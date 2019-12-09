The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Nov. 25-29:
Adamstown Borough
Anthony L. Sweigart conveyed property on a public road to Anthony L. Sweigart and Sue Sweigart for $0.
Dean M. Johnson and Carol A. Johnson conveyed property on Poplar Street to Craig K. Campman and Cynthia M. Campman for $530,000.
Bart Township
Leroy B. Fisher and Elizabeth S. Fisher conveyed property on Furnace Road to Samuel J. Fisher and Miriam Rose Fisher for $1.
Brecknock Township
Terrance J. Freidly and Mindy S. Freidly conveyed property on a public road to Terrance J. Freidly for $1.
Darryl A. Breniser and Beverly H. Breniser conveyed Unit 35 to Bonnie J. Fontana and Pamela A. Zwally for $160,000.
Frank W. Macadams Jr. and Jessica J. Macadams conveyed property on Reading Road to Rita M. Kelly Goodman and Rita M Kelly Goodman for $172,900.
Edward E. Conner and Patricia M. Auchey conveyed property on a public road to Patricia M. Conner for $1.
John Z. Weaver, Mae S. Weaver and Carolyn Weller conveyed property on Boulder Hill Road to Reuben J. Zook and Annie L. Zook for $350,000.
Caernarvon Township
Lester B. Newswanger and Marie S. Newswanger conveyed property on a public road to Daniel S. Kauffman and Barbara Sue Kauffman for $365,000.
Clay Township
Durell E. Fox, Krista B. Fox, Durell Fox and Krista Fox conveyed property on West Girl Scout Road to Devin S. Martin for $220,000.
East Cocalico Township
Wells Fargo Bank NA conveyed 11 Homestead Drive to U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development for $1.
Glenn G. Hurst, Karen K. Hurst and Glenn & Karen Hurst Living Trust conveyed property on S. Reamstown Road to Glenn G. Hurst and Karen K. Hurst for $1.
Clarence Rathman Jr. and Anneliese Rathman conveyed property on Keith Court to William D. Wood and Joan E. Wood for $256,000.
Steven A. Kagan and Juliet L. Kagan conveyed 30 Lausch Road to Ryan Matthew Stallings for $210,000.
West Cocalico Township
Fonda Rae Miller conveyed property on a public road to John B. Stoltzfus for $153,000.
Eugene K. Martin and Linda S. Martin conveyed property on Hartings Park Road to Leonard Zimmerman and Robin Zimmerman for $350,000.
Colerain Township
Daniel E. Stoltzfus and Mary M. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Rosedale Road to Aaron S. Stoltzfus and Susanna S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Constance M. Davis and Linda S. Walter conveyed property on a public road to Jacob E. Yoder and Barbara S. Yoder for $300,000.
Columbia Borough
Todd H. McSorley, Nathan S. Graham and M&G Estates Ltd. conveyed 326 Walnut St. to High Impact Realty LLC for $101,200.
Bradley K. Myers, Michelle L. Myers and Michelle Hank conveyed property on a public road to Joshua M. Supplee and Shawna M. Supplee for $299,900.
Charles Gallagher and Gloria Gallagher conveyed 523 Locust St. to Gallagher Investment Properties LLC for $1.
David S. Wagner and Judith A. Wagner conveyed 325 Union St. to Paul V. Jura for $54,000.
Kathleen J. Groff and Dolores E. Kresge conveyed 803 Locust St. to Scott D. Weibel for $70,000.
Mark Robbins conveyed 850 Ridge Ave. to Mark Robbins and Erica K. Robbins for $10.
Phillip T. Stumpf and Laura H. Stumpf conveyed 225 S. Fourth St. to William D. McCue and Marie McCue for $72,500.
Conestoga Township
Michael W. Ressler and Alicia M. Ressler conveyed property on Stone Hill Road to Joyce R. Michael for $249,900.
Conoy Township
Allen M. Battle conveyed property on a public road to Ethan Kyle Miller and Ketura L. Miller for $195,000.
Leroy Z. Zimmerman and Dorcas H. Zimmerman conveyed 102 Shumaker Road to Kenneth D. Young and Cynthia M. Young for $169,000.
Denver Borough
The estate of E. Minetta Jones conveyed 702 Walnut St. to Glen W. Fox for $125,000.
The estate of Gladys R. Royer conveyed property on Beech Street to Daniel Hill and Maria Diehl for $178,000.
The estate of Tina M. Beam and The estate of Tina Beam conveyed 405 Main St. to Marshall Mast for $115,000.
East Donegal Township
Mandy M. Riker conveyed property on a public road to Gregory A. Hill for $145,000.
Brent S. Stehman and Randi L. Stehman conveyed property on Elizabeth Street to Monica A. Kase for $1.
John M. Nikolaus conveyed property on a public road to Heriberto Rivera, Shermary Colon Dejesus and Shermary Colon Dejesus for $139,900.
Carol L. Eddins, Michelle L. Dennis and Laura A. Barragan conveyed property on a public road to Vanessa Benner and Edward E. Benner for $192,000.
Frank K. Kerlin Sr., Frank K. Kerlin Jr. and Steven M. Kerlin conveyed property on a public road to Louis S. Carotenuto Jr. and Robin M. Carotenuto for $214,500.
West Donegal Township
Hilary S. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Brooke Ribbans and Miles Ribbans for $315,000.
Carol A. Yeagley conveyed 233 Colebrook Road to Awakened Properties LLC for $160,000.
Kevin J. Schick and Julie A. Schick conveyed property on Furnace Hill Road to Christ B. Huyard and Linda S. Huyard for $380,000.
Karl Steadman, Nancy Steadman and Nancy Curler Steadman conveyed property on a public road to Nancy Steadman for $1.
Drumore Township
Kenneth C. Trout and Kristen L. Trout conveyed property on a public road to Curtis W. Herr and Jordan T. Trout for $1.
Paul D. Risk and Shirley E. Risk conveyed property on a public road to William J. Netting and Vicki K. Netting for $435,000.
East Drumore Township
Eric A. Tatman conveyed property on Fairway Drive to Joseph D. Turek and Rachel E. Turek for $290,000.
Earl Township
Walter S. Dowdy and Olilvia M. Dowdy conveyed 210 Maple Drive to David H. Giljam and Rosemary A. Giljam for $300,000.
Amelia D. Collins conveyed property on a public road to Alvin Petersheim and Esther Petersheim for $225,000.
Levi G. Fisher, Sarah L. Fisher and Sarah Lillian Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Daniel L. Esh and Lydia Jane Esh for $314,000.
Leon B. Shirk and Janet W. Shirk conveyed property on Walnut Street to Nevin S. Weaver for $215,000.
David S. Nolt and Vera M. Nolt conveyed property on a public road to Mahlon F. Stoltzfus and Barbie K. Stoltzfus for $452,000.
East Earl Township
William A. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Sams Construction LLC for $81,000.
Philip E. Weaver and Betty R. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Delia M. Mailloux for $265,000.
Cameron R. Martin and Randi S. Martin conveyed property on Gentle Drive to Jason Michael Sheffron Sr. for $292,000.
West Earl Township
BSA Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to NCL Properties LLC for $185,000.
Richard D. Gauthier and Benita L. Gauthier conveyed property on Dane Drive to Clayton H. Adams Jr. and Lorraine S. Hirtelen for $225,000.
Joshua R. Kirsten and Karen Kirsten conveyed Unit 62 to Syed A. Islam for $254,900.
BSA Holdings LLC conveyed property on a public road to NCL Properties LLC for $185,000.
Troy J. Summers, Kaleta M. Hadley and Kaleta M. Summers conveyed property on North Sunset Avenue to Troy J. Summers for $1.
Mary W. Hoover, Warren W. Hoover and The estate of Frank W. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Mary W. Hoover, Warren W. Hoover and Cynthia Ann Hoover for $1.
Brian R. Anderson and Christine G. Anderson conveyed property on a public road to Eric M. Devanie and Sandra N. Bitar for $430,000.
East Petersburg Borough
Jonathan W. Chappell conveyed property on Hollow Drive to Hannah M. Morris for $168,000.
Anthony J. Pelko and Lita M. Pelko conveyed 1775 Stevens St. to Chad J. Fisher and Elyse W. Fisher for $279,900.
The estate of Karen R. Matroni, The estate of Karen O. Matroni, The estate of Karen Ruth Matroni, The estate of Karen O. Fisher and The estate of Karen R. Matroni conveyed 2465 State St. to Kristin H. Troop and William H. Troop for $276,000.
Elizabeth Township
Nelson L. Neuenschwander and E. Jane Neuenschwander conveyed property on a public road to Cleophas Neuenschwander and Judith Neuenschwander for $1.
Elizabethtown Borough
Andrew Haldeman and Bridgitte L. Luttman conveyed 146 Sherfield Court to Gaitang A. Tizih for $152,900.
Jennifer Huong Truong Nguyen, Jennifer Huong Truong Nguyen, Jennifer Truong Nguyen, Jennifer Truong Nguyen and Christopher Brian Nguyen conveyed property on a public road to Christopher Brian Nguyen for $1.
Chad A. Kyllonen and Christina Kyllonen conveyed property on North Hanover Street to Trina Piaskowski for $242,000.
Brian E. Myers, Lethea M. Myers, Steve Szobocsan and Patricia Szobocsan conveyed property on South Market Street to Dalton Adams and Ashley Sullivan for $259,900.
Ephrata Borough
A. Marie Martin and A. Marie Martin Revocable Living Trust conveyed property on Penn Avenue to Alice Marie Martin for $1.
Lisette M. Rupp and Lisette M. Rupp Revocable Trust conveyed 120 Julie Ann Court to Jenna L. Martin for $162,000.
Ryan H. Brosnan conveyed property on a public road to Steven P. Sipe Sr. and Kristen M. Sipe for $240,000.
Charles E. Talbert conveyed 992 Fairview Ave. to William M. Hoffman Jr. and Bonnie M. Hoffman for $380,000.
Kristen M. Fortuna and Kristen M. Sipe conveyed property on a public road to Victor J Cruz Villafane and Tatiana Marie Rivera for $150,000.
Carlos A. Martin conveyed 333 Lincoln Ave. to Dillon M. Sensenig for $139,900.
Jeni L. Souza, Jeni L. Neiles and Kevin Neiles conveyed 120 Irene Ave. to Misty D. Jones for $174,000.
Justin Orzechowski and Ashley Orzechowski conveyed 16 Queen St. to Jason Lheureux and Kelly Lee Lheureux for $147,000.
Tyler G. Usner and Elizabeth S. Seibert conveyed 23 W. Fulton St. to Amy N. Snader for $106,000.
Heidi J. Root conveyed 363 Jeff Ave. to Doron Erxou Cooper for $217,000.
Ephrata Township
Jason M. Sheffron, Tracy Yvonne Sheffron and Tracy Y. Sheffron conveyed property on Market View Drive to Hayley Butter for $285,000.
Andrew Davis Dejesus and Angeleka Elisa Dejesus conveyed property on Truman Drive to Edward S. Xiong and Mai Lee for $254,900.
Fulton Township
The estate of Dennis E. Hess conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Tyler J. Deiter and Jennifer R. Deiter for $230,000.
The estate of Dennis E. Hess conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to John W. McSparran and Gail J. McSparran for $50,000.
East Hempfield Township
Matthew T. Lausch, Danielle N. Frazier and Danielle N. Lausch conveyed property on a public road to Iris J. He for $210,000.
George J. Dailey and Daina Savage Dailey conveyed 1601 Wheatland Ave. to Joshua B. Lasdin and Meredith B. Lasdin for $250,000.
John Wesley Betrone III, John W. Betrone III and Elizabeth Betrone conveyed property on South View Drive to Duyen Tran for $275,000.
Malcolm Prentice Macdougall conveyed 100 Elizabeth St. to Paul L. Bortner for $195,000.
Douglas M. Foltz, Melissa Sue Hostetler and Melissa S. Foltz conveyed property on a public road to Douglas M. Foltz and Melissa S. Foltz for $1.
The estate of Catherine M. Fuhrman conveyed property on a public road to Brian Shopf for $160,000.
Frederick Meindl Sr. and Denise A. Meindl conveyed 204 Eisenhower
Blvd. to John N. Kreider for $224,900.
Joshua M. Supplee and Shawna M. Supplee conveyed 3076 Nolt Road to Angela Enck for $260,000.
The estate of Isaac W. Weaver conveyed property on Mayfair Drive to Devi C. Dhital and Goma Dhital for $194,900.
West Hempfield Township
Joan S. Silvers conveyed 3228 Pinewyn Circle to George W. Fisher Jr. and Susan W. Fisher for $170,000.
Thomas E. Caskey and Deborah L. Caskey conveyed property on Westover Drive to Thomas E. Caskey for $1.
Jonathan Gordon and Melissa Gordon conveyed Unit 4 to Mary Ann Grogan and Mark Grogan for $138,500.
East Lampeter Township
National Residential Nominee Services Inc. conveyed 1804 Windrow Drive to Mark V. Deluca and Myra J. Deluca for $339,900.
Bradley T. Shevock and Erin E. Shevock conveyed 1804 Windrow Drive to National Residential Nominee Services Inc. for $339,900.
David A. Orr, Denise E. Buckwalter and Denise E. Orr conveyed Unit 31 to David A. Orr and Denise E. Orr for $1.
Steven C. Slaymaker and Jodi L. Engle conveyed property on a public road to Steven C. Slaymaker for $77,700.
William R. Schmeling, Jill A. Schmeling and Barbara A. Schmeling conveyed property on New Holland Pike to Stephen S. Kao and Teresa L. Kao for $525,000.
Mary Jayne McIlwain conveyed 2341 S. View Drive to Barry L. Stoner and Brenda J. Stoner for $276,000.
Daniel T. Evans and Cara Evans conveyed 315 Dohner Drive to Andrew J. Dunn for $146,000.
Ervin Jay Beiler conveyed 24 N. Ronks Road to Joseph B. Beiler and Arie L. Beiler for $160,000.
West Lampeter Township
Lorraine F. Oliver conveyed River Bend Condo Unit 10 to Willie Squires and Donna J. Squires for $190,500.
Shane M. Hess, Stacy L. Butt and Stacy L. Hess conveyed property on Meadia Avenue to Alexander Bryant Scott Bertolasio and Emily Patrice Davis for $207,000.
Lowell D. Mummau and Ann L. Mummau conveyed property on Silver Lane to Shane M. Hess and Stacy L. Hess for $359,000.
Larry B. Sciuchetti, Anna B. Sciuchetti and Larry B. Scichetti conveyed property on Country Meadows Drive to Larry L. Sciuchetti and Sciuchetti Family Revocable Trust for $1.
The estate of Jennie E. Toms conveyed property on Broadmoor Drive to Sean A. Riker and Mandy Melissa Riker for $211,100.
The estate of Ruth E. Eckman conveyed property on Hayes Avenue to Jenna L. Malave and Paul D. Malave for $168,000.
Donald M. Rohrer and Lois E. Rohrer conveyed 138 Huntingwood Drive to James E. Blumenfeld and Donna L. Blumenfeld for $378,000.
Donald K. Watson and Stephanie D. Watson conveyed property on a public road to Rory J. Lipsett and Jennifer Lynne Vogt for $260,000.
Amanda L. Findley conveyed 4 Mark Ave. to Michael T. Cordiello and Michelle M. Scerbo for $178,000.
Kristopher C. Bratcher conveyed property on a public road to Paul Reber for $220,000.
Lancaster city
Alan Swanson and Linda S. Rugel Swanson conveyed property on West Vine Street to Thomas Costello and Michelle Costello for $260,000.
Coldan Properties LLC and Daniel C. West conveyed 406 E. Orange St. to Maxwell K. McIntyre and Selena E. Hasircoglu for $239,000.
Ellis C. Kimmich II conveyed property on South Prince Street to Kimmich Holdings LLC for $212,865.
Anthony R B Carter and Pamela C. Carter conveyed property on Prospect Street to Johanne A. Flores Hernandez and Johanne Flores Hernandez for $105,000.
Stephen A. Biers and Chicory Snyder Biers conveyed 541 W. Walnut St. to James R. Gerberich II and Beverly R. Gerberich for $257,000.
Luis Alberto Tabarez, Meg Leslie Tabarez, Luis A. Tabarez and Meg L. Tabarez conveyed property on Dorwart Street to Ethan P. Trowbridge and Kara E. Trowbridge for $159,900.
Diane N. Brehm, Diane N. Bollinger and Michael Bollinger conveyed 344 Maple Ave. to Matthew Sean Yuen Lee and Connie Lam for $95,000.
Morgan W. Peters, Richard Peters and Richard J. Peters conveyed property on a public road to Orlando X. Flores Corujo, Orlando X Flores Corujo, Angelica L. Flores Corujo and Angelica L Flores Corujo for $55,000.
Chad G. Hurst conveyed 223 Nevin St. to PI Capital LLC for $160,000.
Janson K. Kopp conveyed 434 Manor St. to Soca Housing LLC for $120,000.
Timothy S. Miller conveyed 824 N. Lime St. to Halfway Environment For Alcoholics Recovering Inc. for $189,000.
Integrity Dry Cleaners LLC, Keith McFalls and Jason McFalls conveyed property on West Orange Street to West Orange Realty LLC for $240,000.
Christopher J. Dobitsch II, Christopher J. Dobitsch Jr., Taryn N. Dobitsch and Taryn N. Gilvey conveyed property on a public road to Halfway Environment For Alcoholics Recovering Inc. for $225,000.
Impact Missions conveyed 553 S. Lime St. to Sara L. Lebelle for $124,900.
Cornerstone Property Partners Inc. conveyed 518 E. Chestnut St. to Ramakrishna Seelam and Srujana Seelam for $235,000.
Michael D. Kauffman conveyed 552 Hand Ave. to Andrea R. Butler Souders and Andrea R Butler Souders for $117,000.
Marvin Hernandez, Yanela Hernandez and Deyanirys Bencosme conveyed property on North Shippen Street to Caleb Harper for $145,000.
Claudio P. Olmo and Gladys M. Olmo conveyed 621 E. Madison St. to Latasha J. Williams for $133,000.
Unique Living Solutions LLC and Benjamin S. Esh conveyed property on South Duke Street to Bhakti Aanya LLC for $1.
Jessica Huntley conveyed 428 N. Mulberry St. to Wei Ting Yen for $169,000.
Lancaster Township
Thomas M. McDermott conveyed property on a public road to Meals On Wheels Inc. for $20,000.
Grande Land LP conveyed property on Goldenfield Drive to John J. Brown and Diane L. Brown for $339,320.
Ryan C. Miller conveyed 1043 Buchanan Ave. to Justin Harberson and Sara P. Harberson for $1.
Esmeralda E. Sanchez and Alberto Sanchez Jr. conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Kizzy Jones for $157,000.
Leacock Township
Sarah L. Beiler, Simeon Stoltzfus and Simeon S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Daniel P. Esh and Verna Mae Esh for $305,000.
Upper Leacock Township
Troy E. Shirley Jr. and Michele L. Shirley conveyed Unit 24 to Todd D. Reitnouer and Jamie L. Reitnouer for $144,900.
Lititz Borough
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed Unit 2B to Stephen M. Kraybill and Bonnie L. Kraybill for $570,100.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Robert A. Zuckerman conveyed Unit 4E F to J. Reed Gooding and Michelle Gooding for $1,385,827.
Stacey L. Bernstein conveyed 118 Swarthmore Drive to Darrell E. Snyder and Suzanne L. Snyder for $245,000.
Zachary R. Swarr conveyed 418 Walnut St. to Zachary R. Swarr and Laura L. Swarr for $1.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Robert A. Zuckerman conveyed Unit 3D to John B. Legere and Marla K. Legere for $714,411.
David M. Martin and Bonita K. Martin conveyed 407 S. Locust St. to James E. Lenahan and Jennifer L. Lenahan for $366,000.
Zachary R. Swarr, Maribeth A. Swarr and Maribeth A. Johnson conveyed 418 Walnut St. to Zachary R. Swarr for $1.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Robert A. Zuckerman conveyed Unit 4C to Menno H. Eby Jr. and Karen Lynn Eby for $950,713.
Little Britain Township
Maureen Becker conveyed property on a public road to Hunter L. Lutz for $267,000.
Harold N. Keene and Connie L. Keene conveyed property on a public road to James E. Landis and Melissa S. Landis for $180,000.
Manheim Township
Farm On Quarry Road LP, FOQR Real Estate Development LLC, Mark R. Simeral and Rebecca H. Simeral conveyed property on a public road to Victor Kicera and Denise L. Kicera for $230,000.
Robert C. Bitts Jr. and Ellen A. Bitts conveyed property on State Road to Heimar Properties LLC for $280,000.
Timothy D. Kachel conveyed 131 Petersburg Road to Jeremy L. Schriner and Carrie M. Fisher for $206,900.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 61 to Mohamed F. Zain for $262,990.
Randolph C. Rose and Carlene M. Rose conveyed 389 Wheatfield Drive to Bryan J. Hurley and Sarah E. Hurley for $785,000.
John W. Thompson III conveyed property on a public road to William M. Scepansky and Karen L. Scepansky for $660,000.
Robert J. Meisl and Laura W. Meisl conveyed 732 Wallingford Road to Andrew J. Zenyuch and Kimberly L. Zenyuch for $250,000.
Roman Justice, Jillian Reiff and Jillian Justice conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan Luu and Emily Luu for $130,620.
Archana C. Parida conveyed 760 Goose Neck Drive to Michael Mikhail for $535,000.
Charter Homes At Belmont Inc. conveyed Unit 62 to 207 Partners LLC for $264,990.
Charles J. Gibson conveyed 305 Bracken Drive to Charles J. Gibson and Rebecca A. Gibson for $1.
John C. Laskoske, Susan C. Laskoske and Elizabeth Susan Laskoske conveyed property on Lehn Drive to John C. Laskoske for $1.
John M. Hemperly and Diane L. Hemperly conveyed property on a public road to Wioletta Marzec and Douglas Barto for $235,000.
Matthew W. Rogers and Kristen L. Rogers conveyed 955 Edgemoor Court to Luke A. Mohr and Victoria R. Mohr for $238,000.
William A. Marshall and Julia Ellen Marshall conveyed 210 Sunglo Road to Kyle K. Domoto and Alison Nicole Mack for $305,000.
John D. Lausch Jr. and Mary L. Lausch conveyed property on Carter Moir Drive to Ryan C. Miller for $425,000.
James M. Emig conveyed property on Mission Road to Peter G. Stevenson and Annette E. Stevenson for $325,000.
The estate of Gladys H. Long conveyed property on Fruitville Pike to Nanda Gurung and Tika Gurung for $249,900.
Robert A. Horst and Dorothy E. Horst conveyed property on a public road to Dorothy E. Horst for $1.
Rockview LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Kincaid Avenue to Cameron L. Selvaggio and Tracey L. Selvaggio for $480,024.
Christian N. Brooks and Cara B. Brooks conveyed property on Wallingford Road to Richard E. Hunter for $345,000.
Commercial Loan Investment VI LLC conveyed property on a public road to Wx2 LLC for $675,000.
Manheim Borough
Gladys A. Mowery conveyed 133 W. High St. to John L. King Jr. for $90,000.
Dean L. Beamesderfer and Donna A. Beamesderfer conveyed 65 N. Oak St. to Dean L. Beamesderfer for $1.
Manor Township
Sean D. Walls and Angella M. Walls conveyed 152 Ridge Road to Loren R. Brown and Marlene L. Brown for $575,000.
Michelle Spitko, Richard Lind and Ilona K. Lind conveyed 1561 Manor Blvd. to Michelle Spitko and Richard Lind for $1.
The estate of Henry E. Frailey conveyed property on a public road to ZMKL Real Estate LLC for $320,000.
Leslie M. Karon and Marilyn J. Karon conveyed 321 Post Oak Road to Hari N. Niroula for $310,000.
Mav Rentals LLC and Michael Maillis conveyed property on Bradford Street to Kevin A. Warner for $177,900.
Richard B. Sinclair and Elinor C. Sinclair conveyed property on a public road to Frederick Waller for $89,900.
Martic Township
Loren R. Brown and Marlene Brown conveyed property on a public road to David J. Wright and Paula S. Wright for $705,000.
Government Loan Securitization Trust 2011-FV1, US Bank Trust NA, US Bank NA and Specialized Loan Servicing LLC conveyed 110 Den Mar Drive to Robert Drew Althouse and William Clifford Zeamer for $136,800.
Timothy F. Nichols, Amanda S. Nichols and William C. Stone conveyed property on a public road to Timothy F. Nichols and Amanda S. Nichols for $1.
Bryan L. Harnish and Julene E. Harnish conveyed property on a public road to Bryan L. Harnish and Julene E. Harnish for $1.
Millersville Borough
Michelle Spitko conveyed property on Windgate Court to Michelle Spitko and Richard Lind for $1.
James L. Newcomb II, Sheila T. Newcomb and Shelia T. Newcomb conveyed property on Victoria Road to Vincent M. Lewis for $240,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Robert L. Burns conveyed 59 Marietta St. to G&Z Investments LLC for $65,000.
Simeon Suter and Carol Joy Suter conveyed property on a public road to Phillip Todd Stumpf and Laura Hope Stumpf for $190,000.
Denton Mohler conveyed Unit 18 to Samuel P. Saylor II and Shannon Leed for $229,900.
Donald E. Wolf Jr., Jennifer L. Wolf, Francis P. Voytek and Donna L. Voytek conveyed Unit 56 to Donald E. Wolf Jr. and Jennifer L. Wolf for $1.
Mount Joy Township
Christopher J. Forsyth and Jennifer Morrow Forsyth conveyed 710 Rockwood Drive to Delmar Investments LLC for $152,900.
Jon Warner Homes Inc. and Warner Jon Homes Inc. conveyed property on a public road to Petra Arzberger for $429,900.
Mahlee Real Estate Investments LLC, Henry R. James and Kristen E. James conveyed property on a public road to Henry R. James and Kristen James for $1.
Gary G. Hoffman conveyed 403 Campus Road to Gary G. Hoffman and Susan K. Hoffman for $1.
Jerry Williamson and Judy B. Williamson conveyed 396 Church Road to Thomas B. Wolf and Christa L. Wolf for $415,000.
Benuel S. Riehl and Anna S. Riehl conveyed property on Trail Road to Benuel S. Riehl and Anna S. Riehl for $1.
Michael P. Bimle conveyed property on Harvest Road to Andrew Haldeman and Bridgitte Luttman for $190,000.
Lime Ridge Farm Properties LP and Samuel S. King Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Daniel S. Beiler and Rebecca B. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Eric L. Wolgemuth and Rudy L. Wolgemuth for $267,036.
Mountville Borough
Zachary S. Brubaker and Katelyn D. Brubaker conveyed property on East New Street to Zachary S. Brubaker for $1.
Andrew P. Srock and Amy L. Srock conveyed 1 W. Main St. to Brian D. Saylor and Rebecca L. Saylor for $206,000.
New Holland Borough
Gregory A. Hostetter, Stacy L. Hostetter and G. Hostetter conveyed property on Valley View Drive to Micah E. Hostetter for $160,000.
Ralph L. Auker and Trudy D. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Malinowski and Becki A. Malinowski for $217,000.
Richard V. Goss and Bethany A. Goss conveyed property on a public road to Cameron R. Martin and Randi Stern Martin for $420,000.
David G. Troop conveyed property on Hemlock Lane to Anthony J. Cavallo and Deanna M. Cavallo for $212,000.
Paradise Township
Jonathan K. Esh and Rebecca S. Esh conveyed property on Peach Lane to Christian R. Esh for $1.
Samuel L. King conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan K. Esh Jr. for $225,000.
Alan K. Mast, Robin Mast and Robin C. Mast conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin C. Stoltzfus and Fannie Ruth Stoltzfus for $500,000.
Penn Township
Merle D. Stoltzfus and Doris Stoltzfus conveyed property on Fairview Road to Merle D. Stoltzfus and Doris Stoltzfus for $1.
The estate of Orpah H. Graybill and The estate of Orpah Graybill conveyed property on Newport Road to Nelson L. Neuenschwander and E. Jane Neuenschwander for $460,000.
Pequea Township
Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on a public road to Eric J. Santiago and Paula K. Banguera for $233,750.
Providence Township
James B. Harnish and Janet M. Harnish conveyed property on Pennsy Road to James B. Harnish and Janet M. Harnish for $1.
Quarryville Borough
Jay Hilton and Glenda Hilton conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Kathryn B. Enck, William M. Koch Jr., Ashley Bleacher A and Elizabeth M. Koch conveyed property on Fritz Avenue to Calvin E. Vansant and Kathy J. Vansant for $100,000.
Carolyn L. Hershey conveyed property on Maple Avenue to D&H Homes LLC for $1.
Edward J. Kikta and Bonnie L. Kikta conveyed 30 N. Church St. to Ashley L. Ray and Dustin C. Fickes for $166,900.
Michael D. Brooks Jr. and Devan J. Brooks conveyed 149 Marlton Lane to William J. Doherty and Mary M. Doherty for $260,000.
Brian P. Schroder and Caroline M. Schroder conveyed property on South Lime Street to Stephen M. Jumbelick for $215,500.
Rapho Township
Elm Tree Properties LLC and Alden Homes At Cornwall Inc. conveyed property on Heatherwood Drive to Zechariah Fortuna and Alina Fortuna for $309,078.
Duane E. Gingrich and Michelle L. Gingrich conveyed property on Camp Road to Christian N. Brooks and Cara B. Brooks for $530,000.
Jonas K. Zook, Annie K. Zook, Amos K. Zook, Rebecca Zook and Rebecca S. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Jonas K. Zook for $1.
Sadsbury Township
Earl L. Stoltzfus and Barbara F. Stoltzfus conveyed property on Mount Vernon Road to Daniel L. Stoltzfus for $175,000.
Carolyn R. Fleming conveyed property on a public road to Carolyn R. Fleming and Fleming Revocable Living Trust for $1.
Salisbury Township
Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to John C. Volovar and Jocelyn E. Smiley for $308,900.
Robert H. Hodge and Elizabeth W. Hodge conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin J. Johnson for $312,900.
John G. Archibald, John G. Archibald III and Judith K. Archibald conveyed 887 Timberline Drive to John G. Archibald III and Judith K. Archibald for $10.
Amos P. King and Miriam S. King conveyed property on a public road to Samuel S. Kauffman, Ada Mae Kauffman and Samuel S. Kauffman Jr. for $310,000.
Strasburg Township
Thomas A. Finger and Dorothy Rund conveyed property on a public road to Chad Morales and Ashley Morales for $239,900.
NDS Properties LLC and Blake M. Huber conveyed property on a public road to PDF Automotive LLC for $325,000.
Cathy H. Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Eli S. Esh and Anna Ruth Esh for $198,000.
Kenneth B. Reed conveyed property on Village Road to Jessica M. Roth for $1.
Terre Hill Borough
Joseph L. Weaver and Brenda L. Weaver conveyed property on Main Street to Dennis Ranck and Donna J. Ranck for $90,500.
Warwick Township
Gregory A. Eckman and Gwen C. Eckman conveyed property on a public road to Gwen C. Eckman for $1.
Christopher Hookway, Jennifer L. Leachey, Jennifer Lynn Hookway and Christopher D. Hookway conveyed property on Crosswinds Drive to Christopher D. Hookway and Amanda S. Tuthill for $0.
The estate of Herbert B. Weidler conveyed 640 E. Millport Road to Julia W. Melone, Eric H. Weidler, Herbert B. Weidler II, Joseph H. Weidler, Stanley Weidler and Luke B. Weidler for $1.
Gladys Achey conveyed property on West Orange Street to Gladys Achey and Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement III of Gladys Achey for $1.
Paul D. Miller and Dorothy L. Miller conveyed property on Sue Drive to Steven P. Gehr for $1.
James C. Gibbel and Elaine L. Gibbel conveyed 430 W. Orange St. to B. Craig Black for $342,500.
Gladys Achey conveyed property on a public road to Gladys Achey, Patricia A. Zercher and Lifetime Revocable Trust Agreement II of Gladys Achey for $1.
Ibrahim D. Al Qaisi, Nivin J. Qaisi and Ibrahim D Al Qaisi conveyed 243 Browning Road to Victor Rodriguez Reyes, Victor Rodriguez Reyes and Fanny Feliz for $338,000.