The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 27-31:
Akron Borough
Bailey L. Garman conveyed property on Edgehill Drive to Angela Ray Hinojosa and Juan Pablo Hinojosa Jr. for $185,000.
Bart Township
Menno E. Beiler and Miriam M. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Jesse Z. Beiler and Barbara E. Beiler for $780,000.
Victor G. Leininger and Lorraine V. Leininger conveyed property on Mount Pleasant Road to Christian S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Esther E. Stoltzfus for $400,000.
Brecknock Township
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and Title365 Co conveyed 1396 Reading Road to Vladimir Kravets for $90,100.
Earl R. Martin and Joyce E. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Joshua T. Martin and Marla L. Martin for $80,000.
Bryce Santoro and Mary K. Santoro conveyed 73 Oatfield Drive to Bryce Santoro for $1.
Vladimir Mashkov and Vladimir Y. Mashkov conveyed 206 Spruce St. to Vitaliy Mashkov for $1.
Caernarvon Township
The estate of Martin M. Shirk conveyed 211 S. Churchtown Road to Samuel N. Shirk for $1.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Josiah Witman and Erin Witman for $150,000.
Joseph G. Leofsky and Kim M. Leofsky conveyed property on Valley View Road to Levi A. Stoltzfus for $575,000.
The estate of Martin M. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Samuel N. Shirk for $1.
Clay Township
Christina Marie McLaughlin and Ryan J. Wickersham conveyed 15 Patience Lane to David C. Beohm and Mary L. Beohm for $227,000.
Lincoln Land Group Inc., Landmark Builders Inc. and Landmark Homes conveyed 370 Home Towne Blvd. to Mary J. Krejci and John C. Krejci for $96,000.
East Cocalico Township
Leonard E. Christy and Joyce W. Christy conveyed property on a public road to Marlin J. Hurst for $150,500.
Sarah L. Bensing conveyed property on a public road to Ehm Properties LLC for $532,150.
Edith S. Lausch conveyed property on Main Street to Pamula S. Parsons for $130,000.
Randall S. Miller and Sherry L. Miller conveyed property on Old Lancaster Pike to Patrick M. Marion and Shannon Marion for $229,000.
Thomas P. Trachte and Teresa C. Trachte conveyed property on a public road to Gerald M. Auker for $205,000.
Christopher Luongo conveyed property on Ridge Road to Christopher Luongo and Kelli Jo Luongo for $1.
West Cocalico Township
Kirt A. Smith and Denise A. Smith conveyed 775 Wollups Hill Road to Brian K. Smith and Stephanie B. Smith for $285,000.
Brandon R. Barry and Jennifer C. Barry conveyed property on Forest Road to Sheldon K. Martin and Ashley N. Martin for $340,000.
Columbia Borough
Caliber Home Loans Inc. conveyed 244 S. Eighth St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.
The estate of Marie L. White conveyed 146 Seventh St. to Joyce M. Englert for $1.
Lori J. Smith and Donald R. Smith Jr. conveyed 628 Plane St. to Neighborhood Properties Solutions LLC for $56,000.
Joseph Inslee, Mary Ann Facente and Robin Inslee conveyed 906 Locust St. to Gabriele Amersbach and Beatrix Greiner for $128,000.
Loyalty 1st Real Estate LLC and Thong Say Loy conveyed 501 Union St. to Scott D. Sultzbach for $84,900.
Conoy Township
Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority conveyed property on a public road to Tyler W. Neff and Joella S. Neff for $355,716.
Tammy S. Hoffman and Troy B. Hoffman conveyed property on Arch Street to Tammy S. Hoffman for $1.
Justin D. Noll and Linette J. Noll conveyed 109 Skipjack Way to George M. Dengler and Diana Dengler for $190,000.
Denver Borough
Jennifer L. Zeiset conveyed 536 Main St. to Daniel Tornetta and Danielle Longenecker for $96,300.
East Donegal Township
Fred B. Kurtz Jr., Frederick B. Kurtz Jr. and Sherlyn K. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Fred B. Kurtz Jr. and Sherlyn K. Kurtz for $1.
Jay Daniel Zimmerman and Crystal J. Zimmerman conveyed property on Schocks Mill to Daniel L. Heitzman for $72,500.
Michael T. Gardner and Joanna R. Gardner conveyed property on a public road to Michael T. Gardner for $0.
West Donegal Township
William J. Prazenica and Kathy W. Prazenica conveyed property on West View Drive to Jebediah E. Musser and Karly J. Musser for $320,000.
Tammy L. Dearmitt and Steven C. Fasnacht conveyed property on a public road to Nathan C. Balmer for $207,000.
Carol L. Gainer conveyed Unit 18 to James A. Commero and Candace L. Commero for $110,094.
John C. Brown Jr. and Charlotte F. Brown conveyed property on a public road to John C. Brown Jr., Charlotte F. Brown, Katherine B. Duncan and Peter A. Brown for $1.
Penway Construction conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Larry L. Millhouse and Pamela L. Millhouse for $330,000.
Ronald H. Rohrer conveyed Unit 5 to Karyn M. Wild for $234,400.
RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Kimberly Court to Penway Construction Inc. for $85,000.
East Drumore Township
Benjamin C. Flahart conveyed property on a public road to Marlin R. Brubaker Jr. and Phyllis A. Brubaker for $1.
East Earl Township
Eastern Lancaster County School District, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Commonwealth of conveyed property on Main Street to Eastern Lancaster County School District, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Commonwealth of for $1.
Eastern Lancaster County School District, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Commonwealth of conveyed property on Main Street to Eastern Lancaster County School District, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Commonwealth of for $1.
Eastern Lancaster County School District conveyed property on a public road to Eastern Lancaster County School District for $1.
Robert C. Innes conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Wilson and Raquel R. Wilson for $237,000.
Wildflower LLC, Randall L. Martin Builder Inc. and Martin Randall L. Builder Inc. conveyed property on Wildflower Drive to Stephen A. Boley and Jennifer L. Boley for $299,900.
Frank J. Lutzky Jr. and Donna Lutzky conveyed property on a public road to Gary Yacopino and Evelyn Yacopino for $300,000.
West Earl Township
David J. Eaton and Elizabeth Eaton conveyed 88 N. Hershey Ave. to Howard E. Petersen Jr. and Elizabeth A. Petersen for $270,000.
Denise L. Hartranft and Denise L. Reiff conveyed 296 Highview Drive to Denise L. Hartranft for $1.
Eric D. Markley, Della L. Markley, Erica L. Portner and Erica L. Long conveyed property on a public road to Jose I. Ortiz Munoz, Jose I Ortiz Munoz and Mai Nhia Pha for $196,000.
East Petersburg Borough
The estate of Michael F. Mayers, The estate of Michael Mayers and The estate of Michael Fitzgerald Mayers conveyed property on a public road to J. Michael Roten and Jennifer M. Schmidt for $215,000.
Elizabeth Township
Robert R. Shaub, Florence D. Kershner Revocable Trust Agreement and Florence D. Kershner conveyed property on Sunrise Avenue to Samuel William Taylor and Sierra Soleil Erwin for $155,400.
Elizabethtown Borough
Wayne Pearson and Luann Pearson conveyed 630 S. Spruce St. to Alicia M. Miller and Jay D. Jenkins for $218,000.
Sheila Kraybill Rodriguez and Daniel E. Rodriguez conveyed 245 N. Mount Joy St. to Nicole R. Sprenkle and Brian P. Campion for $203,000.
Ephrata Borough
Eli K. Lapp Jr. and Rebecca M. Lapp conveyed 121 E. Chestnut St. to Jazzy Enterprises LLC for $121,000.
Kristine Curtis conveyed 221 State St. to Randy Reese and Robin Lee Reese for $195,000.
Sherman & Walton Inc. conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Tiffany N. Musser, E. J. Spotts Hillard and EJ Spotts Hillard for $238,000.
Nicholas J. Ortman conveyed property on a public road to James Michael Caruso II and Cara Christine Caruso for $181,000.
Laurie L. Brumbach conveyed 235 Washington Ave. to Samuel Wenger and Brynne Wenger for $118,900.
Ephrata Township
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Dennis L. Rhoads conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $7,500.
Tyler J. Deck conveyed property on a public road to JJB Group LLC for $207,000.
Property Investing & Management Inc. conveyed property on Lake View Road to Zimmerman Home Builders LLC for $100,000.
East Hempfield Township
Nancy M. Eckman and Nancy M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nancy M. Martin and George Daniel Martin for $1.
E. Ann Lamica conveyed 308 Country Place Drive to Jose Vargas for $158,000.
Lime Spring Properties LP and Lime Spring Properties GP LLC conveyed property on a public road to Heat & Control Inc. for $3,257,200.
Terry L. Hostetter conveyed 340 Brandt Drive to Norma J. Boyer for $218,000.
Troy L. Neville, Mary R. Neville and Mary R. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Troy L. Neville for $1.
Jennifer E. Hilt, Jennifer Elizabeth Hilt and Jennifer E. Sellers conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer E. Sellers and Marvin E. Sellers Sr. for $1.
Brian E. Buckwalter and Maricris C. Buckwalter conveyed property on Main Street to Brian E. Buckwalter for $1.
The estate of Brian K. Carbaugh conveyed property on a public road to Jolene N. Carbaugh for $1.
David N. Pott and Nancy A. Pott conveyed 820 Darby Lane to David N. Pott for $1.
West Hempfield Township
Marsha J. Kline, Marsha J. Kline Cooper and Marsha J Kline Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Jamie S. Clinton and Rachel A. Clinton for $221,000.
Gregory G. Singer and Tracy A. Singer conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to Gregory G. Singer for $1.
Jeffrey J. Dekis and Dianne Sm Dekis conveyed property on Donnerville Road to Danielle N. Makadon Malone and Danielle N. Makadon Malone for $167,000.
Robert F. Kreider and Amy J. Kreider conveyed 225 Springfield Road to Gregory J. Lawson and Karrie S. Lawson for $270,000.
Frank A. Doman conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to Carol Lynn Kaiser for $188,500.
Jody L. Dressel and Robert E. Dressel Jr. conveyed 4705 Bluebird Ave. to Robert E. Dressel Jr. for $21,818.
East Lampeter Township
Thomas J. Manley and Suzanne F. Manley conveyed Unit 85 to Thomas E. Schmidt and Julie M. Schmidt for $274,900.
Bruce E. Thomas and Christine L. Thomas conveyed 2192 Veumont Drive to Hannah R. Coble for $216,000.
Allen R. Miller conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Arlan Lee Miller for $1.
Thomas M. Aaron and Christina L. Aaron conveyed Unit 10 to Christopher Todd Hudson and Kimberly Jo Hudson for $154,000.
John R. Scala and Jessie R. Scala conveyed 2150 Meadow Ridge Drive to Limin Wu for $410,000.
Wendy Raeburn and Wendy S. Iannizzotto conveyed 43 Greenfield Road to Wendy S. Iannizzotto for $1.
West Lampeter Township
Paul L. Kaylor and Arlene A. Kaylor conveyed 104 Lampeter Road to Christopher S. Wright and Taylor R. Schlacter for $170,500.
Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes, J. Lavern Horning and Berks Homes LLC conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Adam R. Shafer and Kaylyn A. Shafer for $321,605.
Alonso Dejesus, Wilma Yvette Martinez and Wilma Y. Dejesus conveyed 1709 Valette Drive to Wilma Yvette Martinez and Wilma Y. Dejesus for $1.
Jacqueline D. Nolt and James R. Nolt conveyed property on Ship Rock Road to Hani Battah and Karen E. Battah for $473,800.
Lancaster city
In Dust Homes LLC and Nathaniel David Stoltzfus conveyed 328 W. Grant St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $93,500.
Heather A. Stone conveyed 216 N. Arch St. to Stephanie Bennett and Joan Todd for $216,000.
Scott C. Hohenwarter conveyed 38 W. Liberty St. to Benjamin Scott Hendershott and Douglas Burgwin for $121,250.
Patricia Cain conveyed 18 N. Jefferson St. to Flawless Facade LLC for $145,000.
Kaitlynn E. Carsky conveyed 550 Spruce St. to Josue D. Rojas for $1.
Ronald W. Krous II conveyed property on Fremont Street to Wilkin Martinez Rivera and Wilkin Martinez Rivera for $145,000.
Sylvan S. Allgyer conveyed property on South Beaver Street to David Perez Soto for $64,900.
Brad A. Hertzler and Justina D. Hertzler conveyed 443 Nevin St. to Brad A. Hertzler for $1.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Kellie M. Shepherd conveyed 516 Fairview Ave. to BSRE Holdings LLC for $45,000.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Gary R. Hill conveyed 306 Hazel St. to Eriberto Rios for $9,900.
Erica K. Hamilton and Lynda A. Charles conveyed property on North Mary Street to Michael A. Wanner for $215,000.
Christopher C. Hall and Sara R. Hall conveyed 130 N. Ann St. to Jeffrey W. Schweizer for $219,900.
Kevin Weir conveyed 309 College Ave. to Kevin Weir and Brenda J. Ronco for $1.
Michael A. Schwanger conveyed 615 Marietta Ave. to James R. Wanner and Joan A. Wanner for $98,900.
Tracorbre LP, Tracorbre Management LLC and Tracy Lin Horst conveyed property on Park Avenue to MBJA Park Avenue LLC for $391,067.
Levi S. King conveyed 318 N. Duke St. to 318 Partners LLC for $320,000.
Steven M. Sprout and Debbie Ann Sprout conveyed 734 Fifth St. to Debbie Ann Sprout for $1.
The estate of Corine Felder, The estate of Corine O. Felder and The estate of Corine Owens Felder conveyed 232 S. Ann St. to David K. King and Carla J. King for $60,000.
Kenneth J. Helm conveyed 634 First St. to Jennifer Rule for $102,500.
Haley M. Schwartz conveyed 338 N. Plum St. to Tatiana M. Arce Suarez and Tatiana M Arce Suarez for $135,900.
Jonathan W. Clugston and Kimberly J. Clugston conveyed 506 E. Chestnut St. to Anna C. Short for $230,000.
Noah L. Mabry and Megeara Mabry conveyed property on East Frederick Street to Justen Sloyer for $160,000.
Joseph Kostack and James Gratzinger conveyed 317 N. Marshall St. to JJ Viking Investments LLC for $1.
Julio A. Torres Morales and Julio A Torres Morales conveyed 903 Prospect St. to Rojas Group LLC for $105,000.
Margery Jones conveyed 337 S. Marshall St. to Margery Jones and Albert L. Jones for $1.
Paul H. Ripple and Edward A. Ripple conveyed Unit 206 to Edward A. Ripple and Paul H. Ripple 2020 Trust for $1.
David N. Shellenberger conveyed property on a public road to Sebastian Navarro Delaney, Sebastian Navarro Delaney and Lyndsey Burke for $355,000.
Revitalized Real Estate LLC and Terry Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Willow Rock Properties LLC for $120,000.
Elizabeth Maerz conveyed property on a public road to Dedra Demaree for $155,000.
Marilyn L. Weaver conveyed 26 N. Charlotte St. to Cobra Kai LLC for $136,000.
Matthew L. Miller conveyed 721 E. Marion St. to Lucia Plaza for $118,000.
Joshua R. Netz conveyed 54 S. Franklin St. to Geremew Shifa for $185,000.
MPK Real Enterprises LLC, Michael P. Kastanidis and Michael Kastanidis conveyed 609 W. Orange St. to John S. King Enterprises LLC and King John S. Enterprises LLC for $275,000.
Joseph T. Lafferty and Joseph Lafferty conveyed 217 Ice Ave. to Patrick Lafferty for $1.
Willow Housing LLC and Benuel K. Fisher conveyed 246 N. Arch St. to PPRS Ventures LLC for $144,500.
The estate of Peggy A. Kelley conveyed 608 Fairview Ave. to Jose L. Guzman and Jeanette Morales for $116,500.
MK Joint Ventures LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 539 W. King St. to Willow Housing LLC for $97,000.
Efrain Ontiveros conveyed 501 High St. to Alexander M. Serrano for $90,000.
William Hughes, Hyacinth Hughes and Linus Hughes conveyed 113 1/2 S. Queen St. to Queen Street Property Group LLC for $100,000.
Milton P. Lehman and Lois M. Lehman conveyed 24 N. Charlotte St. to Brett Graybill and Giada Chiarito for $190,000.
William M. Hughes, Linus Hughes and Jude Hughes conveyed property on South Queen Street to Queen Street Property Group LLC for $210,000.
Joyce M. Brown, Gail L. Brown, Jacqueline B. Skerrett, Margery B. Jones, The estate of Margaret H. Brown and Lorraine B. Ballentine conveyed 633 S. Marshall St. to Raymond L. Simpson Jr. for $1.
Gregory S. Adams and Patrice M. Adams conveyed 228 E. King St. to Anthony Michael Adams for $174,000.
Lancaster Township
Wojtek Roszkowski, Mengesha Seyoum and Rudolph Czuri conveyed property on a public road to Aybek Gulaliyev for $255,000.
Trenton Hogan, Katelyn Hogg and Katelyn Hogan conveyed 921 E. King St. to Laura E. Hershey and Gene C. Hoffmaster for $218,000.
Heather L. Lischner and John R. Lischner conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Heather L. Lischner for $1.
Clarisa Torres conveyed 1325 Wabank St. to Luincy O Montes Olivera, Zuleyka M. Santiago Rivera and Zuleyka M Santiago Rivera for $152,000.
Cory E. Nolt conveyed 316 S. West End Ave. to Georgia E. Emert and Casey Post for $174,900.
Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to Hector N. Ortiz and Maritza Ortiz for $257,800.
Ronald C. Linton and Deborah M. Linton conveyed property on Southport Drive to Karen D. Zook for $270,000.
The estate of Kenneth D. Draude conveyed property on Conestoga Boulevard to Jeryl Zimmerman for $155,000.
Katrina German and Katrina J. Hoffman conveyed 921 E. Orange St. to Christian F. Rodriguez and Heather A. Rodriguez for $150,000.
Leacock Township
Eli D. King and Fannie Ruth King conveyed 229 N. Hollander Road to Melvin S. Beiler for $675,000.
Upper Leacock Township
Alvin F. Stoltzfus and Mary E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on East Eby Road to David E. Stoltzfus and Miriam F. Stoltzfus for $400,000.
Lititz Borough
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Jorge Ortiz conveyed 14 N. Locust St. to BKMO2 LLC for $8,500.
Andrew L. Kretlow and Andrea N. Kretlow conveyed property on North Oak Street to Andrew D. Woolley and Ashlee M. Woolley for $309,500.
Jesse M. Hoover and Sarah M. Hoover conveyed property on Golden Street to Jason S. Burkholder for $174,000.
Reba R. Oberlin and Karen S. Healy conveyed Unit 25 to William E. Forster II, Teri Forster, William Forster and Helen K. Forster for $148,250.
Little Britain Township
The estate of June Lee Wagner conveyed property on King Pen Road to Roger L. Radcliff and Denise L. Radcliff for $1.
Manheim Township
Tara A. Williams conveyed 833 Martha Ave. to Allison L. Kasper for $201,000.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed property on Unit J to Michael Heller for $451,100.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Erik W. Laymon and Ashley H. Laymon for $389,535.
Grandview Lane Properties LP, GLP GP LLC and Robert Bowman conveyed property on Homeland Drive to Grandview Lane Properties LP for $1.
Christian Huss and Adelee Huss conveyed 1249 Shreiner Station Road to Grandview Landscape Inc. for $1.
Mary E. Knopp conveyed 1920 Harclay Place to Mary E. Knopp and Andrew T. Knopp for $1.
Scott C. Ewell and Victoria Ewell conveyed property on Cobblers Court to Scott C. Ewell for $1.
Courtney R. Harris and Courtney Morton conveyed 62 Camellia Court to Courtney Morton and Benjamin W. Morton for $1.
Jun Pang and Juan Shi conveyed 1929 Split Rock Road to Rosaura Reyes Martinez for $239,000.
Mary R. Christian conveyed Unit 27 to Sandra Palacios and Rafael Rey for $165,000.
Thomas L. Duke and Joanne D. Duke conveyed 2007 Carlton Place to Frank Minni and Grace Crawford Minni for $344,000.
The estate of Donald E. Mowrer conveyed 20 Toll Gate Station to Christopher A. Dochat and Melissa A. Dochat for $150,500.
Jonathan D. Rodger and Emily E. Ortega conveyed property on a public road to Christie L. Kerr for $284,000.
Stephen W. Aldridge and Erika K. Aldridge conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Joseph P. Lutz and Shannon Lutz for $270,732.
Manheim Borough
Jessica E. Butzer conveyed property on New Charlotte Street to Richard D. Tipton and Tisha E. Tipton for $48,500.
Tyler B. Weber and Mandy E. Weber conveyed 139 S. Grant St. to Kawanna L. Hinton for $230,000.
Manor Township
Amauris Sanchez conveyed 202 Oakridge Drive to A&A Rental Management LLC for $1.
Robert Jung and Amy Jung conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Ryan Miller for $395,000.
Julie C. Breen conveyed property on Eagle Path to Anthony Thomas Martin and Kari E. Fish for $206,000.
Abram Ortman Duke Jr., Rose Marie Duke and Abram Ortman Duke Jr. & Rose Marie Duke Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Emerson C. Douts and Heidi S. Douts for $215,000.
Alexander S. Parmer, Samantha Parmer and Samantha Duprey conveyed property on a public road to Alexander S. Parmer and Samantha Parmer for $1.
Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.
Nancy L. Huber conveyed 113 Shannon Drive to J. Mark Huber for $1.
Kenneth F. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth F. Hess and Karen M. Hess for $1.
Marietta Borough
Dustin J. Nagy conveyed property on West Market Street to Kyle D. Burkett and Mathandra R. Burkett for $20,000.
Dustin J. Nagy conveyed property on a public road to Kyle D. Burkett and Mathandra R. Burkett for $200,000.
Richard B. Darrenkamp Jr. conveyed 22 S. Locust St. to Dave P. Malone Jr. for $115,000.
Brian E. Buckwalter and Maricris C. Buckwalter conveyed property on West Market Street to Brian E. Buckwalter for $1.
Jay L. Mylin and Carol J. Mylin conveyed property on Fairview Avenue to Bryce J. Sadler and Hannah C. Sadler for $1.
Martic Township
Donald E. Willard and Amber M. Willard conveyed property on Deer Lane to Donald E. Willard for $1.
Sandra Lee Salamh conveyed 85 E. Loop Road to Melanie Ann Johnson and Carl Henry Johnson for $214,000.
Millersville Borough
Erma M. McCauley and Susan E. Martin conveyed 9 Blue Rock Road to Reese Investments LLC for $140,000.
Donald B. Martin and Susan E. Martin conveyed 11 Blue Rock Road to Reese Investments LLC for $160,000.
Kirsten Deeds and Jason W. Deeds conveyed 39 W. Cottage Ave. to Gregory S. Smith and Sarah Marie Malkowski for $0.
Hector N. Ortiz and Maritza Ortiz conveyed property on Bunker Hill to Hari Maya Subedi, Som Nath Subedi and Rabin Subedi for $347,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Grant R. Magar and Kathryn J. Magar conveyed 250 Park Ave. to William W. Hamby II and Melissa H. Hamby for $320,000.
Mount Joy Township
Jeffrey R. Kline and Stephanie A. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Adamson and Angela M. Dolson for $306,500.
Giuseppe Ferrarelli and Vita Ferrarelli conveyed 50 Old Hershey Road to John D. Herr for $74,000.
Holly D. Galeschewski and Eugene P. Galeschewski conveyed property on a public road to Holly D. Galeschewski for $1.
Mountville Borough
Scott E. Greenawalt conveyed 249 Huntingdon Drive to Scott E. Greenawalt and Jill Carole Greenawalt for $0.
Brian Lee Ressler conveyed 130 E. New St. to Brian Lee Ressler and Jeanann Ressler for $1.
Brian E. Buckwalter and Maricris C. Buckwalter conveyed 75 S. Manor St. to Brian E. Buckwalter for $1.
Paradise Township
The estate of Eileen B. Stoner conveyed property on a public road to James Allen Stoner for $1.
The estate of John J. Hess II conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Hess Pollard, Scott T. Pollard, Hess John J. II Residuary Trust, Residuary Trust of John J. Hess II and John J. Hess II Residuary Trust for $1.
John David Esh conveyed property on a public road to John D. Esh and Leah G. Esh for $1.
Penn Township
Nicholas S. Lambros conveyed property on Hamaker Road to John Phillips and Jacqueline Phillips for $282,000.
Andrew C. Mayfield conveyed property on a public road to Colin J. Albright and Theresa L. Messenger for $269,900.
Pequea Township
Thomas L. Brown, Stephanie J. Brown and Stepanie J. Brown conveyed property on Pine Lane to Thomas L. Brown for $1.
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Paul Moyer for $225,100.
Richard F. Cummings Jr. and Patricia M. Cummings conveyed property on Pleasant View Drive to Douglas A. Weidman and Jennifer M. Weidman for $230,000.
Providence Township
Glenn R. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to James L. Gore and Jessica L. Gore for $193,000.
James R. Mellinger and Leanne Mellinger conveyed property on a public road to James Matthew Martin and Kimberly M. Jones for $340,000.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and The estate of Joseph A. Busia conveyed property on Hollow Road to BSRE Holdings LLC for $15,300.
Ellis A. Beattie, Diane Beattie, Virginia Beattie and Virginia E. Beattie conveyed property on a public road to Wayne Lefever for $192,000.
Glenn R. Robinson conveyed property on a public road to John W. Whisman III and Kristyn V. Whisman for $272,000.
Quarryville Borough
Ethan A. Rigler, Kayla A. Ross and Kayla Anne Rigler conveyed property on a public road to Jarrett Hassinger for $215,000.
Ruth A. Evans conveyed 22 E. Third St. to Joshua G. Umble for $198,000.
The estate of Charles R. Rhoades and Shirley Y. Rhoades conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rhoades and Sheila Ulmer for $105,000.
Shawn Moyer, Elaine Moyer and Elaine Hackart conveyed property on Summit Avenue to Shawn Moyer and Elaine Moyer for $1.
The estate of Stephen E. Eshleman conveyed 424 W. Fourth St. to Deborah E. Eshleman for $1.
Rapho Township
Becky E. Graham, Bobbi M. Sumpman and Robert E. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. Pfoutz for $85,000.
Howard S. Stauffer and Edith Arlene Stauffer conveyed 4665 Elizabethtown Road to Joshua Stauffer and Jill Stauffer for $215,000.
Salisbury Township
Esther E. Petersheim conveyed property on Old Philadelphia Pike to Andrew J. Petersheim and Marjorie J. Petersheim for $1.
The estate of Sandra L. Houck conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Stoltzfus for $125,000.
The estate of Dawn Annette Reiter conveyed property on a public road to D. Darlene Stoltzfus and Darryl W. Reiter for $5.
Emanuel S. Dienner and Katie Ann Dienner conveyed property on a public road to Eli D. King and Fannie Ruth King for $705,000.
The estate of Dawn Annette Reiter conveyed property on a public road to D. Darlene Stoltzfus and Darryl W. Reiter for $5.
Strasburg Borough
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Robert A. Winters and Betty E. Winters conveyed 49 E. Main St. to BSRE Holdings LLC for $94,000.
Strasburg Township
Corien Debruyn Heyn conveyed property on a public road to Radicle Rentals LLC for $625,000.
Warwick Township
Todd A. Mace conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Stawitzky and Beth A. Stawitzky for $197,000.
Lisa Williams conveyed 1307 Front St. to Luke R. Weaver and Julie A. Weaver for $171,000.
Travis J. Kopp conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Travis J. Kopp and Shea L. Kopp for $1.
Lois B. Boll, Anthony B. Boll, Lucyann Boll Borrero and Lucyann Boll Borrero conveyed property on Snyder Hill Road to Ann Martin for $260,000.
Thomas E. Price and Sherri L. Price conveyed 519 Woodcrest Ave. to Jesse M. Hoover and Sarah Hoover for $250,000.
The estate of Arlene Carvell and The estate of Arlene G. Carvell conveyed 2116 Main St. to 41 Realty LLC for $110,000.
Alex Kolesnik, Oleksandr O. Kolesnik and Nataliia Kolesnik conveyed property on Tumbling Run to Alex Kolesnik and Nataliia Kolesnik for $1.
HH Investments LLC conveyed property on a public road to Triple Crown Rental LLC for $258,000.
Soraya Sahd conveyed property on Field Lane to Andrew Kretlow and Andrea Kretlow for $408,900.