The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Jan. 18-22:

BRECKNOCK TWP.

The estate of Robert L. Kohl conveyed property on a public road to Sheila L. Hagy for $190,000.

Shirley Ann Sheaffer, Debra Mae Sheaffer and Timothy Lee Sheaffer conveyed property on Maple Grove Road to Debra Mae Sheaffer and Timothy Lee Sheaffer for $1.

Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 157 E. Valley Road to Lisa M. Rendelman and Gregory P. Rendelman for $494,965.

Conrad H. Hurst and Katrina J. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Conrad H. Hurst and Katrina J. Hurst for $1.

CAERNARVON TWP.

Margaret R. Arbuckle conveyed 6768 Division Highway to John D. Arbuckle for $1.

CLAY TWP.

Mabel M. Martin conveyed 227 Stephen Lane to Lillie Mae Good for $248,000.

Thomas J. Livingston and Denise A. Livingston conveyed property on Woodcock Drive to Thomas J. Livingston and Denise A. Livingston for $1.

Dennis L. Steffy and Lois E. Steffy conveyed property on a public road to Klm Family Holdings LLC for $585,000.

Donald E. Geib and Romaine R. Geib conveyed property on a public road to Donald E. Geib for $1.

John L. Herr and Esther S. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Jerrold L. Keefer and Kimberly S. Keefer for $220,500.

Donald James Pawlowski and Sandra L. Pawlowski conveyed Unit 97 to David Silfies and Janice Silfies for $485,000.

Leon Ashley Hurst and Julie L. Hurst conveyed property on Woodcock Drive to Leon Ashley Hurst and Julie L. Hurst for $1.

Leon Ashley Hurst and Julie L. Hurst conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Livingston and Denise A. Livingston for $1,000.

EAST COCALICO TWP.

Curtis L. Kulp, Lorraine A. Kulp, Daniel Lee Kulp, Daniel L. Kulp, Valerie Kulp and Valerie J. Kulp conveyed property on Helen Drive to Daniel L. Kulp and Valerie J. Kulp for $0.

Jacob Maier and Samantha Maier conveyed 58 E. Church St. to Jared L. Royer for $149,900.

The estate of Verna N. Martin conveyed property on East Church Street to Elsie N. Martin and Annetta N. Martin for $1.

Jonathan M. Cook, Karen M. Motter and Karen M. Cook conveyed property on Terrace Avenue to Jonathan M. Cook and Karen M. Cook for $1.

Michael D. Cohen, Susan M. Cohen and Susan Cohen conveyed 5 E. Kestrel Drive to Susan M. Cohen for $10.

WEST COCALICO TWP.

David R. Holler, Jo Ellen C Holler and Joellen C. Holler conveyed 205 Sportsman Road to Jo Ellen C Holler for $1.

John C. Schweitzer and Ann L. Schweitzer conveyed property on a public road to Brian L. Weiland Jr. and Aubri Weiland for $361,000.

COLERAIN TWP.

The estate of Levi L. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Enos B. Fisher and Rebecca S. Fisher for $1.

Benjamin B. Esh and Barbara J. Esh conveyed property on Newport Road to Benjamin B. Esh Jr. and Annie S. Esh for $1.

Doris L. Herr conveyed property on a public road to Darlene F. Groff for $1.

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Carl E. Harper Jr., Elizabeth S. Harper and Elizabeth M. Harper conveyed property on Walnut Street to 745 Old Chickies Hill Road Realty LLC for $145,000.

Amos Beiler conveyed 221 S. Fifth St. to Drew A. Mumma for $109,000.

Patricia A. Henry and Patricia A. McBride conveyed 515 Union St. to Kristen N. Henry Perine and Kristen N. Henry Perine for $85,000.

Amanda L. Sheaffer, Amanda L. Wornham and Andrew Sheaffer conveyed 481 Manor St. to Daniel J. Rera and Angela M. Rera for $94,580.

CONESTOGA TWP.

Jordan E. Shank, Claudia N. Shank, Claudia Shank and Jordan Shank conveyed property on a public road to Beulah P. Mall for $286,500.

Rodney J. Haberstroh and Lorie J. Haberstroh conveyed property on Stone Hill Road to Jonathan D. Graham and Lindsay N. Graham for $600,000.

DENVER BOROUGH

The estate of Stanley B. Loveless, Judy Loveless and Brook Ellwood conveyed property on Fausnacht Drive to Steven Redcay and Rebecca Redcay for $171,000.

Denver Nest No 54 Fraternal Order Orioles conveyed 211 Main St. to Denver Main LLC for $125,000.

Philip B. Shober and Gerarda A. Shober conveyed 515 Main St. to Jared R. Smith and Grace H. Shober for $165,000.

Yvonne S. Martin and Ernest G. Martin conveyed 120 S. Fourth St. to Jacob P. Maier and Samantha J. Maier for $189,500.

Jonathan D. Miklas and Christine K. Miklas conveyed property on a public road to Mark Davis and Alicia Davis for $190,000.

Tony Yadlovskiy and Tatyana Yadlovskiy conveyed property on Sunrise Circle to Jonathan D. Miklas and Christine K. Miklas for $309,900.

The estate of Michael D. Jeffries conveyed 307 Washington St. to Fisher Land Holdings LLC for $142,500

EAST DONEGAL TWP.

Seth T. Higby conveyed property on a public road to Stephen Suter for $182,000.

Andrew D. Gehman, Erin B. Grothouse and Erin B. Gehman conveyed property on a public road to Andrew D. Gehman and Erin B. Gehman for $1.

Donald L. Hanes conveyed property on a public road to Esther A. Sweitzer and Katelin D. Storm for $175,000.

Steven M. Kohler and Beth A. Kohler conveyed property on a public road to Nathaniel R. Rhoad and Randi E. Rhoad for $315,000.

WEST DONEGAL TWP.

Elm Tree LLC conveyed property on a public road to Scott William Bower and Shannon Nicole Bower for $475,000.

John Paul Tyson and Samantha Muska conveyed property on Randolph Drive to John Paul Tyson for $1.

Richard A. Whiting and Deborah A. Whiting conveyed property on a public road to Brian White and Christine M. White for $230,000.

Glenpoint LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Daniel E. Doscher Jr. and Christine S. Doscher for $524,772.

EAST DRUMORE TWP.

Mark Lipka conveyed property on Tanglewood Drive to Jennifer Lee Hendrickson for $330,000.

EARL TWP.

Berks At Garden Spot LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on a public road to Brendan Bortell, Naznee Khan Bortell and Naznee Khan Bortell for $275,490.

Loyd Z. Sensenig conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Crawford for $325,000.

Yvette L. Lee, Robert E. Lee and Wilma Y. Lee conveyed 110 Robin Road to Yvette L. Lee for $1.

EAST EARL TWP.

Paul S. Nolt and Mildred Ml Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Shawn L. Nolt for $140,000.

Foundation For Eldercare conveyed property on a public road to Generations of Hope LLC for $1.

Kevin L. Miller and Gina M. Miller conveyed property on Martin Street to Robert L. Cone and Dawn M. Cone for $410,000.

Daniel H. Stauffer and Erma H. Stauffer conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Smucker for $257,000.

Donald L. Usner and Sally A. Usner conveyed property on a public road to Richard Tyler Eby and Sarah E. Eby for $1.

WEST EARL TWP.

Alvin Z. Beiler and Malinda S. Beiler conveyed 31 W. Main St. to Renate Idolly Gordon for $200,000.

EDEN TWP.

Shawn M. Reimold and Donita K. Reimold conveyed property on Springville Road to Coby C. King and Katie A. King for $140,000.

Quarryville Industrial Properties LLC, Israel S. Beiler and Mattie L. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Hawksville Properties LLC for $690,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

David A. Derr and Anna M. Derr conveyed property on Furnace Hills Pike to Daniel L. Fisher and Linda S. Fisher for $725,000.

HHC Properties and House of His Creation conveyed property on a public road to Hopewell Forge Properties LLC for $1,250,000.

ELIZABETHTOWN BOROUGH

Nathan J. Dupler conveyed 130 N. Poplar St. to Justin S. Duffy for $174,000.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC conveyed 42 N. Poplar St. to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.

101 Properties LLC and Edward M. Itkowitz conveyed property on South Market Street to EJI Properties LLC for $230,000.

EPHRATA BOROUGH

Robert Huntington and Brandi Huntington conveyed property on a public road to Douglas M. Bernardini Jr. and Nicole R. Austin for $175,000.

John A. Rupp and Ellen C. Rupp conveyed property on a public road to 240 Fulton St. LLC for $230,000.

Adam Cyril Menko conveyed 345 Duke St. to Michelle L. Cassel for $199,900.

John Groff and Teresa L. Groff conveyed 195 Linda Terrace to Todd Michael Weitzel and David S. Wilcox for $170,000.

Michael L. Rachor and Michael Rachor conveyed property on Marion Terrace to Devin T. Miller for $162,000.

Rodney A. Smucker and Danyelle M. Smucker conveyed 596 Cloverbrook Drive to Rodney A. Smucker for $0.

David W. Kurtz, Shannon J. Kurtz and Shannon J. Anderson conveyed 37 E. Franklin St. to Lauren Alexis Parsons for $132,000.

Earl W. Hostetter and Lois S. Hostetter conveyed property on a public road to Colton M. Dunkle for $225,000.

Alisha M. Murphy and Alisha M. Raybuck conveyed property on a public road to Timothy Miller for $145,000.

Michael D. Maddock and Lisa A. Maddock conveyed 323 Vista Circle to Michael D. Maddock for $1.

Lindsay Thomas and Daryl Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Maria Zifchak for $259,500.

EPHRATA TWP.

Norman D. Ressler and Samantha J. Ressler conveyed property on Rettew Mill Road to Benuel B. King for $146,000.

Brittany L. Fritz conveyed property on a public road to Kyle Wollyung and Felice Pipitone for $350,000.

Samuel G. Weaver conveyed property on Buchanan Drive to Samuel G. Weaver and Melodie A. Weaver for $1.

FULTON TWP.

Robert W. Vincent, Catherine F. Vincent and Catherine M. Feeheley conveyed 120 Peach Bottom Road to Robert W. Vincent and Catherine F. Vincent for $10.

Exelon Generation Co. LLC and Philadelphia Electric Power Co. conveyed property on a public road to Fulton Township for $1.

EAST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Peter K. Billis and Irine A. Billis conveyed 2719 Spring Valley Road to Brittany L. Fritz for $415,000.

Yong Greer conveyed property on Chapel Forge Drive to Uma D. Dahal and Lal B. Chuwan for $430,000.

John Williams and Andrea L. Williams conveyed 2871 Wimbledon Lane to Danny Ho and Thanh Van T Nguyen for $560,000.

Richard L. Graves and Patricia A. Graves conveyed 2997 Hearthside Lane to John J. Athas and Marie S. Nye for $475,000.

Kul P. Gurung and Dil M. Gurung conveyed 1106 Nissley Road to Kul P. Gurung for $1.

Joseph Edward Buckwalter conveyed property on Ridings Way to Meg N. Dhungana and Pabitra Dhungana for $354,000.

H. Lee Ober conveyed property on Lania Drive to Kyle Joseph Frick and Jenna Marie Frick for $185,000.

Priscilla K. Farmer, Priscilla A. Krueger and Daniel N. Farmer conveyed 831 Darby Lane to Christian D. Hall and Amanda J. Hall for $280,500.

Jeffrey S. Manning and Wendi K. Manning conveyed 301 Winding Hill Drive to Robert Murphy and Colleen Murphy for $325,000.

WEST HEMPFIELD TWP.

Lindsay Shutter, Lindsay Allison and Joshua Allison conveyed property on a public road to Lindsay Allison and Joshua Allison for $1.

Michael R. Long, Jennifer L. Long and Jennifer L. Nagle conveyed property on a public road to Michael J. Butzer and Kathleen M. Butzer for $145,000.

Hall Real Estate Services LLC and Shawn D. Hall conveyed property on Ferndale Road to Robert E. Breault and Rebecca A. Breault for $225,000.

Amber Lynn Hegi Miller, Amber Lynn Hegi Miller, Karen Lee Hegi Miller, Karen Lee Hegi Miller, Amber Lynn H Steckman, Karen L. Miller and Karen Hegi Miller conveyed 394 Highland Drive to Junxiang Xiao, Xiurong Wang Quick and Xiurong Wang Quick for $280,000.

EAST LAMPETER TWP.

Osvaldo Espinosa conveyed property on Greenfield Road to Lisa M. Georgilis and John S. Georgilis for $215,000.

Mary Frances Dippold and Mary Frances Dippold Vo conveyed property on Brook Farms Road to 255 Brook Farms Road Development LLC for $455,000.

Fred E. Clark and Beth A. Clark conveyed Unit 100 to 4Q Real Estate LLC for $1.

Bradley James Herr conveyed 2223 Harmony Hill Drive to Bradley James Herr and Elizabeth Milkowski Herr for $1.

Good N. Plenty Restaurant Inc., Randall L. Hess and Custom Home Group Inc. conveyed property on Bonneville Drive to Stephen Mliczek and Monika Mliczek for $419,900.

Renato A. Rondinella and Christina M. Rondinella conveyed Unit 49 to David A. Schultze and Karen A. Schultze for $318,000.

WEST LAMPETER TWP.

Green Hills Land LLC, Berks New Homes LLC and Berks Homes conveyed property on Stoneway Path to Joseph Macdonald and Alexandra C. Kane for $314,322.

Diane M. Drake conveyed 1713 Valette Drive to Diane M. Drake and Doreen A. Drake for $1.

Todd R. Stumpf and J. Curtis Stumpf conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to C. Justin Hess and Katie Hess for $189,000.

LANCASTER CITY

Re Create Investments LLC and Wendell I. Huyard conveyed 221 W. Vine St. to Dream Home Solutions LLC for $99,000.

Jack David Hess Webster and Elizabeth P. Webster conveyed 513 Laurel St. to Jason Krady and Jeryl Zimmerman for $90,100.

William McMichael conveyed 17 S. Dorwart St. to Isaac A. Santiago for $39,765.

John T. Carroll III, Marvin Krasny, Montague S. Claybrook, Mickey Allen Weicksel, Barrylee Paul Beers, Paul Allen Enterprises and Allen Paul Enterprises conveyed property on a public road to William McMichael for $1.

Sheree Colbert Zack, Sheree Colbert Zack and Sheree A. Gerber conveyed property on New Holland Avenue to Sheree Colbert Zack, Sheree Colbert Zack and Richard J. Zack Jr. for $0.

Robert D. Hess, Daniel L. Metzler, Robert D. Hess & Daniel L. Metzler Partnership and Hess Robert D. & Daniel L. Metzler Partnership conveyed 719 E. Fulton St. to Robert A. Gelet for $197,000.

Zach S. Martin, Kristen N. Martin and Zach Martin conveyed property on Manor Street to KZ Investments LLC for $1.

Program Assistance Corp. conveyed 1208 Fremont St. to Milkias E. Eshetu for $155,000.

Awakened Properties LLC and Dan Zecher conveyed 741 New Holland Ave. to 377 13 Realty Corp. for $240,000.

Alejandrina Garcia and Osvaldo E. Garcia Jr. conveyed 522 New Dauphin St. to Alejandrina Garcia for $1.

Hai Xuan Dinh and Hang Thi Le Dang conveyed property on a public road to Hang Thi Le Dang for $1.

Millers Investment Properties LLC and Benjamin A. Miller conveyed 326 S. Ann St. to James Martinez and Nancy M. Martinez for $199,500.

Toby H. Pool conveyed 7 W. New St. to Sarah Lydia Krick for $179,000.

Vincent C. Nigro and Vincent M. Malchione conveyed 341 W. King St. to Angela M. Hohenadel and Jeremy L. Waak for $105,000.

Christine K. Boyd, Christine K. Brobst and Matthew P. Brobst conveyed 703 N. Franklin St. to Steven R. Polanskey, Gay A. Polanskey and Hunter G. Polanskey for $250,000.

Huyard Properties LLC and Wendell Huyard conveyed property on Fremont Street to Levi Michael Fisher Jr. for $132,500.

Raymond S. Smith Jr. conveyed 644 New Holland Ave. to Bernadette C. Cullen and Brian M. Cullen for $125,000.

Lanco Ventures LLC, James D. Stauffer and Dustin G. Kreider conveyed 143 Church St. to Evaristo Lopez Galarza for $170,000.

Steven D. Hofmann and The estate of Mildred D. Hofmann conveyed 72 S. Pearl St. to Steven D. Hofmann for $1.

Nathaniel A. Lamkin conveyed 321 W. Lemon St. to Ramon Espino for $150,000.

Lancaster General Services Business Trust and Lancaster General Services Corp. conveyed 445 N. Duke St. to Ram V. Chavali for $300,000.

Danyon Kirchner, Corinn Kirchner and Corinn Horst conveyed 525 W. Chestnut St. to Danyon Kirchner and Corinn Kirchner for $1.

Ronald M. Burkhart and Sharon L. Burkhart conveyed property on First Street to Mark Hutchison for $127,500.

LANCASTER TWP.

Elizabeth A. Runge conveyed 6 Salvatore Court to Ami Jitendra Dalal for $199,000.

Mariah N. Dimm and Gary L. Dimm conveyed property on Betz Farm Drive to Mariah N. Dimm and Richard J. Kastle for $0.

Edward Esquilin conveyed 404 Malory St. to Edward Esquilin and Mayra Esquilin for $10.

Juan G Martinez Guzman, Johanna Garcia and Johanna Martinez Guzman conveyed property on a public road to Aaron Ostreicher for $288,613.

John H. Cross Jr. and Donna Cross conveyed 1417 Meadowbrook Road to Mark A. Rebert and Diana Jt Rebert for $355,000.

Andrew L. Bishop and Stephanie C. Bashirian conveyed property on Hillcrest Road to Andrew L. Bishop, Stephanie C. Bashirian and Andrew L. Bishop &. Stephanie C. Bashirian Deed of Trust for $1.

David W. Leonard Jr., Amy S. Leonard and Amy S. Robson conveyed 1224 Elm Ave. to David W. Leonard Jr. and Riley M. Leonard for $1.

UPPER LEACOCK TWP.

H3g LLC and Edward C. Gallagher conveyed property on a public road to 2502 Horseshoe Road LLC for $895,000.

Ralph M. Hutchison conveyed 61 Hickory Lane to Ralph M. Hutchison for $1.

Marlin Denlinger and Kay Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to David Isaac Beiler for $236,500.

LITITZ BOROUGH

The estate of Johanna Koch conveyed property on a public road to John Hults and Pamela Hults for $355,000.

Chad N. Snader and Courtney D. Snader conveyed 25 S. Locust St. to Chad N. Snader for $1.

LITTLE BRITAIN TWP.

Fred W. Crider conveyed property on a public road to Justin W. Kreider and Rachel A. Kreider for $3,640,056.

The estate of Richard Latham conveyed property on a public road to Joni L. Latham for $1.

MANHEIM TWP.

Tri V. Le, Duyen N. Le and Mai A. Trinh conveyed property on Glen Moore Circle to Tri V. Le and Duyen N. Le for $1.

Hurst Family Estate LP, Hurst Properties LLC, Curvin M. Hurst, George M. Hurst, Wilmer M. Hurst and Victor M. Hurst conveyed property on Oregon Road to Jesse R. Stoltzfus and Rosanna K. Stoltzfus for $1,030,000.

James D. Smallwood, Mary E. Smallwood and Mary Ellen Smallwood conveyed property on a public road to Register Real Estate LLC for $225,000.

Justin M. Oberholtzer conveyed 728 Skyline Drive to Justin M. Oberholtzer and Lori Oberholtzer for $1.

Zachary S. Tibbs and Sandra H. Gwak conveyed Unit 24 to Zachary S. Tibbs and Robert E. Tibbs for $1.

Hoover Family Partnership, Beiler Development LLC, Beiler Home Builders Inc. and Samuel S. Beiler conveyed property on Amber Drive to James W. Kozlik for $427,999.

Hoover Family Partnership, Leon T. Hoover and Clair E. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Beiler Development LLC for $294,999.

Phuong T. Tran, Hung Vannguyen, Hung Van Nguyen and Phuong Tran conveyed 457 Belair Drive to Phuong T. Tran for $1.

John C. Lee, Vanessa M. Lee, John Lee and Vanessa Lee conveyed property on Snyder Road to Jonathan G. Collier and Erin E. Collier for $575,000.

Elucie Alize Kurtz conveyed property on Clearview Avenue to Josiah Ch Huss and Olivia L. Huss for $250,000.

Regency V. LP, RVPM LLC and William E. Murry conveyed Unit 21 to MF Group LLC for $260,000.

Elizabeth A. Lendrum conveyed 1209 Pleasure Road to Virginia L. Wallace for $0.

John T. Cotter and Ulrike K. Cotter conveyed 1106 Oakmont Drive to Lara I. Strittmatter and Isaac B. Houston for $530,000.

Elaine M. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Elaine M. Martin for $1.

Daniel Myers and Roseanne Myers conveyed property on Bowyer Lane to Roseanne Myers for $1.

Stephen A. Murray and Anne C. Jackson conveyed property on Hazelwood Road to Justin H. Geisenberger for $363,000.

Eric T. Houser conveyed 1021 Edgemoor Court to Eric M. Ihli for $185,000.

Adam Kane, Christopher Adam Kane, Amy Kane and Amy M. Kane conveyed property on Bloomfield Drive to Christopher Adam Kane and Amy M. Kane for $1.

Alvin S. King and Naomi S. King conveyed property on a public road to Hoover Family Partnership for $290,000.

Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Stockdale Drive to Jennifer L. Scalise and Sean C. Lichty for $499,012.

MANHEIM BOROUGH

Susan M. Daugherty and Susan Daugherty conveyed 122 N. Charlotte St. to Melvin J. Stoltzfus for $146,000.

The estate of Bennetta M. Shelly conveyed 233 Hershey Drive to Joshua Christian, Joby Lefever and Wayne J. Lefever for $205,000.

Jason B. Sills and Robin S. Sills conveyed property on West Ferdinand Street to Joshua M. Haldeman for $120,000.

MANOR TWP.

Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed 128 S. Duke St. to Scott P. Thatcher and Samay Thatcher for $288,500.

Dale E. Bitts and Gladys N. Bitts conveyed 127 Pittsburg Valley Road to Dale E. Bitts and Megan Nicole Bitts for $1.

Michelle L. Nicklas, Michelle L. Ochs and John L. Nicklas II conveyed property on Derby Lane to Michelle Lynn Nicklas for $1.

Danette E. Consylman, Ryan P. Consylman and Ryan E. Consylman conveyed property on Monticello Lane to Sylvia K. Consylman and Derick D. Breniser for $175,000.

Simon A. Yoder, Chanel E. Haraseviat and Chanel E. Yoder conveyed 324 Oakridge Drive to Melissa Ollerenshaw for $171,400.

The estate of Larry L. Herr, The estate of Larry Lee Herr and Neal Patrick Herr conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan David Jones and Katie Lynn Jones for $200,000.

Sonya Lagamba and Jeramey McComsey conveyed property on Chesley Drive to Dirga B. Baniya for $189,900.

My Ngoc Le conveyed 207 Acorn Lane to Hakim Pa Properties LLC for $175,000.

John F. Petersen and S. Dawn Petersen conveyed property on Blue Rock Road to Matthew B. Laukhuff for $188,700.

Kristina M. Oswald conveyed property on Millersville Road to Seth Smith and Lauren Reilly for $246,000.

Patricia A. Sweigart conveyed 453 Redwood Drive to Patricia A. Sweigart and Michelle L. Graves for $1.

Fern L. Reindollar III, Christopher D. Reindollar, Pamela J. Eikner, Stephanie P. Garvey, Stephanie Reindollar and Stephanie M. Reindollar conveyed property on a public road to Pomodoro Farm LLC for $165,000.

MARTIC TWP.

David L. Dube conveyed property on a public road to Zeb C. Riker and Kaitlyn M. Riker for $220,000.

Jonathan S. Smucker and Lydia S. Smucker conveyed property on a public road to Elmer J. King and Emma S. King for $502,000.

Carol L. Blom conveyed property on Venture Drive to Angela K. Blash for $269,000.

David L. Dube, Janie L. Dube and Janie L. Langevin conveyed property on a public road to David L. Dube for $1.

Brian M. Ament conveyed property on a public road to Lancaster County Conservancy for $349,900.

Jonathan D. Graham and Lindsay N. Graham conveyed property on Douts Hill Road to Richard Scott Gingerich and Emily G. Zimmermann for $241,000.

MILLERSVILLE BOROUGH

J. Scott Funk and Celesta Fm Funk conveyed property on Manor Avenue to Satnam II LLC for $640,000.

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH

Randy D. Flahart and Sara A. Flahart conveyed 332 Florin Ave. to Allison M. Burkhart and Anthony M. Burkhart for $248,000.

Marker Zink LP, Marker Zink LLC, Robert K. Marker Jr. and Nancy S. Zink conveyed 11 Marietta Ave. to Marker Zink LLC for $1.

Ross W. Shacklett, Kathleen E. Rizzo and Kathleen Shacklett conveyed property on a public road to William Marino Jr. and Karen Cowger for $321,000.

C. Robert Denlinger and Bonnie L. Denlinger conveyed property on a public road to Brandon R. Cutler and Christina Nicole Cutler for $220,000.

MOUNT JOY TWP.

Craig Harnish conveyed 1750 Campus Road to Timothy J. Cuoco and Melissa A. Cuoco for $262,000.

Robert E. Haake, Robert E. Haake Jr., Tanya M. Haake and Tanya M. Flores conveyed property on a public road to Robert E. Haake and Tanya M. Haake for $1.

Ryan Brooks and Jana M. Brooks conveyed property on Knoll Drive to Terry L. Black and Patricia A. Black for $165,000.

MOUNTVILLE BOROUGH

Abbie M. Long, Abbie M. Musser, Robert C. Musser and Michael J. Long conveyed property on a public road to Grant H. Clark for $218,000.

Douglas A. Hoffman and Helen H. Hoffman conveyed property on a public road to Mindy M. Bauman for $259,000.

NEW HOLLAND BOROUGH

Stephanie M. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Andrew Kyle Jensen and Amy Sophia Jensen for $205,000.

Pamela L. Zook and Pamela Zook conveyed 305 Redwood Lane to Albin J. Aviles and Amayanrys Santana for $250,000.

PARADISE TWP.

Mahlon J. Stoltzfus and June K. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Catalina Capital LLC for $1.

William Scott Elkins, Beth Ann Elkins and William S. Elkins conveyed property on a public road to Lydia Kathryn Durkovic for $270,000.

Foundation For Eldercare conveyed property on Creekview Drive to Generations of Hope LLC for $1.

PENN TWP.

Troy L. Weaver and Cynthia L. Weaver conveyed property on Lexington Road to Michael J. Wisler and Lydia M. Wisler for $350,000.

Garrett Derr and Roger L. Derr II conveyed property on a public road to Garrett Derr for $1.

PEQUEA TWP.

Glenn R. Witmer, Dale B. Schelzel Witmer and Dale B Schelzel Witmer conveyed 2 Lark Lane to Jordan E. Shank and Claudia N. Shank for $459,900.

PROVIDENCE TWP.

J. Pepper Goslin and Diane A. Goslin conveyed property on Snyder Hollow Road to J. Pepper Goslin and Diane A. Goslin for $1.

J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin conveyed property on a public road to J. Pepper Goslin Jr. and Diane A. Goslin for $1.

RAPHO TWP.

Donna M. Heisey and Donna Weik conveyed 608 Prospect Road to Donna Weik for $0.

Elm Tree Properties LLC, Ironstone Homes LLC and Trevor J. Eby conveyed Unit 58 to John H. Cross Jr. and Donna J. Cross for $394,900.

Donna L. Wright and Donna L. Duncan conveyed 4137 Green Park Drive to Donna L. Wright and Jeffrey C. Wright for $10.

SADSBURY TWP.

The estate of Faye E. Diem, Justin Diem and Tasha Diem conveyed property on Lower Valley Road to Edward J. Diem for $1.

SALISBURY TWP.

Gary L. Riggs and Gary Riggs conveyed property on a public road to Bruce E. Riggs for $1.

Andrew S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Andrew S. Beiler and Fannie K. Beiler for $1.

STRASBURG TWP.

Eli Wayne Beiler and Naomi R. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Zachary A. Kraehmer and Nicole L. Kraehmer for $300,000.

Steven T. Eberly and Lisa M. Eberly conveyed property on a public road to Abner F. King and Mary S. King for $210,000.

WARWICK TWP.

James D. Ament and Heidi A. Ament conveyed property on Cambridge Lane to James D. Ament and Heidi A. Ament for $1.

Lititz Reserve LLC, Brent O. Stoltzfus, Chad M. Stoltzfus and Lee Moyer conveyed property on a public road to Warwick Township Municipal Authority for $1.

Rothsville Business Center LLC and Patriciu N. Glavce conveyed 1749 Old Rothsville Road to Jaski Properties LLC for $1,040,000.

Rothsville Business Center LLC, Patriciu N. Glavce, Ashley E. Borg, Steven D. Borg and Elizabeth J. Borg conveyed property on Marietta Pike to Jaski Properties LLC for $1,040,000.

Devon V. Burnley and Courtney Dougherty conveyed property on Owl Hill Road to Stephen A. Olsen and Holly A. Olsen for $401,000.

Joseph Costello and Dana E. Costello conveyed 123 Moorland Court to Michael Robert Eppel and Kaitlyn Szmidt Eppel for $236,000.

Minerva A. Bitner, Jessica Bitner and Jessica Lynn Bitner conveyed 54 Meadow Valley Road to Jessica Lynn Bitner and Bianca Kristine Ortiz for $80,000.

Jess J. Volker and Robin L. Volker conveyed property on a public road to Jess J. Volker, Robin L. Volker, Ryan Volker and Lindsay Beth Volker for $1.