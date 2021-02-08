The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 25-29:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. Lambert for $318,364.

Scott Shollenberger and Pamela M. Shollenberger conveyed 177 E. Main St. to Michael R. Hankins and Ashley M. Hankins for $145,000.

AKRON BOROUGH

Philip L. Eby and Crystal A. Eby conveyed property on a public road to Eby 127 LLC for $330,000.

Richard Justice conveyed property on a public road to Steven S. Maze and Danielle L. Maze for $270,000.

Eleanor L. Drybread conveyed 110 S. Fourth St. to Dennis M. Hartranft Jr. and Diane L. Hartranft for $195,000.

Haller Builders Inc., Reading Road Corp., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Megan E. Herr and Ryan Herr for $384,686.

BART TWP.

Aaron F. Esh and Anna Mary Esh conveyed property on White Oak Road to Aaron F. Esh Jr. and Katie Mae Esh for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Nelson R. Messner and Dora M. Messner conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Road to Shannan R. Messner and Erika B. Messner for $10,248.

Shannan R. Messner, Erika B. Messner, Nelson R. Messner and Dora M. Messner conveyed property on Pleasant Valley Road to Shannan R. Messner and Erika B. Messner for $1.

Linda M. Golembiewski and Paula Gunzenhauser conveyed property on Dry Tavern Road to Gerald E. Groff for $276,000.

Sharon E. Martin and Sharon E. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Sharon E. Kurtz for $1.

John R. Zimmerman and Nancy E. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Johndavid Martin Hoover and Miriam Shirk Hoover for $1.

Arthur Timothy Bennus conveyed property on a public road to Jerry M. Newswanger for $132,000.

Cynthia M. Mather, Sean Mather and Sean D. Mather conveyed property on Abbey Lane to Mohammad Hamodi and Ali Fadhil for $205,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Carl L. Martin and Esther W. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Nelson L. Hoover and Vera S. Hoover for $238,000.

Kevin Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Miller and Lindsay N. Miller for $100,000.

Kenneth R. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Kevin S. Martin for $200,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Jeffrey D. Stauffer, Patricia J. Stauffer and Patricia G. Stauffer conveyed property on High Street to Terry Smith for $230,000.

CLAY TWP.

Mitchell A. Tyre conveyed property on Daniel Drive to Cole M. Yunginger and Abigail Garner for $230,000.

Kevin P. Crossett A and Joan P. Crossett conveyed 317 Home Towne Blvd. to Legenski Family Trust, Edward David Legenski and Brenda Elaine Legenski for $380,000.

Alma N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Anita Zimmerman and Diana Zimmerman for $1.

Tyrone R. Miller and Ty R. Miller conveyed property on West Girl Scout Road to Tyrone R. Miller for $1.

Donald R. Caccamise and Susan D. Caccamise conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Michael D. Luxton and Caitlin M. Luxton for $339,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Michael R. Hankins and Ashley M. Hankins conveyed 6 Sycamore Circle to Thomas Marino and Suzette Marino for $165,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Andrew J. Rebuck for $325,105.

Patricia M. Miozza conveyed property on a public road to Gary W. Landis for $445,000.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Giuseppe Bonura and Susanna Bonura for $344,014.

Greg M. Harrington and Jennifer L. Harrington conveyed property on Arabian Court to Jeffrey Strunk and Kelly Strunk for $600,000.

Daniel J. Delap and Joyce A. Delap conveyed property on Ray Drive to Valiola Jean Baptiste and Valiola Jean Baptiste for $225,000.

Julia M. Teaman conveyed 87 N. Reamstown Road to Mark A. Anthony and Christina M. Kauffman for $175,000.

Jeffrey A. Strunk, Kelly L. Strunk and Kelly L. Hoch conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Monaco for $357,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Donald E. Hertzog conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Hertzog for $1.

John B. Horning and Joanna L. Horning conveyed property on Sandy Hill Road to Joel R. Burkholder and Marcie J. Burkholder for $299,000.

Joel R. Burkholder and Marcie J. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to John B. Horning and Joanna L. Horning for $230,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Michael K. Esh and Rachel K. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Michael K. Esh and Rachel K. Esh for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Benjamin G. Sauder and Joslyn Sauder conveyed 134 S. Second St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $83,500.

Donald C. Murphy and Becky Murphy conveyed 401 Walnut St. to Christopher R. Prestia for $150,000.

Angela M. Kraft and Angela M. Gross conveyed property on Spruce Street to Gabriela Henriquez for $120,000.

Joseph M. Ayad conveyed 145 S. Eighth St. to Curtis L. Wilson and Wesley A. Guidry for $165,000.

Donna J. Williams conveyed 32 S. Third St. to Heritage Rei LLC for $166,840.

Joseph Ayad and Kerelos F. Kendes conveyed 538 N. Second St. to Morgan L. Miller for $160,000.

Valley View Capital LLC and Eli S. King conveyed 283 S. Fifth St. to Jessica L. Englehart for $125,000.

Timothy B. Funk conveyed 1092 Cloverton Drive to Heriberto Feliciano Alvarado and Heriberto Feliciano Alvarado for $141,900.

MK Joint Ventures LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 128 S. Eighth St. to Luis Angel Rivera for $145,000.

James B. Leddy and Tammy F. Leddy conveyed 54 S. Eighth St. to Renewed Concepts LLC for $102,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Jack Ziadeh and Janalee Ziadeh conveyed 4 Peach Lane to TCS Property Group LLC for $217,000.

David Matthew Ferrick conveyed property on a public road to David Matthew Ferrick for $10.

CONOY TWP.

Bradley D. Hartzler and Jennifer M. Hartzler conveyed 115 Market St. to Melissa E. Sides for $232,000.

Jason L. Waite, Jennifer G. Lenhard and Jennifer G. Waite conveyed 245 Cypress St. to Ryan Lebo for $223,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Kristy A. Pennabaker, Kristy A. Hernandez, Kristy Pennabaker and Kristy Hernandez conveyed property on Beech Street to Shadrack Kiprop and Mercy C. Kiprop for $211,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

George C. Desmond and Douglas A. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Amber Knepp for $152,500.

Amy B. Zajac conveyed 32 Thornapple Drive to Jose William Rivera Gonzalez for $170,000.

Rasheed A. Creary and Jana N. Creary conveyed property on a public road to Jana N. Creary for $1.

Daniel F. Sterling conveyed property on a public road to Owen William Hileman for $279,000.

Matthew R. Fellin conveyed property on a public road to Nicholas J. Hopwood and Sarah A. Leverentz for $200,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Michael T. Evanko and Brenda L. Evanko conveyed property on West View Drive to Linda S. Cary for $359,900.

Greenhill Industrial Elizabethtown LLC conveyed property on a public road to Karma 61 Industrial Road LLC for $5,500,000.

Zachary P. Germak conveyed 4768 Bossler Road to Zachary P. Germak and Linsey Germak for $1.

DRUMORE TWP.

Glenn W. Blizzard and Mary Blizzard conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Ebersol and Sadie K. Ebersol for $170,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Russell N. Bleecher and Dorothy E. Bleecher conveyed property on Orchard Drive to Michael Andrew Cronk for $207,000.

Carl G. Troop conveyed property on Solanco Road to Stuart Run Farm LLC for $800,000.

EARL TWP.

Gedi P. Bivainis conveyed property on Lavender Lane to Zakieh Delazordehasl for $308,000.

Grande Land LP and Grande Management Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Richard Justice for $334,675.

Trilogy Homes LLC conveyed property on Cindalyn Drive to Rodney L. Halteman and Kimberly S. Halteman for $314,900.

EAST EARL TWP.

Dale McGallicher and Sara K. McGallicher conveyed property on a public road to Charles S. Norcini, Elizabeth W. Norcini and Phyllis J. Wickwire for $335,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Glenn W. Oberholtzer and Susan B. Oberholtzer conveyed property on a public road to Ivan R. Oberholtzer and Miriam W. Oberholtzer for $400,000.

CR Buch Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Nolts Real Estate LLC for $910,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Jean A. Cunningham conveyed 2653 Northfield Drive to Jaber H. Almahdawi for $195,000.

Brandon D. McDonald and Rachael McDonald conveyed property on a public road to Hillary R. Weachter and Vicki L. Weachter for $175,000.

Rebecca Lynn Sanderson and Rebecca L. Mowrer conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Scott E. Mowrer and Rebecca L. Mowrer for $1.

The estate of Ruth G. Hollinger conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Joshua M. Parris for $171,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Anthony L. Blair and Carol H. Blair conveyed property on Furnace Hill Pike to Bradley D. Hartzler and Jennifer M. Hartzler for $270,000.

Elaine Johnson Spangler and Elaine J. Spangler conveyed property on Snavely Mill Road to Elaine Johnson Spangler for $1.

Lamar Stoltzfus and Rosalyn J. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Javan L. Martin for $239,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Samantha Mundorff conveyed 130 E. Washington St. to Rozalia N. Kindig for $170,000.

Gruber Ulrich English & Brosius Partnership, Robert L. Gruber, Louis J. Ulrich III, Marjorie A. Brosius and Leslie E. Brosius conveyed 44 S. Market St. to Andrew D. Shelly for $205,000.

Melissa E. Sides conveyed property on a public road to Trey M. Carrier for $149,350.

James M. Thompson III and Donna J Shearer Thompson conveyed 451 Highlawn Ave. to Sarah E. Crabtree for $180,000.

Thomas L. Esbenshade and Angelia K. Esbenshade conveyed 419 E. Cherry St. to Robert E. Potts Jr. and Erin L. Potts for $340,900.

James N. Thomasson and Jill M. Thomasson conveyed 156 E. Park St. to Melissa Travieso for $146,000.

Douglas S. Garber conveyed 231 Highlawn Ave. to Douglas S. Garber and Karen E. Garber for $1.

Craig E. Strine and Dana L. Strine conveyed 609 E. High St. to Mason T. Elliott and Madison R. Elliott for $265,000.

Louis J. Ulrich III conveyed property on a public road to South Market Street Holdings LLC for $1,375,000.

Millstone Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to J&K Land Holdings LLC for $650,000.

Gruber Ulrich English & Brosius Partnership, Preferred Partners, Robert L. Gruber, Louis J. Ulrich III, Leslie Edgar Brosius and Marjorie A. Brosius conveyed property on a public road to South Market Street Holdings LLC for $80,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Robert K. Beck conveyed 619 W. Main St. to Shanna Zeiset for $104,000.

Justin L. Smith conveyed Unit 22 to Dustin L. Fair for $140,000.

Judy L. Ellsworth and Judy L. Carrigan conveyed 415 Washington Ave. to Daniel J. Carrigan and Judy L. Carrigan for $1.

Alan Scott Armstrong conveyed 106 Hummer Road to Alan Scott Armstrong and Kelly Anne Armstrong for $1.

Gary A. Nonemaker conveyed property on Park Terrace to Scott Wall and Teresa Wall for $147,500.

David Gross conveyed 463 N. State St. to Charles L. Marquette Jr. and Karen L. Marquette for $165,000.

Carlyn Bowman and Aaron Glenn Bowman conveyed 240 N. Maple St. to Raul Armando Batista Jr. and Jamie Caroline Batista for $253,000.

Barry L. Rupp and Lisette Mary Rupp conveyed property on West Franklin Street to Eric N. Weaver and Melody J. Asper for $134,900.

EPHRATA TWP.

Todd D. Wilson and Jacqueline Rae Wilson conveyed property on Carriage Lane to Todd D. Wilson for $10.

Lucille R. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Travis B. Horning and Delores R. Horning for $260,000.

Donald E. Good and Linda J. Good conveyed property on Riverview Drive to Nelson G. Weaver and Joy R. Weaver for $165,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Ross L. Cotto Nieves, Ross L Cotto Nieves and Jorge A. Nunez conveyed 242 Leisure Road to Luis Miguel Alvarez for $232,000.

Kathleen Fultineer and William T. Heidig conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen Fultineer and Charles Frederick Fultineer for $1.

Landisville Camp Meeting Association conveyed property on a public road to Rick Brouse and Alice Brouse for $100.

Michael E. Keppel, Elizabeth A. Todd Keppel and Elizabeth Todd Keppel conveyed property on Old Eagle Road to Alyta Mari Jacobs and Peter Devlin Jacobs for $360,000.

Robert A. Casey Jr. conveyed 2958 Kings Lane to Robert A. Casey Jr., David Linton and Kathlene Linton for $1.

James R. Weaver and Kathy M. Weaver conveyed property on Glenbrook Avenue to David P. Boyce and Alejandra C. Boyce for $335,000.

Lewis H. Waltman Jr. and Kathleen A. Waltman conveyed property on Westminster Drive to Timothy Medina and Lauren Medina for $525,000.

JPM Stonehenge, JPM Stonehenge LLC and Mark R. Will conveyed property on Camas Lane to Chad Furst and Megan Yoder for $336,200.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Joel E. Wamsley, Amanda K. Macvaugh and Amanda K. Wamsley conveyed property on Brenda Lynn Drive to Joel E. Wamsley and Amanda Katherine Wamsley for $1.

Angela Mast and Tyler A. Mast conveyed property on Peregrine Circle to Tyler A. Mast for $1.

Joan L. Forry conveyed property on a public road to Italo J. Lezama and Eva Acosta Lezama for $150,000.

Thomas J. Mowery and Marianne A. Gammache conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Thomas J. Mowery for $1.

Douglas B. Koller and Jeffery B. Koller conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Michele Elaine Moore and Michael Jackson Moore for $385,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

John E. Martin and Joyce A. Martin conveyed Unit 39 to Zandra R. Blowers for $280,000.

Scott M. Gressley conveyed property on Coreopsis Drive to Bradley Dunn for $156,900.

Paul L. Garber conveyed 2504 S. Cherry Lane to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $158,356.

Chad J. Pickel conveyed property on Crestmont Avenue to Chad J. Pickel and Casey Jo M Pickel for $1.

David E. Ristenbatt and Elvin Z. Burkholder conveyed property on a public road to 1724 Lincoln Highway East LLC for $475,000.

Paul L. Coren and Janet M. Coren conveyed 202 Black Oak Drive to Paul L. & Janet M. Coren LLC and Coren Paul L. & Janet M. LLC for $1.

Melvin K. Stoltzfoos and Esther E. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Steven K. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Hillary Elser conveyed Unit 177 to Neal Weiler Stoltzfus and Ila Hartzler Stoltzfus for $345,000.

Helen T. Penman conveyed Unit 56 to Kathleen M. McDermott for $270,000.

Barbara E. Feeman conveyed 1550 Book Road to Michael S. Hess for $200,000.

Hunters Glen LP, Metzler Home Builders Inc., Douglas A. Desmond, George C. Desmond and HV Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Wendover Way to Carrie C. Hutchinson for $304,900.

LANCASTER CITY

Ranck Property Renovations LLC, Rodney P. Ranck and Heather L. Ranck conveyed 441 Dorwart St. to Lauren B. Bovard for $221,000.

Restored Investments LLC, Philip Symonkhonh and Joseph Mazzeo conveyed property on a public road to James Pianka for $262,000.

Uni Vision Holdings LLC and Champagne Domingo conveyed 215 W. Strawberry St. to Jude Corriolan and Witzer Philogene for $246,000.

Kenneth L. Beachy and Mirta E. Beachy conveyed 731 Marietta Ave. to Juan C. Alzamora and Maria F. Alzamora for $295,000.

Andrew R. Mattei conveyed 813 E. Marion St. to Christopher D. Smith for $199,500.

Brianna E. Wiest and Stephen Boyd conveyed property on James Street to Lisa Yoder and Chad Ostrowski for $281,500.

William G. Weisser III, Allison Lane Welch and Allison L. Welch conveyed 310 E. Orange St. to William G. Weisser III and Timothy M. Weisser for $1.

Jennifer Rule conveyed 634 First St. to Michael A. Muscarella for $215,000.

Viken Ezgilioglu conveyed 738 Columbia Ave. to Jared W. Singer for $262,000.

Michael Rivera and Wanny Gonzalez Rivera conveyed 107 Garden City Drive to Angel Paz Portelles and Hermes Almaguer for $255,000.

SKJ LLC and Shaun M. Kauffman conveyed 509 W. King St. to Ryan M. Pruden and Annu Grewal for $279,900.

Ryan Lebo conveyed 655 W. Vine St. to Annette Velez for $165,000.

Terry N. Wiley conveyed 762 N. Reservoir St. to AA Real Estate & Property Management LLC for $155,000.

Kowain Christian conveyed property on a public road to Whitney K. Davis for $135,900.

Alexander M. Einspahr and Shelbie Taylor conveyed property on North Plum Street to Erik Ballard and Alyssa Patterson for $240,000.

Julia E. Morrell and Julia Morrell conveyed property on North Mary Street to Julia E. Morrell and Colin Morrell for $1.

Belmont Equity LLC, Francis J. Leffler and Jonathan Leventry conveyed property on North Mulberry Street to Awakened Properties LLC for $150,000.

Joanne Shaub conveyed 714 Madison St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $91,200.

Leroys Real Estate LLC and Leroy H. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Diego Briceno and Jessica S. Briceno for $75,000.

Jonathan W. Coleman and Katherine A. Coleman conveyed 212 Ruby St. to John J. Halfpenny and Jessica B. Reynolds for $220,000.

Leroys Real Estate LLC and Leroy H. Esh conveyed property on North Street to Diego Briceno and Jessica S. Briceno for $75,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Krista E. Soto, Krista E. Heinsey, Edward F. Soto and Edward Soto conveyed 352 Voltaire Blvd. to Robert Sanders for $185,000.

The estate of Sara Ann Boll conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Bernell G. Burkholder for $380,000.

Richard O. Hertzler, Michele W. Hertzler and Michele A. Rankin conveyed property on Bentley Lane to Richard O. Hertzler and Michele W. Hertzler for $1.

Christopher S. Schwalm and Silvana F. Schwalm conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Amos Stoltzfus Jr. and Linda Sue Stoltzfus for $112,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Steven K. Stoltzfoos and Linda K. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to Melvin K. Stoltzfoos and Esther E. Stoltzfoos for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Levi R. Miller, Malinda S. Miller and Amanda S. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Stephen B. Miller and Anna S. Miller for $1.

Market Square South LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Market Square to Dorothy Newcomer and George Newcomer for $425,853.

Scott A. Goldman and Scott Goldman conveyed property on West Main Street to Inline Properties LP for $470,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

John Thomas Myers and Jennifer L. Myers conveyed 50 E. Lincoln Ave. to Kathryn B. Dunn for $191,000.

Andrew P. Mudie, Gina T. Masciantonio and Gina T. Mudie conveyed property on a public road to Andrew P. Mudie and Gina T. Mudie for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Charles W. Absher conveyed property on a public road to Charles W. Barker for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Joseph L. Eckenrode Jr. and Mary Kay Eckenrode conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Juana A. Lora Castro, Juana A Lora Castro and Wilmer Castro Nunez for $550,000.

Heather L. Neary, Daniel A. Neary and Evelyn L. Yost conveyed Unit 164 to Heather L. Neary and Daniel A. Neary for $1.

Charter Homes At Grandview Inc. conveyed Unit 47 to Anthony Luu and Quynh Luu for $371,010.

Dwayne K. Eberly and Cheryl F. Eberly conveyed Unit C3 to Cecec for $161,000.

Hemmige N. Bhagavan, Stephen L. Bomberger and Erica N. Bomberger conveyed property on a public road to Stephen L. Bomberger and Erica N. Bomberger for $1.

Elizabeth A. Goldberger, M. Paul Armstrong and Robert S. Goldberger conveyed property on a public road to Maria Lipari, Joseph Lipari and Geraldine Luparello for $490,000.

Julio Cesar Anchiraico conveyed property on a public road to Julio C. Anchiraico and Mayumi Anchiraico for $1.

Abby H. Rudisill conveyed Unit 20 to Gordon T. Levering and Julia A. Levering for $310,000.

The estate of Robert L. Woodside Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Susque River Apartments LLC for $159,000.

Fulton Bank NA, Abby H. Rudisill, Henry B. Rudisill T. U. W. Fbo Abby H. Rudisill and Henry B. Rudisill conveyed Unit 19 to Gordon T. Levering and Julia A. Levering for $280,000.

Michael P. Kreiser and Tessa E. Kreiser conveyed 33 Kreider Ave. to Adrian M. Krall and Rachel A. Krall for $227,700.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Stonehenge Development LLC, J. Edward Buckwalter, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate and Jeb Five LLC conveyed 202 Buckton Drive to Judith R. Reeder for $340,450.

Eric Morgan and Eric J. Morgan conveyed Unit T4 244 to Marianne A. Gammache and Ian T. Mowery for $170,000.

Gregory J. Burkholder and Emily M. Burkholder conveyed Unit 317 to James M. Burkholder for $215,000.

William B. Harker conveyed 836 Cobblestone Lane to Steven Kline and Betsy Kline for $200,000.

Gregory J. Burkholder and Emily M. Burkholder conveyed Unit A 9 to James M. Burkholder for $1.

Nathaniel D. Deen, Nathaniel M. Busko, Jessica D. Deen and Jessica D. Busko conveyed 2646 Pinewood Road to Nathaniel D. Deen and Jessica D. Deen for $1.

Susan Barcklow, Emily Mitchell and Jeffrey Mitchell conveyed 30 Viscount Place to Jeffrey T. Mitchell and Emily Mitchell for $1.

Daniel M. Hinnebusch, Melissa Av Hinnebusch and Melissa A. Valentine conveyed 1021 Preston Road to Daniel M. Hinnebusch and Melissa Av Hinnebusch for $1.

S. Glick Investments LLC, Glick S. Investments LLC and Stephen K. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Gideon S. Beiler and Sadie F. Beiler for $167,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Leon T. Hoover and Manheim Township of conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Loan Kim Pham, Giau Vannguyen and Giau Van Nguyen conveyed property on Hart Street to Giau V. Nguyen and Hanh V. Nguyen for $1.

Michael W. Hilliard, Erika L. Ardillo and Erika Ardillo conveyed 405 Orchard Lane to Kyle E. Kirsch and English R. Kirsch for $307,000.

K. Gene Martin conveyed 202 N. Main St. to Noah Martin and Samuel Martin for $165,000.

MANOR TWP.

Brett A. Graham, Laura Graham and Laura N. Yohe conveyed 1868 Water St. to Amy B. Zajac for $225,000.

Central Penn Capital Management LLC conveyed 607 Fairway Drive to Daniel J. Walters and Mary A. Walters for $270,000.

Murry Companies Sher Wal Inc., Murry Companies, Sher Wal Inc., Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. and WMP Ltd. conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to William Antczak and Glenna Ruth Antczak for $419,390.

Gregory T. Hahn conveyed property on a public road to Jose A. Nazario and Vanessa Nazario for $433,000.

Kamal Kafley and Dadi Kafley conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Abinash Sharma for $1.

Michael J. Laudeman and Jennifer D. Laudeman conveyed property on Post Oak Road to Michael R. Long and Jennifer L. Long for $305,500.

Murry Development Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Matthews and Nancy Driscoll Matthews for $378,000.

Nancy A. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Madalyn I. Kyle for $233,000.

Michael P. Flannery, Michel P. Flannery and Nancy Flannery conveyed property on Bradford Street to Michael P. Flannery and Nancy Flannery for $0.

MARTIC TWP.

Susanne M. Kline, Larry S. Kline A, Rosalie Ann Johnson and Rosalie A. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Brian M. Ament for $52,500.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

River Hills Property Group LLC conveyed property on a public road to Adrienne C. Pfortsch for $172,900.

Max C. Riley, Elizabeth K. Riley and Jeffrey Scott Butts conveyed property on Windgate Court to Doug Egner Plumbing & Properties LLC and Egner Doug Plumbing & Properties LLC for $144,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Janessa Rempala and Steven J. Rempala conveyed property on Lakeside Crossing to Janessa Rempala for $1.

Geraldine Wagner and Bruce Wagner conveyed Unit 624 to Wilbur J. Groff and Susan L. Groff for $187,000.

Joseph C. Hess and Karen M. Hess conveyed 28 David St. to Joseph C. Hess for $0.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed 135 New Haven St. to Austin M. Mitchell and Samantha L. Mitchell for $139,900.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Phillip E. Sinegar and Patricia A. Sinegar conveyed property on a public road to Zakary K. Shope for $160,000.

Thea S. Newton, Thea S. Newton Schock and Thea S. Newton Schock conveyed property on a public road to Thea S. Newton, Thea S. Newton Schock, Thea S. Newton Schock and David Schock for $1.

James M. Watts III and Heather M. Watts conveyed 1057 Ridge Road to HG Holdings LLC for $135,000.

Bryan M. Miller and Ashley E. Naugle conveyed property on a public road to Bryan M. Miller and Ashley E. Miller for $1.

Miranda Beach and Christian M. Wolgemuth conveyed 1248 Wissler Lane to Ryan A. Nelson and Carolyn D. Nelson for $360,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of Margaret A. Bachman, James H. Bachman and Diane L. Schaeffer conveyed property on Hoover Street to James H. Bachman and Theresa E. Bachman for $1.

Doris M. Smith, Ronald S. Brubaker and Joshua A. Brubaker conveyed property on Village Drive to Joshua A. Brubaker for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Randall L. Martin and Linford S. Martin conveyed property on a public road to NH Apartments LLC for $1,300,000.

Daniel Lee Stoltzfus and Naomi Kathryn Stoltzfus conveyed 560 Westfield Drive to Robert J. Cone and Rebecca Cone for $257,500.

Janice A. Lang, David Lugo and Janice Lang conveyed 220 Jackson St. to Janice A. Lang for $1.

PARADISE TWP.

Neal A. Hershey and Dale L. Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Keith M. Hershey for $1.

M. Land Develop LLC and Myron Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Vintage Acquisitions LLC for $1.

C. Nevin Hershey and A. Ruth Hershey conveyed property on a public road to Neal A. Hershey for $1.

Robert M. Herman and Stacey L. Herman conveyed property on a public road to Robert M. Herman for $1.

Aaron S. Fisher, Barbara A. Fisher and Amos B. Fisher conveyed property on Paradise Lane to Aaron S. Fisher, Barbara A. Fisher and Rachel A. Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

M. Kenneth Weaver, Judith Ann Weaver and Judith A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Troy L. Weaver and Cynthia L. Weaver for $1.

DDP Development Co. LLC, HQ Homes LLC and John R. Hess conveyed property on Madison Way to Mark Cavaliere and Kaleigh Ott for $337,000.

The estate of Ruth L. Dambeck conveyed property on a public road to Barbara Curatolo for $1.

Arthur K. Eby conveyed property on Lexington Road to Arthur K. Eby and Emily J. Eby for $1.

Jeffrey R. Nolt conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Jeffrey R. Nolt and Maria A. Nolt for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey P. Stuart and Marites N. Stuart for $240,910.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 7 to Jeffrey P. Nitka and Jieun Nitka for $261,597.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes conveyed Unit 132 to Philip A. Sapp and Lauren N. Sapp for $395,370.

Janice M. Fortna conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Herr for $189,900.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Charles C. Dellavecchia and Chelsea L. Dellavecchia conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Anderson and Winnie L. Anderson for $299,900.

RAPHO TWP.

Bruce L. Henry Jr. conveyed Oak Leaf Drive Lot 230 B-I to Bruce L. Henry Jr. and Diane A. Henry for $1.

Corporate Venture Group and Chad Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Marc Anthony Delacruz for $238,000.

Matthew W. Groff, Jennifer Kyle Groff and Jennifer Nichols conveyed Unit 70 to Matthew W. Groff for $1.

Carl K. Fahnestock and Linda S. Fahnestock conveyed 643 Rife Run Road to Justin D. Weaver and Katelyn R. Martin for $250,000.

Harold Dehoff and Dehoff Revocable Trust A. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Lane and Kathleen M. Lane for $325,000.

Daniel S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Sadie F. Beiler and Ammon F. Beiler for $277,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

Reuben Jay Stoltzfus conveyed property on Creek Road to Melvin F. Stoltzfus and Sadie Mae Stoltzfus for $120,000.

Daniel R. Lane and Kathleen M. Lane conveyed property on a public road to Randy W. Lowry and Kelly A. Nelson for $375,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Timothy Carroll, Timothy F. Carroll, Sarah Miller and Sarah J. Miller conveyed property on Lincoln Highway to Timothy F. Carroll and Sarah J. Miller for $1.

John G. Welsh and Tracy A. Welsh conveyed property on Meetinghouse Road to Daniel F. Stoltzfus and Hannah Ruth Stoltzfus for $525,000.

Randy W. Lowry conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Storey and Lindsay Storey for $295,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Sandra V. Knowles conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Marshall and Jack Cooke III for $285,000.

Travis Williams, Alexis Clara Louise Gable and Alexis Gable conveyed property on Miller Street to Karilyn A. Stoltzfus for $249,900.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

Smith Noel and Rhonda S. Noel conveyed property on West Main Street to Luis Y Cintron Torres and Maria Morales Rojas for $255,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert L. Gray III and Lisa M. Gray conveyed property on Chukar Court to Robert L. Gray III for $1.

Patsy W. Hess conveyed property on Millway Road to Dennis E. Hess and Darlene J. Hess for $1.

Julie E. Miller and Frank R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Joseph E. McGrath and Kathleen Marie McGrath for $263,000.

The estate of Arlene J. May conveyed property on Lexington Road to David D. Fyock and Mary A. Fyock for $262,000.

Brandon M. Klinger, Jessica L. Klinger, Brandon Klinger and Jessica Klinger conveyed property on a public road to Mitchel J. Billek and Shawna L. Billek for $293,000.

Eugene R. Zimmerman, Verna N. Zimmerman and Verna Zimmerman conveyed 880 Creek Road to Gerald Lee Zimmerman and Dorothy Zimmerman for $1.

The estate of P. Melvin Meck conveyed property on Sandstone Court to David D. Fyock and Mary Alice Fyock for $207,000.

Mitchel J. Billek and Shawna L. Billek conveyed 7 Brookfield Road to Troy Bruchwalski, Katherine Hill Bruchwalski and Katherine Hill Bruchwalski for $180,000.

Avenue Guesthouse & Gallery LLC and Daniel J. Fisher conveyed property on Newport Road to Robert Weaver, Kristy Dickhens and Robert Weaver & Kristy Dickhens Living Trust for $410,000.

Svetozar Tatkovic conveyed property on Kurtz Drive to Svetozar Tatkovic and Zeljka Birbas for $1.

Amal W. Ibrahim, Amal W. Ibrahem and Wagdy Ibrahem conveyed 7 Church St. to Samuel T. Freidly and Abigail L. Haldeman for $160,000.

James E. Smith conveyed property on Chukar Court to Michael Forrest Byrd for $180,000.

Bryan L. Stahl conveyed property on Brookfield Road to Diana L. Stahl for $165,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Joshua P. Butz and Sarah R. Butz for $745,012.

Ronald L. Epps, Patricia W. Epps and Patricia S. Epps conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Epps and Patricia W. Epps for $0.

Jack F. Eshleman conveyed property on Woodcrest Avenue to Jack F. Eshleman and Marilyn J. Eshleman for $1.