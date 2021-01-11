The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 28-Jan. 1:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Joshua T. Welk conveyed property on Michael Lane to James C. McCarty for $215,000.

Madalene Ann Brendle conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Ugrenyuk and Veronika Krupenya for $20,000.

Dorothy F. Fultz conveyed property on a public road to Nel Holdings LLC for $287,000.

Dorothy F. Fultz conveyed property on a public road to Nel Holdings LLC for $68,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

The estate of Barbara B. McMinn conveyed property on a public road to Shawn P. Shreiner and Heather M. Shreiner for $254,000.

Harry L. Shaub Jr. and Joan Z. Shaub conveyed 935 High St. to Daniel D. Hibshman and Noelle B. Fortna for $250,000.

Vera W. Zimmerman conveyed property on Colonial Drive to Harlan Zimmerman Family Principal Protection Trust for $5.

Thomas R. Sawyer Jr. and Kristin L. Sawyer conveyed property on Rothsville Road to Keshone D. McFadden and Rahena Joi McFadden for $315,000.

Casey J. Weaver and Katherine Weaver conveyed property on a public road to National Transfer Services LLC for $187,900.

National Transfer Services LLC conveyed property on a public road to Shanna Shaw for $187,900.

Harold F. Bollinger and Nancy L. Bollinger conveyed property on Edgehill Drive to Robert L. Weaver and Dawn L. Weaver for $220,000.

BART TWP.

Abner F. Glick and Salomie E. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Glick Jr. and Elizabeth F. Glick for $1.

Sarah Lorraine Lamparter and Sarah L. Lamparter conveyed property on Haiti Road to Curtis L. Frackman and Alyssa M. Wentzel for $230,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Loren E. Martin and Beth E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Deere Run Farm LLC for $2,749,550.

Henry F. Merklinger Jr. and Janelle M. Merklinger conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Merklinger and Brittany E. Merklinger for $120,000.

Leon Ray Martin Excavating Inc. conveyed 1435 Dry Tavern Road to Fivepoint LLC for $1.

Edward J. Beaudet Jr. and Mary Anne Beaudet conveyed property on a public road to Cathryn Shupe for $180,000.

Earl D. Huber and Mary Ann Huber conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Brullo and Michelle L. Brullo for $730,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Cedar Spring Properties LLC, Keith A. Brubacher and Ronda S. Brubacher conveyed property on a public road to Mt. Culmen Cottage LLC for $267,000.

Martha S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Raymond N. Martin and Emma B. Martin for $1.

Lester Z. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jay Daniel Newswanger and Linda Faye Newswanger for $330,000.

Keith Alan Brubacher and Ronda S. Brubacher conveyed property on a public road to Marlin N. Zimmerman and Esther Mae Zimmerman for $8,140.

Marlin N. Zimmerman and Esther Mae Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Marlin N. Zimmerman and Esther Mae Zimmerman for $8,140.

Keith Alan Brubacher and Ronda S. Brubacher conveyed property on a public road to Keith Alan Brubacher and Ronda S. Brubacher for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Robert D. Fox, Ruth A. Fox and Richard D. Fox conveyed property on a public road to Fox Family Partners LLC for $1.

Timothy H. Martin and Brenda R. Martin conveyed 380 Wood Corner Road to Clyde L. Zimmerman for $385,000.

Countryside Enterprise, Pilgrim Mennonite Conference and Mws Real Estate LLC conveyed property on a public road to Youth With A. Mission Twin Pine Campus for $2,495,000.

Gordon J. Spohn and Alberta G. Spohn conveyed Unit 109 to Alberta G. Spohn for $1.

Clarence R. Martin and F. Ruth Martin conveyed property on Burkholder Drive to Darryl R. Martin and Beverly Ann Martin for $174,000.

Jay Paul Hursh and Jeanette M. Hursh conveyed property on Burkholder Drive to Conrad M. Sensenig and Andrea L. Sensenig for $625,000.

The estate of Barbara Hursh conveyed property on a public road to Jay Paul Hursh and Jeanette M. Hursh for $369,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Bernell G. Burkholder conveyed property on East Church Street to Karl Blaise Stockton and Maryjane Stockton for $243,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Arien S. Sanden and Robin A. Sanden for $389,990.

Vera W. Zimmerman conveyed property on Water Street to Harlan Zimmerman Family Principal Protection Trust for $5.

Amos W. Zimmerman and Mabel Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Eldon S. Zimmerman and Elizabeth H. Zimmerman for $1.

Roy N. Frantz, Heather Marie Shreiner A, Shawn P. Shreiner and Heather M. Shreiner conveyed property on a public road to Scott A. Jakiel and Alecia Jakiel for $365,000.

Wendall H. Weaver, Esther M. Weaver and Wendall Weaver conveyed property on Kramer Mill Road to Wendall H. Weaver and Esther M. Weaver for $0.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Dany Guevara and Jennamarie Guevara for $319,660.

Micah E. Martin and Julia D. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Tucker Fox and Sierra Martin for $255,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Pearl Wanner conveyed property on a public road to Rodney D. Nussbaum and Tara Nussbaum for $190,000.

Stephen M. Foote Jr. and Christy Foote conveyed property on a public road to Jose Carrasquillo for $285,000.

Jason N. Martin and Eunice F. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Christopher D. Martin for $230,000.

Rodney D. Nussbaum and Tara Nussbaum conveyed 65 Creek Road to Rodney D. Nussbaum and Tara Nussbaum for $0.

Elvin H. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover conveyed 550 N. Blainsport Road to Matthew A. Hill and Emily B. Hill for $340,000.

Rebecca S. Norwood conveyed 48 Lincoln Ave. to Michael Wright and Holly Reiver for $210,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

David A. Eckardt Sr. and Barbara G. Eckardt conveyed property on Wesley Church Road to William A. Lawver and Tara K. Lawver for $335,000.

Andrew H. Dalmas conveyed 1756 Kirkwood Pike to Andrew Dalmas and Melinda Dalmas for $1.

Carol Ingram conveyed property on Wesley Church Road to Jamie E. Platt and Erin Platt for $360,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

James M. Vinelli and Jean L. Vinelli conveyed 827 Blunston St. to Michele R. Anderson for $110,000.

FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed 509 Cherry St. to Franshesca Bell for $160,000.

Benjamin D. Ahlgrim, Gabrielle Ahlgrim, Timothy A. Ahlgrim and Bonnie R. Ahlgrim conveyed 745 Locust St. to Clover Main Partnership for $123,000.

David A. Mowrer, Paula L. Mowrer and Paula L. Rice conveyed 375 Kinderhook Road to Dean A. Esbenshade and Tracey L. Esbenshade for $210,100.

Theresa A. Fillmore, Angela Burke and Angela M. Burke conveyed property on South Eighth Street to Robert R. Nikolaus and Cynthia A. Nikolaus for $80,000.

Matthew R. Boyd and Morgan E. Stepanchick conveyed 1106 Spruce St. to Morgan E. Stepanchick for $1.

John Alan Ward conveyed 302 S. Fourth St. to Kiarah Santiago for $125,000.

Geraldine F. Simpson conveyed 1257 Hereford Drive to Mark Fitzpatrick, Barbara Fitzpatrick and Matthew Fitzpatrick for $179,000.

Douglas W. Nogel and Barbara D. Bish conveyed 240 Union St. to Barbara D. Bish for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Nicholas A. Pantanella conveyed 29 S. Second St. to Nicholas A. Pantanella and Angela N. Pantanella for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Randy L. Fox and Arlene F. Fox conveyed property on North Sixth Street to Randy L. Fox and Arlene F. Fox for $1.

Connie A. Firestone conveyed property on North Sixth Street to Connie A. Firestone for $1.

Cindy A. Oneil conveyed property on a public road to Shawn Truver and Kirsten Truver for $307,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

James L. Embly Jr. conveyed property on a public road to David Andrew Mylin for $189,000.

Darryl Daniel and Angelique Culver conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Jesse Sloka Frey and Kyle Jesse Sloka Frey for $320,400.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Benjamin Waltz conveyed 107 Greider Ave. to John G. Gainer and Kathy J. Gainer for $121,000.

Kenneth D. Stauffer and Tammy S. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Pritchard and Monika A. Roschel for $259,900.

Levi F. Stoltzfus and Katie Z. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Bossier Road to Jacob S. Stoltzfus and Malinda S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Industrial Road Investors LLC conveyed property on a public road to Platinum Owner Pa LLC for $7,000,000.

Industrial Road Investors LLC conveyed 47 Industrial Road to Platinum Owner Pa LLC for $7,000,000.

Scott A. Chappell and Tracy L. Chappell conveyed property on High Street to Scott William Eck Jr. and Jennifer Marie Eck for $250,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Sara F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Sara F. Stoltzfus for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Kenneth R. Martin and Janelle R. Martin conveyed property on Maxwell Road to Matthew R. Martin for $1.

EARL TWP.

Lucia Mancini and Francesco Mancini conveyed property on a public road to Lucia F. Mancini for $1.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC and Benjamin L. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Michael E. Gonzalez and Lisa D. Gonzalez for $335,900.

Jonathan D. Martin and Sarah E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan D. Martin and Sarah E. Martin for $1.

James P. Higgins and Robin Higgins conveyed property on a public road to Glen Zimmerman for $399,900.

Chris R. Weinhold conveyed property on a public road to Marsha Croce for $230,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Daniel L. Fox conveyed 122 Crestview Ave. to Samuel K. Petersheim and Sally L. Petersheim for $288,000.

Vera W. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Harlan Zimmerman Family Principal Protection Trust for $5.

Randall L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Thomas D. Martin and Kristin M. Martin for $159,000.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Jeffrey P. Myers and Ellen Smoll for $482,540.

WEST EARL TWP.

John D. Ressler Jr. and Irene M. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Mikaila N. Guest for $137,000.

Brian L. Zimmerman and Elizabeth M. Zimmerman conveyed 77 Millstone Drive to Brian L. Zimmerman and Elizabeth M. Zimmerman for $1.

Noah Z. Shirk and Lucy N. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Nelson M. Shirk and Luetta H. Shirk for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Michael Scott Diffenderfer conveyed property on Sundra Circle to Zachary C. Haines and Laura R. Haines for $235,000.

Alkiviadis Petropoulos conveyed property on a public road to Stefanos S. Marinos for $215,000.

Zachary C. Haines and Laura R. Haines conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Ashley N. Sutton for $169,000.

Michael R. Gumpper and Bridget Dawn Thomas conveyed 1773 State St. to Michael Leroy Blando Sims and Jennifer Longo for $265,000.

EDEN TWP.

Jacob S. King and Rebecca K. King conveyed 903 Valley Road to Abner F. Glick and Salomie E. Glick for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Conoy Crossing LP and Conoy Crossing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Leon Ray Burkholder and Burkholder Builders for $440,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Eileen A. Royer conveyed 12 Broad St. to Timothy R. Cahill and Corinne L. Cahill for $115,000.

Vera W. Zimmerman conveyed property on Bethany Road to Harlan Zimmerman Family Principal Protection Trust for $5.

Scott A. Jakiel and Alecia Jakiel conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Alexander S. Brenner and Chelsea Brenner for $161,900.

The estate of Charles S. Yeager III conveyed property on a public road to Charles S. Yeager IV for $1.

Charles S. Yeager IV conveyed property on a public road to Charles S. Yeager IV and Ann D. Yeager for $1.

Pnc Bank NA and National City Mortgage conveyed 207 E. Main St. to the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Donald M. Hostetter and Dorcas J. Hostetter conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Timothy Good and Rachel Faye Good for $1,170,000.

Mark Z. Weaver and Marie W. Weaver conveyed property on Burkholder Drive to Karl Z. Weaver and Janet R. Weaver for $500,000.

Ebenezer Wolde and Fekadu Gebre conveyed property on Silver Maple Circle to Shannon L. Mazzante for $225,000.

FULTON TWP.

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP and LK 16 Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Kelcie Lorriaine Nieman and Jesse Lee Nieman for $245,000.

Edward L. Zug and Debra A. Zug conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Edward L. Zug and Debra A. Zug for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.

Schmitt Family Partnership, Gervase A. Schmitt, Ronald T. Schmitt and Stephen R. Schmitt conveyed property on a public road to Old Tree Partners LLC for $3,700,000.

Bradley J. Newhouse, Tara J. Newhouse and Tara J. Geib conveyed 1565 Ridgeview Ave. to Benjamin Lian and Cing Vung for $199,900.

Paula L. Haigh conveyed 1616 Ridgeview Ave. to Alehegne G. Gesesse for $210,000.

David A. Zimmerman, Aleah F. Zimmerman and Amy F. Haggard conveyed property on a public road to Aleah Florence Zimmerman and Amy Florence Haggard for $1.

Todd D. Monos, Elizabeth White Monos and Elizabeth White Monos conveyed property on a public road to Kevan Fritsch and Marguerite Fritsch for $390,000.

John S. Stoner and Pamela T. Stoner conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Shadrach C. Smith and Alice T. Bachini for $279,500.

Stephen Clements, Stephen R. Clements and Rosalie Clements conveyed Unit 30 to Amy R. Fish for $201,000.

J. Richard Witmer and Nancy J. Witmer conveyed property on Colebrook Road to J. Richard Witmer Jr. for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Landis Farm Unit Owners Association for $1.

David M. Bender and Ilsa L. Bender conveyed property on a public road to Justin D. Hunley and Kristin L. Hunley for $322,000.

Debra D. Angello and Matthew J. Angello conveyed property on Camas Lane to Deanna M. Parr and Darren Parr for $375,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Michael Scott Mosser conveyed property on a public road to Michael Scott Mosser and Brenda Lee Mosser for $1.

John E. Conley, Linda Conley and Linda E. Conley conveyed property on a public road to Samuel M. Conley and Della Conley for $1.

Moran Estates LLC and Austin Moran conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Moran Estates LLC for $1.

Moran Estates LLC and Austin Moran conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Moran Estates LLC for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Elvin Siegrist Revocable Living Trust and E. Jane Siegrist conveyed property on a public road to Daniel F. Fisher for $185,000.

Flexsteel Industries Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pitney Road Industrial LLC for $2,000,000.

Lawrence C. Stratton and Mary P. Stratton conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. McCarthy and Nissa McCarthy for $550,000.

Karen Wolf, Karen L. Kofroth and K. L. Kofroth conveyed property on a public road to Melissa Ann Gould and Sean P. Gould for $144,000.

Sarah E. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Kuhns and Sarah E. Fritz for $1.

Michael T. Goodwin, Carol A. Goodwin and Carol Anne Goodwin conveyed property on a public road to William Whitmore and Kristen Whitmore for $550,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Ruth A. Terrill conveyed 321 Crestline Drive to Casey A. Gould and Shasta L. Gould for $211,000.

Harold J. Eager Jr. and Ellen S. Eager conveyed property on Eckman Road to Abigale W. Diffenbach for $319,700.

Scott A. Ruth and Dawn E. Ruth conveyed 209 Steepbank Road to Renato A. Rondinella and Christina M. Rondinella for $339,900.

Susan A. Billy conveyed property on Covered Wagon Drive to Thomas R. Crawford and Audra E. Crawford for $350,000.

Robert W. Daniels conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Daniels and Jennifer R. Daniels for $1.

Amos F. Kinert Jr. and Amanda R. Kinert conveyed 1758 Pioneer Road to Amanda R. Kinert for $1.

Ace Holdings of Willow Street Inc. and Andrews Excavating Inc. conveyed property on a public road to TB Family Properties LLC for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

West Wynwood Investments LLC, Austin D. Sahd and Adam F. Sahd conveyed 325 W. Walnut St. to Christie A. Heimbach for $225,000.

Dnb Investments LLC conveyed 125 E. Ross St. to Hayley Lynn Dietrich and Dalton Scott Snyder for $290,900.

Aaron R. Brustad conveyed 607 E. Madison St. to Stephanie S. Denton and Andrew D. Denton for $179,900.

Zack Lockwood conveyed 221 S. Queen St. to Jeremy Roig and Brian Nguyen for $272,000.

Maria P. Georgallis conveyed 709 N. Duke St. to Airbnb Management Co. for $225,000.

Aaron Michael Blair, Megan Erin Petit and Megan Petit Blair conveyed 216 E. Clay St. to Andrew L. Harbaugh, Stacia E. Korman, Joseph D. Harbaugh and Barbara J. Britzke for $264,900.

James E. Renno and Jonelle M. Renno conveyed 623 E. Marion St. to Viridiana Saldana Rodriguez and Viridiana Saldana Rodriguez for $159,900.

The estate of Carl E. Miller Sr. conveyed 559 S. Prince St. to Mary J. Autry for $10.

Fisher Apartments LLC conveyed 541 S. Lime St. to Alexander N. Bouril and Katie E. Genovese for $227,000.

Erin P. Keane and Diana Kisiday conveyed 132 Crystal St. to Donna L. Shea and Charles T. Shea III for $142,500.

The estate of Helen J. Lefever conveyed 611 Marietta Ave. to Y&L Investment Properties LLC for $37,000.

Craig K. Harnish conveyed 618 E. Chestnut St. to Wheatland Restore LLC for $155,000.

Brandon J. Elrod conveyed 234 E. New St. to Brandon J. Elrod and Monica L. Elrod for $1.

Anne Marie Lilley conveyed 421 Winthrop Drive to Counsel Trust Co., Founders Fiduciary Services, Warren Scot Skiles and Judy S. Ware 2020 Trust for $160,000.

Maria E. Gomez, Maria E. Garcia, M. Gomez and M. Garcia conveyed 523 High St. to Maria E. Garcia and Rosember A. Garcia for $1.

James D. Stewart conveyed 62 Campbell Ave. to James D. Stewart and Erin E. Stewart for $1.

Nathalie Rodriguez Figueroa and Elvin Gilot Perez conveyed 77 Hershey Ave. to Martin Ramirez and Maria D. Vargas Irizarry for $145,000.

Nathan Kyle Hoover and Jenna Eshleman Hoover conveyed 540 Burrowes Ave. to Morgan R. Mellinger for $188,000.

Robert A. Gelet and R. Gelet conveyed Unit 132 to Jon F. Warner and Jessica T. Warner for $153,900.

Tanya E. Mack and Stanley E. Mack II conveyed 863 Hilton Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $105,000.

Marshall A. Vitale, Denise Y. Vitale, Christopher Vitale, Shelley R. Vitale and Christopher N. Vitale conveyed 10 W. New St. to New Queen LLC for $80,000.

Keith G. Martin conveyed 540 First St. to Lori J. Strickler for $209,100.

Anthony Fanning and Susan T. Fanning conveyed Unit 502 to Steven B. Fanning for $380,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Christopher Morris conveyed property on Green Spring Circle to Christopher Morris and Jennifer Morris for $1.

Derek Simpson and Emily Elizabeth Simpson conveyed 1960 Barton Drive to Michael Fleeman for $246,500.

Kurtis Egan and Ana Zapata conveyed 600 N. School Lane to Kurtis Egan for $1.

Dwain S. London and Carmen L. Frontanez conveyed 19 Riverside Ave. to Carmen Ivy Frontanez for $1.

Jenna N. Mason conveyed property on Big Bend Road to David M. Johnson and Sara E. Johnson for $250,000.

Alicia R. Geist, Alicia R. Forster, Harry C. Forster and Rodney S. Geist conveyed 1317 Quarry Lane to Harry C. Forster and Alicia Renee Forster for $1.

Megan Risser and Megan Scheffey conveyed property on Watson Avenue to Malcolm M. Bliss Jr. and Judith M. Thorman for $225,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mervin E. Lapp and Priscilla Lapp conveyed property on Yost Road to Mervin E. Lapp and Priscilla Lapp for $1.

Stevie S. Zook and Naomi B. Zook conveyed property on Yost Road to Mervin E. Lapp and Priscilla Lapp for $35,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Ephraim B. Stoltzfoos and Esther B. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Stoltzfoos and Ada Ruth Stoltzfoos for $1.

The estate of Rose Mary Long conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Roselyn Marie Ayers for $1.

Peter A. Shirk and Sandra J. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Rutt, Rebecca Lynn Rutt, David E. Buttolph and Jerilyn A. Buttolph for $300,000.

The estate of E. Lorraine Wise and The estate of Her Lorraine Wise conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Wise for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Taylor E. Thorne, Kelly W. Thorne and James E. Wynkoop conveyed property on a public road to Cody Staab and Samantha Lucey for $260,000.

Ryan M. Yohn, Amber M. Paceley and Amber M. Yohn conveyed property on Pennwick Drive to CC & Son Enterprises LLC for $160,000.

Christopher A. King and Amy S. King conveyed 333 Front St. to Amy S. King for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

The estate of Richard P. Bard conveyed 1415 Gilbert Ave. to Stephanie Witkowski for $228,000.

Zachary M. Hurst and Alicia D. Hurst conveyed 1039 Grandview Blvd. to Zachary M. Hurst for $1.

Eli S. Glick and Annie K. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Henry E. Glick and Emma E. Glick for $1.

Marie Bustraan, Kathleen M. Bustraan and Kathleen Bustraan conveyed 1240 Cobblestone Court to Suzette M. Hartranft for $175,000.

Zachary Senn conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Timothy D. Batluck and Rebecca J. Batluck for $460,000.

Robert J. Homan and Kristin Kahlie Homan conveyed property on a public road to Tha Meng and Hrang Kem for $214,900.

Frances B. Elias conveyed 1200 Cobblestone Lane to Frances B. Elias and Frances B. Elias Revocable Trust for $1.

J. Michael Flanagan conveyed 1515 Hillcrest Ave. to Joseph P. Flanagan and Abigail W. Flanagan for $425,000.

Boris Bajlovic, Kathryn P. Anderson and Kathryn P. Bajlovic conveyed 419 Ringneck Lane to Boris Bajlovic and Kathryn Bajlovic for $1.

Janet L. Mcgee and Janet L. Duncan conveyed property on Brentwood Drive to Janet L. Mcgee and Michael Mcgee for $1.

Albert Jed Karpinski and Tammy Karpinski conveyed property on Ashley Court to Kevin Lin and Regina Lin for $610,000.

Laurie C. Juarez and Noe Juarez conveyed property on Barre Drive to Joel A. Pena and Mary Jane Pena for $260,000.

Matthew R. Good conveyed property on Old Reading Road to Amos S. Glick and Malinda S. Glick for $245,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Andre Reichelderfer and Jennifer S. Buffington conveyed property on North Hazel Street to Jennifer S. Buffington for $1.

Judy Wolford and Neal Wolford conveyed 126 N. Grant St. to Elizabeth Proper and Brian Proper for $190,000.

James C. Weaver and Patty A. Weaver conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to South Charlotte Properties LLC for $298,000.

Gregory J. Shelley, Tiffany A. Stief and Tiffany A. Shelley conveyed property on North Penn Street to Gregory J. Shelley and Tiffany A. Shelley for $1.

MANOR TWP.

B&E Wolf LLC and Brad A. Wolf conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Drive Quinto Pauletti LLC for $1.

Erik Pfister conveyed property on Rohrer Road to Erik Pfister for $10.

Richard G. Campanaro and Melissa M. Campanaro conveyed 188 Victoria Road to Carl C. Antonucci and Susan A. Antonucci for $343,900.

Brandon R. Hickey conveyed property on Knollwood Road to Jonathan Frantz for $194,000.

Gita Shiwakoti and Jagat M. Dhimal conveyed 426 Redwood Drive to Penny Lynn Heidbreder for $220,000.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Copperstone Court to Daryl Weaver and Bonnie Weaver for $382,495.

Vivian Es Kohr conveyed property on a public road to Matthew L. Slaymaker and Marvin D. Slaymaker for $480,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

USA Veterans Affairs conveyed property on a public road to HG Holdings LLC for $84,500.

MARTIC TWP.

Dean R. Poetzl conveyed 25 Red Hill Road to Gabriel Douglas Fetty for $400,000.

The estate of Joanne R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Timothy W. Herr for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Judith J. Saylor conveyed property on a public road to Andrew M. Ouellet and Samantha F. Ouellet for $360,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Jamie H. Rowley and Pamela K. Rowley conveyed 1066 Donegal Springs Road to Adam S. Ryder and Kaylynn N. Ryder for $186,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

David G. Bleacher and Laura A. Bleacher conveyed property on Radio Road to Ahmed Al Qazaz and Hiba A. Abduljabbar for $150,000.

Stephen E. Sands, Gail A. Sands, Stephen E. Sands II and Kelsie L. Sands conveyed property on a public road to Stephen E. Sands, Gail A. Sands and Stephen E. Sands II for $0.

Ralph H. Martin and Dorothy S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kyleen R. Beistline and Richard J. Wagner II for $70,000.

Renee L. Young and Rick J. Olson conveyed property on Tower Drive to Renee Lynn Olson and Rick Kay Olson for $1.

The estate of Donna E. Funk conveyed 2176 Mount Gretna Road to David J. Epler and Susan L. Epler for $159,900.

Rosemary Gish Ebersole and Emma Gish Trust conveyed 1135 Clover Leaf Road to Rosemary Gish Ebersole for $10.

Scott William Eck Jr. and Jennifer Marie Eck conveyed property on a public road to Diane Lb Fischer and Richard F. Fischer for $168,700.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Emmanuel C. Firoglanis conveyed 8 Spring Hill Lane to Thomas E. Teklu and Fireweini M. Teklu for $225,000.

Robert W. Whiteford and Angela M. Whiteford conveyed property on Spring Hill Lane to Shuai Shao and Jasper Choi for $245,375.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Darryl D. Carpenter and Darlene Marie Nelson conveyed property on a public road to Darryl D. Carpenter Sr. for $1.

James A. Iannaccone and Bonnie A. Iannaccone conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Caffrey Schafer and Nancy Caffrey Schafer for $425,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Sheryl D. Smoker conveyed property on a public road to Clark A. Stoltzfus and Kara A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Sheryl D. Smoker and Stephen & Sheryl D. Smoker Revocable Agreement of Trust conveyed property on Iva Road to Clark A. Stoltzfus and Kara A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Sheryl D. Smoker and Stephen & Sheryl D. Smoker Revocable Agreement of Trust conveyed property on Iva Road to Clark A. Stoltzfus and Kara A. Stoltzfus for $1.

Gregg Horst and Staci Horst conveyed 4 S. Singer Ave. to Bear Paul Properties LLC for $218,000.

Alan L. Harbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Morrison Kennel, Gabrielle Leitch Allison and Gabrielle Leitch Allison for $224,800.

Benuel E. Stoltzfus and Sadie B. Stoltzfus conveyed 263 S. Kinzer Road to Daniel G. Stoltzfus and Malinda K. Stoltzfus for $770,000.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Almeda R. Stehman conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon R. Shirk and Faye P. Shirk for $163,000.

The estate of Patsy A. Shenberger conveyed property on Penryn Road to Michael J. Wagner for $198,000.

Martha A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Melvin J. Stoltzfus for $1.

Zachery W. Hertzler, Kirstin M. Nanna and Kirstin M. Hertzler conveyed property on Dave Circle to Cool Town Holdings LLC for $185,000.

Josh Herman, Joshua S. Herman, Rachel Greiner and Rachel L. Herman conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Herman and Rachel L. Herman for $1.

Samuel J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus for $1.

Molly Lalla, Kaso Ramcharan and Rehanna R. Hussain conveyed 6213 Bayberry Ave. to Rehanna R. Hussain for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Charles B. Lantz and Tiffany E. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to Donna M. Sigman for $197,500.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Oak Hill Partners, Shawn L. Garman and Randall Hess conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Gehr and Lauren Gehr for $253,817.

Jan P. Kut and Lyndale L. Kut conveyed property on Baumgardner Road to Jordan P. Drexel and Kari J. Drexel for $62,500.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Elmer E. Stoltzfus and Malinda E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Clearfield Road to Daniel S. Riehl and Linda K. Riehl for $330,000.

Catherine Messinger conveyed property on a public road to Ivan Lee Zook for $352,000.

James W. Spencer conveyed property on a public road to James W. Spencer for $1.

The estate of Joanne R. Herr conveyed property on a public road to David L. Herr and Julia A. Hess for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Washington Lodge No. 156 F&AM, William Snider, William E. Snider, Kenneth Johnson and John Benedict conveyed property on Church Street to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries for $250,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Arthur Hutchinson conveyed 1049 Mount Joy Road to Timothy P. Conrad for $238,000.

Jeremy Haldeman and Katelyn M. Haldeman conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Craig A. Brubaker for $238,000.

David C. Forwood and Angela M. Forwood conveyed property on a public road to Aaron G. Forwood and Erica C. Forwood for $1.

J. Kenneth Miller and Dorcas W. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Mark Allen Hoover and Andrea Marie Hoover for $2,040,000.

Jean M. Shonk and Betty Ann Wirt conveyed property on a public road to Dennis J. Brubaker and B. Elaine Brubaker for $337,000.

Christian K. Lezzer, Kenneth C. Lezzer and Amy C. Lezzer conveyed Unit 342 to Kenneth C. Lezzer and Amy C. Lezzer for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of Nina Guerrera conveyed property on a public road to Higher Sites LLC for $800,000.

Clinton W. Forrest conveyed property on a public road to Clinton W. Forrest and Jennifer Forrest for $1.

Dino Iggy LLC, Dennis James Miller and Lisa Marie Duncker conveyed property on a public road to Isaac F. Lapp and Hannah G. Lapp for $178,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Samuel S. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Beiler Jr. and Priscilla Beiler for $1.

Russell S. Denning and David G. & Frances K. Denning Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed property on a public road to Robert William Davis, Nancy Lynn Davis and Kara A. Davis for $340,000.

Daniel B. Zook and Ruth K. Zook conveyed 429 Mount Vernon Road to Daniel B. Zook and Ruth K. Zook for $1.

Terry Swisher Jr., Terry F. Swisher Jr. and Brenda L. Swisher conveyed property on a public road to Terry F. Swisher Jr. and Terry Swisher Jr. for $1.

Daryl L. Martin and Marian S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Martin and Sherilyn Martin for $1.

Melvin L. Houck, John F. Kaufman Jr. and Marcie L. Kaufman conveyed property on a public road to Melvin L. Houck for $1.

Levi G. Fisher and Sarah Lillian Fisher conveyed property on Paes Road to Daniel L. Allgyer and Rachel Z. Allgyer for $375,000.

Arnold D. Good and Priscilla M. Good conveyed property on a public road to Trevor A. Glick and Reagan Glick for $230,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Steven E. Smucker and Kathryn L. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Radicle Rentals LLC for $240,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Brad P. Campbell conveyed property on South Ronks Road to Brad P. Campbell and Jennifer L. Hauck for $1.

Brad P. Campbell, Josie A. Campbell and Josie Campbell conveyed property on South Ronks Road to Brad P. Campbell for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

Mark E. Nolt and Amy L. Nolt conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Nathan Hurst and Adrienne Hurst for $170,000.

Richard L. Miller Jr. and Kristina Miller conveyed 12 Branstock Court to Kevin J. Zumbrum for $178,000.

Jill N. Oehme conveyed property on a public road to Smaller Circles Property Management LLC for $450,000.

Mark D. Reichert conveyed 304 Clay Road to Brady N. Himes for $220,000.

Alex L. Showalter, Ashlee J. Eberhart and Ashlee J. Showalter conveyed 15 Countryside Lane to Alex L. Showalter and Ashlee J. Showalter for $1.

Holly A. Taylor, Holly A. Lobb and Gabe J. Taylor conveyed property on Sandstone Court to Gabe J. Taylor and Holly A. Taylor for $1.