The following were recorded at the Lancaster County Recorder of Deeds office Dec. 9-13:
Adamstown Borough
Sonshine II LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Robert John Lencioni and Natalie Sara Lencioni for $233,718.
Akron Borough
Vera W. Zimmerman Executrix of The Estate conveyed property on a public road to Vera W. Zimmerman for $5.
The estate of Harriet A. Fasnacht, Sherry L. Brooks and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 326 Main St. to MTGLQ Investors LP for $2,261.
Kurt J. Martin and Jean L. Martin conveyed property on a public road to Thomas J. Zambuto for $225,000.
Dale B. Martin and Joanne Martin conveyed property on Broad Street to Mark L. Childs and Glenda L. Childs for $295,000.
Bart Township
Andrew C. Zook and Katie Y. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan B. Zook for $130,000.
Brecknock Township
Harvey S. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Harvey S. Zimmerman and Dorothy Zimmerman for $1.
Talon Holdings LLC conveyed 169 E. Valley Road to Robinder Pal and Lenore Pal for $465,653.
Benjamin L. Clyde conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin L. Clyde Family Trust for $1.
Lester R. Martin and Dorothy S. Martin conveyed 121 Horizon Drive to Richard Moore for $197,000.
Jason S. Zimmerman and Donna Faye Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Harvey S. Zimmerman for $1.
Caernarvon Township
James N. Weaver and Dorcas A. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Ivan B. Shirk and Mary S. Shirk for $1.
Ralph C. Maio and Dina A. Maio conveyed property on a public road to Jay Lavern Horning and Patsy Ann Horning for $275,000.
Reuben Jay Zook and Annie L. Zook conveyed property on a public road to Shawn L. Weaver and Kelly E. Weaver for $269,900.
J. Mervin Weiler and Edith V. Weiler conveyed property on a public road to Donald M. Weiler and Phyllis A. Weiler for $1.
Eugene Phillip, Eugene H. Phillips Sr., Betty Jean Phillips and Betty Jean Phillip conveyed property on a public road to 545 Edwards Road LLC for $1.
Eugene H. Phillips Sr. and Betty Jean Phillips conveyed 2055 Main St. to 2055 Main Street LLC for $1.
Eugene H. Phillips, Eugene H. Phillips Sr. and Betty J. Phillips conveyed property on Main Street to 2606 Main Street LLC for $1.
Clay Township
Lincoln Land Group Inc. conveyed 330 Constitution Drive to Leonard Brancato and Fannie V. Brancato for $388,122.
Tonya Sevyon Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Global Disciples for $1.
Charles W. Hehl conveyed Unit 138 to David Lavern Heitmann and Carla Louise Heitmann for $330,000.
East Cocalico Township
Vera W. Zimmerman Executrix of The estate conveyed property on a public road to Vera W. Zimmerman for $5.
Vera W. Zimmerman Executrix of The estate conveyed property on a public road to Vera W. Zimmerman for $5.
Michael J. Weidman and Karen A. Weidman conveyed property on Black Horse Road to T. Nong Lo and Pang Lo for $285,000.
West Cocalico Township
Irvin S. Weaver and Catherine L. Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Robin L. Forney for $110,000.
Evelyn J. Weaver conveyed property on Ridge Road to Andrew P. Srock and Amy L. Srock for $224,900.
Colerain Township
Lori M. Traina, Lori M. Kelley and Mary E. Traina conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Druck for $115,000.
Columbia Borough
Adrienne Billet and Adrienne S. Bigler conveyed 15 N. Seventh St. to Adrienne Billet and Andrew Billet for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Barbara Suzanne Pitman conveyed 639 Franklin St. to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $2,165.
Sarah J. Smith conveyed property on Chestnut Street to Sarah J. Smith and Emily E. Smith for $170,000.
The estate of Ruth L. Davis conveyed property on Devonshire Place to Ryan Layton Stoutzenberger for $172,000.
J. Michael Properties LLC, Jeffrey M. Farabaugh and Michael J. Properties LLC conveyed 319 Chestnut St. to Lesley G. Pressage Jr. for $199,900.
Conoy Township
Dawson Wynn and Wanda Wynn conveyed 219 Yoder Road to Brian M. Davis and Elizabeth A. Davis for $385,000.
East Donegal Township
Lancaster Mennonite School conveyed property on a public road to Kraybill Mennonite School Corp. for $1.
George C. Desmond conveyed property on Wild Cherry Lane to Mariadeliz Ralat for $143,000.
Robert C. Schwartz Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Nicole L. Schwartz for $1.
Luke F. Brubaker conveyed property on Kraybill Church Road to Luke F. Brubaker for $1.
Luke F. Brubaker conveyed property on Kraybill Church Road to Donegal Farms LP for $32,500.
Donegal Farms LP conveyed property on Kraybill Church Road to Donegal Farms LP for $1.
West Donegal Township
Sonshine III LP and Josiah LLC conveyed property on a public road to Prashanth Allam and Reshma Reddy Golamari for $485,298.
Scott D. Yohe, Kelsey Tankesley and Kelsey Yohe conveyed property on a public road to Scott D. Yohe and Kelsey Yohe for $1.
Donegal Woods LLC conveyed property on a public road to Glenpoint LLC for $115,000.
Hayden R. Shenk and Jennifer E. Shenk conveyed property on a public road to Carl A. Hoffer and Kaitlin G. Hoffer for $219,900.
RGR Developers LP, Ronald H. Rohrer Inc. and Rohrer Ronald H. Inc. conveyed property on Stoneybrook Lane to Richard R. Carroll and Amy C. Carroll for $80,000.
Branden E. Lindsay and Tabitha M. Lindsay conveyed property on a public road to Isaac S. Garman Jr. and Sandra L. Garman for $175,000.
Drumore Township
Mark A. Deimler and Michele R. Cocchiaro conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Deimler and Michele R. Cocchiaro for $1.
David S. King and Lydia B. King conveyed property on a public road to Mark A. Deimler and Michele R. Cocchiaro for $80,087.
Elam S. Beiler, Malinda B. Beiler, Benjamin L. Beiler and Rebecca S. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Grace Investment Holding LP for $1.
East Drumore Township
We Buy Houses Lancaster LLC and Eli S. King conveyed property on Orchard Drive to Christ B. King and Malinda G. King for $55,000.
Earl Township
Robert N. Zimmerman and Joanne M. Zimmerman conveyed 453 Martindale Road to Jonas Z. Glick and Fannie M. Glick for $525,000.
Susan J. Negron and Rosene C. Negron conveyed property on 138 Bridle Path to Samuel Ryan King for $156,000.
Millpond Properties LLC and Christopher Martin conveyed property on a public road to Zachary S. Swogger and Erika M. Swogger for $261,000.
Cheng An and Wendy Chen conveyed property on Bridle Path to Eric Smoker and Sarah Smoker for $217,500.
East Earl Township
The estate of Harold W. Ertz conveyed property on a public road to Zachary M. Weaver for $204,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Dustan L. Hoffa and Nicole Hoffa conveyed 887 Broad St. to Pennymac Loan Services LLC for $2,289.
The estate of Harlan B. Zimmerman and Vera W. Zimmerman conveyed property on a public road to Vera W. Zimmerman for $5.
West Earl Township
Abner K. Glick and Marion S. Glick conveyed property on a public road to Abner K. Glick and Marion S. Glick for $1.
Patrick J. Tully and Eileen G. Tully conveyed property on a public road to Alex H. Gestl for $209,900.
East Petersburg Borough
Eileen Lewis and Hayley C. Thomas conveyed 6340 Jackson Drive to Cathy D. Wunsch for $230,000.
Joan M. Pompei conveyed 6360 Miriam Circle to Judith A. Tucker for $230,000.
Eden Township
Linda L. Kinter and Linda L. Aument conveyed 46 Rineer Road to Taylor S. Dombach for $120,000.
Elizabeth Township
Matthew C. Ruth and Cathy J. Ruth conveyed property on Joyce Drive to Patricia A. Pfennig for $203,000.
Alan Scott Brandt, Alan S. Brandt, The estate of Alvin M. Brandt and The estate of Alvin Brandt conveyed property on a public road to Elaine P. Omundsen for $34,000.
Elizabethtown Borough
Brandon S. Strickler and Candice R. Brubaker conveyed property on 5 Briarcliff Road to Christopher F. Montealegre Giron and Miriam Julian Quinto for $225,900.
Global Design & Sourcing LLC, Edward Zook and Dung Dao conveyed property on Park Street to J. & C. Group LLC for $190,000.
Robert C. Schwartz Jr. and Nicole L. Schwartz conveyed property on a public road to Robert C. Schwartz Jr. for $1.
John C. Fair and Brianna Hostetter conveyed property on North Poplar Street to Melvin A. Greenawalt for $123,000.
Abby L. Williams, Abby L. Holmes and Matthew R. Holmes conveyed 424 E. High St. to Troy J. Conner for $185,000.
The estate of Mary B. Erb conveyed property on East Hummelstown Street to James C. Johnson II for $249,900.
Ephrata Borough
Aaron C. Holcomb conveyed property on Garrett Circle to Valentina Vanessa Schwartz for $152,000.
Vera W. Zimmerman and The estate of Harlan B. Zimmerman conveyed property on Bethany Road to Vera W. Zimmerman for $5.
Jason W. Wilson and Jody S. Wilson conveyed property on a public road to Ryan P. Mellinger for $75,000.
NRZ REO Vi-B. LLC and Fay Servicing LLC conveyed 37 Park Ave. to J. Mer Properties LLC for $80,000.
Stephen E. Wingard conveyed 11 Akron Road to Stephen E. Wingard and Stephen Wingard Revocable Living Trust Agreement for $1.
Lester B. Boll and Dorothy M. Boll conveyed property on North State Street to Michael L. Boll for $225,000.
Thomas J. Zambuto, Michelle A. Ludwig and Michelle Ludwig conveyed property on a public road to Scott R. Maletz for $166,000.
Caroline B. Althouse conveyed 49 Spruce St. to Michelle A. Ludwig for $130,000.
Christopher T. Hudson and Kimberly J. Hudson conveyed 339 Lincoln Ave. to Kenneth E. Brown Jr. for $135,000.
The estate of Betty J. Fasnacht conveyed 133 Penn Ave. to Xiu Ying Chen for $200,000.
Ephrata Township
Gaylene M. Dunlap and Gaylene Heffentrager conveyed property on Hess Circle to Robert T. Lee and Roxanne R. Lee for $265,000.
Joseph Marion Antle Jr., Joseph M. Antle Jr., Gail Gray Antle and Gail Antle conveyed Unit 20 to Joseph Marion Antle Jr. and Gail Gray Antle for $1.
William A. Lambertson conveyed property on Buchanan Drive to Ryan B. Kennedy and Karolin E. Kennedy for $225,000.
Rae W. Mummau conveyed 990 Newswanger Road to Ivan O. Wenger and Martha B. Wenger for $590,000.
Fulton Township
The estate of Dennis E. Hess conveyed property on Pilgrims Pathway to Elmer S. Kauffman for $50,000.
East Hempfield Township
Fay Rose Byers and Deborah A. Hoffman conveyed 70 Church St. to Kenneth E. Byers and Marla Stuchel for $175,000.
Michael A. Kellam and Jaime B. Kellam conveyed property on Farmingdale Road to Michael J. Bitts and Beth Oberholtzer Bitts for $200,000.
Yuen Ki Au, Hoa T. Tran, Cindy Au, Nu Au, The estate of Yee Au and The estate of Yee Mei Au conveyed property on a public road to Hoa T. Tran and Cindy Au for $1.
William I. Small and Elizabeth Melanson Small conveyed property on Speedwell Road to Eileen Lewis and Hayley C. Thomas for $275,000.
Linda P. Lovelace conveyed property on a public road to Cody Hurst for $133,000.
Arleen M. Opp and Arleen Opp conveyed property on a public road to Christopher M. Seifferlein and Erin L. Seifferlein for $264,500.
Luke A. Mosch and Debra A. Mosch conveyed property on a public road to Luke A. Mosch for $0.
David W. Longabaugh and Chelsea R. Longabaugh conveyed 1127 Kenneth Drive to Heather Thompson for $185,000.
Howard G. Groff conveyed 1853 Brubaker Run Road to Kul B. Chouhan and Tara Kafley for $262,000.
Douglas S. Ayers and Cynthia J. Ayers conveyed 1335 Windemere Lane to Sarahanne E. Rhoades and Jason M. Black for $388,000.
Terry L. Gestewitz Jr. and Anne L. Gestewitz conveyed property on a public road to G&M Remodeling for $141,555.
West Hempfield Township
Travis N. Magill, Ashley M. Magill and Linda M. Kosich conveyed 3318 Greenridge Drive to Travis N. Magill, Ashley M. Magill and Linda M. Kosich for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin S. Anderson and Stacey S. Anderson conveyed 4063 Parkside Court to Fulton Bank NA for $2,367.
Donald L. Hanes conveyed property on Jasmine Place to Steven Dale Sparks and Bobbie Sparks for $234,900.
Betty Jane Thomas conveyed property on a public road to Robert P. Fisher and Colleen Fisher for $108,000.
Ellwood LLC and KCH Holding Inc. conveyed property on Bridle Wreath Lane to Ronak H. Patel, Biral D. Patel and Birai D. Patel for $1.
Sylvan Partners LP, Garman Builders At Lancaster LLC, Scott Provanzo and Shawn L. Garman conveyed property on Greystone Drive to Matthew A. Brandyberry and Kendl A. Brandyberry for $405,972.
East Lampeter Township
New Hope Property Solutions LLC and Allen R. Miller conveyed property on a public road to Allen R. Miller for $1.
Martin H. Greider, Mary E. Henning A, Elizabeth Jane Greider and Elizabeth J. Greider conveyed 1782 Lincoln Highway East to Engel Properties LLC for $142,000.
Parkside At Lampeter LLC, Daniel L. Metzler and Robert D. Hess conveyed property on Mill Stream Road to Douglas C. Kauffman, Laura E. Kauffman, Galen R. Kauffman and Brenda F. Kauffman for $160,000.
Thuan D. Phan and Khoa D. Hoang conveyed 138 American Ave. to Mandy Chau for $340,000.
Henry J. Ganse Jr. conveyed property on a public road to Engel Properties LLC for $66,000.
Soonita Nowbuth conveyed Unit 31 to Nelson G. Livengood and Linda S. Livengood for $314,900.
B. Rodney Flory & Dorothy R. Flory Revocable Living Trust and Emily B. Kilgore conveyed 1900 Alfa Drive to Brody T. Reisinger for $200,000.
Benjamin W. Johnson and Wayne E. Johnson conveyed 319 Greenland Drive to Manuel O. Rosario Paredes, Manuel O Rosario Paredes and Jazman Desiree Ramos for $150,000.
Michael F. Beiler and Sadie S. Beiler conveyed 2002 Pennwick Road to Steven K. Beiler and Ariana K. Glick for $380,000.
West Lampeter Township
Richard L. Brazzle Jr. and Tara E. Brazzle conveyed property on a public road to Rolando Rojas Romero, Edith Cisneros Alejandrez, Rolando Rojas Romero, Edith Cisneros Alejandrez and Lucila Alejandres Decisneros for $242,000.
Penn Grant Willow Street LP, Jaj Enterprise LLC and Anil Jivani conveyed 2926 Willow Street Pike to Penn Grant Willow Street LP for $1.
Coastline Capital LLC and Rolland R. King III conveyed property on a public road to WS Property LLC for $375,000.
Patrick J. Bury conveyed Unit 67 to Joel O Velazquez Cruz and Luz N. Pagan Otero for $390,000.
James E. Williams and Sharon L. Williams conveyed property on a public road to Edward P. Huegel and Shirley A. Huegel for $168,318.
Harry G. Kline conveyed property on Brenneman Road to Custom Home Group Inc. for $87,000.
Nancy Rohrer, Nancy C. Rohrer, The estate of Elmer G. Rohrer, David B. Rohrer, Timothy A. Rohrer, Robert E. Plank and The estate of E. G. Rohrer conveyed property on a public road to Kendall G. Nissley and Ingrid B. Nissley for $45,000.
The estate of Donald R. Witmer conveyed property on a public road to Christine A. Ferguson and Edward Stark Jr. for $230,000.
Beth A. Heine and Beth A. Russell conveyed property on Cool Creek Way to Taylor Lynn Wimer for $218,000.
Irene Metzger conveyed property on Paramount Avenue to Paul C. Costello Jr. for $50,000.
Nelson G. Livengood and Linda S. Livengood conveyed property on a public road to David E. King and Lena B. King for $400,000.
Gerald R. Horst conveyed Unit 110 to Renee L. Meade and Kendall L. Meade for $287,500.
Lancaster city
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin L. Riley, Mary Jo Riley and Mary J. Riley conveyed 181 Charles Road to Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA, Bank of New York Trust Co. NA, JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, Residential Asset Mortgage Products Inc. and Mortgage Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-RS4 for $2,299.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Robert J. Anspach Jr., Mariann Vandegrift and Kim M. Anspach conveyed 423 Nevin St. to Wells Fargo Bank NA, Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota NA, First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-FFH2 and Asset Backed Certificates Series 2003-FFH2 for $2,193.
An V. Tran and Tuyet H. Tran conveyed property on a public road to Anh Thi Kim Tran and Lan Van Tran for $110,000.
The estate of Ralph H. Shiffler conveyed 738 Fifth St. to Bng Properties LLC for $62,000.
David P. Disavino and Cynthia Haynes conveyed 618 Bay St. to Guarantee Services LLC for $120,000.
Kendall G. Nissley and Ingrid B. Nissley conveyed property on a public road to Susan Kidd for $215,000.
Nothing But Blue Sky Inc. conveyed 533 S. Lime St. to Ryan M. Dougherty and Brittany Dougherty for $109,077.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 807 N. Shippen St. to William C. Zeamer for $110,000.
316 S. Queen LLC and Brian Biggs conveyed 316 S. Queen St. to GLM Queen LLC for $84,000.
Jonathan Fisher and Josiah Harthcock conveyed 652 Columbia Ave. to Josiah Harthcock for $22,500.
Robert H. Fields and Amy L. Fields conveyed 339 N. West End Ave. to Tracey M. Smith and Alana M. Feiler for $450,000.
Rebecca K. Jackson and Mark H. Jackson conveyed 733 E. Orange St. to Rebecca K. Jackson for $1.
Lancaster Press Partners LP, Lancaster Press Management LLC and Eddie P. Drogaris conveyed Unit 503 to Lois A. Dostalik for $365,000.
Viken Ezgilioglu conveyed 306 Ruby St. to Brandon J. Bogaert and Lesley M. Burgoyne for $209,888.
Anna C. Wendel conveyed 1389 Union St. to Ivan Rodriguez for $149,900.
Water Street Ministries and Water Street Rescue Mission conveyed 39 W. Vine St. to John Roberts for $125,000.
Michael Andrew Howes and Susan Conrad Howes conveyed 125 E. Walnut St. to William Hudson Giles and Ali Elizabeth Janicek for $365,000.
Lois A. Dostalik conveyed property on a public road to Barbara G. Sears for $716,500.
518 Park Avenue LLC and Charles L. Petersheim conveyed property on Park Avenue to Jeffrey Zimmerman for $117,000.
Miguel A. Cepeda Jr. conveyed 530 S. Duke St. to Martha M Ayala Delaurent for $105,000.
City Line Real Estate LLC and Javlan E. Martin conveyed 506 Lafayette St. to Radames Melendez for $42,500.
Hugo Abel Perez Arrate and Josefa Lopez Delmonte conveyed 143 N. Broad St. to Alberto S. Lam Labernia and Alberto S. Lam Labernia for $120,000.
Arlene G. Snyder conveyed 330 N. Plum St. to Krista Longacre and Janice Longacre for $134,900.
Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster conveyed 639 E. Madison St. to Shannon L. Fair for $25,000.
Louise B. Williams conveyed 559 Rockland St. to Gary C. Higham for $67,950.
Darnell T. Martin and Krista L. Martin conveyed 535 Chester St. to Darnell T. Martin and Krista L. Martin for $1.
Mix At Arbor Place conveyed 417 Chester St. to Made4More Recovery LLC for $35,000.
Katherine R. Baldonieri conveyed 502 1/2 N. Plum St. to Austin T. Rittle for $135,000.
Byrma Mercado conveyed 731 S. Plum St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
The estate of George T. Heebner conveyed property on Red Maple Lane to Daniel U Bravo Idrovo for $163,000.
Christy N. Collins and Christy N. Frost conveyed 311 E. Ross St. to Wamaitha Muya Rascoe for $139,900.
Byrma Mercado and Bryma Mercado conveyed 453 S. Shippen St. to Sol M. Mercado for $1.
Premier Prince Street LLC, Premier Prince Street LP, Daryl F. Heller and Robert Z. Horst conveyed Unit 2 + to Premier Prince Street LLC for $1.
Jonathen K. Lopez and Jonathan K. Lopez conveyed 647 S. Marshall St. to Jonathen K. Lopez for $1.
Wells Fargo Bank NA conveyed 415 W. Lemon St. to AJ Home Solutions LLC for $183,750.
Jefferey P. Flear and Vonnie L. Flear conveyed property on Union Street to Manuel Rosa for $135,000.
David K. Stoltzfus conveyed 548 N. Plum St. to Sydney Brunk for $179,900.
Lancaster Township
Eric E. Hoover conveyed property on a public road to Sarah E. Delia and Benjamin B. Delia for $297,000.
James R. Todd and Susan A. Todd conveyed 2494 Water Valley Road to Jeanne Miller for $535,000.
John W. Scanlon Jr. conveyed property on Wilderness Road to John W. Scanlon Jr. and Janet H. Scanlon for $1.
Abel Amoros conveyed property on a public road to Yazmin Soto Lozada for $209,900.
Jorge Luis Garcia Osorio and Yaimara Aguilera Cruz conveyed property on Chadwick Circle to Jose M Perez Colon and Lourdes J Rodriguez Criado for $159,900.
Brandy L. Beaver, Brandy L Alfayadh and Brandy L Al Fayadh conveyed 1324 Calvert Lane to Luis A. Luna for $155,000.
Leacock Township
The estate of Florence F. Reaver conveyed property on a public road to CBH Ltd. Partnership for $195,000.
Omar Lee Stoltzfus and Sandra D. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to David S. Fisher and Sarah S. Fisher for $820,000.
John S. Lapp and Mary A. Lapp conveyed property on a public road to Lloyd K. Lapp and Ruth P. Lapp for $1.
Upper Leacock Township
Ada E. Edwards conveyed property on Quarry Road to Katie L. Stoltzfus for $222,000.
John M. Stoltzfus and Lizzie S. Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Emma S. Stoltzfus for $1.
Lititz Borough
Francisco Cleaves and Julie A. Cleaves conveyed 639 S. Spruce St. to Andrew R. Rothacker and Marie Antonia Cleaves Rothacker for $297,300.
Andrew R. Rothacker and Marie A Cleaves Rothacker conveyed property on South Broad Street to Francisco Cleaves and Julie A. Cleaves for $175,000.
48 North Broad Street LLC and Michael J. O’Brien conveyed Unit 3E to Joseph U. Lee IV and Lori L. Lee for $604,718.
Paul E. Lapp and Melissa A. Lapp conveyed 208 Aspen Lane to Eric M. Miller and Ashley Miller for $224,900.
Daniel E. Garner Jr. conveyed property on South Cherry Street to Daniel E. Garner Jr. for $1.
The estate of Connie L. Weaver and The estate of Connie Lou Weaver conveyed property on a public road to Dolores Lee Bankert for $165,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Jorge Ortiz, George Ortiz and Gabriel J. Ortiz conveyed 14 N. Locust St. to Valley View Capital LLC for $2,210.
Little Britain Township
Marvin L. Halsey conveyed property on a public road to Aaron L. Stoltzfus and Rachel S. Stoltzfus for $370,000.
Manheim Township
Alta A. Rummel conveyed 1420 Esbenshade Road to David P. Gullo and Cheryl D. Gullo for $170,000.
Samuel C. Lepadatu and Krista L. Wismer conveyed property on a public road to Krista L. Wismer for $1.
Thomas G. Saunders and Terri LQ Saunders conveyed 1604 Lititz Pike to Bbl Investments LLC for $325,000.
Walter E. Young and Patricia A. Young conveyed property on Santa Barbara Drive to Medhat S. Eskandar and Nagwan N. Ayoub for $243,000.
Piotr T. Lesniara, Sarah J. Lesniara and Sarah Lesniara conveyed 952 Pleasure Road to Austin T. Rutt and Kelsey Rutt for $275,900.
Nigel T. Braun conveyed Unit 26 to Piotr T. Lesniara and Sarah J. Lesniara for $375,000.
Thao Hanh Than and Thanh Luu Doan conveyed property on a public road to Thao Hanh Than for $1.
Pieter Jaap Visser and Tara L. Visser conveyed 919 Valley Road to Matthew H. Trinh for $240,000.
James A. Gotwald and Julie M. Gotwald conveyed 443 Revere Road to Katie A. Bailey for $249,900.
Glenn T. Roe and Amy G. Roe conveyed property on a public road to Ronald S. Hemming and Mary C. Hemming for $375,000.
Michael J. Bitts and Beth O. Bitts conveyed property on a public road to Stephanie J. Shenk and Nathan B. Tyson for $199,900.
Nicholas J. Scalese and Carries M. Scalese conveyed Unit 139 to Bobby Christopher Matangos and Kaliope Matangos for $439,900.
Gloria F. Barker and Gloria B. Barker conveyed Unit E3-127 to Robert W. Brown Jr. and Cynthia Brown Borzok for $1.
Joseph M. Wertz and Stephanie E. Wertz conveyed property on Rhoda Drive to Henry O. Peffer III for $345,000.
US Bank Trust NA, LSF10 Master Participation Trust, LSF Master Participation Trust and Residential Capital Management Group LP conveyed 371 Cobblestone Court to Debra Lee Shreiner for $172,000.
Doyle E. Morthland conveyed property on Thornberry Lane to Lauren Kushner and Troy Schlegel for $269,900.
Margaret E. Gerhard conveyed property on Buckwalter Road to Matthew C. Ruth and Cathy J. Ruth for $327,000.
Sherry A. Fribance, Thurman M. Fribance and Thurman M. Fribance & Sherry A. Fribance Trust conveyed 14 Bennington Circle to Tara Ann Williams for $355,000.
William F. Delong III and Sylvia J. Delong conveyed 2840 Brookfield Road to Craig Rineer, Teresa Rineer and Robert H. Martin for $265,000.
Craig M. Williams conveyed 2736 Lititz Pike to Timothy P. Dennen and Samantha M. Dennen for $154,900.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and Alezra J. Williams conveyed 1431 Carlton Drive to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $2,340.
Michael H. Beacham, Frances M. Beacham, Frances M. Orr Beacham and Frances M Orr Beacham conveyed property on a public road to Michael H. Beacham, Frances M. Beacham and Michael H. & Frances M. Beacham Family Trust for $1.
Michael H. Beacham, Frances M. Beacham, Frances M. Orr Beacham and Frances M Orr Beacham conveyed 2600 Chase Drive to Michael H. Beacham, Frances M. Beacham and Michael H. & Frances M. Beacham Family Trust for $1.
Christopher R. Aviles and Matthew D. McCall conveyed property on a public road to Benjamin H. Michaels and Anna Gerz for $233,000.
Manheim Borough
The estate of Clayton W. Shutt conveyed property on Colebrook Street to Plumbline Business LLC for $95,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Dennis C. Young and Dolly Young conveyed 123 S. Main St. to US Bank NA, Residential Asset Securities Corp., Home Equity Mortgage and Asset Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2007-KS2 for $2,177.
Manor Township
Samuel M. Wagner and Daniel J. Wagner conveyed property on a public road to Eric E. Hoover for $215,000.
John F. Dooley conveyed 412 Central Manor Road to John M. Dooley and Amanda Marie Weyandt for $209,231.
Mary V. Heisey conveyed property on a public road to Matthew Feiler and Julie Feiler for $484,000.
Jose L. Guzman and Jeanette Morales conveyed property on Kreps Road to John M. Haynick and Crystal A. Haynick for $215,000.
William X. Groves and Angela Dunford conveyed property on a public road to Jeanette Morales and Jose L. Guzman for $225,000.
Marietta Borough
Richard A. Hoch and Susan M. Hoch conveyed Unit 203 to William Nevills and Deeanna Nevills for $109,000.
Trudy G. Signor and Harry Signor conveyed property on a public road to Jonathan M. Rose for $159,900.
Martic Township
Melissa J. Randall conveyed property on a public road to Jonas R. Yoder for $210,500.
The estate of Rebecca C. Artz conveyed property on a public road to Patricia L. Artz and Theodore A. Artz for $1.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs conveyed property on Drytown Road to BP Real Estate Investment Group LP for $85,500.
Millersville Borough
Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Finance America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2018-HB1 and Single Source Property Solutions LLC conveyed property on Oak Ridge Drive to Ralph E. Simpson and Linda A. Simpson for $170,000.
Mount Joy Borough
Daniel C. Kottcamp, Melinda J. Kottcamp and Melinda J. Hunsicker conveyed property on a public road to Jose Marrero for $159,900.
M. Thomas Bell and Jeffery A. Bell conveyed 129 Mount Joy St. to Kyle M. Garner for $120,000.
Paula Kocen and Paula Smeigh conveyed 258 School Lane to Michael Moran and Maci Moran for $245,000.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and John P. Binkle conveyed 904 Liberty Court to Wells Fargo Bank NA for $2,256.
Michael A. McNece conveyed 209 W. Donegal St. to Michael A. McNece and Jennifer L. McNece for $10.
John G. Coleman and Elaine B. Coleman conveyed property on East Main Street to John G. Coleman Sr., John G. Coleman, Elaine B. Coleman and Coleman Family Trust for $1.
John G. Coleman and Elaine B. Coleman conveyed property on West Donegal Street to John G. Coleman Sr., John G. Coleman, Elaine B. Coleman and Coleman Family Trust for $1.
Alexander T. George, Sylvia M. George and Sylvia George conveyed 59 W. Donegal St. to Neal D. Mummau and Jenna R. Mummau for $130,000.
Awakened Properties LLC and Daniel Zecher conveyed 105 N. Barbara St. to James P. Avrett III, Kristie R. Wise Avrett and Kristie R Wise Avrett for $206,000.
Mount Joy Township
RVTS Enterprises LLC conveyed property on a public road to D&C Realty Ltd. Partnership for $877,600.
Joy Bouchard, Joy L. Bouchard and Nathan M. Bouchard conveyed 808 Rockwood Drive to Pensco Trust Co. LLC and Donald Eberly Ira for $149,500.
Melinda F. Rolls, Bernadette L. Rolls and Bernadette L. Summerson conveyed 971 Hampden Road to Bernadette L. Summerson for $1.
Ketterline Inc. conveyed Unit 20 to Charles R. Copeland and Clare E. Copeland for $325,114.
Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi conveyed property on Forest Lane to Akbar Boutorabi and Susan Boutorabi for $1.
Jason W. Billings and Tracy A. Billings conveyed property on a public road to Indra P. Khatiwoda and Krishna M. Khatiwoda for $290,000.
Patsy L. Meinhardt conveyed 221 Old Hershey Road to Wendy L. Wagner for $110,000.
Daniel H. Raffensperger and Karen E. Raffensperger conveyed property on a public road to J. Leon Rutt for $297,902.
Daniel H. Raffensperger and Karen E. Raffensperger conveyed property on a public road to GRH-1 LLC for $1,026,107.
John A. Gantz conveyed property on Gantz Meadows to Julia M. Poff and Paul S. Poff for $165,000.
Mountville Borough
David E. Morris, Huey W. Morris and Arveda R. Morris conveyed 3640 Clear Stream Drive to Kelly Henry and Roger Henry Jr. for $244,000.
New Holland Borough
Ruth E. Weaver conveyed property on Conestoga Street to Krista E. Zimmerman for $215,000.
Richard W. McMichael and Heidi Elizabeth McMichael conveyed property on a public road to Richard W. McMichael for $1.
Michael A. Fryer, Colleen Kathryn Fryer and Colleen Kathryn Houck conveyed 226 Wecaf St. to Michael A. Fryer for $1.
Paradise Township
Jeffrey K. Stoltzfus and Suriya Stoltzfus conveyed property on Farmview Drive to Russell Arment and Ashley Arment for $319,900.
The estate of Richard L. Mylin conveyed property on a public road to Keneagy Hill Rentals LLC for $186,000.
Christian L. King conveyed property on Rohrer Mill Road to Joel L. King and Sylvia F. King for $1.
Penn Township
Manorvest LLC, Jeffrey R. Funk and David L. Charles conveyed property on a public road to Chad G. Hurst for $1.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Troy P. Guyer and Dana A. Guyer conveyed 113 Fruitville Pike to HSBC Bank USA NA, Ace Securities Corp. and Home Equity Loan Trust Series 2006-NC2 for $2,299.
Sharon L. Beiler, James S. Kreider, Noah W. Kreider Jr. 2014 Irrevocable Trust and For The Benefit of James S. Kreider conveyed property on a public road to Sharon L. Beiler, James S. Kreider, Noah W. Kreider Jr. 2014 Irrevocable Trust and For The Benefit of Sharon L. Beiler for $1.
Pequea Township
BTRV LLC conveyed property on a public road to D&C Realty Ltd. Partnership for $755,000.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 95 to Toni J. Pfeiffer for $207,380.
Millfield Construction Co. conveyed Unit 97 to Lisa M. Marion and David Williams for $252,042.
Citizens Bank NA and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania conveyed 906 W. Penn Grant Road to T&A Property LLC for $125,000.
David A. Buzzard and Heather L. Buzzard conveyed property on Skyline Drive to Ryan R. Reynolds and Beth A. Russell for $314,500.
Providence Township
Alice Lorraine Seachrist, Virginia Work A, Virginia S. Work and Alvin D. Seachrist conveyed property on a public road to Sylvan F. Esh for $375,000.
The estate of Michael Booth conveyed property on Hawthorne Circle to Kurtis M. Oconnell and Heather Oconnell for $206,000.
Quarryville Borough
John J. McCullough and Carolyn S. McCullough conveyed property on East Third Street to George A. Stiles and Marsha V. Stiles for $205,000.
C. L. Real Estate LLC and Christ E. Fisher conveyed property on a public road to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $1.
Rapho Township
Andre Ford and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office conveyed 809 Mount Joy Road to Freedom Mortgage Co for $2,230.
Bruce A. White II and Elise M. White conveyed property on a public road to Elise M. White for $1.
Salisbury Township
Allen L. Stoltzfus, Sally A. Stoltzfus and Allen Lee Stoltzfus conveyed property on a public road to Sol S. Stoltzfus and Nancy D. Stoltzfus for $150,000.
Ben K. Stoltzfus Jr., Miriam F. Stoltzfus and Miriam Stoltzfus conveyed property on Diem Road to Stevie S. Stoltzfus Jr. and Erma K. Stoltzfus for $900,000.
John F. Beiler and Leah K. Beiler conveyed property on a public road to Verna S. Beiler for $285,000.
Warwick Township
Donald L. Ecenroad conveyed property on a public road to Jolyn M. Gibbel for $1.
Julia W. Melone, Eric H. Weidler, Herbert B. Weidler II, Joseph H. Weidler, Stanley Weidler and Luke B. Weidler conveyed 640 E. Millport Road to William C. Melone and Julia W. Melone for $1.
ToA Lititz LP and Toa Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 638 Allegiance Drive to Glenn Roe and Amy Roe for $592,047.
JTA Consulting Group LLC and Jamari Davis conveyed property on Pine Wood Avenue to Samantha Marie Snyder and Zach B. Snyder for $265,000.
Esbenshade Family Ltd. Partnership and Esbenshade Real Estate LLC conveyed property on Green Acre Road to John L. King and Rebecca S. King for $1.
James D. Walker and Penny A. Walker conveyed 16 Bentley Lane to Jeffery C. Lund and Janice Deguma Lund for $390,000.
Melissa M. Leibig conveyed 403 Cardinal Road to John T. Diehm for $190,003.
Randall L. Hess, Stephanie L. Hess and Hess Home Builders Inc. conveyed property on East Woods Drive to Nicholas C. Ruscigno and Erin T. Ruscigno for $567,113.
ToA Lititz LP and ToA Lititz Advisors LLC conveyed 403 Valor Drive to Randal D. Garman and Holly L. Garman for $592,701.