The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office February 10-14:
Adamstown Borough
Fred J. Cook, Robert P. Arndt, Kochs Nursey and Kochs Nursery conveyed property on Mohns Hill Road to Caleb L. Haws for $95,000.
Akron Borough
Robert J. Hoffman and Stephanie Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Jaab Properties LLC for $186,000.
Jaylen Associates Inc. conveyed 133 Broad St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $168,300.
Bart Township
Jason T. Poole and Rebecca L. Poole conveyed property on Noble Road to Curtis W. Hollen and Ashley M. Hollen for $221,000.
Levi K. Esh and Annie S. Esh conveyed property on Quarry Road to John D. Riehl and Sheryl L. Riehl for $1.
Jason Boll and Rachel Boll conveyed property on a public road to Adam Michael Durant for $215,000.
Brecknock Township
Norman S. Zimmerman and Marian S. Zimmerman conveyed property on Yellow Hill Road to John W. Zimmerman and Emma S. Zimmerman for $1.
Rose Miller conveyed property on East Pieffers Hill Road to Rose Miller and Sarah R Bond Butz for $1.
Clay Township
D. Clair Henry and Pamela L. Henry conveyed 821 Hopeland Road to D. Clair Henry for $1.
East Cocalico Township
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes LLC and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Amber Nicole Coy for $294,503.
Brandyn M. Young conveyed property on a public road to Brandyn M. Young and Alexandra R. Baumgardner for $1.
Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and Benjamin Horning conveyed property on Cranberry Circle to Blair Yor Pha and Pang Vang Pha for $349,832.
West Cocalico Township
Bruce Norwood and Rebecca Norwood conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy L. Frable and Travis E. Frable for $5,000.
Columbia Borough
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Health L. Hughes and Veronica L. Hughes conveyed 283 S. Fifth St. to Gary Gray for $24,000.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Donna L. Short conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $1,203.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Donna L. Short conveyed property on South Fifth Street to Lancaster County Land Bank Authority for $1,246.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Ned C. Limric and Margaret A. Limric conveyed property on North Eighth Street to Catherine M. Vezza for $11,000.
Jerry McCue conveyed 560 Walnut St. to Deborah Cohen for $10.
Patrick D. Dyson, Patrick Douglass Dyson, Tonya Lynn Dyson and Patrick Douglas Dyson conveyed property on Cloverton Drive to Tonya Lynn Dyson for $1.
Yu Yin Chow, Yun Fang Chen and Yuyin Chow conveyed 156 Lancaster Ave. to Jeffrey L. Zimmerman for $262,000.
Conoy Township
John D. Herr conveyed 241 Walnut St. to Alex Michael Ressler and Courtney Marie Ressler for $222,500.
Denver Borough
The estate of Robert L. Frank conveyed property on Sunrise Circle to Michael A. Nix and Steven A. Randler for $175,000.
The estate of Mary E. Larsen and Barry L. Larsen conveyed 913 N. Sixth St. to Barry L. Larsen for $1.
Michael V. Porter and Amanda L. Porter conveyed property on Birch St. to Michael V. Porter for $0.
East Donegal Township
The estate of Jay R. Reich Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Lisa J. Saylor, George A. Reich, Jay R. Reich Sr. Marital Trust and Barbara A. Reich for $1.
Cathy A. Weaver conveyed 27 E. High St. to Sherie L Tynes Dietz and Sherie L. Tynes Dietz for $150,000.
West Donegal Township
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Chadwick L. Crumm and Pamela D. Crumm conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $188,000.
Stephen M. Stackhouse and Michele P. Stackhouse conveyed property on a public road to Tara M. Basnet and Khina M. Basnet for $330,000.
East Drumore Township
The estate of Janet K. Eshelman conveyed property on Hopkins Hill Road to Rory M. Eshelman and Scott H. Eshelman for $1.
Richard D. Erb and Cathy A. Erb conveyed property on a public road to Fisher & Esh LLC for $515,000.
Earl D. Mull conveyed property on Stony Hill Road to Earl D. Mull and Susan Elaine Weicksel Mull for $1.
Earl Township
Soco Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to Berks At Garden Spot LLC for $170,000.
East Earl Township
Jonathan W. Martin and Louise L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy N. Zimmerman for $345,000.
West Earl Township
John Z. Reiff and Elsie M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to John Z. Reiff and Elsie M. Reiff for $1.
East Petersburg Borough
Stephen W. Dougherty and Mary Jane Dougherty conveyed 5009 Martin Drive to Justin Taylor and Lindsey Taylor for $265,000.
Michael Lee Ernst and Cathy Ernst conveyed property on a public road to Michael Lee Ernst for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Delmas G. Lehman and Mabel H. Lehman conveyed property on a public road to Lavern W. Reiff and Leatha J. Reiff for $350,000.
Jean L. Deperrot and Lucy M. Deperrot conveyed 225 Acorn Lane to James D. Stewart and Erin Stewart for $215,000.
Ephrata Borough
Elam F. Fisher Jr. conveyed 34 S. Charles St. to Nicole M. Warwick for $174,900.
The estate of Alvin M. Brandt and the estate of Alvin Brandt conveyed property on East Chestnut Street to Dale L. Martin and Cheryl M. Martin for $180,000.
Paul C. Welch conveyed 228 S. State St. to Eric R. Wisler and Alysia D. Wisler for $214,000.
Christopher H. Hartwell conveyed 211 Park Ave. to Zachary L. Weaver for $170,000.
Ephrata Township
Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 14 to Michael Bladek and Rita Bladek for $370,000.
Brian D. Vanarsdale II and Olivia C. Vanarsdale conveyed 167 Akron Road to Brian D. Vanarsdale II for $1.
Larry F. Lint and Leonila M. Lint conveyed property on a public road to Jason G. Heitchler for $135,000.
Marie Acosta and Julio Acosta conveyed 149 Valley View Drive to Marie Acosta for $0.
Minan Corby and Joseph M. Corby conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Heffner and Rachel Heffner for $380,000.
Jason W. Garman and Charmaine K. Garman conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Shawn P. Lamphere for $155,000.
Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan S. Zimmerman and Dwight R. Zimmerman conveyed 74 Lake View Road to Richard A. Sayers and Terry A. Sayers for $372,571.
Jeremy S. Getz, Michele L. Coleman and Michele L. Getz conveyed property on a public road to Kyle D. Witmer and Alexis N. Witmer for $101,000.
Gary L. Weaver and Dorothy A. Weaver conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Gary L. Weaver and Dorothy A. Weaver for $1.
Luke L. Horst and Connie M. Horst conveyed 544 Ridge Ave. to Kenneth A. Weber and Celia A. Weber for $111,000.
Gary L. Weaver and Dorothy A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to John J. Rutt II and Andrea B. Rutt for $60,000.
Fulton Township
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Jai La L. Jones, Renae Lynn Jones and Josha Lynn R Jones conveyed 324 Peach Bottom Road to Bsre Holdings LLC for $52,000.
Arie S. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Joshua S. Stoltzfoos and Lydia B. Stoltzfoos for $400,000.
East Hempfield Township
The estate of Robert E. Shank conveyed 11 Conoy Road to Kim B. Marks for $0.
Robert C. Kohlman and Andrea C. Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Kohlman and Andrea C. Taylor for $1.
Randall Martin and Judy A. Martin conveyed property on School Lane Avenue to Michael E. Kuhn and Amy Kuhn for $230,000.
Terry L. Kauffman and Cherie A. Kauffman conveyed 3744 Jonas Drive to Amanda L. Campbell, Kristin Kreider and Kauffman Family Trust for $1.
O. Napoleon Monroe, Doris Lockey Geier Monroe and Doris Lockey Geier Monroe conveyed Unit 23 to O. Napoleon Monroe, Doris Lockey Geier Monroe and Doris Lockey Geier Monroe for $1.
Ryan M. Greiner and Michelle A. Greiner conveyed property on English Brook Drive to Bhup R. Chhetri and Geeta D. Poudyel for $325,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Wendy A. Bahn and Michael B. Woeppel for $516,941.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to George J. Stadler and Bernita Stadler for $377,219.
West Hempfield Township
William W. Hamby II and Melissa H. Hamby conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Alison N. Medence for $215,000.
Aleksandr V. Chilingarov and Yelena Chilingarov conveyed 4072 Woodcrest Lane to Jeffery Ogress Nock Jr, Tawana Winder Nock and Tawana A. Winder Nock for $285,000.
East Lampeter Township
Helen E. Fritz and Gordon W. Fritz & Helen Fritz Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Horseshoe Pike Road to Helen E. Fritz for $1.
Patricia Hopson Shelton and Patricia Hopson Shelton conveyed property on Old Farm Lane to Patricia Hopson Shelton, Patricia Hopson Shelton and Patricia Hopson Shelton Revocable Trust for $1.
John Jacob Bare and Ruth M. Bare conveyed property on Mill Creek Road to Joshua D. Bare for $1.
Lancaster Mennonite School conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Smucker and Kathryn S. Smucker for $312,000.
Christopher L. Poole conveyed property at 2448 Douglas Drive to Daniel Z. Stoltzfus and Lydia R. Stoltzfus for $205,000.
West Lampeter Township
Mary H. Fedorko conveyed property on Baldwin Drive to Mary H. Fedorko for $1.
Ruth Ann Rash conveyed property on Silver Lane to Keith Flaharty and Danielle Flaharty for $357,500.
Peter Fitzgerald and Sulhei Fitzgerald conveyed property on a public road to James W. Houser and Ruth E. Houser for $254,900.
David L. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Green Hills Land LLC for $165,000.
Lancaster City
NRU Ventures LLC and Wilberto Mangual conveyed property on a public road to Restored Investments LLC for $95,000.
Capouse Avenue Partnership II LP and IBS Development conveyed property on a public road to Tec Centro Southwest Ltd for $3 million.
Harry E. Parrish and Rita M. Parrish conveyed property on Third Street to Finest Home Buyers LLC for $80,000.
Ramakrishna Seelam and Srujana Seelam conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Nur Property Holdings LLC for $700,000.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Rosalyn Thompson conveyed 530 Howard Ave. to City of Lancaster Land Bank Authority and Lancaster City Land Bank Authority for $3,222.
Daniel Mercado Jr. conveyed 731 S. Plum St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
Chester Zimmerman and Earla M. Zimmerman conveyed 244 E. Clay St. to Elaine M. Walters and Zachary E. Graham for $210,000.
James D. Stauffer conveyed 546 E. Marion St. to Masiel M. Maza for $145,000.
Daniel Mercado Jr. conveyed 453 S. Shippen St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
PKK LLC conveyed property on Grofftown Road to Pkk LLC for $1.
Samuel J. Fonzi conveyed property on Southeast Avenue to Wejoam LLC for $31,000.
W. Dale Railing and David K. Rutt conveyed 914 N. Plum St. to Re Create Investments LLC for $120,000.
Jason A. Goodwin, Heather L. Diffendall Goodwin, Heather L Diffendall Goodwin, Heather L. Diffendal Goodwin, Heather L Diffendal Goodwin and Heather L. Diffendall conveyed property on East New Street to Heather L. Diffendall for $1.
Chad J. Gallagher conveyed property on Manor St. to Misha Ruth Swords and Matthew C. Swords for $155,000.
Re Create Investments LLC, Wendell I. Huyard and Nathan G. Huyard conveyed 134 E. Liberty St. to Logan M. Trout for $159,000.
Narong Un, Hassica Chun Samrith and Nasy Sok conveyed 902 High St. to Ratha Sok and Phanny Keo for $1.
MPK Real Enterprises LLC and Michael P. Kistanidis conveyed 431 N. Pine St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $134,600.
Samuel L. Bigler and Cynthia L. Bigler conveyed 476 Poplar St. to Brian E. Kauffman for $125,000.
Jose C. Uribe and Isaac Vazquez conveyed 437 E. Strawberry St. to Kalyn Kerr for $117,000.
Lancaster Township
The estate of Shirley A. Whitman conveyed 1345 Wabank Road to Ronald R. Whitman Jr. for $1.
Connection Christian Church, Church of Christ of Lancaster and Abbeyville Road Christian Church conveyed property on Abbeyville Road to Lancaster Township for $1,345,000.
Janet Robinson conveyed 629 S. West End Ave. to Re Create Investments LLC for $91,500.
F. Yvonne Belser conveyed property on a public road to Richard Robert Meade and Anna Elizabeth Meade for $652,600.
Peter Misal Funke and Melissa R. Monti conveyed property on St. Philips Drive to Cesar B. Peguero Lopez and Cesar B Peguero Lopez for $282,100.
Upper Leacock Township
Brian & Martin, William R. Brian, Floyd G. Martin, Lynda L. Brian and Martin &. Brian conveyed property on a public road to Floyd G. Martin, Doris E. Martin and Wanda M. Martin for $250,000.
Lititz Borough
Blackford Development Ltd conveyed property on a public road to Alu Aloo LLC and Aloo Alu LLC for $817,500.
Brandon Ober conveyed 422 E. Main St. to Courtney Ewing and Elyse Ewing for $150,000.
Manheim Township
Florence N. Awa conveyed property on a public road to Arisnobel Semanat Garcia, Arisnobel Semanat Garcia, Noraida Ortega Rosales and Noraida Ortega Rosales for $204,900.
Jessica M. Blair and Christopher K. Tyson conveyed 101 Tanglewood Lane to Scott E. Prevost and Angelica N. Anderson for $182,000.
Justin Brooks Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Ross Noble and Jeanne Jordan Noble for $203,000.
Dorothy A. Mertz conveyed 352 Valleybrook Drive to Charlene Davis for $196,000.
Dirk W. Eitzen, Myrna Miller Eitzen and Dirk Eitzen conveyed property on Kingsbridge Drive to Dirk Eitzen & Myrna Eitzen Revocable Living Trust for $0.
The estate of Jane K. Martin conveyed Unit 376 to Linda M. Moyer for $1.
Theodore F. Simpson and Carol S. Simpson conveyed 461 Ringneck Lane to Todd E. Rissmiller and Linda M. Rissmiller for $320,000.
Scott J. Fulmer conveyed 1333 Glen Moore Circle to Ronald S. Swiatek Jr. for $150,000.
Margaret G. Skromme Living Trust and Karen Sequino conveyed property on a public road to Chris Hough and Elaine Hough for $190,000.
Dan Burkholder, Amy M. Burkholder and Amy Burkholder conveyed property on Salisbury Court to Aaron M. Magaro and Stephanie E. Magaro for $270,000.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Vishal D. Patel and Sonamben V. Patel for $431,709.
US Bank Trust Na, Cabana Series III Trust, Servis One Inc. and BSI Financial Services conveyed 1720 Sammar Road to Principle Property Management LLC for $225,000.
Carlos Fernando Lossa and Carlos Lossa conveyed 207 Jackson St. to West Wynwood Investments LLC for $104,000.
Emily A. Moon and Brian M. Mowrer conveyed 959 Parkside Lane to Brian M. Mowrer for $1.
Charter Homes at Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit E to Brittany Anne Ritter for $435,435.
Gertrude Ann Hamrick conveyed Unit 134 to Gertrude Ann Hamrick and Anna Marie Ankeny for $1.
Manheim Borough
S&M Rentals LLC, Melvin S. Glick and Samuel S. Smoker Jr. conveyed property on North Charlotte Street to Comfort Home Rentals LLC for $270,000.
Manor Township
Lawrence N. Libonati conveyed property on a public road to Lawrence N. Libonati and Jennifer R. Libonati for $1.
Marietta Borough
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Randy Derr and Larae Y. Derr conveyed property on West Market Street to Dga Investments LLC for $90,000.
David J. Price and Laura K. Price conveyed 315 W. Market St. to David J. Price and Laura K. Price for $1.
Martic Township
Craig Ellis and Heather Ellis conveyed property on a public road to Austin Steinhauer for $228,000.
Millersville Borough
Rolland R. King III and Brandi M. King conveyed 170 Oak Knoll Circle to Julie Ransing for $116,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Leon Ray Burkholder, Doris J. Burkholder and Kendra J. Buch conveyed Unit 217 to Glen S. Hoover and Elizabeth A. Hoover for $1.
Alex M. Ressler and Courtney M. Ressler conveyed 313 Chocolate Ave. to Emily C. Hess for $179,500.
Vivian M. Coover conveyed property on Wood St. to Darren J. Pickel and Kathleen M. Pickel for $209,000.
Mount Joy Township
Jean M. Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Ralph H. Hayes Jr. and Maria E. Hayes for $243,710.
Jonathan D. Fuge and Shelley M. Fuge conveyed property on a public road to Alex R. Mackavage and Kristy L. Mackavage for $293,000.
M. Richard Peters conveyed 420 Hill St. to Minliang Chen and Yaofeng Liu for $234,900.
New Holland Borough
Charles A. Sherrer Jr. and Jennifer L. Sherrer conveyed property on a public road to Randy T. Custer and Amanda F. Custer for $145,000.
Paradise Township
Sylvan S. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Stoltzfus for $600,000.
Gerardo Cordero conveyed property on a public road to Omar S. Stoltzfus Jr. for $165,000.
Pequea Township
Michael J. Griffith Jr, Michael J. Griffith and Dana L. Griffith conveyed Unit 44 to Matthew Ryan Stoner and Lauren N. Stoner for $191,000.
Providence Township
Wayne R. Petersheim and Julia M. Petersheim conveyed 19 Henry Drive to Jason D. Fox for $240,000.
Quarryville Borough
Samuel Jay Petersheim conveyed property on Evans Drive to Samuel Jay Petersheim and Rosanna S. Petersheim for $1.
Brian C. Bradford and Elizabeth D. Bradford conveyed property on North Church Street to Elvin G. Heisey Jr. and April Heisey for $185,000.
The estate of Sarah M. Douglas and the estate of Sarah M. Wienand conveyed 175 S. Lime St. to Michael Anthony Klein and Sarah Lynn Hillman for $225,000.
John E. Chase conveyed property on a public road to Kelly J. Sladecek and Clint F. Martin for $225,000.
Rapho Township
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Russell J. Bohanick and David A. Bohanick conveyed property on a public road to Rapho Partners LLC for $56,000.
Richard L. White and Ryann L. White conveyed property on Shumaker Road to Richard L. White for $1.
Salisbury Township
Mount Hope Christian Chapel, Matthew Bakun, Donald L. Hagen, Kristen Byers and Friendship Missionary Baptist Church conveyed property on Meeting House Road to Michael D. King and Anna King for $180,000.
Steven F. Stoltzfus and Ruth S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel K. King and Katie Mae King for $225,000.
Strasburg Borough
Raj Belani and Vanessa Belani conveyed property on Mindy Avenue to Raj Belani for $1.
Strasburg Township
Janet M. Eshleman conveyed property on a public road to Janet M. Eshleman and Paula J. Estime for $1.
Melvin K. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Ivan K. King and Mary F. King for $270,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Randall L. Martin Builder Inc. and Martin Randall L. Builder Inc. conveyed 113 Center Ave. to Daniel James Leinbach and Katelin C. Leinbach for $215,000.
Warwick Township
Warwick Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
Warwick Township conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $0.
August J. Lambros and Victoria M. Martell conveyed property on Lissann Lane to Victoria M. Martell for $1.
