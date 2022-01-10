The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office December 27-31:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Doris J. Carr conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Sterner for $175,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Jay M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Joann M. Mellinger and Jms Partners conveyed 321 Fulton St. to Jay M. Stauffer for $1.

Rosalie E. Williams and Rosalie E. High conveyed property on Miller Road to Alexander Kostin for $265,000.

Jay E. Carper conveyed 943 Orchard St. to Dylan Harnish for $200,000.

BART TWP.

Jonathan L. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on Noble Road to Elmer J. Beiler and Katie Mae Beiler for $350,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Thomas C. Williams and Penelope F. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Penelope F. Williams Irrevocable Deed of Trust and Kelly Lynne Williams for $1.

Thomas Lowder, Angelina Lowder and Thomas M. Lowder II conveyed property on Wheatland Drive to Zachary Kress Adams and Rachel Elizabeth Adams for $282,500.

Alan D. Ivey and Jacqueline B. Ivey conveyed 1362 Horning Road to Alan David Ivey, Jacqueline Brooke Ivey and Ivey Family Living Trust for $0.

Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and Servicelink LLC conveyed 1244 Reading Road to Karl Heebner for $240,000.

CLAY TWP.

Corey L. Lehman, Holly L. Lehman and Holly Lehman conveyed 111 Forry Drive to Ricky L. Thompson for $360,000.

Henry H. Gibbel and Joan R. Gibbel conveyed property on a public road to Hkm Holdings LLC for $1.

Stephen L. Martin and Betty E. Martin conveyed property on Lincoln Gardens Road to Stephen L. Martin and Betty E. Martin for $1.

Lewis W. Bowman and Erla Mae Bowman conveyed property on a public road to Bruce R. Leisey and Beverly A. Leisey for $77,000.

Stephen L. Martin and Betty E. Martin conveyed property on Lincoln Gardens Road to Andrew R. Rutt and Karla L. Rutt for $850,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Leroy R. Burkholder and The estate of Leroy Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to Nevin Burkholder, Sara F. Burkholder, Clair G. Burkholder and Bernell G. Burkholder for $1.

Charles J. Miles conveyed property on a public road to Charles J. Miles and Sandra L. Miles for $1.

Debra S. Beckman conveyed property on Vinemont Road to Joshua L. Fultz and Briana N. Fultz for $355,000.

Sara Christine Burke and Robert G. Miller conveyed property on Summit Drive to Robert G. Miller for $1.

Barry D. Ravegum and Jennifer L. Ravegum conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Ravegum for $1.

Thomas L. Andersen conveyed property on a public road to Bellatore Pacifica LLC for $415,000.

Thomas W. Redd, Mary S. Marquette Redd and M. S. Marquette Redd conveyed 17 Audubon Circle to Thomas R. Moore and Tiffany M. Moore for $370,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Nathan W. Zimmerman, Sandra H. Zimmerman, NCG Holdings LTD and Anabaptist Foundation conveyed 220 North Line Road to Aaron H. Martin and Karen Z. Martin for $470,000.

Barry L. Brugger and Louann Brugger conveyed property on a public road to E. Paul Weaver IV for $12,000.

Lester Z. Zimmerman and Joan L. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Kevin R. Zimmerman and Sharon K. Zimmerman for $1.

Brent M. Martin conveyed 50 Grandview Drive to Bernard E. Shiffler and Marie A. Rinaldi for $300,000.

Gregory A. Looney and Marlene J. Looney conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Nawa and Maria Nawa for $850,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Christian K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage for $225,000.

Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage conveyed property on Bell Road to Thomas J. Savage Jr. and Ann G. Savage for $1.

Christian K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Christian K. Esh for $1.

Christian K. Esh conveyed property on Maple Shade Road to Christian K. Esh for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Columbia Investment Partners LP and Columbia Investment Partners Corp conveyed property on Locust St. to Mount Joy Holdings LP for $250,000.

Columbia Investment Partners LP and Columbia Investment Partners Corp conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Holdings LP for $800,000.

Nicholas J. Meley, Christine M. Gerfin, Christine M. Meley and Christine M. Miley conveyed 338 Perry St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $72,000.

Michael W. Halter and Shirley A. Halter conveyed 141 North Seventh St. to Steven D. Good for $178,590.

Claudia J. Leschke conveyed 845 Barber St. to Steven Stoutzenberger for $70,000.

Hanover Shoe Properties LLC and E. Wayne Stoltzfus conveyed 222 Perry St. to Melvin S. Beiler for $105,000.

WGMC Properties LLC and Walter L. Siderio conveyed 838 Houston St. to Caitlin Michelle Perry for $170,000.

J. Michael Seibert conveyed 552 Chestnut St. to George A. Leschke Jr. for $430,000.

Josetta M. Murphy, William B. Reisinger and William B. Reisinger Jr. conveyed property on Central Avenue to Josetta M. Murphy and Dennis J. Murphy for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Tina Gutshall conveyed property on Governors Stable Road to Christopher Eugene Minnich for $437,000.

Jarrett Mohr, Cheryl A. Mohr and Cheryl Mohr conveyed property on Second St. to Justin C. Neefe and Georgia Neefe for $110,000.

Paul A. Swanger and Linda F. Swanger conveyed property on a public road to Scotty LK Miller and Bethany J. Miller for $1.

Michael S. Laverty and Wendy A. Laverty conveyed property on Race St. to Alyssa Laverty and Matthew Weidman for $150,000.

John B. Murphy IV and John B. Murphy IV conveyed 730 Stackstown Road to John B. Murphy IV and Susan J. Murphy for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Ann Marie Wenger conveyed property on Bon View Drive to Justin M. Gehman and Amanda J. Gehman for $295,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Dale L. Walker Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Giuseppe M. Bologna and Lindsey M. Conway for $478,000.

Gloria J. Gordon and Robert L. Gordon conveyed property on a public road to James E. Zeager and Yvonne R. Zeager for $286,900.

Kevin M. Koser conveyed property on a public road to Douglas Kensey and Shirley Kensey for $522,000.

Bcore Defender Pa1w06 W07 LLC and Civf V. Pa1w06 W07 LLC conveyed property on Zeager Road to Bcore Defender Pa1w06 W07 LLC for $1.

Stephen L. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Preast for $278,000.

Joseph Mraz, Rose Marie Mraz and Joseph G. Mraz conveyed property on a public road to Hari Acharya and Ranjana Katwal for $424,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

C. Dale Bollinger conveyed property on Center Road to Michael L. Bollinger and Kaitlin M. Bollinger for $800,000.

EARL TWP.

Leon Martzall, Sally Martzall and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 677 Lancaster Ave. to Nelson Hoover for $177,300.

Frank N. Zimmerman and Mary Jane Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Cheryl A. Benner for $325,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Melvin S. Nolt and Mabel W. Nolt conveyed property on Rancks Church Road to Loren R. Nolt and Elaine Ann Nolt for $265,000.

Oscar Crosson III, Oscar John Crosson III, Rachel Crosson and Sheriff of Lancaster County PA conveyed 1263 East Earl Road to William L. Deihm for $266,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Frank C. Markward conveyed property on a public road to Gregory Alan Moeller and Jenna Louise Alexander for $1.

Wesley E. Sweigart and Faith Sweigart conveyed 9 Elizabeth Avenue to Logan P. Sensenig for $230,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Nathaniel F. Varner conveyed 2627 Valley Road to Carlos G Castillo Cano for $210,000.

Robert E. Lyons and Cathy Redington Lyons conveyed property on 6340 Jackson Drive to Nathaniel K. Horning and Blair B. Welsh for $319,000.

EDEN TWP.

Patsy A. Rohrer and Wendy S. Albright conveyed property on Eden Drive to Amos E. Fisher and Anna S. Fisher for $630,000.

Albright Family Enterprises LP and Richard H. Albright Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Samuel F. Lapp for $1.

Amos Y. Smucker and Nancy L. Smucker conveyed 286 Springville Road to Samuel F. Stoltzfus for $27,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

John Michael Widder and Sandra Mae Widder conveyed property on Mayberry Drive to Scott A. Hetrick and Christi A. Hetrick for $330,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 10 Zartman Road to Travis Houser and Kaylynn Bower for $205,000.

William D. Coleman and Francis Innes Gowen Coleman conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Cannon Hill Holdings LLC for $969,570.

Tamara Lynn Martin, Scott D. Martin and Tamara L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $1,704,300.

William D. Coleman and Francis Innes Gowen Coleman conveyed property on a public road to Cannon Hill Holdings LLC for $2,470,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Elizabeth J. Daley conveyed property on Hampden Road to Matvey A. Denisov and Melodye Tabitha Denisov for $330,000.

Ruth E. Brandt, Kristen E. Scharf and David C. Scharf conveyed 19 Teakwood Circle to David C. Scharf and Kristin E. Scharf for $1.

John J. Auciello and Debra A. Auciello conveyed property on a public road to Black Bear Etown Properties LLC for $1,500,000.

Robert M. Fanus and Heather Fanus conveyed 141 East Hummelstown St. to Brooke E. Zerphey for $180,000.

Donald L. Baker conveyed 148 East High St. to Donald L. Baker and Vickie L. Baker for $1.

The estate of Clara J. Reighard and Kenneth L. Reighard conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Shirley G. Byron for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

The estate of Robert G. Ober conveyed 19 West Sunset Avenue to SDR Property Management LLC for $205,000.

Rodney S. Moser and Marie Z. Moser conveyed 101 Washington Avenue to Lancaster Inv LLC for $285,000.

Wilbur L. Zimmerman and Judith A. Zimmerman conveyed 1702 W. Main St. to Jwitmer Property LLC for $750,000.

Brian Weist and Timothy T. Weist conveyed property on a public road to Seven Ventures Realty LLC for $1.

Chad A. Kubovcsak and Renee L. Walter conveyed 932 Fairview Avenue to Renee L. Walter for $236,032.

Alice L. Elias and Alice L. Krahl conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Douglas Jay Krasley and Deborah S. Krasley for $160,000.

Glenn Brightbill Weist and Nancy L. Weist conveyed property on a public road to Brian Weist and Timothy T. Weist for $1.

Gloria D. Adams and Brenda Frankhouser conveyed 827 Center Avenue to Brian T. Stianche and Summer N. Burkholder for $168,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Rufus R. Martin and Anna Mary Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nlr Property LP for $1.

Ruth A. Moyer conveyed property on a public road to EKH Properties Limited Liability Co for $85,000.

Rufus R. Martin and Anna Mary Martin conveyed property on a public road to Rufus R. Martin and Anna Mary Martin for $1.

NLR Property LP, Lnr Property LP and NLR Property Management LLC conveyed Reading Road Lot 1 to NLR Property LP for $1.

Clinton J. Martin conveyed 100 Autumn Blaze Way to Clinton J. Martin and Lori J. Martin for $1.

Glen M. Bollinger and Sharon E. Bollinger conveyed property on Tricia Lane to Adam Z. Lenhard and Jocelyn N. Lenhard for $345,000.

Galen C. Martin and Carl L. Martin & Lena Z. Martin Revocable Trust conveyed property on Pleasant View Road to Wilmer R. Martin, Nevin L. Martin, Glenn E. Martin, Galen C. Martin and Carl L. Martin & Lena Z. Martin Revocable Trust for $1.

Andrew R. Guthrie conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Guthrie and Melissa Ann Kolessar for $25,698.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kevin Anthony Cooper conveyed 2002 Marietta Avenue to Sarah Rae Miller for $1.

Michael L. Garman and Patricia J. Garman conveyed 725 Hansom Drive to James Francis Murphy and Gertrude Alison Murphy for $273,000.

Karinda Joy Greo conveyed property on a public road to Zachary Kamen and Brandi Bleecher for $262,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 856 Founders Way to T. Benjamin May and Margaret A. May for $411,091.

East King Enterprises LP LLC, The estate of Nadim R. Baker and Duke At East King GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to RD1 Real Estate LLC for $411,000.

Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Megan L. Yellets for $492,703.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, Chad Stoltzfus, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC, Elam G. Stoltzfus Jr. Inc, Stoltzfus Elam G. Jr. Inc. and Chad O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Giovanni Bua and Francesca Lopresti for $509,705.

Dadi Kafley and Durga Bhandari conveyed property on Southview Drive to Kathryn Middleton for $370,000.

David Costello conveyed property on Crowfoot Lane to David E. Wilson and Carole L. Wilson for $691,000.

Keith C. Beddick conveyed property on Indian Springs Drive to Cosmas J. Mbugua and Michael M. Gathua for $310,000.

Ann M. Weyhausen and Ann M. Weyhausen Revocable Trust conveyed 650 Eastside Drive to William E. Bundy and Linda D. Bundy for $380,000.

Douglas W. Brubaker conveyed 1430 Rohrerstown Road to Douglas W. Brubaker and Elizabeth Pituch for $1.

Millfield Construction Co conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to Israel M. Gerlach III and Jennifer L. Gerlach for $364,058.

Daniel L. Fisher and Diane L. Fisher conveyed property on Nissley Road to Chad A. Fellenbaum for $254,000.

Kathleen M. Myers conveyed property on a public road to Rose Ann E. Smargie and Mark B. Tinkey for $365,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Charles H. Hatfield and Jenny R. Hatfield conveyed 527 Norwood Road to Russell C. Coldren III for $155,000.

Glanzair Properties LLC and Austin Glanzer conveyed property on a public road to Roberto Santiago for $265,000.

Britini Whalen and Britini Tollinger conveyed property on a public road to 846 Lancaster Ave. LLC for $154,900.

Charles L. Lehman, Mona Lisa Lehman and Amy E. Lehman conveyed 2017 Aspen Lane to Amy E. Lehman for $1.

Curtis M. Laudenberger conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Curtis M. Laudenberger and Holly E. Laudenberger for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Marlin R. Lapp conveyed 8 North Soudersburg Road to David J. Lapp for $275,000.

Samuel S. Lapp and Linda B. Lapp conveyed 70 North Soudersburg Road to Marlin R. Lapp and Martha S. Lapp for $500,000.

Stephen A. Beiler and Sarah E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen A. Beiler and Sarah E. Beiler for $1.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad G. Hurst conveyed 380 Dohner Drive to Cyleigh Hurst for $122,500.

John H. Benner conveyed property on a public road to Sylvia B. Fisher for $295,000.

The estate of Dorothy Mae Booth conveyed property on Stonecrest Drive to Jonathan D. Cameron for $175,000.

Jean S. Lapp conveyed property on Garland Circle to Jason M. Sensenig and Michelle L. Sensenig for $139,800.

Abigail A. Smith and Abigail Anne Brestensky conveyed Unit 215 to Edward Foehlinger for $200,000.

Flavie Lesage Justafort and Flavie Lesage conveyed 435 Coreopsis Drive to Flavie Lesage Justafort and Fritz A. Justafort for $1.

Reynaldo Pagan Ortiz conveyed 124 Reese Avenue to Reynaldo Pagan Ortiz and Lizzie E. Pagan for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Dustin A. Dommel conveyed property on Waterfront Estates Drive to Dustin A. Dommel and Kristen A. Dommel for $1.

Lucinda B. Rabenau and Rabenau Family Trust conveyed 18 East Penn Grant Road to John M. Grandizio and Julie L. Grandizio for $297,000.

The estate of Henry E. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Daniel J. Herr for $1.

Robert R. Houck, Deborah S. Houck and Jared R. Houck conveyed property on a public road to Deborah S. Houck for $1.

Adam Cramer and Samantha L. Cramer conveyed property on Brenneman Road to Bpb Realty LLC for $495,000.

Thomas R. Dommel Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Elaine L. Dommel Qualified Personal Residence Trust, Thomas R. Dommel and Elaine L. Dommel conveyed property on Waterfront Estates Drive to Dustin A. Dommel for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

The estate of Howard O. Witt conveyed 328 West Walnut St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $142,000.

Robert D. Hess conveyed property on East Frederick St. to Moo Haven LLC for $1.

Raymond L. Deamer and Wendy H. Deamer conveyed property on Coral St. to Cristian Martinez for $150,000.

Donald G. Herman and Donald G. Herman Revocable Trust conveyed 237 North Cherry St. to Donald G. Herman for $1.

Geoffrey L. Stone conveyed 327 East New St. to Vanessa D. Ampaw for $310,000.

R. Andrew Herr conveyed 721 Franklin St. to Alethea A. Eccleston for $190,000.

Lauren M. Edgell conveyed 220 East Ross St. to Kathryn Jane Delone for $215,000.

J. Michael Flanagan conveyed 150 East Chestnut St. to Richard P. Heilig and Bonnie B. Heilig for $610,000.

Donald G. Herman conveyed 237 North Cherry St. to Chloe Herman for $1.

David L. Martin conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Karen Rice for $260,000.

Kenneth R. Oatman Jr. conveyed 622 Hershey Avenue to Twelfth Root LLC for $128,000.

Luke A. Mohr conveyed 456 E. King St. to Gabriel Pinales for $350,000.

Christopher A. Desanctis and Kylie L. Morris conveyed 831 North Duke St. to Jennifer B. Graham and Gerald Graham for $385,000.

Mario Ayars conveyed 409 South Queen St. to Windy Mansion Investments LLC for $105,000.

EDC Finance Corp conveyed property on a public road to Fulton Bank NA for $1.

Heather Trippe conveyed 575 North Plum St. to Heather Trippe and William Trippe for $10.

Jennifer M. Thomas conveyed 550 Hand Avenue to Kiana M. Castro for $170,000.

Ellen Rose Bucchianeri conveyed 403 West Vine St. to Timothy Smith and Catherine Smith for $265,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 502 South Queen St. to Margaret N. Rehr and Kristen M. Oberly for $125,000.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania College of Art & Design for $900,000.

Reynolds Davis and Mary Bledsoe conveyed property on South Beaver St. to Mitchell Mcclarin for $150,000.

John W. Morris and Cynthia C. Morris conveyed 351 West Walnut St. to Brendan M. Yeo and Whitney B. Yeo for $538,000.

Merlin Stoltzfus conveyed 351 Beaver St. to Jared Reiff for $104,900.

Chelsea J. Zawisa and Zachary D. Zawisa conveyed property on a public road to Derek Charles Moore and Marlana Rose Ricci for $235,000.

Daniel J. Watycha, Genevieve L. Watycha and Cynthia S. York conveyed 13 East Lemon St. to Kooner II LLC for $340,000.

Jacqlynn Markstein, Christopher Markstein and Christopher J. Markstein conveyed property on North Mary St. to Quinn Houser and Erin Houser for $265,000.

Reitz Properties LP, Reitz Properties LLC, Kelly A. Reitz and Curtis S. Reitz conveyed 146 East New St. to Michael Lapp for $331,000.

Sherri Lee Tobin and Sherri Lee Hutchens conveyed 626 New Holland Avenue to Layne A. Scarselletta for $145,000.

Lloyd H. Denlinger and Norma M. Denlinger conveyed 67 Prospect St. to James L. Denlinger and Alica B. Denlinger for $50,000.

Michael K. Thompson and Caryn E. Thompson conveyed 818 Saint Joseph St. to Alexis Ortiz for $238,500.

Mervin Ebersol and Mervin K. Ebersol conveyed 421 Church St. to Whispering Hope Enterprises LLC for $105,000.

Fulton Market Property LP, Casey Brenner and Ct November LLC conveyed property on a public road to Derosa Capital 14 LLC for $5,825,000.

Basilisa Velazquez and Nancy Velazquez conveyed 445 St. Joseph St. to Landon L. Horst for $116,000.

Stoney Ridge Properties LLC and John Aaron Miller conveyed 436 Beaver St. to Lore R. Mauger for $100,000.

Lancaster Lebanon Habitat For Humanity Inc. and Lancaster Habitat For Humanity conveyed 423 East Strawberry St. to Denny Rafael Valerio for $175,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Andres Pech Pech, Andres Pech Pech, Josephine Arroyo and Omar Acosta conveyed 280 Kentshire Drive to Ralphel L. Clark and Lisa S. Clark for $280,000.

Thary Chan and Chantha Pork conveyed property on North Field Drive to Thary Chan, Chantha Pork and Samuth Tong for $1.

Mark C. Johnson and Kristine E. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Christine Bense and Megan Bense for $1,200,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Mark R. Will conveyed property on a public road to Donald Morgan and Stephanie Morgan for $374,475.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc, Mark R. Will and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Caleb Tamang and Beena M. Tamang for $377,350.

James S. Mellinger, Karen E. Mellinger, James Mellinger and Karen Mellinger conveyed 1350 New Danville Pike to Nsa Property Holdings LLC for $2,000,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Eli S. Stoltzfus and Barbara G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to John Ervin Stoltzfus and Sarah Joan Stoltzfus for $1.

Daniel G. Esh and Anna K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to John I. Esh and Susann S. Esh for $350,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Kevin A. Schutz and Erika K. Schutz conveyed property on Horseshoe Road to Deborah L. Gallagher and John V. Gallagher for $400,000.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Joann M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed property on Rolling Terrace West to Jay M. Stauffer for $1.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Joann M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed property on Rolling Terrace to Jay M. Stauffer for $1.

Jean H. Cardina and Shelly A. Burkholder conveyed 31 Aspen Drive to Michael Ferretti and Emily Cassidy for $451,000.

Daniel S. Allgyer and Ruth A. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan P. Allgyer and Nancy K. Allgyer for $425,000.

Ephraim S. Stoltzfus and Verna Stoltzfus conveyed property on Monterey Road to Daniel S. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth A. Stoltzfus for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Henry H. Gibbel and Joan R. Gibbel conveyed property on a public road to James A. Wenger and Kathy Jo Wenger for $1.

Henry H. Gibbel and Joan R. Gibbel conveyed property on Linden St. to Christopher R. Bertrando and Mary Beth Bertrando for $1.

Henry H. Gibbel and Joan R. Gibbel conveyed property on a public road to Henry R. Gibbel and Jolyn M. Gibbel for $1.

Henry H. Gibbel and Joan R. Gibbel conveyed property on East Marion St. to Marion Street LLC for $1.

Henry H. Gibbel, Joan R. Gibbel, Henry R. Gibbel and Jolyn M. Gibbel conveyed property on a public road to Henry R. Gibbel and Jolyn M. Gibbel for $1.

Henry H. Gibbel and Joan R. Gibbel conveyed 10 East Third Avenue to Hkm Holdings LLC for $1.

Sandra A. Elliott and Rebecca J. Gainer A conveyed 124 W. Third Avenue to Karen Gallo and Vincent L. Gallo for $360,000.

Steven D. Good and Kimberly A. Good conveyed 125 Liberty St. to Lauren Kushner for $189,900.

The estate of Joanne Marie Conrad and The estate of Joanne M. Conrad conveyed 534 East New St. to Cedar Point Properties LLC for $237,000.

Robert C. Diller Jr. and Wendy J. Diller conveyed property on a public road to Janson D. Seibel for $434,000.

562 West Second Inc. conveyed property on West Second Avenue to Moravian Manors Inc. for $1.

Risser Family Ltd Partnership and RFLP Management LLC conveyed property on Spring Avenue to Marissa Cristini and Noah Risser for $205,000.

Andrew Kemp and Monica Kemp conveyed 122 E. Lincoln Avenue to Nicholas Kane Cascarino and Molly Catherine Vanleuvan for $238,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Christian D. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Gaspar G. Reyes and Emma V. Reyes for $106,000.

Dana A. Eldreth and Diana E. Chute conveyed property on a public road to Diana E. Chute and Whitney R. Chute for $1.

Samuel L. Stoltzfus and Naomi B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ephraim K. Miller for $475,000.

Nicholas J. Cox and Deborah L. Cox conveyed 280 Blue Gill Road to Tracy Ganjoin for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Abbunny LLC, Jeffrey D. Dunaway and Melanie L. Wilhelm conveyed 76 Valleybrook Drive to Lisa Mearkle for $155,200.

Kathryn J. Vanfosson, Marion H. Vanfosson and Kathryn J. Vanfossen conveyed 640 Snyder Road to Marion H. Vanfosson and Kathryn J. Vanfosson for $1.

Alexander D. Wilcox conveyed property on Queen Lane to Cumhur Ak and Oyku Ak for $230,000.

Larry Grill and Roberta Grill conveyed Unit Ti206 to Carlos G. Donado and Maria J. Donado for $140,000.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 47 to Kielsy Delove Rivera for $149,900.

Jeb Family Ltd Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Neil F. Perate and Peter C. Alecxih Jr. conveyed 255 Koser Road to Andrew Deihm for $1.

Michael E. Usher and Deborah A. Usher conveyed 709 Integrity Drive to Fernando G Abu Jamra Salgado Rocha and Cynthia Regina Barcena Ramirez for $810,000.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed property on Delp Road to Anthony A. Cellucci and Cheryl M. Cellucci for $717,400.

Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Leon T. Hoover, Clair Hoover, Brent O. Stoltzfus, Hoover Family Partnership and Sfp2 Land LLC conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas Bertoni and Stephanie Bertoni for $175,000.

Heather J. Sandoe and Darryl D. Sandoe conveyed 1850 Amity Drive to Daniel Fleming and Blaze T. Fleming for $285,000.

Jose A. Diaz conveyed 1827 Northbrook Drive to Za Kung and Hniar Caan for $301,000.

Maverick A. Vanderburgh and Maverick Alex Vanderburgh conveyed Unit 1320 to Melissa M. Rahman for $145,000.

Ronald W. Gigl and Janet B. Gigl conveyed property on Wicklyn Road to Nicolas M. Hershey and Christina M. Kizeik for $362,500.

John R. Messick and Abigail B. Messick conveyed 1402 Clayton Road to Sarah & Ryan Atlas Revocable 2020 Living Trust for $530,000.

John R. Erb and Joanne Stoner Erb conveyed property on a public road to Neffsville Mennonite Church for $112,500.

Larkspur Crossing Associates LP and HDC Investments Inc. conveyed Unit 54 to Bekele Gadebo and Bizunesh Dekalo for $166,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

John R. Smith conveyed 27 North Main St. to Shattered FX LLC for $145,000.

Eli H. Petroff and Alexander L. Petroff conveyed 246 South Main St. to Mucf LLC for $1.

Elta J. Nissley and Jay W. Nissley & Elta J. Nissley Revocable Trust Agreement conveyed 34 North Fulton St. to Melba J. Ebersole for $210,000.

MANOR TWP.

Holly F. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Timothy T. Barley for $1.

Dennis Lyristis, Jennifer Hudgins, Jennis Lyristis, Ross E. Long Jr. and Jennifer Lyristis conveyed property on Albright Avenue to Dennis Lyristis and Jennifer Lyristis for $0.

Maynard R. Shirk and Alice H. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Caleb W. Funk for $510,000.

Stone Bay Holdings II LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bmmc Property Group LLC for $1.7 million.

Michelina J. Campisano and Michelina Campisano conveyed 1130 Colonial Road to Richard A. Purcell and Kristine J. Purcell for $305,000.

Jessenia Marrero conveyed 523 White Chapel Road to Olivia Gorman and Julia Gorman for $278,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Lane W. Weitkamp and Robin Weitkamp conveyed property on Donegal Place to Robin L. Weitkamp for $0.

Patricia L. Sisemore conveyed property on a public road to Amy M. Mowrer and Kirsten A. Combs for $59,000.

William M. Angle and Cynthia L. Angle conveyed 38 West Walnut St. to Aaron Dalbec for $187,500.

Sylvan Terrace Properties LLC, Andrea Bell and Karen E. Heistand conveyed property on East Market St. to Ryan Mcbride and Lachelle Knable for $210,000.

Robert I. Estill conveyed property on a public road to Seitz Family Ltd Partnership for $5,717,647.

Robert I. Estill conveyed property on a public road to Seitz Family Ltd Partnership for $2,382,353.

MARTIC TWP.

Amos S. Zook Jr. and Anna L. Zook conveyed property on Pencroft Road South to Paul B. Miller and Emma M. Miller for $485,000.

Grant R. Hossler conveyed 1597 Holtwood Road to Grant R. Hossler and Danielle N. Hossler for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Larry G. White and Shirley A. White conveyed property on Millersville Pike to Shirley A. White for $1.

Christopher W. Steinbrecher and Jennifer A. Steinbrecher conveyed 51 West Frederick St. to Robert J. Ketchem III and Katy Joleen Ketchem for $275,000.

Ganga R. Dulal Sharma, Ganga R Dulal Sharma, Bishnu Maya Dhakal Dulai and Bishnu Maya Dhakal Dulai conveyed 68 Glen Oaks Drive to Ashley Belcher Defranco for $259,100.

Michael D. Zimmerman, Janita E. Zimmerman, Javen D. Zimmerman and Emily J. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Zimmerman Industry LLC for $1.

Larissa D. Whitney conveyed property on Chamberlain Lane to Emmanuel Tsoflias and Taylor Tsoflias for $375,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Kurtis King and Barbara A. King conveyed Unit 133 to Barbara A. King and Lydia M. Ettu for $1.

H. Allen Investments LLC, Allen H. Investments LLC and Jared D. Wotring conveyed property on a public road to 101 West Main LLC for $570,000.

Joseph C. Hess conveyed 28 David St. to Jill Ann Augustyniak and Sean S. Barry for $282,000.

Charles W. Brooks, Jo Anne M. Brooks and Bradley C. Brooks conveyed property on Richland Lane to David R. Gomez and Rebecca S. Ream for $270,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Bonnie Diane Rush conveyed property on a public road to Roxanne Tan Blue, Roxanne Tan Blue and Nathan Blue for $361,000.

Bridget Groce, Bridget Perry Groce and Timothy Groce conveyed property on Rockwood Drive to Amy L. Sarson for $178,000.

John W. Dice and Christine G. Dice conveyed property on a public road to John W. Dice, Christine G. Dice and Jeffrey J. Dice for $1.

Michael T. Folsom, Debra K. Folsom and Samantha Ann Folsom conveyed property on a public road to Zachary J. Love and Jenna C. Hansell for $382,500.

Roy M. Eshelman and Lori J. Eshelman conveyed property on a public road to Roy M. Eshelman for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Kenneth R. Reese Jr. and Julia A. Reese conveyed property on a public road to Bradley A. Reese and Dottie A. Reese for $250,000.

PENN TWP.

R. Seth Obetz conveyed property on a public road to Glenn L. Martin and Jeanna L. Martin for $1.

The estate of Josephine I. Ruoss conveyed property on Karen Avenue to John S. Ruoss for $1.

Glenn L. Martin and Jeanna L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Glenn L. Martin and Jeanna L. Martin for $1.

William W. Hutchinson conveyed property on Park Hill Drive to James A. Hutchinson and Elizabeth Alyona Hutchinson for $195,000.

R. Seth Obetz conveyed property on White Oak Road to R. Seth Obetz for $1.

DDP Development Co LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Lauren K. Myers and Andrew W. Myers for $1.

J. Richard Garman and Betty M. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Garman Ventures LLC for $120,000.

Eli L. Stoltzfus and Sadie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Mountain Road to Penn Township of for $1.

Ronald E. Shenk and Sally L. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Jones and Barbara Jones for $277,900.

The estate of Sigrid Daubert, The estate of Sigrid A. Daubert and The estate of Sigrid Angelika Daubert conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Cynthia Lynn Bauknecht for $1.

Ddrt Associates, Thomas M. Fischer and Peggy A. Fischer conveyed property on a public road to SPS Land Holdings LLC for $1.25 million.

PEQUEA TWP.

Jacob H. Harnish and Jane F. Harnish conveyed 411 Long Lane to Nathan Duke and Danielle Duke for $200,000.

Darlene M. Rhineer conveyed 34 Baumgardner Road to Mervin R. Smoker and Mary E. Smoker for $470,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Curtis Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Kovack for $212,000.

RAPHO TWP.

William D. Mahan and Susan E. Mahan conveyed 1207 Lebanon Road to William D. Mahan for $1.

Laverne S. Hauck Jr. and Bonnie L. Hauck conveyed property on a public road to Eric E. Risser and Kerry M. Mulvihill for $365,000.

James C. Keener conveyed property on a public road to James C. Keener for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC conveyed property on a public road to Mount Joy Borough Authority for $1.

Raymond Jones and Barbara Jones conveyed property on Green Park Drive to Susan J. Thornton for $325,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed Unit 300 to Joshua A. Malott and Constance R. Malott for $372,821.

Arlene F. Rudy conveyed Unit 21 + to Diamond Bay Management Group LLC for $300,000.

Shawn A. Zolna and Samantha J. Zolna conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin Metzler for $320,000.

Jason L. Eisenberger and Samantha M. Eisenberger conveyed Unit 60 to Louis B. Rose and Dorothy Rose for $70,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Patricia J. Gordon and Terry L. Huss conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Huss for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Levi S. Stoltzfus, Susie S. Stoltzfus, David E. Fisher and Ruth E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to David E. Fisher and Ruth E. Fisher for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Audrey L. Sheaffer and David A. Sheaffer Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Audrey L. Sheaffer and Brenda M. Butler for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

The estate of Margaret A. Sauers conveyed property on Randall Drive to Pamela A. Butler and James E. Butler for $325,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Jms Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 239 Pleasant Hill Drive to Jeffrey M. Stauffer for $1.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 83 Brookfield Road to Jere M. Stauffer for $1.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Jere M. Stauffer for $1.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 237 Pleasant Hill Drive to Jeffrey M. Stauffer for $1.

Henry H. Gibbel and Joan R. Gibbel conveyed property on a public road to Henry R. Gibbel, Jolyn M. Gibbel, Christopher R. Bertrando, Mary Beth Bertrando, James A. Wenger and Kathy Jo Wenger for $1.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 111 Mayfield Drive to Joann M. Mellinger for $1.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 72 Laurie Lane to Jeffrey M. Stauffer for $1.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Joann M. Mellinger and Jere M. Stauffer conveyed 308 Cardinal Road to Jere M. Stauffer for $1.

Ben L. King and Hanna S. King conveyed property on a public road to David S. King and Mary K. King for $1.

Curtis Hillen conveyed 631 Owl Hill Road to Curtis Hillen and Sarah Hillen for $10.

Dane A. Sullenberger and Dane Sullenberger conveyed 449 Patriots Way to Ammon K. Graybill Jr. and Patsy L. Graybill for $377,000.

Ronald C. Pawling and Nancy J. Pawling conveyed property on Hollywood Avenue to Tovia L. Bat Leah, Tovia L Bat Leah and Imants Ozers for $411,000.

JMS Partners, Jay M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer and Joann M. Mellinger conveyed 231 Pleasant Hill Drive to Joann M. Mellinger for $1.

Jay M. Stauffer, Jere M. Stauffer, Jeffrey M. Stauffer, Joann M. Mellinger and JMS Partners conveyed property on Pleasant Hill Drive to Joann M. Mellinger for $1.

Dominion Renovations LLC and Elizabeth A. Maccartney conveyed property on a public road to Tyler J. Kiebler and Corryn N. Wolgemuth for $295,000.

James D. Day and Sharon A. Day conveyed property on a public road to Noraima Rivera Negron, Jose Colon Berrios and Noraima Rivera Negron for $281,500.

Moove In Partners Spare Room LLC conveyed property on a public road to NSA Property Holdings LLC for $2.1 million.