The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 21-25:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

John W. Bernstel Jr., Mary E. Bernstel and Stacy A. Burkey conveyed property on a public road to Brad Amsbaugh and Melissa Amsbaugh for $117,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Edith Alverta Demming and the estate of Edith A. Demming conveyed property on Orchard Road to William E. Sprecher and Grace A. Sprecher for $1.

The estate of Edith Alverta Demming and the estate of Edith A. Demming conveyed property on Gehman School Road to William E. Sprecher and Grace A. Sprecher for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

John E. Wagner Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Zummo and Rachel Zummo for $235,000.

Mary F. Smucker and Mary F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Samuel J. Smucker and Barbara K. Smucker for $400,000.

Diane M. Morlock conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Dienner and Barbara B. Dienner for $370,000.

CLAY TWP.

Leeann Bailey and Leeann B. Oberholtzer conveyed 28 Patience Lane to Leeann Bailey and James Herr for $1.

Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 412 Constitution Drive to Laura Guiliano for $480,000.

Glenn E. Stauffer and Elaine L. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Lapp and Barbie K. Lapp for $900,000.

Thomas A. Fry conveyed property on Mountain Top Drive to Fred W. Barlow Jr. and Stephanie A. Barlow for $120,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Kyle A. Weaver, Kaitlyn F. Weaver and Kaitlyn Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kyle A. Weaver and Kaitlyn F. Weaver for $1.

Keith A. Trievel conveyed property on a public road to Ryan M. Montgomery and Michelle L. Montgomery for $210,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Patricia F. Gress conveyed property on a public road to Kory L. Gress for $1.

COLERAIN TWP.

Carolyn M. Harbaugh and Carolyn M. Lord conveyed 27 Witwer Road to Rachel Zook for $200,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jessica L. Ruth conveyed 465 Manor St. to Twilight Lane Realty LLC for $65,000.

Mikhaela Campo and Mikhaela D. Campo conveyed property on Poplar Street to Dama Home Improvements LLC for $150,000.

Jason M. Redman and Jacqueline R. Redman conveyed 232 Poplar St. to Jacqueline R. Redman and Jason M. Redman for $1.

Paige M. Jones, Paige Perales and Paige M. Perales conveyed 477 Walnut St. to Joel Skinner for $180,000.

Michael J. Seiders conveyed 507 Manor St. to Michael J. Seiders and Ashlie N. Seiders for $1.

Renewed Concepts LLC, JP Development LLC, Joseph A. Dougher, Wayne C. Nauman, Patrick B. Reardon, Wayne Nauman and Patrick Reardon conveyed property on Union Street to Victor Lopez for $60,000.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Rosanne L. Miller, Eileen M. White, Rosanne M. Miller and Rosaeanne M. Miller conveyed property on Sickmans Mill Road to Jasen A. Leed for $206,000.

Michelle Spitko conveyed property on a public road to Richard Lind for $1.

Ronald G. Kelly and Marie P. Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Dianne Marie Babcock for $1.

DENVER BOROUGH

Jason T. Weaver conveyed 333 N. Sixth St. to Jason T. Weaver and Stephanie E. Weaver for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

The estate of Claire M. Johnson conveyed property on a public road to Joshua McCullough and Rebecca Zalak for $183,000.

Stephen A. Drace and Connie D. Drace conveyed 190 Vinegar Ferry Road to Stephen A. Drace for $1.

Robert E. Melhorn conveyed property on a public road to David T. Melhorn and Cynthia M. Melhorn for $230,000.

Michael Hadaway, Shannon Hadaway and Michael D. Hadaway conveyed property on Price Place to Shane Bechtold and Carli Bechtold for $225,000.

The estate of Mark A. Hildebrand conveyed property on a public road to Connor Husted and Brianna Leigh Walter for $255,000.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Sylvia R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Levi F. Stoltzfus Jr. and Sarah L. Stoltzfus for $1.

Fred L. Ranck and Connie L. Ranck conveyed property on a public road to Daniel B. Petersheim Jr. and Sarah B. Petersheim for $120,000.

EARL TWP.

Malinda K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Alvin K. Smucker, Mary G. Smucker and Matthew L. Smucker for $400,000.

EAST EARL TWP.

Wayne N. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Henry Z. Nolt and Miriam S. Nolt for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Matthew B. Geib conveyed 190 Eagle Drive to Maria Delpilar Herrera for $260,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Jacqueline L. Hubbard conveyed property on Pine Street to Gregory A. Header and Stacey L. Header for $260,000.

Jerry L. Williams and Karen S. Williams conveyed 6380 Jackson Drive to Gregory B. Hunter and Elizabeth R. Ceresini for $245,000.

Sarai L. Raia and Zachary A. Sowers conveyed property on Pine Street to Rebecca E. Ryan and Paul Ward for $326,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Matthew J. Segro and Laura E. Segro conveyed 11 Pewter Drive to Matthew J. Segro for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Donna L. Maxwell conveyed property on a public road to Brad Strubhar and Carley Burkett for $265,000.

Jay D. Jenkins and Lisa M. Jenkins conveyed property on East Lemon Street to Lisa M. Jenkins for $1.

Carl L. Rulka and Deborah L. Rulka conveyed property on a public road to Carl L. Rulka for $1.

Ryan M. Lockhart and Elizabeth Darlene Young conveyed property on a public road to Carter A. Eby and Kyla Gehr for $191,000.

Karen L. Kukis and Andrew Kukis conveyed 162 E. Park St. to Marissa Bechtold and Adam Scholl for $227,000.

Ronald L. Boyer conveyed 134 E. Hummelstown St. to Benjamin A. Boyer for $100,000.

The estate of James A. Young conveyed property on North Poplar Street to James R. Bachman III and Theresa K. Mitchell for $85,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Jack A. Bain Jr. and Tracy L. Bain conveyed property on Gery Court to David R. Tompos for $320,000.

Stanley F. Szymanski conveyed 1207 Marie Ave. to Nicole Belfiore for $1.

EPHRATA TWP.

Coldan Properties LLC and Daniel C. West conveyed property on Blackberry Lane to Ryan C. Master and Olivia M. Master for $381,000.

John K. Busboom and Patricia A. Busboom conveyed Unit 19 to Edgar C. Fearnow III and Roberta D. Fearnow for $325,000.

Chad R. Texter and Chelsey L. Texter conveyed property on a public road to Chad R. Texter and Chelsey L. Texter for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Ray Allen Anderson and Howard Eugene Anderson & Mary Elizabeth Anderson Revoc Living Trus conveyed property on a public road to Ray Allen Anderson for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

New Generation At Haydn Manor LLC, Daryl D. Herr and Dennis D. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Alexander P. Devlin for $135,000.

Homestead Village Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Homestead Village Inc. for $1.

Barry Dombek and Paula Dombek conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Sean Moran and Tania Moran for $440,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC and Toa East Petersburg conveyed 134 Ticonderoga Road to Nils P. Ohlson and Karen W. Ohlson for $562,484.

Dawn S. Styer and Dawn S. Schwarz conveyed 226 Parklawn Court to Brett W. Styer Jr. for $1.

Fred G. Dochat and Christopher Todd Dochat conveyed 2314 Chestnut View Drive to John P. Acey Jr. and Pamela L. Acey for $293,000.

George M. Giblin IV, Cassandra M. Giblin and Cassandra Giblin conveyed property on a public road to Gabriel Poju Gurung and Nar Poju Gurung for $600,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 141 Ticonderoga Road to Gajanan A. Kulkarni and Hemalata G. Kulkarni for $604,129.

The estate of William G. Fisher and the estate of Arlene W. Fisher conveyed 2842 Old Harrisburg Pike to L. Robert Shingle and James Keener for $190,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Samuel Adam Miller conveyed property on a public road to Richard D. Fahringer and Barbara K. Fahringer for $178,000.

The estate of Waltraud E. Geltmacher and the estate of Waltraud E. Charles Geltmacher conveyed property on Ironville Pike to William L. Devine for $210,000.

Terrance Allen Monn and Sherry Lee Miller conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Nicholas P. Custodero for $307,500.

Douglas E. Mahon, Alexis A. Corl and Lincolne M. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Alexis A. Corl for $1.

Justin Edward Abel and Danielle Jeanette Abel conveyed 488 Norwood Road to B&E Development LLC for $300,000.

Doin LLC, Simple Estate Solutions, Douglas Edward Oglesby and Heather Oglesby conveyed property on a public road to Eric Rhoads for $233,100.

Harriet S. Scott conveyed property on a public road to Nathan Z. Nolt and Hannah E. Nolt for $260,000.

Tracy L. Dubensky, Tracy Lynn Mundorf Dubensky Trust and Tracy Lynn Mundorf Dubensky conveyed property on Concordia Road to Tanner Schopf for $360,000.

Elizabeth E. High conveyed property on Parkside Court to Jeffrey Cameron for $240,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Wissler Realty Associates, the estate of Michael J. Wissler and Carl Wissler conveyed property on a public road to Sunshine Investments Group LLC for $2,060,000.

Thomas M. Delellis and Maryann Delellis conveyed property on a public road to Westville Associates Co. for $237,500.

National Conference of the Evangelical Congregational Church, Eastern Conference of the Evangelical Congregational Church and East Pennsylvania Conference of the Evangelical Congregational Church conveyed property on a public road to Faith Evangelical Congregational Church of Lancaster for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Ronald M. Cornell and Alexandra L. Cornell conveyed 9 Pleasant View Ave. to Hannah M. Swavely and Nathan A. Swavely for $315,000.

MFH Holdings Inc. conveyed Unit 166 Crossing At Rocky Springs to James Gabriel and Caterina Gabriel for $170,000.

Fausta Caso, Deborah A. Caso and John Caso conveyed 55 Duncan St. to Fausta Caso for $10.

Jeremiah D. Baughman, Jeremiah R. Baughman, Breanna L. Robinson and Breanna B. Robinson conveyed 17 Gary Drive to Jeremiah R. Baughman and Breanna B. Robinson for $0.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed 1224 Lampeter Road to Brian D. Kreps for $270,000.

Gerald T. Horn and Shirley Anne Horn conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer J. Owens for $225,000.

LANCASTER CITY

James R. Matesevac conveyed 556 Spruce St. to James R. Matesevac and Beau C. Mora for $1.

Jean Susan Laterra and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed 833 Marjory Terrace to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $101,000.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Violet L. Snyder, Robert E. Potter, Dorothy Potter and Lorraine E. Potter conveyed 915 Union St. to BSRE Holdings LLC for $55,538.

Restored Investments LLC, Joseph Mazzeo and Joseph Mazzoeo conveyed 215 Ice Ave. to Ashley L. Kreider for $215,900.

Andre Kelley conveyed 711 E. Walnut St. to Gregory G. Limnios and Janet Vance for $220,000.

Juan E. Jaramillo conveyed 800 Race Ave. to Madrid Jaramillo Cattell, Madrid Jaramillo Cattell and Juan E. Jaramillo for $1.

Jennifer J. Owens conveyed property on East Franklin Street to Amy Bitar and Samir Bitar for $165,000.

Darrio D. Parham conveyed 355 E. Ross St. to Julius I. Ramsey for $270,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 237 E. Frederick St. to Rena Jiang and Binghua Jiang for $258,000.

Nicole Shannon and Andrea Shannon conveyed 411 E. Orange St. to Nicole Shannon for $1.

Narinder Singh conveyed 468 Fremont St. to Sharoon Rashid Bhatti for $95,000.

Kingvest LLC, Two Forty Associates and John G. Dantinner conveyed property on a public road to Kingvest LLC for $1.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster City of for $1.

Dillon Cruz and Vanessa C. Borilot conveyed property on a public road to Dillon Cruz for $1.

Steven E. Masel, Tessa R. Eckman and Tessa Eckman conveyed property on East King Street to Eileen A. Quinn for $275,000.

Callahan & Pasic LLC and Emlen & Co. LLC conveyed 449 W. King St. to HCL King LLC for $995,000.

Renew Homes LLC and Jeffrey Nolt conveyed 240 W. Lemon St. to Marshall Pickard and Christina Deangelis for $335,000.

Michael Yan conveyed 68 Prospect St. to RD1 Real Estate LLC for $125,000.

Carmen Ruiz and Henry Morales conveyed 760 S. Lime St. to Johanna Morales for $125,000.

Daniel J. McMullen conveyed 674 St. Joseph St. to Ramon Veras Rojas and Marta Veras for $120,000.

DNB Investments LLC and David N. Bomberger conveyed 24 E. Ross St. to James Fortin for $349,900.

Lauryn T. Bui conveyed 834 S. Pearl St. to Lily M. Mena Estepan, Lily M Mena Estepan, Wilson Dela Cruz Rodriguez and Wilson Dela Cruz Rodriguez for $190,000.

Adept Holdings LLC conveyed 731 East End Ave. to Derek O. Gonzalez Rivera, Derek O Gonzalez Rivera and Maria Cespedes Polanco for $190,000.

Maria L. Santos conveyed 605 Poplar St. to Wilfredo Rivera Santos for $1.

Robert L. Snyder conveyed 311 Rear Nevin St. to Alfred C. Alspach Jr. for $132,000.

Sullivan Property Management LLC and Ryan Sullivan conveyed 14 Coral St. to Mathieu Gascon for $100,000.

John D. Buckwalter and Judith A. Buckwalter conveyed 327 E. Ross St. to Aisha Echevarria and Deidra B. Echevarria for $189,900.

Jordan M. Hostetter conveyed 640 Marietta Ave. to Brady Stoner for $160,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Thao Crampton and Do Duong conveyed 1297 Wheatland Ave. to Karl M. Gibbons and Cheryl D. Gibbons for $465,000.

Richard Lind conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Spitko for $1.

Dale Martin conveyed 1180 Maple Ave. to Equity Trust Co and Beth Devitry Ira for $221,000.

Gilbert L. Crookshank and Nancy L. Crookshank conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Dennis Rakers for $278,000.

Melvin L. Shaub conveyed 342 Voltaire Blvd. to Nguyen Tuyet Dang Trinh for $230,000.

Taryn M. Shuffelbottom and Taryn M. Dennis conveyed 365 Atkins Ave. to Odessah Homes LLC for $226,000.

Christina M. Martucci conveyed property on Barton Drive to Gerald Buckwalter and Jean Buckwalter for $240,000.

Autumn Keeler conveyed 1033 Clark St. to Christopher Smith for $241,100.

Elizabeth Townsend and Elizabeth C. Yankowsky conveyed 603 S. West End Ave. to Daniel P. Southwell and Claire L. Southwell for $240,000.

Wall Street Partners, Geoffrey T. Stankiewicz, Timothy D. Bechtel, Mary F. Kegel and Felicia Kegal Bechtel conveyed 1055 Columbia Ave. to Yeshiva Meor David for $350,000.

Jesse S. Schulz, Elizabeth A. Byers and Elizabeth A. Schulz conveyed 1513 Springside Drive to Elizabeth A. Schulz for $1.

Brenda Caldwell Lowery, Brenda Caldwell Lowery, Brenda A. Caldwell Lattisaw and Brenda A Caldwell Lattisaw conveyed 1864 Wilderness Road to Brenda Caldwell Lowery and Brenda Caldwell Lowery for $0.

Amanda K. Eller and Benjamin L. Eller III conveyed property on South West End Avenue to Loida E. Abreu Ruiz, Loida E. Abreu Ruiz, Danilo Calendario Valdez and Danilo Calendario Valdez for $234,900.

Mark H. Johnston and Lavonne R. Johnston conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to Tiffany Wyn Yan Ngan and William Joseph Borowski for $1,190,000.

Angela Theresa Castillo conveyed 107 Hoover Road to Angela Theresa Castillo and Leighann Marie Luciano for $1.

The estate of Judith A. Raugh conveyed 1148 Jamaica Road to Suzanne G. Raugh and Rebecca L. Way for $1.

Nicklaus Real Estate LLC and Carol A. Nicklaus conveyed property on a public road to TRK Properties LP for $335,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

James H. Gingrich and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed 144 W. Main St. to BSRE Holdings LLC for $82,000.

R. Carl Pickel conveyed 344 Hillside Terrace to Rosario Finazzo and Rosalia Finazzo for $83,000.

Derek A. Wissler, Melissa D. Wissler and Derek Wissler conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth R. Ray Jr. and Conni M. Ray for $395,000.

Leon F. Stoltzfus and Rebecca Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Michael S. Stoltzfus and Lydia G. Stoltzfus for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

James L. Kreider and Linda L. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Justin W. Kreider and Rachel A. Kreider for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Joseph F. McDonald and Bonnie L. McDonald conveyed 2357 Henbird Lane to Sarai Lynn Raia and Zachary A. Sowers for $420,000.

David Costello and Raymond A. Bures conveyed property on a public road to Joseph A. Rondinelli and Michelle B. Rondinelli for $250,000.

Thad L. Naeve, Thad Naeve Revocable Trust, Thad L. Naeve Revocable Trust, Nancye E. Naeve, Nancye Naeve Revocable Trust and Nancye Naeve Revocable Trust conveyed 949 Louise Ave. to Abigail L. Naeve for $1.

Hometown Property Holdings LLC conveyed 206 Rittenhouse Court to Thomas R. Lamborn for $185,200.

Amy C. Tsai conveyed 210 Cobblestone Lane to David C. Tsai and Lauren N. Tsai for $1.

Christopher E. Zymnis, Helen J. Zymnis and Helen J. Snyder conveyed property on a public road to Helen J. Zymnis for $1.

The estate of Margo Sue Metzger conveyed 404 Valleybrook Drive to Cathryn M. Jarrett for $180,000.

Jeb Family Ltd. Partnership, Jeb &. Sons Inc., Jeb Five LLC, Michael S. Buckwalter, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Neil F. Perate, J. Edward Buckwalter, Stonehenge Development LLC and Jeb & Sons LP conveyed 225 Buckton Drive to Richard D. Groff and Teri L. Groff for $429,200.

Robert Falcone and Linda Falcone conveyed 39 Tollgate Station to Robert Falcone for $0.

Roger A. Glick and Angela K. Glick conveyed 107 Canterbury Turn to Clayton M. Hoffmaster and Ellen M. Hoffmaster for $548,000.

Richard A. Sheppard and Gretchen L. Sheppard conveyed 36 Peach Lane to Cassandra L. Price for $356,300.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Christopher Scrivens and Stacey Scrivens for $469,807.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, Leon T. Hoover, Clair Hoover and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Robert Monroe Watson and Kiriaki Kathy Kamburis Watson for $175,000.

David Costello conveyed property on East Delp Road to Manheim Township of for $22,000.

Don R. Saylor conveyed property on Kent Gardens to Amy L. Moyer for $1.

Randall Scott Ressler conveyed property on Pleasure Road to Lycon Valley Inc. for $191,000.

The estate of Arlene H. Hess conveyed property on a public road to John Wilfred Hess, Susan Ann Guengerich and Velma Jean Horst for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Ralpho Township of and Manheim Borough of conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Samuel A. Nace conveyed 28 N. Hazel St. to Integrity First Home Buyers LLC for $115,400.

Judith L. Deardoff conveyed property on South Charlotte Street to Jordan Taylor Luscian and Kaitlyn Amber Phipps for $375,000.

MANOR TWP.

Terry R. Dull and Tammy Y. Dull conveyed 1024 Hearthstone Road to Anthony M. Corbo and Filipa I. Corbo for $625,000.

Richard Lind conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Spitko for $1.

Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Richard L. Danz and Loretta D. Danz for $387,863.

Pamela J. Biagio conveyed property on a public road to Carrie Biagio Husted for $1.

The estate of Kenneth E. Funk conveyed 1876 Water St. to H. Charles Bell and Kelley Donovan for $111,000.

The estate of John W. Flexer, the estate of John William Flexer and Beatrice I. Flexer conveyed property on a public road to Shannon Shenk for $225,000.

Nelson R. Habecker conveyed property on a public road to Clyde E. Kreider and Shirley A. Kreider for $1.

Chandra Gurung and Ran Gurung conveyed property on Eagle Path to Ran Gurung and Ajay Gurung for $1.

The estate of Doris M. Shaiebly and the estate of Doris Mae Shaiebly conveyed property on a public road to Wate Properties LLC for $359,900.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Richard Lind conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Spitko for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Sarah Glass and Michael Glass conveyed property on a public road to Sarah Glass for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Kevin J. McCurdy and Naomi C. McCurdy conveyed property on a public road to Francesco Bellia, Anna Bellia, Salvatore Bellia and Antonio Bellia for $525,000.

Petra Arzberger and Darioush Soltani conveyed property on a public road to Steven L. Faus and Dina E. Faus for $290,000.

Jenny W. Archuleta, Orlando J. Archuleta and Jenny L. Wilcox conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Christian Johndro and Nicole Johndro for $214,500.

Ketterline Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Shona Frain and Jonathan W. Frain for $459,000.

John P. Stine and Kristen L. Stine conveyed 358 Deerfield Drive to Georgie Ann Lapp for $208,500.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Jack S. Frey and Janet L. Frey conveyed property on Huntington Drive to Jack S. Frey for $1.

Hanae Collum conveyed property on South Manor Street to Hanae Collum and James M. Collum for $1.

PENN TWP.

Paul A. Weber and Katy F. Abram conveyed Unit 219 to Mark J. Fretz and Angela K. Fretz for $301,000.

Harold G. Dovey, Doris G. Dovey, Intervivos Trust Agreement of Harold G. Dovey & Doris G. Dovey and Harold G. Dovey & Doris G. Dovey Intervivos Trust Agreement conveyed 556 Brookshire Ave. to Charles E. Mader, June F. Mader and Suzanne E. Mader for $265,000.

Keith A. Kreider and Melanie L. Kreider conveyed property on Newport Road to Melanie L. Kreider for $1.

Leroy S. King and Susie S. King conveyed property on Boyer Run Road to Jacob L. Stoltzfus and Suzanne B. Stoltzfus for $1,400,000.

Mervin Sauder and Mary Lou Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Kreider Penryn LLC for $2,287,600.

PEQUEA TWP.

John K. Brenneman conveyed property on a public road to Jordan A. Vanpelt for $228,000.

Geraldo Morales and Lauren Nauman conveyed 32 Southside Drive to Lauren Nauman for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

John R. Harvey conveyed property on Hollow Road to Sheree Ann Beveridge for $320,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Albright Family Enterprises LP and Richard H. Albright Jr. conveyed property on West State Street to Steven P. Risk and Kimbell M. Risk for $140,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Abram H. Mummau and Faye Elaine Mummau conveyed 460 Hossler Road to Abram H. Mummau and Faye Elaine Mummau for $1.

Abram H. Mummau and Faye Elaine Mummau conveyed 460 Hossler Road to Jeffrey L. Mummau and Charlene D. Mummau for $1.

Christopher Lee Stoltzfus, Anna Mae King and Anna Mae Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Lee Stoltzfus and Anna Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

Larry D. Hershey and Bonnie J. Hershey conveyed 460 Hossler Road to Abram H. Mummau and Faye Elaine Mummau for $11,250.

Joyce E. Armold conveyed property on a public road to Russel L. Cochran and Marta Jo Cochran for $354,000.

Brent Coach conveyed property on a public road to Terri Baier and Sean Baier for $340,000.

Michael J. Morris conveyed property on Old Line Road to Michael J. Morris and Amy M. Morris for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Sandra P. Bishop conveyed property on a public road to Norman T. Maswela and Shorai Ndoro for $388,000.

Benjamin E. Beiler and Sarah G. Beiler conveyed property on Quaker Church Road to Omar G. Stoltzfus and Elizabeth Stoltzfus for $375,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Sol S. Stoltzfus and Nancy D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Jay Stoltzfus for $100,000.

Andrew R. Yoder and Kathryn R. Yoder conveyed property on a public road to Andrew R. Yoder and Kathryn R. Yoder for $1.

Howell L. Crockett Jr. and Phyllis D. Crockett conveyed property on a public road to Lisa K. McGinnis for $1.

Sol S. Stoltzfus and Nancy D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Samuel Jay Stoltzfus for $300,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Lititz Reserve LLC and E.G. Stoltzfus Homes LLC conveyed property on a public road to Myra Jane Ober for $435,255.

Edith Amico conveyed property on a public road to Edith Amico and Heidi Rietschy for $1.

Melanie N. Deibert and Melanie N. Beibert conveyed property on Scott Lane to Jacob R. Waltz and Kiera H. Burke for $315,500.

Matthew Miller and Matthew W. Miller conveyed 903 Pine Hill Road to Connie Miller for $1.

Jessica Levy conveyed 69 Pebble Creek Drive to Robin Shipp Ritchey for $255,000.

Nevin R. Brubaker and Glori L. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Colton R. Martin and Elicia Martin for $360,000.

Wesley R. Humphries conveyed 388 Crosswinds Drive to Justin R. Winters for $226,500.