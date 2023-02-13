The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds Office for Jan. 30-Feb. 3:

AKRON BOROUGH

Sawsag Properties LLC and Clarke N. Witman conveyed 114 Miller Road to Buck Lane LLC for $220,000

BRECKNOCK TWP.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to Richard Davis and John Berkley for $145,100.

CHRISTIANA BOROUGH

Daniel S. Shaver Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Rebecca Hope Cowan and Clark C. Roda for $341,500.

Enrique Romero-Hernandez and Rosa A. Romero conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Klassen Construction and Peter Klassen conveyed property on a public road to Kevin Landis for $319,900.

Jerold B. Fullerton and Barbara J. Fullerton conveyed property on Sanderling Drive to Brigid Maureen Benincasa and Travis Zane Batchelor for $450,000.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Edgemore Drive to Yevgeniya Beiler and Timothy P. Beiler for $304,000.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

Randy L. Martin and Rosalie M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Daryl Jay Sensenig and Grace Louise Sensenig for $690,000.

Michael H. Ansel and Jane E. Ansel conveyed 845 Forest Road to Dylan A. Silva and Cassandra J. Silva for $418,000.

Jay H. Miller conveyed property on Whitehall Road to Anthony M. Grace and Elizabeth J. Franck for $317,000.

Elvin H. Hoover and Anna Mae Hoover conveyed 690 N. Blainsport Road to Matthew A. Hill and Emily B. Hill for $31,250.

COLERAIN TWP.

John S. Fisher, Rachel F. Fisher, John G. Fisher and Esther E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to John G. Fisher, Esther E. Fisher, Amos S. Fisher and Hannah F. Fisher for $1.

The estate of Verna M. Douts and Peggy D. Huber conveyed property on Kirkwood Pike to Peggy D. Huber for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Glenn A. Ezard Jr. and Glenn A. Ezard conveyed 239-257 S. Fourth St. to Wesley R. Funk and Laura B. Funk for $1.

Steven E. Beaston conveyed 916 Houston St. to Lancaster Rentals LLC for $60,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

Richard Carr III and Jamie L. Carr conveyed property on a public road to Glenn Scott Kern for $400,000.

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Linh Nguyen conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Merjes Acosta Rivera for $199,000.

NVR Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Robert Shane Melka for $392,500.

Laura Lee Murphy conveyed property on a public road to Ghylarie Albuquerque-Amancio and Jeannot Jean-Francois for $235,000.

Mary Ann Lauver and Paul E. Lauver conveyed property on a public road to Mary Ann Lauver for $1.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Diane L. Long, Diane L. Wolf and Jay Leonard Wolf Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Kandyse R. Getz for $190,000.

Scott L. Swope conveyed property on a public road to Clark J. Sheakley and Ashley Meredith Lyle for $334,000.

Robert A. Cisneros conveyed property on a public road to Dawn Ouma and Thomas M. Ouma for $298,000.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

John P. Findley Jr. and Wanda M. Findley conveyed property on Center Road to John P. Findley Jr. and Wanda M. Findley for $1.

Herbert L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Kirby R. Weaver and Hannah B. Weaver for $312,000.

Michael Andrew Cronk conveyed property on Orchard Drive to Michael Andrew Cronk and Cailee A. Peachey for $1.

Thomasine D. Carter conveyed property on Center Road to John P. Findley Jr. and Wanda M. Findley for $1.

EARL TWP.

Keith A. Sensenig and Beverly A. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Keith A. Sensenig and Beverly A. Sensenig for $1.

The estate of Ruth W. Shirk conveyed property on a public road to Melvin E. Martin for $385,000.

Reuben S. Newswanger and Martha B. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Luke Ray Newswanger for $1.

Bruce A. Martin and A. Taylor Williams conveyed property on Winding Lane to Bruce A. Martin and A. Taylor Williams for $1.

Raymae LP and Raymond G. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Keith A. Sensenig and Beverly A. Sensenig for $8,080.

Keith A. Sensenig and Beverly A. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Raymae LP for $93,750.

EAST EARL TWP.

Sandra J. Moyer conveyed property on Farm View Drive to Emily Oropollo and Nathaniel Oropollo for $385,000.

Mark S. Weaver and Mary Ann Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Willis R. Hoover and Etta N. Hoover for $260,000.

WEST EARL TWP.

John R. King conveyed property on a public road to Scott Selby, Janet Selby and Scott & Janet Selby Family Revocable Trust of 2005 for $501,000.

EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

Jacob L. Diirner conveyed 5716 Vaughn Road to Lee R. Diirner for $1.

The estate of Ruth E. Diirner conveyed 5716 Vaughn Road to Jacob L. Diirner for $1.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

J&C Group LLC and Jinfang Liu conveyed 48 S. Market St. to 48 South Market Street LLC for $575,000.

Patricia A. Kupres, Grace Hann and Grace R. Hann conveyed property on a public road to Bml Real Estate LLC for $204,000.

Debbie L. Yohn and Robert A. Yohn conveyed 724 S. Mount Joy St. to Debbie L. Yohn for $10.

The estate of Michele L. Moore and The estate of Michele L. Gennarelli conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey W. Moore for $1.

James C. Johnson II and Emily H. Dennis A conveyed property on East Hummelstown Street to Meagan Irene Houser and Cale Timothy Mitzel for $297,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Rene A. Colato and Ana A. Vasquez conveyed 115 Cherry St. to Rene A. Colato for $1.

Cloister Associates LP and Cloister Shopping Inc. conveyed property on a public road to S&S Singh Partners for $6,325,000.

Dale L. High & Pauline S. High Revocable Living Trust and Dale L. High conveyed property on a public road to Select Home Buyers LLC for $136,000.

EPHRATA TWP.

Mary S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David E. Stoltzfus and Fannie S. Stoltzfus for $350,000.

Christine H. Zimmerman and Christine H. Sensenig conveyed property on Burkholder Road to Josiah D. Zimmerman for $1.

FULTON TWP.

David Price and Beverly Price conveyed property on a public road to Robert Wolffe and Valeri Wolffe for $185,000.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Landis Farm Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Ballintree Investments LLC for $630,190.

Thomas G. Kipphorn and Suzanne C. Kipphorn conveyed 37 Running Pump Road to Suzanne C. Kipphorn and Eric T. Kipphorn for $1.

Maddalena Pennino and Edward Dormer conveyed property on Stanley Avenue to Kelli R. Rothrock and Victoria L. Phillips for $250,000.

Rup Ghimire and Kumari Katwal conveyed 104 Eisenhower Blvd. to Purushotam Dhungana and Mandodhari Chamlagai for $275,000.

Karen E. Reading conveyed property on a public road to George M. Barnock and Kristin M. Barnock for $383,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Raymond L. Wallman and Lynn F. Wallman for $569,862.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Timothy J. Olnick and Irene Y. Olnick for $569,330.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Scott W. Kulis and Leslie J. Kulis for $786,900.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to Dennis E. Reinaker for $838,688.

Edward H. Madenford and Deborah C. Madenford conveyed property on a public road to Bruce Moser and Erica Moser for $500,000.

Toa East Petersburg LLC conveyed property on a public road to David E. Trevisan and Amber G. Trevisan for $787,596.

Allison K. Koblitz conveyed property on a public road to Farhad Qalandarshah, Sorya Mohammad Salim and Muskan Farhad for $410,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

One Cap LLC and Chris A. Poborsky conveyed 3649 Horizon Drive to Chris R. Poborsky and Rachel E. Poborsky for $310,000.

John J. Shaeffer, Mary C. Shaeffer and Bradley J. Leber conveyed property on Concordia Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $273,500.

Cathy S. Rohm conveyed property on a public road to David L. Rohm and Cathy S. Rohm for $1.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Kim L. Longenecker conveyed 2482 Old Philadelphia Pike to Kim L. Longenecker for $1.

Paige M. Longenecker conveyed property on a public road to Paige M. Longenecker for $1.

Unnatibahen Patel, Unnati Patel and Vishal Patel conveyed property on Oak Leaf Lane to Unnatibahen Patel and Unnati Patel for $1.

J. Matthew Weaver and Kalah R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to J. Matthew Weaver and Kalah R. Weaver for $1.

Susan E. Hoffman and John R. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Susan E. Hoffman for $1.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Jeffrey Rudman conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey Rudman and Rebecca Bensinger for $1.

The estate of Ingeburg Burlefinger conveyed property on Millport Road to John Richard King and Oluwafunmilade King for $1,295,000.

Christopher Paul Scott conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

Marcia H. Meikrantz conveyed property on a public road to Roger Thomas Burke and Christine Ann Burke for $375,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Angelica Leigh Flores-Corujo and Anthony Tejada conveyed property on East Ross Street to Derrick Seegars and Anna Seegars for $245,000.

Khachaporn Phunsawat conveyed 530 Beaver St. to Sifa Lumona and Alimasi Maneno for $165,000.

Enelida Hernandez and Jose R. Hernandez conveyed 541 Dauphin St. to Alexandra Duarte for $165,000.

Elaine Mann and Joanne Herbert conveyed 620 Olive St. to Mark A. Rebert for $100,000.

S.R. Group LLC and J. Gary Neff conveyed property on a public road to Sandra Sweigard for $925,000.

Alexander M. Mazzucca and Bethany M. Rommel conveyed 236 Lancaster Ave. to Bradley Beckham Copeland and Sarah Webster Bidgood for $625,000.

Thomas J. Kurtz and Nancy S. Clupper conveyed 355 College Ave. to Meagan Howell-Brogan for $389,900.

Gerald E. Stetter, Celeste W. Stetter and Connie M. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Celeste W. Stetter for $1.

Todd R. Stumpf conveyed property on a public road to David C. Zimmerman and Anne Zimmerman for $250,100.

Elba Camacho and Francisca Serrano conveyed property on a public road to Improvement Specialties LLC for $85,000.

Matthew Estadt and Siobhan Cooney conveyed property on a public road to Scott Royal Smith and Mesc Green Revocable Family Trust for $1.

Rae A. Vitale conveyed 337 E. Clay St. to Jennifer Shiffler and Sandro Garcia-Rivera for $140,000.

Wesley R. Funk conveyed 619 W. Chestnut St. to Edwin Scott Bair for $1.

Sundown Lounge Inc. conveyed 429-431 N. Mulberry St. to Confectiontown LLC for $472,500.

Carter Hurst conveyed property on Lafayette Street to Abigail Elaine Dailey for $205,000.

Christopher J. Woelfle conveyed property on a public road to Satnam II LLC for $550,000.

Revamp 365 LLC and Andrew Farnese conveyed 151 Howard Ave. to Sonia Noemi Martinez and Julain Romeo Leon for $110,000.

Henry Rivera conveyed 816 Lafayette St. to Glanzair Properties LLC for $116,500.

Charmaine Lockwood-Anderson, Joan Lockwood and Joan I. Lockwood conveyed 715 Rockland St. to Lawrence M. Knolle and Allison M. Knolle for $75,000.

Elizabeth A. Schott and Nancy J. Schott conveyed 423 N. Charlotte St. to Dalton L. Layfield and Emily Francisco for $282,000.

Christine M. Peters and Christine Marie Emerick conveyed property on North Cherry Alley to Jeffrey A. Lawrence and Carol A. Overcash for $350,000.

Dylan M. Pflumm and Jacqueline McDermott conveyed 728 N. Queen St. to Left Investments LLC for $205,000.

Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Jonathan Rosa Ortiz and Travis Davidson for $319,995.

B&A Partners LLC and Alan M. Swanson conveyed 328 W. Walnut St. to Charles W. Schaefer and Marcie D. Gsteiger-Cox for $282,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Diana V. Bogrette and Steven Bogrette conveyed property on Elmshire Drive to Valeriy Aslanov and Larisa Aslanova for $1.

Harvey Christopher Pollock conveyed property on Wilderness Road to Lauren Keeports for $340,000.

Christopher P. Anderson conveyed property on Belle Valley Road to David M. Bailey and Nora A. Long for $265,000.

Rufus A. Fulton III conveyed property on Millersville Pike to Lisa Charlesworth for $538,000.

The estate of Jenni L. Kistler and The estate of Jenni Lynn Kistler conveyed property on a public road to Marguit Lopez-Aguilar and Walter Luis Ticona Ari for $215,000.

LEACOCK TWP.

Mildred R. Patterson and Patterson Living Trust conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Pfeiffer for $150,000.

Elmer S. Lapp and Edna B. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Esh for $520,000.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

Amos S. Stoltzfus and Arie R. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Beechdale Road to Turtleneck Farm LLC for $800,000.

Robert Q. Landis conveyed property on a public road to Vernon J. Huyard and Marita Huyard for $185,000.

LITITZ BOROUGH

Brian D. Brooks, PA Guardianship Association and Shirley Hoover Leahy conveyed 58 E. Lincoln Ave. to Cash Flo LLC for $228,000.

Anita J. Ford conveyed property on a public road to Michelle Wiley and Jackson Corrigan for $200,000.

Ronald L. Miller, Miller & Miller Wealth Management, Chuck Thompson Profit Sharing Plan and Charles C. Thompson Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Ronald L. Miller, Miller & Miller Wealth Management and Chuck Thompson Profit Sharing Plan for $1.

Adam M. McQuaig and Korrine M. McQuaig conveyed 123 Liberty St. to Tara Kellenberger for $233,000.

MANHEIM TWP.

Ann Marie Fluke and Teresa E. Palmer conveyed property on a public road to Jessica S. Platzer for $254,900.

Kimberly N. Furry conveyed 958 Edgemoor Court to Daniel P. Wiegand for $1.

Landis Valley Holdings LP and Dennis Herr conveyed property on Dolly Drive to Anoop Shah for $175,000.

Hoover Family Partnership, Petersburg Road Associates LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Kenneth J. Martin and Cassie L. Martin for $762,087.

Regina K. Varallo conveyed property on Harclay Place to Edwin T. Howe and Pamela F. Howe for $315,000.

Jeffrey D. Schmitz conveyed property on a public road to Jeffrey D. Schmitz and Stephanie J. Andreozzi for $1.

RTTR LLC, Ryan L. Felpel and Todd J. Felpel conveyed property on Santa Barbara Drive to Michael Kealey, Nicole Mumma and Elizabeth Kealey for $462,000.

Santiago R. Lado Jr, Virginia M. Lado and Aubrey L. Tam conveyed property on Delp Road to Rigor Manso Lado for $136,586.

Matthew J. Kober, Meagan A. Dougherty and Meagan A. Kober conveyed property on Nicholson Square Drive to Matthew J. Kober for $1.

Yeager Supply Inc. conveyed property on West Airport Road to 131 West Airport Partners LLC for $640,000.

Santiago Payanao Sanchez and Santiago Payanao-Sanchez conveyed 110 Manheim Pike to Anthony P. Scarpa and 110 Manheim Ave. Land Trust for $186,660.

BML Real Estate LLC and Brandon Leaman conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Michelle Marie Secunda and Joseph Secunda for $500,000.

Emiliano Atencio and Jill Alexander conveyed property on Juliette Avenue to Alicia M. Alexander for $305,250.

Erica C. Goulet, Erica C. Moser and Bruce Moser conveyed property on Sunnybrook Drive to Katee C. Wodarczyk and Timothy M. Wodarczyk for $245,000.

Sonshine Holding LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on Bluegrass Road to Brian L. Jackson and Cori J. Jackson for $851,178.

Joseph Kotinsky conveyed property on Kissel Hill Road to James D. Reiff and Verna W. Reiff for $750,000.

Scot B. Gilburg and Beth A. Andrew conveyed 1114 Helen Ave. to Scot B. Gilburg for $1.

John W. Briner and Kimberly A. Briner conveyed property on Still Water Road to John W. Briner for $1.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Jared D. Morgan conveyed 24 W. Gramby St. to Alexandria J. Gervasi for $249,900.

Larry D. Zeiset, Jere A. Martin and Larry D. Zeiset & Jere A. Martin Partnership conveyed property on South Oak Street to BRH Homes In PA Southeast LLC for $155,000.

Oliver Y. Cardin and Michaela M. Sangillo conveyed property on Lakeview Drive to Anthony J. Mosloskie and Brittany E. Mosloskie for $311,000.

MANOR TWP.

Richard L. Martin and Bonnie Sue Martin conveyed property on Stehman Church Road to Richard L. Martin and Bonnie Sue Martin for $1.

Christopher P. Long and Jill C. Long conveyed property on Columbia Avenue to Graystone Properties LLC for $96,500.

Clyde E. Hunt, Alma M. Hunt, Paul E. Hunt, Vivian F. Hunt, Elsie E. Kreider, Marlin L. Kreider and Elva E. Martin conveyed property on Stehman Church Road to Richard L. Martin and Bonnie Sue Martin for $66,000.

Luke James Perry and Cheyenne Juanita Perry conveyed property on River Road to Maxwell White Dimon for $170,000.

Roy C. Weiler II, Lori A. Weiler and Julie Anne Clapsaddle conveyed property on Sunrise Terrace to Vidyawattie Bahadur for $230,062.

MARTIC TWP.

Daniel K. Smucker and Rachel Z. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Smucker and Mary A. Smucker for $1.

Robert E. Vickers, George M. Vickers and Janet E. Vickers conveyed property on a public road to Bsre Holdings LLC for $30,000.

Sarah K. Beiler conveyed property on Drytown Road to Abner K. Esh and Katie Mae Esh for $1.

Daniel K. Smucker and Rachel Z. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Amos K. Smucker and Mary A. Smucker for $1.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

Frank L. Hauns, Linda L. Hauns and Hauns Family Revocable Trust conveyed property on Stonegate Court to Shanna Scone for $240,000.

Sylvan Terrace Properties LLC, Andrea Bell and Karen E. Heistand conveyed property on a public road to Christopher J. Woelfle for $225,000.

Jason W. Lessig and Andrea E. Lessig conveyed property on North George Street to Jal Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.

Colleen Defranco and John W. Mohler III conveyed property on a public road to Colleen Defranco for $1.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Steven L. Faus and Dina E. Faus conveyed property on a public road to Darnell Zimmerman and Mary Zimmerman for $265,000.

Robert F. Cosgriff and Judith S. Cosgriff conveyed property on a public road to Diane Kanode and Steven M. Kanode for $353,000.

Melissa Welsh and Linda R. Welsh conveyed property on a public road to Bsre Holdings LLC for $20,000.

Brian S. Hoffer and Angela M. Hoffer conveyed property on Misty Drive to Adam Scott Neideigh and Rebecca Jeanmarie Neideigh for $315,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Holdings LLC, Benuel F. Smoker and Matthew H. Garman conveyed property on Diller Avenue to Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.

Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Holdings LLC, Benuel F. Smoker and Matthew H. Garman conveyed property on Diller Avenue to Mid-Atlantic Real Estate Holdings LLC for $1.

Cheryl R. Bicking conveyed property on North Railroad Avenue to Mimi Bicking for $50,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Aaron B. Stoltzfus, Ruth Stoltzfus and Mary Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Levi K. Stoltzfus for $1.

Donald L. Shakespeare and Laura J. Shakespeare conveyed property on a public road to JFS Property 1. LLC for $280,000.

Aaron B. Stoltzfus, Ruth Stoltzfus and Mary Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Stoltzfus and Mary Ruth Stoltzfus for $1.

Aaron B. Stoltzfus, Ruth Stoltzfus and Mary Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Stoltzfus and Mary Ruth Stoltzfus for $1.

Aaron B. Stoltzfus, Mary Ruth Stoltzfus and Ruth Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Aaron B. Stoltzfus and Mary Ruth Stoltzfus for $1.

PENN TWP.

Asbe Trust, Kelly C. Brown, Mark David Brubaker, Mark D. Brubaker, Karen J. Minnich, Matthew Smeltzer, John O. Smeltzer, Judy Metz Couch, Ann Y. Johnson and Karen J. Pyzer conveyed property on a public road to Matthew V. Burkholder and Karen A. Burkholder for $2,137,100.

Jay L. Martin and Regina H. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Raymond D. Stoltzfus and Verna R. Stoltzfus for $265,000.

PEQUEA TWP.

James Williams and Katlyn Groff conveyed property on a public road to James Williams for $57,560.

The estate of Barbara A. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Adam P. Sapp for $260,000.

David W. Baker and Cynthia W. Baker conveyed property on Kendig Road to Joel L. King and Sylvia F. King for $438,000.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

Elmer J. Allgyer and Marian M. Allgyer conveyed property on a public road to Sarah K. Beiler for $490,000.

David L. Fite and Carol L. Fite conveyed property on a public road to Martha M. Bedford for $1.

Cody Woods and Kimberlyn Swinehart conveyed property on Rawlinsville Avenue to Brett M. Horton and Cheyenne J. Horton for $250,000.

Daniel E. Glick and Katie S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Glick and Katie S. Glick for $1.

QUARRYVILLE BOROUGH

The estate of William R. Tomlinson conveyed property on a public road to David S. Stoltzfus for $342,000.

RAPHO TWP.

Diane Hoffer and Dianne Hoffer conveyed property on Meadow Road to Brian S. Hoffer and Angela M. Hoffer for $1.

W. Douglas Smolinski and Diane R. Smolinski conveyed property on a public road to William Douglas Smolinski, Diane R. Smolinski and Smolinski Family Living Trust for $1.

John E. Frick and Kerri Lynne Frick conveyed property on Oak Leaf Drive to BML Real Estate LLC for $277,500.

SALISBURY TWP.

Beth J. Walker conveyed property on a public road to Matthew R. Smucker and Anita Smucker for $460,000.

Breeo Ventures LLC conveyed property on a public road to Prestige Real Estate Group LLC for $1,160,000.

Urban Outfitters Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.

TERRE HILL BOROUGH

The estate of Sandra L. Styer conveyed property on Linden Street to Stephanie L. Strous for $240,000.

WARWICK TWP.

Warwick Crossing LLC, EG Stoltzfus Homes LLC and Chad Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Albert Thorp III and Janet Marie Thorp for $561,115.

Millport Road LLC, Pine Hill At Lancaster LLC, James W. Buckwalter and Michael Garman conveyed property on Valley Crossing Drive to John M. McHenry and Christine M. McHenry for $1,000,916.

Samuel S. Riehl and Barbara S. Riehl conveyed property on Pine Hill Road to Pine Hill Road Farm LP for $150,000.

Karen E. Shaub conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Herr for $1.

Corry L. Price and Kelly D. Price conveyed property on a public road to Kylie Funk and Dakota Johnson-Ortiz for $235,000.

The estate of Melvin G. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Michael L. Herr for $1.

The estate of Melvin G. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Karen E. Shaub for $1.