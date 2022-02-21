The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 7-11:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Chester I. Clark Jr. and Kelley A. Clark conveyed 173 E. Main St. to Zackary T. Hibshman for $213,000.

BART TWP.

Thomas E. Grier, Dorothy M. Grier and Dorothy Grier conveyed property on a public road to Mary Alice Oblennis for $115,000.

Brent R. Taylor and Jennifer L. Taylor conveyed property on a public road to Melissa Anne Hubley for $362,500.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC and Landmark Builders Inc. conveyed Unit 116 to Brent T. Deiterich and Amber L. Deiterich for $542,589.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 149 E. Valley Road to Daniil Vdov and Yelena Vdov for $114,500.

Geraldine F. Fritz and Geraldine Fritz conveyed 1470 Kilmer Lane to Alvin M. Shirk and Kathryn L. Shirk for $665,000.

Noah S. Brubaker and Martha W. Brubaker conveyed property on a public road to Marlin H. Brubaker and Mary Brubaker for $1.

Leah M. Martin, Daniel S. Martin and Mattie M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Ivan M. Martin and Lynette B. Martin for $1.

Mervin N. Martin and Lisa Jo Martin conveyed property on a public road to Jeremy Martin and Katrina Martin for $450,000.

Steven T. Borja conveyed property on a public road to Tyler A. Bowser and Rachel L. Bowser for $305,000.

Ivan M. Martin and Lynette B. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Leah M. Martin for $1.

Veronica Lyn Dale and John Michael Beck conveyed property on a public road to Paul Andrew Rabold and Cameron Blake Petersheim for $80,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

J. Lavern Horning, Jay Lavern Horning and Patsy Ann Horning conveyed property on a public road to J. Lavern Horning, Jay Lavern Horning and Patsy Ann Horning for $1.

Sylvan L. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on Main Street to Sylvan L. Stoltzfus Jr. and Anna Mae Stoltzfus for $1.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Jeffrey Alan Fuhrman and Katharine Ruth Hottenstein conveyed property on a public road to Katharine Ruth Hottenstein for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Beverly A. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Brad T. Gustas and Taylor A. Gustas for $299,500.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Susan L. Steffy, Susan L. Summers and Terry J. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to Michael P. Devlin and Angela M. Kilhefner for $750,000.

Anita Laudermilch and Anita L. Rudy conveyed property on a public road to Rodney C. Boyd for $160,000.

Elvin M. Shirk conveyed 1311 Ridge Ave. to Brayden Mendenhall and Tiffany Snoberger for $290,000.

Scott W. Cartwright, Michelle B. Cartwright and Michelle B. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sheldon Brent Horst for $217,500.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Judith L. Sauder conveyed property on a public road to Brent L. Wolf and Connie L. Wolf for $280,000.

Jeffrey M. Weidenhammer and Brooke M. Brenner conveyed property on a public road to Jean Fernandez and Isabel Echeverria for $210,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler conveyed property on Rosedale Road to John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler for $1.

John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler conveyed property on Rosedale Road to John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler for $1.

John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to John S. Beiler and Esther S. Beiler for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Jere L. Bridgeman conveyed 732 Chestnut St. to Awakened Properties LLC for $165,000.

Premier Home Solutions LLC and David L. Hyson conveyed property on a public road to Sarek Properties LLC for $325,000.

Yagaira M. Santiago, William J. Richard Berdecia and William J Richard Berdecia conveyed property on Devonshire Place to William J Richard Berdecia, Yagaira M. Santiago, William J. Richard Berdecia and Andy Joseph Santiago for $1.

Shannon C. Hoak and Heather L. Hoak conveyed property on North Fourth Street to Miranda Henne for $275,000.

Lynn E. Kister and Mary Z. Kister conveyed 516 Avenue N. to Kyle B. Kister for $1.

Lauren Deasy and Lauren E. Smith conveyed 1236 Central Ave. to Cody Allen Deitz and Rebecca Kutz for $230,000.

William McMichael and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed 429 Cedar St. to Kimberly L. Cornish for $500.

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed 921 Spruce St. to Cimarron Construction LLC and Donald C. Murphy for $27,500.

CONESTOGA TWP.

William L. Wunderlich III, Samantha L. Wunderlich and Samantha L. Eisenhauer conveyed 1 Hillcrest Drive to Samantha L. Eisenhauer for $1.

CONOY TWP.

Dale E. Ressler and Roberta L. Ressler conveyed property on a public road to Dale E. Ressler and Roberta L. Ressler for $1.

Wendy M. Lank, Wendy L. Reismiller and Keith N. Reismiller conveyed property on a public road to Hunter S. Shannon and Keyaira C. Kurtz for $283,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Shannon C. Kelley conveyed 425 Pine St. to Dutchstone LLC for $163,000.

Daniel Hill, Maria Diehl, Maria Hill and Daniel W. Hill conveyed property on Beech Street to Daniel Hill and Maria Hill for $1.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Alec George and Brittany Hersh conveyed property on a public road to Donald P. Levasseur and Tara Lynn Levasseur for $185,247.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to NVR Inc. for $193,500.

Melandtracy Properties LLC and Melvin S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Adrienne R. Epler and Cody T. Eisenhauer for $245,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Glenn R. Shenk and Mary L. Shenk conveyed Unit 15 to Cathy A. Eby and David F. Rossetti for $225,000.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Larry Wayne Hess Jr. and Michelle Kimberly Hess for $536,308.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Eli K. Esh and Susie F. Esh conveyed property on Conowingo Drive to Lydia G. Stoltzfus for $75,000.

Debra L. Krantz conveyed property on Cardinal Drive to Jared J. Krantz for $1.

The estate of Miriam A. Krantz and Willis B. Krantz conveyed property on a public road to William L. Krantz, Donna M. Spangler, James E. Krantz, Debra M. Chinworth and David J. Krantz for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Irend F. Myers and Linda Ellen Myers conveyed 880 Camp Meeting Road to Paul A. Witmer Jr. for $15,300.

The estate of William J. Blackwell conveyed property on a public road to Bethany Grace Fellowship for $316,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Hurst Dwellings LLC and Earl S. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Fairview Dwellings LLC for $335,000.

Forney Estate LLC and Robert Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Area Sewer Authority for $1.

The estate of Fred M. Stauffer, Shannon Stauffer and The estate of Conrad Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Steven Ray Stoltzfus for $514,000.

Alice L. Rissler conveyed property on Brethren Church Road to Kyler J. Rissler for $1.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Joshua P. Killian conveyed 1910 Linden St. to Joshua P. Killian and Diana Mastroddi Killian for $1.

EDEN TWP.

Alisa M. Robertson conveyed property on a public road to Alisa M. Robertson for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Visions Property Management Ltd conveyed property on a public road to Antimony Farm Lancaster SDG LLC for $499,900.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Greg N. Mazzeo and Maria Mazzeo conveyed property on South Market Street to G&M Futures LLC for $0.

G&M Remodeling LLC and Greg Mazzeo conveyed 348 S. Market St. to Greg N. Mazzeo and Maria Mazzeo for $0.

The estate of Mabel M. Deppen conveyed property on Hampden Road to Eric J. Deppen for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

John J. Rutt II and Andrea B. Rutt conveyed property on South State Street to Poplar Tree Realty LLC for $1.

John J. Rutt II and Andrea B. Rutt conveyed 217 Lincoln Ave. to Poplar Tree Realty LLC for $1.

Kelly S. Gerhart conveyed 232 Washington Ave. to Randy L. Fox and Arlene F. Fox for $135,000.

David Allen Karley and Rachel Elizabeth Karley conveyed property on a public road to Chadwick Yoder and Madison Fritz for $245,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Sukhchain Singh and Manjit Kaur conveyed property on a public road to 887 East Main Street LLC for $1,200,000.

Xtra Factors Inc. conveyed property on a public road to American Investments LLC for $365,000.

FULTON TWP.

Steven P. Demme and Sandra B. Demme conveyed property on a public road to Oneill Outfitters LLC for $265,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Kevin H. Kornfield and Roberta T. Kornfield conveyed Unit 206 to Ramesh Ghimire for $85,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 842 Founders Way to David R. Lombardo and Barbara A. Lombardo for $403,075.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed 114 Knox Manor Lane to Charles Eugene Musser and Donna Lynne Musser for $519,224.

Eleanor A. Payonk conveyed property on Pinnacle Point Drive to Janice S. Gabriel and Robert A. Gabriel for $1.

Robert F. Habig II and Georgina K. Condran conveyed property on Hearthside Lane to Robert F. Habig II for $1.

Stephen C. Anater conveyed 575 Church St. to Christian Soellner and Allison R. Soellner for $262,885.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Jeanne Arlene Slater, Jeanne A. Dornes and James D. Dornes conveyed 3451 Coronet Ave. to Jeanne Arlene Slater and Paul W. Slater Jr. for $0.

Daniel B. Urban and Andrea M. Sheaffer conveyed 3176 Glengreen Drive to Daniel B. Urban and Andrea M. Sheaffer for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

David L. Witmer and Rebecca S. Witmer conveyed property on Mill Creek Road to David L. Witmer and Rebecca S. Witmer for $1.

Michael Lapp and Kayla R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Justin Zook and Alexus Marrero for $386,000.

Meagan Joi Adams and John Charles Adams conveyed property on a public road to Meagan Joi Adams for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Joseph C. Carroll and Sally A. Carroll conveyed Unit 81 to Sally A. Carroll for $1.

Hunters Glen LP, HV Real Estate Group LLC and George C. Desmond conveyed Unit 56 to David S. Sourber for $329,000.

The estate of Edwin J. Lapp conveyed property on Lampeter Road to Anna Mary Lapp and Raquel Ann Lapp for $1.

Kenneth M. Mellinger and Lorraine A. Mellinger conveyed 2211 Silver Lane to Kenneth M. Mellinger, Lorraine Ann Mellinger and Mellinger Family Living Trust for $0.

Enrique Rivera Sr. and Ana D. Rivera conveyed 3 Thistle Lane to Enrique Rivera Sr., Ana D. Rivera and Jeanette Sadaphal for $1.

Stella L. Myers and Stella Myers conveyed property on Laurel Drive to Marshall A. Fletcher and Stacey L. Fletcher for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Spring Valley Partners LLC, Stephen J. Goodrich and Julie M. Goodrich conveyed property on West Grant Street to Bruce L. Olney and Lois M. Olney for $20,000.

Lois M. Smucker, Lois M. Olney and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed property on West Grant Street to Bruce L. Olney and Lois M. Olney for $1.

Randler & Bolinder Real Estate LLC and Todd Bolinder conveyed 231 Coral St. to 490 Homes LLC for $157,000.

David P. Huber and Lisa Sarah Huber conveyed 139 N. Plum St. to Steven McGregor Laporte and Melissa Ann Laporte for $120,000.

Jay P. Weaver conveyed property on Fremont Street to Carmen Simone and Morgan Simone for $170,000.

Yoangel Plata Cabrera and Yoangel Plata Cabrera conveyed 1127 Fremont St. to Yovanny Cabrera Dejesus for $1.

Spring Valley Partners LLC, Stephen J. Goodrich and Julie M. Goodrich conveyed property on West Orange Street to Spring Valley Partners LLC for $1.

Lois M. Smucker, Lois M. Olney and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed property on West Orange Street to Bruce L. Olney and Lois M. Olney for $1.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Bonnie Sue Hackman conveyed 108 Circle Ave. to Meraki By Design LLC for $6,050.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Ethan A. Krall and Joan E. Shertzer conveyed 1219 Wabank Road to Bsre Holdings LLC for $45,500.

The estate of Richard R. Stetler conveyed 50 Fairview Ave. to Angela K. Martinez for $155,000.

Donald R. Gochenaur and C. Michael Rohrbach conveyed 547 Burrowes Ave. to Thomas D. Walther and Susan E. Walther for $243,900.

James B. Quinn and Trust 610 conveyed property on a public road to Zane D. Sanders for $150,000.

Michi Smith conveyed Unit 432 to Richard Lowell for $100,000.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, Dawn H. Landis and Leroy Thompson conveyed 641 S. Franklin St. to Brandon Bello Santiago and Brandon Bello Santiago for $25,300.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Pamela L. Weire conveyed 674 W. Vine St. to Meraki By Design LLC for $23,200.

Lancaster City of conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster City of for $1.

Esh Custom Homes LLC conveyed 831 E. Marion St. to Dalaiah R. Kusner for $225,000.

Lancaster City of conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster City of for $1.

110 112 East King Street Co. LLC, Antonia G. Hinnenkamp and Lawrence F. Hinnenkamp conveyed 110-112 E. King St. to Peter Woodfield Properties LLC and Woodfield Peter Properties LLC for $425,000.

Harry Dennis and Gayle Dennis conveyed 21 S. Mary St. to Michael Graybill for $56,000.

Barbara J. Watts conveyed 720 Reservoir St. to James L. Herr for $1.

Scott A. Rhoades and Jennifer A. Rhoades conveyed 16 W. Lemon St. to Bray&B Properties LLC for $182,500.

Michael Graybill conveyed 21 S. Mary St. to Radames Melendez for $105,000.

John H. Feeman conveyed 907 N. Duke St. to Mary N. Hundt and John H. Feeman for $100,000.

K&R Investments Group Inc. and K&R Investment Group Inc. conveyed 640 E. Chestnut St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $0.

Joseph G. Goff, Joseph Goff, Margaret A. Goff and Laura Ortiz conveyed 222 E. Marion St. to G&W Realty LLC for $215,000.

Musser Holdings LLC and Crystal L. Musser conveyed 638 George St. to Alexandra Charbonneau for $165,000.

Lynn E. Kister and Mary Z. Kister conveyed 741 Fremont St. to Kyle B. Kister for $1.

Timothy Kozak and Susan Gilfert conveyed 331 E. Frederick St. to Dan Parson Team LLC and Parson Dan Team LLC for $78,000.

Christopher Laboy conveyed 618 High St. to Amit Agashe for $289,900.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 349 W. Walnut St. to Julia Lazarus and Matthew H. Lazarus for $475,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Walter D. Pluck and Susan M. Pluck conveyed 1008 Marietta Ave. to Susan M. Pluck for $1.

Randy J. Fisher conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Sean P. Camacho and Denise A. Camacho for $1.

Susanna E. Klinefelter conveyed 1004 Seventh St. to Madison E. Stoltzfus for $249,900.

Wesley Funk conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Shaffer and Autumn Shaffer for $166,000.

Clyde E. Kreider and Shirley A. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County of for $3,000,000.

David K. Rutt conveyed property on Grafton Circle to Abide Co LLC for $150,000.

Anne Louise Souders conveyed 540 Abbeyville Road to Dega Gautam and Tila Baral for $285,000.

WPE Partners LLC, C&F Inc. and Fabio Pini conveyed property on a public road to Jason Griffith and Jason Schaeffer for $372,445.

Samuel L. Fisher conveyed 7 Parkside Ave. to Karl Hartz and Hannah Hartz for $284,900.

First Guaranty Mortgage Corp. and Rushmore Loan Management Services LLC conveyed 1698 Wabank Road to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for $10.

H. Keith Weiss and Henry Keith Weiss conveyed property on Wilson Drive to Allen R. Miller and Wanda Miller for $635,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Andrew L. Beiler, Sarah A. Beiler, Andrew Beiler and Sarah Ann Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Beiler and Sarah A. Beiler for $1.

Elmer S. Lapp, Edna B. Lapp and Edna P. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Beiler and Sarah A. Beiler for $350,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Craig S. Chretien, Lindsey M. Chretien and Lindsey M. Howe conveyed 47 Hickory Lane to Craig S. Chretien and Lindsey M. Chretien for $1.

C. David Schuler conveyed 91 Quarry Road to James M. Richvalsky and Ruth Richvalsky for $325,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Sanctuary Reserve LLC and Cathy H. Ketterman conveyed property on North Cedar Street to Samantha E. Thompson for $180,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Isaac F. Lapp and Sadie F. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Joseph E. Lapp and Rachel S. Lapp for $650,000.

Christ E. Fisher and Anna K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John S. Fisher, Linda S. Fisher and Reuben B. Fisher for $1.

Christopher D. Hensell and Amy Lynn Hensell conveyed 247 Green Lane to Alexander C. Vazquez for $700,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Carlos M. Bonet and Robert W. Hilliker conveyed property on Haymarket Lane to Derek Leckow for $335,000.

Michael C. Szwast and Helena Szwast conveyed property on Rumford Road to Adam T. Sensenig and Adrienne L. Sensenig for $410,000.

Kathleen L. Harner, Kathleen Harner, Thomas A. Harner and Thomas Allen Harner conveyed property on Savo Avenue to Kathleen Harner for $0.

Brian J. Hurley and Jeanine Hurley conveyed property on Sunset Circle to Brian Cronin and Margaret Cronin for $1,150,000.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau, William A. Smith and Mary Jane Smith conveyed 1340 Glen Moore Circle to Bsre Holdings LLC for $103,000.

Kimberly V. Bajlovic and Forrest W. Hornbeck Jr. conveyed 867 Parkside Lane to Kimberly V. Bajlovic for $1.

GRH 3. LLC and Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 25 to Kasahun Williams Jaffe, Kasahun Williams Jaffe and Nahutsega Aychew for $614,900.

The estate of Matthew R. Garman conveyed 951 Pleasure Road to Kylee A. Garman for $1.

Brian Harvin and Latasha Thomas conveyed 1031 N. Lime St. to House Cash LLC for $77,000.

The estate of Miriam Corallo conveyed property on a public road to Harry J. Witz and Charyl L. Witz for $345,000.

Archduke Investments LLC and Christopher Dreisbach conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Gonzalez Jr. and Sabrina Massa for $149,900.

Regency V. LP, RVPM LLC and William E. Murry conveyed property on East Roseville Road to Pursuit Vision Real Estate LLC for $685,000.

The estate of Bienvenido Sala conveyed 1030 N. Lime St. to Van Steven Liang and Suzanne V. Liang for $114,000.

Randy Ruhl and Pamela Ann Ruhl conveyed 1925 Larchmont Lane to Randy Ruhl for $1.

Joseph A. Thomas and Karen E. Thomas conveyed 316 Bracken Drive to Thomas Mickey Snyder Jr. and Roza A. Girton for $278,000.

Thanh H. Bui, Mai Thi Nguyen, Nhumai T. Nguyen and Nhumani Thi Nguyen conveyed 124 Manheim Turnpike to Thoai Chuong Phung for $163,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

The Estate of Maurice N. Lowe Jr. conveyed 146 W. Stiegel St. to Adam Ray Lowe and Heather Lowe for $1.

Phyllis J. Salamo conveyed 55 S. Main St. to ENM Properties LLC for $355,000.

George Grissinger and George A. Grissinger conveyed property on North Penn Street to SDR Property Management LLC for $245,000.

MANOR TWP.

Scott A. Keller conveyed property on Manor Boulevard to Zuleyka M Melendez Rivas and Miguel Moreau Rivera Jr. for $210,000.

Jonathan D. Leventry conveyed property on a public road to Henry Landon Hunter and Renee Lynn Hunter for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

David M. Leas and Benjamin C. Dunlap Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Awakened Properties LLC for $193,500.

Colleen E. Stock, Theresa A. Stock and Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau conveyed 16 W. Market St. to BSRE Holdings LLC for $69,500.

MARTIC TWP.

PPL Electric Utilities Corp., PP&L Inc., Pennsylvania Power & Light Co and Pennsylvania Water & Power Co conveyed property on a public road to James C. Frese for $10,000.

Pearl R. Strosser conveyed property on a public road to Philip G. Strosser for $1.

Pearl R. Strosser conveyed property on a public road to Pearl R. Strosser for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Amanda Murphy Hubbs, Amanda Murphy Hubbs and Christopher Hubbs conveyed 173 Elizabeth St. to Amanda Murphy Hubbs and Amanda Murphy Hubbs for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Robert E. Koontz conveyed 333 Marietta St. to Elise Marie Gibson for $295,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

G. Chadwick Shenk and Christina C. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Christina C. Shenk for $1.

Shawn Kelly, Shawn P. Kelly, J. Bree Kelly and J. Bree Hawthorne Kelly conveyed property on a public road to Shawn P. Kelly and J. Bree Hawthorne Kelly for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Lois A. Roubos conveyed Unit 71 to Lois Ann Roubos and Lois Ann Roubos Revocable Trust for $1.

Community Park Estates Homeowners Assn, Class Welsh Property LLC, John G. Welsh and Tracy A. Welsh conveyed property on a public road to David W. Stoltzfus and Naomi L. Stoltzfus for $5,000.

Class Welsh Property LLC, John G. Welsh and Tracy A. Welsh conveyed property on a public road to David W. Stoltzfus and Naomi L. Stoltzfus for $790,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Timothy A. Maysilles and Robin J. Maysilles conveyed 23 N. Kinzer Road to Robin J. Maysilles for $1.

Samuel S. Fisher and Rebecca K. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Christ G. Fisher and Sarah K. Fisher for $1.

PENN TWP.

Marty Christman and Juanita E. Christman conveyed 681 Hamaker Road to Adam Roth and Kristi Purcell for $379,900.

Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau and Barry L. Rubia conveyed property on Pearl Ave. to Corporate Venture Group for $115,500.

Zachary J. Jupin conveyed property on Sego Sago Road to Zachary J. Jupin and Jennifer Kurtz Jupin for $1.

Pennie G. Eberly conveyed Unit 139 to Pennie G. Eberly and Nicole C. Eberly for $1.

The estate of Francesco A. Celia, The estate of Frank Anthony Celia and Richard L. Bernhardt conveyed Unit 154 to Richard L. Bernhardt II and David L. Bernhardt for $0.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

The estate of Maurice D. Waters Jr. and Frances Marion Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. & Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Trust Share for $1.

Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. & Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust, Maurice D. Waters Jr. Trust Share and Frances Marion Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Credit Shelter Trust for $1.

Frances Marion Eckman, Mary Ruth Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. conveyed property on a public road to The estate of Maurice D. Waters Jr. and Frances Marion Eckman for $1.

Betty Ann Waters and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Credit Shelter Trust conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters for $1.

Betty Ann Waters and Frances Marion Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Frances Marion Eckman for $1.

Kathie M. Kreider and Thomas G. Kreider conveyed property on Groff Dale Drive to Sean Lafferty and Brittney Lafferty for $195,000.

Kenneth W. Moyer conveyed 95 Oak Bottom Road to Kenneth W. Moyer and Lisa Connors for $1.

Judd Shiffler and Elizabeth A. Shiffler conveyed property on a public road to Judd Shiffler for $1.

Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. Credit Shelter Trust and Frances Marion Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters for $1.

Betty Ann Waters and Frances Marion Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Frances Marion Eckman for $1.

Maurice D. Waters Jr. & Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust, Betty Ann Waters and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Trust Share conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Credit Shelter Trust for $1.

Frances Marion Eckman, Mary Ruth Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. conveyed property on a public road to The Estate of Maurice D. Waters Jr. and Frances Marion Eckman for $1.

The estate of Maurice D. Waters Jr. and Frances Marion Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. & Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Trust Share for $1.

Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. & Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust, Maurice D. Waters Credit Shelter Trust, Betty Ann Waters Trust Share and Maurice D. Waters Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters for $1.

Mark B. Smucker and Amanda K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Andrew L. Beiler, Isaac S. Zook and Ada E. Zook for $430,000.

Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. Trust Share, Maurice D. Waters Jr. & Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters and Maurice D. Waters Credit Shelter Trust for $1.

Frances Marion Eckman, Mary Ruth Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. conveyed property on a public road to The Estate of Maurice D. Waters Jr. and Frances Marion Eckman for $1.

The estate of Maurice D Waters Jr. and Frances Marion Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. & Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Trust Share for $1.

Frances Marion Eckman and Betty Ann Waters conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters for $1.

Betty Ann Waters, Maurice D. Waters Jr. &. Betty Ann Waters Revocable Living Trust and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Trust Share conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Credit Shelter Trust for $1.

Betty Ann Waters and Maurice D. Waters Jr. Credit Shelter Trust conveyed property on a public road to Betty Ann Waters for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

Howard E. Groff III conveyed 101 E. State St. to HEG3 LLC for $1.

Catherine Family Partnership and Richard H. Albright Jr. conveyed property on West State Street to Albright Family Enterprises LP for $1.

Dennis Conklin and Jaclyn Conklin conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Megonigal and Eden Johnson for $355,000.

BCWL LLC and Bradley C. Groff conveyed 107 E. State St. to HEG3 LLC for $331,350.

RAPHO TWP.

John P. Boughter and Joni A. Boughter conveyed property on Colebrook Road to Dwight Fahnestock and Rose Fahnestock for $155,000.

Jeffrey W. Swiecicki, Debra S. Swiecicki and Jeffrey W. Swiecicki & Debra S. Swiecicki Living Trust conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to Jeffrey W. Swiecicki and Debra S. Swiecicki for $1.

Stephen C. Schuler and Janita D. Schuler conveyed property on a public road to Stephen C. Schuler and Janita D. Schuler for $1.

Joann M. Brown conveyed Unit 64 to Joann M. Brown for $1.

William N. Gibble Sr. conveyed property on Mount Joy Road to William N. Gibble Sr. and Esther R. Gibble for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Elias Bawell and Carol Bawell conveyed 1109 Simmontown Road to Moses S. Beiler and Sylvia F. Beiler for $505,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Emanuel E. King and Hannah A. King conveyed property on a public road to David Ray Beiler and Martha Beiler for $250,000.

Diana Butler and Scott Redfern conveyed 760 Alvin Way to Diana Butler for $0.

Chanthirath Ricca Hmel, Chanthirath Ricca Hmel and Chinthirath Ricca conveyed property on Countryside Drive to Chanthirath Ricca Hmel, Chanthirath Ricca Hmel and Nicholas Hmel for $0.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Corien Debruyn Heyn and Wilhelmina C. Heyn conveyed property on Miller Street to Radicle Rentals LLC for $812,500.

WARWICK TWP.

John M. Hoover and Diana S. Hoover conveyed 1006 Elbow Road to Mark Geosits and Alma Geosits for $352,500.

Ivan B. Ravegum conveyed property on Kurtz Drive to Ivan B. Ravegum and Michael Ravegum for $1.

The estate of Virginia P. Fichtner conveyed property on a public road to Abraham Good for $150,000.

Rachel Wilson, Rachel R. Wilson Snyder and Rachel R Wilson Snyder conveyed 25 Tumbling Run to Stephen E. Snyder, Rachel R Wilson Snyder and Rachel R. Wilson Snyder for $1.

Jeanette Morales, Jeanette Barber and Richard E. Barber Jr. conveyed 1612 Robert Road to Jeanette Morales for $1.