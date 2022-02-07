The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 24-28:

AKRON BOROUGH

Mathews T. Samuel and Stephanie J. Samuel conveyed 830 Broad St. to Stephanie J. Samuel for $1.

Mervin R. Stoltzfus and Cordelia L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Main Street to Jeremy J. Shirk and Amber Shirk for $330,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

EKH Properties LLC and Eric V. Hershberger conveyed property on a public road to Honey Brook Homes LLC for $265,000.

Cathryn Shupe conveyed property on a public road to J&S Investments LLC for $245,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Noah Z. Horning Jr. and Martha R. Horning conveyed property on a public road to Amos Z. Horning and Linda Horning for $1.

NCG Holdings Ltd. and John D. Esh conveyed property on Main Street to Norman H. Martin and Sharon G. Martin for $865,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Jonathan Lapp and Barbara Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Elsie A. Beiler for $125,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Robert G. Jacobs, Cheryl L. Jacobs, Robert G. Jacobs Jr. and Jennifer L. Jacobs conveyed property on Royal Horse Way to Robert G. Jacobs Jr. and Jennifer L. Jacobs for $1.

Corbin A. Hoover and Alison J. Hoover conveyed 3 Blue Jay Drive to Irene C. Lascarides and Austin M. Hartman for $270,300.

Patricia A. Lemay, Patricia A. Wike, The estate of Rodney D. Wike, The estate of Ronald D. Wike and The estate of Rodney Donald Wike conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Sloan Morrison and Rachel Esther Nelson for $315,000.

The estate of Patrick C. Donnelly conveyed 159 Bon View Drive to West Side Exhaust LLC for $625,000.

Alex N. Myers, Maggie S. Cardin, Maggie S. Myers and Maggie Myers conveyed property on Nathan Drive to Alex Myers and Maggie Myers for $1.

The estate of Susan H. Burgess and George P. Burgess conveyed property on a public road to Millpond Properties LLC for $193,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Karen L. Eager conveyed property on a public road to Leon M. Wenger and Nancy S. Wenger for $365,000.

The estate of Alvin E. Fry conveyed 255 Greenville Road to Gerald L. Martin and Beth A. Martin for $358,000.

Joshua D. Hoover conveyed 985 S. Ridge Road to Stephen M. Zimmerman for $295,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Daniel E. Fetterman and Amie L. Fetterman conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Joseph Newcamp and Deanna Simone Newcamp for $331,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Gabriel Soto Gonzalez conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Angel Rodriguez for $250,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 306 Perry St. to Amber Vestal for $175,000.

Raouf R. Awad and Janis B. Awad conveyed 206 S. Fourth St. to Finest Flips LLC for $50,000.

4880 East Prospect LLC and J. Preston Eberly conveyed 142 Locust St. to Andrew G. Weitzel for $195,000.

Laura J. Manley and Sally Doutt conveyed 447 Cherry St. to Samuel Lugo and Daniel J. Fisch for $130,000.

Fred H. Greenawalt, Fred H. Greenawalt Jr, Ashley Greenawalt and Ashley Remauro conveyed 527 S. 13th St. to Fred H. Greenawalt Jr. and Ashley Greenawalt for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Andrew J. Reeser conveyed 950 Pequea Creek Road to Andrew J. Reeser and Janelle Reeser for $1.

Thomas James Real Estate LLC, James Thomas Real Estate LLC, Thomas James Realty LLC, James Thomas Realty LLC and Thomas J. Harner conveyed 1335 River Hill Road to Pequea Retreat LLC for $680,000.

The estate of Mary A. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Joshua Creasy and Michelle L. Martin for $225,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Tyler Martin, Tyler A. Martin, Kendra L. Felpel and Kendra L. Martin conveyed property on Poplar Street to Tyler A. Martin and Kendra L. Martin for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Eric H. Ross conveyed 21 Foal Court to Eric H. Ross and Amy Ross for $10.

Donald R. Pickle III and Brandi L. Pickle conveyed property on a public road to Donald R. Pickle III and Brandi L. Pickle for $1.

Mathieu Gascon and Heather Gascon conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Aaron Bezio and Kellie Bezio for $391,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Lewis A. Bryner, Millie F. Bryner and Millie Bryner conveyed property on a public road to Brian A. Roberts and Brian Alan Roberts & June Elizabeth Roberts Revocable Trust for $250,000.

Gibson III LLC and James T. Gibson conveyed property on a public road to Dwight Wagner Family LTD Partnership II and Wagner Dwight Family LTD Partnership II for $1.

B&A Partners LLC and Alan M. Swanson conveyed property on a public road to Bryce R. McDonnell for $270,000.

Michael D. Nicodemus and Terese N. Nicodemus conveyed property on a public road to Erin E. Gattuso for $515,000.

Stoneybrook Developers LLC, Kevin Bollinger and Robert L. Gruber conveyed property on a public road to Patricia A. McBride for $95,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Jonas O. Sensenig and Grace Ann Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Gerald L. Sensenig and Charlene R. Sensenig for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Joseph John Boyd Jr. and Heather A. Boyd conveyed 22 Concord Drive to Earl Ryan Shirk for $415,000.

The estate of Eli S. Shirk and The estate of Fannie Mae Shirk conveyed 201 Covered Bridge Road to Mary H. Shirk and Mary Shirk for $0.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Timothy P. Beck and Ami Klugh conveyed property on North Lemon Street to Natalka Latsios for $210,125.

The estate of Donna C. Bates conveyed property on Sundra Drive to William Roehm for $245,000.

Thomas Roehm conveyed property on a public road to Thomas R. Roehm and Mary C. Roehm for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Donald R. Sprout, Jocelyn K. Sprout, Jeramy R. Sprout and Jeramy Robert Sprout conveyed property on a public road to Ricky Alan Kauffman Jr. for $325,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Clara J. Reighard conveyed property on Groff Avenue to Shirley G. Byron for $1.

OOZ Real Estate, Jacob N. Olweiler, Philip Olweiler, Barbara K. Olweiler, Barton J. Ziegler and Olweiler Insurance Agency conveyed Unit 6 to Covenant 222 LLC for $300,000.

GSKD Real Estate, John M. Smith, Kevin D. Dolan and Thomas G. Klingensmith conveyed Unit 10 to Covenant 222 LLC for $58,000.

CS Equity Management LLC and Connor Smith conveyed 818 Olive Alley to Eric Scott Mann and Heather Lynn Mann for $210,000.

Bonita Louise Dickson, Bonita Louise Cook, Denis R. Cook and Bonita L. Cook conveyed 412 E. Bainbridge St. to Bonita Louise Cook for $1.

The estate of William M. Buffington and Judy S. Buffington conveyed property on Wealand Alley to Judy S. Buffington and Buffington Living Trust for $1.

The estate of William M. Buffington conveyed property on a public road to Judy S. Buffington and Buffington Living Trust for $1.

The estate of William M. Buffington and Judy S. Buffington conveyed 155 N. Market St. to Judy S. Buffington and Buffington Living Trust for $1.

GSKD Real Estate, SKDS Real Estate, John M. Smith, Kevin D. Dolan, Thomas G. Klingensmith and Jeffrey S. Shank conveyed Unit 8 to Covenant 222 LLC for $351,000.

The estate of Robert E. Brandt and The estate of Robert Eugene Brandt conveyed 645 S. Market St. to Mohammed Irfan for $146,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Kenneth J. Moore and Deborah A. Moore conveyed 413 E. Main St. to Tina Renee Copenhaver for $160,000.

Linda M. Brown, Linda M. Wolf and John Scott Wolf conveyed property on a public road to Linda M. Wolf and John Scott Wolf for $0.

Brendon S. Weaver conveyed property on New Street to Anthony T. Becker and Dianna Becker for $255,000.

Nancy Lou Stillwell and Gloria Dawn Stillwell conveyed 44 E. Fulton St. to Chadaporn Butsingkon for $150,000.

Susan C. Loss conveyed property on a public road to John David Nissley and Lynell Kay Nissley for $240,000.

Kayla N. Kehler and Zachary Burke conveyed property on a public road to Kayla N. Kehler for $1.

Joseph E. Liebl conveyed property on South Maple Street to Marena Fares and Isis Rizk for $116,000.

Thomas F. Royer, Betty Royer and Betty J. Royer conveyed 122 W. Sunset Ave. to Deryl M. Hurst and Miriam L. Hurst for $161,000.

Denver & Ephrata Telephone & Telegraph Co. and Windstream D&E Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Windstream D&E Inc. for $0.

Harry L. Perry Jr. and Arlene K. Perry conveyed 3621 Rothsville Road to Eliezer Rosario Bautista and Eliezer Rosario Bautista for $210,000.

Ian D. Bippus conveyed property on a public road to Thomas A. Huegel and Sarah G. Lownes for $265,000.

Denver & Ephrata Telephone & Telegraph Co. and Windstream D&E Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Windstream D&E Inc. for $1.

Devin L. Hardy and Danielle A. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Devin L. Hardy and Danielle A. Gehman for $1.

Windstream D&E Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Brossman Center LLC for $3,500,000.

Denver & Ephrata Telephone & Telegraph Co. and Windstream D&E Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Windstream D&E Inc. for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed Unit 35 to Rafael Curbelo Jr. and Carmen I Camacho Rodriguez for $516,270.

Allyson Hart Moyer and Allyson Susanne Hart conveyed 131 Heritage Road to Joshua Vern Fox for $135,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Tomas Chavez Siaton, The estate of Tomas C. Siaton and Erlinda Caveneyro Siaton conveyed 1812 Risser Lane to Christos K. Firoglanis and Andriana Firoglanis for $345,000.

206 Rohrerstown Road LP, 206 Rohrerstown Road GP LLC and Steve Zuckerman conveyed Unit 4 to Penn State Health for $2,220,855.

Gang An, Shen Qiu Wu and Peter Phan conveyed 2248 Spring Valley Road to Peter Phan and Hung The Phan for $265,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 969 Founders Way to David S. Burlingame and Marijo Burlingame for $520,732.

Ann Patricia Linnell and Ann Patricia Linnell Living Trust conveyed 1501 Wilson Ave. Apt. 3 to Ann P. Linnell for $1.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 137 Ticonderoga Road to Robert A. Booth and Lorraine R. Booth for $597,518.

Financial Management Group Ltd conveyed Unit 200 to HG Holdings LLC for $765,000.

Juan Fernandez and Lori Fernandez conveyed 720 Elizabeth St. to Eastgate Fl Investments LLC for $349,900.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 811 Founders Way to Kurt C. Patschke and Kimberly A. Lynch for $518,427.

Kimberly J. Blessing and Gregory L. Blessing conveyed property on Hunters Path to Gregory L. Blessing for $1.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

The estate of Regina K. Lowe conveyed property on a public road to Gail L. Goodhart and Dennis P. Goodhart for $1.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to Christopher William Oest and Rachel A. Benenson for $355,000.

Gerald E. Lincoln and Kathryn J. Lincoln conveyed 4475 Chinchilla Ave. to Eric S. Kauffman for $242,050.

The estate of James Neil Herr conveyed 3875 Sterling Way to Kara Dejesus Lewis for $325,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, The Estate of Jere G. Butzer and Melissa Butzer conveyed 3489 Crystal Lane to BML Real Estate LLC for $248,000.

Douglas B. Koller conveyed 4301 Marietta Ave. to Millfield Green LLC for $800,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Victor F. Carano conveyed 1910 Old Philadelphia Pike to Darla Bair for $290,000.

The estate of Elizabeth C. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Chad M. Dippner and Melissa A. Dippner for $170,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

The estate of Terri Lynne Kline and The estate of Terri L. Kline conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy C. Jenkins and Sherry L. Jenkins for $300,000.

Gwendolyn G. Fry, John Stephan Fry Jr. and John S. Fry conveyed property on Hollinger Road to Corey Matthew Leonard and Katelyn Webster Leonard for $315,000.

Joey R. Garrett and Florence M. Fry conveyed property on a public road to Joey R. Garrett and Kim E. Garrett for $1.

Julia L. Lambert and Robert F Puentes Garces conveyed property on a public road to Julia L. Lambert, Robert F Puentes Garces and Michael Emerson Lambert II for $1.

Marc D. Preis and Carolyn J. Preis conveyed Unit 68 to William A. Hillegas Jr. and Cathryn L. Innacola for $453,969.

E. Terry Euston and Eilene B. Euston conveyed property on Valette Drive to Todd L. Euston, Derek S. Euston and Terry & Eilene B. Euston Family Trust for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Jenelle C. Eshleman conveyed 712 Fifth St. to Cullen D. Feister for $155,000.

O&J Enterprises Inc. conveyed 534 1/2 E. King St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $215,000.

Jonathan Paul Wechter and Shane Douglas Graybill conveyed 547 Howard Ave. to Letetia M. Harris for $128,571.

Ron Roundy, Erma Stauffer and Ron Roundy & Erma Stauffer Trust conveyed 640 St. Joseph St. to Naumerica Industries LLC for $130,000.

Ricky A. Tyson and Darcelia R. Tyson conveyed property on Hazel Street to 12 Hazel LLC for $75,000.

Cynthia A. Cox, Lee Oakman, John D. Cox, Catherine Cox and Lee R. Oakman conveyed Unit 24 to Polly Rost for $50,000.

Michael L. Branner and Karen L. Branner conveyed 34 N. Shippen St. to Melody Investments Limited for $400,000.

Gary L. Patterson, Jennifer A. Helder and Jennifer A. Patterson conveyed 327 N. Lime St. to Gary L. Patterson for $1.

Deborah J. Pellington, Deborah J. Church and Norman Pellington conveyed 510 E. Fulton St. to Dylan Hartlaub for $170,000.

Patricia A. Hofmann conveyed 730 E. Fulton St. to Meredith Louise Miller for $185,000.

UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, Pinnacle Health Lancaster Regional Medical Center and UPMC Pinnacle conveyed property on a public road to College Avenue Property Holding Co LLC for $5,006,000.

Spruce St. Design & Build LLC and Ryan Finger conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Cristina J. Walsh for $239,900.

UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster, Pinnacle Health Lancaster Regional Medical Center and UPMC Pinnacle conveyed 217 College Ave. to 217 College Avenue Garage LLC for $384,000.

Gordon L. Kautz and Wendy E. Kautz conveyed 509 Laurel St. to Cory D. Jennings for $135,000.

John C. Lutz III and Cheryl A. Lutz conveyed 415 E. King St. to Sophia N. Frankenfield and Austin C. Bundy for $375,000.

The estate of Sherry E. Dommel and Frederick G. Dommel Jr. conveyed 241 N. Marshall St. to Christopher E. Hardy for $1.

Ruth M. Nilan conveyed 808 Union St. to Shirley E. Rodriguez and Miguel A. Rodriguez Jr. for $122,000.

Michael D. Novak and Beth V. Novak conveyed 523 Church St. to Lona Daniels for $275,000.

Ron Roundy, Erma Stauffer and Ron Roundy & Erma Stauffer Trust conveyed 16 N. Broad St. to Kimberlee Peifer for $200,000.

Backwoods Investments LLC and Paul B. Esh conveyed 632 New Holland Ave. to Abigail Elizabeth Brauer for $192,500.

Tinae C. Gieniec conveyed 918 N. Plum St. to Jamie Lee Jones for $206,000.

Dre America LLC and Andreas Sakellaris conveyed property on Church Street to John David Leonard for $186,000.

Judy L. Fansler conveyed 916 Lititz Ave. to AG&W for $168,000.

Saca Development Corp. conveyed property on a public road to Jonatan Quintino Juarez for $150,000.

B&E Wolf LLC conveyed property on North Lime Street to Martha J. Sipe for $231,000.

The estate of Beverly K. Johnson and The estate of Beverly Kay Johnson conveyed 620 N. Mary St. to Daniel T. Martin for $1.

Peter Jerrard conveyed 523 W. Frederick St. to Vahram Arakelian for $225,000.

PI Capitol LLC and Jill Stoltzfoos conveyed property on North Marshall Street to Gordon A. Stamper and Marion Stamper for $60,900.

Abide Co., Abide Co LLC and Jordan Hostetter conveyed property on Hebrank Street to Joshua Nolt and Katelyn Nolt for $125,000.

The estate of Dennis Martin and Larry Hess conveyed property on Hershey Avenue to Camden J. Hess for $172,000.

Katheryn M. Opple, Howard Bouder and Howard C. Bouder conveyed 22 Caroline St. to Harkin Property Development LLC for $130,351.

Latitude Forty LLC, Penn House Buyers LLC and Matthew A. Miller conveyed 308 N. Reservoir St. to Matthew A. Miller and Christine M. Miller for $1.

Thomas A. Kenneff conveyed 33 E. Lemon St. to John M. Hess and Jill M. Browning for $299,000.

Hugh McGettigan Jr., Pamela McGettigan and Patrick M. McGettigan conveyed 227 W. Lemon St. to Patrick M. McGettigan and Krislyn R. McGettigan for $1.

Corinne PC Gilbert conveyed 36 N. Plum St. to Conor Gilbert and Heather Vance for $250,000.

Eileen I. Drennen conveyed 246 N. Mulberry St. to Eileen I. Drennen and Talia M. Arndt for $1.

JXZ Realty LLC and Jimmy X. Zheng conveyed 470 Fremont St. to Abigail Hoover for $172,000.

Todd Enterprises LLC, Todd Eric Burt and Todd Burt conveyed property on a public road to Josiah Harthcock and Jason Martin for $180,000.

Luis Angel Rodriguez conveyed 544 Dauphin St. to Alfredo Duarte and Cecilia P. Deleon for $20,000.

Spruce St. Ventures LLC, Spruce Street Ventures LLC, Ryan T. Finger and Timothy W. Hill conveyed 23 E. Walnut St. to Spruce St. Ventures LLC for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Brooke L. Sakellaris conveyed 511 N. School Lane to John D. Horwhat and Melissa Torres for $340,000.

Dennis E. Steinmetz, Linda P Levan Steinmetz and Linda P. Levan Steinmetz conveyed 1318 Calvert Lane to Michael D. Steinmetz and Christine E. Steinmetz for $181,560.

Bryona N. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Luria Conner for $230,000.

Jerry C. Avalos, Tiffany Fisher Avalos and Tiffany Fisher Avalos conveyed 332 S. President Ave. to Ari Modes and Aidel R. Modes for $335,000.

Jeffrey R. Pollack and Christie P. Pollack conveyed 1417 Valley Road to Andreas Sakellaris and Brooke L. Sakellaris for $535,000.

Alannah K. Grimm, Alannah K. Plank and Michael D. Plank conveyed 907 E. Orange St. to William J. Krzan and Jessica J. Summy for $238,950.

LEACOCK TWP.

The estate of Annie S. King conveyed property on a public road to Esh Capital LLC for $460,000.

Levi J. Esh and Sadie R. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Ervin Lee Esh and Sadie Ann Esh for $500,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Emanuel M. Lantz and Rachel E. Lantz conveyed property on a public road to David J. Lantz and Verna S. Lantz for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Kenneth P. Wiest and Mary B. Wiest conveyed 152 S. Broad St. to Buddy Raymond Rodgers Jr. and Carrie Rodgers for $530,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

The estate of Charlie Emmett Caldwell and The estate of Charlie E. Caldwell conveyed 230 Kinseyville Road to Stephanie F. Kellenberger and Candace E. McFadden for $1.

Eli G. Stoltzfoos and Sarah Y. Stoltzfoos conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfoos and Mary S. Stoltzfoos for $1.

The estate of Margaret A. Black and The estate of Margaret Alta Black conveyed property on a public road to Richard D. Black for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Shital P. Saudagar conveyed Unit 5 to Shital P. Saudagar and Mrunal Saudagar for $1.

Donald F. Rose conveyed 329 Primrose Ave. to James Snader and Anna E. Snader for $287,000.

Jason P. Waldo and Rachel E. Waldo conveyed property on Harrington Drive to Jose Marte and Mery Burgos for $375,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Matthew Lyons and Deanna Lyons for $140,000.

Heat & Control Inc. conveyed 187 W. Airport Road to 187 W. Airport Road Partners LLC for $3,495,000.

Betty W. Gross conveyed Unit K6 to Gustavo H. Guevara and Marlene Guevara for $169,900.

Louis H. Naumann, Pamela J Bazella Naumann and Pamela J. Naumann conveyed property on Beaconsfield Lane to Bryan Leston Johnston and Tiffany Lane Johnston for $810,000.

The estate of Her H. Megahan and The estate of Her Harriet Megahan conveyed 1453 Glen Moore Circle to Juan Pagan Otero and Yomarie Gracia Pagan for $255,000.

Zachary Zaborowski Exempt Trust, The estate of Steven Zaborwski, The estate of Steven M. Zaborwski, Deborah A. Dileo Zaborowski and Deborah A Dileo Zaborowski conveyed Unit 11 to Kenneth Ehrhart for $320,000.

Ruth I. Evans and Ruth I. McIlvenna conveyed 328 Koser Road to Robert E. Smith Jr. for $415,000.

US Bank NA, Rmac Trust Series 2016-Ctt and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 1040 Bluestone Drive to J&G Property Solutions LLC for $801,023.

Na Van Le and Thoai Kim Le conveyed 1702 Crooked Oak Drive to Robert L. Curtis III and Amy C. Curtis for $325,000.

Connie L. Kruppenbach conveyed 208 St. Thomas Road to Connie L. Kruppenbach and Robert M. Kruppenbach Jr. for $1.

William C. Schwartz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Heather Hurley for $1.

Donald J. Lookenbill and Valerie A. Lookenbill conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to David S. Stoltzfus and Kelsey C. Stoltzfus for $433,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Manheim Borough of conveyed property on a public road to PA Dept of Transportation for $1.

David G. Stoltzfus conveyed 123 Mill St. to Mill Apt LLC for $120,000.

MANOR TWP.

Michael T. Rohrer and Lori A. Rohrer conveyed property on Charlestown Road to Michael T. Rohrer and Lori A. Rohrer for $1.

Jeffrey S. Warner conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey S. Warner and Deanna M. Warner for $1.

Kenneth G. Rubell and Linda A. Roush conveyed 362 W. Charlotte St. to Kenneth G. Rubell and Linda A. Roush for $1.

Michael Fenske and Melissa N. Fenske conveyed property on a public road to Joseph Horst and Meredith A. Horst for $750,000.

Tracey L. Stubbs conveyed property on Rembrandt Drive to Theodore M. Musser for $250,000.

Jamie Santiago Jr. and Kariely M. Ortiz conveyed 1578 Manor Blvd. to Rosa D Martinez Araujo for $190,000.

Robert L. Rohrer and Robin K. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Robert L. Rohrer and Robin K. Rohrer for $1.

Kimberly S. Mays conveyed 109 Kent Road to Tommy Bui, Maraie T. Polite Lemon and Maraie T Polite Lemon for $225,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Carl A. Brown, The estate of Virginia M. Brown and Gregory Roth conveyed 27 Bradford St. to Millpond Properties LLC for $208,000.

James C. Sweeney and Louise A. Sweeney conveyed property on a public road to James C. Sweeney, Louise A. Sweeney and James C. Sweeney & Louise A. Sweeney Family Trust for $1.

Laura A. Roberts conveyed property on a public road to Connor R. McGinn and Whitney J. Hawkins for $219,900.

MARTIC TWP.

Kenneth D. Goldberg conveyed property on River Road to Yasser Acosta Rabago for $150,000.

Steven K. Warfel conveyed 381 Hilldale Road to Brooks A. Dodge and Cricket Franck Dodge for $432,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Thomas V. Principe and Kelly J. Principe conveyed property on Manor Avenue to Travis J. Healy and Jillian L. Healy for $300,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Joanna R. Gardner, Joanna R. Stabley and Neil P. Stabley conveyed 401 S. Market St. to Joanna R. Stabley and Neil P. Stabley for $0.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

David W. Walters and Brooke M. Walters conveyed property on Rockwood Drive to James S. Tierney and Erin E. Tierney for $194,000.

Nadu Construction Inc., Lancaster Home Builders Inc., Forino Co. LP, Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Roberto and Stefanie Roberto for $410,728.

Clair S. Mummau conveyed property on a public road to Usdin Realty Management LLC for $1,599,999.

Nathan D. Blue, Roxanne Maureen H Tan Blue and Roxanne Maureen H Tan Blue conveyed property on a public road to Elmer S. Beiler for $191,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Kristy L. Wesche, Kristy L. Taylor Wesche and Kristy L Taylor Wesche conveyed 180 Spring Hill Lane to Ghizlane Benmoussa for $286,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Marie Z. Moser, Rodney Moser and Crystal L. Moser conveyed 561 W. Main St. to Rodney Moser and Crystal N. Moser for $118,000.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, Joseph L. Salada, Stacia L. Salada and Stacia Lynn Salada conveyed 426 W. Cedar St. to Greg Ruth for $213,000.

PARADISE TWP.

The estate of Elwood S. Spangler, The estate of Elwood Sylv Er Spangler, Elwood Sylvester Spangler & Tena Doreen Spangler Revocable Living Trust and Tena Doreen Spangler conveyed property on Coal Hill Road to The estate of Elwood S. Spangler and The estate of Elwood Sylv Er Spangler for $1.

Abner F. Stoltzfus and Annie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on South Belmont Road to Ivan L. Zook and Marian F. Zook for $678,000.

PENN TWP.

Addisu Eggu and Sefanit Terefe conveyed property on a public road to San Man Tamang and Aruna M. Das for $350,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

Eric R. Probst conveyed property on a public road to Eric R. Probst, Donna D. Probst and Eric R. Probst Revocable Trust for $1.

Patsy L. Davis conveyed property on a public road to Daniel R. Osborne for $150,000.

Merle E. Graver and Lucy Anne Graver conveyed 896 Baumgardner Road to Richard David Groff and Teri Lynn Groff for $360,000.

Eric R. Probst conveyed property on Radcliff Road to Eric R. Probst, Donna D. Probst and Eric R. Probst Revocable Trust for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Brandin S. Devonshire and Jamie L. Mendenhall conveyed property on a public road to Jacob Omar Allgyer and Kathryn F. Allgyer for $195,700.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

David Wilson and Jean Wilson conveyed 307 S. Church St. to Kathleen Dantico for $287,500.

Adelheid M. Lang conveyed property on a public road to Justin Taylor for $250,000.

RAPHO TWP.

James Cull and Celeste Cull conveyed Unit 62 to Cull Living Trust for $1.

Mandy Sadosky, Mandy Sadosky Rock, Mandy Sadosky Rock and David Rock conveyed property on Summerfield Drive to Tania Caillouet for $370,000.

SADSBURY TWP.

David W. Stoltzfus and Naomi L. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Dan Stoltzfus and Verna Rose Stoltzfus for $1.

Sheriff of Lancaster County PA, David Browne and Phyllis Browne conveyed 42 Saddler Drive to Millpond Properties LLC for $188,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Mary Jane Kranch conveyed property on a public road to Christian Z. Stoltzfus and Lydia S. Stoltzfus for $1.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Hauck Properties Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Neupane Properties LLC for $750,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Robert H. Martin and Christy M. Martin conveyed 117 Laurie Lane to Sage E. Salvo and Derek J. Bitterman for $265,000.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to James O. Landis and Sharon K. Landis for $764,089.

Millport Road LLC, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Keith Hannum and Lyn Wilski for $608,092.

Lititz Reserve LLC, Moyer Land Development Co. Inc., Brent O. Stoltzfus and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township for $1.

Daniel R. Burkholder and Abigail C. Burkholder conveyed 116 Saybrooke Drive to Kara Sharay O’Toole and Andrew Arthur O’Toole for $439,000.

The estate of Rachel E. Brubaker conveyed 470 Balmer Road to Jesse D. Brubaker and Martha J. Brubaker for $1.

The estate of Rachel E. Brubaker conveyed property on Balmer Road to Jesse D. Brubaker and Martha J. Brubaker for $1.