The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 8-12:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Bret R. Krotee, Amelia Krotee and Amelia R. Guydish conveyed property on Michael Lane to Bret R. Krotee and Amelia R. Krotee for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Heather L. Adkin and Heather L. Goodman conveyed property on Broad Street to Heather L. Goodman for $1.

Adam P. Zimmerman conveyed 312 Edgehill Drive to Logan M. Stark for $240,000.

BART TWP.

Paul M. Beiler and Miriam S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Ira J. Beiler and Priscilla S. Beiler for $1.

James G. Dydo and Alice E. Dydo conveyed property on Noble Road to Kenneth Stephen Anderson for $265,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC, Tina Auker nd Landmark Builders Inc. conveyed Unit 144 to Logan T. Judiscak and Amie L. Judiscak for $432,400.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Charles Ivan Stoltzfus for $313,900.

Stephen R. Choromanski, Laura B. Choromanski and Laura B. Emerich conveyed property on a public road to Tara Herrmann for $260,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 161 E. Valley Road to Veronica Pszoniak and Frank J. Pszoniak Jr. for $414,600.

C. Jay Hertzog and Pamela A. Hertzog conveyed Unit 83 to Matthew Jay Hertzog, Rebecca Lynn Campagna, Jennifer Anne Richter, Stephanie Elizabeth Mielke and Hertzog Family Trust for $1.

Jared M. Weaver and Melissa A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Alvin Z. Sauder for $257,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Herbert L. Mast and Rhoda M. Mast conveyed property on a public road to James A. Mast and Alison M. Mast for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Clyde H. Bailey and Linda M. Bailey conveyed property on Pine Street to Brad J. Bailey and Nicole P. Bailey for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Drew T. Fleager and Lydia A. Fleager conveyed property on a public road to Drew T. Fleager and Lydia A. Fleager for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Heatherwoods LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Heatherwood Lane to Patrick Shuman and Kelsey Shuman for $385,223.

Jeffrey R. Hartman and Susan Stewart Hartman conveyed property on Karen Court to Jeffrey R. Hartman for $1.

Scott Weaver and Cara Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Angel L Bobe Tirado for $159,900.

School Lane Associates and Patti A. Brubaker conveyed property on Arabian Court to William A. Landis and Valerie A. Landis for $99,900.

Shirley M. Tobias conveyed property on a public road to Latta Null and Tara Null for $200,000.

Jesse H. Brubacher, Sarah L. Brubacher and Leon M. Brubacher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Beiler and Fern L. Beiler for $200,000.

Redner Properties Ltd Partnership, Redner Development Co., Redner Development Co. LLC and Ryan Redner conveyed property on Lancaster Pike to Redner Properties Ltd. Partnership for $1.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Gregory T. Gehman and Gregory T. Gehman Trust conveyed property on a public road to Ryan G. Gehman for $1.

Edward G. Wentzel and Joan M. Wentzel conveyed 345 Gockley Road to Leon Ray Burkholder and Doris J. Burkholder for $207,000.

Robert C. Costante and Janet F. Costante conveyed property on Ridge Road to Daryl R. Martin and Donna J. Martin for $87,500.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Peggy Lee Ressler Huber Mahoney, The estate of Peggy L. Huber, The estate of Peggy Lee Huber, Debby H. Wells, Paul R. Huber and Jeffery A. Huber conveyed property on Poplar Street to Kondaur Capital Corp. and Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2020-1 for $10.

Frederick E. Elslager and Alice M. Best conveyed property on a public road to James C. Horn Jr. for $130,000.

Joann M. Fritz conveyed 450 Avenue I to Samuel E. Esh for $73,000.

Robert K. Emel conveyed property on a public road to Robert K. Emel and Michelle B. Emel for $1.

Jonette R. Hall and Jonette Rose Russo conveyed property on South Sixth Street to Jonette Rose Russo for $1.

Katelin J. Droege and Katelin J. Hess conveyed 59 S. Sixth St. to Cody Gray and Jenna Behrens for $210,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Roberto Valentin and Solsire Valentin conveyed 37 Witmer Twin Lane to Adam C. Shaffer and Rachel Shaffer for $279,900.

The estate of Sherry M. Wickersham conveyed property on a public road to Eric Mellor, Ashley Mellor and Christina L. Myers for $222,000.

CONOY TWP.

Bolivar L. Miranda Sanchez conveyed 206 Falmouth Road to Glorimar Gonzalez for $155,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Curtis Stoltzfus and Kelly Stoltzfus conveyed property on Sunrise Circle to John McDade Jr. and Debra A. McDade for $299,900.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

John Runkle and Deborah Lynn Runkle conveyed property on a public road to Amber E. Goldman for $176,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Albert R. Littlehale and Karen N. Littlehale conveyed property on a public road to Albert R. Littlehale for $1.

EARL TWP.

Elton Z. Eby and Lena Mae Eby conveyed property on a public road to Keith H. Eby and Rhonda J. Eby for $1.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Austin Dicus and Rayne Bodeen for $317,630.

EAST EARL TWP.

Elton Z. Eby and Lena Mae Eby conveyed property on a public road to Keith H. Eby and Rhonda J. Eby for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

John Z. Reiff and Elsie Mae Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Patrick J. Antonacci and Cynthia A. Antonacci for $205,000.

Christopher A. Brubaker, Patricia J. Volpe Brubaker and Patricia Volpe conveyed property on a public road to Patricia J. Volpe Brubaker for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Johanna C. Franco, Johanna C. Jennings, Johana C. Jennings and Michael Jennings conveyed property on Northfield Drive to Brittany E. Ream for $181,000.

Dawn M. Rubinstein, Dawn M. Farrell and Vincent James Farrell conveyed property on a public road to Yue Qin Lu for $172,001.

ELIZABETH TWP.

BP Real Estate Investment Group LP conveyed property on a public road to Hunter Creek Partners LLC for $87,500.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Bishop of The Diocese of Harrisburg, Harrisburg Diocese and Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg conveyed property on Washington Street to United Churches Elizabethtown Area for $1.

Ommawatie G. Charran conveyed property on a public road to Bovendra N. Yogashwer for $1.

Colleen M. Andrews conveyed 129 N. Chestnut St. to Eric L. Gonzalez and Marilu Gonzalez for $227,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Ryan M. Price and Morgan T. Zwally conveyed 183 Heatherwood Drive to Ryan M. Price for $1.

Selochanie Sawh and Shivsankar Sawh conveyed property on a public road to Niko M. Rivera for $121,000.

Lancaster Farming Inc., Lancaster County Weeklies Inc. and Ephrata Newspapers Inc. conveyed property on a public road to SREG LLC for $1.

SREG LLC, Steinman Real Estate LLC and Steinman Communications Inc. conveyed property on a public road to WMJ Properties LLC for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Eric Rissler and Eric Lee Rissler conveyed property on a public road to Harold S. Martin and Elva R. Martin for $260,000.

Kesha R. Garcia and Kesha R. Martin conveyed 67 E. Mohler Church Road to Jason A. Painter and Kalee A. Boudreau for $304,000.

FULTON TWP.

Melissa A. Balderson conveyed property on a public road to Raymond Earlston Stansbury II and Amanda Stansbury for $285,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Alexis M. Dimm and Alexis M. Beck conveyed property on a public road to Alexis M. Beck and Rudy Beck for $1.

Lawrence I. French III, Kimberly A. Kauffman, Kimberly A. French, K. A. Kauffman and K. A. French conveyed property on Main Street to Lawrence I. French III and Kimberly A. French for $1.

Vikki J. Higgins conveyed 2239 Wood St. to Dustyn Scott Rhoads for $199,900.

R. Todd Sweet and Catherine M. Sweet conveyed 2046 Walfield Drive to Mohammed A. Ismaeel, Zena Mohammed and Abdula M. Abdulghanee for $360,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed 1709 Linwood Ave. to Thomas R. Quigley and Jamie R. Smith for $255,000.

Kamal P. Kafley conveyed 123 Dartmouth Drive to Angelica M Tejada Veras for $255,900.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Barry Waltz Jr, Michele L. Meisinger, Michele L. Waltz and Michelle L. Waltz conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Luis D Acevedo Rodriguez and Migdalia I. Dejesus for $240,000.

Johnathon D. Hartman and John Hartman conveyed property on a public road to Johnathon D. Hartman for $1.

The estate of Pamela M. Obrien conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Red Hill Services LLC for $100,000.

The estate of June E. Way conveyed property on a public road to Judah Clapper for $164,000.

Ruthann Morrow conveyed property on a public road to Patricia Ann Brubaker for $145,000.

Ronald M. Stoutzenberger and Suzanne M. Stoutzenberger conveyed property on a public road to Terry L. Hunt and Craig T. Hunt for $210,000.

Sokhom Chea and Pichda Toeung conveyed 4566 Miller Drive to Michael Chea for $185,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

John S. Fisher and Sarah L. Fisher conveyed property on Bachmantown Road to J. Allen Fisher and Rachel S. Fisher for $1.

Edward D. Foulke Jr, Beth Anne Foulke and Elizabeth Anne Foulke conveyed property on Highland Drive to Carlos Araujo and Virginia S. Araujo for $225,000.

John Schierenbeck and Amy Schierenbeck conveyed 1838 Harrow Lane to Amy Schierenbeck for $1.

Elizabeth T. Fish, Elizabeth Franze and Elizabeth Torrey Franze conveyed 119 Black Oak Drive to Elizabeth Torrey Franze for $1.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 2504 S. Cherry Lane to Jonathan M. Gibson and Linda L. Gibson for $172,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Frank J. Nadu and Diana M. Nadu conveyed 1711 Wiker Ave. to Michael D. Wilder for $209,900.

Lucas C. Curry and Kristi L. Curry conveyed property on Chelsea Loop to John P. Henry and Abigail M. Henry for $335,000.

Jerry E. Shultz and Colin E. Shultz conveyed property on Beaver Valley Pike to WKG Properties LLC for $1,700,000.

LANCASTER CITY

RC3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on West Grant Street to K. 2. Property Group LLC for $95,000.

RC3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed 435 W. Grant St. to K. 2. Property Group LLC for $195,000.

Craig T. Hunt and Terry L. Hunt conveyed property on Emerald Drive to Sandra C. Meehan and Tracy L. Meehan for $170,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 642 Marietta Ave. to Prime Home Investments LLC for $132,000.

Jeffrey S. Cooper and Karen L. Cooper conveyed 39 N. Mulberry St. to Sean W. Guthrie and Therese M. Gochenaur for $285,000.

Donna L. Sheaffer conveyed property on a public road to Aaron C. Chu for $457,700.

Elaine M. Kiscaden, Jamie M. Groff and Craig R. Groff conveyed 116 Reo Ave. to Mario Vaccarella for $65,000.

Anthony Vazquez conveyed 741 E. Orange St. to 741 Orange Holdings LLC for $10.

Farida Hamid conveyed 917 Columbia Ave. 443 to Alison Campbell for $110,000.

Rick Laszlo and Sarah Owens conveyed 618 Pearl St. to Sarah Owens for $1.

Eric D. Siegrist conveyed 116 Coral St. to Stephany F. Santiago Anavitate, Stephany F. Santiago Anavitate and Kelvin O. Anavitate for $132,000.

Boris Bajlovic conveyed 334 E. Clay St. to Gayle Stepnowsky and Edward P. Birsner for $247,000.

Luz M. Buitrago conveyed 462 Atlantic Ave. to Oscar Dario Bedoya for $1.

Robert D. Hess conveyed 548 Pershing Ave. to Timber & Tyme Investments LLC for $85,000.

George Cattell Jr. conveyed 1151 St. Joseph Street to Andrew Kimmich and Ann Kimmich for $105,000.

Eric Bentley, Sharon Bentley and Sharon Bomberger conveyed 256 Elm St. to Eric Bentley and Sharon Bentley for $1.

Luz M. Buitrago conveyed 453 Atlantic Ave. to Oscar Dario Bedoya for $1.

George F. Brooks, Marilyn Brooks and M. Brooks conveyed 352 E. Chestnut St. to Jason E. Miller for $218,900.

Angel M. Aponte, Adriana Aponte, Adriana Aguirre Cintron and Adriana Aguirre Cintron conveyed 310 S. Prince St. to Eddy Tellez Limonta for $133,500.

Mason B. Small, Kristyn M. Small and Mason Small conveyed 347 E. New St. to Andrea M. Giffing for $249,900.

Mladen Kalaba conveyed 542 Burrowes Ave. to Joshua Kristian McMahon for $184,900.

Carol L. Horner conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Carol L. Horner and Carol L. Horner Revocable Trust Agreement for $1.

LANCASTER TWP.

Lancaster city conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster city for $1.

Arti J. Flowers conveyed 999 E. Orange St. to Melinda J. Flowers and Christopher R. Collymore for $195,000.

Damon S. Wargo conveyed 1865 Wilderness Road to Damon S. Wargo for $0.

Joshua D. Rottman and Allysa C. Adams conveyed 1197 Maple Ave. to Peter G. Kennedy and Susan C. Kennedy for $241,500.

LEACOCK TWP.

Kurtis D. Thomas and Charlene F. Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Roman G. Thomas and Brooke M. Thomas for $170,000.

Raymond T. King and Mary M. King conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. King and Tapana King for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Daniel Lee Sauder and Regina Lynn Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Lee Sauder and Regina Lynn Sauder for $1.

Henry M. Stoltzfus, Lizzie E. Stoltzfus, Jerry K. Stoltzfus and Hannah K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jerry K. Stoltzfus and Hannah K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Henry M. Stoltzfus and Lizzie E. Stoltzfus conveyed 87 N. Maple Ave. to Jerry K. Stoltzfus and Hannah K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Joshua C. Frye and Carolina M. Frye conveyed 2263 Porter Way to Joshua C. Frye, Carolina M. Frye and Manuel J. Munoz for $1.

Zandra R. Blowers conveyed 352 Sun Valley Drive to Andrew J. Williams and Janae A. Williams for $300,000.

Richard A. Pucher conveyed property on Melvin Drive to Debra K. Good for $246,000.

George P. Althouse and Thea A. Althouse conveyed property on a public road to Dominion Renovations LLC for $189,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Moravian Manors Inc. conveyed property on West Orange Street to Lititz Borough of for $1.

Ronald L. Miller and Carol Ann Myers conveyed property on a public road to Roy B. Clair for $680,600.

Oakfront Ltd Partnership and Oakfront Holdings Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jke Properties LLC for $1.

Rodney T. Hoover, Elyse S. Hoover, Elyse S. Ebling, Elyse Hoover and Elyse Ebling conveyed property on East Front Street to Rodney Thomas Hoover and Elyse Sue Hoover for $1.

Dnb Investments LLC and David N. Bomberger conveyed 117 Oxford Drive to Josiah Groff and Cassandra Groff for $250,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Diana L. Stratton conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Weidman for $165,333.

Ronald W. Cooper and Tina L. Cooper conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. Simmons for $1.

Randolph W. Swisher and Delena A. Swisher conveyed property on a public road to Thomas Joseph Grawe and Joanne Grawe for $258,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

MMAC HT II Lancaster PA LLC and 191 IV Montecito Medical Holdings LLC conveyed property on Crooked Oak Drive to Lancaster Pa I. Mob Owner LLC, Project Light Mob Investments LLC and Artemis Healthcare Fund I. Reit Inc. for $9,430,000.

MMAC HT II Lancaster PA LLC, 191 IV Montecito Medical Holdings LLC and MMAC HT II LLC conveyed property on Eden Road to Lancaster PA II Mob Owner LLC, Project Light Mob Investments LLC and Artemis Healthcare Fund I. Reit Inc. for $9,800,000.

Peter C. Kleine conveyed property on a public road to Matterhouse LLC for $2,800,000.

Alison Elizabeth Epright and A. Elizabeth Reeder conveyed property on Blacksmith Way to John D. Huber and Lisa A. Huber for $240,000.

Oscar F Velazquez Rodriguez, Oscar F. Velazquez and Amy Navarro conveyed 750 Bluegrass Road to Oscar F Velazquez Rodriguez and Amy Navarro for $1.

The estate of Edalee M. Brown conveyed 453 Belair Drive to Minh H. Le and Huy Nguyen for $253,500.

Hosss Restaurant Operations Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Airport Road Group LLC for $1,600,000.

Jorge A. Santiago and Deborah L. Santiago conveyed 1397 New Holland Pike to Dylan Mellinger and Catherine E. Clawson for $249,565.

John W. Sommers Jr. and Patricia B. Sommers conveyed property on Hunsecker Road to Scott Solyak and Lauren Solyak for $470,000.

Stonehenge Development LLC, Jeb Five LLC, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr, J. Edward Buckwalter, Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership and Neil F. Perate conveyed 200 Buckton Drive to Alison Elizabeth Epright and Edward J. Epright Jr. for $340,450.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation conveyed 1440 Harrisburg Pike to High Properties LP for $91,500.

Beiler Development LLC and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to David L. Maneval and Barbara A. Maneval for $119,900.

Derek R. Benedict and Derek Benedict conveyed property on Brookhaven Drive to Derek Benedict and Heather Watkins for $1.

The estate of Sharron L. Creegan conveyed property on a public road to Melissa D. Holm Supplemental Needs Trust for $175,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 108 Saint Thomas Road to Basira R. Miah and Muhammad S. Islam for $349,900.

Liam Anderson, Ashley M. Anderson and Ashley Angel conveyed 2808 Old Orchard Road to Liam Anderson and Ashley M. Anderson for $0.

Supakiti Singkaew, Danita Jarupiriyakorn and Danita Singkaew conveyed 2144 Georgetown Drive to Supakiti Singkaew and Danita Singkaew for $1.

Curt E. Stager, Molly J. Stager, Molly J. Wood and Molly Wood conveyed property on Linden Avenue to Curt E. Stager and Molly J. Stager for $1.

Syed H. Hussain conveyed 699 Goose Neck Drive to Syed H. Hussain and Saima Hamad for $1.

Ronald E. Steele, Sean J. Steele and Ronald Steele conveyed 2322 Hancock Drive to Ronald E. Steele and Cecille Steele for $1.

Joseph L. Fallon and Susan E. Thompson conveyed 478 Salem Drive to Joseph L. Fallon for $1.

Michael D. Sharp and Kristin M. Sharp conveyed property on Sterling Place to Michael D. Sharp for $1.

1117 Mckinley Avenue LP, Mckinley Management LLC and Richard L. Middleton conveyed property on a public road to Kimran Property Management LLC for $280,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Mark P. Will and Claudia M. Will conveyed 158 N. Pitt St. to Martin W. King and Kristen L. King for $252,500.

The Estate of Deloris J. Miller conveyed 301 S. Cherry St. to Jeremy Kyle Flick and Katrina Flick for $210,000.

MANOR TWP.

Jacklyn M. Williams and William J. Cloud conveyed property on Millersville Road to Forrest Taylor Evans and Cheyne Kate Thomas for $230,000.

Meg N. Ghimire and Saraswati Ghimire conveyed 26 Harvard Ave. to Aung Minn Naing and Ler Wah for $229,000.

The estate of Betty Arlene Kreider conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Ch Er Ray Kreider for $1.

Jennifer Carrigan Korosec, Jennifer C. Korosec and Kirsten Q. Smith conveyed 2634 Columbia Ave. to Jennifer C. Korosec for $1.

Cathleen J. Anderson and Scott R. Anderson conveyed property on Scarborough Lane to Scott R. Anderson for $1.

Beiler Properties LLC and Elmer B. Beiler conveyed 485 Central Manor Road to Lucas Keith Cooper and Audrey Beth Cooper for $119,900.

Anna L. Henry and Carol A. Kauffman conveyed property on Ferdinand Street to Jesse C. McCuistion and Amanda L. Pine for $230,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Jonathan S. Smucker and Lydia S. Smucker conveyed property on Drytown Road to Enos K. Stoltzfus Jr. and Mary F. Stoltzfus for $634,000.

Debra Marie Eiswerth conveyed 244 Hilldale Road to Map Properties LP for $152,500.

Cody A. Paxton, Christina M. Paxton and Christina M. Darcy conveyed property on a public road to Cody A. Paxton and Christina M. Paxton for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

The estate of Jeanette G. Heagy conveyed 521 Bruce Ave. to Cindy L. Mark for $1.

Kevin B. Thomas and Dana M. Thomas conveyed property on South Market Street to Dana M. Thomas for $1.

Mark E. Manning and Julie A. Manning conveyed property on North Plum Street to Antonio Ruiz and Ashley M. Hauck for $1.

Jeffrey R. Will conveyed 143 S. Market Ave. to South Market Ave. LLC for $1.

The estate of Brenda A. Greiner and The estate of Brenda A Greiner Stoltzfus conveyed 534 School Lane to Kenneth Sheaffer and Jean Sheaffer for $219,900.

Janice K. Wilt and Donald L. Wilt conveyed property on Farmington Way to Toan Do and Anna Anh Pham for $245,000.

Mark E. Manning and Julie A. Manning conveyed property on a public road to Antonio Ruiz and Ashley M. Hauck for $175,000.

Dawn L. Stilwell conveyed property on a public road to Justin R. Linderman for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Metzler Home Builders Inc. conveyed 35 Wigeon Way to Minjuan W. Njemanze for $329,900.

Forino Co. LP, Lancaster Home Builders, Anthony Forino, Nadu Construction Inc., Anthony Forino LLC and Forino Anthony LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Keshav Guragai and Pramila Bhattarai for $318,694.

Bass Holdings & Earhart Properties LLC conveyed 2246 S. Market St. to Spayd Properties LLC for $1,400,000.

Forino Co. LP, Lancaster Home Builders, Eileen Hauptly, Anthony Forino, Nadu Construction Inc., Forino Anthony LLC and Anthony Forino LLC conveyed property on Westbrooke Drive to Chetan Dahal and Heema Acharya for $367,895.

Mollie V. Charney, James L. Carmichael, Deanna K. Carmichael and Deanna K. Casrmichael conveyed property on a public road to Mollie V. Charney and William A. Charney for $1.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

R. Lamar Hollinger, Leonard R. Hollinger, E. Lynn Hollinger, RS Hollinger & Son and RS Property LLC conveyed property on West Main Street to RS Property LLC for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Terry S. Mohler and Stacie S. Mohler conveyed property on West Broad Street to Randy Rhoads Jr. for $280,000.

Stephen C. Kindt and Michelle D. Kindt conveyed property on a public road to Gary D. Glick for $262,500.

The estate of John C. Miller conveyed property on Conestoga Street to Rebecca Kay Smith for $350,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Michael A. Narducci and Judie L. Narducci conveyed property on a public road to Prime Property Rental LLC for $40,000.

Michael A. Narducci and Judie L. Narducci conveyed property on a public road to Prime Property Rental LLC for $410,000.

Scott A. Edgell and Tami R. Edgell conveyed property on a public road to Ronald E. Blank and Shirley A. Meeks for $91,000.

PENN TWP.

The estate of Patricia A. Howell conveyed property on Meadow Road to W. Todd Howell for $1.

Stephen Evangelista, Jordan Evangelista and Jordan Ott conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Evangelista and Jordan Evangelista for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Christopher S. Harnish and Bethany G. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Craig L. Patterson and Carolyn M. Patterson for $7,000.

Craig L. Patterson and Carolyn M. Patterson conveyed 210 Marticville Road to Craig L. Patterson and Carolyn M. Patterson for $1.

Jennifer E. Bice and Jennifer E. Rankin conveyed 54 Carriage House Drive to Alexis R. Rineer for $165,000.

Elam B. Stoltzfus and Barbara E. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christ F. Stoltzfus and Rachel P. Stoltzfus for $1.

Oak Hill Partners, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Randall Hess and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Fried and Abigail Fried for $246,098.

Kelly J. Johnson conveyed Unit 70 to Cecilia M. North for $222,000.

Cecilia M. North conveyed Unit 98 to Robert C. Brady for $240,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Frank L. Hargrove Jr, Barabara A. Whitfield and Barbara A. Whitfield conveyed property on a public road to Evergreen Wissler Holdings LLC for $230,000.

Roy E. Phenegar conveyed property on a public road to Matthew A. Armstrong and Stacy L. Armstrong for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Debbie R. Heiges for $353,409.

M5V2 LLC conveyed property on Strickler Road to M5V2 LLC for $1.

Natalie L. Blanck, Natalie L. Grazan and Jeremy Blanck conveyed 1316 Heatherwood Drive to Natalie L. Blanck and Jeremy Blanck for $0.

SADSBURY TWP.

MP Real Estate Investment LLC conveyed property on a public road to VHP Realty LLC for $400,000.

Michael W. Peace conveyed property on a public road to VHP Realty LLC for $400,000.

Michael W. Peace conveyed property on a public road to VHP Realty LLC for $700,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Grace & Truth Ministries conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Jay Beiler and Lydia Ann Beiler for $1.

Samuel F. Zook Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Jonas L. Smoker for $150,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Joseph A. Meck conveyed 211 Black Horse Drive to Joseph A. Meck for $1.

Harold D. Rowland conveyed 14 N. Jackson St. to Sushant Shripat Hate and Mandi M. Hate for $175,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Karen M. Warfel and Karen M. Billerbeck conveyed property on a public road to Karen M. Billerbeck for $1.

Cornerstone Real Estate Associates, Alice E. Riden, Charles R. Mershon, Joyce T. Mershon and Jeffrey G. Coslett conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Cornerstone Real Estate of Lititz LLC for $1.

Jennifer N. Spangler, Jennifer N. Tshudy and Joshua A. Tshudy conveyed 645 Lincoln Road to Jennifer N. Spangler and Joshua A. Tshudy for $1.