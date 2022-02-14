The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 31-Feb. 4:

AKRON BOROUGH

Brian J. Seymour conveyed 519 W. Main St. to Michael C. Seymour for $1.

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Donna F. Wise conveyed 85 Clover Drive to Donna F. Wise and Alan M. Wise for $1.

Donna F. Wise conveyed property on a public road to Donna F. Wise and David G. Wise for $1.

Jeremy L. Martin and Katrina D. Martin conveyed property on Millrace Run to Cody A. Schott and Tonia L. Schott for $315,000.

Robert M. Henretty and Deborah A. Henretty conveyed property on a public road to John A. Fitzpatrick III and Elizabeth T. Fitzpatrick for $385,000.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin, Glen D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Delmar P. Martin and Kathy L. Martin for $1.

Delmar P. Martin, Glenn D. Martin, Glen D. Martin and Martin Brothers Builders conveyed property on a public road to Delmar P. Martin and Kathy L. Martin for $1.

Paul T. Donovan conveyed Unit 49 to Mark T. Boucher and Terry Lynn Boucher for $240,000.

CLAY TWP.

The estate of Deborah G. Farrington conveyed 185 Woodchuck Drive to Michael C. Farrington for $1.

Earl M. Kurtz and Jane Kurtz conveyed property on a public road to GSP Investment Group LLC for $30,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Todd M. Sechrist and Stacey L. Sechrist conveyed property on Brunners Grove Road to Jeffrey L. Martin and Jennifer A. Martin for $400,000.

Todd M. Sechrist and Stacey L. Sechrist conveyed property on Brunners Grove Road to Jeffrey Martin and Jennifer Martin for $1,200,000.

Nancy J. Heimbach conveyed property on Reinholds Road to Elijah P. Swangren and Katrina M. Swangren for $277,000.

Elijah P. Swangren and Katrina M. Swangren conveyed property on Buckwheat Drive to Dennis H. Byers Jr. for $274,900.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Kevin R. Bell and Jane L. Gephart conveyed property on a public road to Michael R. White and Lora L. White for $312,800.

Dawn C. Brady, Keith N. Weller, Lynne A. Moyer and Lynne A. Sims conveyed property on Pelham Road to Lauren Mckenzie Stricker for $245,000.

MDL Properties LLC and Michael Logar conveyed property on Main Street to Tanner M. Pfeiffer for $185,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

Stephen S. King and Arie F. King conveyed property on a public road to John O. Yoder and Malinda F. Yoder for $504,000.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

The estate of Charles H. Benfer III and Judith A. Benfer conveyed 855 Wright St. to Renewed Concepts LLC for $130,000.

Colin B. Hall, Pearl L. Hall, Pearl Hall, Colin Hall Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 1300 Locust St. to Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB and Nationstar Hecem Acquisition Trust 2020-1 for $2,365.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC and Clyde E. Bostic conveyed 327 S. Third St. to James J. Han for $158,000.

Lauryn E. Fitch conveyed 925 Spruce St. to Briana N. Alston for $175,000.

Integrity First Home Buyers LLC conveyed 327 S. Third St. to James J. Han and Jae Yun Han for $158,000.

Luke A. Brandt conveyed 208 S. Fifth St. to Daniel S. Kline for $69,800.

Christopher L. Ginter conveyed property on a public road to Flawless Facade LLC for $525,000.

Jeffrey L. Dale and Carol R. Dale conveyed 639 Union St. to QP Invest Real Estate Group LLC for $130,000.

Gabriel Davila Acevedo, Gabriel Davila Acevedo, Mari Ivette Davila, Mari I. Reyes and Mari I. Davila conveyed 366 S. Third St. to Kaitlin G. Schaller for $123,000.

Joy L. Freeland conveyed 417 Union St. to Joy L. Freeland and Carlton Mahadeo for $1.

John R. Chamberlin and Corinne L. Orfanella conveyed 149 S. Fifth St. to Anthony Rodriguez for $157,000.

Enrique Bernard and Jannette Bernard conveyed 325 S. Third St. to Mary R. Peifer and Glenn A. Peifer for $140,000.

Kl Property Services Inc. conveyed property on South Fifth Street. to Victor Cepeda Nunez for $170,000.

CONOY TWP.

David A. Good, Eldercare Solutions Inc., George E. Stone Jr. and the estate of Kay Stone conveyed property on a public road to Steven Strickland for $53,050.

DENVER BOROUGH

Brandon G. Rottmund and Jennifer L. Rottmund conveyed property on a public road to Daniel Shaw and Esther Ayoti Shaw for $326,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Burnace S. Fisher conveyed property on Blossom Trail to Towahna Rhim for $382,000.

Christine M. Walsh and Christine M. Hawkins conveyed 166 Nicole St. to Guillermo H. Metrio Acevedo and Guillermo H Metrio Acevedo for $242,000.

Linda M. Arndt conveyed property on a public road to Taran J. King and April J. King for $240,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Nancy L. Dimeler, Stacey L. Brown and Stacey L. Gebhard conveyed property on a public road to Daniel V. Cortes for $300,000.

DRUMORE TWP.

Patricia L. Lefever conveyed property on a public road to John R. Lefever and Elise R. Lefever for $250,000.

The estate of Walter L. Herold and the estate of Walter Lee Herold conveyed property on a public road to Erika Herold for $1.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Dwight E. Wagner conveyed property on Scotland Road to Joseph Costello for $70,000.

Thomas R. Martin conveyed 7 Puseyville Road to Eric Hinkley and Barbara Hinkley for $405,000.

EARL TWP.

Aidin B. Hoover and Miriam M. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Elvin L. Hoover and Melinda L. Hoover for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

John Pinkas Jr., John J. Pinkas III, Sharon Pinkas, John J. Pinkas Jr. and Sharon L. Pinkas conveyed property on a public road to Sharon Pinkas for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

The estate of Edwin W. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Justyn Keith Nolt for $260,000.

Abner K. Glick and Marion S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Melvin S. King for $300,000.

John R. Eidemiller and Joanne L. Eidemiller conveyed property on a public road to Heart Land Enterprises Inc. for $375,000.

John Z. Reiff and Elsie M. Reiff conveyed property on a public road to Del LLC for $89,900.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Yue Qin Lu and Qiang Wang conveyed property on a public road to Yue Qin Lu and Qiang Wang for $1.

Brenda L. Dietrich conveyed 2295 New St. to James A. Dietrich and Brenda L. Dietrich for $1.

ELIZABETH TWP.

David L. Bernhardt conveyed 801 Kreider Road to Andrew L. Bernhardt for $295,000.

Colton R. Martin conveyed property on West 28th Division Highway to Michael T. McGeehan and Nicole L. McGeehan for $256,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

The estate of Elizabeth J. Spahr, the estate of Elizabeth Jane Spahr and Robert L. Spahr conveyed property on North Locust Street to Kostika Zguri and Origena Zguri for $169,000.

Caleb M. Young and Maria S. Young conveyed property on Holly Street to Jordan L. Miller and Ingrid Miller for $278,000.

Lime Ridge Farm Properties LP and Samuel S. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Aberdeen Land Holdings LLC for $1.

Susan L. Peca and Michael C. Peca conveyed property on a public road to Susan L. Peca for $1.

222 South Market Street Associates, OOZ Real Estate, Jacob N. Olweiler, Olweiler Insurance Agency, Philip Olweiler, Barbara K. Olweiler, Barton J. Ziegler, GSKD Real Estate, John M. Smith, Kevin D. Dolan and Thomas G. Klingensmith conveyed Unit 1 + to Covenant 222 LLC for $746,200.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Kaylee Firestine conveyed 192 Mortar Lane to Anthony Soccoa for $1.

Tamara S. Martin conveyed 152 E. Hemlock Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $197,500.

H. William Donecker and Betty L. Donecker conveyed 427 N. State St. to Living Ministries Inc. for $1.

The estate of Judith M. Breger conveyed 212 Church Ave. to Melissa Ann Esbenshade for $210,000.

Eric E. Rodriguez and Melissa E. Rodriguez conveyed 231 Heather Lane to Benjamin Q. Aigler and Eve Aigler for $303,014.

Adam J. Esbenshade, Audrey N. Fiske Esbenshade and Audrey N. Fiske Esbenshade conveyed property on a public road to Tyler Miles and Christine Miles for $194,900.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Albert E. Harr Jr., Mary Jane Harr and Cynthia A. Morris conveyed property on Devonshire Road to Alexander T. Martin and Kristina M. Martin for $310,000.

Florian D. Mihaita and Geta Alexe conveyed 145 Norlawn Circle to James Meehan for $231,000.

Michael H. Bolton and Susan M. Bolton conveyed 116 Knox Manor Lane to Susan M. Bolton for $1.

Zhihao Zhang and Juan F. Valencia conveyed 2552 Camas Lane to Ryan J. Thomas for $385,000.

Susan L. Obenchain and Allen W. Obenchain conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin A. Obenchain and Melissa Sue Obenchain for $260,000.

Taran J. King, April J. King and April J. Brinser conveyed 315 Lynn Ave. to Bartolo Andres Joaquin for $265,000.

Eddie Perales and Addy Perales conveyed 751 Lawrence Boulevard to Evan Towt for $276,000.

Jacquelyn A. Weiss conveyed 975 Hermosa Ave. to Jared Fry and Katie L. Weiss for $206,250.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

H. Michael Mease and Sandra H. Mease conveyed property on Ironville Pike to Daran T. Becker and Maryssa Becker for $295,900.

Eric F. Etkin and Cheryl M. Etkin conveyed property on Bridle Wreath Lane to Regina H. Lyons for $449,900.

Sylvan Partners LP, JSP Holdings LLC and Jason P. Provanzo conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan View Community Association Inc. for $1.

Benjamin M. Law and Kathleen C. Law conveyed property on Strickler Run Drive to Zachary Hollinger and Brittani Young for $415,000.

Kerry M. Mulvihill conveyed property on Todd Lane to Glenn M. Westerlund Jr. and Morgan L. Westerlund for $325,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon M. Leaman conveyed 146 W. Broad St. to Cadon Merchant and Laura Davis for $286,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Marc J. Crusemire, Nicole M. Crusemire and Nicole M. Mosuly conveyed property on a public road to Michael Lapp and Kayla Lapp for $639,000.

Julie M. Freeburn, Levi A. Freeburn and Levi Freeburn conveyed property on a public road to Julie M. Freeburn for $1.

Jose H. Torres and Leyda L. Torres conveyed Unit 44 to Dale R. Yoder and Joanne Z. Yoder for $180,000.

Scott E. Wimer and Jennifer R. Wimer conveyed property on Veumont Drive to Joel C. Ulrich and Katelyn N. Workman for $310,000.

R&S Enterprise LLC and Ketki Patel conveyed property on a public road to Namrata A. Patel and Ketki Patel for $1.

Namrata A. Patel conveyed property on a public road to Ketki Patel for $1.

Pitney Road Industrial LLC conveyed property on a public road to Way Services Inc. for $5,300,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Robert L. Soper Jr. and Amy C. Soper conveyed property on Woodcrest Drive to Martin Martino and Patricia Martino for $350,000.

The estate of Gerald M. Kiger conveyed 2 Laurel Drive to Evelyn Hanna for $210,000.

Zimmerman Realty Group LLC and Zimmerman Capital Group conveyed property on Rockvale Road to Audrey Hostetter for $225,000.

Brian D. Cunningham conveyed property on Woodcrest Drive to Robert L. Soper Jr. and Amy C. Soper for $599,000.

Pamela L. Kinsey conveyed property on a public road to Vicente B Genao Espinal for $360,000.

Jack M. Stoner and Elizabeth A. Stoner conveyed property on Wyndmere Way to Corey T. McCleaf for $1.

LANCASTER CITY

Robert H. Lowing and Cynthia J. Lowing conveyed 341 N. West End Ave. to Cristina J. Perez for $396,000.

Bonita L. Mummert conveyed 301 N. West End Ave. to Eliza Jane Charbonneau for $410,000.

David J. Gigac and Joann Lee Gigac conveyed 633 S. Franklin St. to Danny Marquez and Ada Marquez for $92,500.

Sybak Properties LLC and Sio Vai Ko conveyed 13 N. Mary St. to Ls Realty LLC for $320,000.

Numa Design LLC, Andrew Benner and Andrew T. Benner conveyed 740 Hamilton St. to Mark Bradley and Lisa Naomi Bradley for $265,000.

Aj Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 443 S. Christian St. to Kyleeshia M. Johnson for $154,900.

Steven Brickman, Daniela King Brickman, Giovanni Dileonardo and Elizabeth Dileonardo conveyed property on East Orange Street to Giovanni Dileonardo, Elizabeth Dileonardo and Maria Grazia Dileonardo for $1.

Susan Kidd conveyed 932 Lititz Ave. to Lori L. Derr for $270,000.

Joel Christopher Ulrich conveyed 722 Emerald Drive to Katherine M. Cruz for $220,000.

Galen L. Wine and Galen Wine conveyed 542 S. Lime St. to Loren Filippini for $220,000.

Joseph E. Miller conveyed 442 N. Market St. to Jean Marie Becklund, Jean M. Becklund and Jean Marie Becklund Revocable Living Trust for $251,000.

Rama Investment Properties LLC and Jeffrey D. Mohler conveyed 462 W. Vine St. to Linda E. Miller and Kimberly A. Sullivan for $280,000.

Ha California conveyed 817 High St. to Ha California and Mi Mi for $1.

J. Gary Neff conveyed property on Marietta Avenue to 824 Marietta Avenue LLC for $250,000.

AJ Home Solutions LLC and James A. Fisher conveyed 650 E. Chestnut St. to Melissa J. Bridges for $379,900.

Alec D. Kreider conveyed 249 New Holland Ave. to Diane Michael for $241,111.

The estate of Rhuetilla Smith conveyed 513 E. Strawberry St. to Amos S. King for $81,500.

Dana Edward Backman and 2020 Backman Living Trust conveyed 212 N. Concord St. to Denise Bollard for $315,000.

White Hill Realty LLC, Vipul Patel and Monika Rani conveyed 595 N. Plum St. to Robert K. Palmer for $268,000.

229 Nevin Street LLC and David K. Allgyer conveyed 229 Nevin St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $1.

J. Gary Neff conveyed 42 Old Dorwart St. to City Limits Foundation for $1.

Gregg Irwin conveyed 545 North St. to Michael Camacho Ortiz and Michael Camacho Ortiz for $154,900.

Thomas M. Stallings conveyed 610 W. Chestnut St. to Enrico Tarallo and Assunta Tarallo for $260,000.

Justin Stanford Duffy conveyed 605 S. Lime St. to Logan D. Dienner for $195,000.

Rojas Group LLC, Maria A. Rojas and Luis M. Rojas conveyed property on a public road to Eloisa Canario Acosta and Eloisa Canario Acosta for $190,000.

Toes In The Sand LLC, Douglas Brant and Jenny Brant conveyed 408 W. James St. to Douglas Brant and Jenny Brant for $1.

In The Light Ministries conveyed property on a public road to Family of Christian Churches and La Familia De Iglesias Cristianas for $650,000.

Geoffrey L. Hauck conveyed 427 E. Strawberry St. to Emanuel Detweiler for $106,000.

Family of Christian Churches Inc. and La Familia De Igelsias Cristianas conveyed property on Locust Street to Living Christian Church Ministries and Jesus Christ Is The King for $340,000.

Kathleen L. Riordan and Daniel J. Nephin conveyed 136 N. Lime St. to Kathleen L. Riordan for $1.

Masonelli LLC, Leeann Robustelli Mason and R. Taylor Mason conveyed 230 N. Prince St. to 230 North Prince Street LLC for $350,000.

Raymond B. Esh and Rebecca R. Esh conveyed 234 E. Liberty St. to Richard J. Wiker for $209,000.

Hector L. Surita Jr. conveyed 652 Fourth St. to Matthew M. Sweeney and Kristin E. Deubler for $250,000.

Clifford H. Still conveyed 522 1/2 Green St. to Restoration Rehabs LLC for $81,400.

Benuka Tamang conveyed 846 Hilton Drive to Austin M. Wilson for $185,000.

John L. Fisher Jr. and Kimberly A. Fisher conveyed 332 W. Grant St. to Restored Investments LLC for $165,000.

Leed Real Estate LLC and Ann L. Leed conveyed 903 Wheatland Ave. to Pocket Books Shop LLC for $450,000.

Hussein Altaweel and Marwa Noori conveyed 933 St. Joseph St. to Jay D. Ebersole and Elma Z. Ebersole for $155,000.

Patricia A. Barnes conveyed property on a public road to Alan H. Cherkin for $154,982.

Amanda Komara conveyed 348 W. James St. to Edward Schwarz and Susan Snyder for $238,750.

Coastline Capital LLC and Rolland R. King III conveyed property on High Street to Nexus Restoration & Emergency Services LLC for $62,100.

Guitar Doctor Ltd. and Christopher B. Maul conveyed 331 W. King St. to Christopher B. Maul for $1.

Susan M. Gilfert conveyed 646 N. Mary St. to Spruce St. Design & Build LLC for $145,000.

Susan M. Gilfert conveyed 640 N. Mary St. to Spruce St. Design & Build LLC for $120,000.

Jairo Velasco and Ramiro Velasco conveyed 469 Manor St. to Meyer Soussan for $152,000.

Jacob S. King conveyed 225 E. Clay St. to Andrew M. Neff for $280,000.

Integrity Investment Ventures, Integrity Investment Ventures LLC and Leroy Miller conveyed 728 Manor St. to Marlin Beiler for $175,000.

LANCASTER TWP.

Luis A Santana Rodriguez conveyed property on Colchester Drive to Luis Santana Rodriguez and Jacqueline Dejesus for $1.

Belinda C. Dickson Brown, Belinda C Dickson Brown and Belinda Chante Dickson conveyed 26 Cold Stream Drive to Belinda C. Dickson Brown and Belinda C Dickson Brown for $1.

Joseph T. Demascolo conveyed property on Sterling Place to Federisa F Duran Garcia and Andres Rivera for $230,000.

Heather A. Rodriguez and Christian F. Rodriguez conveyed 921 E. Orange St. to Daniel G. Piemonte and Enza Maria Indelicato for $328,000.

Francis H. Geiger and Jean A. Geiger conveyed 116 Bentley Lane to Karen M. Bush and Andrew F. Bush for $375,000.

Brigham Joseph Faria and Nancy W. Sapp conveyed 116 Atkins Ave. to Eliyahu M. Richelson and Rena Richelson for $270,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Benuel K. Petersheim, Barbara F. Petersheim, Elmer F. Petersheim, Fanny K. Petersheim and Fannie K. Petersheim conveyed property on a public road to David Petersheim and Verna Petersheim for $1.

Anthony Depaola and Kathleen Vilardi Depaola conveyed 3097 Irishtown Road to Depaola Family Irrevocable Trust for $10.

Amos J. King and Mary B. King conveyed property on a public road to Stephen K. Beiler and Malinda S. Beiler for $225,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Janet W. Groff conveyed 65 Rose Ave. to Jeffrey S. McGarvey and Cindi L. McGarvey for $1.

Ronald D. Brubaker and Beverly A. Brubaker conveyed property on Brethren Church Road to Jason E. Garber and Beulah M. Garber for $375,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Linda A. Fetter and Linda A. Davenport conveyed 510 Rome Road to John M. Ippolito for $297,500.

3H Enterprises LLC and Randall L. Hess conveyed property on a public road to Jordan Mellinger and Raegan Mellinger for $240,000.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Israel B. Kinsinger and Katie G. Kinsinger conveyed property on a public road to Levi B. Kinsinger for $1.

The estate of Richard A. Grant conveyed property on Forge Road to Jerry Sullivant II for $205,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

David Costello and Sara Costello conveyed Unit 149 to Vincent J. Catania Jr. and Jadie L. Catania for $900,000.

Vu T. Ninh conveyed 2324 Lititz Pike to Abraham Quintana and Maytee Rivero for $260,000.

William H. Parmer and Sherry L. Parmer conveyed 1372 Harrisburg Pike to Rpm Properties Ltd. for $175,000.

Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC conveyed Unit 74 to Vanessa L. Geiger for $750,000.

The estate of Mary A. Vasile conveyed property on a public road to Bryona N. Snyder for $275,000.

Earl Groff, Lois M. Groff and Earl K. Groff conveyed property on a public road to Sherman & Walton Inc. for $175,000.

Fern S. Dannis conveyed 2344 Woodwick Road to Woodwick Road LLC for $525,000.

Edgar C. Fearnow III and Roberta D. Fearnow conveyed property on Goose Neck Drive to Rick Williams and Megan Williams for $1,175,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on Keller Avenue to Olga L. Velazquez for $178,500.

Donald L. Brant and Douglas R. McConnell conveyed Unit 11 to Stanley A. May for $165,000.

Thomas J. Jordan IV and Valerie L. Jordan conveyed property on Bent Creek Drive to Deborah Addo for $954,000.

Alonza R. Price and Alonza Price conveyed Unit 17 to Yong Greer for $163,000.

Jon F. Rebman, Brandi S. Danz and Brandi Rebman conveyed 958 Skyline Drive to Brandi Rebman for $1.

Bryan L. Johnston and Tiffany L. Johnston conveyed 2541 Mondamin Farm Road to Daniel R. Burkholder and Abigail C. Burkholder for $1,275,000.

Nora A. Liepa and Anita Smeltz conveyed 1547 Vista Road to Steven S. Groff for $326,000.

Jennifer Rule and Kara Baldwin conveyed property on Ashton Place to Devin Lance Bruton and Hilarie Davis Bruton for $587,523.

Andrew S. Barninger and Leah R. Barninger conveyed 845 Martha Ave. to Drew Arena and Kendall Somer for $265,000.

Vivek A. Shah conveyed property on Delp Road to Gregory Socherman and Alma Socherman for $951,600.

Daran T. Becker and Maryssa V. Becker conveyed 1350 Glen Moore Circle to Luis A Rodriguez Quiles and Magdalena Horta for $215,300.

Jay W. Andrew, Hilary L. Mace Andrew and Hilary L Mace Andrew conveyed property on Butter Road to Benjamin Nolin for $385,000.

Emilie L. Young conveyed property on a public road to Douglas E. Gonzales and Mary Snow for $325,000.

Warren B. Buch and Sandra J. Buch conveyed property on Salem Drive to Matthew A. Leonard and Megan N. Leonard for $346,000.

Lucky1 Partners LP, Lucky1 Management Llc, Brenda M. Miller and Debra A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Reimagine Properties LLC for $520,000.

Celeste A. Turner, Celeste A. Turner Smith and Celeste Turner Smith conveyed Saddle Drive Lot 11 B-C to Celeste A. Turner Smith, Celeste Turner Smith and Ronald D. Smith for $10.

Leah Tenenbaum conveyed 1301 Blue Jay Drive to Cheryl A. Bonsall for $175,000.

Peggy S. Campbell conveyed 424 Longmeadow Road to Eric Perrone and Katarina Perrone for $270,000.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Kenneth Richard Fauser and Christine Marie Fauser conveyed 307 W. High St. to Kenneth Richard Fauser, Christine Marie Fauser and Lisa M. Fauser for $1.

Steve L. Ebersole conveyed property on a public road to Jake P. Thomson and Caitlyn M. Thomson for $232,000.

Richard W. Beale conveyed 343 S. Charlotte St. to Jordan T. Wingle for $214,500.

C. Randall Dissinger and Mildred D. Dissinger conveyed 174-176 N. Charlotte St. to Martin Heritage Properties LLC for $275,000.

Donald P. Levasseur III conveyed 111 Mill St. to Shane Frymoyer for $152,000.

Brian S. Hammer and Crystal L. Hammer conveyed 142 N. Charlotte St. to Scott A. Huber and Philip V. Nissley for $155,000.

MANOR TWP.

Barbara L. Groff conveyed 39 Knollwood Road to Casey Davies and Brittany Wagner for $274,000.

Karl G. Spaugh and Judy M. Spaugh conveyed 48 S. Donnerville Road to Ali R. Jaffari for $255,000.

Eric S. Resch conveyed 136 Tracy Berg Road to Jesus Ramos Rodriguez and Roxana Alino Montano for $249,900.

Murry Development Corp. conveyed property on Sawgrass Drive to Kristin A. Depue for $448,740.

Kathleen V. Campbell conveyed property on Amsterdam Road to Robert E. Herr and Kimberly A. Herr for $230,000.

Murry Companies, Sher Wal Inc. and Murry Companies & Sher Wal Inc. conveyed property on Rowley Court to Gina M. Ruhl for $428,035.

Reality Church Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Logan Smiley for $200,000.

Jeremy Shertzer and Hannah Shertzer conveyed property on Banyan Circle Drive to Kerrilynn Troop for $225,000.

Benjamin P. Stephensbailey conveyed property on Knollwood Road to John M. Conner for $214,000.

The estate of Harriet H. Keene and the estate of Harriet H. Ament conveyed property on a public road to Evan S. Shertzer and Stephen A. Shertzer for $157,000.

MARIETTA BOROUGH

Hany Boshra Bostros Gendy, Triza Basta Mhres Gendy and Hany Boshra Botros Gendy conveyed 181 Elk Ave. to Cheryl T. Corson for $220,000.

William F. Shaeffer Jr. and Sandra K. Shaeffer conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth Minh Nguyen, Jessica Ann Sheetz Nguyen and Jessica Ann Sheetz Nguyen for $295,000.

MARTIC TWP.

Aaron G. Esh conveyed property on a public road to Thomas W. Taglieri III for $110,000.

Justin L. McCracken, Jeslyn M. McCracken and Justin I. McCracken conveyed property on Bridge Valley Road to Justin L. McCracken and Jeslyn M. McCracken for $1.

Rebecca Strawser and Rebecca Roberts conveyed property on Bethesda Church Road to Connor Lee Swarner and Morgan Paige Whaley for $295,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Lauren D. Schaefer, Lauren D. Dissinger, Lauren Dissinger and Lauren Schaefer conveyed property on Spring Drive to Gregory A. Dissinger and Lauren D. Dissinger for $1.

Millersville Bible Church conveyed 17 Mary St. to John L. Birkenbine Jr. and Melanie J. Birkenbine for $250,000.

Joseph R. Horst and Meredith A. Horst conveyed property on Municipal Drive to Charles A. Russell and Tina N. Russell for $360,000.

David E. Scott and Charlene A. Scott conveyed property on Rivergate Court to Nancy A. Herr for $291,500.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Kenneth Amoo Mitchual and Kenneth Amoo Mitchual conveyed Unit 105 to Kenneth Amoo Mitchual, Kenneth Amoo Mitchual, Ethel A. Esianor Mitchual and Ethel A Esianor Mitchual for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Chad D. Caley conveyed property on a public road to Chad D. Caley and Jaide Mary Caley for $1.

Jeffrey D. Heckman and Stephen C. Heckman conveyed 828 Mount Gretna Road to Mount Gretna Road Enterprises LLC for $1,400,000.

Logan M. Jury conveyed 65 Wigeon Way to Logan M. Jury and Cara Jury for $1.

TND Associates LLC and Naomi R. Fredlund conveyed property on Indian Rock Circle to Adam Keiper and Andrea Keiper for $185,000.

Karen J. Spayde and Karen Hess conveyed property on a public road to John F. Heim for $320,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Brett S. Whitcraft conveyed 223 Sylvan Retreat Road to Hussein Altaweel and Marwa Noori for $300,000.

Kristen L. Zanze conveyed 209 E. New St. to Henry A. Jones Jr. and Vicki L. Jones for $272,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Jaywolf Enterprises, Wolfram H. Andrews and Arlene F. Andrews conveyed property on a public road to First & Harbor LLC for $650,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Jacob L. Beiler and Emma S. Beiler conveyed property on Peach Lane to Jacob L. Beiler Jr. for $1.

PENN TWP.

Lisa R. Bowman and Lisa R. Shaw conveyed 1364 Carole Lane to Lisa R. Shaw and Mark Shaw for $1.

Douglas A. Mendenhall and Gail J. Mendenhall conveyed property on Marie Avenue to Susan Eberly and David Eberly Jr. for $123,000.

Jerelyn Geib and Betty L. Miller Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Meadowlark Lane to DPM Development LLC for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Kathleen M. Blymier conveyed property on a public road to Kathleen M. Blymier for $1.

Carlos A. Ralat and Michelle Ralat conveyed property on a public road to Carlos A. Ralat, Lumarie Ralat Quinones and Lumarie Ralat Quinones for $1.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Brenda G. Adams and Erin L. Treffinger conveyed property on a public road to Elam K. Smucker Jr. and Rebecca G. Smucker for $121,000.

Joseph G. Nadu Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Aminata Bai Ketima and Michael Jacob Ketima for $353,000.

Evan Shertzer conveyed property on a public road to Jason Groff and Kandy Groff for $245,000.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

George D. Hodgson IV and Mary Ellen Hodgson conveyed property on a public road to Michael A. McFadden and Lorena A. McFadden for $274,500.

RAPHO TWP.

Bradley C. Smith and Sherry C. Smith conveyed property on a public road to Andy W. Chacon and Hannah R. Chacon for $100,000.

Brian D. Maederer and Marcia A. Maederer conveyed property on Pinch Road to Brian Gallagher and Lori Gallagher for $350,000.

Joshua B. Rittenhouse and Jennifer M. Rittenhouse conveyed 3186 Pleasant View Drive to Joshua B. Rittenhouse for $1.

Harold E. Turner conveyed property on a public road to Joshua N. Turner and Dominique G. Turner for $1.

William J. Hogan, William J. Hogan Jr., Kelly A. Hogan and Kelly A. Hoffman conveyed property on Habecker Road to William J. Hogan Jr. for $1.

Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Brian M. Rohrer and Melanie A. Rohrer for $390,453.

Harold E. Turner and Harold Eugene Turner conveyed property on a public road to Harold Eugene Turner and Michele M. Turner for $1.

SADSBURY TWP.

Joshua W. Baker conveyed property on a public road to Laura A. Bergman and Bradford L. Bergman for $520,000.

Sean Lee Marshall and Amelia Fawn Lefkowith conveyed property on North Sadsbury Court to Michael D. Kneis Jr. and Kirsten Anne Kneis for $295,000.

STRASBURG BOROUGH

Crystal L. Andrews conveyed 226 1/2 Miller St. to Zebedee O. Andrews for $0.

WARWICK TWP.

Christopher D. Hookway and Amanda S. Tuthill conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Christopher D. Hookway and Amanda S. Hookway for $1.

The estate of Margaret J. Buckreis conveyed property on a public road to Thomas H. Griswold for $440,000.

Michael Long conveyed property on a public road to Dylan Ginter and Nicholas Suhirman for $215,000.

Donald L. Krushinski & M. Lynn Krushinski Revocable Living Trust and M. Lynn Krushinski conveyed property on Newport Road to M. Lynn Krushinski for $1.

Millport Road LLC, Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Michael D. Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to Gregory Reiman and Robin Reiman for $788,450.

The estate of Rachel E. Brubaker conveyed 472 Balmer Road to Jesse D. Brubaker and Martha J. Brubaker for $1.

J. Henry Martin and Margaret M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Wardenhof LLC for $2,538,843.