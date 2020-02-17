The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 3-7:
Akron Borough
MTGLQ Investors LP and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 326 Main St. to Paul Charles for $111,000.
Jan A. Brubaker and Lynne S. Brubaker conveyed 121 Bomberger Road to Rodney H. Rhodes and Marian J. Rhodes for $240,000.
Norma J. Boyer conveyed property on a public road to Morgan T. Stauffer and Moriah C. Stauffer for $235,000.
Brecknock Township
William E. Sprecher and Grace A. Sprecher conveyed property on a public road to Ivan M. Reiff and Ida M. Reiff for $220,000.
Clay Township
Carl F. Anderson Jr. and Samantha Anderson conveyed property on Rocky Ridge Drive to Devin Weidman for $230,000.
East Cocalico Township
John R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin C. Zimmerman for $210,000.
Brian R. Brubacker and Joanne M. Brubacker conveyed property on a public road to Norman M. Martin and Lorraine M. Martin for $410,000.
690 Market Street LLC, Brian T. Myers and J. Preston Eberly conveyed property on Edgemore Drive to Mihail M. Moldoveanu and Lucica M. Moldoveanu for $197,500.
Brandon G. Rottmund conveyed property on a public road to Scott E. Bender for $139,900.
Colerain Township
Duane S. Tydings and R. Chase Tydings conveyed property on a public road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $88,750.
Columbia Borough
The estate of Frances B. Wolpert conveyed property on a public road to CNA Construction LLC for $110,000.
York Equity Solutions LLC conveyed 213 Walnut St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $61,000.
M&M Realty Co. and M&M Realty conveyed 538 N. Second St. to Joseph Ayad and Kerelos F. Kendes for $40,501.
John I. Getz conveyed property on South Eighth Street to CR Property Group LLC for $51,500.
T. Mitchell Cooper and Jeanne M. Cooper conveyed 1243 Hereford Drive to Juan Hidalgo and Milacia Hidalgo for $238,000.
Bona Fide Properties LLC and Nathan J. Hykes conveyed 626 Plane St. to Geraldi Gonzalez for $91,000.
Nathan A. Maughan and Jazzmyn A. Maughan conveyed 233 Union St. to Matthew F. McClintock and Maureen T. McClintock for $123,190.
Conestoga Township
Douglas M. Foltz and Melissa R. Foltz conveyed property on a public road to Angela J. Rooney for $194,000.
Jerry L. Michael Jr. and Joyce R. Michael conveyed property on Colemanville Church Road to Jerry L. Michael Jr. for $1.
Conoy Township
FHG 92 LLC, Wesley R. Funk and FHG92 LLC conveyed 205 Falmouth Road to Walter Beals and Donna Beals for $109,900.
Dawn Layton, Dawn E. Layton, The estate of Ruth A. Coble and The estate of Ruth Coble conveyed property on a public road to Dawn E. Layton and Joshua L. Layton for $1.
J. Elvin Heisey and Glenda S. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Rosa Failla and Francesco Failla for $280,000.
Denver Borough
David J. Charles conveyed 777 S. Fourth St. to Shaun Alexander Blanchette and Kaitlyn M. Blanchette for $194,000.
John C. Oliphant and Catherine C. Oliphant conveyed property on a public road to Brandon G. Rottmund and Jennifer L. Rottmund for $261,000.
East Donegal Township
Joshua C. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Joshua C. Hess and Amanda L. Hess for $1.
George C. Desmond conveyed property on Quaking Aspen to Liddon Associates LP for $625,000.
West Donegal Township
DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed 4663 Bossler Road to Gander Properties LLC for $60,100.
US Bank Trust NA, GIFM Holdings Trust and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed property on a public road to DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc. for $60,100.
Richard Schmidt Merritt and Jeanne L. Merritt conveyed property on West View Drive to Kari L. Herchelroth and Erin E. Mattern for $269,900.
Drumore Township
Jerry Lee Criswell and Connie May Criswell conveyed property on a public road to Robert Hammer and Courtney Hammer for $280,000.
Earl Township
David K. Smucker and Elizabeth K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to David K. Smucker, Elizabeth K. Smucker, Melvin Lee Smucker and Linda Sue Smucker for $1.
Daniel F. Blank and Esther B. Blank conveyed property on a public road to Joshua David Beiler for $390,000.
East Earl Township
Eastern Lancaster County School District conveyed property on Division Highway to Eastern Lancaster County School District for $1.
David L. Dickson and Deanna E. Dickson conveyed property on Ranck Road to Deanna E. Dickson for $1.
Michael L. Nolt and Courtney M. Nolt conveyed property on Martin Street to Michael L. Nolt and Courtney M. Nolt for $1.
Eastern Lancaster County School District conveyed property on Main Street to Eastern Lancaster County School District for $1.
Anthony S. Ringler, Janelle R. Ringler and Janelle Ringler conveyed property on a public road to Anthony S. Ringler and Janelle R. Ringler for $1.
The estate of Henry L. ER Weaver and The estate of Henry L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Andrew B. Weaver and Ann Marie Weaver for $1.
Eastern Lancaster County School District conveyed property on Ewell Road to Eastern Lancaster County School District for $1.
West Earl Township
The estate of Edwin M. Nolt conveyed property on Groffdale Road to Ma Family LLC for $415,000.
Lynford B. Wenger and Sharon B. Wenger conveyed property on a public road to Delton H. Good and Bridgett L. Good for $888,200.
East Petersburg Borough
Kenneth T. Benner and Julie A. Benner conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth T. Benner for $1.
The estate of Eric M. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Loren Chambers Brown, Loren Chambers Brown and Shawn Douglas Cole for $10.
Dnb Investments LLC and David N. Bomberger conveyed 6371 Jackson Drive to Eagle Run Holdings LLC for $210,000.
Elizabeth Township
Clifford Good, James Hursh, Joel Raber, Brian Martin, Steve Snyder and Brickerville Mennonite School of The Eastern PA Mennonite Church conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Road to Clifford Good, James Hursh, Joel Raber, Brian Martin, Steve Snyder and Brickerville Mennonite School of The Eastern PA Mennonite Church for $1.
Amos K. Zook and Rebecca S. Zook conveyed property on Speedwell Forge Road to Skyler L. Busswood and Brittany M. Busswood for $335,000.
Ann N. Deemer conveyed 146 E. 28th Division Highway to Eric J. Patterson and Cathy J. Patterson for $185,400.
Elizabethtown Borough
David P. Allison, Heather A. Fryberger and Heather A. Allison conveyed property on a public road to Cameron M. Snyder and Kelsey L. Ansell for $128,000.
Nathan E. Kauffman conveyed 71 E. Park St. to J&C Group LLC for $132,000.
Seven Mountains Investments Corp. conveyed 60 E. Washington St. to Corrisa M. Bixler and Taylor L. Lewis for $178,000.
Leon Ray Burkholder, Burkholder Builders and Kendra J. Buch conveyed property on Masonic Drive to Hurst Dwellings LLC for $420,000.
Guiseppe Ferrarelli, Giuseppe Ferrarelli, Vita Gambino and Vita Ferrarelli conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli for $1.
Ephrata Borough
Gerald C. Olson and Susan Olson conveyed 131 Irene Ave. to Gerald Clifford Olson, Susan Ann Olson and Gerald & Susan Olson Trust for $1.
Andrew M. Gemmill, Amber L. Weinhold and Amber L. Gemmill conveyed property on a public road to Andrew M. Gemmill for $1.
The estate of Ern L. Eberly and The estate of Ern Lee Eberly conveyed 200 Marion Terrace to EKH Properties LLC for $110,000.
John D. Sheppard and Christine L. Sheppard conveyed property on a public road to Kyle S. Russell and Erin Y. Russell for $197,000.
Ephrata Township
Kurtis M. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Charmaine K. Garman for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Dustin G. Ames conveyed property on Cornell Avenue to D&R Charles Construction LLC and Charles D&R Construction LLC for $14,000.
Patrick T. Lever, Lindsay Wiley, Lindsay W. Lever, Robert D. Shelton and Elena S. Shelton conveyed 117 Knights Lane to Patrick T. Lever and Lindsay W. Lever for $1.
Daliz Orama conveyed property on a public road to East Hempfield Township for $1.
Dustin G. Ames conveyed 1601 Ridgeview Ave. to D&R Charles Construction LLC and Charles D&R Construction LLC for $175,000.
Costello Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Sonshine III LP for $131,666.
John C. Deshong Jr. and J. Louise Deshong conveyed property on a public road to Elliot Rebollo for $205,000.
Andrew M. Reardon, Amber R. Hoffman, Amber R. Reardon, Amber Hoffman and Amber Reardon conveyed property on a public road to Karfam LLC for $187,500.
West Hempfield Township
BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 499 Summit Drive to Reagan M. Patterson for $224,900.
Brian D. Saylor and Rebecca L. Saylor conveyed 124 Stonehouse Lane to Alyssa R. Trout for $111,500.
East Lampeter Township
Michael C. Yukenavitch, Michael Cody Yukenavitch and Michelle Yukenavitch conveyed 13 Homestead Drive to Hoang Nhat Pham and Huong T. Ngo for $273,500.
The estate of Ruth H. Powers conveyed property on Red Leaf Lane to Susan M. Weniger for $270,000.
The estate of Fred D. Daum and The estate of Fred Daniel Daum conveyed property on a public road to Alvin Lee Stoltzfus and Deanne Stoltzfus for $254,000.
Robert R. Dippner III and Kristina L. Dippner conveyed property on a public road to Luke Kaltreider and Heather Kaltreider for $285,000.
Ronald P. Geist and Maritza A. Geist conveyed property on a public road to Michael C. Yukenavitch and Michelle Yukenavitch for $352,000.
The estate of Ch Er G. Lutz conveyed 13 Red Leaf Lane to Conrad Stanley Horine for $265,000.
West Lampeter Township
Samuel W. Yoder, April A. Yoder and Joseph A. Mosteller conveyed property on Conestoga Avenue to Samuel W. Yoder and April A. Yoder for $1.
Marco Colosi and Heidi L. Colosi conveyed property on a public road to Brandon Danz and Megan Danz for $621,900.
David L. Charles conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders for $180,000.
The estate of Ida Jane Zercher conveyed property on a public road to John A. Zercher and Marjorie A. Zercher for $1.
Timothy Mark Roberts and Janine C. Roberts conveyed 128 Reese Ave. to Nicholas J. Ortman for $215,000.
Brian K. Smith, Marette D Magargle Smith and Marette D. Magargle Smith conveyed property on a public road to Valerie L Oshea Murray and Thomas D. Murray IV for $252,000.
The estate of Daniel W. Evans conveyed property on a public road to Jared L. Race for $200,000.
Helen P. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Josiah P. Donaldson for $200,000.
Lancaster city
Elias Solutions LLC and Daniel E. Gotwalt conveyed 457 S. Prince St. to SZ Properties LLC for $86,500.
A. E. Binkley and Jacqueline H. Binkley conveyed 23 Chesapeake St. to Kady Yang for $150,000.
Rachel M. Flores conveyed 346 S. Queen St. to New Door Holdings I. LLC for $82,045.
Carl L. Spataro and Elizabeth Alison Tribble conveyed 228 Lancaster Ave. to Adam A. Schott and Emma C. Hamme for $379,900.
Claudia Ritter conveyed 35 N. Mary St. to In Dust Homes LLC for $112,000.
Michael Long conveyed 618 High St. to We Buy PA Inc. for $52,000.
Heather L. Goodwin, Heather L. Diffendall and Jason A. Goodwin conveyed 213 Church St. to Heather L. Diffendall for $41,000.
Dennis C. Kerek conveyed 30 N. Water St. to Be Enterprises LLC for $143,000.
The estate of Felipe Martinez conveyed property on a public road to Areliz Cruz for $1.
Peter C. Haiges and Laura B. Haiges conveyed Unit 131 to Edward A. Meltzer and Kathleen A. Meltzer for $179,000.
Jebediah E. Musser, Karly J. Kosek and Karly J. Musser conveyed property on Church Street to Niall William Hannagen Jr. for $205,000.
PKK LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster City of for $1.
RBP LLC and Peter Vekselman conveyed 561 N. Plum St. to Austin R. Kintner and Angelica L. Arbutina for $150,000.
Barry L. Sauder conveyed 719 Columbia Ave. to Jason P. Marone and Vilma A. Marone for $190,000.
Kaylyn A. Parman and Adam R. Shafer conveyed 221 W. Lemon St. to Shannon A. Henry for $195,000.
We Buy PA Inc. conveyed 618 High St. to Christopher Laboy for $70,000.
Jeremy W. Geist and Carolynn Elizabeth Geist conveyed 136 E. Liberty St. to Triston S. Nelson for $174,900.
James D. Stewart conveyed property on a public road to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $33,160.
Kathleen M. Stumpf conveyed property on a public road to John P. Stumpf III for $1.
Valentin Oprea and Alina Oprea conveyed 715 First St. to Nicholas S. Lapinski for $209,000.
Lockwood Property Holdings LLC, Zachary Lockwood and Nena Luzik conveyed property on St. Joseph Street to Whitney N. Sharp Crews and Whitney N. Sharp Crews for $165,000.
Luke F. Kaltreider, Heather M. Kaltreider and Heather Kaltreider conveyed 642 Lafayette St. to Ana R Hernandez Olano for $99,900.
K2 Property Group LLC, Keith Fisher and Kyle Denlinger conveyed 772 Marietta Ave. to B. Alden LLC and Alden B. LLC for $272,500.
David P. Weyrick conveyed 533 N. Mary St. to Marian J. Klaips and Michael A. Klaips for $170,135.
C. L. Cadieux and 915 Lititz 21017 Trust conveyed property on Lititz Avenue to Erik Carrasquillo and Jennifer D. Carrasquillo for $139,657.
Joseph B. Catanzaro and Francesca Catanzaro conveyed property on a public road to Jesus M. Mendez and Jose R. Mendez for $400,000.
Brent I. Hostetter and Katie E. Hostetter conveyed 235 Ruby St. to Joshua Buser and Elizabeth Anne Buser for $180,900.
Hector L. Vera Jr. and Emily Vera conveyed 931 St. Joseph Street to Benjamin J. McGonigle and Ashlee M. Jones for $134,900.
Chad Morales and Ashley Morales conveyed 1339 Union St. to Andrea Mellen for $169,900.
Jason A. Goodwin, Heather L Diffendall Goodwin and Heather L. Diffendall conveyed 20 E. Ross St. to Heather L. Diffendall for $41,000.
John Suarez conveyed property on a public road to Green Park Re LLC for $60,000.
Timothy E. Kreider Jr. and Laura S. Kreider conveyed 451 S. Plum St. to Trevor C. Vascellaro for $140,000.
Linda S. Arnold conveyed Unit 125 to Jena Eshelman for $139,000.
Cocalico Properties LLC and Anthony N. Cavallo conveyed 530 Lafayette St. to Finest Home Buyers LLC for $85,166.
Stephen Wagler conveyed 875 N. Prince St. to Wayne L. Stoltzfus and Karen J. Stoltzfus for $110,000.
Nru Ventures LLC and Wilberto Mangual conveyed 602 S. Ann St. to John Michael Gray III and Lexi Rae Clark for $184,000.
Lancaster Township
Catherine S. Cholmeley Jones, Catherine S. Cholmeley Jones and Catherine S. Marzean conveyed property on Bean Hill Road to Charles K. Packard and Stephanie Packard for $143,000.
Beth E. Hinerdeer, Beth H. Lynch and Brian F. Lynch conveyed property on Rosewood Drive to Brian F. Lynch for $1.
Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Barry L. Walters II and Jeri J. Walters for $257,900.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Radian Settlement Services Inc. conveyed 151 N. School Lane to Peter C. Haiges and Laura B. Haiges for $675,000.
Joseph A. Stankiewicz conveyed 406 S. School Lane to Meghan A. Baum, Lech Zapata Rotz and Lech Zapata Rotz for $181,500.
Justin Harberson, Sara P. Harberson and Sara Shapiro Harberson conveyed property on Quarry Lane to Heather M. Barley for $499,900.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed Unit H 38 to David R. Fuller II for $167,995.
Christopher Donahue and Christine Donahue conveyed property on Millersville Road to Hector L. Vera Jr. and Emily Vera for $214,900.
The estate of William B. Hipple Jr. conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Edith Ann Hipple Meshey for $298,000.
Leacock Township
Mary Ann Mull and David L. Mull conveyed property on a public road to Christian B. Lapp and Ruth Anne Lapp for $500,000.
The estate of Mary Jane Mowrer conveyed property on a public road to Sally E. McKinney for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Frederick B. Lueders Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Christie M. Rosario and Angel D. Rosario for $295,000.
J. David Marks and Rebecca S. Marks conveyed property on Rose Avenue to Whitney E. Stauffer and Isaiah B. Stauffer for $225,000.
Lititz Borough
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 2H to Randy L. Groft and Janice C. Groft for $569,158.
Little Britain Township
William H. Krauss and Olivia L. Krauss conveyed property on a public road to Kelly Hatrick and Ashley Stuart for $180,000.
Donald L. Osborne and Mary Jane Osborne conveyed property on a public road to Geoff Broome and Amy Broome for $425,000.
Manheim Township
Jeffery Charles White, Rachel Elizabeth Mungie White and Rachel Elizabeth Mungie White conveyed property on a public road to Valentin Oprea and Alina Oprea for $272,500.
Devin M. Riley, Janine M. Riley and Janine M. Kindig conveyed 362 Harvest Drive to Devin M. Riley and Janine M. Riley for $0.
Pennsy Supply Inc. and McMinns Asphalt Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to McKinley Avenue Partners LLC for $600,000.
The estate of Loretta J. Tracy conveyed 244 Bluff View Drive to Timothy S. Strebel for $249,000.
C. Lehman Metzler, Christian L. Metzler and Alta M. Metzler conveyed 357 E. Roseville Road to Everence Trust Co. and Christian L. Metzler & Alta M. Metzler Charitable Remainder Unitrust for $1.
GRH 3 LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Shane R. Blondin and Sheri L. Blondin for $451,119.
Cooper Custom Homes At Wetherburn Commons LLC and Lisa M. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Jeb & Sons LP for $75,000.
June A. Smith and Pamela Young conveyed Unit 406 to Conheim Irrevocable Trust, Melody Conheim and Carlton Conheim for $122,000.
Costello Aranowicz Development LP, John Aranowicz, David Costello and Aranowicz Costello Development LP conveyed Unit 13 to Daniel J. Fisher and Tricia L. Fisher for $755,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 2009 Bloomingdale Ave. to Scott J. Fulmer and Stacey L. Bennett for $253,000.
Bryan W. Teter conveyed property on a public road to Eddie Davis, Melisa E. Cooper Davis and Melisa E. Cooper Davis for $425,000.
Jeb & Sons LP and Jeb & Sons Inc. conveyed property on Richmond Drive to Neil Perate and Tracy Perate for $334,900.
Bobby C. Matangos and Kaliope Matangos conveyed property on a public road to Kodi C. Burns and Kelly M. Burns for $269,900.
Nicholas J. Mandalakas conveyed 403 Wetherburn Drive to Nicholas Luzzi and Joann Luzzi for $329,000.
Richard J. Raines conveyed property on Royal View Drive to Ebsa T. Gemechu and Birtukan K. Feyisa for $215,000.
Elizabeth B. Hoover, Galen L. Hoover and Clair E. Hoover conveyed property on Koser Road to Raymond J. Anater Jr. and Cynthia M. Anater for $282,000.
Manheim Borough
Manheim Borough of conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $1.
Jonathan S. King and Anne M. King conveyed property on South Main Street to Abner G. Esh and Marilyn K. Esh for $140,000.
Manor Township
Warren S. Wiglesworth conveyed property on Owl Bridge Road to Corey A. Kauffman and Jeremy B. Mummert for $223,000.
Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Dustin G. Ames and Janna M. Ames for $369,900.
Clifford L. Charles and Nancy J. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Charles and Heidi R. Charles for $1.
William Martinez, Gloribel Roman Rubio and Gloribel Roman Rubio conveyed 420 Redwood Drive to Gloribel Roman Rubio and Gloribel Roman Rubio for $1.
Clifford L. Charles, Nancy J. Charles and Eric A. Charles conveyed property on Donnerville Road to Eric A. Charles and Heidi R. Charles for $1.
Douglas M. Williams and Deborah M. Williams conveyed property on Stillcreek Road to Henry J. Hubbard Jr. and Carole Hubbard for $420,000.
Kimberly A. Friedel, Kimberly A. Sears and Michael A. Sears conveyed property on Kreps Road to Kimberly A. Friedel for $0.
Bank of America NA conveyed 101 Creekside Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $130,000.
Neal S. Myer conveyed property on Donegal Street to Tye N. Weitzel and Tracy A. Weitzel for $88,000.
Adam Cramer, Samantha Hewes and Samantha Cramer conveyed 108 Knollwood Road to Adam Cramer and Samantha Cramer for $1.
Tucker A. Glick and Teresa M. Glick conveyed property on a public road to John M. Brubaker and Kathleen W. Cook for $289,900.
Marietta Borough
Redevelopment Authority of Lancaster County conveyed 116 E. Front St. to Marietta Donegal Joint Authority for $25,000.
Keith L. Cramer and Erin E. Cramer conveyed 142 W. Front St. to Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC for $46,500.
Martic Township
U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Horst and Lorinda Horst for $150,000.
Dennis J. Herr and Barbara A. Herr conveyed 177 Martic Heights Drive to David Longacre Jr. and Luann Longacre for $222,000.
James W. Stewart Jr. and Donald F. Werhel conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $390,000.
Millersville Borough
Douglas W. Schultz Sr., Lucinda M. Schultz and Doug Schultz Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Douglas W. Schultz Sr. for $1.
Mount Joy Borough
Daniel S. Baker, Kirsten E. Abbey and Kirsten E. Baker conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Brandon S. Kitting and Heather A. Kitting for $207,000.
Red Hill Tree Service LLC and Wesley Zook conveyed property on a public road to Bryan Kolp for $139,200.
The estate of Joan L. Hassinger conveyed property on Henry Street to Robinson Real Estate LLC for $150,000.
Mount Joy Township
Thomas E. Leitzel and Sarah M. Leitzel conveyed property on a public road to Thomas E. Leitzel for $1.
Forino Co. LP, Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino LLC, Forino Anthony LLC, Anthony Forino and Eileen Hauptly conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Brian W. Buterbaugh and Julie J. Buterbaugh for $363,036.
New Holland Borough
Jill N. Gerhart and Jill N. Leid conveyed property on South Brookefield Lane to Jill N. Gerhart for $1.
Kyle D. Stern and Megan L. Stern conveyed 216 Wecaf St. to Taylor N. Tuck and Austin M. Sweigart for $153,500.
The estate of Dale M. Trego conveyed 201 Walnut Lane to Rachelle Kuczynski and Elvin Torres for $215,000.
Paradise Township
Robin P. Owens Hammond, Robin P Owens Hammond and Zachariah B. Owens conveyed property on Leaman Avenue to Robin P. Owens Hammond and Robin P Owens Hammond for $1.
Clearlake LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Dennis Lynch and Cynthia J. Lynch for $298,400.
Penn Township
Vanessa Vu conveyed property on a public road to Durga B. Khanal and Mohan Khanal for $314,000.
Justin D. Hess and Emily R. Hess conveyed 625 Fruitville Pike to Bryan Hynes and Cynthia Swank for $285,000.
HSBC Bank USA NA, Ace Securities Corp. Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2006-NC2, Asset Backed Pass Through Certificates and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Perry Painting Staining & Power Washing LLC for $95,000.
Mark E. Shepherd conveyed 325 W. Sunhill Road to Mark E. Shepherd and Diane L. Shepherd for $1.
John F. Bailey and Jennifer M. Bailey conveyed 265 Cedar Hollow to Ronald J. Blaze for $255,000.
Rockmont LLC and Mark A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Vandergroef and Ambur Vandergroef for $235,000.
ARV Property LLC conveyed property on South Oak Street to Flecksible Solutions LLC for $12,500.
Rebecca Jordan Ginder and Rebecca S. Jordan conveyed property on a public road to Ashley N. Shellenberger and Andrew B. McQueen for $185,000.
Pequea Township
Spring Lawn Farm LLC, Josiah C. Garber and Valerie S. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Charles Family Farms LLC for $1.
Spring Lawn Farm LLC, Josiah C. Garber and Valerie S. Garber conveyed property on a public road to Charles Family Farms LLC for $1.
Charles Farms Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Stoney Lane Farm 465 LLC for $1.
Ronald A. Yeager and Tara L. Yeager conveyed 346 Pleasant View Drive to Tara L. Yeager for $1.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Bryce Keys for $211,302.
Providence Township
Bradley P. Miller and Karen L. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Miller for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Bowman Property Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bowman Property Management LLC for $1.
Bowman Property Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Bowman Property Management LLC for $1.
Rapho Township
Gregory J. Rupert conveyed 3235 Elm Tree Road to Gregory J. Rupert, Denise L. Rupert and Michel McCrabb for $1.
Rockford Homes LLC and Clair M. Hostetter conveyed Unit 115 to Nevin A. Lontz and Marie Lontz for $259,935.
Anthony Hertzler conveyed property on a public road to Anthony Hertzler and Kristen Hertzler for $1.
GD Investments LLC conveyed Unit 17 to Dennis L. Werner Jr. and Karen L. Werner for $289,000.
Edward J. Ginder, Lisa Marie Sanchez, Jay Wilbur Ginder, Marian Parnell Ginder and Marian P. Ginder conveyed property on a public road to Lisa M. Sanchez for $1.
Debbie A. Huff, Henry R. Hartman Jr. and Marion E. Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Henry R. Hartman Jr. for $1.
John Lee King and Emma F. King conveyed 2493 Pinch Road to Brian D. Maederer and Marcia A. Maederer for $360,000.
Duane L. Sell and Shari L. Sell conveyed property on a public road to Jason A. Mitchell and J. Elaine Mitchell for $333,000.
The estate of Kevin David Eckert conveyed property on a public road to Joel Scott and Holly S. Scott for $185,000.
Paul N. Jaspers and Rachel S. Jaspers conveyed property on Cantebury Drive to Tammy L. Fasnacht and Steven C. Fasnacht for $275,000.
Sadsbury Township
Cynthia S. Brockway conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Clevenstine and Mildred Freeman for $235,000.
Rachel K. Zook conveyed property on a public road to David H. Zook and Emma Z. Zook for $1.
Salisbury Township
Geneva K. Martin and Sheldon Martin conveyed 5261 Lincoln Highway to M&G Realty Inc. for $1,750,000.
Isaac A. Beiler and Lavina E. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Lee Lapp and Suzanne K. Lapp for $410,000.
Afif Nassim and Toni Naaman conveyed 5267 Lincoln Highway to M&G Realty Inc. for $850,000.
Anna Z. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Anna Z. Mast and Gloria Mast for $1.
Strasburg Borough
Dolores N. Richard conveyed 102 S. Jackson St. to Joshua L. Stauffer and Donna M. Orsag for $215,000.
Susan M. Bachman conveyed 175 Hillcrest Ave. to William Helie and Doris Helie for $300,000.
Warwick Township
Miriam Z. Nolt and Melvin Z. Nolt conveyed property on Cindy Lane to Lone Pine Ventures LLC for $180,000.
Jeffrey S. McSparran and Stacy M. McSparran conveyed 12 Woodland Ave. to Justin R. Lausch for $295,000.
Susan L. Raffensperger and Susan L. Cartright conveyed 12 School House Lane to Rebekah Raffensperger for $1.
Dean C. Brandt and Dorene E. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township of for $1.
Dean C. Brandt and Dorene E. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township of for $1.
Colin B. Fox conveyed property on Brunnerville Road to James L. Satterwhite Jr. and Brittany A. Satterwhite for $233,800.