton John Sensenig for $95,000.

Charles E. Harris II and Nancy E. Harris conveyed 562 Pointview Ave. to James L. Weaver for $237,500.

Justin R. Jenkins conveyed 140 Washington Ave. to Beth Gold for $150,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Doug Hartranft and Suzette Hartranft conveyed 53 Summerlyn Drive to Millstone Properties of Lancaster LLC for $294,100.

Penn Dutch Farms LP and We Mar Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Penn Dutch Farms LP for $1.

Harlan B. Good and David Michael Good conveyed property on a public road to Harry Weaver Jr. and Linda L. Weaver for $142,000.

Penn Dutch Farms LP and We Mar Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Penn Dutch Farms LP for $1.

James M. Stauffer and Janine M. Stauffer conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to James M. Stauffer and Janine M. Stauffer for $1.

Gary L. Weaver and Dorothy A. Weaver conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to James A. Pitman, Jeanette C. Pitman, Alfred J. Pitman and Viola Acsay Pitman for $1,155,000.

Janessa D. Barrell and Janessa D. Weaver conveyed property on October Glory Trail to Gary L. Weaver and Dorothy A. Weaver for $350,000.

Penn Dutch Farms LP and We Mar Inc. conveyed property on a public road to James M. Stauffer and Janine M. Stauffer for $1.

James M. Stauffer and Janine M. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Penn Dutch Farms LP for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Melvin J. Blessing conveyed property on a public road to Melvin J. Blessing and James Todd Blessing for $1.

Francis J. Naylor and Lisa A. Naylor conveyed property on Hyde Park Drive to Andrea L. Reischauer for $505,100.

David Costello and Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on Oxtail Circle to Brittney Hacken for $738,000.

Robert D. Kettering and Karen L. Kettering conveyed property on Short Drive to Gregory John Berta and Deborah L. Berta for $330,000.

Edward S. Mumma and Ann M. Mumma conveyed 1024 Nissley Road to Ann M. Mumma for $1.

Nadia Hanna, Ramzy S. Hanna and Nadia Attalla conveyed 25 Park Circle Drive to James Renno and Jonelle M. Renno for $218,500.

Cesare Coscia conveyed property on Hyde Park Drive to Cesare Coscia and Deanna Lennon for $1.

John Sentgeorge, Paula Sentgeorge and Jonathan Sentgeorge conveyed 1146 Kenneth Drive to John Sentgeorge and Paula Sentgeorge for $1.

Michael T. Aldinger and Dawn K. Aldinger conveyed 3251 Harrisburg Pike to Patricia Hafer for $278,000.

Costello Builders Inc., New Generation At Haydn Manor and Daryl Herr conveyed property on a public road to Christine A. Morphy and Daniel E. Morphy for $627,000.

Linda A. Barto, Michael B. Frey, Nicholas B. Frey and Philip C. Frey conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Associates Properties PA LP, Associates Properties PA GP LLC and Jeffery Seibert conveyed property on Old Chickies Road to Jeffery Michael Seibert for $269,900.

David L. Heisey and Lori A. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to David Lee Heisey Jr. and Brittany Lee Heisey for $218,000.

Colby A. Weinhofer and Theresa M. Weinhofer conveyed property on a public road to Colby A. Weinhofer and Theresa M. Weinhofer for $1.

Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC, Antonio Munoz and Denise M. Keyser conveyed 4432 Chinchilla Ave. to Stephanie Zegers and Jamie N. Widener for $249,900.

Carlos Barreras and Marisela Barreras conveyed property on Hollyann Drive to Derlyn Roy Martin and Kara Martin for $235,000.

Joel M. Slaymaker conveyed property on a public road to Joel Michael Slaymaker and Lori Kristine Slaymaker for $1.

Clark E. Fisher conveyed property on Barberry Drive to Shavonne N. Aument for $220,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Manheim Car King Properties LLC and Theodore M. Kelemen conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Ricardo Morales, Maria T. Vazquez Rivera and Maria T Vazquez Rivera for $480,000.

Jay Govind LLC, Govind Jay LLC and Raul Patel conveyed property on a public road to Saboor Property Holdings LLC for $270,000.

Nancy M. Grossman conveyed property on Ellendale Drive to Carl Lapp and Judith Lapp for $220,000.

The estate of Eileen Peters W. Fall Anderson conveyed 1922 Lincoln Highway East to Linda J. Gillespie for $115,000.

ADF Lincoln Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Lincoln LLC for $500,000.

Patricia J. Feirick and Larry L. Feirick conveyed 2204 Horseshoe Road to Merry Joy Feirick for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Joseph Strazzo and Carol A. Strazzo conveyed property on Wolgemuth Drive to Scott McGillivray and Lynnashley Strazzo for $1.

Willow Street Car Wash LLC and Willow Street Car Care Center conveyed property on a public road to Willow Street Car Wash LLC for $1.

Jennifer M. Andersen conveyed property on Eagle Drive to Tom Andersen for $1.

Benjamin Oneil conveyed Unit 111 to Benjamin Oneil and Melissa Oneil for $1.

Marie L. Monville, Daniel J. Monville and Marie L. Roberts conveyed Unit 1 to Marie L. Monville and Daniel J. Monville for $10.

Jason W. Deeds, Kirsten T. Deeds and Kirsten Deeds conveyed property on a public road to Gregg A. Horst, Ralph J. Means, Kaylin R. Means and Staci E. Horst for $440,000.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Spengler Sr. and Darlene J. Spengler for $486,048.

LANCASTER CITY

Peter M. Shirk and Elizabeth J. Shirk conveyed 913 St. Joseph Street to Benjamin T. Shenk and Ruby A. Shenk for $186,000.

Louann G. Meyer conveyed 32 Marshall St. to Matthew Guiliano and Erwin Rommel Carrasquilla Jimenez for $232,500.

John P. Kroesen conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Anair Lemos for $135,000.

Harry B. Flora Jr. conveyed 21 Seymour St. to Alfredo Morales Padilla and Sonia Morales for $48,000.

Joseph Strazzo and Carol A. Strazzo conveyed Unit 110 to Scott McGillivray and Lynnashley Strazzo for $1.

Margaret D. McCormick conveyed 550 Park Ave. to Emily Fritz for $169,500.

Carmen L. Huertas conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Belmont Equity LLC and Francis J. Leffler for $120,000.

Nay Carrillo and Nay A. Carrillo conveyed 24 W. James St. to Nay A. Carrillo and Elizabeth Carrillo for $0.

Michael A. McClure conveyed 719 George St. to Roberto Vega for $132,000.

LQZ LLC, Michael G. Zamagias Interests Ltd and Zamagias Michael G. Interests Ltd conveyed Unit 414 to Michael Zamagias and Elizabeth Zamagias for $1,295,375.

Lamar Advertising of Penn LLC, Powder Mill Corp. and Penn Advertising Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Tabor Community Services Inc. for $1.

Jose A. Huertas and Edna I. Lizardi conveyed 408 S. Ann St. to Juan R Suarez Paulino for $156,000.

Dean E. Baker and Dean Baker conveyed 912 Buchanan Ave. to Susquehanna Resources LP for $379,900.

Eric Bz Lee and Lily F. Sears conveyed 230 E. Lemon St. to Kevin Wolfe for $200,000.

Brenda Kuhns and Charles R. Stoy Sr. & Margaret A. Stoy Revocable Living Trust conveyed 532 Lancaster Ave. to Restored Investments LLC for $175,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and The estate of Jenny M. Schumacher conveyed 719 N. Lime St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $190,000.

Anthony Esh, Michelle Esh and Michelle J. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Madeline Hoot for $82,000.

RSB Real Estate LLC and Ronald M. Burkhart conveyed 244 W. Walnut St. to Jacqueline S. Byler for $1.

Abby L. Rankin and Abby L. Wood conveyed 126 S. Pearl St. to Joe A. Vasquez for $145,000.

Junior Bencosme and Junior S. Bencosme conveyed property on a public road to Moric Dco LLC for $365,000.

The estate of Vonda L. Kirchner conveyed 312 Filbert St. to John F. Kirchner Sr. for $1.

The estate of Vonda L. Kirchner conveyed property on Fremont Street to John F. Kirchner Sr. and Mary E. Byerly for $1.

The estate of Vonda L. Kirchner conveyed property on a public road to John F. Kirchner Sr. and Mary E. Byerly for $1.

Norman F. Chancy Jr. conveyed 37 W. Vine St. to Vladimir N. Cadet for $185,000.

Roy P. Esbenshade and Diane P. Esbenshade conveyed 737 Second St. to Gerardo Mori for $169,900.

Elizabeth A. Fulmer and Wendy G. Gaunt conveyed 143 N. Pine St. to Edward Anthony Tobin Jr. for $180,000.

Susan A. Felizzi conveyed 819 St. Joseph Street to City Mark LLC for $95,000.

Bng Properties LLC conveyed 560 W. Chestnut St. to Matthew R. Buckwalter for $305,400.

The estate of H. Clyde Saylor, Jeffrey C. Saylor, Terry S. Saylor and Samuel T. Saylor conveyed 652 E. King St. to Karl R. Linde, Lashon Hylton Linde and Lashon Hylton Linde for $182,000.

Sokkheng Meas conveyed property on a public road to Sokkhun Meas for $1.

Maximo Reyes and Rosa D. Reyes conveyed 417 E. Orange St. to Todd C. Forster for $179,900.

Jacob A. Otthofer Jr. and Jean S. Otthofer conveyed 118 Reo Ave. to John Trovato and Sadie Moore for $149,900.

Donna M. Mackey and Donna M. Sigman conveyed 824 Union St. to Richard E. Moser and Mona A. Moser for $105,000.

David C. Bowman and Johanna Dejesus conveyed 1049 Wabank St. to Wanda I Santos Jusino for $164,948.

Patricia A. Coller and R. Christopher Coller conveyed 334 W. Orange St. to Lamar S. Weaver and Carolyn A. Weaver for $195,200.

The estate of Robert E. Hilt Sr. and The estate of Robert E. Hilt conveyed property on a public road to Carmen Simone and Morgan Simone for $1.

John E. Moore conveyed 459 W. Vine St. to Gini L. David and Juan David for $1.

The estate of William L. Spicer Jr. conveyed 559 S. Christian St. to Sharoon Rashid Bhatti for $66,330.

The estate of Letitia A. Kline conveyed 541 Reynolds Ave. to Spruce St. Design & Build LLC for $130,000.

Mylon E. Weaver conveyed 116 Sherman St. to Savannah M. Thorpe for $197,000.

Enes Huskic and Semira Huskic conveyed 321 E. Ross St. to Semira Huskic for $1.

Robert E. Walton and Maxine M. Walton conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Brandon R. Walton for $1.

Robert E. Walton and Maxine M. Walton conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Chad R. Walton for $1.

Valley View Capital LLC conveyed 668 Columbia Ave. to Lloyd Esh and Mary Ellen Esh for $195,000.

The estate of Georgianna M Flood Herr conveyed 444 E. Orange St. to Kathleen M. Leach for $1.

Jonathan L. Yeager conveyed 550 W. Walnut St. to Eric A. Kukoda and Alyssa M. Tindall for $315,000.

Robert E. Walton and Maxine M. Walton conveyed 735 Lafayette St. to Joshua R. Walton for $1.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Real Estate Fund LLC for $1.

Donald L. Jordan conveyed property on a public road to Braden L. Roemer for $120,000.

Kelly A. Nelson conveyed property on Fourth Street to Jhon W. Pierre and Nenjie Pierre for $174,900.

Tony M. Wang and Patricia Alice Wang conveyed 550 W. Chestnut St. to Justine Dennis McPhee and Joseph R. McPhee IV for $260,000.

Jason Sindall and Linda Sindall conveyed property on Wabank Street to Henry K. Stoltzfoos and Ida R. Stoltzfoos for $125,000.

Travis R. Hess conveyed 151 1/2 W. Walnut St. to Travis R. Hess and Cameo R. Hess for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Country Meadows Associates, George M. Leader Family Corp. and Leader George M. Family Corp. conveyed property on Elm Avenue to Providence Place of Lancaster Associates for $1.

Guney Ilgaz and Ozlem Ilgaz conveyed property on a public road to Victor F Bugala Rivera and Wilmarie Morales Cora for $275,000.

The estate of Helen E. Liebl conveyed property on Charles Road to Jenna E. Philo, Sekea Ortiz Gray and Sekea Ortiz Gray for $258,500.

Nhan V. Nguyen and Thu Ha T Le conveyed 258 Kentshire Drive to Manuel M. Galan, Jade Kim Huynh Juarbe and Jade Kim Huynh Juarbe for $185,000.

Gene L. Hidlay and Lisa D. Hidlay conveyed property on a public road to Ruben J. Fahndrich and Evelyn J. Villacorta for $184,901.

Country Meadows Associates, George M. Leader Family Corp. and Leader George M. Family Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Providence Place of Lancaster Associates for $1.

LEACOCK TWP.

Salome S. Beiler conveyed property on Ridge Road to Reuben R. Beiler and Hannah S. Beiler for $1.

Levi K. Lapp and Linda K. Lapp conveyed property on Irishtown Road to Christ B. Beiler and Barbara B. Beiler for $465,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Jesse R. Stoltzfus, Rosanna K. Stoltzfus and Rosanna Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Shelby L. Hollinger for $200,000.

M. Leane Groff conveyed property on a public road to Cody J. Groff and Eirene R. Groff for $200,000.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Scott Ruth and Dawn Ruth for $432,990.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Jennifer V. Kahl and Joshua B. Kahl for $442,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Kenneth Einar Lund conveyed 110 S. Broad St. to Kenneth E. Lund and Brenda S. Lund for $1.

Mary Jane Landis and Mary Ann Warnick A conveyed property on South Broad Street to Robert L. Brubaker Jr., Andrea R. Brubaker and Hunter C. Brubaker for $375,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Maryjo G. Steele conveyed property on a public road to Andrew H. Groop and Judith M. Groop for $119,000.

Leonard Falcone and Nancy A. Falcone conveyed property on Pine Grove Road to Dennis John Chupein and Kathleen Ellen Chupein for $374,900.

Paul R. Kise IV and Kelly L. Kise conveyed property on Londonderry Lane to Edwin L. McInnis III and Linda McInnis for $469,900.

Matthew M. Heverly conveyed property on a public road to Christina L. Walters and Brandon Davis for $276,500.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Raymond E. Ix conveyed Unit 125 to J. Robert Buchanan and Monika Buchanan for $330,000.

Daniel P. Billings and Evelyn Billings conveyed 704 Skyline Drive to Jessalyn N. May for $181,000.

Paul D. Zook conveyed property on Oregon Road to Buffalo Springs Holdings LLC for $84,400.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 651 Juliette Ave. to Jonathan L. Yeager and Katherine Yeager for $340,250.

William Hayek, Joann Hayek and Diane Hayek conveyed Unit 12 to Dhartiben Patel for $295,000.

GRH 3 LLC conveyed Unit 74 to Tony Nguyen, Thu N. Tran, Thu Ht Le, Nhan Van Nguyen and Nhan Vannguyen for $535,000.

Wagner Family Revocable Trust Agreement and Oliver E. Wagner conveyed 1961 Rachael Drive to Oliver E. Wagner and Wagner Family Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

Suzanne M. High and Kurt A. Schenck conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Kurt A. Schenck for $1.

Adnan Pasic, Abby N. Pasic and Abby N. Foust conveyed property on Chiswell Place to Adnan Pasic and Abby N. Pasic for $1.

John D. Buckwalter and Donna A. Buckwalter conveyed property on Revere Road to Joshua R. Clark and Rachele E. Clark for $274,900.

Gerald T. Scull Jr. and Jane L. Scull conveyed property on a public road to Travis Smith and Tina Smith for $684,500.

Colonial Painting Inc. conveyed 1002 N. Prince St. to Lancaster Commercial Contractors LLC for $675,000.

Patrick M. McCarty and Beverly H. McCarty conveyed 1913 Larchmont Lane to Patrick M. McCarty, Beverly H. McCarty and McCarty Living Trust for $0.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Diane Ai Luu and Lester P. Dabu for $332,450.

Alan F. Stoeckle and Judy A. Stoeckle conveyed property on Suffolk Drive to John Merenich and Holly Sawyer for $450,000.

Lewis Properties, Linda S. Morris and Linda Sue Lewis conveyed 2305 Bob White Lane to Nancy E. Kane and Thomas C. Kane for $193,000.

Daneen L. Foxwell and Daneen L. Rund conveyed 110 Valleybrook Drive to Zachary Senn for $175,000.

Gregory Stephens conveyed 218 Mayer Place to Mei Ki Au and Anthony Duran for $274,900.

The estate of Dale E. Goodwin conveyed property on a public road to Chad G. Hurst for $119,500.

Antonio Suarez and Carmen Suarez conveyed property on a public road to Matthew P. Edgerton and Christina F. Edgerton for $1,000,000.

GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Bradley Charles Smith and Julia Marie Smith for $489,391.

Vivek Shah conveyed Unit 57 to Austin T. Cekovic and Julia A. Cekovic for $449,900.

Savanna J. Risser conveyed Unit 529 to C. Thomas Risser for $1.

Rockford Capital Group LLC and Accordo Ltd Partnership conveyed 115 Sunrise Ave. to Amos W. Stoltzfus Sr. and Marianne Stoltzfus for $1.

Robert L. Quick and Jacqueline L. Quick conveyed property on Sturbridge Drive to Robert L. Quick for $1.

Earl J. Bachman conveyed property on Richmond Drive to David J. Carrero for $338,000.

Harry E. Reitzel Jr. and Kristi L. Reitzel conveyed property on Saddle Drive to Harry E. Reitzel Jr. for $1.

Marianna Wanner conveyed property on Blossom Hill Drive to Thomas M. Wanner for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Cynthia J. Carver conveyed property on Rapho Street to Ronald A. Koleda for $245,000.

Martin C. Wubbolt and Mary L. Wubbolt conveyed 230 W. High St. to Austin Tyler Dagen and Melissa Lynn Dagen for $254,000.

MANOR TWP.

Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

Rohrer Dairy Farms Properties LP, Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer, Michael T. Rohrer and Charlestown Dairy LLC for $1.

Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Ml Rohrer Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.

Robert L. Rohrer and Robin K. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

Margaret M. Paulson conveyed property on a public road to Eric Alan Tate and Joann Eileen Tate for $780,000.

Murry Cos. & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Julie M. Joseph for $363,215.

Dianne Bellusci and Giuseppe Bellusci Family Trust conveyed property on a public road to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $0.

Robert S. Wash and Barbara J. Wash conveyed 400 Stone Creek Road to Gretchel L. Hathaway for $349,500.

Rohrer Properties LP, Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Shultz Road to Robert L. Rohrer, Michael T. Rohrer and Charlestown Dairy LLC for $1.

Denise Jenkins and Angelina Jenkins conveyed 120 Banyan Circle Drive to Laura Salgado for $185,000.

John R. Chamberlin and Corinne L. Chamberlin conveyed property on a public road to John R. Chamberlin, Corinne L. Chamberlin and Corinne L. Orfanella for $1.

Joseph C. Kligge, Maricia C. Kligge and Maricia R. Kligge conveyed property on a public road to Joseph C. Kligge and Maricia C. Kligge for $0.

John R. Chamberlin, Corinne L. Chamberlin and Corinne L. Orfanella conveyed property on a public road to Timothy T. Barley for $540,000.

Robert L. Rohrer conveyed property on Shultz Road to Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Shultz Road to Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

John C. Beale and Mary Jane Beale conveyed property on Rohrer Road to B&C Hershey Farms for $850,000.

Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Shultz Road to Ml Rohrer Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.

Michael T. Booth and Dora M. Booth conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Barreras Vega, Carlos Barreras Vega and Marisela D. Barreras for $301,500.

Rohrer Dairy Farms Properties LP, Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer, Michael T. Rohrer and Charlestown Dairy LLC for $1.

Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Rohrer Homestead LLC for $1.

Michael T. Rohrer and Lori A. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer and Robin K. Rohrer for $1.

Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

Judy A. Ochs conveyed property on a public road to Victor Eduardo Salazar Naro for $200,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Maguire Court to Benjamin M. Erb and Joanne K. Erb for $397,995.

Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

Rohrer Dairy Farms Properties LP, Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer, Michael T. Rohrer and Charlestown Dairy LLC for $1.

Rohrer Dairy Farms Properties LPp, Charlestown Dariy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Charlestown Road to Robert L. Rohrer, Michael T. Rohrer and Charlestown Dairy LLC for $1.

Jean Bachman conveyed property on a public road to William Smith and Martha Colyer for $175,000.

Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Township Road to Rohrer Dairy Farms Properties LP for $1.

Jennifer Jewel Schaum conveyed 20 Bucknell Ave. to Wilmary Sierra Serrano and Wilmary Sierra Serrano for $160,000.

The estate of Mary J. Becken conveyed 1731 Valley Forge Road to Dhan B. Tamang and Chandri M. Tamang for $228,000.

Robert L. Rohrer and Robin K. Rohrer conveyed property on Charlestown Road to Michael T. Rohrer and Lori A. Rohrer for $1.

Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Charlestown Road to Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Township Road to Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer for $1.

Rohrer Properties LP, Charlestown Dairy LLC, Robert L. Rohrer and Michael T. Rohrer conveyed property on Township Road to Robert L. Rohrer, Michael T. Rohrer and Charlestown Dairy LLC for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

H. Dennis Shumaker and Lucy L. Shumaker conveyed 402 W. Market St. to Susan M. Kirchoff and Danielle Ann Kirchoff for $345,000.

Daryl Moyer, Kay Moyer and Patricia L. Sisemore conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Moyer and Kay Moyer for $1.

Patricia L. Sisemore conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Moyer and Kay Moyer for $20,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Joy V. Ritter and Helen Lehman conveyed 101 Den Mar Drive to Joy V. Ritter for $1.

Darren R. Hershock, Sophia C. Hershock and Sophia Hershock conveyed property on Douts Hill Road to Darren R. Hershock for $1.

Ephrata National Bank conveyed property on a public road to Corporate Venture Group for $500,000.

Thomas Lee Gilbert and Thomas L. Gilbert conveyed property on a public road to Fredrick V. Alldred Jr. for $300,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Patricia Nolan conveyed 120 Oak Knoll Circle to Helen A. Lawrence for $145,000.

Shirley Y. Falk conveyed property on Laurelgate Place to Jody Marie Brady for $237,000.

Paul Robert Herr and Paul R. Herr conveyed property on Tanglegate Place to Michelle Sayeg, Brian F. Lynch and Roswitha B. Sheaffers for $167,900.

German Santana and Elba Santana conveyed 1914 Millersville Pike to Mervin M. Fansler III and Bonita L. Fansler for $227,900.

Jeffrey G. Lower and Michael T. Moyer conveyed property on Windsor Court to Jeffrey G. Lower and E. Barry Lower for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Larry D. Boozer and Linda S. Boozer conveyed 204 Midland Circle to Massimo Caretti for $310,000.

Margaret S. Shank conveyed 754 E. Main St. to Jason Moore Erb for $195,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Geraldine Dixon, Geraldine Ann Dixon, Michele Dixon and Michele L. Dixon conveyed 43 Wigeon Way to Daniel J. Schimmel and Susan R. Schimmel for $250,100.

Mark R. Labuski, Stacie R. Labuski and Labuski Revocable Trust conveyed property on a public road to Michelle M. Ceniceros and Rodolfo Ceniceros for $420,000.

Barbara S. Haverkamp and Barbara J. Haney conveyed Unit 31 to Bruce T. Wolfe for $206,000.

The estate of Jan L. Elsen conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Karen M. Tennis for $189,900.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Raymond M. Cordero Figuereo, Raymond M Cordero Figuereo, Waleska Hartling Leger, Raymond M. Cordero and Waleska Hartling conveyed property on Pennridge Avenue to Shane Z. Sullivan and Lindsey R. Sullivan for $260,000.

Allan K. Andrews conveyed property on Hillside Drive to Valerie A. Blouch for $251,800.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Samuel S. Stoltzfus and Malinda K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Apollo Loose for $190,000.

Sherry L. Barrett and Joel Barrett conveyed property on a public road to Rudiger C. Hackman and Carla R. Hackman for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Elmer P. Esh and Katie R. Esh conveyed property on Esbenshade Road to Elmer P. Esh and Katie R. Esh for $1.

Elmer P. Esh and Katie R. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Elmer P. Esh and Katie R. Esh for $1.

Joseph K. Lapp and Barbara L. Lapp conveyed property on Esbenshade Road to Joseph K. Lapp and Barbara L. Lapp for $1.

Elmer P. Esh and Katie R. Esh conveyed property on Esbenshade Road to Joseph K. Lapp and Barbara L. Lapp for $1.

Joseph K. Lapp and Barbara L. Lapp conveyed property on Esbenshade Road to Elmer P. Esh and Katie R. Esh for $1.

PENN TWP.

Kevin L. Hess, Larry E. Davis, Douglas S. Longenecker, Erc Developers and Douglas Longenecker conveyed property on Newport Road to ERC Developers for $1.

Thomas S. Buter conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Fernando A. Tabora Irias, Fernando Tabora Irias and Ashley A. Tabora for $192,500.

The estate of Abram G. Flory and The estate of Abram G. Flory Jr. conveyed property on Dead End Road to The estate of Abram G. Flory for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 8 to Jillian F. Newmoyer for $213,512.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Kieu T. Tran, Trung D. Tran and Kien T. Bui conveyed 124 Northview Lane to Trung D. Tran and Kieu T. Tran for $10.

Henry B. Smucker conveyed property on East State Street to AFE Enterprises LP for $150,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Marylin P. Beittel and Eric C. Beittel conveyed Unit 31 to Charles Henry Plague, Charles Henry Plague Revocable Trust, Mary Susan Plague and Mary Susan Plague Revocable Trust for $342,500.

Wanda K. Leese conveyed property on Maple Drive to Awakened Properties LLC for $120,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 57 to Ryan P. Berardi and Melissa B. Berardi for $389,900.

Robin L. Smith conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Michele Walsh for $275,000.

J. Kenneth Miller, Dorcas W. Miller, Kervin E. Miller and Darlene Miller conveyed property on a public road to Kervin E. Miller and Darlene Miller for $1.

J. Kenneth Miller, Dorcas W. Miller, Kervin E. Miller and Darlene Miller conveyed property on a public road to Kervin E. Miller and Darlene Miller for $1.

Gary G. Hauck and Lea P. Hauck conveyed property on Mt Joy Road to Kenneth M. Nolt and Teresa Nolt for $250,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Richard W. Kolb and Jeannette M. Kolb conveyed property on a public road to Chad R. Horst for $264,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Allan A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John S. Fisher and Mary S. Fisher for $1.

K. Richard Miller and Terry L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Dutchie Properties LLC for $800,000.

Rameshji LLC and Raghuvinder Paul Singh Bhatia conveyed property on Umbleton Road to George R. Stoltzfus for $185,000.

Christian K. Fisher Jr. and Linda K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Allan A. Fisher for $1.

Mark Allen King conveyed property on a public road to Melvin E. King and Martha K. King for $190,000.

John Z. Zook and Becky Sue Zook conveyed property on a public road to William J. Stoltzfus for $345,000.

John S. Fisher conveyed property on Meadville Road to David S. Fisher for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Michael B. Hevenor and Rhonda M. Hevenor conveyed 417 Weaver Road to John T. Sanderson and Kimberly D. Sanderson for $250,000.

J. Randall Ames and Jo Ann V Ames conveyed property on Saw Mill Road to Jo Ann V Ames for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

D. Patrick McConnell and Dana L. McConnell conveyed property on a public road to Julianne M. Klaassen for $190,000.

Frederick T. Burkett Jr. and Robin A. Burkett conveyed 301 W. Main St. to James Durante and Tawana Durante for $285,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Blake D. Bender, Richard S. Hartman and Pamela K. Hartman conveyed 806 Snyder Hill Road to Colleen R. George and John W. George for $180,250.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Chase H. Sell and Laura E. Sell for $675,362.

Ann E. Mickel and Deborah A. Fuss conveyed property on Water Edge Road to Samuel Z. Esh and Rebecca S. Esh for $1.

Dianne P. Skilling conveyed property on a public road to Dianne P. Skilling and Kristi T. Hummer for $1.

Thomas M. Lantz and Jennifer M. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Curtis Hafer and Cathy Hafer for $637,500.

Thomas W. Lute Jr. conveyed 526 Garnet Lane to Matthew T. Swanger and Jaclyn M. Kain for $625,000.

Earl W. Hostetter and Lois S. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Corey L. Butts and Adrienne M. Butts for $206,349.

The estate of Henry William Siegler Jr., Lisa Anderson and Lisa R. Anderson conveyed 440 Longfellow Drive to Alicia Benedick for $199,900.

Bachman Family Trust, Lois I. Bachman and John N. Bachman conveyed 27 Tennyson Drive to Wpe Partners LLC for $67,500.

John N. Bachman and Lois I. Bachman conveyed 40 Longfellow Drive to Wpe Partners LLC for $67,500.