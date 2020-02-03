The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 20-24:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Gary L. Dengler and Marcia C. Dengler for $277,863.
Akron Borough
Kenneth Rummel conveyed property on Third Street to Ryan M. Osterlof and Samantha Lyn Osterlof for $274,900.
John D. Myers, Pamela S. Myers and Pamela S. Shirk conveyed 500 West View Drive to John D. Myers and Pamela S. Myers for $1.
Brecknock Township
Rose Miller, Sarah R. Bond Butz, Ann Marie Bond Detavernier, Ann Marie Detavernier, Sarah Butz and Ann M. Detavernier conveyed property on East Pieffers Hill Road to Rose Miller for $1.
The estate of Alta H. Paul conveyed property on a public road to James R. Martin and Elva Z. Martin for $192,000.
Sheldon K. Martin and Ashley N. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Glen W. Horst for $226,000.
Maple Grove Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Maple Grove Camp LLC for $455,000.
Arletta R. Imboden and Diane I. Morris conveyed Unit 21 to Curt M. Evans and Kim L. Evans for $135,000.
Caernarvon Township
Emanuel K. Lapp and Rachel J. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Emanuel Z. Lapp Jr. and Kathryn Lapp for $500,000.
Parmalle C. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Parmalle C. Hershey for $1.
Clay Township
Jay Lloyd Wise and Joanne Z. Wise conveyed property on a public road to Jay Lloyd Wise and Joanne Z. Wise for $1.
Jay Lloyd Wise and Joanne Z. Wise conveyed property on a public road to Dale R. Stauffer and Tawnya R. Stauffer for $175,000.
East Cocalico Township
Ronald B. Good conveyed property on Kurtz Road to Horizons Investments Denver LLC for $1,280,000.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Scott Allen Stiles and Tabitha L. Brown conveyed 37 Kurtz Road to BSRE Holdings LLC for $18,000.
Blanche A. Lorah and Norma J. Hoshour conveyed property on a public road to Earl W. Potts and Nancy M. Potts for $166,000.
West Cocalico Township
Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin for $1.
Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin conveyed property on Mount Airy Road to Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin for $1.
Betty Mae Kauffman conveyed property on a public road to Shirley F. Kauffman and Barbara A. Kauffman for $1.
Colerain Township
Bruce Vanderhoef and John Vanderhoef conveyed property on a public road to Fred W. Linton Jr. and Deborah Linton for $320,000.
Columbia Borough
Josh T. Anderson conveyed 616 Walnut St. to Kayla A. Waldrup for $110,000.
Timothy D. Himes conveyed property on North Second Street to Elmer B. Beiler Jr. and Katie F. Beiler for $95,000.
Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Kay F. Waugh conveyed property on a public road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $33,000.
Jill E. Nye conveyed 145 S. Eighth St. to Joseph M. Ayad for $64,000.
Benjamin H. Dorsey and Rochenda L. Dorsey conveyed 456 Walnut St. to Benjamin H. Dorsey and Benjamin Dorsey for $0.
Nationstar Mortgage LLC and Mr Cooper conveyed 707 Florence St. to Nicholas Jason Sileo for $55,360.
Timothy L. Reisinger conveyed 26 N. Seventh St. to Gregory M. Reisinger and Kathleen A. Reisinger for $102,500.
Conoy Township
Elam B. Huyard, Sally Z. Huyard, John B. Huyard and Mary Ellen Huyard conveyed property on Turnpike Road to John B. Huyard and Mary Ellen Huyard for $1.
Victor J. Massad and Lynda Marie Massad conveyed property on Amosite Road to John Brenden Wolgemuth for $104,000.
Mike P. Schellhammer conveyed property on a public road to Joshua D. Sweger and Jessica C. Danner for $178,000.
Mario Anthony Leaman conveyed property on a public road to Mario Anthony Leaman and Kathy Ann Leaman for $0.
Justin D. Noll and Linette J. Noll conveyed 109 Skipjack Way to George M. Dengler and Diana Dengler for $195,000.
Elam B. Huyard, Sally Z. Huyard, John B. Huyard and Mary Ellen Huyard conveyed property on Turnpike Road to Elam B. Huyard and Sally Z. Huyard for $1.
Denver Borough
Foxes Siding Inc. conveyed 329 N. Sixth St. to Wesley Ibach and Alison Ibach for $162,000.
East Donegal Township
Mark C. Lutz and Janet E. Lutz conveyed property on a public road to Megan R. Cassidy and Michael N. Cassidy for $175,000.
Thaddeus E. Dalkiewicz and Marie C. Dalkiewicz conveyed property on a public road to Rita A. Rice for $1.
Donald J. Alleman and Debra K. Tyndall conveyed property on Michael Drive to Debra K. Tyndall for $1.
Marshal of Lancaster County, Maria Laventure and Maria C. Laventure conveyed 12 N. Queen St. to Cash Now LLC for $70,000.
Keith W. Pauls conveyed property on a public road to James P. Fabie for $175,000.
West Donegal Township
Delores D. McCreary conveyed property on a public road to Eric M. Meachum and Kristen S. Meachum for $89,900.
Earl Township
Jay D. Martin and K. Michelle Martin conveyed property on a public road to J. Edwin Shirk and Marian Z. Shirk for $535,000.
Paul S. Zimmerman and Debra Zimmerman conveyed property on Martindale Road to Ryan E. Zimmerman and Jennifer L. Zimmerman for $1.
Walter M. Martin and Alma G. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Dwayne N. Martin and Rosann Martin for $1.
Lucinda A. Boone conveyed property on Winding Lane to Jonathan P. Dahl and Meredith A. Dahl for $399,000.
Berks at Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC, Berks Homes and J. Lavern Horning conveyed property on a public road to Cathleen S. Seale for $318,228.
Melvin Z. Horst and Naomi L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Barton M. Horst and Erlene L. Horst for $1.
Jonathan P. Dahl and Meredith Anne Dahl conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Niederer and Alexandra G. McCaw for $232,000.
East Earl Township
Ronald O. Nolt and Mary B. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to J. David Hostetter and Linda W. Hostetter for $2,368,000.
David L. Dickson and Deanna E. Dickson conveyed property on a public road to David L. Dickson for $1.
Steven Hoover Garman and Ruth B. Garman conveyed property on Briertown Road to Steven Hoover Garman and Ruth B. Garman for $1.
Reuben P. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Reuben P. Stoltzfus and Susan K. Stoltzfus for $1.
Steven Hoover Garman and Ruth B. Garman conveyed property on Briertown Road to Matthew Newswanger and Jennifer Newswanger for $1.
West Earl Township
Hani Battah and Karen E. Battah conveyed property on a public road to James L. Knox for $240,000.
Samuel W. Yoder and April A. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Erica Lynne Portner and Kyle William Portner for $175,000.
Gideon S. Lantz conveyed property on South State Street to Cbh Group LLC for $300,000.
The estate of Mabel N. Martin conveyed property on Rose Hill Road to Elaine M. Martin for $240,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Theron D. Boughter and Amy S. Boughter conveyed property on a public road to Karen L. Good for $189,100.
Taylor B. Good and Elizabeth N. Good conveyed 6340 Sundra Drive to Mary Jane Martin for $210,000.
Wesley P. McCully and Teresa L. McCully conveyed 2349 Franklin Drive to Werkisa Urgesa Bikila for $166,000.
Estherita E. Butler conveyed property on a public road to Estherita E. Butler and Mackenzie L. Burgess for $1.
Elizabeth Township
Darren P. Zimmerman, Lonita K. Sheaffer and Lonita K. Zimmerman conveyed property on Mayberry Drive to Darren P. Zimmerman and Lonita K. Zimmerman for $1.
Marlene S. Wine conveyed property on Sleepy Hollow Road to Clifford Good, James Hursh, Joel Raber, Brian Martin, Steve Snyder, Brickerville Mennonite School of the Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church and Brickerville Mennonite School of Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church for $160,000.
Joan Reighard and Robin J. Solley conveyed property on a public road to Joan Reighard for $1.
David L. Landis and Lois M. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Landis and Janella A. Landis for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
David G. Herchelroath and Lori A. Herchelroath conveyed 30 Cottage Ave. to Sharon M. Walters for $122,500.
Richard W. Deverter, Marie E. Deverter, Brett A. Dworsak and Susan H. Dworsak conveyed 52 Watercress Lane to Brett A. Dworsak and Susan H. Dworsak for $1.
Eric Resetar and Amber R. Resetar conveyed 126 S. Poplar St. to Jorge G. Vanegas Jr. for $124,900.
Jeanette M. Bernhard conveyed property on South Poplar Street to GM Realty Holdings LLC for $352,910.
Herbert E. Blaylock Jr. and Kimberly N. Blaylock conveyed 425 E. Bainbridge St. to David G. Herchelroath and Lori A. Herchelroath for $224,900.
Ephrata Borough
Fannie Mae, Federal National Mortgage Association and KML Law Group PC conveyed 203 W. Main St. to Enza N. Lewis and David P. Lewis for $89,900.
Brandon Sauder, Marilyn Smucker and Marilyn K. Sauder conveyed 209 Penn Ave. to Brandon S. Sauder and Marilyn K. Sauder for $1.
David L. Dickson and Deanna E. Dickson conveyed property on a public road to David L. Dickson for $1.
Matthew Joel Mast and Brittne Allan Mast conveyed 155 Cedar St. to Gregor Mark Phillips and Emily Gross Phillips for $179,000.
Harris I. Haffner and Nancy E. Harris conveyed 454 Stephen Circle to Eleanor N. Glass for $195,000.
Josey L. Shawgo and Amanda F. Shawgo conveyed 239 Boomerang Drive to Jonathan David Stoltzfus and Hayley Stoltzfus for $205,000.
Wise Choice Properties LLC and Derrick Martin conveyed 78 E. Fulton St. to Justin Showalter for $211,000.
Mark P. Berrios, Mark Philip Berrios and Jaclyn S. Berrios conveyed property on a public road to Mark Philip Berrios for $1.
Ephrata Township
GRH Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Matthew J. Mast and Brittne A. Mast for $288,650.
Maryann Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Miller for $140,000.
Amos L. Horst and Etta W. Horst conveyed property on Meadow Valley Road to Leroy W. Martin and Beulah F. Martin for $1.
R. Alan Worley and Katherine A. Worley conveyed property on a public road to Scott C. Groth and Sandra B. Groth for $510,000.
Leroy W. Martin and Beulah F. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Amos L. Horst and Etta W. Horst for $1.
Fulton Township
Wallace R. Snider and Bonita Todd Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer Ankney and Randall Ankney for $235,000.
Joel A. Phillips and Grace Christine Phillips conveyed 1873 Lancaster Pike to Joel A. Phillips for $1.
Mark C. Barto and Cassie A. Barto conveyed property on a public road to Mark C. Barto for $1.
East Hempfield Township
Timothy S. Bitterman and Trudie L. Bitterman conveyed 1149 Old Eagle Road to Andrew D. Read and Shamika M. Read for $279,000.
Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Garnet G. Smith and Alice R. Smith for $388,993.
The estate of Judith A. Wagner conveyed property on Links Avenue to Larry E. Wagner, Jeffrey E. Wagner and Judith A. Wagner Residuary Trust for $1.
Becky Ault conveyed property on a public road to Becky Ault and Staci Mininger for $1.
SPP Citizens Nlref V. LLC conveyed property on Centerville Road to Paxton Partners LLC for $1,115,000.
Robert C. Hartman and Martha P. Hartman conveyed property on Sherry Lane to Donna G. Taylor for $255,000.
Larry Hess, Kevin Weachter and Dennis Martin conveyed property on Eisenhower Boulevard to Eric Schlotzhauer for $191,900.
Robert W. Lapham Revocable Living Trust, Jean Lapham Revocable Living Trust, Steven W. Lapham and Steven B. White conveyed property on Barrwick Lane to Andrew C. Mayfield and Megan J. Sybel for $420,000.
George F. Myers and Shirley Gail Myers conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel C. Alter, Joseph S. Alter and Nicole Constable for $345,000.
West Hempfield Township
Paula R. Kiernan conveyed property on a public road to Rodney W. Gingrich and HHR Estate Trust Agreement for $200,000.
Robert P. Donough and Barbara A. Donough conveyed property on High Ridge Drive to Jeffrey S. Troyer and Robin M. Troyer for $399,900.
BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Ironville Pike to David J. Hiester and Allison L. Hiester for $214,900.
FHG 92 LLC and Wesley R. Funk conveyed property on Horizon Drive to Bryce A. Robson and Dawn M. Robson for $226,000.
John McNeil Martin and John McNeill Martin conveyed 4426 Marietta Ave. to John McNeill Martin for $1.
Deanna K. Bruce and Stephen M. Bruce conveyed property on Bradford Circle to Deanna K. Bruce for $1.
QRK LLC conveyed property on Main Street to Jacob R. Penniman for $265,000.
William D. Fergusson and Marilyn E. Fergusson conveyed property on Briarwood Boulevard to Marilyn E. Fergusson for $1.
East Lampeter Township
Claudine M. Ritzel and Brandon Holbrook conveyed 1807 Windsong Lane to Van H. Lai for $255,500.
Levi S. Stoltzfoos and Robin Lynn Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Todd Ruble and Jennifer Rene Ruble for $510,000.
331 Sagg Farms Holding LLC, 331 Sagg Farms Holdings LLC and Donald Grodski conveyed 142 Rose Drive to Gar3 LLC for $216,500.
Jeffrey L. Sisco and Melissa M. Sisco conveyed property on Porter Way to Daniel A. Berger and Linda A. Berger for $1.
Paul Adams conveyed 138 Crest Ave. to William B. Hinton for $184,000.
Frank D. Carano, Henche Holdings LLC and Henry B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Tesfalem Sultan for $298,500.
Mildred E. Shepherd conveyed property on Acorn Boulevard to Mahendra M. Patel and Surekhaben M. Patel for $295,400.
West Lampeter Township
Levi Charles conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Hirthler and Haley Conklin for $233,900.
William A. Good conveyed 132 Reese Ave. to Kelly J. Good for $1.
Ashby E. Jones conveyed property on a public road to Ashby E. Jones and Christophe Quenee for $1.
Dimitri E. Karpathios and Amber L. Karpathios conveyed 111 Bittersweet Path to Dimitri E. Karpathios for $1.
Matthew Todd Bono and Jennifer Bono conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey L. Sisco and Melissa M. Sisco for $460,000.
James C. Bridgeman and Doris L. Bridgeman conveyed 113 Dorianne Drive to Cindy S. Harnish for $240,000.
Cale A. Fetterolf conveyed property on Eckman Road to Barbara A. Mroz for $278,000.
Lancaster City
Anthony Vazquez conveyed 10 E. James St. to 10E James St. Holding LLC for $10.
Scott England conveyed 547 W. Lemon St. to Callahan & Pasic LLC for $160,000.
Jonelle Matthews and Gordon O. McWatters conveyed 838 Columbia Ave. to Jonelle Matthews for $1.
Fernando Pagan and Migdalia Pagan conveyed 352 Reservoir St. to Janet A. Groff for $100,000.
Carol E. Roland conveyed 123 N. Charlotte St. to Bob Ebersole and Stephanie Ebersole for $215,100.
Jose R. Mendez, Judelquis M. Gonzalez Tejada, Judelquis M Gonzalez Tejada and Judelquis Gonzalez conveyed 853 Garnet Ave. to Jesus M. Mendez for $132,000.
Robert L. Baker and Irene Baker conveyed 326 E. Orange St. to Melanie B Fennell Scheid for $259,000.
Michael Barndollar, Richard James Barndollar, Polly K. Barndollar and James Barndollar conveyed property on West Vine Street to George Street Properties LLC for $320,000.
Scott D. Sultzbach conveyed 354 New Holland Ave. to Ashlee N. Stutzman for $88,185.
Redevelopment Authority City of Lancaster conveyed property on a public road to Dilly Properties LLC for $80,000.
Second Strong & Detweiler LLC conveyed 812 N. Prince St. to Second Strong & Detweiler LLC for $1.
Second Strong & Detweiler LLC conveyed 816 N. Prince St. to Stadium Row LLC for $1.
Robert L. Crowe conveyed 443 Hillside Ave. to Christopher L. Crowe for $1.
Carmen R. Rivera conveyed 633 Euclid Ave. to Fernando Pagan and Migdalia Pagan for $175,000.
CJPS LLC, H. Allen Investments LLC, Allen H. Investments LLC, Peter J. Miklos and Jared Wotring conveyed 448 Manor St. to Nicolas Castillo for $68,000.
Josephine M. Geiter and Karen Marie Shockley conveyed 328 W. Grant St. to In Dust Homes LLC for $60,000.
Christophe Quenee conveyed 216 Pearl St. to Brian Christopher Bird and Parker Mckenzie Bird for $185,000.
William Joseph Maloney, Allison A. Maloney, Jasmine Marie Maloney and Jasmine M. Rakszawski conveyed 324 W. Walnut St. to Eric S. Rakszawski and Jasmine M. Rakszawski for $1.
Julian E. Cooper, Julius Gillespie Jr. and Julian Cooper conveyed 755 S. Lime St. to Julian E. Cooper for $1.
Kibel Mercado conveyed 847 Garnet Ave. to Dagmar Fernandez Herradon and Nayat Hurtado Cristia for $159,900.
Theodore P. Ciccone Jr., David D. Ciccone and Susan M. Becker conveyed 711 N. Franklin St. to David A. Ciccone for $1.
Theodore P. Ciccone Jr., David D. Ciccone and Susan M. Becker conveyed property on Beaver Street to David A. Ciccone for $1.
Shirley M. Tribbitt conveyed 420 Reynolds Ave. to As Jani Holdings LLC for $80,000.
Rrs Properties LLC and Mary K. Dietz conveyed 21 E. Frederick St. to Ryan L. Gearhart for $87,500.
Leon S. Stoltzfus and Leon Stoltzfus conveyed 622 High St. to Stonehedge Holdings LLC for $25,000.
James Bivona Eaton and Florence Bivona Eaton conveyed 470 Manor St. to Edgar M. Wright for $68,500.
Lancaster Township
Joseph A. Stankiewicz conveyed property on South School Lane to Megan L. Brill and Cullen Miller for $195,000.
Frank W. Baer III and Juan Hernandez conveyed property on a public road to John G. Swanson and Amy B. Swanson for $1.
Patricia L. Sisemore conveyed 927 E. King St. to Brick & Mortar Investments LLC for $225,000.
James R. Wanner and Joan A. Wanner conveyed 422 Atkins Ave. to Amy C. Banks for $215,000.
Leacock Township
Ruth Ann Beiler, Marvin L. Beiler, Michael J. Beiler and MM Partnership Enterprises conveyed property on a public road to Ruth Ann Beiler, Marvin L. Beiler and Michael J. Beiler for $1.
Ruth Ann Beiler, Marvin L. Beiler and Michael J. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Marvin L. Beiler and Marie M. Beiler for $1.
David M. Lapp and Miriam K. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Whispering Pine LLC for $760,000.
Stephen S. Fisher Jr. and Ruthy P. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Joshua F. Zook and Linda K. Zook for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Eli S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Rachel G. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ivan R. Stoltzfus and Miriam Rose Stoltzfus for $1.
Earl Ray Shirk, Saraetta M. Shirk and Earl R. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Dustin L. Shirk for $245,000.
Maynard L. Beitzel and Lois H. Beitzel conveyed property on Quarry Road to Daniel S. Glick for $210,000.
Abner S. Fisher conveyed 386 Newport Road to Abner S. Fisher and Nancy L. Fisher for $1.
Lititz Borough
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 3A to James P. Hoffer for $663,325.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. Obrien conveyed Unit 2C to Eric M. Herr and Cynthia M. Herr for $571,206.
Little Britain Township
The estate of Daniel Edward Porter and the estate of Daniel E. Porter conveyed property on a public road to Stanley C. Sharpe for $90,000.
Paul J. Satterfield, Aimee F. Satterfield and Linda Kling conveyed property on a public road to Roy E. Sensenig and Mabel L. Sensenig for $380,000.
Owen H. Groff Jr. and Rosemary Groff conveyed property on Kirks Mill Road to Ivan N. Zimmerman and Brenda S. Zimmerman for $1.
Manheim Township
Jeanne A. Connelly conveyed property on Powell Drive to Jeanne A. Seyler for $1.
Jeffrey S. Troyer and Robin M. Troyer conveyed 151 E. Roseville Road to Sara S. Velazquez for $273,900.
1024 N. Lime Street LLC and Brian Biggs conveyed 1024 N. Lime St. to Christina M. Perez for $95,000.
Douglas Weidman conveyed 310 Pleasure Road to XSD LLC for $183,500.
Pamela S. Shenenberger conveyed Unit 103 to Eden R. White for $161,000.
Rayella Stevens and Rayella Stevens Heidig conveyed property on a public road to Rayella Stevens for $1.
Michelle S. Costello conveyed property on Integrity Drive to Thomas W. Costello and Michelle S. Suarez Costello for $1.
The estate of Thomas R. Groff and the estate of Thomas Richard Groff conveyed 1375 Glen Moore Circle to Leventry Real Estate LLC for $72,500.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Charles E. Powell and Catherine E. Powell for $90,000.
Yessenia J. Rios and Ryan Michael Lefever conveyed 120 E. Roseville Road to Carmen R. Rivera for $190,000.
Jonathan E. Schober conveyed 910 N. President Ave. to Jonathan E. Schober and Tina Schober for $1.
Corporate Venture Group and Chad L. Hurst conveyed 631 Juliette Ave. to Elspeth Moffatt for $213,000.
Patricia A. Claffey, John Niemic and John A. Niemic conveyed property on a public road to Latitude Forty LLC and Penn House Buyers for $170,000.
Manheim Borough
The estate of Bruce A. Carver conveyed property on Rapho Street to Cynthia J. Carver for $1.
Bruce D. Rettew and Vicky L. Rettew conveyed property on a public road to Bruce D. Rettew, Vicky L. Rettew, Jennifer Rettew Bushey and April Rettew McGinty for $1.
Jeremy A. Plastino and Kara N. Plastino conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Houston S. Groff and Lauren A. Groff for $181,500.
Albert Garcia conveyed 22 S. Pitt St. to Keith Robert Wakefield Jr. and Alexis Lynn Harrison for $164,900.
Richard P. Hanna and Trudy L. Hanna conveyed property on West Stiegel Street to April Demanche for $190,000.
Manor Township
Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Richard C. Bowermaster and Linda M. Bowermaster for $340,729.
David L. Pointek Jr. conveyed property on 1778 Heritage Ave. to Josephine Tuyisenge and Dominique Rukundo for $242,000.
Donna G. Taylor, Jill Taylor Mackey and Joel John Mackey conveyed property on Anchor Road to Jacob H. King, Carrie J. King, John R. King and Evelyn B. King for $500,000.
Gregory P. Slaugh conveyed property on Richmond Road to Joel Mackey and Jill Mackey for $289,900.
Martic Township
William Clifford Zeamer and Robert Drew Althouse conveyed property on Den Mar Drive to Peter Joseph Voci and Jessica M. Voci for $164,000.
Millersville Borough
Som N. Subedi and Hari M. Subedi conveyed 420 Manor View Drive to Jonathan J. Aviles and Jonaira Lee Aviles for $216,000.
Jacob H. Harnish Jr. and Jane F. Harnish conveyed 110 W. Charlotte St. to Harnish Family Enterprises LLC for $1.
Mount Joy Borough
Charles A. Tupper conveyed Unit 60 to Frank Ember III for $171,000.
Katelin D. Storm, Jon F. Millar and Linda L. Millar conveyed 118 David St. to Michael J. Collier and Heidi W. Collier for $210,000.
Mount Joy Township
Ketterline Inc. conveyed Unit 1 to Melinda S. Beamesderfer for $322,150.
Brett M. Kain conveyed property on a public road to Jake T. Kauffman and Carla J. Kauffman for $195,000.
Matthew G. Floyd, Caitlyn R. Eshleman and Caitlyn R. Floyd conveyed 9446 Elizabethtown Road to David S. McClintock and Ashley L. McClintock for $283,000.
Dwight W. Bomberger and Tyson B. Bomberger conveyed property on King Court to Tyson B. Bomberger and Kimbra M. Bomberger for $1.
Darioush Soltani and Petra Arzberger conveyed property on a public road to Darioush Soltani, Matthew M. Soltani and Heather M. Soltani for $1.
Austin T. McGrath conveyed 2270 Risser Mill Road to Casey J. Jenkins for $179,900.
New Holland Borough
The estate of David I. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Ellen H. Ressler for $1.
Abner S. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Abner S. Fisher and Nancy L. Fisher for $1.
Paradise Township
Jozefina Nitsche conveyed property on Creekview Drive to Jozefina Nitsche and Klaudia Alasar for $1.
Jozefina Nitsche conveyed property on Creekview Drive to Jozefina Nitsche and Klaudia Alasar for $1.
Frank E. Kurtz and Diane Kurtz conveyed property on Creekview Drive to Janelle Renee Suiter for $240,000.
Penn Township
James L. Aberts and L. Joan Aberts conveyed property on Schoolway Drive to Sandra A. White and Scott Alan White for $200,000.
Marvin Brubaker and Stacey L. Weaver conveyed property on Scenic Drive to Conrad J. Stoner and Callie S. Stoner for $230,000.
Dustin W. Noland, Lauren K. Noland and Dustin Noland conveyed property on a public road to Dustin W. Noland for $1.
Michael C. Tomaine and Joan R. Kretzer conveyed property on Wood Duck Drive to Laura A. Storch for $186,900.
Pequea Township
Garman Builders at Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Marco Colosi and Heidi L. Colosi for $232,990.
Christopher P. Maule Sr. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher P. Maule Sr. and Jessica L. Maule for $1.
Providence Township
Joseph A. Milhollen and Betsy A. Milhollen conveyed property on a public road to Alan H. Cherkin for $60,000.
David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed Unit 210 to David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite for $1.
David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed Unit 204 to Valeria L. Keene for $95,000.
Quarryville Borough
Omar G. Esh and Sarah F. Esh conveyed property on East State Street to Huyard Realty LLC for $254,000.
Rapho Township
Leah E. Rohrer, Leah E. Swarr and Eric E. Swarr conveyed 1366 Fieldstone Drive to Leah E. Swarr and Eric E. Swarr for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Richard Carmichael conveyed property on a public road to Levi S. Fisher and Naomi Ann Fisher for $370,000.
John E. Ducharme and John Ducharme Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to John S. Stoltzfus and Lena S. Stoltzfus for $900,000.
Salisbury Township
Bonnie Lee Patterson conveyed property on a public road to 897 Properties LLC for $185,000.
Elmer Lee Lapp Jr., Mary Ann Lapp, Elmer Lee Lapp and Ada Ruth Lapp conveyed 644 Meetinghouse Road to Elmer Lee Lapp Jr. and Mary Ann Lapp for $1.
Raymond B. Stoltzfus and Katie B. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Raymond B. Stoltzfus and Katie B. Stoltzfus for $1.
Strasburg Borough
Norris J. Shirk Jr. and Katelyn E. Shirk conveyed 220 Dallas Ave. to Brandon K. Sallander and Cayla N. Sallander for $209,900.
Timothy J. Smoker, Sandra K. Burkhart and Sandra K. Smoker conveyed 225 Shenk Ave. to Timothy J. Smoker and Sandra K. Smoker for $1.
Strasburg Township
Katie K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Eisenberger Road to Elmer J. Stoltzfus and Nancy S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Aaron K. Stoltzfoos and Rachel Anne Stoltzfoos conveyed property on Macadam Road to Jonbar Properties LLC for $285,000.
Terre Hill Borough
Michael S. Burkholder, Jennifer D. Hoover and Jennifer D. Burkholder conveyed property on Randall Drive to Richard Oswald and Brenda Oswald for $264,900.
Douglas W. Weaver, Sara Ann Orr, Nancy L. Weaver, Michele M. Weitzel, Hazel Weaver Revocable Trust and Hazel Weaver Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Anthony H. Reiff and Ella R. Reiff for $275,000.
Warwick Township
Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 408 Republic Drive to James R. Bowersox Jr. and Linda T. Bowersox for $569,900.
Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed Unit 2B to Black Box Real Estate LLC for $406,000.
Rock Lititz Properties LP and Rock Lititz LLC conveyed Unit 5 to Pod 5 at Rock Lititz LLC for $1,506,000.
Phyllis G. Murphy and Phyllis A. Murphy conveyed property on Orchard Road to Phyllis G. Murphy for $1.
Dominick A. Deleo and Jennifer L. Miller conveyed property on Deer Run Road to Dominick A. Deleo for $1.
