The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Feb. 1-5:

ADAMSTOWN BOROUGH

Bryan Shahade, Erin H. Shahade and Bryan P. Shahade conveyed 331 W. Main St. to Erin H. Shahade for $1.

J. Daniel Yohn conveyed 207 E. Main St. to Terry White for $160,000.

The estate of Carol A. Seltzer, Jerald J. Seltzer and Jeffrey J. Seltzer conveyed property on a public road to Jerald J. Seltzer and Jeffrey J. Seltzer for $1.

AKRON BOROUGH

Bruce D. Thiessen and Lyndell R. Thiessen conveyed property on a public road to Nathanael E. Thorne and Krystle D. Thorne for $185,000.

Rodney L. Halteman and Kimberly S. Halteman conveyed property on a public road to Joseph D. King and Suzanne D. King for $245,000.

BART TWP.

The estate of Myrtle M. Walker and The estate of Sue Walker conveyed property on a public road to Menno F. Beiler and Anna Mary Beiler for $393,000.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Vernon G. Ray and Diane L. Ray conveyed property on a public road to Vernon G. Ray and Diane L. Ray for $1.

Fred Musser and Tracey J. Musser conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Musser for $1.

Luke N. Ulrich conveyed property on Arrowhead Drive to Shaun M. Tomlinson and Valerie A. McIntyre for $329,900.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Vernon G. Ray and Diane L. Ray for $1.

Chester L. Martin and Linda Lou Martin conveyed property on a public road to Cl Martin Holdings LLC for $300,000.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 128 E. Valley Road to Rajendrakumar S. Patel and Bhavikabahen R. Patel for $109,500.

Jonathan M. Brubaker and Anna Jane Brubaker conveyed property on Panorama Drive to Jerry M. Newswanger for $376,000.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Jerald L. Martin and F. Elizabeth Martin conveyed property on a public road to Luke K. Newswanger for $730,000.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

David G. Denning Sr., David G. Denning, Frances K. Denning and Russell S. Denning conveyed property on a public road to Windwheel Homes LLC for $625,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Victor P. Milasus and Joanne M. Milasus conveyed 145 Chestnut Hill Road to Aaron J. Straubel and Amanda G. Straubel for $169,000.

Susanne Steffy conveyed property on a public road to St. Paul’s Evangelical Congregational Church for $250,000.

Daniel D. Hibshman and Noelle B. Fortna conveyed property on Bunker Hill Road to Edwin Montanez and Yelin Montanez for $215,000.

Joshua S. Weaver and Alinda F. Weaver conveyed property on Pinewood Avenue to Eric Shawn Weaver for $1.

Andrew F. Uhland conveyed property on a public road to Andrew F. Uhland and Michelle Olson for $0.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

The estate of Harry J. McMasters conveyed 85 Pelham Road to Kerilee Shuey and Chelsea Anne Cypress for $239,500.

Marcus A. Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to Lamar W. Garman and Eileen S. Garman for $1.

Lamar W. Garman and Eileen S. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Lamar M. Weaver and Bonita Z. Weaver for $950,000.

Stephen A. Olsen and Holly A. Olsen conveyed property on a public road to Brittany L. Smith for $331,500.

Timothy S. Heil, Valerie S. Heil and Valerie S. Good conveyed property on a public road to Vernon Chad Weaver for $115,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

C. Martin Greenleaf Jr. and Judith A. Greenleaf conveyed property on a public road to James E. Vasco II for $1.

Michael D. Gracie and Camille S. Gracie conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Gracie and Camille S. Gracie for $1.

Emanuel Z. Fisher and Fannie F. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Joseph G. Fisher and Leah M. Fisher for $800,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Lancaster County Land Bank Authority conveyed 149 S. Fifth St. to John R. Chamberlin for $1.

Jennifer L. Nikolaus conveyed property on a public road to Stanley R. Campbell for $154,000.

203 Walnut LLC and Preston Eberly conveyed 203 Walnut St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $270,000.

The estate of Joseph F. Greenya and Sharon S. Greenya conveyed 535 S. 12th St. to Sharon S. Greenya for $1.

Syyoung Gibble conveyed 311 Cherry St. to Elyse M. Poy for $207,000.

J. Douglas Willwerth and Deborah J. Willwerth conveyed 446 Chestnut St. to Ronald M. Burkhart and Sharon L. Burkhart for $185,000.

The estate of Fior D. Calderon conveyed 638 Franklin St. to Tamikka L. Calderon for $1.

CONESTOGA TWP.

John R. Adams and Sandra L. Adams conveyed property on Long Lane to LT MJ LLC for $135,000.

CONOY TWP.

Kathy A. Schatz conveyed property on a public road to Ryan G. Hummer and Jeannine Hummer for $68,513.

Donovan P. Libby, Michelle Ruiz Libby and Michelle R. Libby conveyed property on a public road to Edward G. Stewart for $219,900.

Vernon W. Biesecker and Eileen M. Biesecker conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Lukowski Jr. and Wendy L. Lukowski for $450,000.

V. William Biesecker Sr. and Eileen M. Biesecker conveyed property on a public road to Robert W. Lukowski Jr. and Wendy L. Lukowski for $50,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Woodmill LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Jared Dietz and Alexis Jackson for $60,000.

Brian W. Parson and Heidi A. Parson conveyed property on a public road to Brian W. Parson and Heidi A. Parson for $1.

BPDL3 LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Brian W. Parson and Heidi A. Parson for $125,000.

Suseneyd Santiago and Suseneyd Torres conveyed property on a public road to William J. Capone and Melissa M. Capone for $192,500.

Shawn J. Rice and Melanie M. Rice conveyed property on a public road to Christian M. Fogel for $194,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Sarah L. McKee and S. McKee conveyed property on a public road to Chad R. Stehman for $1.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Curtis Kingman and Lilian Kingman for $485,372.

David C. Stauffer and Mary E. Stauffer conveyed Unit 38 to Tyler Zidik for $175,000.

Deborah S. Rock, Earl W. Stauffer and Linda M. Stauffer conveyed property on West Ridge Drive to Dennis Bender and Robin Bender for $405,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Nadu Construction Inc. and Lancaster Home Builders conveyed property on River Road to Brian Eshleman and Christine Marie Eshleman for $444,994.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Chad G. Minnich, Brittany R. Minnich and Chad Minnich conveyed property on Cinder Road to Arlin James King and Hannah Morgan King for $266,000.

EARL TWP.

Barton M. Horst and Erlene L. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Joel F. Horst and Ruth Ann Horst for $1.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Dennis L. Nardella Sr. and Donna M. Nardella for $377,444.

Soco Enterprises LLC, Earl Township Partners LLC and Mark Will conveyed property on a public road to Kim S. Focht for $347,045.

EAST EARL TWP.

Jon W. Johannsen conveyed 20 Dawkins Drive to Melissa Strine for $369,000.

Emma M. Katherman conveyed property on a public road to Albert Sautner and Susan Sautner for $267,000.

Gralan Inc., Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Deerfield Drive to Terrence Gyenes and Patricia Gyenes for $508,663.

James M. Zimmerman and Susan Z. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Mark M. Zimmerman and Lucy Zimmerman for $1,000,000.

Anna N. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Moses N. Sensenig and Linda Z. Sensenig for $350,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

Randall S. Leaman and Cheryl L. Leaman conveyed 132 Stone Quarry Road to Victoria C. Santese and Grant R. Santese for $685,000.

Gerald L. Weaver conveyed 280 Robin Dale Drive to Nikolaos Plevritis and Angela L. Plevritis for $225,000.

Benuel J. Beiler, Lynn J. Beiler and Lynn Beiler conveyed property on North Hershey Avenue to Warren H. Nolt and Florence N. Nolt for $250,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

The estate of Shirley P. McMinn conveyed 6035 Geneva Drive to Joyce Ruffner for $226,000.

Paul M. Miller and Laura A. Miller conveyed property on South Main Street to R&R Lancaster LLC for $900,000.

EDEN TWP.

Scott Winters and Tina E. Winters conveyed property on a public road to Scott Winters for $1.

Isaac L. Lapp and Catherine R. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Isaac L. Lapp and Catherine R. Lapp for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Merle L. Becker and Eric Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Todd R. Stumpf for $35,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Lowell E. West and Ruth E. West conveyed 402 Snyder Ave. to Eric B. Henderson and Marilyn A. Henderson for $197,000.

Michael T. Grubbs Jr. and Bonnie F. Grubbs conveyed property on a public road to Gander Properties LLC for $185,000.

Scott D. Thompson, Julianna M. Thompson, Shane A. Thompson and Heather J. Thompson conveyed property on North Market Street to Scott D. Thompson and Julianna M. Thompson for $1.

Donald L. Lindemuth and Beverly G. Lindemuth conveyed property on Ridge Road to Michael Snyder and Brittany Snyder for $267,400.

Robert Q. Eno and Juliane E. Eno conveyed 151 E. College Ave. to Andrea L. Hartman and Thomas Haines for $195,000.

Joshua R. Brunner and Erin S. Brunner conveyed property on a public road to Jennifer L. Nikolaus and William C. Mathiot for $256,500.

Aaron D. Smith, Mckenzie E. Pavlik and Mckenzie E. Smith conveyed 32 N. Spruce St. to Aaron D. Smith and Mckenzie E. Smith for $1.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Steven J. Murphy and Randall J. Stettler conveyed 14 Broad St. to Jacquelyn Rathman for $171,000.

Toni R. Dumas conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Marla Wilder for $163,000.

Angela M. Kilhefner and Angela M. Hornberger conveyed 317 S. State St. to Abby L. Swank and George Swank for $191,000.

Aj Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Christina J. Fenicchia for $210,000.

Dalton M. Weiler and Angela E. Weiler conveyed 154 Linda Terrace to Joshua M. Cagno and Sarah Blessing Cagno for $169,900.

Dustin Stauffer conveyed 613 W. Main St. to Foxes Siding Inc. for $85,300.

The estate of Gloria E. Reynolds conveyed property on Martin Avenue to Adam P. Zimmerman and Brandi N. Zimmerman for $335,000.

Bonita F. Krepp and Lori J. Fox A conveyed 372 Jeff Ave. to Efstathia S. Ikonomou for $159,500.

Kerilee Shuey conveyed 312 N. State St. to Jolene B. Zimmerman for $145,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Kurtis M. Snyder conveyed property on Manor Ridge Drive to Kurtis M. Snyder and Ngoc Tuyet T Le for $1.

Curtis L. Horst, Samantha Y. Martin and Samantha Y. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Curtis L. Horst and Samantha Y. Horst for $0.

Tracy S. Good and Kelly A. Good conveyed property on Ridge Avenue to Solomon Hornberger and Angela M. Hornberger for $370,000.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Bryan Zimmerman and Dwight Zimmerman conveyed Unit 39 to Kelly A. Good and Tracy Scott Good for $475,700.

Elmer Z. Martin and Ellen W. Martin conveyed 547 Stevens Road to Elmer Z. Martin, Ellen W. Martin and Elmer Z. Martin & Ellen W. Martin Revocable Living Trust for $1.

Pamela Jean McCoy conveyed property on South Market Street to Evan Shupp for $175,000.

Barry D. Turner Jr. and Jodi R. Turner conveyed property on a public road to William R. Froggatt and Laura B. Froggatt for $299,900.

Zimmerman Home Builders LLC, Dwight Zimmerman and Bryan Zimmerman conveyed 62 Lake View Road to Christopher Robert Stineman and Lindsey M. Croce for $411,600.

Darrell P. Dirksen and Rachel B. Dirksen conveyed property on Beech Court to Eduardo J. Valencia and Paula Castillo for $242,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Daniel Short, Samantha Pratzner and Samantha Short conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Short and Samantha Short for $1.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC, Stoltzfus EG Homes LLC and Brent O. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan S. Schell and Rachel Schell for $483,106.

Millfield Construction Co. conveyed property on Wilson Avenue to David B. Miley and Nicole L. Miley for $332,676.

Timothy J. Medina and Lauren I. Medina conveyed property on a public road to Yadhap Dahal and Uma Uprety for $360,000.

The estate of Christopher E. Efthymiades conveyed property on a public road to E. Justin Lee and Danielle H. Lee for $280,000.

Jon G. Lyons and Patricia D. Lyons conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Patrick Jon Lyons for $1.

John H. Ferraro, Ashley M. Sanborn and Ashley M. Ferraro conveyed property on Rohrerstown Road to Michele Chau Nguyen for $240,000.

The estate of Elizabeth M. Wingender conveyed 1926 Ridgeview Ave. to Carol D. Rousseau for $244,100.

Andrea B. Thomas Lloyd, Andrea B Thomas Lloyd and Andrea B. Thomas conveyed property on Chestnut Valley Drive to David Anderson, Todd May and Todd May Irrevocable Trust for $330,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Judith G. Cook and The estate of David R. Cook conveyed 1490 Stony Battery Road to TH Minit Markets LLC for $271,000.

John H. Grube and Rita L. Grube conveyed property on a public road to Mon B. Chuwan, Lachi M. Chuwan and Devika Basnet for $252,050.

Robert P. Fisher and Colleen Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Danielle M. Truett for $239,000.

Nichole L. Wagner and Nichole L. Ward conveyed 3811 Horizon Drive to Nichole L. Ward for $1.

Whitney L. Hackman and Whitney L. Rankin conveyed 810 Hilltop Drive to Adam P. Flinchbaugh for $159,900.

Pamela S. Shenberger and Harry Shenberger Jr. conveyed 613 S. 16th St. to Daniel J. Pavelko and Laura I. Pavelko for $300,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Brian J. Galebach conveyed Unit 5 to Brian J. Galebach for $1.

John L. Stoltzfus and Barbara S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel K. Stoltzfus and Emma G. Stoltzfus for $1.

Edward H. Bunker, Patricia A. Bunker, Edward Bunker, Patricia Bunker and Allen Bunker A conveyed Unit 27 to Gerald W. Erb and Cheryl L. Erb for $281,000.

Paul D. Blank and Marla J. Blank conveyed 48 Strasburg Pike to Kenneth William Comrey and Mandi Lynn Beck for $212,900.

Susan M. Parker, Susan Marie Parker and Susan M. Petersheim conveyed property on Pin Oak Place to Susan M. Parker for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Cindy L. Strouse conveyed Unit 23 to Josh Foultz for $209,000.

Dennis J. Miller Jr. and Kristina Miller conveyed property on a public road to Amy L. Kashow for $250,000.

Jeffrey C. Rutt, Leah Rutt and Leah J. Rutt conveyed property on Mill Creek Road to Leah J. Rutt and Brett K. Barber for $1.

Keith D. White conveyed property on Lyndon Avenue to Melissa Cannon and Edward Cannon for $164,900.

Qian Li and Yu Li conveyed property on Braxton Drive to Dhan B. Subedi and Raksha Aryal for $301,000.

Loretta L. Blackiston conveyed property on Woodhall Drive to Dennis Miller Jr. and Kristina Miller for $345,000.

LANCASTER CITY

219 West James Holding LLC, 219 West James St. Holding LLC and Anthony Vazquez conveyed 219 W. James St. to Immobili Commerciali LLC for $468,000.

Ryan L. Gearhart conveyed 680 St. Joseph Street to Herbert Dupree Stuckman for $115,000.

James E. Baker Jr. and Alexis M. Gardner conveyed 865 N. Prince St. to Kowain Christian for $83,000.

Ben J. Cunningham conveyed property on Concord Street to Kooner IV LLC for $1,011,000.

Kowain Christian conveyed 552 Lafayette St. to Gregory Hill for $174,900.

J. Alan Giagnocavo conveyed Unit 509 to Robert L. Brimmer for $475,000.

Kristofer J. Horbal conveyed 364 New Holland Ave. to Andrew Roberts and Karen Roberts for $146,000.

Leonardo M. Gordon and Carmen J Thomas Barrett conveyed property on West Orange Street to Elizabeth Starr Masoudnia for $175,000.

Lauren Bisonic conveyed 116 John Hoff Place to John Kenneff and Nancy Kenneff for $235,000.

JKL Realty LLC and Luann Whitham conveyed 316 E. Chestnut St. to 316 Chestnut Holdings LLC for $325,000.

Vilas Malankar and Kamini Malankar conveyed 434 S. Christian St. to Geremew Shifa for $143,500.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 13 E. New St. to 377 13 Realty Corp. for $235,000.

Lynn E. Kister and Mary Z. Kister conveyed 525 Prospect St. to Kyle B. Kister for $1.

George W. Osman Jr. and Elizabeth G. Osman conveyed 101 Coral St. to David M. Beiler and Julie R. Beiler for $180,000.

James McPhail and Kim McPhail conveyed 52 Prospect St. to Jaron W. Martin for $140,000.

David R. Gordner and Randi L. Gordner conveyed 647 E. Madison St. to Karishma B. Shah for $56,750.

Sokkheng Meas conveyed 121 E. Walnut St. to Anh Tran for $230,000.

Corey J. Lloyd and Melissa Lynn Lloyd conveyed 1108 Union St. to Fiston J. Patrick and Irene Munezero for $182,000.

Dediego Negron Virola, Dediego Negron Virola, De Diego Negron Virola and De Diego Negron Virola conveyed 756 Stevens Ave. to Eddie T. Richardson for $135,000.

Robert F. Close conveyed 412 W. Lemon St. to Robert F. Close and Gina M. Hart for $1.

Stacey Carter Lea and Stacey Carter Lea conveyed property on a public road to Amos S. Smucker Jr. for $222,000.

Sandra E. Wesch conveyed 635 George St. to Alexander Marino Einhorn and Kendal Lauren Einhorn for $85,000.

Gordon L. Kautz and Wendy E. Kautz conveyed 336 N. Marshall St. to Stanford Bradley Ober and Michele Bote for $455,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Euclid Avenue to Connor Larkin Oneill and Sean Patrick Oneill for $169,995.

J. Gary Neff and Marsha K. Neff conveyed 218 W. James St. to Lancaster County Real Estate Fund LLC for $1.

Oscar O. Martinez conveyed 643 George St. to Bryson J. Martin for $130,000.

Levi M. Glick and Elizabeth K. Glick conveyed 64 Howard Ave. to Isaac L. King Jr. for $96,300.

BGT Associates, Donald R. Tankesley Jr., Michael S. Groff, Thomas L. Brown and Joseph S. Brown conveyed property on a public road to Rent A. Lot LLC for $1,000,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Christopher E. Good and Sandra S. Good conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Sandra S. Good for $1.

Lee Ly Ngau and Ngim Ly Ngau conveyed 23 Ridgewood Road to Say Eng Lor for $1.

Edwin E. Rosado Ramirez, Edwin E. Rosado Ramirez and Dempsey Lizasuain Rosado conveyed 337 Voltaire Blvd. to Evan A. Mankin for $196,000.

Joshua L. Smucker and Christa D. Smucker conveyed 26 Parkside Ave. to Joshua Brian Smiroldo and Tara Louise Guido for $270,000.

Marilu Gonzalez, Eric Gonzalez and Eric L. Gonzalez conveyed property on a public road to Jenelle M. Clelland and Adam Parker for $217,000.

Keith A. Verner, April L. Verner, Keith Verner and April Verner conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Scott I. Groom and Katherine A. Groom for $461,000.

Daniel J. Pavelko conveyed 204 S. School Lane to Shulamis Notis and Yehoshua Notis for $170,000.

Sylvan Partners LP, JSP Holdings LLC, Jason P. Provanzo and Scott F. Provanzo conveyed 245 Eliot St. to Calvin Byrd and Charese Byrd for $180,000.

Brent O. Stoltzfus and Theresa A. Stoltzfus conveyed 118 Race Ave. to Nathan Longenecker and Courtney Longenecker for $163,000.

The estate of Rose A. Scheid conveyed 19 Farm Lane to Dennis R. Waughtel and Cheryl L. Waughtel for $220,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Eli K. Stoltzfus Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Eli K. Stoltzfus Jr. and Mary Ann Stoltzfus for $1.

John F. Stoltzfus and Ruth Ann Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Dc Stoltzfus Enterprise LLC for $332,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

David Canning and Cheryl Canning conveyed 64 Rose Ave. to Sheila Meck for $225,000.

Bareville Properties LP, Bareville Property LLC, Jerle B. Weaver and Glenn L. Good conveyed property on a public road to Gary W. Landis for $1,162,000.

Stone Gable Ventures LLC and John C. Wagner conveyed property on New Holland Turnpike to Breakout Ministries for $190,000.

John S. King and Lena M. King conveyed property on a public road to Benuel K. King and Lizzie A. King for $1.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Petion Louissant and Sandy K. Louissant conveyed 523 Spring Ave. to Todd Stumpf for $116,000.

Carolyn L. Masey A, Russell L. Pettyjohn and Irene E. Pettyjohn conveyed property on South Cedar Street to William B. Neff for $300,000.

Pamela A. Heisey and Pamela Anne Heisey conveyed Unit S3 E. to William Hall Hutchinson and Barbara Anne Hutchinson for $285,000.

Carlton B. Walls III and Jacqualine B. Walls conveyed 317 Linden St. to Terrance E. Walls for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Michael D. Gracie and Camille S. Gracie conveyed property on Wesley Road to Michael D. Gracie and Camille S. Gracie for $1.

Michael D. Gracie and Camille S. Gracie conveyed property on a public road to Michael D. Gracie and Camille S. Gracie for $1.

Gail M. Tierney conveyed property on a public road to Eric A. Froysland and Lori E. Kohler for $385,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

John C. Lee, Vanessa M. Lee and Vanessa Lee conveyed property on Snyder Road to Jonathan G. Collier and Erin E. Collier for $575,000.

P. Mark Lefever and Deborah E. Herr conveyed property on Honey Farm Road to Chien Ou and Charlene Lam for $320,000.

Ian Chea, Dzuyen Khanh Dinh and Dzuyen K. Chea conveyed property on a public road to Ian Chea and Dzuyen K. Chea for $1.

Thomas E. McDonald, Linda M. Way and Linda M. McDonald conveyed 429 Prescot St. to Thomas E. McDonald and Linda M. McDonald for $1.

The estate of Joanne B. May conveyed Unit E. 1 to James B. May and Angela May for $1.

Patrick Wadsworth, Jessica Wadsworth, Jessica Faller and Pat Wadsworth conveyed property on Rutledge Avenue to Patrick Wadsworth and Jessica Wadsworth for $1.

Callahan & Pasic LLC conveyed 919 Martha Ave. to Mitchel Dukatt and Debra Dukatt for $404,500.

Cheryl L. Waughtel and Dennis Waughtel conveyed 937 Fountain Ave. to Jami L. Zimmerman for $197,000.

Janell Cullen conveyed 1705 Lititz Pike to James Emil Cullen Jr. and Janell Louise Cullen for $1.

Frank Siena and Avedis Nakashian conveyed property on Brentwood Drive to Frank Siena for $1.

Joseph T. Sands and Mandy S. Sands conveyed 153 Summer Lane to Jeffrey R. Shero and Laura L. Shero for $271,450.

Patrick W. Trimble and Susan Z. Trimble conveyed property on Richmond Drive to Paige M. Diehm for $340,000.

Jane E. Lippincott conveyed 203 Greenview Drive to Charles A. Lippincott IV and David F. Zimmerman for $140,000.

Betsy A. Swartz and Steven J. Scaricamazza conveyed 103 Delancy Place to Timothy H. Smith and Bethlyn A. Smith for $144,000.

West Wynwood Investments LLC and Austin D. Sahd conveyed property on a public road to Kristin Sharp for $274,900.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Evan W. Earhart and D. Dwayne Earhart conveyed 6 N. Charlotte St. to A. Lak Real Estate Holdings LLC for $100,000.

Melinda J. Levitan and Melinda J. Leitch conveyed property on Logan Circle to Melinda J. Leitch for $1.

Tina C. Gray, Norma J. Bechtel and Norma Jean Bechtel conveyed 170 Hart St. to Mason W. Eller for $132,000.

The estate of Deloris J. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Rodney W. Beachy and Myrna L. Beachy for $255,000.

MANOR TWP.

Pema Jorden Gurung and Sita M. Gurung conveyed property on a public road to Pema Jorden Gurung and Santa B. Gurung for $1.

Jason C. Frey conveyed property on Whitechapel Road to Merritt J. Harman III and Danielle M. Marin for $225,000.

James C. Draper conveyed property on a public road to Elmark Properties LLC for $1.

Capstone Legacy Foundation Inc. and A. Leroy Mellinger Charitable Remainder Unitrust conveyed property on Harvard Avenue to Kerry S. Eckman and Lukai B. Eckman for $177,900.

The estate of Lottie E. Douts conveyed property on Market Street to James I. Douts for $186,000.

G&Z Investments LLC and David J. Garpstas conveyed property on Russet Lane to Jared Thomas Fizer and Kayla Ann Fizer for $183,500.

Ronald E. Stoutzenberger, Susanne H. Stoutzenberger, Antonio A. Perez and Leah M. Perez conveyed property on Shannon Drive to Ronald E. Stoutzenberger and Susanne H. Stoutzenberger for $1.

John F. Pyfer Jr. and Carol T. Pyfer conveyed property on a public road to Kevin J. Nolt and Maureen M. Nolt for $715,450.

Michael D. Torchia and Marjorie Torchia conveyed 2776 Valley Drive to Lemuel T. James and Cynthia James for $175,000.

James Richard Young and Ann M. Young conveyed property on a public road to James Ryan Young for $1.

W. Scott Smith Jr., Wayne Scott Smith Jr. and Marcy A. Smith conveyed 128 Shade Tree Drive to Wayne Scott Smith Jr. and Marcy A. Smith for $1.

B&L Real Estate, David L. Nissley, Lucille A. Nissley and David K. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to David K. Nissley and Lucille A. Nissley for $1.

James Ryan Young conveyed property on a public road to James Ryan Young for $1.

Courtney Nicole Helm and Courtney Helm conveyed 2731 Sherwood Lane to Jason JC Mowery for $1.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Hany Boshra Botros Gendy and Triza Basta Mhres Gendy conveyed 181 Elk Ave. to Monika Hany Gindy for $1.

MARTIC TWP.

Richard A. Shipman, Christine Drennen and Christine D. Shipman conveyed property on a public road to Christine D. Shipman for $1.

J. Donald Kreider conveyed 47 Old Holtwood Road to John S. Beiler for $250,000.

Scott A. Leanza conveyed property on a public road to Austin Robert Buckingham and Faith Victoria Buckingham for $489,900.

Jason J. Barr conveyed property on a public road to David A. Nickle Jr. and Margie A. Nickle for $402,216.

David R. Fisher conveyed property on Fox Hollow Road to David J. Beiler for $220,000.

Amy L. Troup and Jason M. Troup conveyed property on a public road to Carmen Simone and Phil Weaver for $230,000.

Wilmer K. Smucker and Annie K. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. Blank and Sadie K. Blank for $785,000.

Frank G. Brooks conveyed property on House Rock Road to Carmen Simone and Morgan Simone for $1.

George Strine II and Melissa Strine conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Thomas M. Alexander for $254,900.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

David Jay Petersheim conveyed 120 Manor Ave. to Rizwan H. Khan for $85,000.

Brett C. Reeser and Kathryn M. Reeser conveyed property on Pilgrim Drive to Brett C. Reeser for $1.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

East Pointe Self Storage LP, Greentree Self Storage LP, Elm Self Storage LP, Elm Self Storage LLC, East Pointe Property Management LLC, Peter C. Alecxih Jr., Jay H. Ebersole and Greentree Storage Management LLC conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster Portfolio I. LLC for $7,300,000.

Scott D. Garcia conveyed Unit 134 to Melanie A. Garcia, Carlos Vazquez and Melanie A. Garcia for $1.

Eric J. Leas and Lakin M. Leas conveyed property on a public road to Lauren Herr and Andrew Bucher for $236,500.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

David L. Geesaman and Angela R. White conveyed property on North Market Street to Angela R. White for $1.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Michael L. Roth, Diana L. Roth and Diana Roth conveyed property on Spring Hollow Drive to Robert J. Lusk and Gina M. Lusk for $402,500.

Theodore S. Harlan and Karla S. Harlan conveyed property on a public road to 250 252 East Main Street LLC for $595,000.

Joseph J. Henry and Melanie L. Downs conveyed property on a public road to Derrick T. Dean and Kaylee M. Dean for $225,000.

John M. Detwiler, Crystal M. Detwiler and Crystal Detwiler conveyed 301 Oak Ave. to Bennett S. Shupp and Natalie J. Shupp for $235,000.

John F. Commander and Barbara Commander conveyed property on a public road to William Edward Ferguson and Jo Ann Ferguson for $289,900.

PARADISE TWP.

Brian L. Groff and Tammy S. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Joshua Clinger and Leonda Marie Doyle for $189,900.

Frederick Karl Dettinger Jr. and Robert Michael Dettinger conveyed property on a public road to Robert Michael Dettinger and Darlene Dettinger for $125,000.

Abram E. Flaud Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Robin Marie Shugarts for $196,500.

Elam E. King, Sarah Ann King and Raymond Jay King conveyed property on a public road to James R. Brewer and Marian L. Brewer for $375,000.

PENN TWP.

White Oak Church of The Brethren Inc. and White Oak Church of The Brethren conveyed property on Newport Road to White Oak Cemetery Association for $1.

Barbara A. Chase, Barbara Chase, Robert L. Hess and Cynthia K. Zdradzinski conveyed Unit 120 to Robert L. Hess for $1.

White Oak Church of The Brethren Inc. and White Oak Church of The Brethren conveyed property on Sun Hill Road to White Oak Cemetery Association for $1.

White Oak Church of The Brethren Inc. and White Oak Church of The Brethren conveyed property on Penryn Road to White Oak Church for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

James A. Kramer and Kimberly A. Kramer conveyed property on Oak Lane to James A. Kramer for $1.

Staci Butzer and Staci E. Strauss conveyed 30 Carriage House Drive to Staci E. Strauss for $1.

Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Penn Grant Road to Alexis M. Costarella for $246,990.

Joshua S. Long conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Esh and Kelly R. Esh for $294,000.

Sarah McGuire and Sarah M. Short conveyed 409 Pratt Circle to Sarah M. Short and Kevin L. Short for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Charles H. Stone, The estate of Elizabeth H. Stone and The estate of Elizabeth Hean Stone conveyed property on a public road to Charles H. Stone for $1.

Brian A. Reed and Heidi K. Reed conveyed 27 Shenks Wood Court to Brian A. Reed and Heidi K. Reed for $0.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed Unit 7 to Builder Services Group Inc. and Kenneth Homes for $76,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of John W. Evans conveyed property on South Church Street to Esbenshade Main Properties LLC for $160,000.

Thomas J. Grawe and Joanne Grawe conveyed 128 E. State St. to Adam C. Albright for $185,000.

Barbara A. Worrell conveyed property on a public road to Mark E. Worrell Jr. for $215,000.

Charles W. Boyd Jr. and Diane R. Boyd conveyed property on a public road to Robert R. Herr for $330,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Dean L. Shirk conveyed 1348 Mastersonville Road to Dean L. Shirk and Jaina R. Shirk for $1.

Kenneth L. Fisher and Pamela B. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Mitchell B. Crawford and Abby Crawford for $500,000.

Tyler S. Edmonds conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey R. Will for $399,000.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 30 to Keith A. Goodling and Dawn L. Goodling for $428,000.

SALISBURY TWP.

Dale R. Groff and Suzanne Keim Groff conveyed property on Bellevue Avenue to Paul Shrom and Patti J. Shrom for $250,300.

Evelyn M. Reese Revocable Living Trust and Evelyn M. Reese conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Lapp Jr., Lena F. Lapp, Daniel P. Lapp and Annie M. Lapp for $2,030,000.

Daniel K. Herschberger and Ruth Z. Herschberger conveyed property on a public road to Dennis M. Donohue for $159,000.

STRASBURG TWP.

Craig S. Hauser and Heather M. Hauser conveyed property on White Oak Road to Craig S. Hauser and Heather M. Hauser for $1.

Jason Eugene Fantom and Jason E. Fantom conveyed property on a public road to Fantom Properties LLC for $1.

WARWICK TWP.

White Oak Church of The Brethren Inc. and White Oak Church of The Brethren conveyed property on a public road to White Oak Cemetery Association for $1.

Toa Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed property on a public road to Traditions of America At Lititz Association for $1.

Jacob G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Jacob G. Esh and Caroline F. Esh for $0.

Andrew N. Leaman conveyed property on Newport Road to Jonathan Lee Martin and Roselle Joy Martin for $353,000.

Hunter Creek Partners LLC, Mark R. Will and Craig Hasson conveyed 283 Longfellow Drive to Rosa Conigliaro and Ferdinando Badalamenti for $328,806.