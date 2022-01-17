The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 27-31:

AKRON BOROUGH

David Wesley Aigler and Sherri Ann Aigler conveyed 887 Orchard St. to Clinton Russell Fryberger and Nicole J. Fryberger for $188,000.

BART TWP.

Susie K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Samuel B. Smucker and Annie J. Smucker for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Barbara O. Martin and Barbara O. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Briartown Properties LLC for $225,000.

Carrol A. Martin, Carrol Ann Martin and Carrol Martin conveyed property on a public road to Justin R. Pokrop, Justine R. Pokrop and Carrol A. Martin for $168,000.

Landmark Builders Inc. conveyed 101 E. Valley Road to Paul A. Valentine and Lisa J. Valentine for $770,000.

Pleasant Valley Ventures LLC, Katie Swartzentruber, A. Leon Zook and Benjamin Stoltzfus conveyed 234 Pleasant Valley Road to Bowmansville Enterprises LLC for $310,700.

Evelyn H. King, Ja Lyn Developers and The estate of Jacob P. King conveyed property on Redstone Drive to A&R Partners LLC for $2,400,000.

The estate of Mary B. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Sheri L. Bair and Douglas R. Beck for $1.

C&M Housing Solutions LLC, Chris McGeady and Melissa McGeady conveyed property on Olde School Lane to Austin W. Nolt for $287,000.

Talon Holdings LLC and Tina Auker conveyed 121 E. Valley Road to David Nathaniel Hunter Sr. and Lisa J. Hunter for $109,000.

The estate of Dale T. Youndt conveyed property on a public road to Joyce E. Youndt for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

W. James Morton, Joanne L. Morton, Linda L. Harnish, Kenneth E. Harnish, Morwood Partnership, Thomas B. Morton, Sue Gast and Susan M. Clark conveyed property on a public road to Back 40 LLC for $1,056,600.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Amos J. Zook and Becky Ann Zook conveyed 32 Broad St. to Mervin J. King for $256,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Jim O. Matos conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to John K. Piascinski and Karen Piascinski for $256,000.

Cory J. Simo conveyed property on Stevens Road to Kelton Sensenig and Dennis Sensenig for $220,000.

Jordan M. Martin and Rachael M. Martin conveyed property on North Reading Road to GDGAB LLC for $189,875.

Nicolle V. Freeseman conveyed property on Ashwood Lane to Kristin A. Deluca for $240,000.

Robert J. Hoffman and Stephanie A. Hoffman conveyed 69 W. Church St. to Cherry Place Properties LP for $300,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Clarence A. Hall and Gail L. Hall conveyed 102 E. Main St. to Susanne L. Steffy for $165,000.

Rhoda M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to M. Dale Stoltzfus Jr. and Anna M. Stoltzfus for $1.

Jeremy L. Frable, Travis E. Frable, Chrissy Harting Frable, Chrissy Harting Frable, Megan N. Frable, Travis Frable and Jeremy Frable conveyed property on a public road to Bowman Rental Group LLC for $28,000.

Matthew R. Martin and Heather R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Brent Matthew Martin for $300,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Tracy Ganjoin conveyed property on a public road to Leslie Ann Kline for $415,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Teresita Dennison conveyed 560 Union St. to Robert L. Dennison for $175,000.

Keith Edwin Interiors Inc. and Edwin Keith Interiors Inc. conveyed 131 N. Third St. to Philip C. Vittetoe for $285,000.

Renewed Concepts LLC, Wayne Nauman, Wayne C. Nauman, Patrick Reardon, Patrick B. Reardon, JP Real Estate Development LLC and Joseph A. Dougher conveyed property on North Second Street to Jesus Emmanuel Jusino Perez, Jesus Emmanuel Jusino Perez and Gregoria Perez Nieves for $215,000.

KDR Limited Liability Co., KDR LLC, Kyle R. Williams and Kyle Williams conveyed 536 N. Third St. to Seibel Properties LLC for $235,000.

Christopher L. Culp and Rachel N. Culp conveyed 103 S. Eighth St. to Vincent J. Richardson and Amanda M. Richardson for $189,900.

Mark E. Rutter conveyed 726 Chestnut St. to Jennifer L. Fischer for $190,000.

Jay E. Juarbe and Roberto E. Juarbe conveyed 125 S. Third St. to Daniel Kline for $116,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Kevin A. Wary, John C. Wary and Patsy D. Wary conveyed 21 Witmer Twin Lane to Kevin A. Wary for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Kasey A. Koser conveyed property on Falmouth Road to Sarah Embly and Ian Walsh for $229,000.

Kathleen R. Waltz conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen R. Waltz and John M. Waltz for $1.

Kervin S. Hoffer and Ruth Ann Hoffer conveyed property on Governor Stable Road to Douglas K. Kauffman and Jacey Michele Kauffman for $360,000.

Mark A. Brosey and Wanda J. Brosey conveyed property on a public road to Wyatt A. Brosey and Linette J. Brosey for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Leon J. Mikus conveyed property on a public road to Sergey A. Grinev and Liana P. Grinev for $305,000.

Evan Berkheiser conveyed property on Birch Street to Karen Gutierrez Buitrago for $247,500.

Michael E. Grant, Wanda M. Hertzog Grant and Wanda M Hertzog Grant conveyed property on Fausnacht Drive to Glen M. Bollinger for $98,500.

Alexandra Vasta conveyed 151 Monroe St. to Susan L. Wienand for $249,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Jason C. Arnold conveyed property on a public road to Lisa J. Saylor for $215,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

John A. Martin and Merlene S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Leslie John Martin for $1.

John G. Gainer and Kathy J. Gainer conveyed 107 Greider Ave. to Adam Richard Way and Terry Lee Way for $220,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Lester Z. Reiff and Cynthia A. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Peter L. Martin for $56,400.

William M. Kreider and Kathi Lynn Kreider conveyed 137 Sutherland Road to Scott Chapin and Reka S. Chapin for $335,000.

Elton Z. Eby and Lena Mae Eby conveyed property on a public road to Keith H. Eby and Rhonda J. Eby for $1.

Michael L. Good and Jalissa R. Good conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon W. Zimmerman for $460,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Donald S. Nolt and Kathryn M. Nolt conveyed 16 S. Conestoga View Drive to Gary L. Zimmerman, Donna D. Zimmerman, Dennis W. Nolt and Kathy M. Nolt for $1.

Dennis Wesner and Robyn Wesner conveyed property on a public road to Michael Edward Robertson and Jennifer Lynn Robertson for $314,645.

Larry E. Rutt and Beverly A. Rutt conveyed property on a public road to Lane A. Rutt and Charity E. Rutt for $1,000,000.

Matthew L. Jansen, Ashley N. Jansen and Ashley N. Stoops conveyed property on Circle View Drive to Matthew L. Jansen and Ashley N. Jansen for $1.

The estate of Nancy L. Matranga conveyed property on a public road to Matthew E. Stoltzfus and Margaret M. Stoltzfus for $225,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Douglas M. Haar conveyed property on Geneva Drive to Tara D. Cruz and Gadiel E. Cruz for $355,000.

EDEN TWP.

Christian F. Stoltzfus, Christ F. Stoltzfus and Mary F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jesse S. Lapp and Sylvia F. Lapp for $772,500.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Jennifer E. Kline conveyed property on Speedwell Forge Road to Michael C. Long Sr. for $425,000.

Norman B. Stoltzfus and Sadie Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Ray Stoltzfus and Marion Marie Stoltzfus for $160,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

James M. Dunning conveyed 212 S. Mount Joy St. to Thomas G. Gipe for $151,000.

Duane L. Finley conveyed 240 E. Bainbridge St. to Luke J. Gawron and Elizabeth A. Gawron for $225,000.

Eric M. Walker and Bethany L. Walker conveyed 540 Mulberry St. to Mitchell P. Burke and Katelyn M. Burke for $275,000.

Helen M. Holmes conveyed 916 Hedgewyck Lane to Kimberly Kleindienst and Bruce A. Kleindienst for $350,000.

Justin S. Duffy conveyed 130 N. Poplar St. to Belinda Collins and Christopher Collins for $203,500.

Travis J. Houser conveyed 123 S. Poplar St. to Stephen A. Bresch and Mary Jane Bresch for $115,000.

Jordan M. Bowser conveyed 215 E. Cherry St. to Susan A. Mackey for $230,500.

Seibel Properties LLC and Gerald S. Seibel conveyed 213 N. Market St. to Andrew K. Horst and Amanda N. Horst for $230,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Robert J. Sweigart Jr. and Grace E. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Grace E. Sweigart for $1.

Joseph R. Morgan conveyed property on a public road to Dora E. Rodriguez for $182,500.

Brian N. Rohrbaugh, Brian Norman Rohrbaugh and Dana Rohrbaugh conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Brian Norman Rohrbaugh and Dana Rohrbaugh for $1.

Grace E. Myers and Dennis L. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Musser Holdings LLC for $170,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Samuel A. Kinsinger and Malinda K. Kinsinger conveyed property on Riverview Drive to Tears of Hope Foundation for $1.

Nathan A. Bond, Heather M. Bond and Heather M. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Nathan A. Bond and Heather M. Bond for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Jesse Lee Nieman, Kelcie Lorraine Nieman and Kelcie L. Nieman conveyed property on a public road to David Miles and Ashley Norton for $275,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Toa East Petersburg conveyed 143 Ticonderoga Road to Kevin Bogert and Eugenia Paulita Bogert for $672,595.

Stephen F. Moore conveyed property on a public road to Grahm Skee and Nicole Skee for $250,000.

Kyle Z. Polacco and Molly A. Polacco conveyed 127 Mallard Drive to Denise E. Weston for $227,700.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Toa East Petersburg conveyed 858 Founders Way to Karl R. Becker Jr. and Pamela F. Becker for $477,301.

DT Holdings LP, Peter C. Alecxih Jr. and Alecxih DT Holdings LLC conveyed Unit 13 to David W. Worral and Karen S. Worral for $325,000.

Kenneth G. Berkenstock and Anne M. Lusk conveyed 1421 Hammock Way to Joshua Lee Hoeg and Portia Lowe Hoeg for $425,000.

Mennonite Home Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Mennonite Home for $1.

Cosimo M. Forte conveyed property on Wood Street to Premier Floral & Landscapes Inc. for $77,000.

Tracey D. Kunes and Gregory T. Kunes conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Stephanie Anne Waaser for $349,900.

Mark A. Vogel conveyed 117 Winding Hill Drive to Matthew Kohan and Andrea Steinbeiser for $268,500.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. and Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Varadarajan Narayanan and Ashika Pandankeril Shaji for $557,900.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 823 Founders Way to David D. Kilhefner and Kori L. Barto for $434,177.

Bruce W. Debord and Debbra P. Debord conveyed 2103 Marietta Ave. to Shea P. Galvin and Cassandra L. Jones for $249,900.

Matthew Mays conveyed 2712 Old Harrisburg Pike to Keven Cruz, Kiarybeth Hernandez Vazquez and Kiarybeth Hernandez Vazquez for $350,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 848 Founders Way to Stephen James Johnson and Elizabeth T. Johnson for $512,582.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Arlene B. Lawrence conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Brian Wurth and Heather Wurth Miller for $1.

Rowe & Rowe, The estate of Mike A. Rowe, Shane Rowe and Mary K. Rowe conveyed property on Leffler Court to BP Group LP for $1,250,000.

Sally A. Kramer conveyed 748 Stony Battery Road to Amy J. Obyle and Matt E. Silvestri for $298,600.

Gary L. Fitzgerald conveyed 310 Arlene Drive to Anyesi Chala and Eliza Abeca for $244,000.

Larry C. Nissley Sr. and Gina R. Nissley conveyed 538 Betty Lane to Gregory M. Reisinger and Kathleen A. Reisinger for $255,000.

James J. Smaling and Sharon K. Smaling conveyed property on a public road to Jerry Lynn Stotler and Maria Victoria Panisan Stotler for $105,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Salvatore Amato conveyed property on Oak Thorne Lane to Ramona Delacruz for $480,000.

Karen L. Kauffman conveyed 249 Black Oak Drive to Dianne B. Adelman for $165,000.

Lincoln Properties Ltd., Sm McMinn Inc. and McMinn Sm Inc. conveyed property on Lincoln Highway East to Samuel Brothers Realty LP for $2,250,000.

Mary Phongxaysanith, Corinne J. Phongxaysanith, Corinne J. Ruffner, Keo Phongxaysanith and Khamtanh Phongxaysanith conveyed property on a public road to Mary Phongxaysanith, Corinne J. Phongxaysanith, Keo Phongxaysanith and Khamtanh Phongxaysanith for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

W. Ryan Neumyer and Amy R. Neumyer conveyed Unit 205 to Max M. Duvalsaint and Sherline Duvalsaint for $434,900.

Kimberly Koerner and Kimberly Mott conveyed 9 Katie Lane to Kimberly Koerner and Nicholas Koerner for $1.

Barry N. Weaver, Carol M. Weaver and Wil Barr Associates conveyed property on a public road to O&M Group LLC for $925,000.

Carolyn M. Rineer, Jonathan D. Mack and Audrey S. Mack conveyed property on a public road to EJH Properties LLC for $261,000.

Gene H. Green and Steven SD Murray conveyed 2 Rumford Court to Roger John Tegtmeyer and Evelyn Ann Tegtmeyer for $238,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Milixa Virola Alicea conveyed 827 Highland Ave. to Milixa Virola Alicea for $1.

Melissa R. Weaver conveyed 228 Pearl St. to Iovvani Brown and Brandon Brown for $270,500.

Norma J. Miller and Alexis Hernandez Alonso conveyed 133 S. Marshall St. to Kevin A. Sanchez for $140,000.

George B. Codding II and Christine Nashat Kalleeny conveyed 319 College Ave. to Christine Nashat Kalleeny for $1.

Restored Investments LLC and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed 623 Marietta Ave. to Justin L. Barlup, Whitney N. Shumaker, Deborah W. Shumaker and J. Bryon Shumaker for $250,000.

East Marion Properties LP and East Marion Properties GP Corp. conveyed 120 N. Lime St. to Irex Corp. for $2,170,221.

Saca Development Corp. conveyed 587 Pershing Ave. to Vanessa Bonilla Costas for $164,000.

Frank Tisdale and Wimona Tisdale conveyed 646 Lehigh Ave. to Robert Larue for $1.

Christopher L. Crowe and Chris L. Crowe conveyed 443 Hillside Ave. to Ek Real Estate Fund I. LLC for $165,000.

Elimanuel Garcia conveyed property on West King Street to High Impact Realty LLC for $360,000.

Mildred Campos conveyed 642 E. Madison St. to Mike Mercado Zayaz, Mike Mercado Zayaz, Marysabel Nunez Almestica and Marysabel Nunez Almestica for $174,900.

Mary Kathryn Rapp conveyed 301 Ruby St. to Restored Investments LLC for $150,000.

Minerva Sophia Dennison and Minerva S. Dennison conveyed 593 N. Plum St. to Robert L. Dennison for $175,000.

Mario Vaccarella conveyed 116 Reo Ave. to Taneka M. Johns for $165,000.

Spruce St. Design & Build LLC and Ryan Finger conveyed 540 Hamilton St. to Nicholas V. Otte and Lillian M. Otte for $242,000.

Rafael Dejesus, James Dejesus, Brenali Dejesus and Brendali Dejesus conveyed 726 Garnet Ave. to James Dejesus and Brendali Dejesus for $0.

Crib Fixers LLC and Benuel Jay Riehl conveyed 410 Howard Ave. to Ian J. Solek and Hanna Schoener for $190,000.

Paul A. Frey III and Sandra V. Frey conveyed 26 Coral St. to Carriage House Investing Group LLC for $70,000.

Nest Properties, Kevin F. Slenker and Sean J. Sharkey Jr. conveyed 133 E. Frederick St. to Lancaster General Hospital for $340,000.

Rhoda M. McDivitt conveyed 42 Fairview Ave. to Allen Fisher for $100,000.

Federal Land Trust LLC and Andreas Sakellaris conveyed 109 W. Strawberry St. to Flawless Facade LLC for $68,000.

Steven Jeffrey Rudd, Amanda Louise Rudd, S. J. Rudd and A. L. Rudd conveyed 564 Pershing Ave. to Wellington Rodriguez Encarnacion for $102,400.

The estate of Craig L. Godfrey conveyed 35 Chesapeake St. to Doris A. Rosario Jimenez and Doris A Rosario Jimenez for $176,000.

Mennonite Disaster Service conveyed property on a public road to Belong Homes LLC for $601,000.

Alan D. Grubbs and Barbara L. Grubbs conveyed 18 W. New St. to Heath D. Keefer and Victoria R. Keefer for $80,000.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed property on West James Street to Lauren Alyssa Zehr for $319,000.

Francis X. Schaller Jr. and Marianne A. Schaller conveyed 328 Ruby St. to Nelson Torres and Sandra Torres for $100,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Brendon R. Duffy conveyed 75 Ranck Ave. to City Mark LLC for $100,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 933 E. King St. to Marlon Grooms and Tien Morgan for $255,000.

Lam Trung Nguyen and Lan Khanh Nguyen conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Mi Tieu Nguyen, Gordon Lecrampton and Gordon Le Crampton for $1.

Wendy S. Herr, Benjamin J. Owens and Dorothy M. Owens conveyed 1331 Fieldstead Lane to Fieldstead LLC for $1.

Hart Property Group LLC and Jennifer F. Hart conveyed 437 S. West End Ave. to David John Evans and Susan Evans for $207,000.

Lynn A. Martin conveyed 6 Greythorne Road to Yamil Omal Alvarado and Maria V. Marquez for $210,000.

Michael G. Smith, Lynn M. Smith and Amanda Elizabeth Joline conveyed property on Atkins Avenue to Thomas W. Taglieri III for $170,000.

Cheryl A. Taylor conveyed property on Montrose Avenue to Jose L. Pena Ovalles and Jose L Pena Ovalles for $210,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

John S. Smoker and Marian Smoker conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Road to Benjamin F. Beiler and Marilyn S. Beiler for $375,000.

Stephen S. Mowrer and Mary Kay Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Paul James Lapp for $100,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Paul A. Derose and Jennifer R. Derose conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Frey for $333,000.

Patrick B. Henry Jr. conveyed 305 W. Main St. to Patrick B. Henry Jr. and Amber D. Henry for $1.

John E. King and Rebecca L. King conveyed property on Newport Road to Paul R. Miller and Kellene A. Miller for $285,000.

Joanne B. Dziedzic conveyed 37 S. Hershey Ave. to Connor E. Snyder and Michael P. Snyder for $272,500.

John Robert Karr and Patricia Lou Karr conveyed property on North Maple Avenue to Park Edge Investments LLC for $222,000.

Cinmic Investments, C. Michael Rohrbach and Cynthia A. Delorie conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Little Help Apartments LLC for $110,000.

Calvin R. Good and Roxanne S. Good conveyed property on a public road to Carlos Rosado and Falicia Rosado for $240,108.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Michael T. McGeehan, Nicole L. McGeehan and Michael McGeehan conveyed 211 N. Broad St. to Hamzah N. Dawood for $240,000.

Rahltz LLC and Rebecca A. Hennessy conveyed 215 S. Broad St. to M&K Jordan LLC for $340,000.

Barry L. Jeffries and Lina Jeffreies conveyed 626 Kissel Hill Road to Courtney C Sizemore Morris, Courtney C. Sizemore Morris, Leiry E. Dominguez Vargas and Leiry E. Dominguez Vargas for $310,000.

Amy E. Lehr, Amy E. Minney and Kegan Minney conveyed property on a public road to Amy E. Minney and Kegan T. Minney for $1.

John D. Showers and Vickie L. Siegrist conveyed 131 Liberty St. to William J. Martin and Kimberly A. Martin for $215,000.

Renovations By Garman LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Patrick A. Lutz and Tracy K. Lutz for $600,000.

William J. Merritt conveyed 106 E. Lincoln Ave. to Jennifer M. Thomas for $200,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Laurie Shannon Bailey and Laurie Shannon Bailey conveyed 268 Little Britain Road to Laurie Shannon Bailey Revocable Trust, Laurie Shannon Bailey and Laurie Shannon Bailey for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Satish Sharma and Audra Sharma conveyed property on a public road to Edward J. Lada Jr. and Andrea Lada for $587,500.

Mang Quan and Ann L. Quan conveyed property on a public road to Tanner McIntosh for $301,000.

Frederick William Elslager, Amanda Alzate, Amanda Elslager and Frederick W. Elslager conveyed 1031 Janet Ave. to Richard Michael Hohenwarter and Emily N. Hohenwarter for $308,900.

Hoover Family Partnership, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, Petersburg Road Associates and Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Cumhur Ak and Oyku Ak for $185,000.

Susan E. Hoyt conveyed property on Sycamore Circle to Susan E. Hoyt for $1.

Steven R. Fry and Bonnie L. Fry conveyed 245 Heatherstone Way to Alexander Wilcox and Laura Wilcox for $435,000.

Robert Louis Coia and Regina Delores Coia conveyed Unit 74 to Dennis D. Herr and Sandra J. Herr for $339,000.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed 215 Buckton Drive to Kevin J. Lynch and Ashley W. Lynch for $1.

Lancaster Holding & Asset Management Group LLC and Rustam Z. Suvanidze conveyed property on Oregon Pike to Supports Coordination Group LLC for $1,300,000.

Elaine B. Willis conveyed property on Still Water Road to Stillwater Road Associates LLC for $560,000.

Anne F. Litwin and Melanie A. Miller conveyed 415 Ruth Ridge Drive to DNB Investments LLC for $241,000.

Juan Cruz Jr. conveyed 81 Delp Road to Juan Cruz Jr. for $1.

Julie K. Gilbert conveyed Unit 34 to Andrew J. Fenstermacher for $1.

Park H. Wiker and Park H. Wiker Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Daryl D. Herr for $270,000.

Ghr 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 75 to Evan S. Rineer and Lauren M. Rineer for $541,576.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ketan Kulkarni and Amy Kulkarni for $175,000.

Alexandra D. Wagner, Henry Kevin Bownman and H. Kevin Bownman conveyed property on a public road to Karen Maria Melton for $195,500.

Robert C. Walker and Tamara L. Gaston conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello for $245,000.

Dennis J. Morrow and Elissa J. Morrow conveyed 1741 Longview Drive to Dennis J. Morrow and Cindy Rae Deragon for $0.

Patrick M. McCormick and Kristin M. McCormick conveyed property on Princess Avenue to Kristin M. McCormick for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Susan R. Eberly and David F. Eberly Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Vpf Holdings LLC for $152,000.

Todd E. Maurer and Carolyn L. Maurer conveyed property on a public road to Megan L. Droege for $238,000.

Edward Pfaff and Nicole M. Pfaff conveyed 318 Lakeview Drive to Caleb S. Stoltzfus and Emily F. Stoltzfus for $302,500.

MANOR TWP.

Leonard R. Hollinger and Cheryl A. Hollinger conveyed property on a public road to Reality Church Inc. for $1.

Bartolo Torre and Beverle L. Torre conveyed 123 Whitney Road to Bml Rentals LLC for $185,000.

Katrina A. Wyse conveyed property on Blue Lane to Leigh D. Profit and Corey M. Profit for $689,000.

Beverly D. Carrigan Dubbs and Beverly D Carrigan Dubbs conveyed 316 Banyan Circle Drive to Li Ming He for $249,900.

Daniel S. Snyder conveyed 214 Millstone Drive to Leonard R. Hollinger and Cheryl A. Hollinger for $251,000.

Chen Chun Wan conveyed 1830 Ursinus Ave. to Curtis Harris and Jennifer Harris for $290,000.

Georgina D. Teaman and Michael W. Teaman conveyed 2732 Valley Drive to Georgina D. Teaman for $1.

Dianne B. Adelman conveyed property on a public road to Jashan Singh and Narinder Singh for $140,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Scott A. Stultz conveyed property on East Market Street to Church of 1850 LLC for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

The estate of Harry H. Rogers conveyed property on Hilldale Road to Hershey Re Ventures LLC for $108,000.

Doris L. Smeltz conveyed property on a public road to Ikie L. Stoltzfus and Ruthie Lynn Stoltzfus for $110,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of M. Kathryn Morgan conveyed 1911 Wabank Road to Shaoqing Chen for $230,000.

The estate of Edith I. Messner conveyed 168 Elizabeth St. to Shertzer Lawn Care & Landscape LLC for $191,000.

Christopher William Potts conveyed property on a public road to Christopher William Potts and William Peter Potts for $0.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Ruth N. Schwartz conveyed 55 Marietta St. to Karen S. Rush, Donald R. Schwartz and Arlene S. Smithgall for $1.

Jerry L. Stehman and Linda A. Stehman conveyed property on a public road to Jay R. Sensenig Jr. and Vicki G. Sensenig for $100,000.

James T. Heslop III conveyed 28 Detwiler Ave. to Stephanie M. Steele for $269,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

The estate of Victoria Pr On and David Preston conveyed property on Mount Gretna Road to Monica Albury and Daren Albury for $1.

Eric R. Goodman and Jodie L. Goodman conveyed 410 Conoy Ave. to Abner Ruiz and Elizabeth J. Morales for $340,000.

Rebecca L. Kepner and Rebecca L. Combs conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Michael Bryce Beaver for $175,000.

The estate of Victoria Pr On conveyed property on a public road to Monica Albury and Daren Albury for $600,000.

The estate of George Maxwell Jr. and The estate of George W. Maxwell Jr. conveyed 1513 Harrisburg Ave. to Justin D. Ober and Kirstyn Marie Ober for $215,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Clifford A. Jackson conveyed property on a public road to Jackson Investment Properties LLC for $350,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jerald D. Lind A and Janet M. Ott conveyed property on a public road to BML Real Estate LLC for $265,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Moses B. King and Rachel S. King conveyed property on Peach Lane to Stevie U. Beiler and Miriam K. Beiler for $725,000.

Amos K. Esh Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Esh Jr. and Barbara Z. Esh for $0.

Tracy L. Dippner and Tracy L. Wettig conveyed 9 Leacock Road to Tracy L. Wettig for $1.

Amos K. Esh and Lydia L. Esh conveyed property on Esbenshade Road to Amos K. Esh Jr. for $1.

PENN TWP.

Daryl W. Myer and Marcia S. Myer conveyed property on Park Hill Drive to 936 Lancaster Road Properties LLC for $1,500,000.

Tracey L. Walters, Justin Dorff, Stefanie R. Lewis and Craig R. Lewis conveyed property on Cedar Hollow to Tracey L. Walters for $1.

Daryl W. Myer and Marcia S. Myer conveyed property on a public road to 936 Lancaster Road Properties LLC for $3,225,000.

Marian E. Miller Fahnestock and Marian E. Miller conveyed 416 Thrush Drive to Karl E. Steffy and Ellen Y. Steffy for $270,000.

Kathy Pearson conveyed 222 Grandview Drive to Brian E. G Martin for $260,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

John S. Lewis and Patricia A. Lewis conveyed property on a public road to 823 Lancaster Pike LLC for $325,000.

Chesterfield Group and Chester A. Bitterman Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Sycamore Wisslerholdings LLC for $550,000.

Curt L. Bitterman, Diane A. Bitterman, Curtis L. Bitterman, Jennifer Renee Bitterman and Jennifer Drakopoulos conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Sycamore Wisslerholdings LLC for $300,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Elmer K. Breneman conveyed property on a public road to Jacob H. Breneman and Mervin H. Breneman for $1.

Hall Communications Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Z. Team Ltd. Partnership for $650,000.

Michael A. Cannillo and Adele Cannillo conveyed 1550 Emerson Drive to Edward P. Madison and Theresa R. Damiani for $398,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Raymond B. Stoltzfus and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Raymond B. Stoltzfus and Fannie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Alvin J. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth K. Stoltzfus for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Amos E. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher conveyed property on Paes Road to Samuel S. Lapp and Linda L. Lapp for $950,000.

John B. Stoltzfus and Linda J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Reuben B. Stoltzfus for $1.

Charlotte E. Summers, Linda S. Boley and Lou Ann Lammey conveyed property on a public road to Omar S. Beiler for $325,000.

Elmer D. Stoltzfus and Naomi S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Buena Vista Road to Christian S. King and Elizabeth S. Fisher for $250,000.

William L. Young and Jill S. Young conveyed property on Alvin Way to Samuel S. Petersheim Jr. and Ruth E. Petersheim for $525,000.

Amos E. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher conveyed property on Paes Road to Samuel S. Lapp and Linda L. Lapp for $1,160,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

C. Ray Rathman, Barbara E. Rathman, Curtis R. Rathman and Curtis Ray Rathman conveyed property on a public road to Barbara E. Rathman for $1.

The estate of Doris B. Hunter conveyed 17 Pleasant View Drive to Russell N. Bleecher and Dorothy E. Bleecher for $260,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Samuel E. Beiler and Mary B. Beiler conveyed 700 Block May Post Office Road to Kore J. Fisher and Naomi R. Fisher for $1.

Omar S. Fisher and Malinda P. Fisher conveyed property on Hilltop Road to Caleb N. Stiger and Lindsey E. Stiger for $285,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Earl A. Hudson and Barbara L. Hudson conveyed 120 Briar Crest Manor to Richard Bruce Austin and Jill Mary Austin for $525,000.

Mark E. Bos, Darlene Dickinson and Darlene Styer conveyed 1103 Brunnerville Road to Mark E. Bos and Darlene Dickinson for $1.

Robert D. Zook conveyed 480 Balmer Road to William Scott Elkins and Beth Ann Elkins for $239,000.

Daniel F. Duda Jr, Sherry A. Duda and Sherry A. Degrave conveyed 346 Balmer Road to Patrick J. Haggerty and Hazel D. Haggerty for $400,000.

Evelyn D. Balmer and Bonnie S. McCue conveyed property on Pebble Creek Drive to Heidi Klopp and Donald Klopp for $235,000.

John N. Bachman and Lois I. Bachman conveyed 39 Longfellow Drive to WPE Partners LLC for $70,000.

Bachman Family Trust and Lois I. Bachman conveyed 19 Tennyson Drive to WPE Partners LLC for $72,500.

Bachman Family Trust and Lois I. Bachman conveyed 23 Tennyson Drive to WPE Partners LLC for $70,000.